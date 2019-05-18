Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What if Eli has a career year ? ....

Manny in CA : 5/18/2019 1:05 am
Eli's motivation comes from deep within, but I think he's more determined than ever to deliver like he 's never before.

YA tittle threw 36 TDs at age 37 in 1963 (14 games). If Eli approaches that figure (or more) in 16 games, it will be difficult to show him the door, in favor of Jones in 2020.

He will want to get paid (as well as get an extension). It's not the Manning style to offer any "hometown discounts", so it may get very interesting.

GREAT!  
Platos : 5/18/2019 1:35 am : link
.
Eli  
MOOPS : 5/18/2019 1:40 am : link
Thank you for the two Super Bowls you helped bring to the New York Giants.
Enjoy the quarter of a billion dollars we have given you over the past sixteen years.
Good luck in your future endeavors.
Feel free to join us in my luxury suite for any future Giants games you wish to attend.
It's been a slice, but it's time for both of us to take the next step.

-John Mara
Eli having a career year?  
Route 9 : 5/18/2019 1:40 am : link
Then, I guess I am a proud Giant fan!
Please explain  
montanagiant : 5/18/2019 3:21 am : link
What style of QB who has a "career year" then takes a pay cut like you passively/aggressively implied ?

This should be interesting
Well  
santacruzom : 5/18/2019 4:14 am : link
Let's just say that I wouldn't worry about it.
There's a real chance that he steps up his game  
JohnB : 5/18/2019 4:18 am : link
to where there's an open debate next off season. I can see that happening. It will be interesting.
I think we see Elis numbers over the 2nd half of last year  
Giantz_comeback : 5/18/2019 4:55 am : link
and a tick above over a full season. His OL is better than the 2nd half one was and we played without OBJ for most those games (and added Tate).

That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.

career year  
leinad : 5/18/2019 6:14 am : link
best send off possible.
RE: Eli  
Eman11 : 5/18/2019 6:16 am : link
In comment 14447975 MOOPS said:
Quote:
Thank you for the two Super Bowls you helped bring to the New York Giants.
Enjoy the quarter of a billion dollars we have given you over the past sixteen years.
Good luck in your future endeavors.
Feel free to join us in my luxury suite for any future Giants games you wish to attend.
It's been a slice, but it's time for both of us to take the next step.

-John Mara


Given? I think you mean earned.
RE: I think we see Elis numbers over the 2nd half of last year  
Big Rick in FL : 5/18/2019 6:17 am : link
In comment 14447987 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
and a tick above over a full season. His OL is better than the 2nd half one was and we played without OBJ for most those games (and added Tate).

That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.



Highly unlikely. He was good against a Skins team decimated by injuries on offense & defense. I'd say there's almost no chance he has 30 TDs.
I see more of a running team this year  
Poktown Pete : 5/18/2019 6:19 am : link
with just enough passing to try and keep defenses honest. Not sure that plays into a QB having a big year. I still remember the fun of the Killbride years, but we don't have the same horses. At best, maybe a balanced attack this year, but I don't see a pass heavy one.
What if Eli Has a Career Year?  
Jim in NH : 5/18/2019 6:33 am : link
What if peace comes to the Middle East?

What if the Moon is made of green cheese?

What if someone discovers what women want?
READ MY FINGERS:  
Big Blue '56 : 5/18/2019 6:36 am : link
Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does.

It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win
It makes little difference whether Eli is good, very good, or great.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/18/2019 6:38 am : link
If he's bad or mediocre, the decision is made. If he's anything above that, the team's next move is all about the progress and potential they see in Daniel Jones. Unless his development is very disappointing, the Giants need to let Eli walk, either into the sunset or to another team.
Y. A. T. ‘s  
joeinpa : 5/18/2019 6:40 am : link
Performance went into steep declined the following last season, “64”, as did the Giants.

I understand it s difficult from some fans perspective to move on for Eli, I was upset when Giants moves on from Simms. But more than likely Giants will be moving on from Eli.

I t s hard to have seen Eli s performance the past few seasons and agree with any assessment that makes a case for extending his career after this coming season
RE: READ MY FINGERS:  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/18/2019 6:48 am : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does. It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win.

