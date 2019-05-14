Most likely "biggest leap forward" players next year BillyM : 5/14/2019 3:57 pm

I cannot remember the last time I've been so up and down about next year's prospects for wins and losses. Not sure if this is a 8-8 type team or a 1-15 team. Truthfully. I'm leaning towards something in between.



Regardless, I am excited to simply see some progress. We are now so young, which is great. Progress matters. Frankly, a good deal of our success will depend on it. To that, who do you think makes the biggest leap forward?



My list



1.) The easy one. Barkley. If we have any progress from the o line, I think he is an absolute monster next year. But to reiterate, that was easy if he is graced with health.



2.) The tandem of Hernandez and Solder. I really believe these two, if healthy will gel. Definitely some growing pains from both last year on a new team and in a rookie role. If Hernandez ascends, and Solder steps in and plays like the final 6 games, good things will happen.



3.) This might be a funny one, but I'm going with Eli. The guy has been absolutely left dead to rights in the media. People claiming he's beyond washed up. I think if the line stays healthy and executes, Eli very well might surprise people. But who are we kidding, the media will still focus on his negatives.



4.) Evan Engram. We need him healthy, we need him catching balls, and we need his size and speed. If Eli and him start connecting early, I think he has a very nice year.



5. I debated Peppers or Zo Carter. I'm going with Zo. Peppers might have a learning curve in the new scheme. We'll see. Zo will be asked to do a lot. Time to step up big time young man.



