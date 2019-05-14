Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Inside the Film Room: Giants CB Deandre Baker

Klaatu : 5/14/2019 4:01 pm
Short but sweet. Enjoy
Link - ( New Window )
Based  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2019 4:12 pm : link
on reports, he was the most impressive player on the field during the rookie mini-camp.
Truly think this kid  
tyrik13 : 5/14/2019 4:31 pm : link
Will be a very good, was a hell of a pick by DG. He’ll be starting from day one, barring any injuries. We haven’t had a young shutdown corner in a while, and I believe he’s it
i'm excited about the defense  
cjac : 5/14/2019 4:35 pm : link
i know they might get off to a rough start because they are young, but i think we will see it gel as the season goes on. I still think we need a middle LB, but we are almost there.
"Presented by Sharp"  
KJG5173 : 5/14/2019 5:08 pm : link
Am I the only one that gets so annoyed that Sharp pays for the advertising and everything, but they obviously do not use a Sharp screen so they just put tape over the label?! It drives me insane ever time I watch these. Rant over.
Looks good  
Reale01 : 5/14/2019 5:08 pm : link
May have been called for PI on the third play.
How did he fall so far?  
Jerz44 : 5/14/2019 5:47 pm : link
I know this might sound ridiculous but he reminds of Revis in his style. Not saying he’s gonna be arguably the best CB of all time like Revis, but just in the way he shuts down plays just by body position and smarts. Revis used to do that all the time.
He "fell" because he is not that big 5-11 190, or that fast 4.5 40  
Marty in Albany : 5/14/2019 5:54 pm : link
.
RE: Truly think this kid  
TMS : 5/14/2019 6:24 pm : link
In comment 14443688 tyrik13 said:

Will be a very good, was a hell of a pick by DG. He’ll be starting from day one, barring any injuries. We haven’t had a young shutdown corner in a while, and I believe he’s it
. Could this kid have Darrielle Revis Potential ? He seemed to have played that role in college. Shut down corner. DG thinks he has a high ceiling, could we that lucky ?
Deandre Baker, it seems to me, is the epitome of a Dave Gettleman  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/14/2019 6:31 pm : link
draft pick and really the antithesis of what Jerry Reese and Marc Ross's drafting was like, for the following reasons:

1) DG had a conviction on a specific player and traded up to get him when the opportunity arose.

2) He doesn't have outstanding "measurables" by any stretch. He's not that tall, not that long, not that fast, nothing in his physical combine profile screams "elite potential." All he can do, is play a wicked CB, and he did it for two consecutive years at a power 5 school.

This type of draft selection is refreshing as all f-wad.
RE: RE: Truly think this kid  
Giantz_comeback : 5/14/2019 7:01 pm : link
In comment 14443806 TMS said:







Will be a very good, was a hell of a pick by DG. He’ll be starting from day one, barring any injuries. We haven’t had a young shutdown corner in a while, and I believe he’s it

. Could this kid have Darrielle Revis Potential ? He seemed to have played that role in college. Shut down corner. DG thinks he has a high ceiling, could we that lucky ?


Doesnt quite have the AA of Revis. He wont be that level of shut down but will probably be pretty darn good if he adjusts his aggressive technique to the NFL game.
RE: How did he fall so far?  
GothamGiants : 5/14/2019 7:03 pm : link
In comment 14443768 Jerz44 said:

I know this might sound ridiculous but he reminds of Revis in his style. Not saying he’s gonna be arguably the best CB of all time like Revis, but just in the way he shuts down plays just by body position and smarts. Revis used to do that all the time.


He ran a 4.5 40 and some people are stupid enough to think that means something ... we’re lucky to have him
RE: Looks good  
St. Jimmy : 5/14/2019 7:30 pm : link
In comment 14443730 Reale01 said:

May have been called for PI on the third play.
I was thinking that happens vs. the Eagles there will be 6 guys waving for a flag.
RE: Deandre Baker, it seems to me, is the epitome of a Dave Gettleman  
GothamGiants : 5/14/2019 7:42 pm : link
In comment 14443812 BlueLou'sBack said:

draft pick and really the antithesis of what Jerry Reese and Marc Ross's drafting was like, for the following reasons:

1) DG had a conviction on a specific player and traded up to get him when the opportunity arose.

