Let’s talk NYG uniforms

Sean : 5/23/2019 8:52 am
It’s been awhile since the franchise has updated their look, not that they need any major updating. However, it is interesting to note that in the last few years they have embraced the “all white” throwback GIANTS look. I absolutely love this uniform. I do think nostalgia plays a role here too though & if we went back to the GIANTS look, we’d all be missing the ny logo in a few years.

I personally didn’t love the change to white pants a few years ago & prefer the gray. The Giants uniform which they wear in Dallas is my favorite - blue jersey with gray pants. The road whites haven’t been changed since 2005, 14 years now.

Obviously, I think most of us are ready to go back to the 80’s look (and mid 90’s to be fair).

There have long been rumors the Eagles want to go back to their kelly green & silver uniforms. I wonder if it’s time for us to consider going back to the GIANTS look of the 80’s/90’s especially as we usher in a new era with Daniel Jones.



Back to the Future  
Jim Bur(n)t : 5/23/2019 8:54 am : link
I want the 80's Uni's back! Navy Blue Helmets - ditch the royal, speckled blue! :)
The 80s unis are good for a game or two  
bLiTz 2k : 5/23/2019 8:56 am : link
but that’s it.
Should be  
pjcas18 : 5/23/2019 9:00 am : link
1962 dark colored jerseys (blue #12), and 1971 white colored jerseys (white #32) and solid white or blue pants (opposite of the jersey)

I'm a uniform traditionalist and believe less is more.

No matter what they do  
Walt in MD : 5/23/2019 9:04 am : link
I like Navy Blue a lot better than the current blue.
Ummm...  
MarkT : 5/23/2019 9:09 am : link
"Obviously, I think most of us are ready to go back to the 80’s look (and mid 90’s to be fair)."
That's quite an assumption.
As long as they keep the "NY" and not the "Giants", I will go along with most ideas.
As far as ushering in Dan Jones goes. NO! Drafting ANY player, potential or not, is no reason to change uniforms. If he were to fail, so would the uniform.
Their current home uni  
JonC : 5/23/2019 9:14 am : link
is as good as it's ever been, especially the helmet. Wouldn't change a thing. For their road uni, they need dark pants with the white jersey.
The uniform  
joeinpa : 5/23/2019 9:22 am : link
They are wearing now predates the 80 s
If they just went back to 1986- Those UNI's were perfect!  
GiantBlue : 5/23/2019 9:23 am : link
I don't know why they had to change the perfect uniform!
The '80's uniforms sucked!  
Tark10 : 5/23/2019 9:25 am : link
I never liked the dark blue helmets with the "Giants" logo. Parcells said the "NY" is gone forever. He was wrong. The "NY" is perfect and the lighter royal blue color on the helmet shows better on TV. These new RUSH uniforms look like they belong in a video game.
1955 Canadiens  
Pete in MD : 5/23/2019 9:40 am : link
unis all the way!

I'm kidding. I would prefer ditching the gray pants and red-numbered away jerseys (the Ohio State look.) Blue top, white pants at home; all white with blue numbers on the road; script NY logo on the helmet.
Yeah agreed  
bLiTz 2k : 5/23/2019 9:41 am : link
i actually hate the Navy and GIANTS logos. I actually kind of like the look of the color rush uni, white on white...but like I said only for a game or two.
IMO the home uniforms are great and regardless of home or away  
Giants61 : 5/23/2019 9:42 am : link
the helmet with the current distinctive NY logo far exceeds any other variation. As for the away, I would like to see some blue added. For after all the team is Big Blue
I love  
BIG FRED 1973 : 5/23/2019 9:44 am : link
the uniforms from 76-78 .I love the blue pants with the white road jerseys .In 1979 they went to all white on the road .I really wish Mitchell and Ness would make a Carson jersey from the 70's
obviously those 80s uniforms  
SirYesSir : 5/23/2019 9:45 am : link
were during a time of great success, so yes warm feelings. but objectively the uni's today are much better. I like our current gear very much...it just needs some wins attached to make us all feel better
If it ain't broke  
section125 : 5/23/2019 9:46 am : link
don't fix it....
I wouldn’t mind blue numbers on the White roadies  
Ben in Tampa : 5/23/2019 9:48 am : link
The red trim isn’t bad, but they ARE big blue
I didn't realize  
Pete in MD : 5/23/2019 10:00 am : link
they ever wore blue pants,'76-'78 was before my time. There aren't too many pictures of that look but it wasn't too bad. The trim would obviously be different, not nearly as thick. They had an odd shade of blue back then too.
What do the players think about their uniforms?  
Marty in Albany : 5/23/2019 10:12 am : link
I'm surprised that reporters don't ask for their opinion. (It would be more interesting than much of what they write about in the off-season, and more truthful than the "I'm 100 percent healthy/I'll do whatever the coaches ask me to do" BS that they give to reporters.)

