Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

We're really set up for a formidable running game next year

Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 11:11 am
A few reasons that stick out to me why:

1. Saquon Barkley. You get this guy a little bit of a hole and he's gone. He combines power , speed, vision and cutting ability like few that have ever played the game. We saw what he did behind a mess of an OL for much of the year.

2. The OL is significantly improved . Barring catastrophic injuries, Not one guy in theory who would be considered potentially atrocious for his position. Last year Omameh Wheeler and Flowers all played horribly. Combine that with injuries to our starting OC a rookie LG in Willie and Solder starting slowly, it was a recipe for disaster.

3. 2 Outside recievers who are plus plus run blockers in Shep and Tate. It was important to replace OBJ with a quality WR who is also a plus run blocker. Tate has a little more build to him than OBJ too so he may be a little more stout in this department as well. We saw countless amazing blocks on most of SBs big runs last year by Shephard.

4. Second year in the system. This is a very underrated factor here. With the new CBA the practice times and installs have been compromised. It is very hard to get a team to gel in a system and run it on all cylinders in year 1. Combine this with more tweaking of the offensive personnel than an overhaul and many of the players have a full year of familiarity with Shurmurs offense already under their belt.

5. Shurmur is very strong in run concepts. We saw it in Minnesota especially with Dalvin Cook's rookie season. Had Dalvin stayed healthy the whole year his numbers would have been eye popping. A lot of the blocking concepts and playcalls when he has good OL (or an OL playing cohesively unlike ours last year) seem to create favorable mismatches and open some pretty good holes for the RBs. Imagine this with Saquon now that the OL looks to be improved across the board?

6. Eli Manning's smarts and audibles at the line . Eli is very good at reading a D and adjusting to a run if the defense is susceptible to it. In year 2 of Shurmurs system he will be even better at it.

No matter what,  
CT Charlie : 5/22/2019 11:14 am : link
it's going to take the O-line quite awhile to gel. And they don't have much depth.
RE: No matter what,  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 11:20 am : link
In comment 14452006 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
it's going to take the O-line quite awhile to gel. And they don't have much depth.


Yes and no. It will but barring crazy injuries 3 of our OL are in their 2nd year in the system now.

Solder and Hernendez and Pio (though it was an abbreviated season for him he played alot in preseason and in training camp).

The other 2 guys are a very highly level vet in Zietler and another vet in Remmers that is familiar with Shurmurs system .

So while there may be an acclimation period it should not be as dramatic as what we saw last year.
RE: No matter what,  
Jay on the Island : 5/22/2019 11:45 am : link
In comment 14452006 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
it's going to take the O-line quite awhile to gel. And they don't have much depth.

It will take time to gel but not as long as you expect. Veterans like Zeitler and Remmers will gel faster than rookies. It will help a great deal that Remmers is familiar with Shurmur and Shula's scheme. Shula was Remmers OC for all three years in Carolina and for a year when Shurmur was the OC in Minnesota.

Solder and Hernandez have already spent a year together and has also worked with Halapio last offseason, preseason, and for the first two games last season. The line should be one sound cohesive unit before the season starts.
This is an excellent example of smart post & discussion  
GiantBlue : 5/22/2019 11:46 am : link
That was nicely thought out and presented...and yes...having blocking WR's is an underrated concept that can aid SB even after the OL. Excellent point.

I liken Golden Tate to Steve Smith in that both are hard-nosed, in your face receivers that want a play to succeed even if their number isn't called. Transport that quality to Shep and our WR3.....and we will be seeing a good number of runs to the house.

I am saving Giantz_comeback's post for later in the year because if all his/her points come in to play, all the pundits will be switching their tune mid-season!
Ah! Optimism!  
Cool Down : 5/22/2019 12:11 pm : link
Keep it going.
There's way too much pessimism on BBI.
RE: This is an excellent example of smart post & discussion  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 12:16 pm : link
In comment 14452057 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
That was nicely thought out and presented...and yes...having blocking WR's is an underrated concept that can aid SB even after the OL. Excellent point.

I liken Golden Tate to Steve Smith in that both are hard-nosed, in your face receivers that want a play to succeed even if their number isn't called. Transport that quality to Shep and our WR3.....and we will be seeing a good number of runs to the house.

I am saving Giantz_comeback's post for later in the year because if all his/her points come in to play, all the pundits will be switching their tune mid-season!


The thing that stuck out to me on some of Saquons big runs last year especially 2nd half is when the OL opened up a clear hole for him he looked like he was shot out of a cannon. And he was so sudden and so fast the secondary D couldn't even get a good enough angle on him and it was off to the races.

The jitterbug runs at the line of scrimmage were great and entertaining but when he had a true hole to run through....wow.


Imagine an OL that actually blocks with a little more consistency? It is scary to think what his impact could be. Then the playaction game or quick passing game off of that with 2 receivers that are very good at getting quick seperation?





Talking heads  
George : 5/22/2019 12:27 pm : link
hate us for going back to smash mouth. But i think there's no alternative, particularly when we might be integrating a young QB into the offense who will need some cover from a strong ground game.

we also need to bleed the clock like crazy to keep our defense off the field for as long as possible. I don't see this unit being that much improved from last year (although I think they'll be better in 2020).

We felt pretty good about Omameh this time last year as well  
Leg of Theismann : 5/22/2019 12:27 pm : link
and somehow he was a higher in demand OL than Remmers was this offseason. Hopefully Remmers proves to be decent at RT.
One thing is missing - a top wide receiver that will force the  
Ira : 5/22/2019 12:28 pm : link
safeties to play deep.
The offensive line has little to no quality depth.  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 12:38 pm : link
God help us if any of the starters goes down for an extended length of time.
RE: The offensive line has little to no quality depth.  
BillT : 5/22/2019 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14452136 Klaatu said:
Quote:
God help us if any of the starters goes down for an extended length of time.

How many OLs in the league have "quality depth"? 2?
RE: Talking heads  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14452113 George said:
Quote:
hate us for going back to smash mouth. But i think there's no alternative, particularly when we might be integrating a young QB into the offense who will need some cover from a strong ground game.

we also need to bleed the clock like crazy to keep our defense off the field for as long as possible. I don't see this unit being that much improved from last year (although I think they'll be better in 2020).


In this passing era I would normally hate that approach too. But our RB is a generational talent so rare in terms of the gamechanging ability that that approach can actually work if utilized properly.

Lets not pretend we arent going to throw the ball either. It just might be less than most other teams but with Barkley back there, a sound OL, and sound run concepts....its going to be a sight to see.
What does concern me is our wide receivers.  
Giant John : 5/22/2019 12:58 pm : link
They are average at best. Who’s the guy going to take the top off the defense? I expect we will be seeing a lot of 8 in the box again which will impact our run game. Even with the hopeful improvement of the online. Wish we drafted some speed at the position.
RE: The offensive line has little to no quality depth.  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 12:58 pm : link
In comment 14452136 Klaatu said:
Quote:
God help us if any of the starters goes down for an extended length of time.


