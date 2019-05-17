At what point do you want to see Jones if we are losing Rudy5757 : 5/17/2019 12:48 pm

I think if we are sitting at 1-3 that pivotal game would be if we drop to 1-4 I would like to see Jones get the reps.



If we are at 2-2 I think we roll with Eli as long as we are in the playoff picture.



Midway if we are at 3-5 I would like a switch to Jones.



Obviously there are other factors but if you are not making the playoffs you must play the kid. Even if Eli is playing well.



I would love to see this team stay competitive but I just don't see enough pass rush on paper to keep us in the hunt the whole season. We improved a ton but looks like we are still a year away from a true contender. I hope I'm wrong