Project your (3) Favorite Giants on the Roster by week 6

I'm very excited about Peppers, I think he'll become a fan favorite on Defense. I think Dexter will be as advertised by week 6 and I think Hernandez will become a fan favorite as well.
I don't see it with soon to be 31 year old Tate, rarely do WRs perform well past the age of 30. I think that was a really bad signing in terms of what he will bring with pure receiving ability. I guess we needed something to fill the Odell void. Maybe I just have a bad taste in my mouth from the whole Brandon Marshall signing though. Hope I'm wrong.
RE: 4 decent NFL starters is not enough to build a dynasty
Andy Reid has won absolutely zero as a Head Coach unless you are satisfied making the playoffs and losing. Go back to rooting for the Jets or the Cowboys or whatever team you came from.
Tate, Shepard, and Barkley along with Rosas are the only Giants that would be sure starters for any other NFL team...
Kevin Zeitler, Will Hernandez, and Janoris Jenkins would start for lots of teams. With others like Tomlinson, Hill, Peppers, Baker, Lawrence, Engram, Ogletree, Carter, Bethea, etc. it depends on what you mean by "sure starters".
I suspect the main problem with this team will be depth, rather than front-line talent. Can't predict injuries, obviously.
What a bunch of horseshit. I'm sure you believe you are insightful... you are not. You clearly are indeed the worst poster on BBI... congratulations!
That's got to be trolling. Andre is 32 and hasn't played in nearly six years.
Looking back, Andre's Achilles tear in 2009 may have been the first hint of how the Reese/Coughlin era would go down the tubes. Long before the awful drafts of 2012-2016, Giants were dropping like flies - some before they got close to playing in a game.
Runner up - Carter. Reminds me of Corey Miller a little bit, maybe more pass rush twitch kinda different players but I think we can get a similar career out of carter. He looks like a pro in the making.
wager straight up Sheppard has a better season the Tate, given 1) this is the first year SS comes out from large shadow cast by OBJ and 2) Tate is right at the point, or at least close to, the downside of his career, and SS is still ascending.
It's far more likely that Tate will setting the table for SS, than OBJ was ever gonna a set the table for anyone besides himself.
New additions
Zietler
Peppers
Remmers
Darkhorse RB Jones
Just getting two Veterans on the offensive line makes me
a lot more comfortable to start the season .
Peppers might not be Collins in the run game but an upgrade
in the passing game .
I like bringing Jones in to help wear down defenses
while spelling SB ...
Love the Lawrence pick he is a monster
Baker was my favorite CB coming out
and I expect Carter to really step it up in the
pass rush and make plays with his length .
Solder, Zeitler, Engram, Hernandez are all “starter caliber” (at least) ... and suggesting no player on defense would start anywhere else is beyond absurd
BJ Hill
Peppers
Beal
Tate
Dexter Lawrence
Jabrill Peppers
I'm excited for a lot more than that though
Lorenzo Carter
I always love Shep.
And I hope Dexter can help turn our run defense into an elite unit.
Connelly(i think he'll get thrown in early)
Carter(someone tweeted how he's down more in 4 starts last year than he did his last year at UGA)
I also think Bethea, Tomlinson, Ogletree, Shepard are worthy of a mention.
I think folks (even folks here) are sleeping on a team with a whole bunch of good players. (Not named Eli or Saquon!)
Mine;
Golden
Lawrence
Shepard
I like Beal too.
I'm curious what we do with Jack Rabbit if both Beal and Baker are good-great outside corners.
OOOps no Saquon?
BJ Hill, Golden, and Beal.
Quote:
then I think Lawrence or BJ Hill, and then, for my dark horse, Slinging' Sammy Beal.
I like Beal too.
I'm curious what we do with Jack Rabbit if both Beal and Baker are good-great outside corners.
Depends on what trade offer becomes available when DG shops him, but corners are ALWAYS getting dinged. Make a rotation of the 3 of them, remember Beal is also working the slot, IIRC.
Lawrence (will help with run D and keep LBs clean)
Zeitler (will reduce interior pressure and create room for Barkley)
Lawrence
I think Kevin Zeitler will be up there
Dexter Lawrence because I love the monsters
Hernandez
Zeitler
Hill
Lawrence
Carter
Peppers
Beal/Baker/Love
... wow, it’s nice to actually have quite a few options to choose from this year
Dexter Lawrence
Jabrill Peppers
Who wouldn't love more BJ's?
Shumur will get him involved.
—Shep
—Engram
—Peppers
2. Carter
3. Tate
Didn’t think too hard
Mind reader...
I don't see it with soon to be 31 year old Tate, rarely do WRs perform well past the age of 30. I think that was a really bad signing in terms of what he will bring with pure receiving ability. I guess we needed something to fill the Odell void. Maybe I just have a bad taste in my mouth from the whole Brandon Marshall signing though. Hope I'm wrong.
Because the OP specifically said to exclude Saquon from your list.
Quote:
I'll go SB, Zeitler, Peppers with Eli getting a sentimental vote
Because the OP specifically said to exclude Saquon from your list.
And Eli for that matter.
Peppers
Zeitler
HM: Will Hernandez
Andy Reid has won absolutely zero as a Head Coach unless you are satisfied making the playoffs and losing. Go back to rooting for the Jets or the Cowboys or whatever team you came from.
Lawrence
Peppers
Carter
X-man
Peppers
Barkley
Manning
Goodson
Lawrence
What a bunch of horseshit. I'm sure you believe you are insightful... you are not. You clearly are indeed the worst poster on BBI... congratulations!
Looking back, Andre's Achilles tear in 2009 may have been the first hint of how the Reese/Coughlin era would go down the tubes. Long before the awful drafts of 2012-2016, Giants were dropping like flies - some before they got close to playing in a game.
Runner up - Carter. Reminds me of Corey Miller a little bit, maybe more pass rush twitch kinda different players but I think we can get a similar career out of carter. He looks like a pro in the making.
You forgot Jonas Seawright!!
It's far more likely that Tate will setting the table for SS, than OBJ was ever gonna a set the table for anyone besides himself.
Zietler
Peppers
Remmers
Darkhorse RB Jones
Just getting two Veterans on the offensive line makes me
a lot more comfortable to start the season .
Peppers might not be Collins in the run game but an upgrade
in the passing game .
I like bringing Jones in to help wear down defenses
while spelling SB ...
Love the Lawrence pick he is a monster
Baker was my favorite CB coming out
and I expect Carter to really step it up in the
pass rush and make plays with his length .
Solder, Zeitler, Engram, Hernandez are all “starter caliber” (at least) ... and suggesting no player on defense would start anywhere else is beyond absurd