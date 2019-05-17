Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
OBJ v. Colin Cowherd

Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 10:32 am
I don’t even know who to side with in this feud. Loved OBJ but he seems like a really sensitive guy. When you start letting the goofy talking heads like Cowherd rattle you, then you are letting distractions really hinder your life.
OBJ v. Cowherd - ( New Window )
I'd side with Lucifer against Colin Cowherd  
Greg from LI : 5/17/2019 10:34 am : link
Yeah Cowherd  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 10:36 am : link
is actually the worst. Problem for the Browns is that he is getting to Beckham.
hahaha....  
Britt in VA : 5/17/2019 10:36 am : link
Quote:
Odell Beckham Jr
@obj
·
16h
NOWWWW UVE GONE TOOOO FAR.... bro I understand nobody listens to ur show but stop using my name to get clout bro, I let u say and do whatever u want but uve gone to far now. So heres the attention U wanted and desperately needed i see. I had respect for u after talkin on the ph.


Quote:
Odell Beckham Jr
@obj
·
16h
This is the shxt I be talkin bout wit the bold tv people who see u in person and have completely different convos 😂😂. Alllll of those moments got better ratings and attention than any of ur shows ever. And that’s not somethin im braggin about cause im not “proud” of those.


Quote:
Odell Beckham Jr
@obj
·
16h
But I honestly I really hate to even give u this spotlight. Just put some respect on my name as ur talkin bout me and my family to booost ur TV shows and ratings. If I was GREAT then u and others wouldn’t talk about me this much. I DONT hear much talk bout anybody else at All.


Quote:
Odell Beckham Jr
@obj
·
16h
Next time I have media, ima make sure I put an end to all of this. Just don’t be putting shxt out on social media u WOULD NOT say to my face or in person ... u really scary😭😭


You hit it on the head  
Pork Chop : 5/17/2019 10:36 am : link
OBJ seems really sensitive to this stuff. If he didn't respond at all, it would be dead and no one would even realize Cowherd went off on him.

But maybe that's what Odell wants. No publicity is bad publicity I guess.
This is what got him fired up.  
Britt in VA : 5/17/2019 10:37 am : link
Link - ( New Window )
Baker Mayfield comes to his defense.....  
Britt in VA : 5/17/2019 10:38 am : link
Quote:

Baker Mayfield
@bakermayfield
·
15h
Replying to
@TheHerd
and
@ColinCowherd
Once again, you’re a clown.... now I know you’re just trying to get me fired up. “Most memorable moments”... he’s 26 and his greatest moments are ahead of him. You forget the kids and people he inspires. That goes much further than football...
This is kind of what sets most of the greats apart though...  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 10:43 am : link
Every star player has been criticized. The greats let stories fall by the wayside and die. OBJ keeps the drama alive, and as great as he can be, these distractions linger and stick around. That is fact is undeniable.
#1 = The Catch, #2 = Traded to the Brows  
ZogZerg : 5/17/2019 10:44 am : link
#3-#10 = a bunch of nonsense.
Brutal stuff.

Almost like he is trying to piss off OBJ.
I'm not a Cowherd fan,  
Beezer : 5/17/2019 10:44 am : link
but how can you really argue with his list of 10 OBJ moments (other than to shuffle them a bit)?

Hysterical that Baker Mayfield is also involved in the Twitter war.

Say what you will about Gettleman. But I'm really happy the guys going at it on social media are gone. I think it's really an interesting component of building a football team. Some will disagree, saying it matters not at all ... but I guess we'll see.

I don't believe the Giants are ready to run the table. Or even be a strong playoff team. But maybe, just maybe, a different level of professionalism could emerge and make a difference.
The next..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/17/2019 10:44 am : link
turn in this thread will probably revolve around Eli never coming to OBJ's defense by calling people clowns!
I would think  
Alex_Webster : 5/17/2019 10:46 am : link
that video would generate self reflection. Just sayin
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2019 10:47 am : link
Coaches are fond of saying, "Nothing good ever happens after midnight."

They should also add, "Nothing good ever happens from posting on Twitter."
RE: The next..  
Britt in VA : 5/17/2019 10:47 am : link
In comment 14447020 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
turn in this thread will probably revolve around Eli never coming to OBJ's defense by calling people clowns!


Ha, I was just thinking that....

"See?! See?!"
RE: You hit it on the head  
Milton : 5/17/2019 10:47 am : link
In comment 14447005 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
OBJ seems really sensitive to this stuff.

OBJ song... - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
Britt in VA : 5/17/2019 10:48 am : link
In comment 14447029 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Coaches are fond of saying, "Nothing good ever happens after midnight."

They should also add, "Nothing good ever happens from posting on Twitter."


Pretty sure they have added that.
I know it's early ...  
Beezer : 5/17/2019 10:49 am : link
but are the Browns considered a favorite to win that division? I can't imagine it, even with their upgrades.
I was one of the OBJ  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 10:49 am : link
defenders hopping from thread to thread in his defense even after he was traded. But, he has gotten off to such a nutty start with Cleveland, that at this point you have to realize shit like this is never going away. And, now instead of helping with chemistry on his new team, he’s showing up when he feels like it and dragging leader Baker Mayfield into stupid twitter beefs. Bizarre.
I still think Beckham is calculated with this stuff  
UConn4523 : 5/17/2019 10:50 am : link
more than he is "crazy". He knows this is good publicity for himself, no doubt in my mind.

Cowherd sucks.
Some good things happen on social media  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 10:50 am : link
If you or anyone you know follows Odell Beckham Jr. on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, send him a request for payment. (I’m kidding, of course.)

Brands look to partner with influencers. They would rather have a celebrity or in industry terms an 'influencer' than just a good singer or in this case a good football player. That is why you deserve some credit for Beckham's payday.

Beckham has more than 8.3 million Instagram followers, 2.3 million Twitter followers and 1.3 million Facebook followers. Compare that to Antonio Brown’s 1.8 million Instagram followers, 833,000 Twitter followers and 677,800 Facebook followers. Both Beckham and Brown are sensational talents, but the message is clear. Brands will pay for sizzle and celebrity because they know consumers will too.

Go ahead and give yourselves a round of applause. Nike just paid Odell Beckham Jr. more than his NFL salary… because of you.
Nike Paid Odell Beckham Jr. A Lot Of Money Because Of You - ( New Window )
I don't know, the old fart in me says he should knock it off  
jcn56 : 5/17/2019 10:50 am : link
but that old fart doesn't understand how people make money by posting stupid videos of themselves on YouTube and what having millions of Twitter or Instagram followers means for your pocket.

Maybe there's some method to OBJ's madness, beyond just being thin skinned.
Ha, and ron's in with a post that I should have seen first  
jcn56 : 5/17/2019 10:51 am : link
:-)
UCONN  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 10:51 am : link
If thats true, good for him, but potentially shitty for whatever team he is on.
RE: I still think Beckham is calculated with this stuff  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2019 10:52 am : link
In comment 14447040 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
more than he is "crazy". He knows this is good publicity for himself, no doubt in my mind.

