Josh Norman rips DG

map7711 : 8:59 am
Link - ( New Window )
Redskins  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:01 am : link
seems to be feeling pretty giddy about themselves, don't they?
Why?  
superspynyg : 9:01 am : link
Because he figured Out Norman was/ is an over rated Buffon?
teams are shitting on a team that picked 6th at the draft  
GMAN4LIFE : 9:01 am : link
talk about the respect the giants get even with a bad year
Is the Redskins  
darren in pdx : 9:01 am : link
secondary going to do media interviews during games?
That may have been the dumbest article  
BSIMatt : 9:02 am : link
I’ve ever read.
The idiots are usually  
Chris684 : 9:03 am : link
the loudest people in the room.

Not saying everything Gettleman has done or will do will work out. No executive is 100%.

But at this point if you can't comprehend what he's trying to do and the way in which he's going about it, then you are the moron.
Last time these two teams met  
SW_84 : 9:03 am : link
The Giants put up a 40 spot and Norman got benched.
Didn't we beat them 40-16 last time we played them?  
Britt in VA : 9:05 am : link
Maybe Norman forgot about that.
Keep talking. Please keep talking.  
Klaatu : 9:05 am : link
I want the Giants to quietly go on about their business, while the Redskins make as much noise as they possibly can.
Well now it’s certain that DG made the right choices  
BillT : 9:06 am : link
With both Collins and Jones.
RE: Redskins  
Gettledogman : 9:06 am : link
In comment 14446862 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
seems to be feeling pretty giddy about themselves, don't they?


Crash and burn coming -Guaranteed The Dogman was right to not keep Norman -was not worth the price.
I can't wait  
Harvest Blend : 9:07 am : link
for the first Washington game.

I don't have anywhere near the hate for them as Dallas but they are annoying as hell.
The Redskins are one of the more poorly run franchises in sports  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:08 am : link
but if Haskins turns out better than Jones, he has a point.
If Haskins is the QB by week 4, it will be because Washington has a  
Ivan15 : 9:10 am : link
very simple offense in place. Kind of like Dallas did for Prescott but Dallas had a better team.

Looking forward to it.
The most ironic..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:12 am : link
thing about not signing Norman was that he actually had full support from ownership on that. Full support from Cam too.

Norman had become a joke in Carolina and DG probably saw that Norman was a product of the zone system - one where he was helped out significantly by having Kuechley and Davis cover so much ground in the passing game.

Norman hasn't come close to being a top player since getting to washington, yet he still talks constantly and acts like he's good.
RE: The Redskins are one of the more poorly run franchises in sports  
map7711 : 9:12 am : link
In comment 14446883 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
but if Haskins turns out better than Jones, he has a point.


But that’s not the bigger issue. No one knows how this turns out. Why open your big mouth before the evidence is in? It’s freaking May. Haven’t even had a real practice yet and you’re proclaiming you got the best QB. Just is an idiotic statement by Norman and Collins.
Gettleman was 100% correct  
mac attack : 9:15 am : link
to let Norman walk.

He has proved that he was not worth the money Washington paid him.
Sounds like Norman and LC have an inferiority complex  
Ryan in Albany : 9:15 am : link
and can't keep their big mouths shut. I'd be pissed if I ended up in the skins org too.

Clowns.
I'm confused  
NoPeanutz : 9:17 am : link
Quote:
Norman does have a point, to a certain extent.

To me, his examples look like the Redskins picking up DG's leftovers.
Dont the Redskins win every off season, Congratulations  
George from PA : 9:17 am : link
Ugh  
jnoble : 9:18 am : link
I hate it when modern slang like "throws shade" gets casually thrown around by dopey journalists
Does Josh Norman have "swag" too?
Fred Smoot  
Big Rick in FL : 9:21 am : link
Came out right after Norman said this and said Norman isn't worth the money and the Skins should cut him.
Wasn’t Norman one of the worst CB’s in football last year  
Jay on the Island : 9:22 am : link
While also being one of the highest paid?
Can't wait  
Rong5611 : 9:23 am : link
To sweep them this year.
gettlemen has done more with  
Gordo : 9:24 am : link
our Oline than the Reese did in his last 10 years.

look how quickly he ditched Flowers? and got rid of all of the bad contracts?

At least i feel with Gettlemen we are digging out of the hole, not digging deeper like we were with Reese.
That article doesn't make much sense  
jcn56 : 9:25 am : link
they claim that one of the main reasons Gettleman got the ax was his treatment of Norman, but just about every article written says it was because Gettleman cut Steve Smith loose and was looking to do the same with Olsen and Davis.
RE: Last time these two teams met  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:25 am : link
In comment 14446872 SW_84 said:
Quote:
The Giants put up a 40 spot and Norman got benched.