I agree that it's a win-win, since it means maybe we don't have to suffer through another disastrous season while Daniel Jones learns his craft. A win-win in the sense that we can extend the Eli Manning Era into 2020 and beyond? Not so much.

Eli doing well in the season he turns 39 may not be a reliable predictor of his performance in the years he turns 40 and 41. The man can still play, BUT obviously not well enough to dissuade his own adoring team from drafting a QB at #6; and he only has one way to go at this point in his career, even if his numbers improve in 2019.
RE: RE: I think we see Elis numbers over the 2nd half of last year  
section125 : 5/18/2019 6:51 am : link
In comment 14447992 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14447987 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


and a tick above over a full season. His OL is better than the 2nd half one was and we played without OBJ for most those games (and added Tate).

That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.





Highly unlikely. He was good against a Skins team decimated by injuries on offense & defense. I'd say there's almost no chance he has 30 TDs.


Rick, you do realize that every QB gets to play against beat up teams as well as full teams. It all evens out over the course of a season. I would not disparage good games against beat up teams. Cannot cherry pick games.

That said, Eli is not playing for the Patriots. I expect a standard Eli season. The line, if it stays reasonably healthy will help him to have a good season.
RE: I think we see Elis numbers over the 2nd half of last year  
Diver_Down : 5/18/2019 7:02 am : link
In comment 14447987 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
and a tick above over a full season. His OL is better than the 2nd half one was and we played without OBJ for most those games (and added Tate).

That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.


So you are saying that he is going to throw for less yards than last year and a lower completion percentage?
If Eli has a career year, we'll have the same kind of debate on bbi  
Ira : 5/18/2019 7:05 am : link
that we've been having until now. Some things never change.
He’s 38.  
Philu916 : 5/18/2019 7:12 am : link
Turning 39 in January. You don’t extend a soon to be 40 year old to a massive contract. It’s amazing how Tom Brady always figures out a way to “make less money” against the cap to help his team sign players or have money to make roster moves but Eli doesn’t. I truly think the only chance of extending Eli would have been or will be by taking a pay cut for this year and moving it towards a 1 year extension. Eli isn’t Brady where he’s had a top notch OL forever and he’s taken a huge beating over the years.
RE: RE: READ MY FINGERS:  
Big Blue '56 : 5/18/2019 7:15 am : link
In comment 14448001 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Big Blue '56 said:

Quote:


Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does. It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win.


I agree that it's a win-win, since it means maybe we don't have to suffer through another disastrous season while Daniel Jones learns his craft. A win-win in the sense that we can extend the Eli Manning Era into 2020 and beyond? Not so much.

Eli doing well in the season he turns 39 may not be a reliable predictor of his performance in the years he turns 40 and 41. The man can still play, BUT obviously not well enough to dissuade his own adoring team from drafting a QB at #6; and he only has one way to go at this point in his career, even if his numbers improve in 2019.


Mike, Any extension, if it’s in the cards, should be for 1 year, imo. That would certainly be reasonable imv and certainly not an impediment to Jones’ development. If he really has had it, then he’ll be replaced sooner rather than later.
Why would Eli resing here?  
Steve in ATL : 5/18/2019 7:17 am : link
He knows Jones is taking over soon. Fans will be demanding that Jones play either when the Giants fall out of contention or Eli throws an interception. Why put his family through that pain and controversy?

I love Eli and will always cheer for him. It would be best for him and his family to be somewhere else in 2020.
RE: RE: RE: I think we see Elis numbers over the 2nd half of last year  
Big Rick in FL : 5/18/2019 7:19 am : link
In comment 14448002 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14447992 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 14447987 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


and a tick above over a full season. His OL is better than the 2nd half one was and we played without OBJ for most those games (and added Tate).

That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.





Highly unlikely. He was good against a Skins team decimated by injuries on offense & defense. I'd say there's almost no chance he has 30 TDs.



Rick, you do realize that every QB gets to play against beat up teams as well as full teams. It all evens out over the course of a season. I would not disparage good games against beat up teams. Cannot cherry pick games.

That said, Eli is not playing for the Patriots. I expect a standard Eli season. The line, if it stays reasonably healthy will help him to have a good season.


The Skins played 2 QBs who were on the team for less then 3 weeks. That very rarely happens. So looking at the Redskins game to try to determine his ability is a joke.