Cowherd sucks.


I argued THIS for years. But Odell has his big second contract. If he wants another, he's got to end this stuff or teams will start to believe - right or wrong - that he does have an attitude problem.
RE: I know it's early ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2019 10:54 am : link
In comment 14447035 Beezer said:
Quote:
but are the Browns considered a favorite to win that division? I can't imagine it, even with their upgrades.


They had one of their draft picks predicting Super Bowl.

I think Odell said the goal is become the next dynasty, like the Patriots.

That rookie coach is in a tough, tough spot.
RE: UCONN  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 10:55 am : link
In comment 14447046 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
If thats true, good for him, but potentially shitty for whatever team he is on.


only if the team cares

The patriots had a fucking federal case over deflated balls and a sociopath murderer on their team and didn't miss a beat.

Any team that loses because they couldn't handle some tweets was never going to win anyway.


RE: Some good things happen on social media  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2019 10:55 am : link
In comment 14447041 ron mexico said:
Quote:
If you or anyone you know follows Odell Beckham Jr. on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, send him a request for payment. (I’m kidding, of course.)

Brands look to partner with influencers. They would rather have a celebrity or in industry terms an 'influencer' than just a good singer or in this case a good football player. That is why you deserve some credit for Beckham's payday.

Beckham has more than 8.3 million Instagram followers, 2.3 million Twitter followers and 1.3 million Facebook followers. Compare that to Antonio Brown’s 1.8 million Instagram followers, 833,000 Twitter followers and 677,800 Facebook followers. Both Beckham and Brown are sensational talents, but the message is clear. Brands will pay for sizzle and celebrity because they know consumers will too.

Go ahead and give yourselves a round of applause. Nike just paid Odell Beckham Jr. more than his NFL salary… because of you. Nike Paid Odell Beckham Jr. A Lot Of Money Because Of You - ( New Window )


And THIS is what MAY be driving his behavior. If so, it appears Gettleman made the right move.
Ron  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 10:56 am : link
Good point, but the Pats had been a dynasty at that point. Cleveland hasn’t really done shit yet, and is a new team looking for an identity.
Well..  
darren in pdx : 5/17/2019 10:57 am : link
He’s kind of right..OBJ is going to be mostly remembered for a bunch of non-sense unless he starts winning and stops creating drama around himself.
RE: I was one of the OBJ  
BigBluDawg : 5/17/2019 10:58 am : link
In comment 14447036 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
defenders hopping from thread to thread in his defense even after he was traded. But, he has gotten off to such a nutty start with Cleveland, that at this point you have to realize shit like this is never going away. And, now instead of helping with chemistry on his new team, he’s showing up when he feels like it and dragging leader Baker Mayfield into stupid twitter beefs. Bizarre.


Pretty sure Mayfield has been beefing with Colin on twitter since last season, wouldn’t shock me if Colin purposely wanted to add OBJ into the drama for ratings.
RE: I'm not a Cowherd fan,  
Tesla : 5/17/2019 10:58 am : link
In comment 14447019 Beezer said:
Quote:
but how can you really argue with his list of 10 OBJ moments (other than to shuffle them a bit)?


Really? The game winning catch in a huge game vs. Dallas in 2016 wasn't a top 10 moment? The game winning TD vs. Ravens not a top 10 moment?

How can you consider yourself a Giants fan and not think OBJ has had some electing on the field moments for this team?
I was not a fan of trading OBJ, as he was the most exciting  
Tom in NY : 5/17/2019 11:00 am : link
Offensive player in my lifetime. That said, what I am watching now is exactly what the OBJ detractors have been pointing out for the past few years, which is the complete distraction he can become. A young team, and coach can become consumed by this...and although this may be minor at the moment, it may well be the first sign we look back upon that showed the trainwreck that develops.

They have their hands full in CLleveland right now, and a prick like Cowherd would love nothing more than to drag this out all season long.
I was shocked  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/17/2019 11:02 am : link
and a little nervous about trading OBJ, but I'm starting to feel relieved that Gettleman jettisoned Beckham and Collins.

Let's be honest here, Beckham hasn't won a damn thing. He is a tremendous talent, but I don't think he will ever get out of his own way and become a winner. He has no idea how to be a professional.

Goodbye to the loudmouths. Hopefully we are building a winning culture. I have a feeling the Browns and Skins will continue to dwell in the basement.
RE: RE: I still think Beckham is calculated with this stuff  
UConn4523 : 5/17/2019 11:05 am : link
In comment 14447047 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14447040 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


more than he is "crazy". He knows this is good publicity for himself, no doubt in my mind.

Cowherd sucks.



I argued THIS for years. But Odell has his big second contract. If he wants another, he's got to end this stuff or teams will start to believe - right or wrong - that he does have an attitude problem.


Wouldn't surprise me at all if he moves on from football by the end of this contract. He knows how valuable he is in the media, and kids love him. His brand will work outside of football, IMO.

And if this is really all it is than some team will pay him. Guy like Beckham breathe a sigh of relief every-time some other player gets caught breaking the law.
If he went to all 3 days  
GiantGrit : 5/17/2019 11:06 am : link
of OTA's, this wouldn't be a thing right now. And he knew that. And i don't want to hear how its voluntary because we all know there were more positives than negatives to attending all three days.
RE: RE: I'm not a Cowherd fan,  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/17/2019 11:06 am : link
Quote:

How can you consider yourself a Giants fan and not think OBJ has had some electing on the field moments for this team?


He had some moments, but that's it. He had a couple great highlights and a losing record.

I've never been a Beckham basher, I don't have any I'll will toward the kid, but he is a knucklehead. He is not a winner.
*ill will  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/17/2019 11:07 am : link
RE: RE: RE: I still think Beckham is calculated with this stuff  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 11:17 am : link
In comment 14447066 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14447047 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 14447040 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


more than he is "crazy". He knows this is good publicity for himself, no doubt in my mind.

Cowherd sucks.



I argued THIS for years. But Odell has his big second contract. If he wants another, he's got to end this stuff or teams will start to believe - right or wrong - that he does have an attitude problem.



Wouldn't surprise me at all if he moves on from football by the end of this contract. He knows how valuable he is in the media, and kids love him. His brand will work outside of football, IMO.

And if this is really all it is than some team will pay him. Guy like Beckham breathe a sigh of relief every-time some other player gets caught breaking the law.


Not really, no one cares about guys breaking the law, but OBJ puts some words out there on social media and its end times.

RE: I was one of the OBJ  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/17/2019 11:20 am : link
In comment 14447036 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
defenders hopping from thread to thread in his defense even after he was traded. But, he has gotten off to such a nutty start with Cleveland, that at this point you have to realize shit like this is never going away. And, now instead of helping with chemistry on his new team, he’s showing up when he feels like it and dragging leader Baker Mayfield into stupid twitter beefs. Bizarre.

