OBJ v. Colin Cowherd

I don't even know who to side with in this feud. Loved OBJ but he seems like a really sensitive guy. When you start letting the goofy talking heads like Cowherd rattle you, then you are letting distractions really hinder your life.
@obj
16h
NOWWWW UVE GONE TOOOO FAR.... bro I understand nobody listens to ur show but stop using my name to get clout bro, I let u say and do whatever u want but uve gone to far now. So heres the attention U wanted and desperately needed i see. I had respect for u after talkin on the ph.
@obj
16h
This is the shxt I be talkin bout wit the bold tv people who see u in person and have completely different convos 😂😂. Alllll of those moments got better ratings and attention than any of ur shows ever. And that’s not somethin im braggin about cause im not “proud” of those.
@obj
16h
But I honestly I really hate to even give u this spotlight. Just put some respect on my name as ur talkin bout me and my family to booost ur TV shows and ratings. If I was GREAT then u and others wouldn’t talk about me this much. I DONT hear much talk bout anybody else at All.
@obj
16h
Next time I have media, ima make sure I put an end to all of this. Just don’t be putting shxt out on social media u WOULD NOT say to my face or in person ... u really scary😭😭
But maybe that's what Odell wants. No publicity is bad publicity I guess.
Link
Baker Mayfield
@bakermayfield
15h
Replying to
@TheHerd
and
@ColinCowherd
Once again, you’re a clown.... now I know you’re just trying to get me fired up. “Most memorable moments”... he’s 26 and his greatest moments are ahead of him. You forget the kids and people he inspires. That goes much further than football...
Brutal stuff.
Almost like he is trying to piss off OBJ.
Hysterical that Baker Mayfield is also involved in the Twitter war.
Say what you will about Gettleman. But I'm really happy the guys going at it on social media are gone. I think it's really an interesting component of building a football team. Some will disagree, saying it matters not at all ... but I guess we'll see.
I don't believe the Giants are ready to run the table. Or even be a strong playoff team. But maybe, just maybe, a different level of professionalism could emerge and make a difference.
They should also add, "Nothing good ever happens from posting on Twitter."
Ha, I was just thinking that....
"See?! See?!"
OBJ song... - ( New Window )
Pretty sure they have added that.
Cowherd sucks.
Brands look to partner with influencers. They would rather have a celebrity or in industry terms an 'influencer' than just a good singer or in this case a good football player. That is why you deserve some credit for Beckham's payday.
Beckham has more than 8.3 million Instagram followers, 2.3 million Twitter followers and 1.3 million Facebook followers. Compare that to Antonio Brown’s 1.8 million Instagram followers, 833,000 Twitter followers and 677,800 Facebook followers. Both Beckham and Brown are sensational talents, but the message is clear. Brands will pay for sizzle and celebrity because they know consumers will too.
Go ahead and give yourselves a round of applause. Nike just paid Odell Beckham Jr. more than his NFL salary… because of you.
Nike Paid Odell Beckham Jr. A Lot Of Money Because Of You - ( New Window )
Maybe there's some method to OBJ's madness, beyond just being thin skinned.
Cowherd sucks.
I argued THIS for years. But Odell has his big second contract. If he wants another, he's got to end this stuff or teams will start to believe - right or wrong - that he does have an attitude problem.
They had one of their draft picks predicting Super Bowl.
I think Odell said the goal is become the next dynasty, like the Patriots.
That rookie coach is in a tough, tough spot.
only if the team cares
The patriots had a fucking federal case over deflated balls and a sociopath murderer on their team and didn't miss a beat.
Any team that loses because they couldn't handle some tweets was never going to win anyway.
And THIS is what MAY be driving his behavior. If so, it appears Gettleman made the right move.
Pretty sure Mayfield has been beefing with Colin on twitter since last season, wouldn’t shock me if Colin purposely wanted to add OBJ into the drama for ratings.
Really? The game winning catch in a huge game vs. Dallas in 2016 wasn't a top 10 moment? The game winning TD vs. Ravens not a top 10 moment?
How can you consider yourself a Giants fan and not think OBJ has had some electing on the field moments for this team?
They have their hands full in CLleveland right now, and a prick like Cowherd would love nothing more than to drag this out all season long.
Let's be honest here, Beckham hasn't won a damn thing. He is a tremendous talent, but I don't think he will ever get out of his own way and become a winner. He has no idea how to be a professional.
