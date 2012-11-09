Do you realize that young NYG fans have never seen a good OL Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:55 am : 8:55 am

The 2011 offensive line was already deteriorating. And we all know the atrocious state of the line from 2012-2018. And the failed attempts to fix it. That's SEVEN long years.



If you're a young Giants fan, even someone in their early 20s, you've never seen a good offensive line on this team.



Relatedly, same thing with the disappointing overall record:



2012: 9-7

2013: 7-9

2014: 6-10

2015: 6-10

2016: 11-5

2017: 3-13

2018: 5-11



Only one playoff game during that time period.