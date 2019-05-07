Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Who is your favorite retired Giants' RB and why?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:10 pm
The top 10 rushers in team history are:

- Tiki Barber
- Rodney Hampton
- Joe Morris
- Brandon Jacobs
- Alex Webster
- Ahmad Bradshaw
- Ron Johnson
- Frank Gifford
- Doug Kotar
- Eddie Price
Alex Webster  
Jay in Toronto : 1:01 pm : link
Cause I got a helmet as a kid and put his number on it. Don't think that helmet ever saw any action LOL.

If it weren't for that it would be Joe Morris cause I loved those years -- first time the Giants were consistently good in a generation.
Ahmad Bradshaw  
GothamGiants : 1:03 pm : link
Late round long shot turned into a very good player and 1 of the hardest runners I’ve seen

Loved his “style” of play
Bradshaw - ( New Window )
Can't just pick one  
oldhemi : 1:03 pm : link
My trio:
Ron Johnson - I even got to meet him and other Giants on the sidelines and bench at the last Eagle game played in Franklin Field. He gave us hope in 1970.

Ron Carpenter - He helped bring the 70's horror show to an end!

Brandon Jacobs - When the big man built up a little steam, he brought me to my feet!
Brandon  
Phil in LA : 1:04 pm : link
Jacobs.
Rodney Hampton  
giantsFC : 1:41 pm : link
Brandon Jacobs
Tiki Barber
*FB Jarod Bunch

IMO Hampton has been their only true feature workhorse back.
Joe Morris  
Steve in ATL : 1:44 pm : link
Tough, productive, part of the most dominant Giants team ever, and the little man that could.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:53 pm : link
It's difficult to believe that there are virtually no highlights of Rodney Hampton as a Giant on YouTube.

Here is Joe Morris' breakout season...


Joe Morris Highlights: 1985 Rushing Touchdowns - ( New Window )
Ron Dayne  
Jalapeno : 2:03 pm : link
;-)
The few that I especially enjoyed that stand out in my mind  
steve in ky : 2:05 pm : link
Ron Johnson, Rob Carpenter, Tiki, and Doug Kotar

Ron Johnson was one of my earliest favorite NY Giants players, and a great talent on some rough teams. As a boy there were only three players I had posters of on my walls. Ron Johnson, Carl "Spider" Lockhart. and Gale Sayers

Rob Carpenter- I loved how hard he ran, but even more how much he himself loved being a NY Giant. I remember him saying at the time the three best days of his life were when he was married, the birth of his children, and the day he became a NY Giant. He was the right guy who greatly helped the team just when it finally was turning the corner.

Tiki- I got this one wrong originally. I never thought he would overcome his fumbling, and didn't dream he would become as great as he did. The guy was one of the smartest running backs I have seen and he steadily learned and improved until he became arguably the best in the game for a short period. He was one of the most patient backs I have ever seen, and could run behind his line waiting for the right hole to open up as good as anyone ever has. He really won me over and became one of my all time favorites. He was smart enough to leave on top while he still had his health, which I always respected.

Kotar- He always played hard and was fun to watch during some very bad seasons. He also had decent hands catching the ball out of the backfield. He helped make some of those bad years a little easier to take.

Personality aside,  
Nine-Tails : 2:05 pm : link
It's Barber. Was a joy to watch as I just began to get into football.
Tiki for me he  
mattyblue : 2:10 pm : link
was such a good back. I liked Morris a lot as well but I was much younger. Always loved Dave Megget, but he is an awful human.
RE: ...  
Gmanfandan : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 14448780 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It's difficult to believe that there are virtually no highlights of Rodney Hampton as a Giant on YouTube.

Here is Joe Morris' breakout season...
Joe Morris Highlights: 1985 Rushing Touchdowns - ( New Window )


Adding insult to injury probably his best game is known as the Emmitt Smith shoulder injury game - Emmitt dominated the first half but Rodney took control in the second. Game ending kick sent Dallas to a bye week and (eventually) we get to go to SF and watch LT's last game. But Hampton took over the second half in that game and it goes unnoticed.
Tiki Barber  
allstarjim : 2:14 pm : link
He was the best of them all and between him and OBJ, the best offensive weapons in franchise history.
4 Running backs  
giantstock : 2:17 pm : link

1-- Rob Carpenter. -- After "enduring the 70's" and in then the new LT era the offense sucked - but once Carpenter joined the team I realized the GMEn were no longer a joke.