Goodbye to the loudmouths. Hopefully we are building a winning culture. I have a feeling the Browns and Skins will continue to dwell in the basement.
Wouldn't surprise me at all if he moves on from football by the end of this contract. He knows how valuable he is in the media, and kids love him. His brand will work outside of football, IMO.
And if this is really all it is than some team will pay him. Guy like Beckham breathe a sigh of relief every-time some other player gets caught breaking the law.
How can you consider yourself a Giants fan and not think OBJ has had some electing on the field moments for this team?
He had some moments, but that's it. He had a couple great highlights and a losing record.
I've never been a Beckham basher, I don't have any I'll will toward the kid, but he is a knucklehead. He is not a winner.
Not really, no one cares about guys breaking the law, but OBJ puts some words out there on social media and its end times.
Kitchen + Beckham = complete asshat hilarious disaster
Mayfield was the ? Does he have IT and the leadership to bitch out OBJ on national TV like Drees/Shockey and keep things under control or is he part of the volatile mix. Think we are starting to see.
Wouldn't surprise me at all if he moves on from football by the end of this contract. He knows how valuable he is in the media, and kids love him. His brand will work outside of football, IMO.
And if this is really all it is than some team will pay him. Guy like Beckham breathe a sigh of relief every-time some other player gets caught breaking the law.
I think that's the biggest "risk" with him at this point. Well, that and him making more "business decisions" knowing how much he can make outside of the NFL. Granted, I don't think him giving himself up in October games instead of fighting for a couple extra yards is a big deal (the Bears play is another story).
If he has another 2-3 years filled with injuries, does he retire early? Gotta imagine he'd start contemplating it especially if he has other avenues of significant income.
WTF does this mean?
But, there is some weird Millenial sensitivity and an entitlement aspect there that is hard to overcome, if you are a young coach trying to put your stamp on a locker room.
I wish him well. But good luck keeping that personality and sensitivity in check. He seems to relish in the noise. To me, he's not a leader of men. Saquon Barkley is a leader of men.
Denny being Denny. Mind boggling that he's just continues to parade around here dumping his shitty, incomprehensible takes all over the place on his 5th handle...
The life of a sad troll.
He ended up with two rings
Cowherd sucks.
Again, I'm not a fan of Cowherd. But the vast majority of what we recall as "big moments" for OBJ have little to nothing to do with (a) winning football games, or (b) overall football talent.
When he was 22, 23, I was one saying he'd grow up a bit. Now? I think this is the guy.
What a physical talent! I'm just not a fan of the overall package.
He ended up with two rings
Perhaps, but OBJ hasn't even won a playoff game.
He's a distraction, but people who say that he's the reason we lost so much the last few years are dumb.
He's a distraction, but people who say that he's the reason we lost so much the last few years are dumb.
Late in the 4th to win the game I might add.
we shall see.
They look pretty talented to me.
Yes, it was OBJ's fault we sucked most of the time he was here. It was his fault the defense gave up so many 4th quarter leads. It was his fault our OL sucked. It was his fault Vernon could never stay healthy.
Watch out Saquon, when we don't win this year it's going to be YOUR fault!
I think thats why Eli is so beloved, the slow burn leading up to the 2007 -2011 window didn't give fans a change to set unrealistic expectations.
Yes, it was OBJ's fault we sucked most of the time he was here. It was his fault the defense gave up so many 4th quarter leads. It was his fault our OL sucked. It was his fault Vernon could never stay healthy.
Watch out Saquon, when we don't win this year it's going to be YOUR fault!
Ha, you've had no problem heaping all of that on Eli Manning without those excuses.
Yes, it was OBJ's fault we sucked most of the time he was here. It was his fault the defense gave up so many 4th quarter leads. It was his fault our OL sucked. It was his fault Vernon could never stay healthy.
Watch out Saquon, when we don't win this year it's going to be YOUR fault!
That's weird. That's usually what we say to you, except subbing in ELi for OBJ.
I just don't fantasize about him in the ways you do.
thats because no one cares about the cardinals
I think thats why Eli is so beloved, the slow burn leading up to the 2007 -2011 window didn't give fans a change to set unrealistic expectations.
Jesus. The guy won two super bowls.
If you can't see that Odell has brought most of this upon himself, then I don't think you are looking at this objectively.
That does not mean he (and Cleveland) can't be successful. But there are clear warning signs there. Odell's teammates love him, but I wonder how important the concept of team really is to him. It gets to the point where you just want to shake the kid and say, "Just shut up and play."
