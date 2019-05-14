Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Most likely "biggest leap forward" players next year

BillyM : 5/14/2019 3:57 pm
I cannot remember the last time I've been so up and down about next year's prospects for wins and losses. Not sure if this is a 8-8 type team or a 1-15 team. Truthfully. I'm leaning towards something in between.

Regardless, I am excited to simply see some progress. We are now so young, which is great. Progress matters. Frankly, a good deal of our success will depend on it. To that, who do you think makes the biggest leap forward?

My list

1.) The easy one. Barkley. If we have any progress from the o line, I think he is an absolute monster next year. But to reiterate, that was easy if he is graced with health.

2.) The tandem of Hernandez and Solder. I really believe these two, if healthy will gel. Definitely some growing pains from both last year on a new team and in a rookie role. If Hernandez ascends, and Solder steps in and plays like the final 6 games, good things will happen.

3.) This might be a funny one, but I'm going with Eli. The guy has been absolutely left dead to rights in the media. People claiming he's beyond washed up. I think if the line stays healthy and executes, Eli very well might surprise people. But who are we kidding, the media will still focus on his negatives.

4.) Evan Engram. We need him healthy, we need him catching balls, and we need his size and speed. If Eli and him start connecting early, I think he has a very nice year.

5. I debated Peppers or Zo Carter. I'm going with Zo. Peppers might have a learning curve in the new scheme. We'll see. Zo will be asked to do a lot. Time to step up big time young man.

Im leaning more 10 or 11  
Giantz_comeback : 5/14/2019 4:01 pm : link
Wins. This is a better team than the one of rhe second half when we went 4-4.

Our schedule is also quite a bit easier.
I'm gonna go with RJ McIntosh  
Milton : 5/14/2019 4:03 pm : link
Although "likely" isn't quite right, but there is good potential for a big leap because of how little action he saw as a rookie and also because there is an opportunity for him to seize the 5 technique role.
RE: I'm gonna go with RJ McIntosh  
BillyM : 5/14/2019 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14443625 Milton said:
Quote:
Although "likely" isn't quite right, but there is good potential for a big leap because of how little action he saw as a rookie and also because there is an opportunity for him to seize the 5 technique role.


It's not easy to hold your own against Quinten Nelson a mere 12 months before he won his first pro bowl in the NFL. That doesn't happen by accident. Some would say he outplayed Nelson in that game (Miami/ND). He does strike me as the "forgotten pick" that could ascend. I like that call.
I want to see Lorenzo Carter take that leap.  
Klaatu : 5/14/2019 4:09 pm : link
Not just as a pass-rusher, but as a complete OLB.
Eli really has no excuse this year. If he still has it, he should be  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/14/2019 4:09 pm : link
leading a top 10 offense next year. Best RB in the game, Zeitler is a tremendous get and even if Remmers doesn't return to form the offensive line should be at least average, WR's who have proven they move the chains, and a big time playmaker in Engram.
I would argue that the Giants think  
Section331 : 5/14/2019 4:12 pm : link
it will be Corey Coleman, given that they put a 1st round tender on him. It would be a huge plus if he could be a contributor in the passing game.
People can opine all they want, but the facts are these:  
Big Blue '56 : 5/14/2019 4:21 pm : link
We have zero idea what they’ll do this year. How they do depends on factors that combine skill, learning comprehension, injury status and of course luck.
RE: People can opine all they want, but the facts are these:  
BillyM : 5/14/2019 4:24 pm : link
In comment 14443672 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
We have zero idea what they’ll do this year. How they do depends on factors that combine skill, learning comprehension, injury status and of course luck.


zero idea? I'd argue that isn't true. Zero idea Barkley with a better line doesn't have the "potential" to take another step forward?

I think there were some promising late year trends that may translate. Obviously, outside factors play a role, sure. It's football, health is a massive factor. But for instance, if Will Hernandez is healthy, how much more comfortable is he starting year two versus one? How does that translate on the field? I'd say quite positively.
I think Peppers  
Amtoft : 5/14/2019 4:27 pm : link
He is coming into his 3rd year with a DC that I think will use him very well.
RE: RE: People can opine all they want, but the facts are these:  
ron mexico : 5/14/2019 4:30 pm : link
In comment 14443679 BillyM said:
Quote:
In comment 14443672 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


We have zero idea what they’ll do this year. How they do depends on factors that combine skill, learning comprehension, injury status and of course luck.



zero idea? I'd argue that isn't true. Zero idea Barkley with a better line doesn't have the "potential" to take another step forward?



