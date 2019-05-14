Inside the Film Room: Giants CB Deandre Baker

Am I the only one that gets so annoyed that Sharp pays for the advertising and everything, but they obviously do not use a Sharp screen so they just put tape over the label?! It drives me insane ever time I watch these. Rant over.
I know this might sound ridiculous but he reminds of Revis in his style. Not saying he’s gonna be arguably the best CB of all time like Revis, but just in the way he shuts down plays just by body position and smarts. Revis used to do that all the time.
He "fell" because he is not that big 5-11 190, or that fast 4.5 40
draft pick and really the antithesis of what Jerry Reese and Marc Ross's drafting was like, for the following reasons:
1) DG had a conviction on a specific player and traded up to get him when the opportunity arose.
2) He doesn't have outstanding "measurables" by any stretch. He's not that tall, not that long, not that fast, nothing in his physical combine profile screams "elite potential." All he can do, is play a wicked CB, and he did it for two consecutive years at a power 5 school.
This type of draft selection is refreshing as all f-wad.
I know this might sound ridiculous but he reminds of Revis in his style. Not saying he’s gonna be arguably the best CB of all time like Revis, but just in the way he shuts down plays just by body position and smarts. Revis used to do that all the time.
He ran a 4.5 40 and some people are stupid enough to think that means something ... we’re lucky to have him
draft pick and really the antithesis of what Jerry Reese and Marc Ross's drafting was like, for the following reasons:
1) DG had a conviction on a specific player and traded up to get him when the opportunity arose.
2) He doesn't have outstanding "measurables" by any stretch. He's not that tall, not that long, not that fast, nothing in his physical combine profile screams "elite potential." All he can do, is play a wicked CB, and he did it for two consecutive years at a power 5 school.
This type of draft selection is refreshing as all f-wad.
Agree with everything your saying ... although his wingspan is actually quite impressive - same arm length as 6’3 Richard Sherman. Longer wingspan than Greedy Williams too, despite the height differential. Same wingspan as Byron Jones, Patrick Peterson ... for a corner under 6 ft his wingspan is actually pretty crazy. It’s a huge part of his game and makes him an ideal fit in Bettcher’s press man scheme.
Ran a 4.46 at his proday ... as crazy as it sounds, he probably wouldn’t have been available if he ran that at the combine.
We’re lucky to have him. He’s a football player 1st.
I know this might sound ridiculous but he reminds of Revis in his style. Not saying he’s gonna be arguably the best CB of all time like Revis, but just in the way he shuts down plays just by body position and smarts. Revis used to do that all the time.
The league wasn't very super on this batch of CBs. It was Greedy at #1 CB except he's thought to hate tackling which turns off most teams, and the rest of them have perceived issues like less than ideal athleticism or size.
These guys aren't Revis or Peterson type prospects. Those comps are misguided.
I’d pump the brakes and keep expectations reasonable....
draft pick and really the antithesis of what Jerry Reese and Marc Ross's drafting was like, for the following reasons:
1) DG had a conviction on a specific player and traded up to get him when the opportunity arose.
2) He doesn't have outstanding "measurables" by any stretch. He's not that tall, not that long, not that fast, nothing in his physical combine profile screams "elite potential." All he can do, is play a wicked CB, and he did it for two consecutive years at a power 5 school.
This type of draft selection is refreshing as all f-wad.
And sometimes we get players like DLaw who has a fat round spider chart, extremely high floor, and checks off all the intangibles except espn says DG is dumb.
he just couldn't stay healthy (played in 55 out of 80 possible games with NYG). I don't think he's borderline top 10 like that PFF article, but he's a low end #1 starter IF healthy.
Way too early to be talking about Baker as the next Revis though. Peak Revis was arguably the best CB in NFL history.
Prince would have been a fine man cover corner. Except we drafted him for Fewells Tampa 2, nominally the same position, but in fact for all intents and purposes a Tampa 2 cb is an entirely different position.
he just couldn't stay healthy (played in 55 out of 80 possible games with NYG). I don't think he's borderline top 10 like that PFF article, but he's a low end #1 starter IF healthy.
Way too early to be talking about Baker as the next Revis though. Peak Revis was arguably the best CB in NFL history.
Prince would have been a fine man cover corner. Except we drafted him for Fewells Tampa 2, nominally the same position, but in fact for all intents and purposes a Tampa 2 cb is an entirely different position.
Yup, I think Prince would’ve thrived in this current scheme
that is all about the passing game a CB didn't go before the 30th pick. When Gettleman traded up I thought it was for Jawaan Taylor or Cody Ford but he made the right decision taking Baker. He not only adds much needed talent to the CB position but an arrogance and swagger that's been missing as well. I am confident that the Giants have not only drafted their next two starting CB's in this draft but also a starting FS or nickelback as well. I think that either Love or Ballentine will be moved to FS in a few years while the other mans the slot. I hope they keep 6 CB's this season because Jenkins, Baker, Love, Beal, Haley, and Ballentine is a very talented group.
watched this guy at many Georgia games over the past few years and we are going to be very happy with his game. Super player for 'Dawgs and as consistent a performer for their defense that I can recall in many years.