But if he gets nicked up and has a few pedestrian seasons, the knives will come out.
Because he hasn't made himself a target.
But if he gets nicked up and has a few pedestrian seasons, the knives will come out.
If Saquon sucks on the field, he will be criticized for different reasons than why Odell is being criticized.
But I don't agree that "he's not a winning player" or any kind of BS like that. At least prior to his injury he was an absolute superstar. Our offense was like 6 points worse a game without him. He absolutely made us a much better team while he was here, even while smashing kicking nets and peeing in the end zone.
What more needs to be said after watching him check out of the game against the Bears on a huge onside kick attempt late in that game and then ultimately check out of the rest of the season?
The guy is a flake, a loser. It's been obvious for so long it's comical now.
Compare Saquon's effort before the half against the bears that lead to 3 points and momentum with Odell's lack of effort on the onside kick.
But I don't agree that "he's not a winning player" or any kind of BS like that. At least prior to his injury he was an absolute superstar. Our offense was like 6 points worse a game without him. He absolutely made us a much better team while he was here, even while smashing kicking nets and peeing in the end zone.
Odell is a stud on the football field. (Though if I am being honest, I didn't see that extra gear last year... that may be back this year).
The "issue" with him I think is the Giants found him "exhausting". And I have to admit as a fan, I did too. It's like these OBJ threads, they are exhausting.
The trade can do three ways:
(1) Giants end up looking stupid.
(2) Giants end up looking smart.
(3) Both teams end up doing well.
We'll have to see.
Or is it just a euphemism for guys who play on winning teams?
I think that you can defend him against gratuitous shots and appreciating his talent while still recognizing the trade not only (probably) had to happen and that the return is potentially worthwhile
But then you also have to criticize Eli for throwing himself on the ground whenever a defender came near him this past season. He sure made a hell of a lot of "business decisions" this past year (and I know he USED TO stand tall in the pocket and take a beating....but I'm talking about what happened last season).
But then you also have to criticize Eli for throwing himself on the ground whenever a defender came near him this past season. He sure made a hell of a lot of "business decisions" this past year (and I know he USED TO stand tall in the pocket and take a beating....but I'm talking about what happened last season).
Just answer the first thing that comes into your head, do you think Eli would, even last season, "make a business decision" om the one play that might win the game for the Giants?
But then you also have to criticize Eli for throwing himself on the ground whenever a defender came near him this past season. He sure made a hell of a lot of "business decisions" this past year (and I know he USED TO stand tall in the pocket and take a beating....but I'm talking about what happened last season).
I have seen some asinine comparisons on this site, but this takes the cake.
You serious Clarke?
He's not a superstar.
Beckham's leash is shorter than a guy like Eli's because of his antics and because he makes himself a lightning rod.
I think Barkley will get a pass for this year, especially with Eli still at QB, but if they don't make the postseason by the time his rookie deal is up, I'm sure people will be blaming him.
Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.
Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards
He's not outrunning anyone. I don't think it's as much a business decision for him as much as it's just common sense. He's slow as molasses. If a free rusher has him without a blocker, it doesn't really do him much good to try and fight off the tackle or run with the ball... unless we want to drastically increase our odds of a turnover or worse - an injury.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.
Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards
Games played: Shepard 27, Beckham 16, so....yeah
enough with the sh$t on the fking kick.
tell me about the peeing, the boat, the kicking net, things that actually are real and happened --- but this kick is the biggeest load of shit. the blockers looked like guys from the movie neccessary roughness.
Odd.
games lost due to injury from QB unable to throw basic 10 yard slant without being behind the player? games after OBJ injury that QB played bad enough to get benched for Geno Smith? i mean we can go so many ways to just make up sh$t and create narratives. there i created one. Eli got OBJ hurt and without him he couldnt even keep his job over Geno Smith.
And on an optimistic note, Shepard's YPC has been trending up his first 3 seasons: 10.5, 12.4, 13.2. That 13.2 mark would match what Beckham's put up the last 2 seasons.
https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156568161882113
https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156682771292162
https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156568161882113
https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156682771292162
It's not really out of character for Mayfield. I think he's been in a twitter war with a media personality (could be Cowherd) even before OBJ.
Why are you yelling at me? My point was that it's silly to point to Shepard having more catches and yards when he played in 11 more games than Beckham.
Also, OBJ leads in TDs 9-6.
You use this pass by Eli to OBJ all the time so it’s clear as day you are blaming Eli for his injury... always been elis fault with you.