Lol not many teams have great depth at OL. Heck most teams starters are questionable lol

Wheeler has flashed and is prob better at LT than RT. Weve got Pulley, Evan Brown and a bunch of hopefuls Paul Adams, George, O'hagan (sp?) Mihalik was our first team in OTA and maybe he looked good....
RE: Talking heads  
arcarsenal : 5/22/2019 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14452113 George said:
Quote:
hate us for going back to smash mouth. But i think there's no alternative, particularly when we might be integrating a young QB into the offense who will need some cover from a strong ground game.

we also need to bleed the clock like crazy to keep our defense off the field for as long as possible. I don't see this unit being that much improved from last year (although I think they'll be better in 2020).


It's actually a good strategy when so many defenses are now built to defend the pass and feature a lot of lighter/more mobile front 7 players.

If you attack some of these teams with a power running game, they're just not equipped to match up that way and you can wear them down.

Everything should be built around Barkley.
RE: What does concern me is our wide receivers.  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14452171 Giant John said:
Quote:
They are average at best. Who’s the guy going to take the top off the defense? I expect we will be seeing a lot of 8 in the box again which will impact our run game. Even with the hopeful improvement of the online. Wish we drafted some speed at the position.


Engram averaged 80 yds a game when Shurmur figured out how to use him and/or went to him more in the 2nd half after OBJ went down.

Tate is a pretty good WR himself. We may not have a pure deep threat of OBJ but there are weapons here.
OBJ was a good blocker and  
RollBlue : 5/22/2019 1:10 pm : link
gave good effort in that regard. Pio is unknown, Remmers is coming off a poor year, and what were comments on Mitch Petrus after his rookie year? I think he regressed badly. I'm through with the optimistic outlooks in the Summer (go back and look at 2017). I'll wait until they've played a few games first.
RE: RE: The offensive line has little to no quality depth.  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 1:13 pm : link
In comment 14452172 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
In comment 14452136 Klaatu said:


Quote:


God help us if any of the starters goes down for an extended length of time.



Lol not many teams have great depth at OL. Heck most teams starters are questionable lol

Wheeler has flashed and is prob better at LT than RT. Weve got Pulley, Evan Brown and a bunch of hopefuls Paul Adams, George, O'hagan (sp?) Mihalik was our first team in OTA and maybe he looked good....


Am I supposed to take you seriously when you talk about a Left Tackle looking good in an OTA, with no pads, no hitting?

Whistling Past The Graveyard
Pump the brakes  
WillVAB : 5/22/2019 1:17 pm : link
People shared the same sentiment around here about the passing game when the Giants signed Brandon Marshall.
“Depth” is a luxury  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 1:21 pm : link
and it’s pretty rare for any team to have it on the OL
- but people will always find a way to complain about something.

Solder, Hernandez, Halapio, Zeitler, Remmers is a remarkable improvement from 2017 (and prior) OLs.
RE: “Depth” is a luxury  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 1:24 pm : link
In comment 14452217 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
and it’s pretty rare for any team to have it on the OL
- but people will always find a way to complain about something.

Solder, Hernandez, Halapio, Zeitler, Remmers is a remarkable improvement from 2017 (and prior) OLs.


Whoop Dee Doo.

But, as I said above, God help us if any of our starters goes down for an extended period of time.
Oh, and depth isn't a luxury for a team that hopes for the best...  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 1:26 pm : link
But prepares for the worst.
Last year Shurmur said we will go as far as our Oline takes us. That  
Blue21 : 5/22/2019 1:29 pm : link
proved to be true. Weak RT, injured, C after 2nd game, fill in RG's, rookie LG, with only one true vet the LT just couldn't manage it. This year has all the capabilities of being much improved.
RE: Oh, and depth isn't a luxury for a team that hopes for the best...  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 1:31 pm : link
In comment 14452227 Klaatu said:
Quote:
But prepares for the worst.


Yes but as another poster above pointed out you can make that statement just about any team in the league. Most teams don't have average or better starters at each position let alone a line up of back ups who will light it up if inserted either. The starters look better than anything weve had the last 7-8 years. Now just how good they can be is still TBD but the lineup look a whole lot better than last years unit.
How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 1:36 pm : link
Which lead to even poorer play? How about we stop trying to rationalize why our offensive line is sub-par by saying well, every other team's O-Line isn't all that great, either? How about we demand excellence from the Giants' brain-trust and stop settling for mediocrity?
RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 1:39 pm : link
In comment 14452248 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Which lead to even poorer play? How about we stop trying to rationalize why our offensive line is sub-par by saying well, every other team's O-Line isn't all that great, either? How about we demand excellence from the Giants' brain-trust and stop settling for mediocrity?


DG said OL is a priority and has spent the last 2 years addressing it.

RE: RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 1:45 pm : link
In comment 14452257 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
In comment 14452248 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Which lead to even poorer play? How about we stop trying to rationalize why our offensive line is sub-par by saying well, every other team's O-Line isn't all that great, either? How about we demand excellence from the Giants' brain-trust and stop settling for mediocrity?



DG said OL is a priority and has spent the last 2 years addressing it.


Clearly, it wasn't a priority in the 2019 draft, where he waited until the 7th Round to draft an offensive lineman.
RE: What does concern me is our wide receivers.  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/22/2019 1:47 pm : link
In comment 14452171 Giant John said:
Quote:
They are average at best. Who’s the guy going to take the top off the defense? I expect we will be seeing a lot of 8 in the box again which will impact our run game. Even with the hopeful improvement of the online. Wish we drafted some speed at the position.


The team has plenty of speed at WR in Corey Coleman and rookie Darius Slayton. Speed is not the issue, their ability to play WR is.

Engram is prolly the fastest TE in the league, and is still improving.
RE: RE: RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 1:49 pm : link
In comment 14452271 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14452257 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


In comment 14452248 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Which lead to even poorer play? How about we stop trying to rationalize why our offensive line is sub-par by saying well, every other team's O-Line isn't all that great, either? How about we demand excellence from the Giants' brain-trust and stop settling for mediocrity?



DG said OL is a priority and has spent the last 2 years addressing it.




Clearly, it wasn't a priority in the 2019 draft, where he waited until the 7th Round to draft an offensive lineman.


Yet he got one of the best OGs in the league prior to the draft.
Wheeler didn't flash much of anything...  
Matt G : 5/22/2019 1:51 pm : link
Other than he was better than Flowers, who just can't play at all...

The rest of the guys mentioned are nothing more than hopes and prayers... And quite frankly so are Remmers and Halapio, who are both likely below average at best OL and both coming off injuries.

No doubt, we should be better than last season... AND Gettleman can't do it all in a single off-season... BUT building a legitimate Top-10 OL for Saquon Barkley as well as our aging and/or rookie QB should be a priority in next offseason, IMHO
RE: Wheeler didn't flash much of anything...  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14452288 Matt G said:
Quote:
Other than he was better than Flowers, who just can't play at all...

The rest of the guys mentioned are nothing more than hopes and prayers... And quite frankly so are Remmers and Halapio, who are both likely below average at best OL and both coming off injuries.

No doubt, we should be better than last season... AND Gettleman can't do it all in a single off-season... BUT building a legitimate Top-10 OL for Saquon Barkley as well as our aging and/or rookie QB should be a priority in next offseason, IMHO


Even as a pessimist take 3/5 of our line are guys that should be solid to better than that. Solder, Hernandez and Zietler. You want to say Pio and Remmers stink? Remmers 3 year grades at RT were right at league average or even slightly above. That is a decent sample size.