Kitchen + Beckham = complete asshat hilarious disaster

Mayfield was the ? Does he have IT and the leadership to bitch out OBJ on national TV like Drees/Shockey and keep things under control or is he part of the volatile mix. Think we are starting to see.
RE: RE: RE: I still think Beckham is calculated with this stuff  
giants#1 : 5/17/2019 11:21 am : link
In comment 14447066 UConn4523 said:
Quote:

Wouldn't surprise me at all if he moves on from football by the end of this contract. He knows how valuable he is in the media, and kids love him. His brand will work outside of football, IMO.

And if this is really all it is than some team will pay him. Guy like Beckham breathe a sigh of relief every-time some other player gets caught breaking the law.


I think that's the biggest "risk" with him at this point. Well, that and him making more "business decisions" knowing how much he can make outside of the NFL. Granted, I don't think him giving himself up in October games instead of fighting for a couple extra yards is a big deal (the Bears play is another story).

If he has another 2-3 years filled with injuries, does he retire early? Gotta imagine he'd start contemplating it especially if he has other avenues of significant income.
RE: RE: I was one of the OBJ  
giants#1 : 5/17/2019 11:22 am : link
In comment 14447087 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14447036 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


defenders hopping from thread to thread in his defense even after he was traded. But, he has gotten off to such a nutty start with Cleveland, that at this point you have to realize shit like this is never going away. And, now instead of helping with chemistry on his new team, he’s showing up when he feels like it and dragging leader Baker Mayfield into stupid twitter beefs. Bizarre.


Kitchen + Beckham = complete asshat hilarious disaster

Mayfield was the ? Does he have IT and the leadership to bitch out OBJ on national TV like Drees/Shockey and keep things under control or is he part of the volatile mix. Think we are starting to see.


WTF does this mean?
Ron  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 11:23 am : link
Normally I’d argue the same points. I did when he was on the Giants. But, it just seems odd to me that Beckham has already gotten off to a strange start with his brand new team, and I think this kind of stuff may feed into it. I don’t know. If I’m a Browns fan who has gone through years of misery, I know I don’t really want to see our new QB and star wideout getting bent out of shape on Twitter before we’ve even won a game.
Most of these players make  
rebel yell : 5/17/2019 11:25 am : link
more in endorsements and as social media "influencers" than from playing football. Why wouldn't he want to keep the drama going? There's no such thing as "bad" publicity. He probably has a group of advisors tweeting for him. Probably isn't even him. And it works the same way for Cowherd. If you don't understand this--you're living in another world. It's the same for politics, Hollywood, etc.
There is a chip missing there  
BillyM : 5/17/2019 11:26 am : link
I do think he's a good kid, raised well and has a big heart. He has enormous talent and is in his prime. That won't last long though. 3-5 more years.

But, there is some weird Millenial sensitivity and an entitlement aspect there that is hard to overcome, if you are a young coach trying to put your stamp on a locker room.

I wish him well. But good luck keeping that personality and sensitivity in check. He seems to relish in the noise. To me, he's not a leader of men. Saquon Barkley is a leader of men.
RE: RE: RE: I was one of the OBJ  
arcarsenal : 5/17/2019 11:26 am : link
In comment 14447095 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 14447087 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


In comment 14447036 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


defenders hopping from thread to thread in his defense even after he was traded. But, he has gotten off to such a nutty start with Cleveland, that at this point you have to realize shit like this is never going away. And, now instead of helping with chemistry on his new team, he’s showing up when he feels like it and dragging leader Baker Mayfield into stupid twitter beefs. Bizarre.


Kitchen + Beckham = complete asshat hilarious disaster

Mayfield was the ? Does he have IT and the leadership to bitch out OBJ on national TV like Drees/Shockey and keep things under control or is he part of the volatile mix. Think we are starting to see.



WTF does this mean?


Denny being Denny. Mind boggling that he's just continues to parade around here dumping his shitty, incomprehensible takes all over the place on his 5th handle...

The life of a sad troll.
OBJs best comparison in my mind is Deon Sanders  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 11:28 am : link
very talented but polarizing. Some say me first type of guys.

He ended up with two rings

RE: I still think Beckham is calculated with this stuff  
Beezer : 5/17/2019 11:30 am : link
In comment 14447040 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
more than he is "crazy". He knows this is good publicity for himself, no doubt in my mind.

Cowherd sucks.


Again, I'm not a fan of Cowherd. But the vast majority of what we recall as "big moments" for OBJ have little to nothing to do with (a) winning football games, or (b) overall football talent.

When he was 22, 23, I was one saying he'd grow up a bit. Now? I think this is the guy.

What a physical talent! I'm just not a fan of the overall package.
RE: OBJs best comparison in my mind is Deon Sanders  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2019 11:30 am : link
In comment 14447106 ron mexico said:
Quote:
very talented but polarizing. Some say me first type of guys.

He ended up with two rings


Perhaps, but OBJ hasn't even won a playoff game.
Cowherd is trash  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/17/2019 11:33 am : link
My most memorable Odell moment is when he put the team on his back in a must-win against the Ravens and ripped off two ridiculous long TDs.

He's a distraction, but people who say that he's the reason we lost so much the last few years are dumb.
RE: Cowherd is trash  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/17/2019 11:34 am : link
In comment 14447115 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
My most memorable Odell moment is when he put the team on his back in a must-win against the Ravens and ripped off two ridiculous long TDs.

He's a distraction, but people who say that he's the reason we lost so much the last few years are dumb.


Late in the 4th to win the game I might add.
RE: RE: OBJs best comparison in my mind is Deon Sanders  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 11:34 am : link
In comment 14447110 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14447106 ron mexico said:


Quote:


very talented but polarizing. Some say me first type of guys.

He ended up with two rings




Perhaps, but OBJ hasn't even won a playoff game.


Neither did Deon till he left Atlanta

RE: I'd side with Lucifer against Colin Cowherd  
Joey in VA : 5/17/2019 11:35 am : link
In comment 14447001 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I always assumed you were already in league with Mephistopheles.
Some of us knew for a while  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/17/2019 11:35 am : link
OBJ was a me first improve my brand type guy. That's why I was advocating memeing into reality obj trade.
Are you all really acting like speaking back to the media  
MM_in_NYC : 5/17/2019 11:35 am : link
is something new that "sensitive snowflake" millennials do? Holy crap. You all are obsessed.
Osi  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 11:36 am : link
I definitely don’t think he’s the reason we lost. But he also contributed to a culture that isn’t conducive to winning. I think that was DG’s purpose for trading him.
.  
ghost718 : 5/17/2019 11:38 am : link
MM  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 11:38 am : link
It’s a NY Giants message board on a slow May football news day. Relax.
RE: RE: RE: OBJs best comparison in my mind is Deon Sanders  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 11:40 am : link
In comment 14447117 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14447110 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 14447106 ron mexico said:


Quote:


very talented but polarizing. Some say me first type of guys.

He ended up with two rings




Perhaps, but OBJ hasn't even won a playoff game.



