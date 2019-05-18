What if Eli has a career year ? .... Manny in CA : 5/18/2019 1:05 am

Eli's motivation comes from deep within, but I think he's more determined than ever to deliver like he 's never before.



YA tittle threw 36 TDs at age 37 in 1963 (14 games). If Eli approaches that figure (or more) in 16 games, it will be difficult to show him the door, in favor of Jones in 2020.



He will want to get paid (as well as get an extension). It's not the Manning style to offer any "hometown discounts", so it may get very interesting.