2) He doesn't have outstanding "measurables" by any stretch. He's not that tall, not that long, not that fast, nothing in his physical combine profile screams "elite potential." All he can do, is play a wicked CB, and he did it for two consecutive years at a power 5 school.

This type of draft selection is refreshing as all f-wad.


Agree with everything your saying ... although his wingspan is actually quite impressive - same arm length as 6’3 Richard Sherman. Longer wingspan than Greedy Williams too, despite the height differential. Same wingspan as Byron Jones, Patrick Peterson ... for a corner under 6 ft his wingspan is actually pretty crazy. It’s a huge part of his game and makes him an ideal fit in Bettcher’s press man scheme.

Ran a 4.46 at his proday ... as crazy as it sounds, he probably wouldn’t have been available if he ran that at the combine.

We’re lucky to have him. He’s a football player 1st.

Re: wingspan

Longer arms than ... Stephon Gilmore,

RE: Looks good  
Johnny5 : 5/14/2019 7:47 pm : link
In comment 14443730 Reale01 said:

May have been called for PI on the third play.

I'm thinking that receiver didn't pass 5 yards.
RE: How did he fall so far?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/14/2019 9:06 pm : link
In comment 14443768 Jerz44 said:

I know this might sound ridiculous but he reminds of Revis in his style. Not saying he’s gonna be arguably the best CB of all time like Revis, but just in the way he shuts down plays just by body position and smarts. Revis used to do that all the time.


The league wasn't very super on this batch of CBs. It was Greedy at #1 CB except he's thought to hate tackling which turns off most teams, and the rest of them have perceived issues like less than ideal athleticism or size.

These guys aren't Revis or Peterson type prospects. Those comps are misguided.
I’d pump the brakes and keep expectations reasonable....  
Reb8thVA : 5/14/2019 9:12 pm : link
People all thought Amukamara would be that shutdown corner when he was selected. Let home play a few real games first before sending him to Canton.
RE: I’d pump the brakes and keep expectations reasonable....  
GothamGiants : 5/14/2019 9:28 pm : link
In comment 14444090 Reb8thVA said:

People all thought Amukamara would be that shutdown corner when he was selected. Let home play a few real games first before sending him to Canton.


Prince has developed into a quality CB
PFF Top CBs - ( New Window )
GothamGiants  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/14/2019 10:56 pm : link
nice pickup on the wingspan stat and arm length, and agree that with his excellent hand-eye coordination that bit of extra length is a factor in his success.
RE: GothamGiants  
GothamGiants : 5/14/2019 11:11 pm : link
In comment 14444293 BlueLou'sBack said:

nice pickup on the wingspan stat and arm length, and agree that with his excellent hand-eye coordination that bit of extra length is a factor in his success.


Thanks ... Watched a lot of his “tape” post trade up for him and couldn’t quite figure out how he’s manhandling WR and breaking up passes left and right

Seems to have the “length” of a tall CB with the quickness of a smaller CB. A nice combo, on top of being a physical CB.

I’m not expecting Revis 2.0, but his actual tape is more impressive than his highlights. He’s just a really good football player.
Hard to not be excited about this pick...  
Johnny5 : 5/15/2019 7:19 am : link
... however, I am just as excited about Julian Love. Take a look at some of his highlight vids, I can't believe that we got Love so late. I think that pick has the most value of any this year.

Man, I love these past two drafts.
Prince is/was a solid CB  
giants#1 : 5/15/2019 7:39 am : link
he just couldn't stay healthy (played in 55 out of 80 possible games with NYG). I don't think he's borderline top 10 like that PFF article, but he's a low end #1 starter IF healthy.

Way too early to be talking about Baker as the next Revis though. Peak Revis was arguably the best CB in NFL history.
RE: Deandre Baker, it seems to me, is the epitome of a Dave Gettleman  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/15/2019 1:39 pm : link
In comment 14443812 BlueLou'sBack said:

draft pick and really the antithesis of what Jerry Reese and Marc Ross's drafting was like, for the following reasons:

1) DG had a conviction on a specific player and traded up to get him when the opportunity arose.