Pio is more on faith in what a guy with a good track record at OL sees.

Last year we got gashed not because of average play but atrocious line play in not one but multiple spots for much of the year. It totally sabotaged what we could do week in and week out.

Many are walking so scarred that they think we need an all pro at each position now otherwise we are going to stink...

RE: RE: RE: RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 2:01 pm : link
In comment 14452286 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
In comment 14452271 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14452257 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


In comment 14452248 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Which lead to even poorer play? How about we stop trying to rationalize why our offensive line is sub-par by saying well, every other team's O-Line isn't all that great, either? How about we demand excellence from the Giants' brain-trust and stop settling for mediocrity?



DG said OL is a priority and has spent the last 2 years addressing it.




Clearly, it wasn't a priority in the 2019 draft, where he waited until the 7th Round to draft an offensive lineman.



Yet he got one of the best OGs in the league prior to the draft.


Zeitler is a good RG, and he's definitely an upgrade over Brown, but he's hardly one of the best OG's in the league. Can we stop overvaluing our players, too?

Regardless, Gettleman still passed up the chance to get some top-tier offensive line talent in this last draft, gambling on Jon Halapio to do okay at Center and Mike Remmers to do okay at Right Tackle. Hopefully they will because, for the third time, the Giants have little or no quality depth backing them up.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14452312 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14452286 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


In comment 14452271 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14452257 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


In comment 14452248 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Which lead to even poorer play? How about we stop trying to rationalize why our offensive line is sub-par by saying well, every other team's O-Line isn't all that great, either? How about we demand excellence from the Giants' brain-trust and stop settling for mediocrity?



DG said OL is a priority and has spent the last 2 years addressing it.




Clearly, it wasn't a priority in the 2019 draft, where he waited until the 7th Round to draft an offensive lineman.



Yet he got one of the best OGs in the league prior to the draft.



Zeitler is a good RG, and he's definitely an upgrade over Brown, but he's hardly one of the best OG's in the league. Can we stop overvaluing our players, too?

Regardless, Gettleman still passed up the chance to get some top-tier offensive line talent in this last draft, gambling on Jon Halapio to do okay at Center and Mike Remmers to do okay at Right Tackle. Hopefully they will because, for the third time, the Giants have little or no quality depth backing them up.


Did you see the condition of the defense last year? He allocated based on priority. No matter what he wasn't going to be able to make a premium pick at every position he would have liked to. Yes, we need them to stay healthy this is certainly true. However this is the state almost every team out there is in.
I didn't say Pio and Remmers stink...  
Matt G : 5/22/2019 2:16 pm : link
I said they are likely at best below average OL... Given their career track records and the fact that they are both coming off injuries, I think that's a very fair statement.

I also didn't say anything about the other three guys... Solder is an average OL who struggled in the 1H but played much better in the 2H (likely when he started to gel with Hernandez and started to get a better feel for what Eli could do inside the pocket vs Brady)... Zeitler and Hernandez should be good to very good OGs this year...

And no one is saying that we need 5 All-Pros... We don't have a single Pro Bowler let alone All-Pro... Maybe our two OGs will be this season? Maybe our OL will be the best in the NFC East rather than the worst (which they have been for a while)? My point was simply that we should strive to improve this unit next offseason particularly as we build around Barkley and our young QB

Rome wasn't built in a day...
Nice discussion...  
Dan in the Springs : 5/22/2019 2:26 pm : link
regarding point #4.

I'm not enough of an expert, but one thing I'm going to try to learn this year is how to understand offensive systems enough to explain why some are successful with brand new coaches and some are not.

Even with talent, our offense started out putrid last year. Really abysmal. You can blame it entirely on the OL, some blame it on Eli. I don't know who to entirely blame it on, we really, really struggled.

I don't have as much hope as I would like for the early part of the year. Facing a couple of tough defenses we are set to hear excuses throughout September about how we need time for the OL to gel or whatever.

Not sure about that. Some offensive philosophies seem to work quicker and some take more time. I just want to understand more about Shurmur's and how it contrasts with those who are successful right away.
the most ridiculous statement in an otherwise reasonable OP  
ColHowPepper : 5/22/2019 2:32 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
it's going to take the O-line quite awhile to gel. And they don't have much depth.////////

Yes and no. It will but barring crazy injuries 3 of our OL are in their 2nd year in the system now.

Solder and Hernendez and Pio (though it was an abbreviated season for him he played alot in preseason and in training camp).
So, we are to understand you to say that there is gelling power in the OL attributable to Halapio having played in parts of the first two games last season w/ an otherwise completely reconstructed right side of the line? Grasping at straws is what this is. And Halapio's caliber of play beyond 'the coaches like him' is unknown.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 2:34 pm : link
In comment 14452312 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14452286 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


In comment 14452271 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14452257 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:


In comment 14452248 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Which lead to even poorer play? How about we stop trying to rationalize why our offensive line is sub-par by saying well, every other team's O-Line isn't all that great, either? How about we demand excellence from the Giants' brain-trust and stop settling for mediocrity?



DG said OL is a priority and has spent the last 2 years addressing it.




Clearly, it wasn't a priority in the 2019 draft, where he waited until the 7th Round to draft an offensive lineman.



Yet he got one of the best OGs in the league prior to the draft.



Zeitler is a good RG, and he's definitely an upgrade over Brown, but he's hardly one of the best OG's in the league. Can we stop overvaluing our players, too?

Regardless, Gettleman still passed up the chance to get some top-tier offensive line talent in this last draft, gambling on Jon Halapio to do okay at Center and Mike Remmers to do okay at Right Tackle. Hopefully they will because, for the third time, the Giants have little or no quality depth backing them up.


Zeitler is absolutely one of the best guards in the league and there’s no reason to think otherwise.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
Greg from LI : 5/22/2019 2:36 pm : link
In comment 14452379 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
Zeitler is absolutely one of the best guards in the league and there’s no reason to think otherwise.


Pro Bowls: 0

All Pro: 0
and I'll save you the trouble  
Greg from LI : 5/22/2019 2:37 pm : link
"Bu-but PFF says he's awesome!!!"
RE:  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 2:38 pm : link
In comment 14452337 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:



DG said OL is a priority and has spent the last 2 years addressing it.




Clearly, it wasn't a priority in the 2019 draft, where he waited until the 7th Round to draft an offensive lineman.



Yet he got one of the best OGs in the league prior to the draft.



Zeitler is a good RG, and he's definitely an upgrade over Brown, but he's hardly one of the best OG's in the league. Can we stop overvaluing our players, too?

Regardless, Gettleman still passed up the chance to get some top-tier offensive line talent in this last draft, gambling on Jon Halapio to do okay at Center and Mike Remmers to do okay at Right Tackle. Hopefully they will because, for the third time, the Giants have little or no quality depth backing them up.



Did you see the condition of the defense last year? He allocated based on priority. No matter what he wasn't going to be able to make a premium pick at every position he would have liked to. Yes, we need them to stay healthy this is certainly true. However this is the state almost every team out there is in.


Enough with the excuses. Enough with the rationalization. Either it was a priority or it wasn't, and obviously it wasn't, not compared to drafting Eli's successor and going hot and heavy on defense. Okay, fine, but that's the hill the brain-trust chose to die on, and whether or not it was a smart choice remains to be seen.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 2:39 pm : link
In comment 14452383 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14452379 GothamGiants said:


Quote:


Zeitler is absolutely one of the best guards in the league and there’s no reason to think otherwise.