He got 2000 yards from scrimmage last year. There isn't THAT much room for improvement.
Heres a short list of hopefuls  
GuzzaBlue : 5/14/2019 4:32 pm : link
Hernandez - Would be an enormous lift if he gets to his potential. Would help the running game, play-action, Soldier, but most importantly the pressure up the middle which every QB, not just Eli, struggles with.

Engram - We need him to become a legit threat, especially in the redzone where this team struggled going back how long now? I expect him to be lined up all over the field.

Tomlinson - Moving back to a more natural position for his skill-set, he needs to lead the young core on the DL. Doesn't have to be a sack master, but tandem with the other two young guys to stop the run and be a solid rock on that line.

Carter - We need a guy to get after the QB. He has the skillset.
RE: I'm gonna go with RJ McIntosh  
Klaatu : 5/14/2019 4:33 pm : link
In comment 14443625 Milton said:
Quote:
Although "likely" isn't quite right, but there is good potential for a big leap because of how little action he saw as a rookie and also because there is an opportunity for him to seize the 5 technique role.


The knock on McIntosh was that he needed to get stronger. Hopefully his thyroid condition didn't hamper him in that department. I'm no doctor, so I don't know what kind of effect it would have. I've said before that I could see him in a "Justin Tuck" type of role, where he plays inside or outside on the D-Line depending on the situation.
I'll go with Markus Golden. He had 12.5 sacks in his second year  
Ira : 5/14/2019 4:37 pm : link
(under Bettcher). He should be ready to put his injury behind him.
Lorenzo Carter  
Jay on the Island : 5/14/2019 4:38 pm : link
I think that he is going to finish with 8-9 sacks next season.
Eli  
David B. : 5/14/2019 4:39 pm : link
Seriously.

Better OL, better protection, better run game. No OBJ to force the ball to.
I'm going with Golden too on defense and Engram on offense.  
Blue21 : 5/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
Golden hoping a year recovered from injury he goes back to where he was and Engram with his 4.42 combine speed (faster than many WR's) and great hands and size can really surprise with the OBJ loss. He can run any WR route and stretch the field.
RE: RE: People can opine all they want, but the facts are these:  
Big Blue '56 : 5/14/2019 4:42 pm : link
In comment 14443679 BillyM said:
Quote:
In comment 14443672 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


We have zero idea what they’ll do this year. How they do depends on factors that combine skill, learning comprehension, injury status and of course luck.



zero idea? I'd argue that isn't true. Zero idea Barkley with a better line doesn't have the "potential" to take another step forward?

I think there were some promising late year trends that may translate. Obviously, outside factors play a role, sure. It's football, health is a massive factor. But for instance, if Will Hernandez is healthy, how much more comfortable is he starting year two versus one? How does that translate on the field? I'd say quite positively.


I believe with Eli, an improved OL and Bettcher’s ability to quickly get his younger players in sync, that they will vie for the playoffs.

That’s my feel, but in truth, I have zero idea what will or possibly will happen
Hopefully Lorenzo Carter and Engram  
BSIMatt : 5/14/2019 4:51 pm : link
.
RE: I think Peppers  
AcidTest : 5/14/2019 4:55 pm : link
In comment 14443683 Amtoft said:
Quote:
He is coming into his 3rd year with a DC that I think will use him very well.


Agreed. Or Carter.
Just re-watched McIntosh vs Nelson  
jayg5 : 5/14/2019 5:12 pm : link
From that 2017 game

McIntosh lined up on Nelson’s side only a handful of times and still wasn’t blocked 1 on 1 a couple time by Nelson. McIntosh lined up mostly on other side. I don’t see how anyone can say he held his own vs Nelson

He did have one play where he was on a stunt and caught Nelson by surprise and knocked him on his ass

I also saw McIntosh get pushed around a bit and pancaked 3 times.