Going to be a really good pro...
RE: Written this a few times already on other Baker threads
watched this guy at many Georgia games over the past few years and we are going to be very happy with his game. Super player for 'Dawgs and as consistent a performer for their defense that I can recall in many years.
I'd sign up plus some if Baker has the career Prince has had.
I'm thinking "Prince with ball skills" sounds about right
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
1) DG had a conviction on a specific player and traded up to get him when the opportunity arose.
2) He doesn't have outstanding "measurables" by any stretch. He's not that tall, not that long, not that fast, nothing in his physical combine profile screams "elite potential." All he can do, is play a wicked CB, and he did it for two consecutive years at a power 5 school.
This type of draft selection is refreshing as all f-wad.
Quote:
Will be a very good, was a hell of a pick by DG. He’ll be starting from day one, barring any injuries. We haven’t had a young shutdown corner in a while, and I believe he’s it
. Could this kid have Darrielle Revis Potential ? He seemed to have played that role in college. Shut down corner. DG thinks he has a high ceiling, could we that lucky ?
Doesnt quite have the AA of Revis. He wont be that level of shut down but will probably be pretty darn good if he adjusts his aggressive technique to the NFL game.
He ran a 4.5 40 and some people are stupid enough to think that means something ... we’re lucky to have him
1) DG had a conviction on a specific player and traded up to get him when the opportunity arose.
2) He doesn't have outstanding "measurables" by any stretch. He's not that tall, not that long, not that fast, nothing in his physical combine profile screams "elite potential." All he can do, is play a wicked CB, and he did it for two consecutive years at a power 5 school.
This type of draft selection is refreshing as all f-wad.
Agree with everything your saying ... although his wingspan is actually quite impressive - same arm length as 6’3 Richard Sherman. Longer wingspan than Greedy Williams too, despite the height differential. Same wingspan as Byron Jones, Patrick Peterson ... for a corner under 6 ft his wingspan is actually pretty crazy. It’s a huge part of his game and makes him an ideal fit in Bettcher’s press man scheme.
Ran a 4.46 at his proday ... as crazy as it sounds, he probably wouldn’t have been available if he ran that at the combine.
We’re lucky to have him. He’s a football player 1st.
Re: wingspan
Longer arms than ... Stephon Gilmore,
I'm thinking that receiver didn't pass 5 yards.
The league wasn't very super on this batch of CBs. It was Greedy at #1 CB except he's thought to hate tackling which turns off most teams, and the rest of them have perceived issues like less than ideal athleticism or size.
These guys aren't Revis or Peterson type prospects. Those comps are misguided.
Prince has developed into a quality CB
PFF Top CBs - ( New Window )
Thanks ... Watched a lot of his “tape” post trade up for him and couldn’t quite figure out how he’s manhandling WR and breaking up passes left and right
Seems to have the “length” of a tall CB with the quickness of a smaller CB. A nice combo, on top of being a physical CB.
I’m not expecting Revis 2.0, but his actual tape is more impressive than his highlights. He’s just a really good football player.
Man, I love these past two drafts.
Way too early to be talking about Baker as the next Revis though. Peak Revis was arguably the best CB in NFL history.
1) DG had a conviction on a specific player and traded up to get him when the opportunity arose.
2) He doesn't have outstanding "measurables" by any stretch. He's not that tall, not that long, not that fast, nothing in his physical combine profile screams "elite potential." All he can do, is play a wicked CB, and he did it for two consecutive years at a power 5 school.
This type of draft selection is refreshing as all f-wad.
And sometimes we get players like DLaw who has a fat round spider chart, extremely high floor, and checks off all the intangibles except espn says DG is dumb.
Way too early to be talking about Baker as the next Revis though. Peak Revis was arguably the best CB in NFL history.
Prince would have been a fine man cover corner. Except we drafted him for Fewells Tampa 2, nominally the same position, but in fact for all intents and purposes a Tampa 2 cb is an entirely different position.
Quote:
he just couldn't stay healthy (played in 55 out of 80 possible games with NYG). I don't think he's borderline top 10 like that PFF article, but he's a low end #1 starter IF healthy.
Way too early to be talking about Baker as the next Revis though. Peak Revis was arguably the best CB in NFL history.
Prince would have been a fine man cover corner. Except we drafted him for Fewells Tampa 2, nominally the same position, but in fact for all intents and purposes a Tampa 2 cb is an entirely different position.
Yup, I think Prince would’ve thrived in this current scheme
Agreed, it is not fair to put those expectations on him. He will be a damn good CB though.
These last 2 drafts seem almost perfect.
Still early though.
Going to be a really good pro...
Going to be a really good pro...
Googs praise is high praise indeed.
I'm thinking "Prince with ball skills" sounds about right