What if Eli has a career year ? ....

Eli's motivation comes from deep within, but I think he's more determined than ever to deliver like he 's never before.
YA tittle threw 36 TDs at age 37 in 1963 (14 games). If Eli approaches that figure (or more) in 16 games, it will be difficult to show him the door, in favor of Jones in 2020.
He will want to get paid (as well as get an extension). It's not the Manning style to offer any "hometown discounts", so it may get very interesting.
Enjoy the quarter of a billion dollars we have given you over the past sixteen years.
Good luck in your future endeavors.
Feel free to join us in my luxury suite for any future Giants games you wish to attend.
It's been a slice, but it's time for both of us to take the next step.
-John Mara
This should be interesting
That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.
Given? I think you mean earned.
That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.
Highly unlikely. He was good against a Skins team decimated by injuries on offense & defense. I'd say there's almost no chance he has 30 TDs.
What if the Moon is made of green cheese?
What if someone discovers what women want?
It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win
I understand it s difficult from some fans perspective to move on for Eli, I was upset when Giants moves on from Simms. But more than likely Giants will be moving on from Eli.
I t s hard to have seen Eli s performance the past few seasons and agree with any assessment that makes a case for extending his career after this coming season
I agree that it's a win-win, since it means maybe we don't have to suffer through another disastrous season while Daniel Jones learns his craft. A win-win in the sense that we can extend the Eli Manning Era into 2020 and beyond? Not so much.
Eli doing well in the season he turns 39 may not be a reliable predictor of his performance in the years he turns 40 and 41. The man can still play, BUT obviously not well enough to dissuade his own adoring team from drafting a QB at #6; and he only has one way to go at this point in his career, even if his numbers improve in 2019.
Quote:
and a tick above over a full season. His OL is better than the 2nd half one was and we played without OBJ for most those games (and added Tate).
That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.
Highly unlikely. He was good against a Skins team decimated by injuries on offense & defense. I'd say there's almost no chance he has 30 TDs.
Rick, you do realize that every QB gets to play against beat up teams as well as full teams. It all evens out over the course of a season. I would not disparage good games against beat up teams. Cannot cherry pick games.
That said, Eli is not playing for the Patriots. I expect a standard Eli season. The line, if it stays reasonably healthy will help him to have a good season.
That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.
So you are saying that he is going to throw for less yards than last year and a lower completion percentage?
Quote:
Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does. It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win.
I agree that it's a win-win, since it means maybe we don't have to suffer through another disastrous season while Daniel Jones learns his craft. A win-win in the sense that we can extend the Eli Manning Era into 2020 and beyond? Not so much.
Eli doing well in the season he turns 39 may not be a reliable predictor of his performance in the years he turns 40 and 41. The man can still play, BUT obviously not well enough to dissuade his own adoring team from drafting a QB at #6; and he only has one way to go at this point in his career, even if his numbers improve in 2019.
Mike, Any extension, if it’s in the cards, should be for 1 year, imo. That would certainly be reasonable imv and certainly not an impediment to Jones’ development. If he really has had it, then he’ll be replaced sooner rather than later.
I love Eli and will always cheer for him. It would be best for him and his family to be somewhere else in 2020.
Quote:
In comment 14447987 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
and a tick above over a full season. His OL is better than the 2nd half one was and we played without OBJ for most those games (and added Tate).
That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.
Highly unlikely. He was good against a Skins team decimated by injuries on offense & defense. I'd say there's almost no chance he has 30 TDs.
Rick, you do realize that every QB gets to play against beat up teams as well as full teams. It all evens out over the course of a season. I would not disparage good games against beat up teams. Cannot cherry pick games.
That said, Eli is not playing for the Patriots. I expect a standard Eli season. The line, if it stays reasonably healthy will help him to have a good season.
The Skins played 2 QBs who were on the team for less then 3 weeks. That very rarely happens. So looking at the Redskins game to try to determine his ability is a joke.
He threw 6 TDs and 3 INTs in the final 4 games (3 against the Skins). If you use those numbers to project an entire season he'd be at 24 TDs and 12 INTs. Which is in line with what he's done the last 2 years.
John I think I give the team the best chance to win another championship. Thanks for finally giving me a GM that understands you need to build from the interior out. Now that we have a line and a run game I think you’ll be more than satisfied with the product on the field. I think given my dedication to this organization and success you’ll agree to let me finish out my career here in the best way possible. And that’s competing for another Super Bowl.
Take sentiment out of the equation. Would you support the Giants signing a different one-year rental QB at that price for the 2020 season? Because at that point, a one-year rental is what we're talking about, whether it's Eli Manning, Derek Carr, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston, or whoever.
I'm counting on it.
that's all...
...after this season.