At the NFL draft, the college players who attend the draft are all dressed to the nines, so at least some players are interested in the way they look.

What is certain, is that the players all want to be visible on the field and are willing to adjust their uniforms to do so. If they can get away with wearing fancy shoes, they do it. The streamers hanging from DBs' belts are there for show. Players have even been known to dye their hair to get attention.

"Quick Daniel. Do you like having numbers on your shoulder pads?"
I never particularly cared about the uniform design....  
Hades07 : 5/23/2019 10:19 am : link
...some of my favorite uniforms are the Penn State Uniforms and the ones that the Lions wore for a period in the 90s, can't find a good picture of them. I really like the old 80s uniforms for the Giants. I know a lot don't, but it was the ones I grew up with.

Here are a couple of designs people have put out there....some pretty bad, but I am surprised that I like the white helmet with blue NY, not more but if asked I;d think it was dumb. Looking at it, it is pretty decent though.


Actually really like this red helmet too.

RE: I never particularly cared about the uniform design....  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 5/23/2019 10:35 am : link
In comment 14453362 Hades07 said:
Quote:
...some of my favorite uniforms are the Penn State Uniforms and the ones that the Lions wore for a period in the 90s, can't find a good picture of them. I really like the old 80s uniforms for the Giants. I know a lot don't, but it was the ones I grew up with.

Here are a couple of designs people have put out there....some pretty bad, but I am surprised that I like the white helmet with blue NY, not more but if asked I;d think it was dumb. Looking at it, it is pretty decent though.


Actually really like this red helmet too.


I would love to see a more modern look. Our uniforms are so fucking boring.
Ditch the royal blue, period.  
Russ in Queens, NYC : 5/23/2019 10:47 am : link
Go navy (or just a darker blue) helmets and jerseys with gray pants at home, white jerseys with red numbers and gray pants on the road.

I may be alone in loving the red alternate jerseys, but I'd bring them back.

Never, ever, EVER, get rid of the NY logo. Reserve the GIANTS helmet for throwback games.
For a throwback uniform...  
Post Time : 5/23/2019 10:53 am : link
I'd love to see the red jersey and tan pants...
White shirts, red numbers, gray pants  
GruningsOnTheHill : 5/23/2019 10:57 am : link
= best uni in all of sport.
I think our  
crackerjack465 : 5/23/2019 11:08 am : link
jerseys are some of the best in the league. I love the home jerseys now that they switched to white pants.

I love the color rush jerseys too. If they made the helmet the NY and used those as the permanent away jerseys, I could deal.

But I love our away jerseys the way they are for the most part. I'd be curious to see what they look like with white pants.
I would kill to get rid of the red numbers  
Greg from LI : 5/23/2019 11:23 am : link
Red should never be more than a trim color used sparingly.
I like the 67-74 uniforms the best.  
Elisha10 : 5/23/2019 11:24 am : link
Except royal blue helmet and no trim on the sleeves of the white jersey, so the whites would be the exact opposite of the blue. What bothers me the most about our current uniforms is that the thick blue-red-blue striping on the pants that match the red stripe on the helmet perfectly are gone. I also don’t like white at home and gray pants on the road. The pants and stripes should be the same. I prefer white, but can live with gray, it’s not that noticeable. I would not change them until after Eli retires. I wouldn’t mind the 80-99 look, but the helmet must stay the same and never change again!
.  
arcarsenal : 5/23/2019 11:39 am : link
I actually love the current road unis - and I like the current homes better now that the white pants are a fixture with them.

But, nothing will ever beat these and I really want the Giants to wear them more regularly again.

RE: I didn't realize  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 5/23/2019 11:54 am : link
In comment 14453333 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
they ever wore blue pants,'76-'78 was before my time. There aren't too many pictures of that look but it wasn't too bad. The trim would obviously be different, not nearly as thick. They had an odd shade of blue back then too.


