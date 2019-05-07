Landon Collins can’t stop talking about the Giants

Many here want to act under the belief that somehow we assembled this horrendous collection of people with attitude problems and Reese and Ross were ENTIRELY to blame for this.
Here's the reality. Either many people still in the Giants building have trouble assessing who might have attitude problems or some of the attitude problems are created IN THE BUILDING by people who are still there. There isn't such a thing as two people in upper management but not at the top being the extent of a problem they are made out to be here.
There is also this definite problem that Gettleman doesn't seem to know how to communicate well, with the media, with his stars, with his prior owner. It doesn't seem to matter how many people complain about this, people on this site seem to be content to blame non-Gettleman people for each and every one of the people he clashes with. I can't believe there are this many people that don't seem to understand every conflict involves mistakes on both sides. And the more conflicts that one person seems to be involved in with multiple parties the higher the chance that that person might be perhaps a big part of all those conflicts.
Somehow Collins was valuable enough to not trade for a 3rd round pick but not valuable enough to treat with the respect that he feels he deserved to such an extent that he is saying this.
Collins isn't "proving he is an asshole" anymore than Gettleman is proving he is an asshole.
They're going to get a 3rd rounder anyway. The complaining that we didn't deal him during the year is moot, cost us nothing in the long-run, and Gettleman has explained his logic there several times already.
If you look at his contract details it's for two years and 26 million. Highly unlikely he sees a penny more than that from Washington. Don't get me wrong good money for an NFL safety but nowhere near the bold headline 84 million it was made out to be as per usual of all NFL contracts.
"I know with myself, [Harrison], Odell, [Vernon], all we wanted to do was win, and we spoke up because we had to get them to listen to us," Collins said. "We had to get them to get us winning pieces to help us at least be contenders.
"I think we were too vocal, and that platform was bigger than the Giants, you know, and our words stood out more. And ... if it's not good media, they don't want that kind of media."
Get us winning pieces? You were supposed to be the winning pieces, dipshit.
Collins, Harrison, Beckham, Vernon...four of the worst Giants I've ever had the displeasure of rooting for in my 33 years as a fan.
In the little over a year Gettleman was his GM doesn’t mean he was a fan.
He said similar things as Collins
Quote:
“[Gettleman] doesn’t even have the cojones to tell us to our face [about the release],” Smith said. “We have to hear it from someone else. Then he calls and says it wasn’t personal. If the first thing that comes out is ‘well it wasn’t personal,’ then guess what? It was personal.”
It's not the GM's job to be a good communicator with the players. That's not what he's here for. That's for Shurmur and the position coaches.
Gettleman's job is to build the roster as effectively as possible and players feelings do not and should not factor into it.
Collins is "heartbroken" the Giants didn't offer him a contract? Tough shit. He didn't deserve his ask. The Redskins overspent on him and he'll be a disappointment there. It's not Gettleman's fault that he didn't overpay to retain him.
Watching him try to cover Barkley on a wheel route or shadow Engram down the field will be a treat because he's not going to be able to to handle either assignment.
We replaced him with a better player who is less costly and isn't going to air all of the Giants dirty laundry to Josina Anderson.
Peppers and Collins have very similar flaws and in no way is Peppers a better player right now.
CC Brown was not a talented player, and not expected to be a cornerstone of the franchise. He didn't have the time and resources invested in him to do much damage to the organization...when it became clear that he couldn't play he was replaced. I can live with guys like that...playing in the NFL is hard.
But Collins, Beckham, Harrison, Vernon...these guys all have talent to play in the NFL and then some. Because of that, the Giants invested time and money in them to be the backbone of the team. They responded to that investment by being complete losers. Those guys did more damage to the Giants than CC Brown ever could.
This is completely inaccurate.
Peppers is a far more versatile player than Collins is.
Collins is a one trick pony, a loudmouth and more expensive.
You are right it isn't the GMs job but it should also be a concern when there are so many examples of him rubbing players in the wrong way in spite of this
You are right it isn't the GMs job but it should also be a concern when there are so many examples of him rubbing players in the wrong way in spite of this
Why? All the players he rubbed the wrong way are ostensibly gone. He's brought in players who he can meld with. Beyond, that, they're getting paid to play.
I'm not a PFF fan, but this does align with what I've seen from Peppers - who actually improved quite a bit between rookie and soph campaigns.