A reminder...
Sights and Sounds: Giants rout the Redskins 40-16 - ( New Window )
RE: gettlemen has done more with  
jcn56 : 9:26 am : link
In comment 14446909 Gordo said:
Quote:
our Oline than the Reese did in his last 10 years.

look how quickly he ditched Flowers? and got rid of all of the bad contracts?

At least i feel with Gettlemen we are digging out of the hole, not digging deeper like we were with Reese.


Man you must be the optimistic type - didn't see what they paid Solder and Omameh I'm guessing? When the latter didn't see the end of the season?
It’s entertaining  
BigBlueShock : 9:26 am : link
Watching the Redskins being so giddy about lapping up all of the Giants sloppy seconds
Former Redskins player, Fred Smoot, says the Skins should cut  
Ira : 9:27 am : link
Norman now.

Quote:
"You have to ask yourself, 'Where am I expendable?'" Smoot said on the pod. "I'm going to look at that big cap number that Josh Norman has and that's going to make me want to release him."

Link - ( New Window )
The Smith..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:32 am : link
move was one that Richardson approved - same with DeAngelo Williams.

Quote:
That article doesn't make much sense
jcn56 : 9:25 am : link : reply
they claim that one of the main reasons Gettleman got the ax was his treatment of Norman, but just about every article written says it was because Gettleman cut Steve Smith loose and was looking to do the same with Olsen and Davi


What got Gettleman fired was when the agents for Davis and Olsen went to Richardson and said that DG was looking to move them or resturcture them and Richardson put his foot down. The report is that Richardson told him under no circumstances was he to do anything with those players and he supposedly uttered the line - "Just do your job" to what DG replied "You aren't letting me". He was let go right after that meeting.

Quote:
In a stunning and unprecedented development, Richardson fired Gettleman during a 2 hour meeting following Gettleman's return from a Cape Cod vacation, ending Gettleman’s four-year tenure as GM and beginning one of the most eventful weeks in team history.

In a 77-hour span following Monday’s lunchtime announcement that Gettleman had been fired, the Panthers rehired Marty Hurney to serve as interim GM, re-signed Turner to a four-year, $45 million extension and cut Oher after he failed a physical 10 months after he first reported concussion symptoms.

The main point for Richardson issuing the dismissal apparently was Gettleman’s handling of the contract situations of Davis and tight end Greg Olsen, the Pro Bowlers who are two of the owner’s favorite players.

Linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and tight end Greg Olsen (88) are highly respected team captains for the Panthers. Both want contract extensions, which were not immediately forthcoming under Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman and contributed to the former GM’s ouster.

Davis and Olsen this week said they don’t believe they had anything to do with Gettleman’s firing. But for an owner who is as image-conscious as Richardson, it could not have helped Gettleman when two of the faces of the franchise were starting to gripe about their contracts – and, in Olsen’s case, threatening to hold out of training camp.
The only other player  
Jay on the Island : 9:33 am : link
That I can think of that has talked so much while accomplishing so little is Freddie Mitchell. Norman is one of the worst starting CB’s in football but thinks he’s a HOF. Just another terrible FA signing for the Redskins that they refuse to move on from.
The Skins crowing during the offseason  
wigs in nyc : 9:36 am : link
nothing really changes
RE: Redskins  
rsjem1979 : 9:37 am : link
In comment 14446862 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
seems to be feeling pretty giddy about themselves, don't they?


It's May, of course they do.
I thought Collins thought Davis Webb was the next greatest  
Blue21 : 9:37 am : link
QB and he's the next in line for the Giants job after Eli?
RE: RE: Last time these two teams met  
Britt in VA : 9:44 am : link
In comment 14446913 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14446872 SW_84 said:


Quote:


The Giants put up a 40 spot and Norman got benched.



A reminder... Sights and Sounds: Giants rout the Redskins 40-16 - ( New Window )


Man, we smashed them. I had forgotten.
Wasn't that..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:47 am : link
game also the one that started the Josh Johnson legend??
RE: RE: gettlemen has done more with  
Red Right Hand : 9:49 am : link
In comment 14446914 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14446909 Gordo said:


Quote:


our Oline than the Reese did in his last 10 years.

look how quickly he ditched Flowers? and got rid of all of the bad contracts?

At least i feel with Gettlemen we are digging out of the hole, not digging deeper like we were with Reese.