Giants get a nice comp pick
Quote:
Mike, Any extension, if it’s in the cards, should be for 1 year, imo. That would certainly be reasonable imv and certainly not an impediment to Jones’ development.
Does turning-40 Eli give the Giants a significantly better chance to win in 2020 than Jones? Remember, it's not just Eli vs. Jones. It's more likely Eli vs. Jones + ~$20-25MM in cap space. Looking further down the road, are the Giants better off beyond 2020 if Eli plays that season?
Take sentiment out of the equation. Would you support the Giants signing a different one-year rental QB at that price for the 2020 season? Because at that point, a one-year rental is what we're talking about, whether it's Eli Manning, Derek Carr, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston, or whoever.
Only if Eli has a pedestrian start/year. Otherwise, per OP, if this year is a solid one and it’s been a sieve for an OL in the main and/or, all along, I give him another year. If we aren’t close to the hardware, then, no
This should be interesting
A 39 year old one who has the #6 draft pick waiting in the wings and wants to remain with his current and only team.
The discussion is most likely moot anyway though, IMO.
Quote:
Thank you for the two Super Bowls you helped bring to the New York Giants.
John I think I give the team the best chance to win another championship. Thanks for finally giving me a GM that understands you need to build from the interior out. Now that we have a line and a run game I think you’ll be more than satisfied with the product on the field. I think given my dedication to this organization and success you’ll agree to let me finish out my career here in the best way possible. And that’s competing for another Super Bowl.
Mara; Sorry Eli, for 7 years you weren’t part of the solution. I know there are some that believe you bear no responsibility for our poor performance, but I m not one of them.
Quote:
Thank you for the two Super Bowls you helped bring to the New York Giants.
Given? I think you mean earned.
You don't think it's a little bit of both? He's the highest paid player in NFL history and is not even close to the best player of his own era. There's a little bit of "given" to go along with earned.
It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win
What a wonderful way to utilize the advantage provided by a young QB on his rookie contract!
Quote:
Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does.
It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win
What a wonderful way to utilize the advantage provided by a young QB on his rookie contract!
At which point I say “Thanks Eli, congrats for going out on top” ... and then use his cap savings to plug holes with established young talent in free agency
2020 draft will gift wrap us a young stud WR, depending on how free agency shakes out there could be elite C and quality OTs available to overhaul the OL.
2020 is Jones’ time. Give him a young WR to grow with and a great OL with a “splash” free agent signing or 2 on defense and let’s go ...
I am not even considering re-signing Eli unless he pulls a Mahomes 2018 season out of his ass ... which he won’t
Quote:
In comment 14447997 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does.
It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win
What a wonderful way to utilize the advantage provided by a young QB on his rookie contract!
It's more important to win Super Bowls than it is to have a starting QB on his rookie contract, wouldn't you agree?
More likely way of winning a SB:
- Near 40 year old eating up a ton of cap room who’s played mediocre football for years and no longer can “carry” the team
Or
- Young QB with significantly more athleticism and a skillset tailored for your current HC/OC’s offense for a fraction of the cost that’ll allow you to spend money elsewhere and build a much more complete/balanced/talented roster
I’m thinking option 2
Eli's last year with the Giants should be 2019 regardless of what happens, though of course I hope he rides off with his third ring.
Quote:
In comment 14447997 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does.
It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win
What a wonderful way to utilize the advantage provided by a young QB on his rookie contract!
It's more important to win Super Bowls than it is to have a starting QB on his rookie contract, wouldn't you agree?
Of course it is. This is bizarre. Are people even reading the hypothetical? If Eli has a career year and the Giants get close or win a Super Bowl, we're going to send him packing so Jones can get reps? Fans truly want the seamless quarterback transition above all else.
I look forward to Shurmur working his QB magic with the more athletic version - in 2020
This x 1000
Jones is the future, or at least we need to find that out. Love Eli, but his days are numbered hear. Him going out on top would be a perfect ending ... not a reason to give him 30+M a year into his 40s and waste the 6th overall pick in the process
Quote:
and a tick above over a full season. His OL is better than the 2nd half one was and we played without OBJ for most those games (and added Tate).
That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.
Highly unlikely. He was good against a Skins team decimated by injuries on offense & defense. I'd say there's almost no chance he has 30 TDs.
Due to the Madden style the NFL has mandated w the officiating and rules 25 can be possible. 30 is RN impossible. Kirk Cousins whom many here were in love w had great stats Meaningless ones for years IMO but honing in on completion percentage TDS and passer ratings to me are any average QBs are getting 30 million dollar deals.
