Let’s talk NYG uniforms Sean : 5/23/2019 8:52 am

It’s been awhile since the franchise has updated their look, not that they need any major updating. However, it is interesting to note that in the last few years they have embraced the “all white” throwback GIANTS look. I absolutely love this uniform. I do think nostalgia plays a role here too though & if we went back to the GIANTS look, we’d all be missing the ny logo in a few years.



I personally didn’t love the change to white pants a few years ago & prefer the gray. The Giants uniform which they wear in Dallas is my favorite - blue jersey with gray pants. The road whites haven’t been changed since 2005, 14 years now.



Obviously, I think most of us are ready to go back to the 80’s look (and mid 90’s to be fair).



There have long been rumors the Eagles want to go back to their kelly green & silver uniforms. I wonder if it’s time for us to consider going back to the GIANTS look of the 80’s/90’s especially as we usher in a new era with Daniel Jones.