Man you must be the optimistic type - didn't see what they paid Solder and Omameh I'm guessing? When the latter didn't see the end of the season?
Gettleman has been on the job, what , 16 months and change? If you can't see the massive change in the team in that short space, dunno what to tell you..
Another thing about Gettleman...  
Chris684 : 9:54 am : link
People focus on his bad moves, and there have been a few, but he doesn't get enough credit for being able to recognize a sunk cost and cut bait.

That is a great ability in business to recognize when you've made a mistake and not let it continue to kill you longer than it needs to. Relate that to baseball and that's one of the biggest differences between the Yankees and the Mets. When you fuck up, don't try to save face, move on as quickly as you can.

Reese did a lot of good things here but I'd argue this very thing killed him. You had guys like Jayron Holsey, James Brewer and Adrian Robinson taking up space on this roster with the "hall passes" they seemed to have been given just because they were draft picks.
2005 = Redskins LAST Playoff WIN (13+ years)  
ZogZerg : 10:10 am : link
They just need to STFU!

Can't wait unit the Giants play them.
Remember Collins yapping last year, before the Giants played the  
ZogZerg : 10:12 am : link
Cowboys - "Dak will have to pass the ball to beat us...."

Dak had a monster game that game.
RE: RE: The Redskins are one of the more poorly run franchises in sports  
Bill L : 10:16 am : link
In comment 14446888 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 14446883 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


but if Haskins turns out better than Jones, he has a point.



But that’s not the bigger issue. No one knows how this turns out. Why open your big mouth before the evidence is in? It’s freaking May. Haven’t even had a real practice yet and you’re proclaiming you got the best QB. Just is an idiotic statement by Norman and Collins.


The irritating part for me is that the article starts from the position that Haskins is better and taking Jones was a big mistake. And, that letting Collins go was a big mistake. It's not "these are Norman's reasons" but these are the reasons ("Norman has a point and here's why:...". He takes his opinion on Haskins (or maybe Jones) and his opinion of Collins, turns them into facts and premises his article on those bases.

A whole article founded on wind.
RE: Another thing about Gettleman...  
Captplanet : 10:16 am : link
In comment 14446935 Chris684 said:
Quote:
People focus on his bad moves, and there have been a few, but he doesn't get enough credit for being able to recognize a sunk cost and cut bait.

That is a great ability in business to recognize when you've made a mistake and not let it continue to kill you longer than it needs to. Relate that to baseball and that's one of the biggest differences between the Yankees and the Mets. When you fuck up, don't try to save face, move on as quickly as you can.

Reese did a lot of good things here but I'd argue this very thing killed him. You had guys like Jayron Holsey, James Brewer and Adrian Robinson taking up space on this roster with the "hall passes" they seemed to have been given just because they were draft picks.


Exactly... People bring up the Omameh signing, having faith in Flowers and the Signing of Solder to attack DG's job performance. When in reality those acts prove how good of a GM he is. No one is perfect when you make a mistake admit it and fix it. He cut Flowers and Omameh mid-season. Brought in Brown and put Chad Wheeler in as starters. Solder started the season badly, but by mid-season, he was rounding into form. Yes, he did not play up to his contract but show me one high priced free agent (Vernon, Jenkins) that does.
RE: The Skins crowing during the offseason  
EricJ : 10:18 am : link
In comment 14446921 wigs in nyc said:
Quote:
nothing really changes


to be fair... is it really the Redskins organization talking here or one or two big mouthed jackasses?
The players..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:20 am : link
may change but things still stay the same. At least there used to be panache....

RE: I can't wait  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:20 am : link
In comment 14446880 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
for the first Washington game.

I don't have anywhere near the hate for them as Dallas but they are annoying as hell.

A decent coach should be able to use these bulletin board material to get the team fired up too.
RE: RE: Another thing about Gettleman...  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:25 am : link
In comment 14446973 Captplanet said:
Quote:
In comment 14446935 Chris684 said:


Quote:


People focus on his bad moves, and there have been a few, but he doesn't get enough credit for being able to recognize a sunk cost and cut bait.

That is a great ability in business to recognize when you've made a mistake and not let it continue to kill you longer than it needs to. Relate that to baseball and that's one of the biggest differences between the Yankees and the Mets. When you fuck up, don't try to save face, move on as quickly as you can.

Reese did a lot of good things here but I'd argue this very thing killed him. You had guys like Jayron Holsey, James Brewer and Adrian Robinson taking up space on this roster with the "hall passes" they seemed to have been given just because they were draft picks.