Neither did Deon till he left Atlanta


my bad, he won one playoff game in his 5 years with the falcons

Ron  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 11:41 am : link
But Deion won on stacked 49ers and Cowboys teams. The situation, so far, is a little different in Cleveland.
OBJ will be fine with the Browns until  
Stan in LA : 5/17/2019 11:43 am : link
He's not getting the ball as much as he'd like, then watch out kicking nets and end zone celebrations.
RE: Ron  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 11:46 am : link
In comment 14447132 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
But Deion won on stacked 49ers and Cowboys teams. The situation, so far, is a little different in Cleveland.


we shall see.

They look pretty talented to me.

Losing teams love to blame their best players...  
Tesla : 5/17/2019 11:46 am : link
Has been that way since the beginning of sports I'm sure.

Yes, it was OBJ's fault we sucked most of the time he was here. It was his fault the defense gave up so many 4th quarter leads. It was his fault our OL sucked. It was his fault Vernon could never stay healthy.

Watch out Saquon, when we don't win this year it's going to be YOUR fault!
The Browns have  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 11:49 am : link
potential. A lot of inexperience. They need guys to step up and lead, and set the culture in that locker room.
Saquon is doomed  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 11:51 am : link
the worst thing a Giants player can do is set high expectations.

I think thats why Eli is so beloved, the slow burn leading up to the 2007 -2011 window didn't give fans a change to set unrealistic expectations.





Tesla  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 11:52 am : link
Thats a bit disingenuous. We as fans single out players. The Giants haven’t placed the blame on one player evidenced by the fact they’ve made large scale sweeping changes. Your criticism is more accurate about fans of losing teams.
RE: Losing teams love to blame their best players...  
Britt in VA : 5/17/2019 11:52 am : link
In comment 14447138 Tesla said:
Quote:
Has been that way since the beginning of sports I'm sure.

Yes, it was OBJ's fault we sucked most of the time he was here. It was his fault the defense gave up so many 4th quarter leads. It was his fault our OL sucked. It was his fault Vernon could never stay healthy.

Watch out Saquon, when we don't win this year it's going to be YOUR fault!


Ha, you've had no problem heaping all of that on Eli Manning without those excuses.
The difference between Saquon and Odell....  
Britt in VA : 5/17/2019 11:53 am : link
is that Saquon is a good locker-room presence and leader.
clearly.  
Britt in VA : 5/17/2019 11:54 am : link
RE: Losing teams love to blame their best players...  
Bill L : 5/17/2019 11:54 am : link
In comment 14447138 Tesla said:
Quote:
Has been that way since the beginning of sports I'm sure.

Yes, it was OBJ's fault we sucked most of the time he was here. It was his fault the defense gave up so many 4th quarter leads. It was his fault our OL sucked. It was his fault Vernon could never stay healthy.

Watch out Saquon, when we don't win this year it's going to be YOUR fault!


That's weird. That's usually what we say to you, except subbing in ELi for OBJ.
arcarsenal : 5/17/2019 11:54 am : link
I don't remember Larry Fitzgerald ever getting blamed for bad years the Cardinals had when he was their best player or close to it.
Britt...  
Tesla : 5/17/2019 11:56 am : link
I don't hate Eli or think he was our biggest problem.

I just don't fantasize about him in the ways you do.
RE: .  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 11:56 am : link
In comment 14447156 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I don't remember Larry Fitzgerald ever getting blamed for bad years the Cardinals had when he was their best player or close to it.


thats because no one cares about the cardinals

This denny clown needs to go ASAP.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/17/2019 11:57 am : link
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 5/17/2019 11:58 am : link
In comment 14447160 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14447156 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


I don't remember Larry Fitzgerald ever getting blamed for bad years the Cardinals had when he was their best player or close to it.



thats because no one cares about the cardinals


Ah, okay - so this only applies to major market/popular teams now.

Got it.
RE: Saquon is doomed  
Bill L : 5/17/2019 12:00 pm : link
In comment 14447143 ron mexico said:
Quote:
the worst thing a Giants player can do is set high expectations.

I think thats why Eli is so beloved, the slow burn leading up to the 2007 -2011 window didn't give fans a change to set unrealistic expectations.


Jesus. The guy won two super bowls.
Tesla/Ron  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2019 12:00 pm : link
If Saquon continues being Saquon, he won't be blamed for anything. Giants fans aren't stupid about their football.

If you can't see that Odell has brought most of this upon himself, then I don't think you are looking at this objectively.

That does not mean he (and Cleveland) can't be successful. But there are clear warning signs there. Odell's teammates love him, but I wonder how important the concept of team really is to him. It gets to the point where you just want to shake the kid and say, "Just shut up and play."
How come I never hear  
Tesla : 5/17/2019 12:01 pm : link
about how Sterling Shepard has never won a playoff game? Why doesn't he get more blame for our lack of winning?

Cowherd  
Pascal4554 : 5/17/2019 12:02 pm : link
I don't follow him. Thought Cowherd's top 10 moments is a good summary of why OBJ got traded. Nothing against OBJ, hope he has a great career. Cowherd is providing entertainment. I thought it was funny.
yes, if he puts up 2000 yards every year  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 12:03 pm : link
most will be happy. Probably a few will be disappointed he isn't breaking records.

But if he gets nicked up and has a few pedestrian seasons, the knives will come out.



RE: How come I never hear  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2019 12:03 pm : link
In comment 14447174 Tesla said:
Quote:
about how Sterling Shepard has never won a playoff game? Why doesn't he get more blame for our lack of winning?


Because he hasn't made himself a target.
RE: yes, if he puts up 2000 yards every year  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2019 12:04 pm : link
In comment 14447182 ron mexico said:
Quote:
most will be happy. Probably a few will be disappointed he isn't breaking records.

But if he gets nicked up and has a few pedestrian seasons, the knives will come out.


If Saquon sucks on the field, he will be criticized for different reasons than why Odell is being criticized.
Eric...  
Tesla : 5/17/2019 12:04 pm : link
I agree that OBJ has brought a lot of this scrutiny on himself. 100%.

But I don't agree that "he's not a winning player" or any kind of BS like that. At least prior to his injury he was an absolute superstar. Our offense was like 6 points worse a game without him. He absolutely made us a much better team while he was here, even while smashing kicking nets and peeing in the end zone.
RE: RE: How come I never hear  
Tesla : 5/17/2019 12:05 pm : link
In comment 14447185 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14447174 Tesla said:


Quote:


about how Sterling Shepard has never won a playoff game? Why doesn't he get more blame for our lack of winning?




Because he hasn't made himself a target.


I have to disagree 100% here Eric. It's because when teams don't win they blame their best players. How many times have we heard....well, we didn't win while he was here so how much worse could we be without him?
RE: How come I never hear  
Pascal4554 : 5/17/2019 12:06 pm : link
In comment 14447174 Tesla said:
Quote:
about how Sterling Shepard has never won a playoff game? Why doesn't he get more blame for our lack of winning?


