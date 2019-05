Letís talk NYG uniforms Sean : 5/23/2019 8:52 am

Itís been awhile since the franchise has updated their look, not that they need any major updating. However, it is interesting to note that in the last few years they have embraced the ďall whiteĒ throwback GIANTS look. I absolutely love this uniform. I do think nostalgia plays a role here too though & if we went back to the GIANTS look, weíd all be missing the ny logo in a few years.



I personally didnít love the change to white pants a few years ago & prefer the gray. The Giants uniform which they wear in Dallas is my favorite - blue jersey with gray pants. The road whites havenít been changed since 2005, 14 years now.



Obviously, I think most of us are ready to go back to the 80ís look (and mid 90ís to be fair).



There have long been rumors the Eagles want to go back to their kelly green & silver uniforms. I wonder if itís time for us to consider going back to the GIANTS look of the 80ís/90ís especially as we usher in a new era with Daniel Jones.