Pro Bowls: 0

All Pro: 0


Lol because that is the end all be all for the quality of a player? You could consitently be between the 3rd 4th or 5th best player out of 32 teams and never go to a pro bowl.
All-Pro maybe  
Matt G : 5/22/2019 2:42 pm : link
Not Pro Bowls though...
well, yeah, if your position is that someone is one of the very  
Greg from LI : 5/22/2019 2:43 pm : link
best at his position....not good, but one of the best...then the absence of any sort of postseason honors in a seven year career would seem to call that argument into question.
.  
arcarsenal : 5/22/2019 2:44 pm : link
2020 is the target for the OL.

This unit is improved - not completed.
RE: .  
Matt G : 5/22/2019 2:46 pm : link
In comment 14452404 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
2020 is the target for the OL.

This unit is improved - not completed.


This^^^
Probowls are a joke  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 2:47 pm : link
And no all-pros means “never been top 2 at his position”.

Yes, he can absolutely be 1 of the best guards in the NFL with no “honors” to his name.
RE: RE:  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 2:49 pm : link
In comment 14452390 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14452337 Giantz_comeback said:


Quote:





DG said OL is a priority and has spent the last 2 years addressing it.




Clearly, it wasn't a priority in the 2019 draft, where he waited until the 7th Round to draft an offensive lineman.



Yet he got one of the best OGs in the league prior to the draft.



Zeitler is a good RG, and he's definitely an upgrade over Brown, but he's hardly one of the best OG's in the league. Can we stop overvaluing our players, too?

Regardless, Gettleman still passed up the chance to get some top-tier offensive line talent in this last draft, gambling on Jon Halapio to do okay at Center and Mike Remmers to do okay at Right Tackle. Hopefully they will because, for the third time, the Giants have little or no quality depth backing them up.



Did you see the condition of the defense last year? He allocated based on priority. No matter what he wasn't going to be able to make a premium pick at every position he would have liked to. Yes, we need them to stay healthy this is certainly true. However this is the state almost every team out there is in.



Enough with the excuses. Enough with the rationalization. Either it was a priority or it wasn't, and obviously it wasn't, not compared to drafting Eli's successor and going hot and heavy on defense. Okay, fine, but that's the hill the brain-trust chose to die on, and whether or not it was a smart choice remains to be seen.


We are in the Salary cap era. Last year he gave out the biggest contract ever to a LT, then gave a 15 mill contract on a guy that didnt unfortunately work out, then spent our top of 2nd rd pick on an OL. This year He went and traded for an established top OG, tried for the best RT available (D Williams) and then signed one with familiarity with both Shurmur or Shula. This is in the midst of addressing many other positions of great importance all the while trying to do it under tight salary cap considerations.

Can you nitpick and argue he could have done more? Maybe. But then a whole bunch would be complaining about the other positions that were neglected to put even more resource than he already did into the OL.
RE: .  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 2:50 pm : link
In comment 14452404 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
2020 is the target for the OL.

This unit is improved - not completed.


Don't assume that they'll complete the job in 2020. They might fall in love with a WR, or an ER, or a LB...who knows? And who knows when they'll be picking and who will still be on the board? Too many variables.
Good thing  
Mike from SI : 5/22/2019 2:54 pm : link
this is a running league. I've never been less excited for a Giants team since 2007. Hopefully I'm as wrong now as I was then.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 5/22/2019 2:55 pm : link
In comment 14452415 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14452404 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


2020 is the target for the OL.

This unit is improved - not completed.



Don't assume that they'll complete the job in 2020. They might fall in love with a WR, or an ER, or a LB...who knows? And who knows when they'll be picking and who will still be on the board? Too many variables.


Well, I didn't assume that - I just said it was the target. I think it is.

Of course, that could change. But I would be shocked if an OT wasn't taken within the first 2-3 rounds next April. We'll find out how much of a need OC is this year depending on how passable (or unplayable) Pio winds up being.

We're going to need two tackles, really. But we might be able to make it work by getting one in 2020 and then Solders replacement in 2021. I'd even consider cutting Solder after this year - it will save us 14M if I remember right.

From there, the name of the game will be depth and finding replacements before we're in Code Red territory again - which is how Reese allowed the entire unit to fall apart by being not nearly proactive enough.
RE: RE: RE:  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14452412 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:


We are in the Salary cap era. Last year he gave out the biggest contract ever to a LT, then gave a 15 mill contract on a guy that didnt unfortunately work out, then spent our top of 2nd rd pick on an OL. This year He went and traded for an established top OG, tried for the best RT available (D Williams) and then signed one with familiarity with both Shurmur or Shula. This is in the midst of addressing many other positions of great importance all the while trying to do it under tight salary cap considerations.

Can you nitpick and argue he could have done more? Maybe. But then a whole bunch would be complaining about the other positions that were neglected to put even more resource than he already did into the OL.


I would argue that nothing - and I mean absolutely nothing - was more important than strengthening the offensive line. This team is building its offense around a RB that they invested heavily in last year, along with an aging, relatively immobile QB or his young, inexperienced successor (also a major investment). In light of that, to give anything other than the offensive line top priority in the remainder of the draft was a capital mistake, in my opinion. A "tactical error," as I've said before. I hope it doesn't come back to haunt them.
arc  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 3:04 pm : link
Quote:
But I would be shocked if an OT wasn't taken within the first 2-3 rounds next April.


That's what I said about last April.
RE: Good thing  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 3:07 pm : link
In comment 14452420 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
this is a running league. I've never been less excited for a Giants team since 2007. Hopefully I'm as wrong now as I was then.


It’s still football, and controlling the line of scrimmage still wins games - despite the passing league cliche’d BS

Tom Brady and Goff, the 2 SB QBs, both had more INTs than TDs in the playoffs ... while NE road their first round RB to the SB.
If the Giants took OL early  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 3:08 pm : link
People would then be bitching about the secondary

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
Platos : 5/22/2019 3:10 pm : link
In comment 14452383 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14452379 GothamGiants said:


Quote:


Zeitler is absolutely one of the best guards in the league and there’s no reason to think otherwise.



Pro Bowls: 0

All Pro: 0


cuz these matter...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 3:19 pm : link
In comment 14452442 Platos said:
Quote:
In comment 14452383 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14452379 GothamGiants said:


Quote:


Zeitler is absolutely one of the best guards in the league and there’s no reason to think otherwise.



Pro Bowls: 0

All Pro: 0



cuz these matter...