Who is the highest paid receiver in the NFL? More scrutiny comes with $$$, and OBJ brings attention to himself with his behavior.
Tesla  
Keaton028 : 5/17/2019 12:06 pm : link
I think, like Deion, OBJ could be a winning player in the right environment. I’m not so sure the Browns are that environment.
I still can't believe you have Giants fans  
Chris684 : 5/17/2019 12:07 pm : link
that would dare try to defend Odell Beckham Jr.

What more needs to be said after watching him check out of the game against the Bears on a huge onside kick attempt late in that game and then ultimately check out of the rest of the season?

The guy is a flake, a loser. It's been obvious for so long it's comical now.

Compare Saquon's effort before the half against the bears that lead to 3 points and momentum with Odell's lack of effort on the onside kick.
RE: Eric...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2019 12:07 pm : link
In comment 14447191 Tesla said:
Quote:
I agree that OBJ has brought a lot of this scrutiny on himself. 100%.

But I don't agree that "he's not a winning player" or any kind of BS like that. At least prior to his injury he was an absolute superstar. Our offense was like 6 points worse a game without him. He absolutely made us a much better team while he was here, even while smashing kicking nets and peeing in the end zone.


Odell is a stud on the football field. (Though if I am being honest, I didn't see that extra gear last year... that may be back this year).

The "issue" with him I think is the Giants found him "exhausting". And I have to admit as a fan, I did too. It's like these OBJ threads, they are exhausting.

The trade can do three ways:
(1) Giants end up looking stupid.
(2) Giants end up looking smart.
(3) Both teams end up doing well.

We'll have to see.
RE: RE: yes, if he puts up 2000 yards every year  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 12:09 pm : link
In comment 14447190 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14447182 ron mexico said:


Quote:


most will be happy. Probably a few will be disappointed he isn't breaking records.

But if he gets nicked up and has a few pedestrian seasons, the knives will come out.






If Saquon sucks on the field, he will be criticized for different reasons than why Odell is being criticized.


he wont have to suck. If he falls short of the HOF career everyone was promised, the fans will turn on him.

Just wait and see.
WTF is a "winning player" anyway???  
Tesla : 5/17/2019 12:10 pm : link
Wasn't OBJ a "winning player" when he was taking slants to the house for game winning touchdowns on a regular basis?

Or is it just a euphemism for guys who play on winning teams?
I'll defend him  
Bill L : 5/17/2019 12:11 pm : link
I wouldn't have traded him based on performance, but I also don't see the impact of him maybe distracting the coach and GM (and whoever else). But I agree that he was not responsible for us losing games (the onside kick notwithstanding) and I don't see how anyone could deny his talent.

I think that you can defend him against gratuitous shots and appreciating his talent while still recognizing the trade not only (probably) had to happen and that the return is potentially worthwhile
Also....  
Tesla : 5/17/2019 12:14 pm : link
You wanna criticize OBJ for making a "business decision" on that onsides kick? Absolutely 100% fair. That was some weak shit.

But then you also have to criticize Eli for throwing himself on the ground whenever a defender came near him this past season. He sure made a hell of a lot of "business decisions" this past year (and I know he USED TO stand tall in the pocket and take a beating....but I'm talking about what happened last season).
RE: Also....  
Bill L : 5/17/2019 12:18 pm : link
In comment 14447215 Tesla said:
Quote:
You wanna criticize OBJ for making a "business decision" on that onsides kick? Absolutely 100% fair. That was some weak shit.

But then you also have to criticize Eli for throwing himself on the ground whenever a defender came near him this past season. He sure made a hell of a lot of "business decisions" this past year (and I know he USED TO stand tall in the pocket and take a beating....but I'm talking about what happened last season).


Just answer the first thing that comes into your head, do you think Eli would, even last season, "make a business decision" om the one play that might win the game for the Giants?
RE: Also....  
Britt in VA : 5/17/2019 12:22 pm : link
In comment 14447215 Tesla said:
Quote:
You wanna criticize OBJ for making a "business decision" on that onsides kick? Absolutely 100% fair. That was some weak shit.

But then you also have to criticize Eli for throwing himself on the ground whenever a defender came near him this past season. He sure made a hell of a lot of "business decisions" this past year (and I know he USED TO stand tall in the pocket and take a beating....but I'm talking about what happened last season).


I have seen some asinine comparisons on this site, but this takes the cake.
Being on a hands team on an onsides kick...  
Britt in VA : 5/17/2019 12:23 pm : link
and not going for the ball vs. a QB giving himself up on a jailbreak?

You serious Clarke?
RE: How come I never hear  
giants#1 : 5/17/2019 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14447174 Tesla said:
Quote:
about how Sterling Shepard has never won a playoff game? Why doesn't he get more blame for our lack of winning?


He's not a superstar.

Beckham's leash is shorter than a guy like Eli's because of his antics and because he makes himself a lightning rod.

I think Barkley will get a pass for this year, especially with Eli still at QB, but if they don't make the postseason by the time his rookie deal is up, I'm sure people will be blaming him.
RE: How come I never hear  
ZogZerg : 5/17/2019 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14447174 Tesla said:
Quote:
about how Sterling Shepard has never won a playoff game? Why doesn't he get more blame for our lack of winning?


Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.

Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards
arcarsenal : 5/17/2019 12:29 pm : link
What does Eli have to gain by not going down when he's dead to rights at this point, anyway?

He's not outrunning anyone. I don't think it's as much a business decision for him as much as it's just common sense. He's slow as molasses. If a free rusher has him without a blocker, it doesn't really do him much good to try and fight off the tackle or run with the ball... unless we want to drastically increase our odds of a turnover or worse - an injury.
RE: RE: How come I never hear  
Greg from LI : 5/17/2019 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14447233 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.

Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards


Games played: Shepard 27, Beckham 16, so....yeah
the onside kick  
hitdog42 : 5/17/2019 12:32 pm : link
was the most poorly blocked kick i have ever seen. anyone who knows football sees a poorly coached team there- the play was fkd immediately ---pls give me a break with that- it wasnt a business decision it was a natural reaction to a jail break to hesitate at a guy running full speed.
enough with the sh$t on the fking kick.
tell me about the peeing, the boat, the kicking net, things that actually are real and happened --- but this kick is the biggeest load of shit. the blockers looked like guys from the movie neccessary roughness.
Giants fans spend more time talking about Beckham  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/17/2019 12:33 pm : link
now that he's gone than their own team.

Odd.
RE: RE: RE: How come I never hear  
hitdog42 : 5/17/2019 12:34 pm : link
In comment 14447236 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14447233 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.

Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards



Games played: Shepard 27, Beckham 16, so....yeah


games lost due to injury from QB unable to throw basic 10 yard slant without being behind the player? games after OBJ injury that QB played bad enough to get benched for Geno Smith? i mean we can go so many ways to just make up sh$t and create narratives. there i created one. Eli got OBJ hurt and without him he couldnt even keep his job over Geno Smith.
RE: RE: How come I never hear  
giants#1 : 5/17/2019 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14447233 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 14447174 Tesla said:


Quote:


about how Sterling Shepard has never won a playoff game? Why doesn't he get more blame for our lack of winning?




Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.

Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards


The most surprising thing there is the YPC is actually close. Beckham's YPC is only ~.45 yards better. And it's not a volume thing, Beckham averaged 15.1 y/r in 2015 with 96 catches.

And on an optimistic note, Shepard's YPC has been trending up his first 3 seasons: 10.5, 12.4, 13.2. That 13.2 mark would match what Beckham's put up the last 2 seasons.
RE: RE: RE: RE: How come I never hear  
ZogZerg : 5/17/2019 12:43 pm : link
In comment 14447240 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
In comment 14447236 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14447233 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.

Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards



Games played: Shepard 27, Beckham 16, so....yeah



games lost due to injury from QB unable to throw basic 10 yard slant without being behind the player? games after OBJ injury that QB played bad enough to get benched for Geno Smith? i mean we can go so many ways to just make up sh$t and create narratives. there i created one. Eli got OBJ hurt and without him he couldnt even keep his job over Geno Smith.


I'm just listing stats - FACTS. Make up whatever you wish.
Last I checked, Shep was playing with the same QB.
I think it's at least interesting that Baker Mayfield  
USAF NYG Fan : 5/17/2019 12:46 pm : link
is firing back at Cowherd as well. Could Beckham's persona be spreading?

https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156568161882113

https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156682771292162
RE: I think it's at least interesting that Baker Mayfield  
giants#1 : 5/17/2019 12:47 pm : link
In comment 14447264 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
is firing back at Cowherd as well. Could Beckham's persona be spreading?

https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156568161882113

https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156682771292162


It's not really out of character for Mayfield. I think he's been in a twitter war with a media personality (could be Cowherd) even before OBJ.
RE: RE: RE: RE: How come I never hear  
Greg from LI : 5/17/2019 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14447240 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
games lost due to injury from QB unable to throw basic 10 yard slant without being behind the player? games after OBJ injury that QB played bad enough to get benched for Geno Smith? i mean we can go so many ways to just make up sh$t and create narratives. there i created one. Eli got OBJ hurt and without him he couldnt even keep his job over Geno Smith.


Why are you yelling at me? My point was that it's silly to point to Shepard having more catches and yards when he played in 11 more games than Beckham.

Also, OBJ leads in TDs 9-6.
RE: RE: RE: RE: How come I never hear  
dep026 : 5/17/2019 12:54 pm : link
In comment 14447240 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
In comment 14447236 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14447233 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.

Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards



Games played: Shepard 27, Beckham 16, so....yeah



games lost due to injury from QB unable to throw basic 10 yard slant without being behind the player? games after OBJ injury that QB played bad enough to get benched for Geno Smith? i mean we can go so many ways to just make up sh$t and create narratives. there i created one. Eli got OBJ hurt and without him he couldnt even keep his job over Geno Smith.


You use this pass by Eli to OBJ all the time so it’s clear as day you are blaming Eli for his injury... always been elis fault with you.


And OBJ gotnpoor blocking, oh woe is him. Games is on the line. It’s one thing not getting the ball it’s another at least making an attempt.

You would do well for Cam’s and OBJ’s agent as far as why not going for the ball is a smart thing.
I wouldn't say 'silly'  
giants#1 : 5/17/2019 12:54 pm : link
It's certainly misleading to exclude GP, but availability is an overlooked 'stat'.

Just look at Gurley and the Rams last year. They might be SB champs if he's 100%.
RE: I think it's at least interesting that Baker Mayfield  
GothamGiants : 5/17/2019 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14447264 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
is firing back at Cowherd as well. Could Beckham's persona be spreading?

https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156568161882113

https://twitter.com/bakermayfield/status/1129156682771292162


This team is going to be a train wreck if they start out slow ... a whole lot of “personality” on that team
RE: Losing teams love to blame their best players...  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/17/2019 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14447138 Tesla said:
Quote:
Has been that way since the beginning of sports I'm sure.

Yes, it was OBJ's fault we sucked most of the time he was here. It was his fault the defense gave up so many 4th quarter leads. It was his fault our OL sucked. It was his fault Vernon could never stay healthy.

Watch out Saquon, when we don't win this year it's going to be YOUR fault!


Except for some small portion of posters on BBI, it's never, ever, Eli's fault.
RE: RE: Losing teams love to blame their best players...  
dep026 : 5/17/2019 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14447277 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14447138 Tesla said:


Quote:


Has been that way since the beginning of sports I'm sure.

Yes, it was OBJ's fault we sucked most of the time he was here. It was his fault the defense gave up so many 4th quarter leads. It was his fault our OL sucked. It was his fault Vernon could never stay healthy.

Watch out Saquon, when we don't win this year it's going to be YOUR fault!



Except for some small portion of posters on BBI, it's never, ever, Eli's fault.


And for the majority of them it’s always Elis fault. But they don’t like being labeled as that. So they come with stupid shit as it’s never Eli’s fault.

It’s funny the same people who have ripped Eli for the majority of his career are defending OBJ for any possible reason - remember a guy who didn’t even want to play for NY and wanted out years ago. Makes a shot ton of sense, doesn’t it?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How come I never hear  
hitdog42 : 5/17/2019 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14447268 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14447240 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


games lost due to injury from QB unable to throw basic 10 yard slant without being behind the player? games after OBJ injury that QB played bad enough to get benched for Geno Smith? i mean we can go so many ways to just make up sh$t and create narratives. there i created one. Eli got OBJ hurt and without him he couldnt even keep his job over Geno Smith.



Why are you yelling at me? My point was that it's silly to point to Shepard having more catches and yards when he played in 11 more games than Beckham.

Also, OBJ leads in TDs 9-6.


i was complimenting your post-- stop yelling at me lol!
For any pro athlete, the only legitimate mantra is...  
Blue Racer : 5/17/2019 1:01 pm : link
"I'll do anything I can to help my team win a championship."

That means doing "meaningless" OTAs. That means not being a distraction to your team. That means no acting like a huge asshole on the sidelines when things don't go your way. That means standing by, and with, your teammates when hurt or even working out.

Eli gets it. Saquon gets it. Aaron Judge gets it. Jeter got it. David Wright got it. Willis Reed got it (did he ever).

We'll see how it works out but, no matter what anyone says, Gettleman does have a plan. And part of it is that each and every player, right down to the last practice squad player, gets it.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How come I never hear  
hitdog42 : 5/17/2019 1:03 pm : link
In comment 14447274 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14447240 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


In comment 14447236 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14447233 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.

Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards



Games played: Shepard 27, Beckham 16, so....yeah



games lost due to injury from QB unable to throw basic 10 yard slant without being behind the player? games after OBJ injury that QB played bad enough to get benched for Geno Smith? i mean we can go so many ways to just make up sh$t and create narratives. there i created one. Eli got OBJ hurt and without him he couldnt even keep his job over Geno Smith.



You use this pass by Eli to OBJ all the time so it’s clear as day you are blaming Eli for his injury... always been elis fault with you.


And OBJ gotnpoor blocking, oh woe is him. Games is on the line. It’s one thing not getting the ball it’s another at least making an attempt.

