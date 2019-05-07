Josh Norman rips DG  

thing about not signing Norman was that he actually had full support from ownership on that. Full support from Cam too.
Norman had become a joke in Carolina and DG probably saw that Norman was a product of the zone system - one where he was helped out significantly by having Kuechley and Davis cover so much ground in the passing game.
Norman hasn't come close to being a top player since getting to washington, yet he still talks constantly and acts like he's good.
but if Haskins turns out better than Jones, he has a point.
But that’s not the bigger issue. No one knows how this turns out. Why open your big mouth before the evidence is in? It’s freaking May. Haven’t even had a real practice yet and you’re proclaiming you got the best QB. Just is an idiotic statement by Norman and Collins.
they claim that one of the main reasons Gettleman got the ax was his treatment of Norman, but just about every article written says it was because Gettleman cut Steve Smith loose and was looking to do the same with Olsen and Davis.
move was one that Richardson approved - same with DeAngelo Williams.
That article doesn't make much sense
they claim that one of the main reasons Gettleman got the ax was his treatment of Norman, but just about every article written says it was because Gettleman cut Steve Smith loose and was looking to do the same with Olsen and Davis.
What got Gettleman fired was when the agents for Davis and Olsen went to Richardson and said that DG was looking to move them or resturcture them and Richardson put his foot down. The report is that Richardson told him under no circumstances was he to do anything with those players and he supposedly uttered the line - "Just do your job" to what DG replied "You aren't letting me". He was let go right after that meeting.
In a stunning and unprecedented development, Richardson fired Gettleman during a 2 hour meeting following Gettleman's return from a Cape Cod vacation, ending Gettleman’s four-year tenure as GM and beginning one of the most eventful weeks in team history.
In a 77-hour span following Monday’s lunchtime announcement that Gettleman had been fired, the Panthers rehired Marty Hurney to serve as interim GM, re-signed Turner to a four-year, $45 million extension and cut Oher after he failed a physical 10 months after he first reported concussion symptoms.
The main point for Richardson issuing the dismissal apparently was Gettleman’s handling of the contract situations of Davis and tight end Greg Olsen, the Pro Bowlers who are two of the owner’s favorite players.
Linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and tight end Greg Olsen (88) are highly respected team captains for the Panthers. Both want contract extensions, which were not immediately forthcoming under Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman and contributed to the former GM’s ouster.
Davis and Olsen this week said they don’t believe they had anything to do with Gettleman’s firing. But for an owner who is as image-conscious as Richardson, it could not have helped Gettleman when two of the faces of the franchise were starting to gripe about their contracts – and, in Olsen’s case, threatening to hold out of training camp.
That I can think of that has talked so much while accomplishing so little is Freddie Mitchell. Norman is one of the worst starting CB’s in football but thinks he’s a HOF. Just another terrible FA signing for the Redskins that they refuse to move on from.
People focus on his bad moves, and there have been a few, but he doesn't get enough credit for being able to recognize a sunk cost and cut bait.
That is a great ability in business to recognize when you've made a mistake and not let it continue to kill you longer than it needs to. Relate that to baseball and that's one of the biggest differences between the Yankees and the Mets. When you fuck up, don't try to save face, move on as quickly as you can.
Reese did a lot of good things here but I'd argue this very thing killed him. You had guys like Jayron Holsey, James Brewer and Adrian Robinson taking up space on this roster with the "hall passes" they seemed to have been given just because they were draft picks.
The irritating part for me is that the article starts from the position that Haskins is better and taking Jones was a big mistake. And, that letting Collins go was a big mistake. It's not "these are Norman's reasons" but these are the reasons ("Norman has a point and here's why:...". He takes his opinion on Haskins (or maybe Jones) and his opinion of Collins, turns them into facts and premises his article on those bases.
Exactly... People bring up the Omameh signing, having faith in Flowers and the Signing of Solder to attack DG's job performance. When in reality those acts prove how good of a GM he is. No one is perfect when you make a mistake admit it and fix it. He cut Flowers and Omameh mid-season. Brought in Brown and put Chad Wheeler in as starters. Solder started the season badly, but by mid-season, he was rounding into form. Yes, he did not play up to his contract but show me one high priced free agent (Vernon, Jenkins) that does.
Some of us at least knew what Solder was, an above average LT we acquired while shopping when starving, he's not Anthony Munoz.
move was one that Richardson approved - same with DeAngelo Williams.
That article doesn't make much sense
How did Richardson fit this conversation in? I thought he was playing grab ass the whole time. Probably not the best owner for people to use as having any judgment skills.
Unless he wins 7+ games, Gruden is getting fired after this season. It's why Gruden did not want to draft him. He knows this kid needs a year on the bench, but he is going to be forced to play him.
It's not like the Def is the 85 Bears that can win games with no offense. They'll be lucky to win 4 games if Haskins starts on Day 1.
Skins are really good at throwing $ at DBs who’ve had 1 good season
Unless he wins 7+ games, Gruden is getting fired after this season. It's why Gruden did not want to draft him. He knows this kid needs a year on the bench, but he is going to be forced to play him.
It's not like the Def is the 85 Bears that can win games with no offense. They'll be lucky to win 4 games if Haskins starts on Day 1.
He lost any sympathy for me after he was all butthurt about not being picked by the Giants.
Not saying everything Gettleman has done or will do will work out. No executive is 100%.
But at this point if you can't comprehend what he's trying to do and the way in which he's going about it, then you are the moron.
Crash and burn coming -Guaranteed The Dogman was right to not keep Norman -was not worth the price.
