It’s been awhile since the franchise has updated their look, not that they need any major updating. However, it is interesting to note that in the last few years they have embraced the “all white” throwback GIANTS look. I absolutely love this uniform. I do think nostalgia plays a role here too though & if we went back to the GIANTS look, we’d all be missing the ny logo in a few years.
I personally didn’t love the change to white pants a few years ago & prefer the gray. The Giants uniform which they wear in Dallas is my favorite - blue jersey with gray pants. The road whites haven’t been changed since 2005, 14 years now.
Obviously, I think most of us are ready to go back to the 80’s look (and mid 90’s to be fair).
There have long been rumors the Eagles want to go back to their kelly green & silver uniforms. I wonder if it’s time for us to consider going back to the GIANTS look of the 80’s/90’s especially as we usher in a new era with Daniel Jones.
I'm a uniform traditionalist and believe less is more.
That's quite an assumption.
As long as they keep the "NY" and not the "Giants", I will go along with most ideas.
As far as ushering in Dan Jones goes. NO! Drafting ANY player, potential or not, is no reason to change uniforms. If he were to fail, so would the uniform.
I'm kidding. I would prefer ditching the gray pants and red-numbered away jerseys (the Ohio State look.) Blue top, white pants at home; all white with blue numbers on the road; script NY logo on the helmet.
At the NFL draft, the college players who attend the draft are all dressed to the nines, so at least some players are interested in the way they look.
What is certain, is that the players all want to be visible on the field and are willing to adjust their uniforms to do so. If they can get away with wearing fancy shoes, they do it. The streamers hanging from DBs' belts are there for show. Players have even been known to dye their hair to get attention.
"Quick Daniel. Do you like having numbers on your shoulder pads?"
Here are a couple of designs people have put out there....some pretty bad, but I am surprised that I like the white helmet with blue NY, not more but if asked I;d think it was dumb. Looking at it, it is pretty decent though.
Actually really like this red helmet too.
I would love to see a more modern look. Our uniforms are so fucking boring.
I may be alone in loving the red alternate jerseys, but I'd bring them back.
Never, ever, EVER, get rid of the NY logo. Reserve the GIANTS helmet for throwback games.
I love the color rush jerseys too. If they made the helmet the NY and used those as the permanent away jerseys, I could deal.
But I love our away jerseys the way they are for the most part. I'd be curious to see what they look like with white pants.
But, nothing will ever beat these and I really want the Giants to wear them more regularly again.
Apologies in advance, but those unis are hideous.
If would add anything, maybe blue pants with road uniform like the picture of Van Pelt. Maybe have the blue numbers with red outline as well as an alternate uniform.
Don't change anything. Changing unis every year is for the Jets.
But our current uniforms are simple and classic... I think they should stick with them... I prefer how many of the top college programs (Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Alabama) stick with their traditional uniforms and never deviate
Both of these should actually be our staple.
- a lot of people hated the red alternate jerseys, i think they looked bad because of the grey pants.
-on Madden i always rock the 80's helmet, red alternates and white pants with red seams down the sides of the pants. I think that would look fresh.
- In my early 20's but the old helmets shit on the new ones. I like how they updated them with a blue that pops more. Giants should stick with either one over the current helmets (which i do not hate, but i don't like as much)
- Btw, i hated the grey pants.
http://www.gridiron-uniforms.com/GUD/controller/controller.php?action=teams&team_id=NYG
In my personal opinion, I like the Giants current uniform set a lot. The only changes I'd make would be wearing the grey pants with the blue jersys more often, I'm not crazy about the whitre pants, but they're fine as an alternate. I'd also like to see the red jerseys once a year as an alternate.
Eli’s rookie year.
There are so many mistakes in that picture it makes my head hurt!
This discusses all of what you see on the GUD.
Becoming Big Blue - ( New Window )
I'm a sucker for retro unis: Pat Patriot, the old school Broncos, the 'Fins with the dolphin wearing a helmet...I miss those.
Funny thing is, this is the white jersey that I think we should have always had. An exact opposite of the blue jersey. Do you have any information to why these were ditched after one year and why we added northwestern stripes to the white, but not the blue jersey? The 1968-1974 look is the closest thing to what I think our look should be. The only change I would make is removing the cuffs and collar on the white, and a royal blue helmet like now. When you think about it, we don't really have a classic look for our white jersey. I like blue numbers better, but we won so many big games in our red number jerseys. Which uniforms are your favorite?
And once again, thanks for your photos!
A uniform traditionalist but you want blue pants? I guess maybe you saw Keanu Reeves wear blue pants and thought that was the coolest?
Yes, that is a recent find! We came across color photos about 2 weeks ago.
http://gud-updates.blogspot.com/2019/05/1953-55-new-york-giants.html
I don't have any hard evidence to support this, but I suspect the change may have been in part due to the regime change from Steve Owen to Jim Lee Howell. Also, TV was becoming more prevalent and they were probably looking for something that would distinguish them more on BW TVs. That's why they wore white often at home these years, most teams wore dark uniforms and the white stood out on BW TVs.
Those uniforms, home and away, should be brought back immediately. And worn forever.
Exactly. Like in the 2000-2004 unis.
That’s the only problem.