He threw 6 TDs and 3 INTs in the final 4 games (3 against the Skins). If you use those numbers to project an entire season he'd be at 24 TDs and 12 INTs. Which is in line with what he's done the last 2 years.
Then you let him walk  
UConn4523 : 5/18/2019 7:19 am : link
on a high note.
RE: Eli  
mattlawson : 5/18/2019 7:31 am : link
In comment 14447975 MOOPS said:
Quote:
Thank you for the two Super Bowls you helped bring to the New York Giants.
Enjoy the quarter of a billion dollars we have given you over the past sixteen years.
Good luck in your future endeavors.
Feel free to join us in my luxury suite for any future Giants games you wish to attend.
It's been a slice, but it's time for both of us to take the next step.

-John Mara



John I think I give the team the best chance to win another championship. Thanks for finally giving me a GM that understands you need to build from the interior out. Now that we have a line and a run game I think you’ll be more than satisfied with the product on the field. I think given my dedication to this organization and success you’ll agree to let me finish out my career here in the best way possible. And that’s competing for another Super Bowl.
Fiddy: What would that one-year extension really achieve?  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/18/2019 7:46 am : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Mike, Any extension, if it’s in the cards, should be for 1 year, imo. That would certainly be reasonable imv and certainly not an impediment to Jones’ development.
Does turning-40 Eli give the Giants a significantly better chance to win in 2020 than Jones? Remember, it's not just Eli vs. Jones. It's more likely Eli vs. Jones + ~$20-25MM in cap space. Looking further down the road, are the Giants better off beyond 2020 if Eli plays that season?

Take sentiment out of the equation. Would you support the Giants signing a different one-year rental QB at that price for the 2020 season? Because at that point, a one-year rental is what we're talking about, whether it's Eli Manning, Derek Carr, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston, or whoever.
That would be great for the  
Beer Man : 5/18/2019 7:48 am : link
Giants. And leave them with a good problem to have.
What if  
XBRONX : 5/18/2019 7:56 am : link
Engram becomes the best blocking TE in the league?
What if...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/18/2019 7:57 am : link
...?

I'm counting on it.
Wish him well in his retirement  
Rick in Dallas : 5/18/2019 8:00 am : link
It would be a wonderful end of his Giants career. Seriously time to see DJ play in 2020.
Then we sign him to a new 5 year deal  
Jimmy Googs : 5/18/2019 8:03 am : link
with about $50M guaranteed and tell him to lead us to the promised land because its obvious another 2011 season is just around the corner. Give Jones the clipboard and tell him chart plays.

that's all...
He's gone...  
M.S. : 5/18/2019 8:13 am : link

...after this season.
Eli has a good year  
PEEJ : 5/18/2019 8:13 am : link
Eli gets a nice FA offer from a QB desperate team
Giants get a nice comp pick
RE: Fiddy: What would that one-year extension really achieve?  
Big Blue '56 : 5/18/2019 8:29 am : link
In comment 14448017 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Big Blue '56 said:

Quote:


Mike, Any extension, if it’s in the cards, should be for 1 year, imo. That would certainly be reasonable imv and certainly not an impediment to Jones’ development.

Does turning-40 Eli give the Giants a significantly better chance to win in 2020 than Jones? Remember, it's not just Eli vs. Jones. It's more likely Eli vs. Jones + ~$20-25MM in cap space. Looking further down the road, are the Giants better off beyond 2020 if Eli plays that season?

Take sentiment out of the equation. Would you support the Giants signing a different one-year rental QB at that price for the 2020 season? Because at that point, a one-year rental is what we're talking about, whether it's Eli Manning, Derek Carr, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston, or whoever.


Only if Eli has a pedestrian start/year. Otherwise, per OP, if this year is a solid one and it’s been a sieve for an OL in the main and/or, all along, I give him another year. If we aren’t close to the hardware, then, no
RE: Please explain  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/18/2019 8:37 am : link
In comment 14447980 montanagiant said:
Quote:
What style of QB who has a "career year" then takes a pay cut like you passively/aggressively implied ?

This should be interesting

A 39 year old one who has the #6 draft pick waiting in the wings and wants to remain with his current and only team.