While it's an absurd "argument", at least Greg is attempting to counter with football relevant topics. It's a step in the right direction.
rod smith/o-line depth  
2cents : 5/22/2019 3:25 pm : link
really like that they picked him up as well. they have a very talented backfield.

in regards to o line depth: is there one team in the league that has good to great o line back ups? seems to me that is an issue for everyone. they brought in 2 new starters this offseason, 1 of which is a consensus top 5 at his position over the last few years. i dont understand what there is to be upset about?
RE: rod smith/o-line depth  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 3:29 pm : link
In comment 14452463 2cents said:
Quote:
really like that they picked him up as well. they have a very talented backfield.

in regards to o line depth: is there one team in the league that has good to great o line back ups? seems to me that is an issue for everyone. they brought in 2 new starters this offseason, 1 of which is a consensus top 5 at his position over the last few years. i dont understand what there is to be upset about?


loved the rod smith signing ... nice battering ram for short yardage/Barkley change-of-pace - and he doesn't fumble, like Gallman does (and apparently already did in OTAs. His ball security has been atrocious in the NFL)
You Guys Are Leaving Out The Most Important  
wonderback : 5/22/2019 3:31 pm : link
Argument for improved OLine play - and that's continuity and cohesiveness. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. That has never been more true when it comes to an offensive line. I don't know if that's the way it's going to play out but lines should be judged by how well they play collectively not how good some of the individual players are. Did the Giants collect the right guys? We'll see. Listening to Remmers and Zeitler gives one pause to be optimistic. I know there's a lack of depth but if the injury bug hits any team, especially at a single position, they'll pretty much be toast. If we could get Wheeler to be a decent swing tackle and one of the centers to be an adequate guard than we'll have that covered about as well as a team can.
I Left One Thing Out  
wonderback : 5/22/2019 3:32 pm : link
They still need to find a TE that can set the edge. I don't think there's one on this team.
RE: RE: rod smith/o-line depth  
2cents : 5/22/2019 3:33 pm : link
In comment 14452468 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14452463 2cents said:


Quote:


really like that they picked him up as well. they have a very talented backfield.

in regards to o line depth: is there one team in the league that has good to great o line back ups? seems to me that is an issue for everyone. they brought in 2 new starters this offseason, 1 of which is a consensus top 5 at his position over the last few years. i dont understand what there is to be upset about?



loved the rod smith signing ... nice battering ram for short yardage/Barkley change-of-pace - and he doesn't fumble, like Gallman does (and apparently already did in OTAs. His ball security has been atrocious in the NFL)


did shurmur like running any 2-back sets in minny? Saquon and Smith in the same backfield could lead to some interesting matchups and play calling.
RE: arc  
arcarsenal : 5/22/2019 3:41 pm : link
In comment 14452430 Klaatu said:
Quote:


Quote:


But I would be shocked if an OT wasn't taken within the first 2-3 rounds next April.



That's what I said about last April.


I think they probably wanted to do that this year, but the pieces just didn't quite fall that way - and I'd not have wanted Gettleman to force it.

I think they knew back at draft time that Remmers was going to sign as a stopgap and I think they're comfortable with he and Solder being the bookends for 2019.

It becomes more "must" than "should" next year.

I think cluster drafting in the secondary wasn't a bad idea, though. We were really thin back there and now we have some actual depth.

We should be set at both guard spots for a bit and Solder/Remmers will be fine for 2019. Like I said, I'd like to just cut Solder after next year. And I do think next draft is going to be very trench-heavy.

I expect an average OL this year. Which will be enough for Barkley to have another phenomenal year and shouldn't get Eli/Daniel killed.

It won't be good enough to really dominate or totally dictate play the way the elite OL's in this league do - but I think we're getting closer. We're in a much better place now along the line than we were a couple years ago.

I see a ~.500 football team here right now - but I think 10+ wins is absolutely possible and should be the goal for 2020 and beyond.

This should be the last phase of the "rebuild" - next season, I want the Giants to have their sights set on winning the division and hopefully more.

I'll obviously hope that all happens a year early, as I think the 2019 Giants should be more watchable. We just don't have all the horses we need just yet.
RE: rod smith/o-line depth  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 3:47 pm : link
In comment 14452463 2cents said:
Quote:
really like that they picked him up as well. they have a very talented backfield.

in regards to o line depth: is there one team in the league that has good to great o line back ups? seems to me that is an issue for everyone. they brought in 2 new starters this offseason, 1 of which is a consensus top 5 at his position over the last few years. i dont understand what there is to be upset about?


Because the job isn't complete. Because they're gambling on Halapio becoming a legitimate starter at Center, and Remmers playing Right Tackle as good as he did two years ago, and everyone staying healthy in the process.

Because saying that every team struggles to find quality O-Line depth (and let me know when you've researched ever other NFL team) so it's fine that the Giants don't have it is a cop-out. Frankly, I'm tired of hearing excuses.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How about we stop making excuses for poor personnel decisions...  
Platos : 5/22/2019 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14452454 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14452442 Platos said:


Quote:


In comment 14452383 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14452379 GothamGiants said:


Quote:


Zeitler is absolutely one of the best guards in the league and there’s no reason to think otherwise.



Pro Bowls: 0

All Pro: 0



cuz these matter...



While it's an absurd "argument", at least Greg is attempting to counter with football relevant topics. It's a step in the right direction.


here's an argument, have you or him seen the guy play?
arc, I don't disagree with anything you wrote.  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 4:03 pm : link
What I object to is pretending that everything is hunky-dory when it isn't, and rationalizing our deficiencies by saying that every other team is equally deficient, thereby absolving the brain-trust of any blame if things go south, health-wise. Also, as I said above, the Giants made a conscious decision to forgo drafting top-tier O-Line talent in favor of drafting a new QB and a whole host of defensive players. If that's the way their board called it, I don't fault them for that. But, I will point the finger at them if their O-Line continues to be the team's Achilles Heel.
hot dupe on dupe action!  
Greg from LI : 5/22/2019 4:05 pm : link
.
RE: RE: rod smith/o-line depth  
2cents : 5/22/2019 4:54 pm : link
In comment 14452505 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14452463 2cents said:


Quote:


really like that they picked him up as well. they have a very talented backfield.

in regards to o line depth: is there one team in the league that has good to great o line back ups? seems to me that is an issue for everyone. they brought in 2 new starters this offseason, 1 of which is a consensus top 5 at his position over the last few years. i dont understand what there is to be upset about?



Because the job isn't complete. Because they're gambling on Halapio becoming a legitimate starter at Center, and Remmers playing Right Tackle as good as he did two years ago, and everyone staying healthy in the process.

Because saying that every team struggles to find quality O-Line depth (and let me know when you've researched ever other NFL team) so it's fine that the Giants don't have it is a cop-out. Frankly, I'm tired of hearing excuses.


you are not very pleasant to converse with. I never said it was fine, simply acknowledging its not unique to our team. can you provide and example of a team that would satisfy your criteria of sufficient o line depth?

I for one am much more comfortable with our O-line depth chart than I have been in many years.
RE: RE: RE: rod smith/o-line depth  
Klaatu : 5/22/2019 5:06 pm : link
In comment 14452602 2cents said:
Quote:
In comment 14452505 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14452463 2cents said:


Quote:


really like that they picked him up as well. they have a very talented backfield.

in regards to o line depth: is there one team in the league that has good to great o line back ups? seems to me that is an issue for everyone. they brought in 2 new starters this offseason, 1 of which is a consensus top 5 at his position over the last few years. i dont understand what there is to be upset about?



Because the job isn't complete. Because they're gambling on Halapio becoming a legitimate starter at Center, and Remmers playing Right Tackle as good as he did two years ago, and everyone staying healthy in the process.

Because saying that every team struggles to find quality O-Line depth (and let me know when you've researched ever other NFL team) so it's fine that the Giants don't have it is a cop-out. Frankly, I'm tired of hearing excuses.



you are not very pleasant to converse with.