I don't have anywhere near the hate for them as Dallas but they are annoying as hell.
Looking forward to it.
He has proved that he was not worth the money Washington paid him.
Clowns.
To me, his examples look like the Redskins picking up DG's leftovers.
Does Josh Norman have "swag" too?
look how quickly he ditched Flowers? and got rid of all of the bad contracts?
At least i feel with Gettlemen we are digging out of the hole, not digging deeper like we were with Reese.
A reminder...
Sights and Sounds: Giants rout the Redskins 40-16 - ( New Window )
look how quickly he ditched Flowers? and got rid of all of the bad contracts?
At least i feel with Gettlemen we are digging out of the hole, not digging deeper like we were with Reese.
Man you must be the optimistic type - didn't see what they paid Solder and Omameh I'm guessing? When the latter didn't see the end of the season?
Link - ( New Window )
they claim that one of the main reasons Gettleman got the ax was his treatment of Norman, but just about every article written says it was because Gettleman cut Steve Smith loose and was looking to do the same with Olsen and Davis.
It's May, of course they do.
The Giants put up a 40 spot and Norman got benched.
A reminder... Sights and Sounds: Giants rout the Redskins 40-16 - ( New Window )
Man, we smashed them. I had forgotten.
Can't wait unit the Giants play them.
Dak had a monster game that game.
but if Haskins turns out better than Jones, he has a point.
But that’s not the bigger issue. No one knows how this turns out. Why open your big mouth before the evidence is in? It’s freaking May. Haven’t even had a real practice yet and you’re proclaiming you got the best QB. Just is an idiotic statement by Norman and Collins.
The irritating part for me is that the article starts from the position that Haskins is better and taking Jones was a big mistake. And, that letting Collins go was a big mistake. It's not "these are Norman's reasons" but these are the reasons ("Norman has a point and here's why:...". He takes his opinion on Haskins (or maybe Jones) and his opinion of Collins, turns them into facts and premises his article on those bases.
A whole article founded on wind.
to be fair... is it really the Redskins organization talking here or one or two big mouthed jackasses?
I don't have anywhere near the hate for them as Dallas but they are annoying as hell.
A decent coach should be able to use these bulletin board material to get the team fired up too.
People focus on his bad moves, and there have been a few, but he doesn't get enough credit for being able to recognize a sunk cost and cut bait.
Maybe he changes his style of play, but to my eye, Haskins is a coward. A Captain check down type.
Washington hasn't had a season with more than 10 wins since 1991.
That article doesn't make much sense
they claim that one of the main reasons Gettleman got the ax was his treatment of Norman, but just about every article written says it was because Gettleman cut Steve Smith loose and was looking to do the same with Olsen and Davis.
How did Richardson fit this conversation in? I thought he was playing grab ass the whole time. Probably not the best owner for people to use as having any judgment skills.
It's not like the Def is the 85 Bears that can win games with no offense. They'll be lucky to win 4 games if Haskins starts on Day 1.
Norman is a jackass, Collins can't shut his fucking mouth, and it seems that nobody in the organization realizes that professionalism matters.
We won't know what Jones or Haskins are for a while yet, but at least Jones carries himself like an adult.
It's not like the Def is the 85 Bears that can win games with no offense. They'll be lucky to win 4 games if Haskins starts on Day 1.
He lost any sympathy for me after he was all butthurt about not being picked by the Giants.
The Giants put up a 40 spot and Norman got benched.
A reminder... Sights and Sounds: Giants rout the Redskins 40-16 - ( New Window )
I keep forgetting that Sanchez is still in the league and played that game. And also Shepherd annihilating Norman on Barkley’s run.
Washington hasn't had a season with more than 10 wins since 1991.
They should trade for Jalen what's his name from Jax. Likely a key reason for Jax meltdown last year.
Two overrated DBs who love to hear themselves talk, and Haskins has thin skin. Not to mention the coaching staff didn't want Haskins.
Washington hasn't had a season with more than 10 wins since 1991.
They should trade for Jalen what's his name from Jax. Likely a key reason for Jax meltdown last year.
It's probably just me, but, if offered, I would take Jaylen Ramsey in a heartbeat. Mouth and all.
he actually had an interesting response to the trade.
I forget exactly what he said be it was along the lines of he was sad to see him go. That he looked forward to the high profile match ups and with Dez and OBJ both gone, there is no one left.
It may not be “high profile”, but I look forward to Tate running circles around him
Norman ... overrated - ( New Window )
He's solely responsible for turning Redskins into a Dynasty. Lol
Doesn't tag Norman, then let's us have him
Trades OBJ
Doesn't tag Landon Collins, so we sign him
Passes on DeWayne Haskins, so we draft him.
I hope you guys have Gettleman, forever...
You can have all of these clowns.
Norman hasn’t played anywhere near his absurd contract, nothing more than a zone CB easily exploited in man coverage.
Enjoy the 1 dimensional Collins, and his inability to even attempt man coverage. You seem to love overpaid liabilities in coverage - we (and Evan Engram) should be thanking for.
Passed on Haskins, like every other QB needy team, for the bigger more athletic prospect your “dynasty” actually preferred. Dan Snyder, never change.
Congrats on the big name Secondary though. Maybe win a playoff game, something you haven’t done since 1991 ... dynasty in the making!
Norman is the worst fit in this defense ... he’s awful in press man coverage.
Hasn’t been good since he left that comfy zone coverage behind an elite Carolina front 7.
And then trade him to Cleveland.