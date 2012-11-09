Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Do you realize that young NYG fans have never seen a good OL

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:55 am
The 2011 offensive line was already deteriorating. And we all know the atrocious state of the line from 2012-2018. And the failed attempts to fix it. That's SEVEN long years.

If you're a young Giants fan, even someone in their early 20s, you've never seen a good offensive line on this team.

Relatedly, same thing with the disappointing overall record:

2012: 9-7
2013: 7-9
2014: 6-10
2015: 6-10
2016: 11-5
2017: 3-13
2018: 5-11

Only one playoff game during that time period.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:57 am : link
ESPN article...


Giants' retooled offensive line looks like their best in years - ( New Window )
Very True  
George from PA : 8:57 am : link
Even 11-5, was all due to the defense
They've also  
pjcas18 : 9:02 am : link
never seen a playoff win.
Sad  
Chef : 9:03 am : link
very sad
Eric  
Chris684 : 9:06 am : link
This has really hit home with me over the last few months since we acquired Zeitler and the realization that he's easily the best lineman we've had since Snee in his prime.

Beatty earned a 2nd contract here but got hurt. Schwartz was a free agency bust, Richburg and Pugh were disappointments. Flowers sucked. Hart sucked. There were a bunch of other guys whose names I've forgotten because they were just so mediocre or bad.

Basically every OL move this team made from 2012 to 2018 was terrible and even last year was a mixed bag although Gettleman started to trend in the right direction with Solder (who I think will be just fine) and of course Hernandez.

Speaking of Hernandez, we finally have a couple of bullies at the guard position who are going to be stealing people's lunchboxes all over the place. I'm still not sure NYG fans realize how terrific an o-lineman Zeitler is.
It's not for a lack of effort, they did invest in  
barens : 9:07 am : link
some early round draft picks and free agents, but for one reason or another, it just hasn't worked out.
Come on  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:08 am : link
Eric. Everybody knows it is because Eli could not elevate those lines!

Brady, Brees, Rivers, Ryan etc. would have had the Giants offense leading the league with those lines.
They may not have  
Gman11 : 9:11 am : link
seen a good OL, but they did get to see the best RT in the NFL.
RE: Come on  
Capt. Don : 9:12 am : link
In comment 14451871 Lines of Scrimmage said:

[strawman argument]
Quote:
Eric. Everybody knows it is because Eli could not elevate those lines!

Brady, Brees, Rivers, Ryan etc. would have had the Giants offense leading the league with those lines.
[/strawman argument]
I am just happy the Giants now have adult men across the OL  
George from PA : 9:12 am : link
Even WH although still a kid....has a mean streak and is "like mentioned" a bully.

Pugh and Richburg were bullied...not the bully
It's amazing what Gettleman has managed to do....  
Britt in VA : 9:12 am : link
with the offensive line in just two offseasons.

And that's WITH jettisoning two former 1st round picks on the line.
Well,  
Ryan in Albany : 9:14 am : link
when the OL finally comes together and the Giants go back to the postseason and hopefully the Super bowl, it will be that much sweeter for them.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:16 am : link
In comment 14451868 Chris684 said:
Quote:
This has really hit home with me over the last few months since we acquired Zeitler and the realization that he's easily the best lineman we've had since Snee in his prime.

Beatty earned a 2nd contract here but got hurt. Schwartz was a free agency bust, Richburg and Pugh were disappointments. Flowers sucked. Hart sucked. There were a bunch of other guys whose names I've forgotten because they were just so mediocre or bad.

Basically every OL move this team made from 2012 to 2018 was terrible and even last year was a mixed bag although Gettleman started to trend in the right direction with Solder (who I think will be just fine) and of course Hernandez.

Speaking of Hernandez, we finally have a couple of bullies at the guard position who are going to be stealing people's lunchboxes all over the place. I'm still not sure NYG fans realize how terrific an o-lineman Zeitler is.