Oh, puh-leeze. What are you, twelve?

Quote:
I never said it was fine, simply acknowledging its not unique to our team. can you provide and example of a team that would satisfy your criteria of sufficient o line depth?


Why should I? You're the one who claimed the lack of quality depth was "an issue for everyone." Why don't you prove that?

Quote:
I for one am much more comfortable with our O-line depth chart than I have been in many years.


Considering what our O-Line depth chart has looked like for the past seven years or so, that isn't saying much. But, hey, as long as you're comfortable I guess that's all that really matters, right?
RE: RE: RE: RE: rod smith/o-line depth  
2cents : 5/22/2019 5:10 pm : link
In comment 14452631 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14452602 2cents said:


Quote:


In comment 14452505 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14452463 2cents said:


Quote:


really like that they picked him up as well. they have a very talented backfield.

in regards to o line depth: is there one team in the league that has good to great o line back ups? seems to me that is an issue for everyone. they brought in 2 new starters this offseason, 1 of which is a consensus top 5 at his position over the last few years. i dont understand what there is to be upset about?



Because the job isn't complete. Because they're gambling on Halapio becoming a legitimate starter at Center, and Remmers playing Right Tackle as good as he did two years ago, and everyone staying healthy in the process.

Because saying that every team struggles to find quality O-Line depth (and let me know when you've researched ever other NFL team) so it's fine that the Giants don't have it is a cop-out. Frankly, I'm tired of hearing excuses.



you are not very pleasant to converse with.



Oh, puh-leeze. What are you, twelve?



Quote:


I never said it was fine, simply acknowledging its not unique to our team. can you provide and example of a team that would satisfy your criteria of sufficient o line depth?



Why should I? You're the one who claimed the lack of quality depth was "an issue for everyone." Why don't you prove that?



Quote:


I for one am much more comfortable with our O-line depth chart than I have been in many years.



Considering what our O-Line depth chart has looked like for the past seven years or so, that isn't saying much. But, hey, as long as you're comfortable I guess that's all that really matters, right?


haha cheers man, go giants.
The offensive line should be league average  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/22/2019 5:17 pm : link
this year barring any major injuries. Which is a step up from where they've been. That coupled with Saquon should make this offense at least watchable in years past.

Next year expect them to use at least one premium pick on an offensive lineman as next year's crop is considered deep at the top.
And I would think people learn you don't going into the draft  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/22/2019 5:18 pm : link
with specific positions in mind. That's how we get Erik Flowers and Eli Apple. Desperately trying to fit need is good way to destroy a team fast, especially when the draft doesn't unfold the way you were planning.
The Giants  
WillVAB : 5/22/2019 5:52 pm : link
Have the worst OL in the division on paper despite all of this hype about best OL in 8 years.

Let that sink in.
The Eagles have offensive line problems.  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/22/2019 5:59 pm : link
Peters can't stay healthy, and Brooks is coming off a torn achilles in December. The Cowboys are relying on Frederick to come back from autominnue disease where he couldn't even work out, and Tyrone Smith has recurring back problems. The Redksins had like 14 offensive lineman play last year due to injury. Yeah on paper the names are better, but injuries change things on a dime in the NFL.
RE: The Eagles have offensive line problems.  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 6:14 pm : link
In comment 14452711 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Peters can't stay healthy, and Brooks is coming off a torn achilles in December. The Cowboys are relying on Frederick to come back from autominnue disease where he couldn't even work out, and Tyrone Smith has recurring back problems. The Redksins had like 14 offensive lineman play last year due to injury. Yeah on paper the names are better, but injuries change things on a dime in the NFL.


Good post. Hernandez played well 2nd half, Solder played well and Zietler is excellent thats 3/5 of the line. Pio had the highest grade of all our OL in game 1 and highest grade game 2 until he got hurt. Small sample size but DG and Shurmur obviously see something there. Remmers knows both Shurmur and Shulas systems and is going back to the position he plays best.

We may not be the best OL in the entire NFL or even the best in the division but we are very likely going to be markedly better than the one we saw in the second half of last season which was borderline adequate (and we saw how just borderline adequate opened things up for Barkley and Eli).
RE: The Giants  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 7:06 pm : link
In comment 14452703 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Have the worst OL in the division on paper despite all of this hype about best OL in 8 years.

Let that sink in.


The Giants were the highest scoring team in the division last year.

Let that sink in.
RE: RE: The Giants  
WillVAB : 5/22/2019 8:32 pm : link
In comment 14452767 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14452703 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Have the worst OL in the division on paper despite all of this hype about best OL in 8 years.

Let that sink in.



The Giants were the highest scoring team in the division last year.

Let that sink in.


The Giants won 5 games last year.

Let that sink in.

I appreciate the Pom Pom waving but this group has a lot to prove before anyone fires up the hype machine.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 8:37 pm : link
In comment 14452881 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14452767 GothamGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 14452703 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Have the worst OL in the division on paper despite all of this hype about best OL in 8 years.

Let that sink in.



The Giants were the highest scoring team in the division last year.

Let that sink in.



The Giants won 5 games last year.

Let that sink in.

I appreciate the Pom Pom waving but this group has a lot to prove before anyone fires up the hype machine.


They have much less to prove on the offensive end than they do on the defensive end. Your beef above centered around the offense.
RE: The Eagles have offensive line problems.  
WillVAB : 5/22/2019 8:37 pm : link
In comment 14452711 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Peters can't stay healthy, and Brooks is coming off a torn achilles in December. The Cowboys are relying on Frederick to come back from autominnue disease where he couldn't even work out, and Tyrone Smith has recurring back problems. The Redksins had like 14 offensive lineman play last year due to injury. Yeah on paper the names are better, but injuries change things on a dime in the NFL.


The rest of the division has depth players who would start here.

The Cowboys and Eagles had injuries well into the season last year and still managed to win playoff games with their lines.

This is such a delusional post I don’t even know where to begin. Peters is hurt? Ok, they just drafted the best LT in the draft.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 8:50 pm : link
In comment 14452881 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14452767 GothamGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 14452703 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Have the worst OL in the division on paper despite all of this hype about best OL in 8 years.

Let that sink in.



The Giants were the highest scoring team in the division last year.

Let that sink in.



The Giants won 5 games last year.

Let that sink in.

I appreciate the Pom Pom waving but this group has a lot to prove before anyone fires up the hype machine.


The offense was not the issue, it was the defense.
- And the offensive line is a lot better than last year. So, it can be the “worst OL in the division” and still be more than enough to win.

I forgot anything remotely positive on here is “Pom Pom Waving” - just started a fact. Have a lovely evening.
The offense sure was the issue in their miserable home shutout  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/22/2019 8:58 pm : link
against tennessee. Didn't that loss effectively finish off any remaining chances they had of reaching the playoffs?
RE: The offense sure was the issue in their miserable home shutout  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 9:00 pm : link
In comment 14452942 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
against tennessee. Didn't that loss effectively finish off any remaining chances they had of reaching the playoffs?


The second half offense over 8 games was very very good. Sure they had a stinker in there as most teams do if you want to single out games.
RE: The offense sure was the issue in their miserable home shutout  
GiantGrit : 5/22/2019 9:13 pm : link
In comment 14452942 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
against tennessee. Didn't that loss effectively finish off any remaining chances they had of reaching the playoffs?