Apologies in advance, but those unis are hideous.
I like all the uniforms the Giants currently use  
Rjanyg : 5/23/2019 11:54 am : link
However, I will say that the all white throwbacks look amazing with the modern style Helmets and jerseys.

If would add anything, maybe blue pants with road uniform like the picture of Van Pelt. Maybe have the blue numbers with red outline as well as an alternate uniform.
80s and 90s unis  
Optimus-NY : 5/23/2019 12:00 pm : link
hands down. The rest of you mongos are smokin' crack.
The uniform is fine  
NoPeanutz : 5/23/2019 12:06 pm : link
it's the bodies in the uniforms that has been looking outclassed.
Don't change anything. Changing unis every year is for the Jets.
limit to two colors  
haper : 5/23/2019 1:09 pm : link
I read an interview with a few of the ppl that help decide professional unis. They all agreed that every uni needs to be limited to only 2 primary colors across the hat / helmet, shirt, and pants (not including letters or numbers). The Giants violate this rule when wearing a blue helmet, white top and gray pants.
I love our current home uniforms, I really do.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/23/2019 1:12 pm : link
But as much as I love them, I am ready for a bit of a change. We've had these now since 2000. That's nearly 20 years, which is crazy when you think about it. I'd love to go back to the 80's/90's home uniforms. I think it's time. But I realize it probably won't happen.
From a nostalgia standpoint  
Matt G : 5/23/2019 1:28 pm : link
I enjoyed seeing Barkley in the 80s-90s uniforms



But our current uniforms are simple and classic... I think they should stick with them... I prefer how many of the top college programs (Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Alabama) stick with their traditional uniforms and never deviate
RE: From a nostalgia standpoint  
NYG007 : 5/23/2019 1:46 pm : link
In comment 14453663 Matt G said:
Quote:
I enjoyed seeing Barkley in the 80s-90s uniforms



But our current uniforms are simple and classic... I think they should stick with them... I prefer how many of the top college programs (Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Alabama) stick with their traditional uniforms and never deviate


Both of these should actually be our staple.
I really liked the early 00s away unis  
Sonic Youth : 5/23/2019 1:58 pm : link
Much better than the more recent ones. Wish they'd come back to that.
hated the grey pants  
GiantGrit : 5/23/2019 2:04 pm : link
color rush look is nice they should wear it more.

- a lot of people hated the red alternate jerseys, i think they looked bad because of the grey pants.

-on Madden i always rock the 80's helmet, red alternates and white pants with red seams down the sides of the pants. I think that would look fresh.

- In my early 20's but the old helmets shit on the new ones. I like how they updated them with a blue that pops more. Giants should stick with either one over the current helmets (which i do not hate, but i don't like as much)

- Btw, i hated the grey pants.
The ones from 2003  
Anakim : 5/23/2019 2:06 pm : link
Beautiful
I love this:  
Anakim : 5/23/2019 2:13 pm : link
For further refernece, look no further than the GUD  
truebluelarry : 5/23/2019 2:19 pm : link
for every single uniform combination the Giatns have ever worn since 1925, with 99.9% guaranteed accuracy:

http://www.gridiron-uniforms.com/GUD/controller/controller.php?action=teams&team_id=NYG

In my personal opinion, I like the Giants current uniform set a lot. The only changes I'd make would be wearing the grey pants with the blue jersys more often, I'm not crazy about the whitre pants, but they're fine as an alternate. I'd also like to see the red jerseys once a year as an alternate.
RE: I love this:  
Sean : 5/23/2019 2:20 pm : link
In comment 14453754 Anakim said:
Quote:


Eli’s rookie year.
RE: Should be  
truebluelarry : 5/23/2019 2:20 pm : link
In comment 14453220 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
1962 dark colored jerseys (blue #12), and 1971 white colored jerseys (white #32) and solid white or blue pants (opposite of the jersey)

I'm a uniform traditionalist and believe less is more.


There are so many mistakes in that picture it makes my head hurt!
I first wrote this for BBI six years ago (!)  
truebluelarry : 5/23/2019 2:23 pm : link
and updated it last year.

This discusses all of what you see on the GUD.
Becoming Big Blue - ( New Window )
I'd love if we'd go back to the GIANTS  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/23/2019 3:48 pm : link
helmet/unis of my youth, but se la vie.