2-- Ron Johnson. He was the guy when I was growing up. And RB's were huge back then.

3-- OJ Anderson-- Completely transformed himself and he epitomized the GMEN style that year of "bully-football."

4-- Joe Morris-- Lead RB in 1st championship I saw with GMEn he had over 1,500 yards -- awesome.

Rob Carpenter  
Hammer : 2:17 pm : link
When the Giants traded with the Oilers for him I was ecstatic.

He was probably the biggest reason on the offensive side of the ball for the Giants going to the playoffs in '81 and for beating the Eagles in the wild-card round.

I'll never forget the joy I felt when they beat Dallas to get in.

Rob Carpenter was a big part of that.
Tiki  
X : 2:45 pm : link
loved watching him. Once he stopped fumbling, he became one of the best all around backs in the league
The Baby Bulls 1965.  
Aaron Thomas : 2:46 pm : link
Second year RBs Steve Thurlow and Ernie Wheelwright were joined by rookies Tucker Frederickson, Chuck Mercein, and Ernie Koy. Mercein went on to play a big part in the Ice Bowl.
Bradshaw and Jacobs.  
madgiantscow009 : 3:03 pm : link
Linebackers liked to blitz against other teams.
Anderson  
mpinmaine : 3:18 pm : link
Hampton
Been a Giants fan since 1956, and Tiki is my guy  
GeofromNJ : 3:30 pm : link
Once he overcame his fumbling issues, no Giants runner could pick holes at the line of scrimmage and then outrun pursuers.
I'm surprised so few said Ron Jonhson.  
BlueLou'sBack : 3:39 pm : link
If you are over 60 but not old enough to go back to Gifford, Ron Johnson is easily, and I think far and away, the most talented RB ever to play for Big Blue. Until Saquon, who has already raised the bar. All he needed was a 9 inch crack in the D front 7.
Bradshaw  
Mark from Jersey : 3:40 pm : link
did everything a RB needs to do. Ran like he was mad at the grass. Always finished his runs, falling forward.
Ron Johnson  
George : 3:41 pm : link
For a brief moment in the early 1970s, he made me believe the Giants might actually be a good team. Injuries destroyed his career, but not my gratitude to him for being awesome in the short period he was active for us.
Bradshaw  
Jim Bur(n)t : 3:41 pm : link
Ran angry & with purpose.. 1a - Rodney Hampton.. He was Soooooth..
In the moment....  
Eli Wilson : 3:55 pm : link
Meggett
Tiki
Morris
Carpenter
Jacobs
Hampton

Looking back, Meggett should be removed because of being a scumbag and Carpenter should be lower, but I loved that guy.
My favorite is Rob Carpenter  
loafin : 3:59 pm : link
When the Giants traded for him he instantly made the Giants have a decent running game. He was such a joy to watch with his cutback runs.

My favorite on the list is Joe Morris

RE: RE: ...  
jnoble : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14448802 Gmanfandan said:
Quote:
In comment 14448780 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


It's difficult to believe that there are virtually no highlights of Rodney Hampton as a Giant on YouTube.

Here is Joe Morris' breakout season...
Joe Morris Highlights: 1985 Rushing Touchdowns - ( New Window )



Adding insult to injury probably his best game is known as the Emmitt Smith shoulder injury game - Emmitt dominated the first half but Rodney took control in the second. Game ending kick sent Dallas to a bye week and (eventually) we get to go to SF and watch LT's last game. But Hampton took over the second half in that game and it goes unnoticed.


You can thank Dan Reeve's lousy conservative play calling in the 4th quarter for that loss
RE: Tiki Barber  
jnoble : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14448804 allstarjim said:
Quote:
He was the best of them all and between him and OBJ, the best offensive weapons in franchise history.


If only he stuck around one more year he probably would've had a ring
Rodney Hampton and OJ Anderson, they were both work horses and  
SterlingArcher : 4:10 pm : link
did whatever it took to win.
Brandon Jacobs  
jnoble : 4:12 pm : link
My favorite description of his style was that he ran like a garbage truck that just lost its brakes on a steep decline
:-)

Hampton before he lost his wheels via overuse was good too.

2000-2006 Tiki was awesome. Even better when Coughlin came in and fixed his fumbling
Tiki Barber  
section125 : 4:15 pm : link
simply the best.

