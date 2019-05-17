Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
At what point do you want to see Jones if we are losing

Rudy5757 : 5/17/2019 12:48 pm
I think if we are sitting at 1-3 that pivotal game would be if we drop to 1-4 I would like to see Jones get the reps.

If we are at 2-2 I think we roll with Eli as long as we are in the playoff picture.

Midway if we are at 3-5 I would like a switch to Jones.

Obviously there are other factors but if you are not making the playoffs you must play the kid. Even if Eli is playing well.

I would love to see this team stay competitive but I just don't see enough pass rush on paper to keep us in the hunt the whole season. We improved a ton but looks like we are still a year away from a true contender. I hope I'm wrong
There are a number of factors  
ZogZerg : 5/17/2019 12:58 pm : link
I was originally thinking, once Giants are eliminated from playoffs, put in Jones. But, On the other hand, Maybe you put in Jones when the Giants are still "alive" to try and get a spark. Giants really need to play well early or this could be a disaster of a year.

I have my own factors  
Canton : 5/17/2019 1:02 pm : link
After Eli's first fumble, interception, or when we see this look on his face again..




My criteria  
Heisenberg : 5/17/2019 1:05 pm : link
1) If the Giants stink, put Jones in.
2) If the Giants don't stink, but Eli does, put Jones in.
3) IF the Giants are winning games with Eli, leave Eli in.
4) When the Giants are eliminated from postseason, regardless of Eli's play, put Jones in.
I only want to see him...  
BamaBlue : 5/17/2019 1:15 pm : link
when the Giants coaching staff and Pat Shurmur believe Jones has learned the playbook and is ready to start. The record at that time is meaningless... If Jones is the future, get on with it.
Now that Nate Solder is going to be sidelined for first half  
Jimmy Googs : 5/17/2019 1:16 pm : link
of the season, we should keep Eli in there to take the beating instead of Jones...
He should be starting week 1  
RicosRoidedElbow : 5/17/2019 1:18 pm : link
but stupid Giants management decides to keep a 39 year old Quarterback
RE: He should be starting week 1  
djstat : 5/17/2019 1:21 pm : link
How so?  
RicosRoidedElbow : 5/17/2019 1:23 pm : link
Paying a 39 year old quarterback 24 million dollars on a team when you have a much younger quarterback is smart?

You are supposed to get as much as you can with your rookie contract. No one can play defense anymore so its not as if rookies face these tight 1986 LT, 2000s Baltimore Ravens defenses anymore.
Week 3  
GothamGiants : 5/17/2019 1:25 pm : link
If Eli sucks @ DAL and looks bad in the home opener vs a very good / underrated defense
RE: Now that Nate Solder is going to be sidelined for first half  
Harvest Blend : 5/17/2019 1:25 pm : link
Eli gets this year  
TMS : 5/17/2019 1:27 pm : link
till we are out of contention. Then the discussions will begin about next year.
RE: How so?  
GothamGiants : 5/17/2019 1:27 pm : link
RE: RE: He should be starting week 1  
BillT : 5/17/2019 1:27 pm : link
I don't want to see Jones  
Red Dog : 5/17/2019 1:28 pm : link
except in a mop-up roll until the 2020 season at the earliest.
RE: I don't want to see Jones  
Capt. Don : 5/17/2019 1:39 pm : link
RE: I don't want to see Jones  
TC : 5/17/2019 1:40 pm : link
If  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2019 1:42 pm : link
the Giants are all but officially out of it by November again, the last two months should be given to Jones.
IMHO is this what will happen, when Eli throws his first INT fans  
SterlingArcher : 5/17/2019 1:42 pm : link
will be screaming for Jones, when he throws his first INT fans will be screaming he's a bust, why didn't we draft XYZ!
RE: My criteria  
Blue21 : 5/17/2019 1:43 pm : link
RE: My criteria  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 1:44 pm : link
RE: RE: My criteria  
GothamGiants : 5/17/2019 1:46 pm : link
Playoffs are a longshot in 2019  
Metnut : 5/17/2019 1:47 pm : link
so he needs to play enough to be ready for 2020.

A QB's rookie contract is one of the biggest advantages a team can have in this cap error. Also, the track-record with longevity for RBs in this league isn't exactly stellar and the clock is ticking to when we have to pay SB as well.

The sooner we get Jones out there the better IMO.
RE: IMHO is this what will happen, when Eli throws his first INT fans  
Blue21 : 5/17/2019 1:48 pm : link
When we are out of contention  
Rong5611 : 5/17/2019 1:51 pm : link
Only if Jones is ready as well.

