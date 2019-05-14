Let's Worry About Wide Receivers Now.

Quote: 5: Darius Slayton – Auburn – 6’1/190



Grade: 79



Summary: Fourth year junior entry. Slayton arrived at Auburn as an accomplished high school track athlete and enters the NFL with a very high ceiling. His speed and burst are functional and usable on the field, he is much more than a track athlete. He consistently averaged near-20 yards per catch over his career and displayed dominant stretches against SEC cornerbacks.. He is a deep threat who will make a defense account for him at all times. While there are limitations to his game underneath and at the point of attack, this kind of deep threat and ability to extend plays after the catch is worth the risk. Boom or bust.



*I am taking a chance on Slayton, I simply have too many plus game notes over the past two seasons to ignore it. The Auburn offense is difficult to scout as it could create numerous false opportunities but at the same time it may prevent a guy like Slayton from really showing everything he can do. I love the way he moves and his worst case may be a Ted Ginn caliber vertical threat.



NFL Comparison: Ted Ginn / NO

Quote: Appealing small-school wideout with the size and athleticism that helps him stand-out when the tape is rolling. He's a springy leaper with a wide catch radius who snares balls outside his frame or goes up and over cornerbacks to bring it in. His routes are upright and dull and won't create much NFL separation, but his outstanding testing numbers show he has the ability to play faster and quicker for teams willing to stash and coach him. White is a developmental prospect with a plus ceiling if the coaching clicks with him.

I'm all worried out over the offensive line. I need something new to worry about, so why not WR?OBJ is gone. He's gone and there's nothing we could do about it (hat tip, Johnny5). The Giants extended Sterling Shepard and signed Golden Tate, but neither of them fit the profile of a "#1 WR," although I think they can both be productive. We've got a couple of retreads with Coleman and Latimer, but, honestly I don't have much faith in either of them, except on special teams.The Giants drafted Darius Slayton in the 5th Round this year (#171 overall), which is a little later than I thought they might tap a WR. Here's what Sy'56 had to say about him:Pretty good grade from Sy. He's certainly got the speed, but his hands are suspect, which has to be a cause for concern.After that there isn't much. The one guy that intrigues me, though, is Reggie White, Jr. You always worry about the level of competition with the small-school guys, but this is what Lance Zierlein at NFL.com said about him:If he shows anything positive this summer, would you risk stashing him on the Practice Squad, or try and find a place for him on the final 53?So, what are your thoughts about our WR corps? Who sticks? Who goes? How many do you think the Giants will keep? And are you as worried about this group as I am?