I'm a sucker for retro unis: Pat Patriot, the old school Broncos, the 'Fins with the dolphin wearing a helmet...I miss those.
Go back to this immediately  
Go Terps : 5/23/2019 4:07 pm : link
Truebluelarry  
Elisha10 : 5/23/2019 5:01 pm : link
I noticed the Gridiron Football Database changed the 1953 white jersey to blue numbers, it always had red before I just checked it today. This contradicts your article and all the research that I have ever done. Is this a recent discovery by you, were you the one who had it changed or is it just a mistake?

Funny thing is, this is the white jersey that I think we should have always had. An exact opposite of the blue jersey. Do you have any information to why these were ditched after one year and why we added northwestern stripes to the white, but not the blue jersey? The 1968-1974 look is the closest thing to what I think our look should be. The only change I would make is removing the cuffs and collar on the white, and a royal blue helmet like now. When you think about it, we don't really have a classic look for our white jersey. I like blue numbers better, but we won so many big games in our red number jerseys. Which uniforms are your favorite?

And once again, thanks for your photos!
RE: Should be  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/23/2019 5:19 pm : link
In comment 14453220 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
1962 dark colored jerseys (blue #12), and 1971 white colored jerseys (white #32) and solid white or blue pants (opposite of the jersey)

I'm a uniform traditionalist and believe less is more.

A uniform traditionalist but you want blue pants? I guess maybe you saw Keanu Reeves wear blue pants and thought that was the coolest?
RE: Truebluelarry  
truebluelarry : 5/23/2019 8:22 pm : link
In comment 14454103 Elisha10 said:
Quote:
I noticed the Gridiron Football Database changed the 1953 white jersey to blue numbers, it always had red before I just checked it today. This contradicts your article and all the research that I have ever done. Is this a recent discovery by you, were you the one who had it changed or is it just a mistake?

Funny thing is, this is the white jersey that I think we should have always had. An exact opposite of the blue jersey. Do you have any information to why these were ditched after one year and why we added northwestern stripes to the white, but not the blue jersey? The 1968-1974 look is the closest thing to what I think our look should be. The only change I would make is removing the cuffs and collar on the white, and a royal blue helmet like now. When you think about it, we don't really have a classic look for our white jersey. I like blue numbers better, but we won so many big games in our red number jerseys. Which uniforms are your favorite?

And once again, thanks for your photos!


Yes, that is a recent find! We came across color photos about 2 weeks ago.

http://gud-updates.blogspot.com/2019/05/1953-55-new-york-giants.html
RE: Truebluelarry  
truebluelarry : 5/23/2019 8:30 pm : link
In comment 14454103 Elisha10 said:
Quote:

Funny thing is, this is the white jersey that I think we should have always had. An exact opposite of the blue jersey. Do you have any information to why these were ditched after one year and why we added northwestern stripes to the white, but not the blue jersey? The 1968-1974 look is the closest thing to what I think our look should be. The only change I would make is removing the cuffs and collar on the white, and a royal blue helmet like now. When you think about it, we don't really have a classic look for our white jersey. I like blue numbers better, but we won so many big games in our red number jerseys. Which uniforms are your favorite?

And once again, thanks for your photos!


I don't have any hard evidence to support this, but I suspect the change may have been in part due to the regime change from Steve Owen to Jim Lee Howell. Also, TV was becoming more prevalent and they were probably looking for something that would distinguish them more on BW TVs. That's why they wore white often at home these years, most teams wore dark uniforms and the white stood out on BW TVs.
The greatest Giants era  
bw in dc : 5/23/2019 8:53 pm : link
was '84 to '90. It was Camelot. It was the highlight of every one of my teenage years.

Those uniforms, home and away, should be brought back immediately. And worn forever.
Ditch the red  
Since1965 : 5/23/2019 9:12 pm : link
numbers and uniforms. After all, they are BIG BLUE!
No love for the 1975 look  
Bramton1 : 5/23/2019 9:13 pm : link
Embrace the awfulness!

RE: I wouldn’t mind blue numbers on the White roadies  
Rover : 5/23/2019 9:32 pm : link
In comment 14453316 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
The red trim isn’t bad, but they ARE big blue

Exactly. Like in the 2000-2004 unis.
That’s the only problem.
