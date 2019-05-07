Who is your favorite retired Giants' RB and why?

Ron Johnson was one of my earliest favorite NY Giants players, and a great talent on some rough teams. As a boy there were only three players I had posters of on my walls. Ron Johnson, Carl "Spider" Lockhart. and Gale Sayers
Rob Carpenter- I loved how hard he ran, but even more how much he himself loved being a NY Giant. I remember him saying at the time the three best days of his life were when he was married, the birth of his children, and the day he became a NY Giant. He was the right guy who greatly helped the team just when it finally was turning the corner.
Tiki- I got this one wrong originally. I never thought he would overcome his fumbling, and didn't dream he would become as great as he did. The guy was one of the smartest running backs I have seen and he steadily learned and improved until he became arguably the best in the game for a short period. He was one of the most patient backs I have ever seen, and could run behind his line waiting for the right hole to open up as good as anyone ever has. He really won me over and became one of my all time favorites. He was smart enough to leave on top while he still had his health, which I always respected.
Kotar- He always played hard and was fun to watch during some very bad seasons. He also had decent hands catching the ball out of the backfield. He helped make some of those bad years a little easier to take.
It's difficult to believe that there are virtually no highlights of Rodney Hampton as a Giant on YouTube.
Here is Joe Morris' breakout season...
Joe Morris Highlights: 1985 Rushing Touchdowns - ( New Window )
Adding insult to injury probably his best game is known as the Emmitt Smith shoulder injury game - Emmitt dominated the first half but Rodney took control in the second. Game ending kick sent Dallas to a bye week and (eventually) we get to go to SF and watch LT's last game. But Hampton took over the second half in that game and it goes unnoticed.
If you are over 60 but not old enough to go back to Gifford, Ron Johnson is easily, and I think far and away, the most talented RB ever to play for Big Blue. Until Saquon, who has already raised the bar. All he needed was a 9 inch crack in the D front 7.
For a brief moment in the early 1970s, he made me believe the Giants might actually be a good team. Injuries destroyed his career, but not my gratitude to him for being awesome in the short period he was active for us.
You can thank Dan Reeve's lousy conservative play calling in the 4th quarter for that loss
both guys were amazing at blitz pickup and just set an identity for the offense. Injuries shortened both careers and limited their explosiveness but they battled every down they played and each made big plays on the way to championships.
Loved Little Joe and our first Lombardi Trophy he helped deliver at the Rose Bowl. And Rockin’ Rodney had incredible talent but too short a career. Special shout out to OJ for that forearm shiver in Tampa that helped us to our second Lombardi. And to that two-headed tandem of Jacobs and Bradshaw.
But Tiki was probably the best and most productive back I’ve seen in my 60 years of being a Giants fan...until now. And while we are only one year in and that does not a career make, I think if Saquon stays healthy - a very big IF for a RB - he has the most talent...by far. So let’s hope, both for him and us Giants’ fans, that he ends up having the long and productive career we all want!
I'm my 43 years we've never had a RB like Tiki until Saquon. Tiki would take games on his back and win them on his own. He was incredible. His mouth after his playing career have soured many and tainted his legacy...but he's the best RB Ive ever seen career wise, in a Giants uniform.
Early in his career he had it all - speed, power, vision... played on some really awful teams and was the focus of every D, but was a complete stud.
I will go to my grave believing he was just as good as Emmit Smith, but did not have the good fortune to play on those 90’s Cowboy teams. The Giants rode Hampton into the ground and his career was too short.
If it weren't for that it would be Joe Morris cause I loved those years -- first time the Giants were consistently good in a generation.
Loved his “style” of play
Bradshaw - ( New Window )
Ron Johnson - I even got to meet him and other Giants on the sidelines and bench at the last Eagle game played in Franklin Field. He gave us hope in 1970.
Ron Carpenter - He helped bring the 70's horror show to an end!
Brandon Jacobs - When the big man built up a little steam, he brought me to my feet!
Tiki Barber
*FB Jarod Bunch
IMO Hampton has been their only true feature workhorse back.
1-- Rob Carpenter. -- After "enduring the 70's" and in then the new LT era the offense sucked - but once Carpenter joined the team I realized the GMEn were no longer a joke.
2-- Ron Johnson. He was the guy when I was growing up. And RB's were huge back then.
3-- OJ Anderson-- Completely transformed himself and he epitomized the GMEN style that year of "bully-football."
4-- Joe Morris-- Lead RB in 1st championship I saw with GMEn he had over 1,500 yards -- awesome.
He was probably the biggest reason on the offensive side of the ball for the Giants going to the playoffs in '81 and for beating the Eagles in the wild-card round.
I'll never forget the joy I felt when they beat Dallas to get in.
Rob Carpenter was a big part of that.
Tiki
Morris
Carpenter
Jacobs
Hampton
Looking back, Meggett should be removed because of being a scumbag and Carpenter should be lower, but I loved that guy.
My favorite on the list is Joe Morris
If only he stuck around one more year he probably would've had a ring
:-)
Hampton before he lost his wheels via overuse was good too.
2000-2006 Tiki was awesome. Even better when Coughlin came in and fixed his fumbling
Most fun/easy to root for:
Brandon Jacobs
Close 2nd :
Ahmed Bradshaw
Honorable mention:
Joe Morris
D. Wilson 327 yard game - ( New Window )
But Tiki was probably the best and most productive back I’ve seen in my 60 years of being a Giants fan...until now. And while we are only one year in and that does not a career make, I think if Saquon stays healthy - a very big IF for a RB - he has the most talent...by far. So let’s hope, both for him and us Giants’ fans, that he ends up having the long and productive career we all want!
Kotar was just a good guy you wanted to root for.
Tiki and Hampton were pretty complete players and both were above Morris who was not a good receiver.
I can go back to the ‘50s, Gifford could do everything but I missed his best years. I remember him getting knocked out, sitting for a year and coming back to replace Kyle Rote at flanker.
Rote and Frederickson were my favorite players.
Then Tiki Barber, B.Jac and of course Joe Morris.
Link - ( New Window )
I will go to my grave believing he was just as good as Emmit Smith, but did not have the good fortune to play on those 90’s Cowboy teams. The Giants rode Hampton into the ground and his career was too short.
But there are many on that list who I feel special about
Carpenter. Gifford, Morris, most of them
Sean Bennett, what might have been....
All he did was get hurt