You would do well for Cam’s and OBJ’s agent as far as why not going for the ball is a smart thing.


its not always anything... i watch the game and make conclusions.

i don't start with my conclusion and figure out how to get there.

i hear time and time again about an injury prone player we traded. he missed 3 games to start his career (followed by best rookie WR season maybe ever). and last year he got leg whipped. his largest chunk had nothing to do with being injury prone. so its just a sh$t narrative. you run a slant and have to jump and reach behind you and land like it happened... that is just an accident not injury prone.

on the onside kick- my comment was that people are acting like the guy sat there and had time to think abot what he wanted to do... the blocking was PATHETIC... coaching on the play PATHETIC clearly... and he saw the guy coming and he hesitated a second... doing what many people would do. give me a break. talk about the boat or something real, not the newest made up BS narrative.
Jeter refused to move to SS  
Tesla : 5/17/2019 1:06 pm : link
when the Yanks traded for A-Rod, a very good shortstop when Jeter was awful in the field...so no, he did not always put the team first.

Girardi also was cared to move him out of the 2 hole when in Jeter's final season when he was perhaps the worst hitter in the lineup.

If Eli wanted to put the team first he could take less $$$$ like Brady does. I'm sure he can afford it even without a supermodel wife.

Let's be honest, almost zero players put the team ahead of their own interests.
RE: WTF is a  
Platos : 5/17/2019 1:07 pm : link
In comment 14447209 Tesla said:
Quote:
Wasn't OBJ a "winning player" when he was taking slants to the house for game winning touchdowns on a regular basis?

Or is it just a euphemism for guys who play on winning teams?


speaking of which, and i'm in the "idc that he's gone but he wasn't the biggest issue" Camp...

his statement about taking slants vs going over the top... "but it's been pretty safe and it's been, you know ... cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I'm, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody" almost proves he's being "me first".

how about take it to the house however way you can and shut up? do you not see eli getting rocked behind the line? you know he can air it out to you if he's got time.

whats going to happen when he loses a step and can't make the 50/50 catches? is Mayfield or whoever is his QB going to say "well it'd be nice if my WR would just catch everything i threw to him"

its shit like this that makes me not miss him.
Actually OBJs effort  
dep026 : 5/17/2019 1:08 pm : link
On the onside kick is 100% real and it did happen. But he’s excused cause it was poorly blocked? Hmmmm, I guess we just pick and choose wha excused from that....
RE: For any pro athlete, the only legitimate mantra is...  
Greg from LI : 5/17/2019 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14447294 Blue Racer said:
Quote:
That means doing "meaningless" OTAs. That means not being a distraction to your team. That means no acting like a huge asshole on the sidelines when things don't go your way. That means standing by, and with, your teammates when hurt or even working out.


Question: would you say Michael Strahan or Plaxico Burress fits this description?
RE: RE: RE: How come I never hear  
Alex_Webster : 5/17/2019 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14447236 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14447233 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.

Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards



Games played: Shepard 27, Beckham 16, so....yeah



I think games played is the point. Can't be great unless you play.
RE: The difference between Saquon and Odell....  
TMS : 5/17/2019 1:10 pm : link
In comment 14447151 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
is that Saquon is a good locker-room presence and leader.
. Think both are the best at what they do best. But think Barkley is more relaxed and able to keep his head focused on what is important to him the most, being the best RB in history. OBJ is highly motivated as well but young and quite a bit hyper. Harder for him to stop moving and looking for attention. Goes a lot with the positions of WR and DB in the NFL. MO,
Not exactly correct about Jeter  
Blue Racer : 5/17/2019 1:13 pm : link
When A-Rod arrived most of, if not all, of Jeter's problems at short were behind him and he was very solid. He also kept his little feud with A-Rod as below board as possible. For sure, he was never going to make himself a distraction to his team.

And Brady COULD afford to take a pay cut much easier than Eli. His wife makes insane money! Not even close.

No, not all pro athletes are so mercenary. True, they do want to make as much money as they can. But almost all of them want that ring in the worst way.
Really strange  
BBelle21 : 5/17/2019 1:22 pm : link
how that Cowherd Family Feud silliness could set OBJ off, but not surprised. Why is Baker Mayfield chiming in?. Mayfield, Cowherd, OBJ, all three look like insecure idiots.
RE: RE: RE: RE: OBJs best comparison in my mind is Deon Sanders  
JOrthman : 5/17/2019 1:27 pm : link
In comment 14447130 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14447117 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14447110 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 14447106 ron mexico said:


Quote:


very talented but polarizing. Some say me first type of guys.

He ended up with two rings




Perhaps, but OBJ hasn't even won a playoff game.



Neither did Deon till he left Atlanta




my bad, he won one playoff game in his 5 years with the falcons


And Deon was a DB, not actually an apples to apples comparison.
RE: Actually OBJs effort  
hitdog42 : 5/17/2019 1:35 pm : link
In comment 14447304 dep026 said:
Quote:
On the onside kick is 100% real and it did happen. But he’s excused cause it was poorly blocked? Hmmmm, I guess we just pick and choose wha excused from that....


dep people are saying he made a business decision... he made a human decision... which was when its a jailbreak and guys are running full speed at stationary smaller object... you flinch ... that is a very normal thing to do. peeing on the ground after a touchdown is NOT a normal thing to do. you are taking leaps about a persons character and mentality towards the game based on an assumption where the starting point was a horribly blocked and schemed kick return. just like calling someone injury prone because they got hurt on a play that was 100% not anything to do with him but a sh$t situation he was put into by a bad short throw.
RE: How come I never hear  
Stan in LA : 5/17/2019 2:24 pm : link
In comment 14447174 Tesla said:
Quote:
about how Sterling Shepard has never won a playoff game? Why doesn't he get more blame for our lack of winning?

Because Shepard doens't make a jackass out of himself every 5 minutes.
RE: Really strange  
Greg from LI : 5/17/2019 2:25 pm : link
In comment 14447335 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
how that Cowherd Family Feud silliness could set OBJ off, but not surprised. Why is Baker Mayfield chiming in?. Mayfield, Cowherd, OBJ, all three look like insecure idiots.


Good stuff Olivia, thanks
Why does Eli Manning's name get brought up  
Chris684 : 5/17/2019 2:31 pm : link
in Odell Beckham discussions?

Eli Manning started 210 games in a row, played through an 8 week injury and won 2 Super Bowls in the process.

Odell Beckham leaves the first half of games for IV treatments because he doesn't like water, quit on an onside kick recovery in a huge moment at the end of a game, and was ultimately an embarrassment to this franchise.

What do the two have in common?
RE: RE: Also....  
Leg of Theismann : 5/17/2019 2:57 pm : link
In comment 14447219 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 14447215 Tesla said:


Quote:


You wanna criticize OBJ for making a "business decision" on that onsides kick? Absolutely 100% fair. That was some weak shit.