Exactly... People bring up the Omameh signing, having faith in Flowers and the Signing of Solder to attack DG's job performance. When in reality those acts prove how good of a GM he is. No one is perfect when you make a mistake admit it and fix it. He cut Flowers and Omameh mid-season. Brought in Brown and put Chad Wheeler in as starters. Solder started the season badly, but by mid-season, he was rounding into form. Yes, he did not play up to his contract but show me one high priced free agent (Vernon, Jenkins) that does.

Some of us at least knew what Solder was, an above average LT we acquired while shopping when starving, he's not Anthony Munoz.
RE: The Redskins are one of the more poorly run franchises in sports  
NYDCBlue : 10:31 am : link
In comment 14446883 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
but if Haskins turns out better than Jones, he has a point.


Maybe he changes his style of play, but to my eye, Haskins is a coward. A Captain check down type.
This team has disaster written all over it  
RobCarpenter : 10:31 am : link
Two overrated DBs who love to hear themselves talk, and Haskins has thin skin. Not to mention the coaching staff didn't want Haskins.

Washington hasn't had a season with more than 10 wins since 1991.
RE: The Smith..  
Alex_Webster : 10:34 am : link
In comment 14446919 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
move was one that Richardson approved - same with DeAngelo Williams.



Quote:


That article doesn't make much sense
jcn56 : 9:25 am : link : reply
they claim that one of the main reasons Gettleman got the ax was his treatment of Norman, but just about every article written says it was because Gettleman cut Steve Smith loose and was looking to do the same with Olsen and Davi



What got Gettleman fired was when the agents for Davis and Olsen went to Richardson and said that DG was looking to move them or resturcture them and Richardson put his foot down. The report is that Richardson told him under no circumstances was he to do anything with those players and he supposedly uttered the line - "Just do your job" to what DG replied "You aren't letting me". He was let go right after that meeting.



Quote:


In a stunning and unprecedented development, Richardson fired Gettleman during a 2 hour meeting following Gettleman's return from a Cape Cod vacation, ending Gettleman’s four-year tenure as GM and beginning one of the most eventful weeks in team history.

In a 77-hour span following Monday’s lunchtime announcement that Gettleman had been fired, the Panthers rehired Marty Hurney to serve as interim GM, re-signed Turner to a four-year, $45 million extension and cut Oher after he failed a physical 10 months after he first reported concussion symptoms.

The main point for Richardson issuing the dismissal apparently was Gettleman’s handling of the contract situations of Davis and tight end Greg Olsen, the Pro Bowlers who are two of the owner’s favorite players.

Linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and tight end Greg Olsen (88) are highly respected team captains for the Panthers. Both want contract extensions, which were not immediately forthcoming under Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman and contributed to the former GM’s ouster.

Davis and Olsen this week said they don’t believe they had anything to do with Gettleman’s firing. But for an owner who is as image-conscious as Richardson, it could not have helped Gettleman when two of the faces of the franchise were starting to gripe about their contracts – and, in Olsen’s case, threatening to hold out of training camp.


How did Richardson fit this conversation in? I thought he was playing grab ass the whole time. Probably not the best owner for people to use as having any judgment skills.
I actually feel bad for Haskins  
Captplanet : 10:37 am : link
Unless he wins 7+ games, Gruden is getting fired after this season. It's why Gruden did not want to draft him. He knows this kid needs a year on the bench, but he is going to be forced to play him.
It's not like the Def is the 85 Bears that can win games with no offense. They'll be lucky to win 4 games if Haskins starts on Day 1.
Skins are really good at throwing $ at DBs who’ve had 1 good season  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:39 am : link
Kinda the reverse of trading Champ Bailey for a RB.
kudos  
bc4life : 10:50 am : link
to Norman for graciously appearing in two of those game highlights
Darius Slayton,  
CT Charlie : 10:53 am : link
start your engines.
Redskins  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 10:55 am : link
are going to crash and burn. As soon as they lose a couple games thst locker room is going to eat itself.

Norman is a jackass, Collins can't shut his fucking mouth, and it seems that nobody in the organization realizes that professionalism matters.

We won't know what Jones or Haskins are for a while yet, but at least Jones carries himself like an adult.
RE: I actually feel bad for Haskins  
RobCarpenter : 11:09 am : link
In comment 14447006 Captplanet said:
Quote:
Unless he wins 7+ games, Gruden is getting fired after this season. It's why Gruden did not want to draft him. He knows this kid needs a year on the bench, but he is going to be forced to play him.
It's not like the Def is the 85 Bears that can win games with no offense. They'll be lucky to win 4 games if Haskins starts on Day 1.


