As of right now, who is the best team in the NFC East?

Team chemistry is hard to predict and both Garrett and Dak have yet to win anything big ... me thinks our heroes are going to surprise a lot of people and are going to make the playoffs. It comes down to cohesiveness on the OL and having a pass rush while the new secondary matures. ... and of course staying healthy. Eli is going to have a big year.
Dallas looked good with Cooper the second half last year and are going to be tough.
There’s really no reason to assume Philly will drop off from their recent dominance, however things are interesting if Wentz can’t finally stay healthy, with a big drop off in backup Qb for them. Their roster this year is interesting as you can start to see some of their core dwindle.
Washington on paper looks improved on defense, but excuse me if Keemun and a rookie Haskins don’t quite do it for me on offense. I think they finish last but no worse than 5-7 wins.
That leaves the ultimate wild card in the Giants. We debate it all the time but Barkley and a that running game means they are going to compete just about every game. Their issue to me is quality depth so providing they are healthy I think you could argue they challenge for the division at minimum.
One thing is certain, I think this year more than the last handful is going to be a dog fight for the division.
Does anyone here have any doubt? Why would they? after all, it's pretty much the same team fielded last year minus (ahem) one or two players, and with some notable additions! I'm all in! Look, everyone now is undefeated, so I can dream, can't I?
Any of the team in the NFC can win it, including the Giants. If I had
pieces. The only thing I question with them, is if their offensive line can hold up, will they get their center back and how effective can he be? Their all pro left tackle, who's been a huge part of their success, has been dealing with major injuries the past couple of years. But it's still a major strength of that team.
...significant flaws but if the Dallas OL gets healthy then I'd give them an edge. When they can dictate tempo on offense and the D staff has them continually playing above their collective talent level it translates.
I'll go on record as saying I think Wentz is damaged goods. I said it after the SB that his career will be an interesting story to follow after reports of him sitting by himself and crying in the locker room after the game. The Eagles being losers was sewn into the fabric of NFL culture, and throughout he first 3 months of the '17, he'd officially been dubbed the savior. They weren't just winning behind him but blowing people out seemingly every week. To get hurt and have Foles come in and be the hero that gets the monkey off the franchise's back almost makes the rest of his career somewhat anti-climactic. Then to have the next 12 months include another potentially serious injury and stories calling out his character is basically a big step toward the cliff. If they disappoint this year I think he'll eventually go off it.
Washington's defense should be really, really good and was actually pretty good most of last year. But they never seem to handle adversity. The team we blew the doors off had basically quit despite being .500 and having a 10 win season not completely out of reach going in.
We could be anything from the 3rd best to the best.
Our offense if the second half was not some strange aberration hasn't had huge turnover , will have young key guys that are a year older, and then vets who are second year in the system. This unit has a good chance to be the best offense in the division.
The wild variation in how good we will be IMO will rest solely on the defense. We removed some big names but added at least in theory a bunch of better fitting peices for Bettcher's philosophy. Problem is a lot of those pieces are still very young. Look at the critical positions that will have starters who are young still developing guys or rookies: 2nd,3rd, 4th CB, SS, NT, 1 possibly 2 LB spots.
Now within that youth is a lot of talent if they quickly come together (not necessarily hit their peak but play solidly) we could have an average to even above average defense. But if they dont the D will be below average or maybe worse until they do.
I tend to believe the talent for the most part has the character and mature enough skill set to be close to pro ready. Peppers is in his 3rd year and is a hard worker, Lawrence all ready comes with NFL brute strength and just needs some technical refinement. Baker is a student of the game and a big time competitor who was battle tested vs SEC WRs. Haley's second year etc. etc. Golden is the biggest wild card if he is fully healthy he was Bettcher's best pass rusher back in 2016. And he knows the system. He is a big key.
I tend to believe enough of these guys will come together that our defense will be average or a touch more than that most of the year. I just think many of these guys are the types with the shorter learning curves because the character is already there combined with strong talent level.
And last year in the second half we go 6-2 or even 7-1 with anything approaching an average D.
Lastly easier schedule this year and 10-11 wins are not unrealistic IMO.