Based on that college game he absolutely needs to get stronger but do remember liking the pick and thinking he’s got some real potential
So you think Barkley can have a monster  
ZogZerg : 5/14/2019 5:22 pm : link
Year and the Giants win one game?

That doesn't add up.
There are a bunch  
BillT : 5/14/2019 5:27 pm : link
Hard to pick between, Hernandez, Hill, Carter, Barkley or McInotsh. I also think Tomlinson has upside and Haley showed some talent last year as well.
BJ Hill  
uncledave : 5/14/2019 5:43 pm : link
keep sleeping
Evan Engram.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5/14/2019 5:47 pm : link
Look at his numbers the past 2 seasons in 14 games with no Odell... 60+ catches, 800+ yards, and 6 TDs. Over a 16 game season (IF he can stay healthy), those are top 5 TE position in the league numbers.
Billy M,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/14/2019 6:22 pm : link
ignore my comments. I misread the true intent of this thread. Sorry
RE: BJ Hill  
Diver_Down : 5/14/2019 6:27 pm : link
In comment 14443767 uncledave said:
Quote:
keep sleeping


Not Sleeping Here
RE: Evan Engram.  
Nine-Tails : 5/14/2019 7:18 pm : link
In comment 14443769 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Look at his numbers the past 2 seasons in 14 games with no Odell... 60+ catches, 800+ yards, and 6 TDs. Over a 16 game season (IF he can stay healthy), those are top 5 TE position in the league numbers.


Hit the nail on the head. If he takes another step then watch out. Two elite game breakers in him and Barkley with strong complimentary options in sheep and Tate. Also, he takes the step then a number one receiver won't be a big need and Jones will have the weapons to succeed.
I think Barkley has the biggest hops on the team  
.McL. : 5/14/2019 7:36 pm : link
So in a long jump competition, I'll take him! ;)
...  
GothamGiants : 5/14/2019 7:56 pm : link
The most underrated and unappreciated asset on this roster.

The 6’3 230 pound freak of nature with a faster 40, broad jump, and 20 yard shuttle than Deandre Hopkins ... with a higher vert than AJ Green ... and faster 3-cone than Mike Evans ...
Get him the ball - ( New Window )
I'll go with the underdog  
Marty866b : 5/14/2019 10:45 pm : link
Chad Wheeler. He's gained about 15 pounds, has gotten stronger and does have the feet to play left tackle. I'm not sold on a journeyman offensive tackle with a bad back automatically starting. I think Wheeler will get his opportunity to beat him out.
RE: Billy M,  
Fred-in-Florida : 5/15/2019 5:47 am : link
In comment 14443802 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
ignore my comments. I misread the true intent of this thread. Sorry


Yeah 'Doc'! Don't want you reading my x-rays!

OOOOWWWEEE Fred that's LOW. All in fun!
It’s all about health.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/15/2019 7:03 am : link
Can’t leap if you can’t walk.

Barkley is an odd choice. His numbers might improve, but how much better can he actually play? He was basically perfect last year.

I think many of the strongest candidates have lost time/performance to injury or illness in the past year or two: Engram, Halapio, Golden, McIntosh, etc. The team stuck with them (unlike, say, Vernon and Harrison), so there’s a perception of upside, at least.

Among the healthy guys, Carter, Hill, Peppers, and Hernandez stand out. I also think we’ll notice Tomlinson more, though he has always been pretty good. And I still hold out hope for Goodson.
Re. Barkley: I know he misread some plays early in the year.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/15/2019 7:07 am : link
By Mid-season, he was taking what was there more consistently. So he wasn’t quite perfect, but pretty close.
RE: I would argue that the Giants think  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/15/2019 7:14 am : link
Section331 said:
Quote:
it will be Corey Coleman, given that they put a 1st round tender on him. It would be a huge plus if he could be a contributor in the passing game.
I don’t see much conviction in an original-round tender. Coleman is a one-year rental. Maybe the team offered a multi-year deal and Coleman chose the “Prove it” tender. But the way they wound up retaining him doesn’t tell us much either way.
Shurmur..  
EricJ : 5/15/2019 7:15 am : link
will take the biggest leap forward.
Also note re. Coleman’s contract: CLE is on the hook for most of it.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/15/2019 7:19 am : link
The offsets in his rookie deal are still in effect.
Eli has something to prove.  
GiantsUA : 5/15/2019 8:07 am : link
He believes he can still play at a high level and the protection he has had the past handful of years was woeful.
Aldrick Rosas  
giantsFC : 5/15/2019 9:53 am : link
Sorry I still have little fist in this regime’s “plan”
RE: It’s all about health.  
BillyM : 5/15/2019 10:37 am : link
In comment 14444356 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Can’t leap if you can’t walk.