As I get older, the years seem to fly by faster. So much of the last seven years are a blur (some of it probably deliberate because I don't want to remember crappy football). But imagine if you were 15-year old Giants fan in 2012! You're 22 now and you witnessed nothing but the fruitless attempts you identify above. For years, you've witnessed a team that has more trouble on 3rd-and-1 than 3rd-and-7.
RE: It's amazing what Gettleman has managed to do....  
Carson53 : 9:19 am : link
In comment 14451877 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
with the offensive line in just two offseasons.

And that's WITH jettisoning two former 1st round picks on the line.
.

Time will tell, lets watch them play first...
You don't play based on what you have on paper.
RE: RE: It's amazing what Gettleman has managed to do....  
Britt in VA : 9:21 am : link
In comment 14451887 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 14451877 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


with the offensive line in just two offseasons.

And that's WITH jettisoning two former 1st round picks on the line.

.

Time will tell, lets watch them play first...
You don't play based on what you have on paper.


What we saw in the last 8 games last year along was an improvement. Hoping the trend continues with the new additions.
God, I just want a winning product  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:21 am : link
again.

Didn't the '08 OL appear on the cover of SI or ESPN the Magazine? That OL was a machine.
Best note about the OL in that article  
NYG007 : 9:27 am : link
(I dont read espn anymore, havent in years btw)

Is EE's quote "They literally walk around together". That is Zeitlers leadership. He demands that, its going to have massive wins for us. They will all be on the same page because he and Solder won't allow anything else.

I'm stoked for our OL. We still need a long term answer (maybe the rookies) @ RT and still not sold on Hali @ C, but NYG loved him before he got hurt. So lets see. Either way, we have zero excuse not to compete on offense this year. And this sets up Jones well.
RE: New  
DavidinBMNY : 9:29 am : link
In comment 14451856 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
ESPN article...
Giants' retooled offensive line looks like their best in years - ( New Window )
But Eric... WHERE IS THE Plan by Gettleman? How can he not tell the media talking heads. /sarcasm off.

I was listening to Inside Football - and the guest, Chris Bisagnio said something like "he's excited" and "he can't wait to see Pio, Hernandez and Zeitler just blow people up off the line" (paraphrasing).

This is me outside exercising in the morning. I must have sounded like an idiot to anyone in earshot because I cheered. :-)
We need an oline  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:29 am : link
That let's Derrick Ward rush for nearly 5 ypc and 1000 yards!
2011 had one last run in it that was just enough  
JonC : 9:34 am : link
2010 was our last good OL, 2008 our last dominant OL.
RE: Come on  
joeinpa : 9:58 am : link
In comment 14451871 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Eric. Everybody knows it is because Eli could not elevate those lines!

Brady, Brees, Rivers, Ryan etc. would have had the Giants offense leading the league with those lines.


Why is it so difficult for some to understand the concept of shared responsibility?
RE: 2011 had one last run in it that was just enough  
Capt. Don : 9:58 am : link
In comment 14451901 JonC said:
Quote:
2010 was our last good OL, 2008 our last dominant OL.


I still remember an Eagles fan who is a good friend of mine telling me in 2008 (pre-plaxico shooting himself) that the NYG offensive line should be the MVP of the league.
We've had one All Pro OL in like fifty years  
weeg in the bronx : 9:58 am : link
No pro bowl OL since Snee retired in 12
RE: RE: Come on  
Capt. Don : 10:00 am : link
In comment 14451910 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 14451871 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Eric. Everybody knows it is because Eli could not elevate those lines!

Brady, Brees, Rivers, Ryan etc. would have had the Giants offense leading the league with those lines.



Why is it so difficult for some to understand the concept of shared responsibility?


Exactly. The offensive line has been terrible - no doubt about it. But Eli is no longer the 2011 NFC Championship Game vs. SF version of himself. He is a traffic cone back there. He crumbles at the perception of pressure.

