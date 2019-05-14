I cannot remember the last time I've been so up and down about next year's prospects for wins and losses. Not sure if this is a 8-8 type team or a 1-15 team. Truthfully. I'm leaning towards something in between.
Regardless, I am excited to simply see some progress. We are now so young, which is great. Progress matters. Frankly, a good deal of our success will depend on it. To that, who do you think makes the biggest leap forward?
My list
1.) The easy one. Barkley. If we have any progress from the o line, I think he is an absolute monster next year. But to reiterate, that was easy if he is graced with health.
2.) The tandem of Hernandez and Solder. I really believe these two, if healthy will gel. Definitely some growing pains from both last year on a new team and in a rookie role. If Hernandez ascends, and Solder steps in and plays like the final 6 games, good things will happen.
3.) This might be a funny one, but I'm going with Eli. The guy has been absolutely left dead to rights in the media. People claiming he's beyond washed up. I think if the line stays healthy and executes, Eli very well might surprise people. But who are we kidding, the media will still focus on his negatives.
4.) Evan Engram. We need him healthy, we need him catching balls, and we need his size and speed. If Eli and him start connecting early, I think he has a very nice year.
5. I debated Peppers or Zo Carter. I'm going with Zo. Peppers might have a learning curve in the new scheme. We'll see. Zo will be asked to do a lot. Time to step up big time young man.
Our schedule is also quite a bit easier.
It's not easy to hold your own against Quinten Nelson a mere 12 months before he won his first pro bowl in the NFL. That doesn't happen by accident. Some would say he outplayed Nelson in that game (Miami/ND). He does strike me as the "forgotten pick" that could ascend. I like that call.
zero idea? I'd argue that isn't true. Zero idea Barkley with a better line doesn't have the "potential" to take another step forward?
I think there were some promising late year trends that may translate. Obviously, outside factors play a role, sure. It's football, health is a massive factor. But for instance, if Will Hernandez is healthy, how much more comfortable is he starting year two versus one? How does that translate on the field? I'd say quite positively.
We have zero idea what they’ll do this year. How they do depends on factors that combine skill, learning comprehension, injury status and of course luck.
He got 2000 yards from scrimmage last year. There isn't THAT much room for improvement.
Engram - We need him to become a legit threat, especially in the redzone where this team struggled going back how long now? I expect him to be lined up all over the field.
Tomlinson - Moving back to a more natural position for his skill-set, he needs to lead the young core on the DL. Doesn't have to be a sack master, but tandem with the other two young guys to stop the run and be a solid rock on that line.
Carter - We need a guy to get after the QB. He has the skillset.
The knock on McIntosh was that he needed to get stronger. Hopefully his thyroid condition didn't hamper him in that department. I'm no doctor, so I don't know what kind of effect it would have. I've said before that I could see him in a "Justin Tuck" type of role, where he plays inside or outside on the D-Line depending on the situation.
Better OL, better protection, better run game. No OBJ to force the ball to.
We have zero idea what they’ll do this year. How they do depends on factors that combine skill, learning comprehension, injury status and of course luck.
I believe with Eli, an improved OL and Bettcher’s ability to quickly get his younger players in sync, that they will vie for the playoffs.
That’s my feel, but in truth, I have zero idea what will or possibly will happen
Agreed. Or Carter.
McIntosh lined up on Nelson’s side only a handful of times and still wasn’t blocked 1 on 1 a couple time by Nelson. McIntosh lined up mostly on other side. I don’t see how anyone can say he held his own vs Nelson
He did have one play where he was on a stunt and caught Nelson by surprise and knocked him on his ass
I also saw McIntosh get pushed around a bit and pancaked 3 times.
Based on that college game he absolutely needs to get stronger but do remember liking the pick and thinking he’s got some real potential
That doesn't add up.
Not Sleeping Here
Hit the nail on the head. If he takes another step then watch out. Two elite game breakers in him and Barkley with strong complimentary options in sheep and Tate. Also, he takes the step then a number one receiver won't be a big need and Jones will have the weapons to succeed.
The 6’3 230 pound freak of nature with a faster 40, broad jump, and 20 yard shuttle than Deandre Hopkins ... with a higher vert than AJ Green ... and faster 3-cone than Mike Evans ...
Yeah 'Doc'! Don't want you reading my x-rays!
OOOOWWWEEE Fred that's LOW. All in fun!
Barkley is an odd choice. His numbers might improve, but how much better can he actually play? He was basically perfect last year.
I think many of the strongest candidates have lost time/performance to injury or illness in the past year or two: Engram, Halapio, Golden, McIntosh, etc. The team stuck with them (unlike, say, Vernon and Harrison), so there’s a perception of upside, at least.
Among the healthy guys, Carter, Hill, Peppers, and Hernandez stand out. I also think we’ll notice Tomlinson more, though he has always been pretty good. And I still hold out hope for Goodson.
Barkley is an odd choice. His numbers might improve, but how much better can he actually play? He was basically perfect last year.
I think many of the strongest candidates have lost time/performance to injury or illness in the past year or two: Engram, Halapio, Golden, McIntosh, etc. The team stuck with them (unlike, say, Vernon and Harrison), so there’s a perception of upside, at least.
Among the healthy guys, Carter, Hill, Peppers, and Hernandez stand out. I also think we’ll notice Tomlinson more, though he has always been pretty good. And I still hold out hope for Goodson.
Barkley is an odd choice by me. But, I really think we cannot even see his ceiling yet. This kid on a solid oline goes for 2k rushing. I think more than once in his career baring injury. It's like saying LT was at his best in 1981. He's that special
Marty, if this happens, it would be HUGE.
I actually did love the Wheeler addition as a potential LT down the road ... maybe the Remmers addition will be the motivation he needs to put it all together
Next year they need to start adding a young LT to develop behind Solder ... would be amazing if Wheeler’s that guy.
Carter - same as Hernandez
Solder - 2nd year in the system, and injury free
Goodson - its about time right?
Wouldn’t shock me if Connelly puts Goodson on the bench at some point
Some of us aren't sleeping on him, he's been a starter since training camp. He already "broke out", unless someone is projecting JJ Watt numbers for him this ywar.
McIntosh is a good choice. And I have one word for you: Cody Lattimer. I can see Eli developing chemistry and trust with him, Eli's "6th read" a pocket passed needs.
- Elite strength, 3-cone with a legit 40 time/20 yard shuttle
Wouldn’t shock me if he broke out into a “star”/household name