Chicago Bears (3rd ranked defense) - 30 points
Indianapolis Colts (11th ranked defense) - 27 points
Dallas Cowboys (7th ranked defense) - 35 points

Btw, Tennessee was 3rd in the league for defensive points per game. 7th overall. Do i need to post the weather report from that day?
RE: RE: The offense sure was the issue in their miserable home shutout  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 9:18 pm : link
In comment 14452961 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 14452942 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


against tennessee. Didn't that loss effectively finish off any remaining chances they had of reaching the playoffs?



Chicago Bears (3rd ranked defense) - 30 points
Indianapolis Colts (11th ranked defense) - 27 points
Dallas Cowboys (7th ranked defense) - 35 points

Btw, Tennessee was 3rd in the league for defensive points per game. 7th overall. Do i need to post the weather report from that day?


Thank you
No-- we aren;t set up  
giantstock : 5/22/2019 9:30 pm : link
The 2nd most impt position on OLINE is RT. ANd the 3rd msot is center. And we have THREE new OL this year - you can;t count Hap.

It's not going to be formidable because teams will stack the box and the QB will have to ake plays throughout the season. Opposing teams are going to stack the box and challenge GMEN ot beat them in the air.
RE: No-- we aren;t set up  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 9:38 pm : link
In comment 14452972 giantstock said:
Quote:
The 2nd most impt position on OLINE is RT. ANd the 3rd msot is center. And we have THREE new OL this year - you can;t count Hap.

It's not going to be formidable because teams will stack the box and the QB will have to ake plays throughout the season. Opposing teams are going to stack the box and challenge GMEN ot beat them in the air.


Let me guess

“Defenses are gonna watch film, key on Barkley, and force someone else to beat them” ?

The giants scored 40, 27, and 35 points in the games Barkley faced the most stacked boxes. Barkley compiled ~400 yards and 3 rushing TDs in those games. Odell was not on the field.

Yes, defenses will stack the box. Just like they did last year.

Numbers - ( New Window )
They’ll be facing 8 man fronts all year  
TD : 5/22/2019 9:55 pm : link
I think our run game will be stronger but it will also be hampered by the loss of Beckham as a deep threat. No one fears our WRs. They feared Beckham.
RE: RE: The Eagles have offensive line problems.  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/22/2019 10:14 pm : link
In comment 14452890 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14452711 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Peters can't stay healthy, and Brooks is coming off a torn achilles in December. The Cowboys are relying on Frederick to come back from autominnue disease where he couldn't even work out, and Tyrone Smith has recurring back problems. The Redksins had like 14 offensive lineman play last year due to injury. Yeah on paper the names are better, but injuries change things on a dime in the NFL.



The rest of the division has depth players who would start here.

The Cowboys and Eagles had injuries well into the season last year and still managed to win playoff games with their lines.

This is such a delusional post I don’t even know where to begin. Peters is hurt? Ok, they just drafted the best LT in the draft.


The rest of the division has depth players who would start here? Like who? Dallas offensive line actually took a big step back this year. Lael Collins had a disappointing year. Connor Williams ditto. The Redskins absolutely fell apart after 3 of their starting olinemen went down midseason. The Eagles better hope Dillard is the answer because Peter's looks cooked. Brooks is a huge loss and he got hurt super late in the season.

Next year the offensive line class is poised to be much better. We could use upgrades at RT and C..plus hopefully a guy that will take over for Solder. I'd bet dollars to donuts that gets addressed next year. This team isn't built to contend in 2019. Why the urgency to fix the offensive line with players they didn't think we're as good of as others on the board is how you end up with Erik Flowers and Eli apple.
RE: They’ll be facing 8 man fronts all year  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 10:14 pm : link
In comment 14453007 TD said:
Quote:
I think our run game will be stronger but it will also be hampered by the loss of Beckham as a deep threat. No one fears our WRs. They feared Beckham.


How’d the Giants manage to score so many points in the games without Beckham and Barkley seeing the most stacked boxes of the season (weeks 14, 16, 17)?

The Giants happen to have a RB who was: 2018’s 2nd leading rusher, leader in scrimmage yards, leader in 20+ yard runs, leader in 40+ yard runs, and the NFL’s leader in broken tackles ... as a rookie.

And the OL will be better.

Left tackles that can step in and play in NFL right away  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/22/2019 10:15 pm : link
Generally don't last till 22 in the draft. I can tell you were team draft oline or bust.
RE: RE: They’ll be facing 8 man fronts all year  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/22/2019 10:20 pm : link
In comment 14453048 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14453007 TD said:


Quote:


I think our run game will be stronger but it will also be hampered by the loss of Beckham as a deep threat. No one fears our WRs. They feared Beckham.



How’d the Giants manage to score so many points in the games without Beckham and Barkley seeing the most stacked boxes of the season (weeks 14, 16, 17)?

The Giants happen to have a RB who was: 2018’s 2nd leading rusher, leader in scrimmage yards, leader in 20+ yard runs, leader in 40+ yard runs, and the NFL’s leader in broken tackles ... as a rookie.

And the OL will be better.


Those teams were in awful spots. Extraploting from 4 games against what other teams were circling as a win is a fools errand. The cowboys literally had nothing to play for and didn't even turn on the intensity till halfway through the 4th. It's why we should be encouraged about Shurmur because he had the team playing hard and ready out the gate in what was a loss cause.
RE: RE: RE: They’ll be facing 8 man fronts all year  
GothamGiants : 5/22/2019 10:27 pm : link
In comment 14453053 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14453048 GothamGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 14453007 TD said:


Quote:


I think our run game will be stronger but it will also be hampered by the loss of Beckham as a deep threat. No one fears our WRs. They feared Beckham.



How’d the Giants manage to score so many points in the games without Beckham and Barkley seeing the most stacked boxes of the season (weeks 14, 16, 17)?

The Giants happen to have a RB who was: 2018’s 2nd leading rusher, leader in scrimmage yards, leader in 20+ yard runs, leader in 40+ yard runs, and the NFL’s leader in broken tackles ... as a rookie.

And the OL will be better.




Those teams were in awful spots. Extraploting from 4 games against what other teams were circling as a win is a fools errand. The cowboys literally had nothing to play for and didn't even turn on the intensity till halfway through the 4th. It's why we should be encouraged about Shurmur because he had the team playing hard and ready out the gate in what was a loss cause.


I extrapolated nothing. Those stats are from the 16 game season. The specific games I mentioned were played under the exact circumstances the previous poster mentioned : no Odell and stacked fronts.

Barkley is incredible. The OL is better. He, and the running game, will be “formidable”.

He is a big play machine who is also the most elusive RB in the game (20+, 40+, broken tackle leader) ... a “stacked box” does not stop him.
...  
christian : 5/22/2019 10:34 pm : link
The Giants need to improve running the football to be average. As good as Barkley was, the Giants were a bottom 3rd rushing team.

Zeitler is the better player, and the far superior pass blocker, but he's not leaps and bounds better of a run blocker than Jamon Brown.

I posted this in a previous thread but worth mentioning again; Remmers coming off surgery Solder coming off surgery, Halopio coming off a missed year, Zeitler new system.