Quote:
According to PFF, Peppers graded out as the leagues 19th ranked safety (77.6 grade), while Collins ranked 39th overall with a 70.4 grade. Peppers’ grades in coverage were far better than Collins’, finishing 2018 with a 77.3 coverage grade. That’s an increase of 15.6 from his rookie year – seeing a spike in efficiency should provide a reason for excitement as Peppers enters his third season as a professional.
problems with players? How many other GMs seems to stir up so many controversies in the media? How many other GMs that are the star personnel guy he of all people reminds others he is get fired from a job so quickly? Well that was for personality reasons as much as anything with the owner.
The Jones thing was just another example of him creating a bigger shitstorm because of the way he chose to communicate.
Again, this is something that even 20 years ago people said hey, if you get your job done personality doesn't matter. This doesn't exist anymore. Amicable relationships with the people that work for you as well as open mindedness and talent are all viewed as key components of leadership in today's world.
Just more made-up narratives. The list of GM's who have been trashed by former players is long. That isn't unique to Gettleman. You should be more concerned if the players he's letting go actually go on to star while he seemingly gets rid of them for spite.
But you don't want to delve into that area because you'll see his record on that (and his actual record too!) in Carolina is damn good in that regard.
RE: How many other GMs in the league seem to create so many
problems with players? How many other GMs seems to stir up so many controversies in the media? How many other GMs that are the star personnel guy he of all people reminds others he is get fired from a job so quickly? Well that was for personality reasons as much as anything with the owner.
The Jones thing was just another example of him creating a bigger shitstorm because of the way he chose to communicate.
Again, this is something that even 20 years ago people said hey, if you get your job done personality doesn't matter. This doesn't exist anymore. Amicable relationships with the people that work for you as well as open mindedness and talent are all viewed as key components of leadership in today's world.
I honestly don't thin kit matters...even in today's world...unless it's to the people directly in his employ. Even then, I would think that most players have a degree of separation to the GM where his personality (or the public perception of his personality) doesn't really impact their day to day.
And, I think most of his personality issues is media myth and now with the addition of disgruntled ex-employees.
How about you hold on to the pick against the Pats
The contracts are insane. College players are expected to produce right away. Most college players have no idea how to play in a pro offense so more and more coaches are implementing college offense concepts to reduce the learning curve. Hundreds of media outlets, social media, personal branding.
I will give Gettlemen credit. He does not give a shit what anybody thinks about his decisions. He has a job to do, he has a vision and it may not be a popular vision.
I don't know how it will play out but this team already looks completely different from December of 2017. Almost unrecognizable.
RE: How about you hold on to the pick against the Pats
yeah what an ass hole--- if only he worked on his craft after that first year and had a top 5 Defensive MVP type year and led the team defensively to the playoffs in 2016... --
"It was definitely hard because I don't do that," Collins said. "I killed myself when I went home, I just couldn't take it, but I'm just ready to get back on the field and just keep it going and prove myself."
"I got over it," he added, "but I mean just to feel that I let the team down is always in the back of your mind."
The Giants got a lot of heat for letting him go when we could have franchised him. Instead, we respected his wishes and did not tag him which allowed him to become the leagues highest paid safety (which is ABSURD!).
You are welcome Landon!
RE: Collins should be thanking us for letting him go.
The Giants got a lot of heat for letting him go when we could have franchised him. Instead, we respected his wishes and did not tag him which allowed him to become the leagues highest paid safety (which is ABSURD!).
of if the GM was there to talk up Landon after games or not, he needs to understand he's in a situation that many find themselves in today.
Players on losing teams are expendable. Add in the bump for 2nd contracts, and you really need to be in a great position to negotiate with your current team to be retained.
That doesn't have to do with the GM's demeanor. It has to do with the realities and salary constraints of the NFL. Kevin Abrahms could have lunch with Collins every day and still know that from a cap standpoint his production doesn't match his cost.
Collins had a great year in 2016...but i think you are overreacting a bit. Losing Collins isn't some massive blow the defense can't recover from.
Also, it was smart business for Gettleman not to pay him that amount. He's not a great all around safety.
never said it was a big loss. all ive done is defend the guy for being a good player and contributor, in particular to the one season that was actually enjoyable in recent memory. Also the guy is not a cancer- plays his ass off- and has a passion for the game and winning. lot of homers here who have no clue about the reality of the giants locker room professing bull shit
Collins opens his mouth it's about why Giants let him walk. He has a hard time accepting that he wasn't worth what he wanted. And he forgets he said he'd holdout if tagged. Too vocal means you talk too DAMN much, stfu.
Collins was on the Michael Kay show,and it was a little different.People described it as classy,and Collins as a "stand up guy".