But then you also have to criticize Eli for throwing himself on the ground whenever a defender came near him this past season. He sure made a hell of a lot of "business decisions" this past year (and I know he USED TO stand tall in the pocket and take a beating....but I'm talking about what happened last season).



Just answer the first thing that comes into your head, do you think Eli would, even last season, "make a business decision" om the one play that might win the game for the Giants?


I'm pretty sure I'm the only person on this entire board who was okay with what OBJ did on that onside kick. If it were a playoff game that would be a different story. But he literally would have gotten destroyed and put his entire career in jeopardy on that play. I missed seeing it and when I heard about it I was like "oh boy," but then when I saw it I was like "okay yeah he would have gotten absolutely destroyed if he went for that ball, like a Brian Dawkins - Ike Hilliard level of injury. We were already well out of playoff contention at that point so in that sense I understood his decision.
We always talk about how QBs  
Leg of Theismann : 5/17/2019 2:58 pm : link
shouldn't fight for the extra yard to get a first down if it means it could put them out for the season. They are too important to the team to go down with a serious injury. I don't see why we can't say the same about a player as important and highly paid as Odell in a meaningless game when it was clear he would have been absolutely destroyed on the play.
Except that is what the hands team is for  
JOrthman : 5/17/2019 6:21 pm : link
That was the sole purpose of why he was on the field. If he can't do that, he shouldn't be on the hands team.
OBJ  
dank41 : 5/17/2019 7:01 pm : link
doesn't drink water, can't play in cold weather, and got sent to Cleveland. I got my popcorn ready!
RE: RE: RE: RE: How come I never hear  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/17/2019 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14447306 Alex_Webster said:
Quote:
In comment 14447236 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14447233 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.

Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards



Games played: Shepard 27, Beckham 16, so....yeah




I think games played is the point. Can't be great unless you play.


He suffered a broken ankle. Pointing out games played like he takes games off because of a hangnail is silly.
As much as I hate Cowherd  
montanagiant : 5/17/2019 7:47 pm : link
He's not wrong with this
RE: RE: Also....  
montanagiant : 5/17/2019 7:48 pm : link
In comment 14447226 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14447215 Tesla said:


Quote:


You wanna criticize OBJ for making a "business decision" on that onsides kick? Absolutely 100% fair. That was some weak shit.

But then you also have to criticize Eli for throwing himself on the ground whenever a defender came near him this past season. He sure made a hell of a lot of "business decisions" this past year (and I know he USED TO stand tall in the pocket and take a beating....but I'm talking about what happened last season).



I have seen some asinine comparisons on this site, but this takes the cake.

LMAO....Absolutely agree to the stupidity of this take
Mayfield and Cowherd have their own feud going  
adamg : 5/17/2019 8:06 pm : link
This is all bullshit. This is typical media crap.
RE: As much as I hate Cowherd  
eric2425ny : 5/17/2019 8:31 pm : link
In comment 14447768 montanagiant said:
Quote:
He's not wrong with this


Yup, he is actually right this time.
RE: Mayfield and Cowherd have their own feud going  
BigBluDawg : 5/17/2019 8:31 pm : link
In comment 14447786 adamg said:
Quote:
This is all bullshit. This is typical media crap.


Yea I think most people missed that, Mayfield and Cowherd have been feuding since Colin brought him on the show last year and tried to paint him as undraftable and shitty teammate. Mayfield even says that Colin keeps bashing Beckham and the browns as a way to get him fired up. That’s why this whole OBJ creating drama for his quarterback narrative is bullshit.
RE: Mayfield and Cowherd have their own feud going  
BigBluDawg : 5/17/2019 8:32 pm : link
In comment 14447786 adamg said:
Quote:
This is all bullshit. This is typical media crap.


Yea I think most people missed that, Mayfield and Cowherd have been feuding since Colin brought him on the show last year and tried to paint him as undraftable and shitty teammate. Mayfield even says that Colin keeps bashing Beckham and the browns as a way to get him fired up. That’s why this whole OBJ creating drama for his quarterback narrative is bullshit.
Colin's shtick here, viewed in the light that Colin  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/17/2019 9:01 pm : link
actually likes OBJ, is an attempt at a humorous, painful, teachable moment. And OBJ is just whiffing on it. I think - call me crazy - there's a lot of love for Odell in what Colin did with that top 10 list. And he finishes it clearly and repeatedly with "you're better than this" to OBJ.

But he doesn't get that... Sad, really.
crick n NC : 5/17/2019 9:16 pm : link
I am just glad (super glad) that there aren't any agendas on this thread!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How come I never hear  
Bill L : 5/17/2019 10:02 pm : link
In comment 14447737 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14447306 Alex_Webster said:


Quote:


In comment 14447236 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14447233 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Obviously apples vs oranges. Silly question.
But, interesting stat: over the last 2 years, Shepard has more catches and receiving yards than OBJ does.

Shep = 125 catches, 1603 yards
OBJ = 102 catches, 1354 yards



Games played: Shepard 27, Beckham 16, so....yeah




I think games played is the point. Can't be great unless you play.



He suffered a broken ankle. Pointing out games played like he takes games off because of a hangnail is silly.

I mostly agree with you and I’ve got nothing against OBJ. Not a trade I would have made it I’m not outraged by it either. I can understand that they may have found him distractions and too much of a headache with everything else they had going on. But, seldom give up on talent.

However, it do think there is reason to question (and I think the coaching staff did) him begging out of the last few games last season. I don’t know his health situation, of course, but I think one could reasonably think that he was milking whatever injury he had earlier.
If saquon had the same injury  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 10:16 pm : link
People would be begging him not to play in meaningless games
I don't..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/17/2019 10:20 pm : link
think many fans had a problem with OBJ sitting out:

Quote:
If saquon had the same injury
ron mexico : 10:16 pm : link : reply
People would be begging him not to play in meaningless games


When it came to light that the coaching staff did - that was pretty telling and supposedly the straw that broke the camel's back. That's when they started shopping him.
I understand that brand is more important than  
madgiantscow009 : 5/17/2019 10:33 pm : link
football to these guys, but why do does he think being a bozo is best for the brand?

There has been athletic endorsements for a long time before, but the brand thing really exploded with Michael Jordan. I seem to remember Jordan always putting winning first and that led to his brand success.
madgiantscow009 : 5/17/2019 11:08 pm : link
RE: I don't..  
ron mexico : 1:54 am : link
In comment 14447908 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
think many fans had a problem with OBJ sitting out:



Quote:


If saquon had the same injury
ron mexico : 10:16 pm : link : reply
People would be begging him not to play in meaningless games



When it came to light that the coaching staff did - that was pretty telling and supposedly the straw that broke the camel's back. That's when they started shopping him.


I believe it was JT Giants who floated that nugget.
Man, this is so stupid.  
Klaatu : 8:21 am : link
A pox on both of their houses.
I have a feeling that...  
rmc3981 : 9:14 am : link
OBJ's career will end up being a lot like Vince Carter's and Carmelo Anthony's. Great individual talents but not winners in the team sense and you knew that they were not going to be involved in a championship for their respective teams.