Most fun/easy to root for:
Brandon Jacobs

Close 2nd :
Ahmed Bradshaw

Honorable mention:
Joe Morris
Jacobs or Bradshaw out of pure toughness  
Eric on Li : 4:16 pm : link
both guys were amazing at blitz pickup and just set an identity for the offense. Injuries shortened both careers and limited their explosiveness but they battled every down they played and each made big plays on the way to championships.
Not going to put him in the pantheon, but  
CT Charlie : 4:43 pm : link
I wish David Wilson had had a long career. He had an effortless natural burst that was fun to watch, and I think he would have overcome the fumbles.
D. Wilson 327 yard game - ( New Window )
Can't narrow it down to one.  
Blue21 : 5:23 pm : link
Morris, Carpenter, Hampton, and Tiki. Love em all. I know, I know Carpenter? He was a beast when we had nothing. He kept us in games.
Heck ya, and how could I forget Jacobs and Bradshaw.  
Blue21 : 5:26 pm : link
Too many to narrow down to one. Hell I gotta include OJ Anderson.Love all these backs.
I’m 64 so I don’t remember Gifford that well.  
richynyc : 5:51 pm : link
Loved Little Joe and our first Lombardi Trophy he helped deliver at the Rose Bowl. And Rockin’ Rodney had incredible talent but too short a career. Special shout out to OJ for that forearm shiver in Tampa that helped us to our second Lombardi. And to that two-headed tandem of Jacobs and Bradshaw.

But Tiki was probably the best and most productive back I’ve seen in my 60 years of being a Giants fan...until now. And while we are only one year in and that does not a career make, I think if Saquon stays healthy - a very big IF for a RB - he has the most talent...by far. So let’s hope, both for him and us Giants’ fans, that he ends up having the long and productive career we all want!
Tiki...all day long  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 5:55 pm : link
I'm my 43 years we've never had a RB like Tiki until Saquon. Tiki would take games on his back and win them on his own. He was incredible. His mouth after his playing career have soured many and tainted his legacy...but he's the best RB Ive ever seen career wise, in a Giants uniform.
Gotta be Bradshaw for me  
Leg of Theismann : 5:58 pm : link
He was the heart and soul of the 2007-2012 Coughlin Giants. Just a fiery competitor.
Not to mention  
Leg of Theismann : 5:58 pm : link
Love that Bradshaw was a 7th round pick. What a steal. Gotta love a guy with a chip on his shoulder.
Carpenter was a great Giant. I recall he actually played as a FB.  
Ivan15 : 6:13 pm : link
Ron Johnson played through injuries that now might have been prevented or treated more easily.

Kotar was just a good guy you wanted to root for.

Tiki and Hampton were pretty complete players and both were above Morris who was not a good receiver.

I can go back to the ‘50s, Gifford could do everything but I missed his best years. I remember him getting knocked out, sitting for a year and coming back to replace Kyle Rote at flanker.

Rote and Frederickson were my favorite players.
Hampton.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:14 pm : link
Tiki was the best I saw, but not a fan of his.
RE: Sean Bennett...  
sober297 : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 14448672 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...!

Then Tiki Barber, B.Jac and of course Joe Morris.
Sean Bennett, what might have been....
Rodney Hampton highlights  
Canton : 7:19 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Hampton, Morris and Bradshaw for me...  
Torrag : 7:24 pm : link
though Jacobs trucking woodson will always be one of my favorite Giants plays ...ever.
It sounds like some of you  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:58 pm : link
were too young to remember Rodney Hampton -- he was an amazing running back and very productive -- he is/was my favorite -- but I also liked Brandon Jacobs a lot.
Rodney Hampton  
Scuzzlebutt : 8:31 pm : link
Early in his career he had it all - speed, power, vision... played on some really awful teams and was the focus of every D, but was a complete stud.

I will go to my grave believing he was just as good as Emmit Smith, but did not have the good fortune to play on those 90’s Cowboy teams. The Giants rode Hampton into the ground and his career was too short.
When I read the question  
joeinpa : 8:35 pm : link
First name that came to mind was Ron Johnson, for all the reasons listed.

But there are many on that list who I feel special about

Carpenter. Gifford, Morris, most of them
Brandon Jacobs  
rasbutant : 9:36 pm : link
So fun to watch him run over people.
RE: RE: Sean Bennett...  
jnoble : 9:51 pm : link
In comment 14449127 sober297 said:
Quote:
In comment 14448672 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...!

Then Tiki Barber, B.Jac and of course Joe Morris.

Sean Bennett, what might have been....


All he did was get hurt
Brandon Jacobs  
Mr. Nickels : 9:54 pm : link
mythical size