Thinking some time in November.
Right fucking now  
Default : 5/17/2019 1:54 pm : link
.
RE: Now that Nate Solder is going to be sidelined for first half  
Leg of Theismann : 5/17/2019 2:02 pm : link
when we've been realistically eliminated from playoff contention  
Torrag : 5/17/2019 2:04 pm : link
...
RE: My criteria  
ArcadeSlumlord : 5/17/2019 2:05 pm : link
From day 1  
Go Terps : 5/17/2019 2:07 pm : link
.
Week 1  
Dnew15 : 5/17/2019 2:21 pm : link
Period.

I'd put Eli on a real short rope...  
silverfox : 5/17/2019 2:43 pm : link
...and make sure he knows it. If he can't win the new OL then send him to retirement asap.
All depends on how Eli is doing  
gmen9892 : 5/17/2019 3:00 pm : link
If Eli is showing he is no better than he was last year with an improved line, I wouldn't mind seeing Jones Week 7.

If Eli is performing well, but the team overall isn't, I would give Eli until the Bears game. Throw DJ in Week 12 at home. Gives you 4 weeks to evaluate how he plays and you can start Eli in Week 17 as a farewell.

That is plenty enough time to get a fair gauge of DJ in both scenarios.

In a perfect world, this team is 11-4 by Week 17 and you throw DJ in there to get a taste of the NFL and the Giants go to the playoffs. KC Model and such.
Win or lose  
RomanWH : 5/17/2019 3:25 pm : link
Eli should start every game he's physically able to. Let him play it out. Consider this year a redshirt year for Jones. If Eli goes down for whatever reason, let Lauletta play. See if he's got what it takes to manage some games.

Come 2020, it's Jones' team no matter what. It worked well for KC.
RE: If  
AcidTest : 5/17/2019 3:32 pm : link
RE: My criteria  
Thegratefulhead : 5/17/2019 3:34 pm : link
Eli's career W-L of 124-118 makes all of this interesting...  
CT Charlie : 5/17/2019 3:40 pm : link
He has one of the weakest records for someone who's played as long as he has. I'm sure he and the Maras want him to end his career with a winning record, the better to make a case for the Hall of Fame. If the team isn't winning after 3-4 games, what then?
Heisenberg's list  
Beezer : 5/17/2019 3:45 pm : link
pretty much works for me.

If the Giants are in contention for a playoff slot, Eli keeps playing. When that possibility goes away - whether it's 2 or 7 games - I think Jones out to be out there. Essentially same deal as when Eli took over.
Interesting that...  
Giants_West : 5/17/2019 4:13 pm : link
No one is suggesting that Jones could just impress enough in training camp and preseason to win the job outright.
RE: My criteria  
MotownGIANTS : 5/17/2019 4:20 pm : link
RE: Interesting that...  
ron mexico : 5/17/2019 4:29 pm : link
RE: RE: He should be starting week 1  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/17/2019 4:48 pm : link
I Want to See Jones  
Jim in NH : 5/17/2019 5:23 pm : link
At 4:25 PM on September 8.
RE: I only want to see him...  
Festina Lente : 5/17/2019 5:52 pm : link
3 games under .500 or...  
vonritz : 5/17/2019 5:59 pm : link
Sub .500 at the midway point. Whatever comes first... as long as Jones is halfway ready.
I don’t have any criteria  
joeinpa : 5/17/2019 6:05 pm : link
Just glad he s there, anxious to see him play
Not anxious  
joeinpa : 5/17/2019 6:06 pm : link
Excited

But not in hurry to see Eli go to bench
RE: Now that Nate Solder is going to be sidelined for first half  
Deejboy : 5/17/2019 7:24 pm : link
RE: Eli's career W-L of 124-118 makes all of this interesting...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/17/2019 7:35 pm : link
Never  
Percy : 5/17/2019 9:55 pm : link
Want to see him when we are winning.
RE: I Want to See Jones  
torrey : 5/17/2019 11:17 pm : link
I want to see Jones,  
MarkT : 2:07 pm : link
When he becomes the best quarterback on this team. Not before. No hurry here.
Your criteria is not the same as the coach's criteria  
Marty in Albany : 3:44 pm : link
Coaches want to win the next game at all cost, and will play whomever gives the team the best chance of winning.

If and when the coach thinks Jones will play better than Eli in a game, THAT is when Jones will play, and not before. If we are 0-10 and Eli still looks better in practice than Jones, Eli will start game 11.

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS "THE SEASON IS BEYOND REDEMPTION. LET'S GIVE THE ROOKIES SOME EXPERIENCE EVEN IF THEY ARE NOT THE BEST PLAYERS ON THE TEAM."

They may tank games in the NBA, but I've never seen a Giants team do that.

If Eli gets hurt, Jones will play. If we are down by 3 or 4 TDs in the 4th Quarter, Jones might play. If we are (miraculously) up by 3 or 4 TDs in the 4th Quarter, Jones might play a series or two.

Don't blame me. That's Giants football.