The discussion is most likely moot anyway though, IMO.
RE: RE: Eli  
joeinpa : 5/18/2019 8:38 am : link
In comment 14448011 mattlawson said:
Quote:
In comment 14447975 MOOPS said:


Quote:


Thank you for the two Super Bowls you helped bring to the New York Giants.
Enjoy the quarter of a billion dollars we have given you over the past sixteen years.
Good luck in your future endeavors.
Feel free to join us in my luxury suite for any future Giants games you wish to attend.
It's been a slice, but it's time for both of us to take the next step.

-John Mara




John I think I give the team the best chance to win another championship. Thanks for finally giving me a GM that understands you need to build from the interior out. Now that we have a line and a run game I think you’ll be more than satisfied with the product on the field. I think given my dedication to this organization and success you’ll agree to let me finish out my career here in the best way possible. And that’s competing for another Super Bowl.


Mara; Sorry Eli, for 7 years you weren’t part of the solution. I know there are some that believe you bear no responsibility for our poor performance, but I m not one of them.
RE: RE: Eli  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/18/2019 8:39 am : link
In comment 14447991 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14447975 MOOPS said:


Quote:


Thank you for the two Super Bowls you helped bring to the New York Giants.
Enjoy the quarter of a billion dollars we have given you over the past sixteen years.
Good luck in your future endeavors.
Feel free to join us in my luxury suite for any future Giants games you wish to attend.
It's been a slice, but it's time for both of us to take the next step.

-John Mara



Given? I think you mean earned.

You don't think it's a little bit of both? He's the highest paid player in NFL history and is not even close to the best player of his own era. There's a little bit of "given" to go along with earned.
If Eli has a career year and Darnold sucks...  
Milton : 5/18/2019 8:40 am : link
Peyton signs Eli to a 3-year deal with the Jets. You heard it here first! And last. Because it's not gonna happen.
RE: READ MY FINGERS:  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/18/2019 8:41 am : link
In comment 14447997 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does.

It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win

What a wonderful way to utilize the advantage provided by a young QB on his rookie contract!
RE: RE: READ MY FINGERS:  
Milton : 5/18/2019 8:44 am : link
In comment 14448061 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14447997 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does.

It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win


What a wonderful way to utilize the advantage provided by a young QB on his rookie contract!
It's more important to win Super Bowls than it is to have a starting QB on his rookie contract, wouldn't you agree?
If Eli has a career year  
GothamGiants : 5/18/2019 8:49 am : link
It means this team has gone deep into the playoffs, as I believe the run game will be 1 of the best in the league and the defense significantly improved

At which point I say “Thanks Eli, congrats for going out on top” ... and then use his cap savings to plug holes with established young talent in free agency

2020 draft will gift wrap us a young stud WR, depending on how free agency shakes out there could be elite C and quality OTs available to overhaul the OL.

2020 is Jones’ time. Give him a young WR to grow with and a great OL with a “splash” free agent signing or 2 on defense and let’s go ...

I am not even considering re-signing Eli unless he pulls a Mahomes 2018 season out of his ass ... which he won’t
Eli is not going to have a career year.  
The_Boss : 5/18/2019 8:51 am : link
For however long he’s the starter, I’m expecting a bunch of checkdowns, wildly inaccurate throws past 15 yards downfield, a few killer interceptions, and some stat padding playing catch-up because the defense won’t be good enough relying on rookies and 2nd year players.
RE: RE: RE: READ MY FINGERS:  
GothamGiants : 5/18/2019 8:52 am : link
In comment 14448062 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14448061 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14447997 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does.

It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win


What a wonderful way to utilize the advantage provided by a young QB on his rookie contract!

It's more important to win Super Bowls than it is to have a starting QB on his rookie contract, wouldn't you agree?


More likely way of winning a SB:

- Near 40 year old eating up a ton of cap room who’s played mediocre football for years and no longer can “carry” the team

Or

- Young QB with significantly more athleticism and a skillset tailored for your current HC/OC’s offense for a fraction of the cost that’ll allow you to spend money elsewhere and build a much more complete/balanced/talented roster

I’m thinking option 2
Brett Favre had a career year with the Vikings year 1.  
FStubbs : 5/18/2019 8:53 am : link
And fell apart year 2.

Eli's last year with the Giants should be 2019 regardless of what happens, though of course I hope he rides off with his third ring.
RE: RE: RE: READ MY FINGERS:  
widmerseyebrow : 5/18/2019 8:56 am : link
In comment 14448062 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14448061 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14447997 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does.