This is the type of combination that leads to comical pass protection.
RE: RE: 2011 had one last run in it that was just enough  
JonC : 10:02 am : link
In comment 14451911 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 14451901 JonC said:


Quote:


2010 was our last good OL, 2008 our last dominant OL.



I still remember an Eagles fan who is a good friend of mine telling me in 2008 (pre-plaxico shooting himself) that the NYG offensive line should be the MVP of the league.


They were destroying defenses in 2008, play action was a killer weapon.
RE: 2011 had one last run in it that was just enough  
Tuckrule : 10:06 am : link
In comment 14451901 JonC said:
Quote:
2010 was our last good OL, 2008 our last dominant OL.


2011 was shit. Eli made that line decent. Worst rushing attack in the nfl. Cardinals did the same thing in 08(last in rushing)
Eric do you realize  
cjac : 10:06 am : link
that college graduates that are Giant fans have never seen a Giant QB scramble for a first down?
RE: RE: 2011 had one last run in it that was just enough  
JonC : 10:08 am : link
In comment 14451923 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 14451901 JonC said:


Quote:


2010 was our last good OL, 2008 our last dominant OL.



2011 was shit. Eli made that line decent. Worst rushing attack in the nfl. Cardinals did the same thing in 08(last in rushing)


They were dead last during the regular season, but they ran the ball better during the playoffs. Just enough overall performance to give Eli an opening.
RE: RE: 2011 had one last run in it that was just enough  
Breaker : 10:12 am : link
In comment 14451911 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 14451901 JonC said:


Quote:


2010 was our last good OL, 2008 our last dominant OL.




I still remember an Eagles fan who is a good friend of mine telling me in 2008 (pre-plaxico shooting himself) that the NYG offensive line should be the MVP of the league.


Gilbride in an article said by 2011 the offensive line was running on fumes and was never addressed afterwards leading to all the problems. Giants ranked last in rushing that year I believe.

In between 07 and 2011 Ray Lewis commented after a game against Giants that he didn't think anyone could run on them the way Giants did. Forgot what year but nobody ran on Ravens and Giants did.
2008  
JonC : 10:12 am : link
.
RE: RE: RE: 2011 had one last run in it that was just enough  
Capt. Don : 10:18 am : link
In comment 14451933 Breaker said:
Quote:
In comment 14451911 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


In comment 14451901 JonC said:


Quote:


2010 was our last good OL, 2008 our last dominant OL.




I still remember an Eagles fan who is a good friend of mine telling me in 2008 (pre-plaxico shooting himself) that the NYG offensive line should be the MVP of the league.



Gilbride in an article said by 2011 the offensive line was running on fumes and was never addressed afterwards leading to all the problems. Giants ranked last in rushing that year I believe.

In between 07 and 2011 Ray Lewis commented after a game against Giants that he didn't think anyone could run on them the way Giants did. Forgot what year but nobody ran on Ravens and Giants did.


I was more confident in that 2008 squad than any other team "of mine"...Ever.

I was convinced they had a great shot to repeat. Until Plax shoots himself and there goes the play-action.
RE: 2008  
Giantz_comeback : 10:19 am : link
In comment 14451934 JonC said:
Quote:
.


That line was a well oiled machine. Guys who know each other, were healthy, in their prime and played greater as a sum than their individual parts.

That was one of the best lines we ever had. Our OL right now doesnt have that kind of experience playing with each other and familarity so I dont expect that high of a level but I could see something in between what we saw in the 2nd half last year and that 2008 line.

There are some pretty good players on the OL now and no 'black holes'. I am kind of bullish on Pio too. Not that he'll light it up but that he'll be steady. He isnt some young guy who doesnt know the ropes. I think we may have a bit of a diamond in the rough there with how unanimously they have been praising him. Now Shurmur was a former OC and DG has a great eye for OL. If they see something there which they have consistently said they do I believe them.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 2011 had one last run in it that was just enough  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:29 am : link
In comment 14451940 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 14451933 Breaker said:


Quote:


In comment 14451911 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


In comment 14451901 JonC said:


Quote:


2010 was our last good OL, 2008 our last dominant OL.