And the Eagles are close and the Giants and Redskins are close for last. But as I see the division unfold, I see the team that wins the division at 10 or 11 wins at best, I see the last place team with 6 to 7 wins, so there is not much of a difference, but we are young on defense and we are veteran on offense, but not together very long, so as I have said all along, this is a 7-9 win team as I see it. But 7 wins seems more likely at this point, things can change.
And character that you can have hope we can the best team . Sure the talent needs to come together quickly on the D side but you can have the optimism. The offense should be one of the best and doesn't need as much to gel like the D does.
Dallas has best talent and if their OL bounces back with Fredericks they could win 12 games. Wentz will need to bounce back for the Eagles to challenge. Both these teams have good OL and DL lines. Skins have good OL and more talent than us. Giants have too many questions to predict more that 6 or 7 wins. We need to beat our division opponents and I think we are a year away from being competitive.
if Wentz plays well and stays healthy. If Eagles don't get good play from Wentz I'd say Cowboys. Giants have a punchers chance, but need to see them finish out close games. See JonC's opinion. I'm usually more optimistic then JonC, but JonC ends up being more accurate. Big question is what does Joey in VA think, he predicted our 5 win season last year when most of BBI was more optimistic.
Giants defense is a question mark with so many new players. I think our offense will get the job done.
Especially if Travis Frederick returns at center. Been hearing very good reports about his health. Will see first hand when I work the Cowboys Home Run Derby this Wednesday at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
Fredrick and Martin are big dudes.
Dak and Zeke very good to their fans signing autographs at this event each year.
Not sold on Dak, but I’m not *not* sold on Dak either. I do think the that Dallas D is legit. The Washington team doesn’t worry me, at all. Coaching, QB and defense all to to Philly. At least at this point.
Still can't find other Skins fans to talk to, huh?
Toss up Eagles vs Cowboys. I like the Cowboys OL but prefer Wentz by a very large margin to DAk but Wentz is injured(again). Love the Cowboys young LBs and Zeke is a difference maker(look at record w/wo) Eagles are better coached. You force me to pick, I say Cowboys 11 days out of 20.
He was playing like an MVP then gets hurt and his team wins a SB with his backup. Didn't match that same level of play last year, but most everyone I read is still high on him. He could be the 2nd coming of RG3, or ascend to the elite.
Having said that, Dallas has benefitted from Stephen saving Jerrah from himself and their drafts have been pretty darn good.
The Eagles always seem to find guys that fit their system. Their weaponry, especially at tight end is still strong and their OL continues to be one of the best.
Our Giants could surprise or it is one more year on the heap until DG gets all his pieces into place.
But God....it would be wonderful to beat these three teams at least once if not twice this year.
Who do you think is the best team in the NFC East?
I'm going to take the NYG. Why not?
Besides the AFC East they're all year to year divisions.
The skins are still a mess. I think we can be 3rd best in the division this year.
Who do you think is the best team in the NFC East?
I'm going to take the NYG. Why not?
I'm more interested in seeing the responses at this point. I've got my opinions. ;)
The Giants have a sluggers chance.
The Redskins seems to need alot to bounce their way
The battle for the basement is, as it has been for a while, is between the NYG and Redskins.
My prediction for the division is as follows:
Philly 11-5
Dallas 10-6
Washington 7-7
NYG 5-11
Dallas wins, going back to back, and three out of four.
Philadelphia is second, Washington is third with Haskins showing well. NY is still fourth.
Agreed and I don’t even think it is close. Best squad, coaching staff, qb etc of the bunch.
Eagles have a well constructed roster, but I think Wentz is an injury waiting to happen. He was injured in college as well as in the pros.
Both teams are better than we are on paper. We've made up ground in the OL and secondary but our pass rush is way behind both teams.
Here's to Eli catching lightning in a bottle and shocking the world :-).
But Dallas has more talent combined on both sides of the ball.
Since I trust Wentz's health less than I trust Dak, I will give the nod to Dallas.
At least not on paper, in May.
I view those two as equals right now. For different reasons, but I think they're both ~10-11 win teams.
The Giants are a tier below - we're a year away, but could viably win 8-9 games.
Washington will be at the bottom again. Where they usually are.
Redskins were 6-2 before the injury hammer came down on us.
We we're looking at a Division wrap up, before Alex went down. Not to mention injuries at other positions.
Now with Case or Haskins, who are far better than Colt McCoy or any of our backups last season.
With the upgrades on Defense ...
SS Landon Collins, ILB Rueben Foster, ROLB Montez Sweat & CB DRC who are new additions to the team.
We already had a good defense without those 4 & healthy.
Now, we're dangerous!
Add a possible Gem in Haskins, a healthy D. Guice & Paul Richardson & Reed.
Rookie WR's Terry McLaurin & Kelvin Harmon
If Skins stay relatively
I think they go 11-5 & win division.
I think Dallas & Eagles go anywhere from 7-9 to 9-7
Dak is inconsistent & Wentz isn't the same QB post back-to-back injury seasons. They traded the wrong QB, imo. But still good enough to be average & hit 8 or 9 wins maybe.
I'm sorry Giants, but losing the best WR in the Division isn't gonna make you better.
Eli is a shell of himself & just simply not very good anymore. I'm sorry to say, guys.
But Barkley is a stud & maybe Daniel jones is special.
But we all know at least this season, that Eli will start & not win much. By the time the Giants make the switch, if it happens?
The season will be over.
I think the Giants honestly can be anywhere from 1-15 to a ceiling of 6-10.
Probably be somewhere in the middle.
Of course, 1 win will probably be against Redskins @Giants.
We always struggle there.
In order for the Giants to even be considered at the top - they have to find a way to start beating those two teams.
It pains me to say it, but I give a slight edge to the 'boys over the eagles. Those teams are 1A and 1B on my hate list... Grrr...
That's nice, dear *pats on head*
they will win it
Dallas has talent but Jason Garrett never impressed me as a coach
and Skins could be the sleeper team of the division and the NFL this year.
one thing I am certain is Giants are going to be at the bottom again
Quote:
god dammit
That's nice, dear *pats on head*
i used to not be this guy, i used to think objectively and realistically about my teams future.
now that i've figured out most fans are absolutely delusional i just say we're gonna win/we're the best.
"haha you guys reached for Daniel Jones!"
"uhhhhh YEA, future All-Pro Daniel Jones"
before Smith got hurt the Skins were about to take it all. who's to say the eagles and cowpies can't shit the bed this year?
i mean in 2016 we had a top defense and made the playoffs. albeit backing in, it still happened. we then fell off the face of the earth. we're not the only team that can happen to.
before Smith got hurt the Skins were about to take it all. who's to say the eagles and cowpies can't shit the bed this year?
i mean in 2016 we had a top defense and made the playoffs. albeit backing in, it still happened. we then fell off the face of the earth. we're not the only team that can happen to.
The Giants didn’t back into the playoffs in 16.
Cowboys are overrated, per usual.
Hah, Cowboys are the best team. Eagles are a close 2nd...until Wentz gets hurt again.
Skins and Giants duking it out to emerge from the cellar.
Unless Eli totally surprised and plays like he did in 2011.
Quote:
this is anyones division.
before Smith got hurt the Skins were about to take it all. who's to say the eagles and cowpies can't shit the bed this year?
i mean in 2016 we had a top defense and made the playoffs. albeit backing in, it still happened. we then fell off the face of the earth. we're not the only team that can happen to.
The Giants didn’t back into the playoffs in 16.
we lost the week we clinched a spot, i guess that doesn't count as backing in but still. its anyones division every year except those 4 years the eagles dominated with Mcnabb
Quote:
In comment 14442271 Platos said:
Quote:
this is anyones division.
before Smith got hurt the Skins were about to take it all. who's to say the eagles and cowpies can't shit the bed this year?
i mean in 2016 we had a top defense and made the playoffs. albeit backing in, it still happened. we then fell off the face of the earth. we're not the only team that can happen to.
The Giants didn’t back into the playoffs in 16.
we lost the week we clinched a spot, i guess that doesn't count as backing in but still. its anyones division every year except those 4 years the eagles dominated with Mcnabb
In 2016 the Giants beat a skins team needing a win for a playoff berth when the Giants had nothing to play for. There’s absolutely nothing to suggest the Giants backed into a playoff spot.