Now you get this,and it seems like there's a few agendas.Collins has changed a few of his answers to fit ESPN,and perhaps make his new boss happy.And some of the fans have switched from Good Landon to Bad Landon.
Could not agree more. I’m most excited about this year to actually root for guys I want to actually root for.
Listening to these guys talk after being let go just shows how pathetic this team used to be. Glad Gettleman cleared house of all these “winning pieces”
what quote are people offended by? this is standard bbi.
BBI says Giants got rid of people to change culture.... half the board falling over itself to slobber over that idea.... Landon Collins says he and other more vocal guys were not brought back due to culture.... BBI response... what a jerk glad we got rid of him.
he is just giving more insight and nuance to to the word culture. If anyone of us acted the way these players tend to we'd get fired
well known players that STILL haven't gotten over being released from the team (OBJ and Collins). I think that sends a strong message to the rest of the team. You are not the coach. You are supposed to play the game the way the coach draws it up.
Collins was not worth what he received. I like Peppers better as an overall player and that doesn't even include taking their contracts into account.
Gettleman shipped out the prima donnas. It's just that simple.
Didn't this guy have 3 women pregnant at the same time as a rookie?
they could have franchised him and sought to trade him or paid him 11.5 million to play out the year and traded him in the season etc, etc. Instead, they let him go for nothing and he got richly rewarded by another team. I am just a tad befuddled and disappointed that he sees to create a situation once he left when he has nothing other than to be happy by his good fortune. I dunno, I usually don't get bothered by this stuff, but this bothered me. The giants did him right.
Nail on the head. I feel for Collins & I'm always torn when this happens because I believe in re-signing good homegrown talent to 2nd contracts. It's good business and creates a team the fans can invest in. And to that end, Collins truly cared about being a Giant. He was invested in becoming the leader of the team & franchise player.
There's some delusion involved with LC - he's great with great players around him like Alabama and the 2016 Giants D. On bad teams he doesn't look like an elite S. That's 3 of 4 years on the Giants. I'll bet it goes beyond $$$ with Collins, his self-worth was rattled and he took business personal. So even becoming a rich man and reaching the pinnacle of his professional career from a compensation standpoint - the day he was working for his whole life - he's filled with bitterness.
Isn't that what you're insinuating?
Maybe there's a way to assign analytics to the way a GM interacts with people??
Isn't that what you're insinuating?
Maybe there's a way to assign analytics to the way a GM interacts with people??
I just want you to know i'm actually done responding to you completely. Maybe just save yourself time and stop responding to me. You are a terrible person who I have no time for so bye.
I mean it's like the first rule of a relationship with anyone. If you value them you show that in how you communicate.
Especially some guy who claims I'm a terrible person. Might be fun.
You faux self-righteous moron.
If you look at his contract details it's for two years and 26 million. Highly unlikely he sees a penny more than that from Washington. Don't get me wrong good money for an NFL safety but nowhere near the bold headline 84 million it was made out to be as per usual of all NFL contracts.
He said similar things as Collins
Quote:
Cc Brown doesn’t make the cut?
The problem was, Smith saw himself retiring as a Panther and he's actually bitter to this day that Richardson stood up for Davis and Olsen but not him
Smith was released - but he was told it was coming. Gettleman met with them and told them that he was going to be released. They then went to Richardson to stop it from happening and he didn't.
Problem was - Smith was a regular on radio, so he could tell one side and have it be looked at as the truth.
CC Brown was not a talented player, and not expected to be a cornerstone of the franchise. He didn't have the time and resources invested in him to do much damage to the organization...when it became clear that he couldn't play he was replaced. I can live with guys like that...playing in the NFL is hard.
But Collins, Beckham, Harrison, Vernon...these guys all have talent to play in the NFL and then some. Because of that, the Giants invested time and money in them to be the backbone of the team. They responded to that investment by being complete losers. Those guys did more damage to the Giants than CC Brown ever could.
Fuck each of them.
Quote:
This is completely inaccurate.
Peppers is a far more versatile player than Collins is.
Collins is a one trick pony, a loudmouth and more expensive.
I'll take Peppers every day.
Quote:
Peppers and Collins have very similar flaws and in no way is Peppers a better player right now.
??? How do they have similar flaws?
They are very similar players when it comes to weaknesses.
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 14451108 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Peppers and Collins have very similar flaws and in no way is Peppers a better player right now.
??? How do they have similar flaws?
They don't. They're completely different players.
Peppers is better in coverage - can be deployed as a slot corner. Plays faster. Is more versatile. Can contribute on ST's and actually make plays with the football in his hands.