It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win


What a wonderful way to utilize the advantage provided by a young QB on his rookie contract!

It's more important to win Super Bowls than it is to have a starting QB on his rookie contract, wouldn't you agree?


Of course it is. This is bizarre. Are people even reading the hypothetical? If Eli has a career year and the Giants get close or win a Super Bowl, we're going to send him packing so Jones can get reps? Fans truly want the seamless quarterback transition above all else.
...  
GothamGiants : 5/18/2019 8:58 am : link
Pretty insane that Eli managed to put up 4300/21/11 and a 90+ QB Rating last year ...

I look forward to Shurmur working his QB magic with the more athletic version - in 2020
It would mean Giants get a better comp pick for him  
armstead98 : 5/18/2019 8:59 am : link
This is Eli's last year, enjoy it. Hopefully he goes out on a high note.
I hope so  
ZogZerg : 5/18/2019 9:02 am : link
Then you let him sign with another if we wants to continue to play. Giants have to move on and stack team with players while they can afford to.
RE: It would mean Giants get a better comp pick for him  
GothamGiants : 5/18/2019 9:04 am : link
In comment 14448072 armstead98 said:
Quote:
This is Eli's last year, enjoy it. Hopefully he goes out on a high note.


This x 1000

Jones is the future, or at least we need to find that out. Love Eli, but his days are numbered hear. Him going out on top would be a perfect ending ... not a reason to give him 30+M a year into his 40s and waste the 6th overall pick in the process
Agree with Big Blue ‘56  
Giants Fan in Steelers Land : 5/18/2019 9:06 am : link
If Eli doesn’t play lights out you let him walk this year but assuming he has a career year as the OP is saying it’s a no brainer to give him a 1 year extension. If that’s the case they should be a super bowl contender with a ton of cap space to spend in 2020. And if you give him a 1 year extension and he seriously declines you have Daniel Jones ready to step in. I think people get too wrapped up in the cap, rookie QBs model, and the fact jones was the 6 pick. The goal is to win games and we have Jones until about 2023-2025 until we would need to give him a long term contract.
RE: RE: I think we see Elis numbers over the 2nd half of last year  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/18/2019 9:11 am : link
In comment 14447992 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14447987 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


and a tick above over a full season. His OL is better than the 2nd half one was and we played without OBJ for most those games (and added Tate).

That means about 30 TDs 10 INTs, 65% completion and about 4000 yds.





Highly unlikely. He was good against a Skins team decimated by injuries on offense & defense. I'd say there's almost no chance he has 30 TDs.


Due to the Madden style the NFL has mandated w the officiating and rules 25 can be possible. 30 is RN impossible. Kirk Cousins whom many here were in love w had great stats Meaningless ones for years IMO but honing in on completion percentage TDS and passer ratings to me are any average QBs are getting 30 million dollar deals.

Eli could have. A great year and It joe be as much a function of the system and the guys around him. And w Jones I’m sure the assumption would be you do the want a reasonable team friendly deal Jones will be ready
We still move on.....  
Kanavis : 5/18/2019 9:12 am : link
It would be a great way to send him off. Montana, Favre, Simms, and plenty of other great QBs were sent packing.

Eli is my favorite Giant next to LT. Sure HOFer in my book. He had been underrated consistently and this team has failed him repeatedly in recent years. But he had a good stable coaching staff for most of his career, has made a ton, and has 2 SBs. Time to move on.

I agree that he can still 'make all the throws'. It is the rest of his game though that really is hindering the teams success. It is the little things. A minor shift in the pocket that he no longer makes, the speed at which he brings the team to the line, the pre snap reads that take too long... Reads that used to work well but not so much anymore as teams force him to change plays when they want to.... And... With the best running back in football... The inability to execute even a reasonable play fake. Running v not running QBs is a misguided debate. Running QBs usually get hurt. But when your QB can no longer keep the defense off balance and when the ends can take direct angles and not have to hold the edge or pause for play action... It's tough to win. All the best for all of this year or part of it. But either way it's time to move on.
...  
GothamGiants : 5/18/2019 9:14 am : link
A 1 year deal Eli would be willing to sign will likely eat up 30+M of that 2020 cap while kicking the can further down the road and further delaying whether or not we know if jones is “the guy”

If this team honestly felt Eli was still the answer, he would’ve been extended - and lowered his huge 2019 cap hit - with a more aggressive free agency approach with that savings and the 6th overall pick would’ve been Josh Allen. Shula wouldn’t be publically announcing Jones’ “fast track” development and Shurmur wouldn’t be flat out saying “Eli needs to keep Jones off the field” either.