I still remember an Eagles fan who is a good friend of mine telling me in 2008 (pre-plaxico shooting himself) that the NYG offensive line should be the MVP of the league.



Gilbride in an article said by 2011 the offensive line was running on fumes and was never addressed afterwards leading to all the problems. Giants ranked last in rushing that year I believe.

In between 07 and 2011 Ray Lewis commented after a game against Giants that he didn't think anyone could run on them the way Giants did. Forgot what year but nobody ran on Ravens and Giants did.



I was more confident in that 2008 squad than any other team "of mine"...Ever.

I was convinced they had a great shot to repeat. Until Plax shoots himself and there goes the play-action.

Things got bad and things got worse
I guess you know the tune

Plus meeting a buzz aw Andy Reid Eagles team to game plan for a one dimensional passing attack.
RE: Very True  
Johnny5 : 10:31 am : link
In comment 14451857 George from PA said:
Quote:
Even 11-5, was all due to the defense

Yeah that OL sucked. We didn't even break 20 pts in a game that season.

This is why it drives me absolutely Batshit that people are so down on Eli when really his OL has sucked sinced 2011.
PFF isn't  
kash94 : 10:48 am : link
everything obviously, but here are the Giants' OL rankings by year:

2011 - 31st
2012 - 11th
2013 - 28th
2014 - 20th
2015 - 20th
2016 - 20th
2017 - 26th
2018 - 22nd

Think the OL will definitely be improved this year but the depth scares me.
RE: RE: RE: 2011 had one last run in it that was just enough  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:12 am : link
In comment 14451917 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14451911 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


In comment 14451901 JonC said:


Quote:


2010 was our last good OL, 2008 our last dominant OL.



I still remember an Eagles fan who is a good friend of mine telling me in 2008 (pre-plaxico shooting himself) that the NYG offensive line should be the MVP of the league.



They were destroying defenses in 2008, play action was a killer weapon.


That was my favorite non Superbowl year. When you run on the Ray Lewis Ravens like that, you know the OL is good. That was a dominant team pre Plax shooting himself.
RE: RE: RE: 2011 had one last run in it that was just enough  
Reb8thVA : 11:24 am : link
In comment 14451917 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14451911 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


In comment 14451901 JonC said:


Quote:


2010 was our last good OL, 2008 our last dominant OL.



I still remember an Eagles fan who is a good friend of mine telling me in 2008 (pre-plaxico shooting himself) that the NYG offensive line should be the MVP of the league.



They were destroying defenses in 2008, play action was a killer weapon.


Even though they collapsed at the end. That was still one of the most potent Giants teams I can remember. That game against the Steelers was a classic and they totally destroyed the vaunted Ravens defense that year with Jacobs, Ward, and Bradshaw. The Panthers game that year was another memorable one.

Ohhhh what could have been!
You can say that about a lot of young [fill in the blank] fans.  
Default : 11:30 am : link
There are a lot of really bad offensive lines in the league now.
The Gmen are still in a very precarious position re OL depth  
BlueLou'sBack : 11:31 am : link
on the OL.

Once we had Diehl at LT, McKenzie at RT, and Beatty as young OT depth, with Seubert, O'Hara, and Snee starting in the middle with Booth backing them up. Late in that configuration you could argue when Diehl and O'Hara both went down the the OL from left to right Beatty, Booth, Seubert (at OC) Snee and Mackenzie performed better than the starting 5...

Any injury to the starting 5 this year is likely to be a significant downgrade unless Wheeler has significantly upgraded his game, and losing either KZ or WH is bound to cause significant downgrade too.
RE: They may not have  
BlueLou'sBack : 11:33 am : link
In comment 14451874 Gman11 said:
Quote:
seen a good OL, but they did get to see the best RT in the NFL.


