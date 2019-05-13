Giants Fans...what are your thoughts on Shurmer CMicks3110 : 5/13/2019 10:09 pm

I know he's only been at the helm for one year...But I trust him infinitely more than McAdoo.



I don't know if he's a great coach, but I think it's safe to assume, with a young QB, and saquan, he's going to be here for at minimum another 2 years, and more likely much longer.



Is he a guy you guys trust to helm us for the next 5-6 years?