Eli is done here, it’s a matter of when, not if, this year. Obviously I hope it’s on top ... but he’s going to get some tough tests right off the bat in DAL/vs. BUF (don’t laugh, their defense is very good).
Eli, home opener  
GothamGiants : 5/18/2019 9:28 am : link
- Buffalo allowed the 2nd fewest yards/game in the league last year
- Buffalo allowed the fewest passing yards as the #1 pass defense in the league.
- Buffalo was top 10 in defensive rushing yards/attempt
- Only Chicago/Baltimore allowed a lower QBR

The same people dreaming of a career year may be calling for Jones as soon as week 3. The Bills will not be an “easy win” - at all.
Keep in mind the discussion is the hypothetical of Eli having a better  
Giants Fan in Steelers Land : 5/18/2019 9:28 am : link
year than 2011.

Jones may take several years to develop (like Eli). If you are a super bowl contender and Eli just outplayed his 2011 season how do you let him walk? That might cost a 2020 super bowl run (keeping in mind the hypothetical we are discussing)

Generally though agree with what most are saying like Gotham. I think it’s extremely extremely rare we will need to consider that option. This is going to be a run first team so I don’t see how Eli will have anything close to a career year. I’m hoping for a decent year from Eli so we can have one last good memory before he rides off into the sunset.
Does he lead us to his 3rd Super Bowl victory?  
Mike in NY : 5/18/2019 9:37 am : link
If the answer is no you move on regardless of the personal numbers he puts up this year. See Kansas City and Alex Smith/Pat Mahomes.
RE: Eli, home opener  
Big Blue '56 : 5/18/2019 9:40 am : link
In comment 14448096 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
- Buffalo allowed the 2nd fewest yards/game in the league last year
- Buffalo allowed the fewest passing yards as the #1 pass defense in the league.
- Buffalo was top 10 in defensive rushing yards/attempt
- Only Chicago/Baltimore allowed a lower QBR

The same people dreaming of a career year may be calling for Jones as soon as week 3. The Bills will not be an “easy win” - at all.


Yeah, they should be. After all, they are the Bills. Murphy’s law and all
It takes more than motivation to have a career year  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/18/2019 9:40 am : link
Lots of guys are motivated.

A lot of things have to go right for a QB to have a career year, and the right people have to stay healthy. Everybody agrees Eli's best year was 2011. He didn't do it on his own. He had two great WRs that year, which made up for a bad OL and the league's worst run game. He had a good coach behind him. And a offense that, when executed right, was known to be very difficult to defend.

Babe Ruth finished his career with another team. Walt Frazier ended  
Ira : 5/18/2019 9:41 am : link
his career with another team. I hope that this doesn't happen with Eli.
RE: Please explain  
christian : 5/18/2019 10:01 am : link
In comment 14447980 montanagiant said:
Quote:
What style of QB who has a "career year" then takes a pay cut like you passively/aggressively implied ?

This should be interesting


You seem to be really looking for knocks on Eli that aren't there -- the OP has been absolutely pro Eli all offseason.

So in the spirit of not being passive aggressive -- if Manning has a career year what type of contract would you give him

My take -- I'd let him walk and get the comp pick.
RE: RE: RE: READ MY FINGERS:  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/18/2019 10:19 am : link
In comment 14448062 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14448061 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14447997 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Jones has 4 years left AFTER this one(including our 5th year option). We can also tag him multiple times, if we care to. PLENTY OF TIME for development regardless of how Eli does.

It’s so friggin’ simple. Sheesh. If Eli does well, it’s a win-win


What a wonderful way to utilize the advantage provided by a young QB on his rookie contract!

It's more important to win Super Bowls than it is to have a starting QB on his rookie contract, wouldn't you agree?