Twice yearly, playing for the Eagles?
Eric, tell that 15 year fan to suck it up.  
George from PA : 11:36 am : link
They won the Super Bowl when he was 14!
2008 Ravens vs. Giants.  
Klaatu : 11:36 am : link
Watch Brandon Jacobs take Ed Reed for a ride. See Earth, Wind, & Fire in action. Watch Eli have all day to throw.

Memories, memories...

Link - ( New Window )
Still my biggest concern this season...  
Matt G : 11:46 am : link
Zeitler was an upgrade but a lot of question marks still at Center, both Tackles and we don't have much depth either

We could use a little bit of luck... Almost every team in the league has managed to find at least one quality starter late in the draft or via UDFA...

We have had none to speak of in the last 12 years.
Boo forking hoo Eric.  
BlueLou'sBack : 11:55 am : link
A lot of guys on this forum are +/- my age, 63, and suffered through the dismal years pre George Young. I was a fan at 10 years old, listening to the Gmen play by play on transistor radio held up to my ear, and got to watch only three winning teams and ONE losing playoff game from 1966 through 1983. Talk about bad OLs! The OL's performance the last half of last year was a ton better than the garbage Tarkenton and Ron Johnson got to play with in the early 70s.

Eighteen years of steamy garbage, from the age of 10 to 28.

Cry me a river about youngsters who haven't experienced a World Championship for 7 years...

Boo forkin' hoo.
No, this guy...  
Matt G : 12:01 pm : link

September 8, 2017
Quote:
"I know I'm the best right tackle in the league," Hart told NJ Advance Media. "So I just have to act like it every day. You just can't act like it some days and then some days you don't. It's just an every day thing. I know myself. I know what I'm capable of. I know the work I put in. So nothing can stop me."


September 10, 2017

RE: 2008 Ravens vs. Giants.  
BlueLou'sBack : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 14452044 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Watch Brandon Jacobs take Ed Reed for a ride. See Earth, Wind, & Fire in action. Watch Eli have all day to throw.

Memories, memories... Link - ( New Window )


That game to me is iconic, because to my view it made the FO think our OL was way, way batter than it was. If you watch the game carefully, there were a ton of great cutback runs by Jacobs, Bradshaw, and Ward that made the OL look better than they were. Many times, the POA was stacked up by the Ravens, but holes just cracked open elsewhere and our trio of RBs was ON IT that day.

Following that year, Reese ignored the OL with any high (1st 3 rounds) draft picks for YEARS, failing to groom the successors to that OL.
Eric, you wanna talk bad?  
Poktown Pete : 12:39 pm : link
Where where you in the 70's? I went to junior high and high school in Horseheads NY, where everyone was either a Steeler, Cowboy or Raider fan back then. Seemed like no one openly rooted for the Giants, like me. Going to school on Monday was always brutal. Imagine a full decade of 2017. We were a team that couldn't punch it's way out of the proverbial paper bag.
RE: Eric, you wanna talk bad?  
Klaatu : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 14452138 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
Where where you in the 70's? I went to junior high and high school in Horseheads NY, where everyone was either a Steeler, Cowboy or Raider fan back then. Seemed like no one openly rooted for the Giants, like me. Going to school on Monday was always brutal. Imagine a full decade of 2017. We were a team that couldn't punch it's way out of the proverbial paper bag.


Grew up in East Northport, Long Island, and had the same experience in the 70's with Steeler, Cowboy and Raider fans. Got into a fight on the school bus with a pinhead in a Raiders jacket one time.
RE: RE: Eric  
Thegratefulhead : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14451886 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
For years, you've witnessed a team that has more trouble on 3rd-and-1 than 3rd-and-7.
This^^^^ I H A T E IT!
The 2015 line is something of a cautionary tale.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1:11 pm : link
In May, we were looking forward to Beatty-Pugh-Richburg-Schwartz-Flowers. Beatty had bounced back from his awful 2013 and re-established himself as a solid blind-side protector. Pugh and Richburg were being touted as rising stars. Flowers was a top ten pick, and Schwartz just needed to stay healthy. Not a great line, perhaps, but we could reasonably expect it to be a pretty good one.