He lost any sympathy for me after he was all butthurt about not being picked by the Giants.
RE: RE: Last time these two teams met  
darren in pdx : 11:21 am : link
In comment 14446913 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14446872 SW_84 said:


Quote:


The Giants put up a 40 spot and Norman got benched.



A reminder... Sights and Sounds: Giants rout the Redskins 40-16 - ( New Window )


I keep forgetting that Sanchez is still in the league and played that game. And also Shepherd annihilating Norman on Barkley’s run.
RE: This team has disaster written all over it  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:30 am : link
In comment 14446997 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
Two overrated DBs who love to hear themselves talk, and Haskins has thin skin. Not to mention the coaching staff didn't want Haskins.

Washington hasn't had a season with more than 10 wins since 1991.

They should trade for Jalen what's his name from Jax. Likely a key reason for Jax meltdown last year.
RE: RE: This team has disaster written all over it  
Bill L : 11:53 am : link
In comment 14447109 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14446997 RobCarpenter said:


Quote:


Two overrated DBs who love to hear themselves talk, and Haskins has thin skin. Not to mention the coaching staff didn't want Haskins.

Washington hasn't had a season with more than 10 wins since 1991.


They should trade for Jalen what's his name from Jax. Likely a key reason for Jax meltdown last year.


It's probably just me, but, if offered, I would take Jaylen Ramsey in a heartbeat. Mouth and all.
He should be out there  
Deejboy : 11:53 am : link
trying to keep the Twinkies and Taco Bell away from Haskins. That would be way more beneficial to the Redskins. If he shows up out of shape again when camp starts...yikes.
Of course norman is happy. He doesn't have to get embarassed by Odell  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:54 am : link
twice a year.
the interaction between our culture and all aspects of the sports and  
plato : 12:02 pm : link
entertainment industry is rather destructive. our culture is dying and much of what is discussed on this board as to actions of football players is a reflection of that.
RE: Of course norman is happy. He doesn't have to get embarassed by Odell  
ron mexico : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14447152 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
twice a year.


he actually had an interesting response to the trade.

I forget exactly what he said be it was along the lines of he was sad to see him go. That he looked forward to the high profile match ups and with Dez and OBJ both gone, there is no one left.

Most overrated CB I’ve seen in a long time  
GothamGiants : 12:50 pm : link
Career year playing in zone coverage behind an elite front 7 ... hasn’t come close to his contract and, like Collins, is a liability in man coverage

It may not be “high profile”, but I look forward to Tate running circles around him
Norman ... overrated - ( New Window )
RE: Gettleman  
RobCarpenter : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 14447273 aceinthehouse said:
Quote:
Is the gift that keeps on giving.

He's solely responsible for turning Redskins into a Dynasty. Lol

Doesn't tag Norman, then let's us have him

Trades OBJ

Doesn't tag Landon Collins, so we sign him

Passes on DeWayne Haskins, so we draft him.

I hope you guys have Gettleman, forever...


You can have all of these clowns.
If Norman gets cut  
Jimmy Googs : 1:38 pm : link
DG should bring him for a look...
RE: Gettleman  
GothamGiants : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 14447273 aceinthehouse said:
Quote:
Is the gift that keeps on giving.

He's solely responsible for turning Redskins into a Dynasty. Lol

Doesn't tag Norman, then let's us have him

Trades OBJ

Doesn't tag Landon Collins, so we sign him

Passes on DeWayne Haskins, so we draft him.

I hope you guys have Gettleman, forever...


Norman hasn’t played anywhere near his absurd contract, nothing more than a zone CB easily exploited in man coverage.

Enjoy the 1 dimensional Collins, and his inability to even attempt man coverage. You seem to love overpaid liabilities in coverage - we (and Evan Engram) should be thanking for.

Passed on Haskins, like every other QB needy team, for the bigger more athletic prospect your “dynasty” actually preferred. Dan Snyder, never change.

Congrats on the big name Secondary though. Maybe win a playoff game, something you haven’t done since 1991 ... dynasty in the making!
This guy is a big mouth team and locker room cancer.  
TMS : 1:39 pm : link
The kind of player DG has no use for, and made sure we do not have here anymore. Glad he did.
RE: If Norman gets cut  
GothamGiants : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 14447374 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
DG should bring him for a look...


Norman is the worst fit in this defense ... he’s awful in press man coverage.

Hasn’t been good since he left that comfy zone coverage behind an elite Carolina front 7.
RE: If Norman gets cut  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 14447374 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
DG should bring him for a look...


And then trade him to Cleveland.
Good locker-room kind of guy  
Jimmy Googs : 1:56 pm : link
to build up culture...
Josh Norman rips DG  
Torrag : 2:13 pm : link
Who cares.