And OBJ gotnpoor blocking, oh woe is him. Games is on the line. It’s one thing not getting the ball it’s another at least making an attempt.
You would do well for Cam’s and OBJ’s agent as far as why not going for the ball is a smart thing.
Just look at Gurley and the Rams last year. They might be SB champs if he's 100%.
https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156568161882113
https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156682771292162
This team is going to be a train wreck if they start out slow ... a whole lot of “personality” on that team
Yes, it was OBJ's fault we sucked most of the time he was here. It was his fault the defense gave up so many 4th quarter leads. It was his fault our OL sucked. It was his fault Vernon could never stay healthy.
Watch out Saquon, when we don't win this year it's going to be YOUR fault!
Except for some small portion of posters on BBI, it's never, ever, Eli's fault.
That means doing "meaningless" OTAs. That means not being a distraction to your team. That means no acting like a huge asshole on the sidelines when things don't go your way. That means standing by, and with, your teammates when hurt or even working out.
Eli gets it. Saquon gets it. Aaron Judge gets it. Jeter got it. David Wright got it. Willis Reed got it (did he ever).
We'll see how it works out but, no matter what anyone says, Gettleman does have a plan. And part of it is that each and every player, right down to the last practice squad player, gets it.
Girardi also was cared to move him out of the 2 hole when in Jeter's final season when he was perhaps the worst hitter in the lineup.
If Eli wanted to put the team first he could take less $$$$ like Brady does. I'm sure he can afford it even without a supermodel wife.
Let's be honest, almost zero players put the team ahead of their own interests.
Or is it just a euphemism for guys who play on winning teams?
speaking of which, and i'm in the "idc that he's gone but he wasn't the biggest issue" Camp...
his statement about taking slants vs going over the top... "but it's been pretty safe and it's been, you know ... cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I'm, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody" almost proves he's being "me first".
how about take it to the house however way you can and shut up? do you not see eli getting rocked behind the line? you know he can air it out to you if he's got time.
whats going to happen when he loses a step and can't make the 50/50 catches? is Mayfield or whoever is his QB going to say "well it'd be nice if my WR would just catch everything i threw to him"
its shit like this that makes me not miss him.
Question: would you say Michael Strahan or Plaxico Burress fits this description?
And Brady COULD afford to take a pay cut much easier than Eli. His wife makes insane money! Not even close.
No, not all pro athletes are so mercenary. True, they do want to make as much money as they can. But almost all of them want that ring in the worst way.
dep people are saying he made a business decision... he made a human decision... which was when its a jailbreak and guys are running full speed at stationary smaller object... you flinch ... that is a very normal thing to do. peeing on the ground after a touchdown is NOT a normal thing to do. you are taking leaps about a persons character and mentality towards the game based on an assumption where the starting point was a horribly blocked and schemed kick return. just like calling someone injury prone because they got hurt on a play that was 100% not anything to do with him but a sh$t situation he was put into by a bad short throw.
Because Shepard doens't make a jackass out of himself every 5 minutes.
Good stuff Olivia, thanks
Eli Manning started 210 games in a row, played through an 8 week injury and won 2 Super Bowls in the process.
Odell Beckham leaves the first half of games for IV treatments because he doesn't like water, quit on an onside kick recovery in a huge moment at the end of a game, and was ultimately an embarrassment to this franchise.
What do the two have in common?
Yup, he is actually right this time.
Yea I think most people missed that, Mayfield and Cowherd have been feuding since Colin brought him on the show last year and tried to paint him as undraftable and shitty teammate. Mayfield even says that Colin keeps bashing Beckham and the browns as a way to get him fired up. That’s why this whole OBJ creating drama for his quarterback narrative is bullshit.
Yea I think most people missed that, Mayfield and Cowherd have been feuding since Colin brought him on the show last year and tried to paint him as undraftable and shitty teammate. Mayfield even says that Colin keeps bashing Beckham and the browns as a way to get him fired up. That’s why this whole OBJ creating drama for his quarterback narrative is bullshit.
But he doesn't get that... Sad, really.
ron mexico : 10:16 pm : link : reply
People would be begging him not to play in meaningless games
When it came to light that the coaching staff did - that was pretty telling and supposedly the straw that broke the camel's back. That's when they started shopping him.
There has been athletic endorsements for a long time before, but the brand thing really exploded with Michael Jordan. I seem to remember Jordan always putting winning first and that led to his brand success.