By November, it had all gone to sh!t and we were watching Flowers-Schwartz-Reynolds-Jerry-Newhouse. To paraphrase Mike Tyson, everyone has a great plan until their offensive line gets punched in the mouth.
You forgot to include  
RollBlue : 1:11 pm : link
2011 - near dead last in rushing that year.
Simple. Jerry Reese  
LauderdaleMatty : 1:12 pm : link
Sucked ass at OL evaluation.

He was instrumental in his job as lead scout building the team for siren But his tenure as GM was an F after a few years. Period. When the best OL ever drafted or signed as a FA in 11 years was Justin Pugh it’s a disaster.

Add to that he was arrogant and inflexible makes it worse.

Who knows how DG’s tenure will end but it there was a more inept pair than Ross and Reese in that area I’d love to hear the case.
RE: RE: 2008 Ravens vs. Giants.  
Breaker : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 14452075 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14452044 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Watch Brandon Jacobs take Ed Reed for a ride. See Earth, Wind, & Fire in action. Watch Eli have all day to throw.

Memories, memories... Link - ( New Window )



That game to me is iconic, because to my view it made the FO think our OL was way, way batter than it was. If you watch the game carefully, there were a ton of great cutback runs by Jacobs, Bradshaw, and Ward that made the OL look better than they were. Many times, the POA was stacked up by the Ravens, but holes just cracked open elsewhere and our trio of RBs was ON IT that day.

Following that year, Reese ignored the OL with any high (1st 3 rounds) draft picks for YEARS, failing to groom the successors to that OL.



Yes he did. But why did Reese ignore? Because he thought he knew better and that the game was moving away from Power football. He also couldn't evaluate OL talent which compounded his propensity to take OL only with later round picks.

Even as far back as the 49'ers with their West Coast offense they always had solid offensive lines.

Really the height of arrogance to think he knew better way after watching what worked for successful SB teams.

RE: The 2015 line is something of a cautionary tale.  
Johnny5 : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 14452203 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
In May, we were looking forward to Beatty-Pugh-Richburg-Schwartz-Flowers. Beatty had bounced back from his awful 2013 and re-established himself as a solid blind-side protector. Pugh and Richburg were being touted as rising stars. Flowers was a top ten pick, and Schwartz just needed to stay healthy. Not a great line, perhaps, but we could reasonably expect it to be a pretty good one.

By November, it had all gone to sh!t and we were watching Flowers-Schwartz-Reynolds-Jerry-Newhouse. To paraphrase Mike Tyson, everyone has a great plan until their offensive line gets punched in the mouth.

Definitely great points blogger. What could have been if Beatty and Schwartz stay healthy. That said I am most definitely in line with the opinion that Reese/Ross could not effectively evaluate offensive lineman (or really any talent beyond the second round... sadly).
RE: The 2015 line is something of a cautionary tale.  
LauderdaleMatty : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 14452203 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
In May, we were looking forward to Beatty-Pugh-Richburg-Schwartz-Flowers. Beatty had bounced back from his awful 2013 and re-established himself as a solid blind-side protector. Pugh and Richburg were being touted as rising stars. Flowers was a top ten pick, and Schwartz just needed to stay healthy. Not a great line, perhaps, but we could reasonably expect it to be a pretty good one.

By November, it had all gone to sh!t and we were watching Flowers-Schwartz-Reynolds-Jerry-Newhouse. To paraphrase Mike Tyson, everyone has a great plan until their offensive line gets punched in the mouth.


Beatty was NEVER anything more than a Mediocre pass blocker and always a shit run defender at his best. There’s a reason. The OL and went from shit to functional the last SB run when he went down and DD moved to LT. Reese like w Flowers refused to upgrade or w en Challenge a pic of his whom was assured of his spot.

Th ONLY GM in the NFL who thought Beatty was a Keeper was Reese
