At what point do you want to see Jones if we are losing

I think if we are sitting at 1-3 that pivotal game would be if we drop to 1-4 I would like to see Jones get the reps.
If we are at 2-2 I think we roll with Eli as long as we are in the playoff picture.
Midway if we are at 3-5 I would like a switch to Jones.
Obviously there are other factors but if you are not making the playoffs you must play the kid. Even if Eli is playing well.
I would love to see this team stay competitive but I just don't see enough pass rush on paper to keep us in the hunt the whole season. We improved a ton but looks like we are still a year away from a true contender. I hope I'm wrong
2) If the Giants don't stink, but Eli does, put Jones in.
3) IF the Giants are winning games with Eli, leave Eli in.
4) When the Giants are eliminated from postseason, regardless of Eli's play, put Jones in.
You are supposed to get as much as you can with your rookie contract. No one can play defense anymore so its not as if rookies face these tight 1986 LT, 2000s Baltimore Ravens defenses anymore.
You are supposed to get as much as you can with your rookie contract. No one can play defense anymore so its not as if rookies face these tight 1986 LT, 2000s Baltimore Ravens defenses anymore.
Don’t waste your time trying to explain this, the Eli brigade will inevitably get upset ... Eli Manning is nothing more than a waste of money at this point - money that could’ve and should’ve been spent elsewhere early in free agency if the plan was QB in the first round
but stupid Giants management decides to keep a 39 year old Quarterback
You make ridiculous comments daily...must be your roided elbow
No, it's dupe handle. Don't feed the trolls.
Really? Regardless of how the team is playing and regardless of how Eli is playing?
2019 is all about development, not expectations.
If the coaches feel his entry into a game will aid his development, then it's time. But sticking him into a mess in his rookie season when the Giants are getting their asses handed to them may not be the best way to learn and instill confidence.
This would be my approach but I'm guessing the Giants are only looking at options 3 and 4
This would be my approach but I'm guessing the Giants are only looking at options 3 and 4
Shurmur and Shula’s public statements suggest #2 is a legit possibility ... and best case scenario
A QB's rookie contract is one of the biggest advantages a team can have in this cap error. Also, the track-record with longevity for RBs in this league isn't exactly stellar and the clock is ticking to when we have to pay SB as well.
The sooner we get Jones out there the better IMO.
This is true. BBI will forget about how most of the QB's taken last year stunk it up except maybe Darnold but he still had his share of picks. And we all said "but they are rookies what do you expect"? Jones will not get that luxary here. Hell Lauletta a fourth round pick was thrown overboard after his traffic violations and four incompletions and a pick.
Thinking some time in November.
Bro. You gotta take it easy. I read that and I freaked out and searched online for the source that said that. Until I realized you just completely made up the timeframe.
If Eli is performing well, but the team overall isn't, I would give Eli until the Bears game. Throw DJ in Week 12 at home. Gives you 4 weeks to evaluate how he plays and you can start Eli in Week 17 as a farewell.
That is plenty enough time to get a fair gauge of DJ in both scenarios.
In a perfect world, this team is 11-4 by Week 17 and you throw DJ in there to get a taste of the NFL and the Giants go to the playoffs. KC Model and such.
Come 2020, it's Jones' team no matter what. It worked well for KC.
Agreed. Jones needs to play once the Giants are eliminated from playoff contention. Eli only returns if he has a spectacular year, and that obviously won't be true once we are eliminated. Those last games will be important for Jones going into 2020.
If the Giants are in contention for a playoff slot, Eli keeps playing. When that possibility goes away - whether it's 2 or 7 games - I think Jones out to be out there. Essentially same deal as when Eli took over.
There is no competition to win. Coach and GM made that 100% clear.
but stupid Giants management decides to keep a 39 year old Quarterback
You make ridiculous comments daily...must be your roided elbow
He's just the most recent Simo dupe.
But not in hurry to see Eli go to bench
Were you drunk when you read that? It was a minor cleanup surgery and Solder will be ready for training camp.
The damage is already done to his career W/L record. Winning 8 more games isnt going to turn the tide.
he'll be the one holding the clipboard
If and when the coach thinks Jones will play better than Eli in a game, THAT is when Jones will play, and not before. If we are 0-10 and Eli still looks better in practice than Jones, Eli will start game 11.
THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS "THE SEASON IS BEYOND REDEMPTION. LET'S GIVE THE ROOKIES SOME EXPERIENCE EVEN IF THEY ARE NOT THE BEST PLAYERS ON THE TEAM."
They may tank games in the NBA, but I've never seen a Giants team do that.
If Eli gets hurt, Jones will play. If we are down by 3 or 4 TDs in the 4th Quarter, Jones might play. If we are (miraculously) up by 3 or 4 TDs in the 4th Quarter, Jones might play a series or two.
Don't blame me. That's Giants football.