Barkley is an odd choice. His numbers might improve, but how much better can he actually play? He was basically perfect last year.

I think many of the strongest candidates have lost time/performance to injury or illness in the past year or two: Engram, Halapio, Golden, McIntosh, etc. The team stuck with them (unlike, say, Vernon and Harrison), so there’s a perception of upside, at least.

Among the healthy guys, Carter, Hill, Peppers, and Hernandez stand out. I also think we’ll notice Tomlinson more, though he has always been pretty good. And I still hold out hope for Goodson.



Barkley is an odd choice by me. But, I really think we cannot even see his ceiling yet. This kid on a solid oline goes for 2k rushing. I think more than once in his career baring injury. It's like saying LT was at his best in 1981. He's that special
RE: I'll go with the underdog  
BillyM : 5/15/2019 10:38 am : link
In comment 14444282 Marty866b said:
Quote:
Chad Wheeler. He's gained about 15 pounds, has gotten stronger and does have the feet to play left tackle. I'm not sold on a journeyman offensive tackle with a bad back automatically starting. I think Wheeler will get his opportunity to beat him out.


Marty, if this happens, it would be HUGE.
RE: I'll go with the underdog  
GothamGiants : 5/15/2019 10:52 am : link
In comment 14444282 Marty866b said:
Quote:
Chad Wheeler. He's gained about 15 pounds, has gotten stronger and does have the feet to play left tackle. I'm not sold on a journeyman offensive tackle with a bad back automatically starting. I think Wheeler will get his opportunity to beat him out.


I actually did love the Wheeler addition as a potential LT down the road ... maybe the Remmers addition will be the motivation he needs to put it all together

Next year they need to start adding a young LT to develop behind Solder ... would be amazing if Wheeler’s that guy.
Mine are:  
PatersonPlank : 5/15/2019 11:46 am : link
Hernandez - 2nd year and was coming on the end of last season
Carter - same as Hernandez
Solder - 2nd year in the system, and injury free
Goodson - its about time right?
RE: Mine are:  
GothamGiants : 5/15/2019 11:47 am : link
In comment 14444775 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Hernandez - 2nd year and was coming on the end of last season
Carter - same as Hernandez
Solder - 2nd year in the system, and injury free
Goodson - its about time right?


Wouldn’t shock me if Connelly puts Goodson on the bench at some point
RE: BJ Hill  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/15/2019 12:25 pm : link
In comment 14443767 uncledave said:
Quote:
keep sleeping

Some of us aren't sleeping on him, he's been a starter since training camp. He already "broke out", unless someone is projecting JJ Watt numbers for him this ywar.

McIntosh is a good choice. And I have one word for you: Cody Lattimer. I can see Eli developing chemistry and trust with him, Eli's "6th read" a pocket passed needs.
Agree with the OP on ELI  
TMS : 5/15/2019 1:48 pm : link
He seemed very comfortable with the changes in the offensive scheme in the second half last year. Give him time and good route runners he will do damage. Love how they plan to make Barkley a bigger part of the passing attack to get the him the ball with some room. Puts a lot of pressure on the defense. We still need a long threat to develop.
Hill is legit  
GothamGiants : 5/15/2019 2:04 pm : link
he’s actually a really underrated athlete
- Elite strength, 3-cone with a legit 40 time/20 yard shuttle

Wouldn’t shock me if he broke out into a “star”/household name


BJ Hill - ( New Window )