2) He doesn't have outstanding "measurables" by any stretch. He's not that tall, not that long, not that fast, nothing in his physical combine profile screams "elite potential." All he can do, is play a wicked CB, and he did it for two consecutive years at a power 5 school.

This type of draft selection is refreshing as all f-wad.

And sometimes we get players like DLaw who has a fat round spider chart, extremely high floor, and checks off all the intangibles except espn says DG is dumb.
RE: Prince is/was a solid CB  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/15/2019 1:42 pm : link
In comment 14444369 giants#1 said:

he just couldn't stay healthy (played in 55 out of 80 possible games with NYG). I don't think he's borderline top 10 like that PFF article, but he's a low end #1 starter IF healthy.

Way too early to be talking about Baker as the next Revis though. Peak Revis was arguably the best CB in NFL history.

Prince would have been a fine man cover corner. Except we drafted him for Fewells Tampa 2, nominally the same position, but in fact for all intents and purposes a Tampa 2 cb is an entirely different position.
RE: RE: Prince is/was a solid CB  
GothamGiants : 5/15/2019 1:53 pm : link
In comment 14444975 Coach Red Beaulieu said:







he just couldn't stay healthy (played in 55 out of 80 possible games with NYG). I don't think he's borderline top 10 like that PFF article, but he's a low end #1 starter IF healthy.

Way too early to be talking about Baker as the next Revis though. Peak Revis was arguably the best CB in NFL history.


Prince would have been a fine man cover corner. Except we drafted him for Fewells Tampa 2, nominally the same position, but in fact for all intents and purposes a Tampa 2 cb is an entirely different position.


Yup, I think Prince would’ve thrived in this current scheme
Revis  
sshin05 : 5/15/2019 2:25 pm : link
had a sub 4.4 40 before he got drafted. He had the speed to cover some of the fastest receivers in the league. Not sure if Baker is that sort of player.
Baker is not Revis  
GothamGiants : 5/15/2019 3:44 pm : link
nor should anyone expect him to be
It's pretty amazing that in a league  
Jay on the Island : 5/15/2019 5:21 pm : link
that is all about the passing game a CB didn't go before the 30th pick. When Gettleman traded up I thought it was for Jawaan Taylor or Cody Ford but he made the right decision taking Baker. He not only adds much needed talent to the CB position but an arrogance and swagger that's been missing as well. I am confident that the Giants have not only drafted their next two starting CB's in this draft but also a starting FS or nickelback as well. I think that either Love or Ballentine will be moved to FS in a few years while the other mans the slot. I hope they keep 6 CB's this season because Jenkins, Baker, Love, Beal, Haley, and Ballentine is a very talented group.
RE: Baker is not Revis  
Jay on the Island : 5/15/2019 5:22 pm : link
In comment 14445174 GothamGiants said:

nor should anyone expect him to be

Agreed, it is not fair to put those expectations on him. He will be a damn good CB though.
Nice ....  
short lease : 5/15/2019 8:14 pm : link
This may end up a great draft by DG when we look back 2-3 years from now.

These last 2 drafts seem almost perfect.

Still early though.
Written this a few times already on other Baker threads  
Jimmy Googs : 5/15/2019 8:28 pm : link
watched this guy at many Georgia games over the past few years and we are going to be very happy with his game. Super player for 'Dawgs and as consistent a performer for their defense that I can recall in many years.

Going to be a really good pro...
RE: Written this a few times already on other Baker threads  
adamg : 5/15/2019 8:30 pm : link
In comment 14445512 Jimmy Googs said:

watched this guy at many Georgia games over the past few years and we are going to be very happy with his game. Super player for 'Dawgs and as consistent a performer for their defense that I can recall in many years.

Going to be a really good pro...


Googs praise is high praise indeed.
...  
christian : 5/15/2019 10:02 pm : link
I'd sign up plus some if Baker has the career Prince has had.
RE: ...  
GothamGiants : 5/16/2019 3:08 pm : link
In comment 14445619 christian said:

I'd sign up plus some if Baker has the career Prince has had.


I'm thinking "Prince with ball skills" sounds about right