Collins is an in the box SS who needs to play near the LOS and be sheltered from being isolated in coverage because he's a major liability.
And again, Collins is costlier.
I'll gladly take Peppers. Bettcher is going to be able to do far more with him than he was with Collins.
He's a better player. You'll see it this year.
They are very similar players when it comes to weaknesses.
He's much, much better in coverage.
The Jones thing was just another example of him creating a bigger shitstorm because of the way he chose to communicate.
Again, this is something that even 20 years ago people said hey, if you get your job done personality doesn't matter. This doesn't exist anymore. Amicable relationships with the people that work for you as well as open mindedness and talent are all viewed as key components of leadership in today's world.
Peppers was used as a slot corner several times in the past.
You never want Collins in that position.
Collins is the harder hitter, Peppers is more well-rounded, and given Collins injury to the shoulder he uses to hit with - that's a significant detriment
Just more made-up narratives. The list of GM's who have been trashed by former players is long. That isn't unique to Gettleman. You should be more concerned if the players he's letting go actually go on to star while he seemingly gets rid of them for spite.
But you don't want to delve into that area because you'll see his record on that (and his actual record too!) in Carolina is damn good in that regard.
The Jones thing was just another example of him creating a bigger shitstorm because of the way he chose to communicate.
Again, this is something that even 20 years ago people said hey, if you get your job done personality doesn't matter. This doesn't exist anymore. Amicable relationships with the people that work for you as well as open mindedness and talent are all viewed as key components of leadership in today's world.
I honestly don't thin kit matters...even in today's world...unless it's to the people directly in his employ. Even then, I would think that most players have a degree of separation to the GM where his personality (or the public perception of his personality) doesn't really impact their day to day.
And, I think most of his personality issues is media myth and now with the addition of disgruntled ex-employees.
I will give Gettlemen credit. He does not give a shit what anybody thinks about his decisions. He has a job to do, he has a vision and it may not be a popular vision.
I don't know how it will play out but this team already looks completely different from December of 2017. Almost unrecognizable.
yeah what an ass hole--- if only he worked on his craft after that first year and had a top 5 Defensive MVP type year and led the team defensively to the playoffs in 2016... --
"It was definitely hard because I don't do that," Collins said. "I killed myself when I went home, I just couldn't take it, but I'm just ready to get back on the field and just keep it going and prove myself."
"I got over it," he added, "but I mean just to feel that I let the team down is always in the back of your mind."
agree with that
mutually beneficial
Players on losing teams are expendable. Add in the bump for 2nd contracts, and you really need to be in a great position to negotiate with your current team to be retained.
That doesn't have to do with the GM's demeanor. It has to do with the realities and salary constraints of the NFL. Kevin Abrahms could have lunch with Collins every day and still know that from a cap standpoint his production doesn't match his cost.
never said it was a big loss. all ive done is defend the guy for being a good player and contributor, in particular to the one season that was actually enjoyable in recent memory. Also the guy is not a cancer- plays his ass off- and has a passion for the game and winning. lot of homers here who have no clue about the reality of the giants locker room professing bull shit
Now you get this,and it seems like there's a few agendas.Collins has changed a few of his answers to fit ESPN,and perhaps make his new boss happy.And some of the fans have switched from Good Landon to Bad Landon.
Quote:
Quote:
How dare they not at least try to tag me?
This makes no sense.
Makes perfect sense to me.
what quote are people offended by? this is standard bbi.
BBI says Giants got rid of people to change culture.... half the board falling over itself to slobber over that idea.... Landon Collins says he and other more vocal guys were not brought back due to culture.... BBI response... what a jerk glad we got rid of him.
he is just giving more insight and nuance to to the word culture. If anyone of us acted the way these players tend to we'd get fired
Collins was not worth what he received. I like Peppers better as an overall player and that doesn't even include taking their contracts into account.
Gettleman shipped out the prima donnas. It's just that simple.
Nail on the head. I feel for Collins & I'm always torn when this happens because I believe in re-signing good homegrown talent to 2nd contracts. It's good business and creates a team the fans can invest in. And to that end, Collins truly cared about being a Giant. He was invested in becoming the leader of the team & franchise player.
There's some delusion involved with LC - he's great with great players around him like Alabama and the 2016 Giants D. On bad teams he doesn't look like an elite S. That's 3 of 4 years on the Giants. I'll bet it goes beyond $$$ with Collins, his self-worth was rattled and he took business personal. So even becoming a rich man and reaching the pinnacle of his professional career from a compensation standpoint - the day he was working for his whole life - he's filled with bitterness.