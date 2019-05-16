Potential underrated signing: FS Antoine Bethea

James Bettcher on Bethea: "We have a chance to add Antoine Bethea, a guy who is one of the highest character players I have ever been around, smart, intelligent and an unbelievable leader. As you have an opportunity to wrap your hands around him and embrace him a little bit, you will see what I am talking about with him. I was talking to him the other day and I was joking with him telling him that as time goes on, I get more gray hair. As time goes on, he gets younger. That is just when you see his play, that is what it has been. The years in the league have progressed for him. He has played fast and played young. That what impresses me about him."
Antoine Bethea Giants S 2018 Highlights
Injuries can happen at any age.
I liken this move to the Giants signing Sam Madison in 2006, when Madison was 32. He played well and was a good influence on a kid like Corey Webster, who'd been struggling. Bethea can have the same type of impact for the Giants' relatively young crop of Safeties.
It is one thing to play with instinct & innate knowledge of where to be and where your teammates will be, but I don't think these guys will be there at first which could lead to some issues.
Therefore, having Bethea, Jenkins & Thomas could help in accelerating the process....especially with Bethea intimately knowing Bettcha's defense and Jenkins/Thomas being in it for one year.
Well, Eli won two SBs since then. It's kind of a long time ago.
I would like it even more if there was someone on the depth chart at FS that could take over for him come week 6...and they might if the plan is to convert one of the CB to FS.
Was thinking the same thing re: Madison and McQuarters being brought in around 2006 to teach Webster, Ross and others how to be pros.
Knows Bettcher’s scheme, will help the young guys line up/know their assignments, and a high character guy,
Yet another brilliant move not getting anywhere near the praise it should Bethea + Peppers is an enormous upgrade from Riley/Collins, especially in pass defense.
...are finally competitive and a serious threat to go deep into the playoffs, Antoine Bethea will be retired. The Giants got him for the here & now, hoping to bring stability to a re-made secondary. But he's not a guy you bring in for the long term.
If he was a role player and/or a situational player it would be a solid signing.
The Giants are expecting him to be the main FS and call the secondary.
They said the same thing about Jonathan Stewart.
Riley is not an NFL football player.
ALl told, the upgrades to our secondary are pretty amazing. Even if the rookies and Beal have some gorwing pains, they are still better than Webb and Haley. And even if Bethea is just ok, he is much better than riley
It helps to watch the Curtis Riley highlights before the Antoine Bethea highlights.
But but but wikipedia always right about everything. I recall Walls and Collins at CB and Guyton and Jackson at S.
I think some posters can’t get past the A)Age of Bethea B)Fact he has a relationship with Betcher and knows his scheme, which means he was brought in as some elder tutor.
You can either play good football or you can’t, I don’t care how old you are or if you are best pals with the coordinator.
Betcher can play, and Betcher can play very well. This was a good signing.
One of the issues for 2018 Giants was the mix of “super star” name players with players who were best suited as NFL backups. 3/5 of the oline were NFL backups playing as starters, half the secondary(or more depending on formation). Riley, Webb? Practice squad guy called up to be our starting nickel corner? Replacing the backups with good starters is an underrated move the Giants have been making and I think that doesn’t get enough recognition. The difference from Riley to Bethea is huge.
And if it were Riley covering, he wouldn't have made the tackle 8/10 times. I think that's the point. Bethea is a solid tackler and is in the right place almost every time.
Riley ... - ( New Window )
Larry, you should try watching the video for real, instead of bullshitting your way through.
Larry, you should try watching the video for real, instead of bullshitting your way through.
Watch the whole video.
Take the rose color glasses off and you might see what I mean.
Bethea can do both, he manned FS position in Betchers defense in 2017 and played exceptional, with a higher grade in 2017 than Landon Collins ever achieved in his 4 seasons:
PFF_Giants
Antoine Bethea played FS under Giants DC James Bettcher back in 2017 when he was the DC of the Arizona Cardinals.
Bethea had a career resurgence in that season finishing the year as a Top 10 Safety in our grading system.
Also Peppers has some experience moving around as well, he logged 281 snaps at FS for Cleveland last year, along with 329 snaps in the box, so Cleveland really used Peppers all over and he had a strong year(better than Collins). Compare that to Collins last year who had 468 box snaps to 109 deep(FS)...these new safeties have a lot of versatility.
Players like Bethea and Remmers don't need to be great in order to still be significant upgrades ...
I'd apologize for the repeat post, but unfortunately it's necessary. Bethea (and Remmers) are significant upgrades from Riley (and Wheeler). I'm sure people will still bitch because they aren't Ed Reed and Jon Ogden - but they are still improvements.
This. All of which this team has been severely lacking.
take Collins spot at SS ...
Pretty excited with the overhaul of the secondary and
we don't have to freak out if JJ went down .