Eli could have. A great year and It joe be as much a function of the system and the guys around him. And w Jones I’m sure the assumption would be you do the want a reasonable team friendly deal Jones will be ready
Eli is my favorite Giant next to LT. Sure HOFer in my book. He had been underrated consistently and this team has failed him repeatedly in recent years. But he had a good stable coaching staff for most of his career, has made a ton, and has 2 SBs. Time to move on.
I agree that he can still 'make all the throws'. It is the rest of his game though that really is hindering the teams success. It is the little things. A minor shift in the pocket that he no longer makes, the speed at which he brings the team to the line, the pre snap reads that take too long... Reads that used to work well but not so much anymore as teams force him to change plays when they want to.... And... With the best running back in football... The inability to execute even a reasonable play fake. Running v not running QBs is a misguided debate. Running QBs usually get hurt. But when your QB can no longer keep the defense off balance and when the ends can take direct angles and not have to hold the edge or pause for play action... It's tough to win. All the best for all of this year or part of it. But either way it's time to move on.
If this team honestly felt Eli was still the answer, he would’ve been extended - and lowered his huge 2019 cap hit - with a more aggressive free agency approach with that savings and the 6th overall pick would’ve been Josh Allen. Shula wouldn’t be publically announcing Jones’ “fast track” development and Shurmur wouldn’t be flat out saying “Eli needs to keep Jones off the field” either.
Eli is done here, it’s a matter of when, not if, this year. Obviously I hope it’s on top ... but he’s going to get some tough tests right off the bat in DAL/vs. BUF (don’t laugh, their defense is very good).
- Buffalo allowed the fewest passing yards as the #1 pass defense in the league.
- Buffalo was top 10 in defensive rushing yards/attempt
- Only Chicago/Baltimore allowed a lower QBR
The same people dreaming of a career year may be calling for Jones as soon as week 3. The Bills will not be an “easy win” - at all.
Jones may take several years to develop (like Eli). If you are a super bowl contender and Eli just outplayed his 2011 season how do you let him walk? That might cost a 2020 super bowl run (keeping in mind the hypothetical we are discussing)
Generally though agree with what most are saying like Gotham. I think it’s extremely extremely rare we will need to consider that option. This is going to be a run first team so I don’t see how Eli will have anything close to a career year. I’m hoping for a decent year from Eli so we can have one last good memory before he rides off into the sunset.
- Buffalo allowed the fewest passing yards as the #1 pass defense in the league.
- Buffalo was top 10 in defensive rushing yards/attempt
- Only Chicago/Baltimore allowed a lower QBR
The same people dreaming of a career year may be calling for Jones as soon as week 3. The Bills will not be an “easy win” - at all.
Yeah, they should be. After all, they are the Bills. Murphy’s law and all
A lot of things have to go right for a QB to have a career year, and the right people have to stay healthy. Everybody agrees Eli's best year was 2011. He didn't do it on his own. He had two great WRs that year, which made up for a bad OL and the league's worst run game. He had a good coach behind him. And a offense that, when executed right, was known to be very difficult to defend.
This should be interesting
You seem to be really looking for knocks on Eli that aren't there -- the OP has been absolutely pro Eli all offseason.
So in the spirit of not being passive aggressive -- if Manning has a career year what type of contract would you give him
My take -- I'd let him walk and get the comp pick.
Quote:
In comment 14447997 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does.
It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win
What a wonderful way to utilize the advantage provided by a young QB on his rookie contract!
It's more important to win Super Bowls than it is to have a starting QB on his rookie contract, wouldn't you agree?
Absolutely. And it's far easier with a talented QB on his rookie contract.
Might be splitting hairs, but he's already 38. He turns 39 on January 3rd.
The only way I see him sticking around is if they franchise him which would be pretty silly all things considered.
Eli has been saddled with shit personnel for 8 years. He was benched for Geno Smith. His replacement was drafted when the belief was that the organization would build the rest of the roster.
If Eli has a career year all signs point to “fuck you” and signing with another team on a multi year deal.
I think he can be an effective game manager with the offense running through Barkley, but that's it.
Don't worry about it, what team do you see lining up for Eli's services, especially teams looking to compete for the playoffs. If Eli is fa and wants to play, the only teams that would be interested are teams looking for a placeholder for a young qb, the same situation we are in right now.
Do they?
After 2017, (26 TDs/5 INTs) in favor of Mahomes because he (Reid is god At KC) ...
Neither Gettleman nor Shurmur is that highly regarded here. This is NY, John Mara runs the show. If Mara wants Eli to hang around longer, it doesn't matter what makes football sense, at that time).
If Jones doesn't get the chance to even sniff the football this year (because Eli's playing so well) ......
He’s a former champion, with 1 winning season in the last 6 years
The time to move on was 2017, on top of the fact the giants have won 8 games in 2 years .... blind loyalty for past accomplishments should not be involved in business decisions