Don't be surprised if this o-line isn't dynamite coming out of the gate and doesn't gel as well as the line that played 8 straight games together to finish last year.
RE: ...  
Giantz_comeback : 5/22/2019 10:42 pm : link
In comment 14453065 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants need to improve running the football to be average. As good as Barkley was, the Giants were a bottom 3rd rushing team.

Zeitler is the better player, and the far superior pass blocker, but he's not leaps and bounds better of a run blocker than Jamon Brown.

I posted this in a previous thread but worth mentioning again; Remmers coming off surgery Solder coming off surgery, Halopio coming off a missed year, Zeitler new system.

Don't be surprised if this o-line isn't dynamite coming out of the gate and doesn't gel as well as the line that played 8 straight games together to finish last year.


Solders is a clean up. Surgery is surgery but about as minor as they get.

Remmers wasn't signed until they were comfortable with what they saw.

Herny, Pio, Zietler all healthy.

Lets see when we get to Aug how healthy they are. Then we can be concerned if need be
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 5/22/2019 10:50 pm : link
In comment 14453070 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
In comment 14453065 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants need to improve running the football to be average. As good as Barkley was, the Giants were a bottom 3rd rushing team.

Zeitler is the better player, and the far superior pass blocker, but he's not leaps and bounds better of a run blocker than Jamon Brown.

I posted this in a previous thread but worth mentioning again; Remmers coming off surgery Solder coming off surgery, Halopio coming off a missed year, Zeitler new system.

Don't be surprised if this o-line isn't dynamite coming out of the gate and doesn't gel as well as the line that played 8 straight games together to finish last year.



Solders is a clean up. Surgery is surgery but about as minor as they get.

Remmers wasn't signed until they were comfortable with what they saw.

Herny, Pio, Zietler all healthy.

Lets see when we get to Aug how healthy they are. Then we can be concerned if need be


It's not about health in August, it's about missed reps in the offseason and missed reps together. Effectively 3/5 of the line will be new -- and as the Giants have proven repeatedly over the last 10 years, continuity is as important as talent upfront.

The Giants were a bad running team with arguably the best running back in the league. Really think about that.

Before they are formidable, they need to get to average. And that will require markedly improved blocking.
Like I said - they’ll be better but the stacked fronts will hurt em  
TD : 5/22/2019 10:58 pm : link
.
RE: RE: No-- we aren;t set up  
giantstock : 12:47 am : link
In comment 14452981 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14452972 giantstock said:


Quote:


The 2nd most impt position on OLINE is RT. ANd the 3rd msot is center. And we have THREE new OL this year - you can;t count Hap.

It's not going to be formidable because teams will stack the box and the QB will have to ake plays throughout the season. Opposing teams are going to stack the box and challenge GMEN ot beat them in the air.



Let me guess

“Defenses are gonna watch film, key on Barkley, and force someone else to beat them” ?

The giants scored 40, 27, and 35 points in the games Barkley faced the most stacked boxes. Barkley compiled ~400 yards and 3 rushing TDs in those games. Odell was not on the field.

Yes, defenses will stack the box. Just like they did last year. Numbers - ( New Window )


If you want to believe the last few weeks meant anything -- go ahead.

Why do you think the other teams did it?

The Giant Homer doesn't care. Not does the Giant Homer care that they were a 5-11 team last year that 4 of their wins were against backup QB's. The Giant Homer thinks the backup QB's and Starting QB's for the other team were about even anyways. The Giant Homer thinks the opposing team stacked the box for little-to-no reason.

I applaud your extreme homerism this offseason. You're posts are very entertaining for a team that is a 6-10 caliber team. Next offseason I'll be on aboard with your extremism provided Jones looks at least "pretty good."

In the meantime, please continue with your off-season homerism posts. It provides enthusiasm before he games start and gives other homer fans the hope before reality sets in and at best we are 7-9.

I'm predicting 6-10 and 5-11 and the best thing about next year;s team is that they will show they are consistently inconsistent. And next year will get more homerism posts from you but probably with a little more teeth based on reality and not homerism.
RE: RE: The Eagles have offensive line problems.  
BlueLou'sBack : 1:43 am : link
In comment 14452890 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14452711 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Peters can't stay healthy, and Brooks is coming off a torn achilles in December. The Cowboys are relying on Frederick to come back from autominnue disease where he couldn't even work out, and Tyrone Smith has recurring back problems. The Redksins had like 14 offensive lineman play last year due to injury. Yeah on paper the names are better, but injuries change things on a dime in the NFL.



The rest of the division has depth players who would start here.

The Cowboys and Eagles had injuries well into the season last year and still managed to win playoff games with their lines.

This is such a delusional post I don’t even know where to begin. Peters is hurt? Ok, they just drafted the best LT in the draft.


Yup. The Eagles added Dillard the best LT in the draft in the first round, and Dallas added a "starter" rated OG/OC in Conner McGovern out of PSU.

We got George AA, who is the essential "wing and a prayer" to ever be a starting OL at any position. Admittedly, he has a lot of athletic upside, but still...

Dallas and Philly absolutely have back up OLs who would start for the Giants.

But we got Barkley, and he does make an OL better, or at least look better, by a significant margin.

Gettleman better start feeding that OL pipeline in 2020. Or we can pray for a miraculous transformation from Wheeler - it's possible, just unlikely.

This OP is way over-optimistic, and seeing the world through blue tinted glasses in May.
BTW we could have had Dillard at 17, obviously.  
BlueLou'sBack : 1:46 am : link
But I doubt Dillard will be the impact player that Dexter Lawrence might be. Still, we'll know in 2021 at the earliest, really, who got it right.
Were gonna surprise a few teams ...  
Bluesbreaker : 2:02 am : link
The offense should be above average I expect a better
year out of Eli . The defense will take some time to
get going and define themselves with a fairly easy
schedule in the beginning . I expect an even better year
for Barkley he is as dedicated as they come and
Myles Jack is still looking for his jock strap .
I was so excited just to see him in pre-season
this year is gonna be special . May we stay healthy and
get a few breaks be disciplined not to make the dumb
penalties anything can happen.
Despite the OL chaos  
Giantz_comeback : 5:34 am : link
We led the NFC east in points scored.

The issue in the 2nd half especially was defense not offense. And the running game was a big part of the 2nd half success.

Now do certain things mainly health have to fall into place for this OL to be above average or better? Yes . But contrary to doom sayers there is reason for optimism. We are no longer relying on Omameh and Flowers on the right side. And Zietler might be the best player on the the entire OL.

RE: Despite the OL chaos  
giantstock : 9:16 am : link
In comment 14453141 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
We led the NFC east in points scored.

The issue in the 2nd half especially was defense not offense. And the running game was a big part of the 2nd half success.

Now do certain things mainly health have to fall into place for this OL to be above average or better? Yes . But contrary to doom sayers there is reason for optimism. We are no longer relying on Omameh and Flowers on the right side. And Zietler might be the best player on the the entire OL.


You're quoting a useless stat and believe it has meaning. What you call "doomsayers" some of us call"realists."
Possibly we pull a situational blocking tight end  
idiotsavant : 10:56 am : link
Out of our existing group of 3rd string defensive ends or offense tackles. Someone in the 280 lbs + range.

Someone who can be borrowed in practice at little time cost to the home unit.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions