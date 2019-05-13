Giants Fans...what are your thoughts on Shurmer

I know he's only been at the helm for one year...But I trust him infinitely more than McAdoo.
I don't know if he's a great coach, but I think it's safe to assume, with a young QB, and saquan, he's going to be here for at minimum another 2 years, and more likely much longer.
Is he a guy you guys trust to helm us for the next 5-6 years?
...with a very suspect head coaching record:
Cleveland Browns
2011 (4-12)
2012 (5-12)
Philadelphia Eagles (Interim)
2015 (1-0)
New York Giants
2018 (5-12)
Very easy to argue that he didn't have very much in his three full years as head coach, so he has that going for him.
My guess is that the real pressure on him is not necessarily posting a winning record in 2019, but if he ends up with losing records in both 2019 and 2020, then he is gone.
His head coaching resume is abysmal, but the circumstances surrounding that record should be considered.
However, losing can become a habit so he needs to start winning sooner rather than later.
But for what it is worth, for now, I m undecided on him as the Giants coach.
But I m guessing the Giants wouldn’t put much stock in my opinion 😄
Great post! My thoughts exactly and I would add that he is very good with the media which is not easy in NY/NJ.
I want him to be successful.
Parcels used to use Ray Handley in that role if I recall. Not such a far-fetched idea.
The same with DG the same with JB etc.
p.s.--There's a third branch which I call the Hank Stram branch, but we won't go there.
My initial assessment is that he is pretty decent, but let's see what happens this year. Clock management needs to improve for sure(and some game management, too.)
As far as previous time with Cleveland - means nothing. Cleveland was an even bigger pile of shit than the Giants and their GMs sucked worse.
Also, Parcells was 3-12-1 in his 1st season and he had better talent than what Shurmur had last year.
yes i fully agree w this assessment. He got kneecapped in Cleveland. Thats not going to happen here. He has a good talent evaluator team builder in Gettledog too
Definitely understands what it takes to win games and has shown to be imaginative in his play-calling, which is very refreshing.
My only gripe about him really, is that some of his decisions (timeouts, challenges) late in games have been questionable. I'd like to see that improve. I think he's a guy you can win with though.
Excellent coaches elevate talent around them. Average coaches depend more heavily on roster construction and having the necessary playmakers and coaching staff. I'd say Shurmur needs a good team built for him that he can manage.
I could have killed him during the second Philly game last year. Wanted him dead. The awfulness that was the end of the 1st half of the Atlanta game was beyond piss poor too.
Absolutely no excuse for that.
Saying he's an improvement on McAdoo? I'm not even sure that's true.
Seems like a decent man, might be best suited to OC.
Seems like a decent man, might be best suited to OC.
Nailed it ... he’s a great OC in over his head - and it shows during in-game mismanagement
What is he? 5-79 in his coaching career?
Guy is Grade A loser, we'll worry about spelling his name correctly when he wins.
5/19! What dupe is this? Guesses?
You have to scout yourself too.
btw -- Peterson was awful in his first year and made similar clock management boo boos --
i still don't understand the QB whisperer label he gets. who besides keenum has he built up?
...with a very suspect head coaching record:
Cleveland Browns
2011 (4-12)
2012 (5-12)
Philadelphia Eagles (Interim)
2015 (1-0)
New York Giants
2018 (5-12)
Very easy to argue that he didn't have very much in his three full years as head coach, so he has that going for him.
My guess is that the real pressure on him is not necessarily posting a winning record in 2019, but if he ends up with losing records in both 2019 and 2020, then he is gone.
i still don't understand the QB whisperer label he gets. who besides keenum has he built up?
he is credited with foles and bradford having had good seasons.
Quote:
He lost us that Eagles game in Philly.
He lost the game? Really? The coach who did not play one down?
Well, the coach who decides what players play, yeah.
Looking back now, I’m glad he did. We may have been drafting at 10 or thereabouts instead of 6.
With that said I'm comfortable with Shurmur... We'll have a better idea after his 2nd year....
This year is key because he has many challenges:
-new QB controversy? Eli or D. Jones?? And When???
-new defensive personnel. How does it work out? When???
-new OL. It must mesh for him to have a winning season
-motivation. the lockerroom is cleaned up so do they stay on their game, week in and week out?
I still believe this team is heading for 9 - 7, give or take a game, unless we have injuries at key spots. The key to our having a winning season is stealing some early season wins.
I really want to beat Dallas opening day in their house. That would be HUGE.
He's in a real bind because he needs to win to demonstrate that he has the goods to be an NFL HC. And he's stuck with a 38 year old QB who is almost the antithesis to what Shurmur wants in a QB.
Meanwhile, his GM seems more interested in solving for the future. Although Gettleman tries to market this year as if we can compete for big things and prepare for the future simultaneously.
Ironically, I think Shurmur wants to go with Eli but Jones has more physical tools that would actually be better for his offensive approach.
They were scoring 28 points a game without Beckham at the end of last season. That should have been enough to win several more games if they'd had even a middle-of-the pack defense.
Let's see what Pat's supposedly "great offensive mind" can do with a nicely-upgraded OL that protects his QB much better and helps his run game -- especially in the last 4 minutes trying to hold a lead. Plus a big infusion of youth on defense.
I agree he should have some game management help so things like Philly don't happen again. That's such a no-brainer that it probably even occurred to Giants management. Let's hope.
Put it this way -- I don't think Shurmer was the problem last year.
Seems like a decent man, might be best suited to OC.
This. I'd like to add the selective aggressiveness. He's got no problem justifying it that the numbers say go for two when you are down 14, but he doesn't want to seem to make that choice when the game is close or Giants have a lead. If I see a punt inside the opponent's 40 yard line this year, I am going to go berserk.
if were below 500 and were running Barkley into
the ground . He and DG better be right on Jones
take a player at Six then he needs to get on the field
and be ready to make that change .
Quote:
What is he? 5-79 in his coaching career?
Guy is Grade A loser, we'll worry about spelling his name correctly when he wins.
5/19! What dupe is this? Guesses?
Thanks Bill. We don't need his kind of shit.
That said I'm kind of surprised at the low opinions of Shurmur. IMO any coach that can get a team to play as hard as they did in the 2nd half of the season deserves not just the benefit of the doubt, but should be cheered. Also, look at how the players interact with him. He handles the press, seems to have the command of the team, and it looks as if the players respect him. Or do you want that coach that puts winning so far upfront that he doesn't care what reprehensible characters play on the team as long as it helps the team win. Yeah I know about Parcells enabling LT and his addictions. But that was before social media so it's much harder to keep things like that hidden. I hope Shurmur and DJ win their own SB trophies for the Giants
In comment 14442690 M.S. said:
...with a very suspect head coaching record:
Cleveland Browns
2011 (4-12)
2012 (5-12)
Philadelphia Eagles (Interim)
2015 (1-0)
New York Giants
2018 (5-12)
Very easy to argue that he didn't have very much in his three full years as head coach, so he has that going for him.
My guess is that the real pressure on him is not necessarily posting a winning record in 2019, but if he ends up with losing records in both 2019 and 2020, then he is gone.
Rule number one: ignore the weirdos
Rule number two: see rule number one and ignore this post
Like a baseball bench coach.