Absolutely. And it's far easier with a talented QB on his rookie contract.
like someone else said  
bc4life : 5/18/2019 10:23 am : link
it's not just up to the Giants. there would be competition. I think he'll have avery good year, personally -still he'll be 38 by year's end. athlteic ability does ot run out like gas ina car tank. kind of unpredictable. another intangible - how long does Eli want to play - he's got ahouseful of kids now, more SB rings tha 98% of all NFL QBs will ever have
RE: like someone else said  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/18/2019 10:50 am : link
In comment 14448120 bc4life said:
Quote:
it's not just up to the Giants. there would be competition. I think he'll have avery good year, personally -still he'll be 38 by year's end. athlteic ability does ot run out like gas ina car tank. kind of unpredictable. another intangible - how long does Eli want to play - he's got ahouseful of kids now, more SB rings tha 98% of all NFL QBs will ever have

Might be splitting hairs, but he's already 38. He turns 39 on January 3rd.
If he has a great year  
Milton : 5/18/2019 11:03 am : link
And the Giants want to resign him, it will be a negotiation that may very likely extend into free agency. So the $ value and number of years will be based partly on how competitive the market is for him. The good news is that Tom Condon won't have the Giants over a barrel. No matter how good his season is, he will be 39-years old and he won't be a hot commodity on the free market. And the Giants will have no problem turning to Jones if Condon is too demanding. It won't be the case that Eli is next in line to made the highest paid player in the game (as Condon would surely argue if Eli's coming off a career year).
Eli could sign elsewhere  
GothamGiants : 5/18/2019 11:29 am : link
We probably wouldn’t see a comp pick though - I expect the Giants to be “spenders” in FA next year
Eli is gone  
WillVAB : 5/18/2019 11:46 am : link
Career year or not.

The only way I see him sticking around is if they franchise him which would be pretty silly all things considered.

Eli has been saddled with shit personnel for 8 years. He was benched for Geno Smith. His replacement was drafted when the belief was that the organization would build the rest of the roster.

If Eli has a career year all signs point to “fuck you” and signing with another team on a multi year deal.
Hahahahahaha  
Nine-Tails : 5/18/2019 11:58 am : link
What has Eli shown in the past few years that suggests he will have a year on par or better than 2011. Nothing. And by the Giants actions, not words, they know it too.

I think he can be an effective game manager with the offense running through Barkley, but that's it.
RE: Babe Ruth finished his career with another team. Walt Frazier ended  
Nine-Tails : 5/18/2019 12:01 pm : link
In comment 14448104 Ira said:
Quote:
his career with another team. I hope that this doesn't happen with Eli.


Don't worry about it, what team do you see lining up for Eli's services, especially teams looking to compete for the playoffs. If Eli is fa and wants to play, the only teams that would be interested are teams looking for a placeholder for a young qb, the same situation we are in right now.
Love me some Eli  
Tim in JTown : 5/18/2019 1:19 pm : link
He can play here as long as he likes. He's a champion. Champions know when they need to move on.
RE: Love me some Eli  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/18/2019 1:42 pm : link
In comment 14448215 Tim in JTown said:
Quote:
He can play here as long as he likes. He's a champion. Champions know when they need to move on.

Do they?
Andy Reid pushed Smith out-the-door ...  
Manny in CA : 5/18/2019 1:45 pm : link

After 2017, (26 TDs/5 INTs) in favor of Mahomes because he (Reid is god At KC) ...

Neither Gettleman nor Shurmur is that highly regarded here. This is NY, John Mara runs the show. If Mara wants Eli to hang around longer, it doesn't matter what makes football sense, at that time).

If Jones doesn't get the chance to even sniff the football this year (because Eli's playing so well) ......
RE: Love me some Eli  
Milton : 12:56 am : link
In comment 14448215 Tim in JTown said:
Quote:
He can play here as long as he likes. He's a champion. Champions know when they need to move on.
Champions never know when to move on. It's part of what made them champions to begin with. Competition is in their blood!
RE: Love me some Eli  
GothamGiants : 10:58 am : link
In comment 14448215 Tim in JTown said:
Quote:
He can play here as long as he likes. He's a champion. Champions know when they need to move on.


He’s a former champion, with 1 winning season in the last 6 years

The time to move on was 2017, on top of the fact the giants have won 8 games in 2 years .... blind loyalty for past accomplishments should not be involved in business decisions
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions