Project your (3) Favorite Giants on the Roster by week 6

V.I.G. : 5/23/2019 3:59 pm
/
/
for this one, exclude Eli & Saquon from your list.

Mine includes a bit of a projection
Will Hernandez
Golden Tate
Markus Golden

I'm long Gold[en]

.  
Diver_Down : 5/23/2019 4:03 pm : link
Will Hernandez
BJ Hill
Peppers
Going to say  
gmen9892 : 5/23/2019 4:04 pm : link
Zeitler
Beal
Tate
Baker,  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/23/2019 4:08 pm : link
Lawrence, & Hernandez.
3 favorite  
dtman1 : 5/23/2019 4:13 pm : link
Hernandez, Zeitler, Engram
Mine  
mavric : 5/23/2019 4:20 pm : link
Sam Beal
Dexter Lawrence
Jabrill Peppers

I'm excited for a lot more than that though
Dexter Lawrence  
Jay on the Island : 5/23/2019 4:21 pm : link
Will Hernandez
Lorenzo Carter
I'll try  
Ira : 5/23/2019 4:23 pm : link
Baker, Zeitler and Peppers.
Saquan, Tate and Jones.  
Blue21 : 5/23/2019 4:26 pm : link
Jones cause he hasn't played yet so he doesn't suck. I'm very confident the other two won't suck.
Would be great if it were Zeitler, Hernandez and Remmers.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/23/2019 4:26 pm : link
More likely combination might be Peppers, Bethea and Thomas.
Saquon, Peppers, and Eli  
BigBlue2112 : 5/23/2019 4:27 pm : link
CANT WAIT.
I'm mostly looking forward to  
adamg : 5/23/2019 4:29 pm : link
Baker. I think he'll be my favorite player this year.

I always love Shep.

And I hope Dexter can help turn our run defense into an elite unit.
How do people not say Saquon!?  
armstead98 : 5/23/2019 4:34 pm : link
I'll go SB, Zeitler, Peppers with Eli getting a sentimental vote
The OP said to exlude  
Aaron Thomas : 5/23/2019 4:39 pm : link
Saquon and Eli. Mine would be Hernandez, Baker and Peppers.
Terrible reading on my part  
armstead98 : 5/23/2019 4:46 pm : link
In that case, Peppers, Zeitler and DeAndre Baker.
hmm  
Platos : 5/23/2019 4:56 pm : link
Peppers
Connelly(i think he'll get thrown in early)
Carter(someone tweeted how he's down more in 4 starts last year than he did his last year at UGA)
At least there are more potential favorites than in the past.  
Ivan15 : 5/23/2019 5:05 pm : link
Too often our favorites turned out to be busts and bad signings.
It's pretty interesting the number of really good choices  
BillT : 5/23/2019 5:09 pm : link
Beal, Peppers, Golden, Hernandez, Zeitler, Engram< Tate, Lawrence, Hill, Carter, Baker.

I also think Bethea, Tomlinson, Ogletree, Shepard are worthy of a mention.

I think folks (even folks here) are sleeping on a team with a whole bunch of good players. (Not named Eli or Saquon!)

Mine;

Golden
Lawrence
Shepard
Let's All Hope It's  
wonderback : 5/23/2019 5:21 pm : link
Pio, Zeitler and Remmers. Because then we know what follows.
Interesting,  
darren in pdx : 5/23/2019 5:28 pm : link
I’ll go with Lawrence, Golden and Shep. But there’s a few others I could easily list as well, like Carter, X-man, Beal, Baker, Tate, Engram, Zeitler, and Jones if he was going to start the season.
Saquon is the no-brainer.  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/23/2019 6:07 pm : link
then I think Lawrence or BJ Hill, and then, for my dark horse, Slinging' Sammy Beal.
RE: Saquon is the no-brainer.  
adamg : 5/23/2019 6:09 pm : link
In comment 14454140 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
then I think Lawrence or BJ Hill, and then, for my dark horse, Slinging' Sammy Beal.


I like Beal too.

I'm curious what we do with Jack Rabbit if both Beal and Baker are good-great outside corners.
RE: Saquon is the no-brainer.  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/23/2019 6:09 pm : link
In comment 14454140 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
then I think Lawrence or BJ Hill, and then, for my dark horse, Slinging' Sammy Beal.


OOOps no Saquon?

BJ Hill, Golden, and Beal.
RE: RE: Saquon is the no-brainer.  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/23/2019 6:12 pm : link
In comment 14454141 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 14454140 BlueLou'sBack said:


Quote:


then I think Lawrence or BJ Hill, and then, for my dark horse, Slinging' Sammy Beal.



I like Beal too.

I'm curious what we do with Jack Rabbit if both Beal and Baker are good-great outside corners.


Depends on what trade offer becomes available when DG shops him, but corners are ALWAYS getting dinged. Make a rotation of the 3 of them, remember Beal is also working the slot, IIRC.
2 D, one O  
RobCarpenter : 5/23/2019 6:46 pm : link
Peppers (he’ll move all over the D and be a playmaker)
Lawrence (will help with run D and keep LBs clean)
Zeitler (will reduce interior pressure and create room for Barkley)
Lorenzo Carter, Evan Engram, Janoris Jenkins  
Angus : 5/23/2019 7:01 pm : link
It will be cool if we can remember to go back after week six and look who we thought we would like.
Tough cuz of the youth  
Nine-Tails : 5/23/2019 7:05 pm : link
Carter, Engram, Baker
Saquan, Eli, Baker  
Rong5611 : 5/23/2019 8:10 pm : link
.
Engram  
GothamGiants : 5/23/2019 8:14 pm : link
Peppers
Lawrence
Lots of reading comprehension issues here...  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/23/2019 8:17 pm : link
...often coupled with difficulty spelling “Saquon”.
Jeez tough one  
Joey in VA : 5/23/2019 8:21 pm : link
Will Hernandez is already a favorite
I think Kevin Zeitler will be up there
Dexter Lawrence because I love the monsters
Saquon  
GothamGiants : 5/23/2019 8:23 pm : link
Engram
Hernandez
Zeitler
Hill
Lawrence
Carter
Peppers
Beal/Baker/Love

... wow, it’s nice to actually have quite a few options to choose from this year
Alex Tanney, Chad Wheeler, Avery Moss.  
Klaatu : 5/23/2019 8:30 pm : link
.....
Love Moore BJ  
Giantimistic : 5/23/2019 8:39 pm : link
!
...  
Steve in ATL : 5/23/2019 8:43 pm : link
Zeitler
Dexter Lawrence
Jabrill Peppers
RE: Love Moore BJ  
Klaatu : 5/23/2019 8:44 pm : link
In comment 14454237 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
!


Who wouldn't love more BJ's?
My 3(a)  
V.I.G. : 5/23/2019 9:01 pm : link
If Lawrence is our goal line Fridge and takes one in.

Shumur will get him involved.
No Doubt About It  
looie : 5/23/2019 9:12 pm : link
Tittle, Robustelli and Gifford.
My three  
PhilSimms15 : 5/23/2019 9:14 pm : link
And I’m still depressed that I can’t include Odell:

—Shep
—Engram
—Peppers
Good question  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/23/2019 9:21 pm : link
1. Lawrence
2. Carter
3. Tate

Didn’t think too hard
Prob should’ve had  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/23/2019 9:22 pm : link
Zeitler there
...  
christian : 5/23/2019 10:34 pm : link
Hernandez, Tomlinson, Baker
RE: Alex Tanney, Chad Wheeler, Avery Moss.  
Jimmy Googs : 5/23/2019 10:55 pm : link
In comment 14454233 Klaatu said:
Quote:
.....


Mind reader...
Peppers, Dexter, and Hernandez  
justafan : 5/23/2019 11:52 pm : link
I'm very excited about Peppers, I think he'll become a fan favorite on Defense. I think Dexter will be as advertised by week 6 and I think Hernandez will become a fan favorite as well.


I don't see it with soon to be 31 year old Tate, rarely do WRs perform well past the age of 30. I think that was a really bad signing in terms of what he will bring with pure receiving ability. I guess we needed something to fill the Odell void. Maybe I just have a bad taste in my mouth from the whole Brandon Marshall signing though. Hope I'm wrong.
Excluding Saquon  
TD : 5/24/2019 12:29 am : link
It would be the two Guards and Engram.
RE: How do people not say Saquon!?  
Leg of Theismann : 5/24/2019 1:36 am : link
In comment 14454091 armstead98 said:
Quote:
I'll go SB, Zeitler, Peppers with Eli getting a sentimental vote


Because the OP specifically said to exclude Saquon from your list.
RE: RE: How do people not say Saquon!?  
Leg of Theismann : 5/24/2019 1:37 am : link
In comment 14454390 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 14454091 armstead98 said:


Quote:


I'll go SB, Zeitler, Peppers with Eli getting a sentimental vote



Because the OP specifically said to exclude Saquon from your list.


And Eli for that matter.
If I had to choose 3  
Mike in NY : 5/24/2019 4:06 am : link
Golden
Peppers
Zeitler
HM: Will Hernandez
If Peppers, Golden and Lawrence are doing well enough  
George from PA : 5/24/2019 4:27 am : link
The Giants are winning as Barkley with stronger OL will be dominating
As far as I know  
GiantsBlowout : 5/24/2019 6:32 am : link
As far as I can see-

Tate, Shepard, and Barkley along with Rosas are the only Giants that would be sure starters for any other NFL team

Maybe Nate Solder but he's breaking down
Bellicheck, you have to admire his nose for when to let someone go
4 decent NFL starters is not enough to build a dynasty  
GiantsBlowout : 5/24/2019 6:48 am : link
0-16 is a real possibility......more likely we will go 4-12 .

Shumar will likely be fired for this. His problem is the Giants hierarchy will never let this guy make his own decisions

Same with Ben MacAdoo, he was very limited in applying discipline and who took the field

If you give a man a job, let him do his job- hands off

Only a fool will take the job as the next Giants HC, or someone desperate.

Tom Coughlin had the backbone and gravitas to be left alone. and the smarts to bag the season and replace Kurt Warner. I wanted Tom as our next HC but over the years he did not grow on me- the opposite.
He was a fixer but hard to like

We need a guy with pedigree like Andy Reid to come in here as HC/GM
Someone with a proven record of success to change the whole culture

Mr Mara please hire compitent football people and then sit back and enjoy the games. You totally embarrased yourself in the Eli benching fiasco
RE: 4 decent NFL starters is not enough to build a dynasty  
Mike in NY : 5/24/2019 7:28 am : link
In comment 14454417 GiantsBlowout said:
Quote:
0-16 is a real possibility......more likely we will go 4-12 .

Shumar will likely be fired for this. His problem is the Giants hierarchy will never let this guy make his own decisions

Same with Ben MacAdoo, he was very limited in applying discipline and who took the field

If you give a man a job, let him do his job- hands off

Only a fool will take the job as the next Giants HC, or someone desperate.

Tom Coughlin had the backbone and gravitas to be left alone. and the smarts to bag the season and replace Kurt Warner. I wanted Tom as our next HC but over the years he did not grow on me- the opposite.
He was a fixer but hard to like

We need a guy with pedigree like Andy Reid to come in here as HC/GM
Someone with a proven record of success to change the whole culture

Mr Mara please hire compitent football people and then sit back and enjoy the games. You totally embarrased yourself in the Eli benching fiasco


Andy Reid has won absolutely zero as a Head Coach unless you are satisfied making the playoffs and losing. Go back to rooting for the Jets or the Cowboys or whatever team you came from.
Focus on the newcomers on D...  
KingBlue : 5/24/2019 8:06 am : link
Baker
Lawrence
Peppers
Rosas, Engram and Baker  
Gmanfandan : 5/24/2019 8:10 am : link
With a nod to Carter
RE: As far as I know  
KingBlue : 5/24/2019 8:19 am : link
In comment 14454415 GiantsBlowout said:
Quote:
As far as I can see-

Tate, Shepard, and Barkley along with Rosas are the only Giants that would be sure starters for any other NFL team

Maybe Nate Solder but he's breaking down
Bellicheck, you have to admire his nose for when to let someone go


Amazing, for such a newbie, you are in the running for the worst poster on BBI. That is quite an accomplishment.
RE: RE: As far as I know  
GiantsBlowout : 5/24/2019 9:24 am : link
In comment 14454459 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14454415 GiantsBlowout said:


Quote:


As far as I can see-

Tate, Shepard, and Barkley along with Rosas are the only Giants that would be sure starters for any other NFL team

Maybe Nate Solder but he's breaking down
Bellicheck, you have to admire his nose for when to let someone go



Amazing, for such a newbie, you are in the running for the worst poster on BBI. That is quite an accomplishment.


Thanks. I kind of take that a huge compliment, although I see a lot of posters agree with me, they stay low proflle and try not to incur the wrath of the herd

I see the herd as always running blind.......the prisoners of group thought

As one of the worst teams in the league last year a marginal improvement would be nice. We need a 5 year plan. The present HC may not last. He's a nice guy but as Leo Deroucher said

Nice guys finish last. Having said that I'm rooting for Pat. He reminds me of Pete Carroll in temperment. Pete had a long journey to success
he bombed with the Jets and Patriots before his huge success with Seattle

If Pat does go I'd love to lure Sean Payton back home. On a side note, why has no one ever given Jim Fassell another shot?

We need a no nonsense guy like Reid or Payton, who probably would never move here.

Gettleman will have a huge impact on the 5 yr re-building but its possible will never see the fruits of his labor. he and Daniel Jones are tied at the hip

We are coming off a suprising 5-11 season. a late season surge put us
at 5 wins

I can see us repeating 5-11, but 0-16 is not out of the question.

It all depends on when Eli is sitting down and if Barkley can hold up under a big workload. If Andre Brown is healed, I'd bring him back to spell Barkley

Giants improved from 3-13 to 5-11 last year. 7-9 is likely their 2019 record at this pace 9-7, 11-5 gives us a 3 year plan to get back to respectability

then agin MacAdoo came in and went straight to 11-5

I'm hoping for that kind of miracle revival, knowing full well this team could also tank. This is the mystery season, so much roster change

Only a fool would bet on where the Giants are headed. Cant wait to see the cowboys game....it will tell us a lot, win or lose
All Defense (and maybe a returner)  
Spider in Warwick : 5/24/2019 10:59 am : link
Peppers, Carter, Baker
All depends on how quick the defense gells...  
NephilimGiants : 5/24/2019 11:04 am : link
Pepper
Carter
X-man
There aren’t enough who seem destined for dominance yet  
giantsFC : 5/24/2019 11:11 am : link
But ig

Peppers
Barkley
Manning
Aw shit  
giantsFC : 5/24/2019 11:15 am : link
Peppers
Goodson
Lawrence
Giants Blowout  
MarkT : 5/24/2019 11:34 am : link
Again, bullshit and no facts. par for the course. Your lack of knowledge is staggering.
RE: As far as I know  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/24/2019 1:03 pm : link
GiantsBlowout said:
Quote:
As far as I can see-

Tate, Shepard, and Barkley along with Rosas are the only Giants that would be sure starters for any other NFL team...

Kevin Zeitler, Will Hernandez, and Janoris Jenkins would start for lots of teams. With others like Tomlinson, Hill, Peppers, Baker, Lawrence, Engram, Ogletree, Carter, Bethea, etc. it depends on what you mean by "sure starters".

I suspect the main problem with this team will be depth, rather than front-line talent. Can't predict injuries, obviously.
RE: RE: RE: As far as I know  
KingBlue : 5/24/2019 1:45 pm : link
In comment 14454542 GiantsBlowout said:
Quote:
In comment 14454459 KingBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 14454415 GiantsBlowout said:


Quote:


As far as I can see-

Tate, Shepard, and Barkley along with Rosas are the only Giants that would be sure starters for any other NFL team

Maybe Nate Solder but he's breaking down
Bellicheck, you have to admire his nose for when to let someone go



Amazing, for such a newbie, you are in the running for the worst poster on BBI. That is quite an accomplishment.



Thanks. I kind of take that a huge compliment, although I see a lot of posters agree with me, they stay low proflle and try not to incur the wrath of the herd

I see the herd as always running blind.......the prisoners of group thought

As one of the worst teams in the league last year a marginal improvement would be nice. We need a 5 year plan. The present HC may not last. He's a nice guy but as Leo Deroucher said

Nice guys finish last. Having said that I'm rooting for Pat. He reminds me of Pete Carroll in temperment. Pete had a long journey to success
he bombed with the Jets and Patriots before his huge success with Seattle

If Pat does go I'd love to lure Sean Payton back home. On a side note, why has no one ever given Jim Fassell another shot?

We need a no nonsense guy like Reid or Payton, who probably would never move here.

Gettleman will have a huge impact on the 5 yr re-building but its possible will never see the fruits of his labor. he and Daniel Jones are tied at the hip

We are coming off a suprising 5-11 season. a late season surge put us
at 5 wins

I can see us repeating 5-11, but 0-16 is not out of the question.

It all depends on when Eli is sitting down and if Barkley can hold up under a big workload. If Andre Brown is healed, I'd bring him back to spell Barkley

Giants improved from 3-13 to 5-11 last year. 7-9 is likely their 2019 record at this pace 9-7, 11-5 gives us a 3 year plan to get back to respectability

then agin MacAdoo came in and went straight to 11-5

I'm hoping for that kind of miracle revival, knowing full well this team could also tank. This is the mystery season, so much roster change

Only a fool would bet on where the Giants are headed. Cant wait to see the cowboys game....it will tell us a lot, win or lose


What a bunch of horseshit. I'm sure you believe you are insightful... you are not. You clearly are indeed the worst poster on BBI... congratulations!
Ha - I missed the Andre Brown suggestion above.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/24/2019 2:00 pm : link
That's got to be trolling. Andre is 32 and hasn't played in nearly six years.

Looking back, Andre's Achilles tear in 2009 may have been the first hint of how the Reese/Coughlin era would go down the tubes. Long before the awful drafts of 2012-2016, Giants were dropping like flies - some before they got close to playing in a game.
Engram,  
djm : 5/24/2019 2:27 pm : link
Tate and Peppers.

Runner up - Carter. Reminds me of Corey Miller a little bit, maybe more pass rush twitch kinda different players but I think we can get a similar career out of carter. He looks like a pro in the making.
Hernandez...  
Johnny5 : 5/24/2019 7:02 pm : link
...Zeitler and Tate
Golden is a good choice  
Jay in Toronto : 5/24/2019 7:21 pm : link
But I would go with Peppers, Carter and Engram
RE: Alex Tanney, Chad Wheeler, Avery Moss.  
Jay in Toronto : 5/24/2019 7:24 pm : link
In comment 14454233 Klaatu said:
Quote:
.....


You forgot Jonas Seawright!!
Tate is getting a lot of love on this thread, but I'd be willing to  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/24/2019 8:34 pm : link
wager straight up Sheppard has a better season the Tate, given 1) this is the first year SS comes out from large shadow cast by OBJ and 2) Tate is right at the point, or at least close to, the downside of his career, and SS is still ascending.

It's far more likely that Tate will setting the table for SS, than OBJ was ever gonna a set the table for anyone besides himself.
Lawrence Baker and Carter .  
Bluesbreaker : 5/24/2019 11:22 pm : link
New additions
Zietler
Peppers
Remmers
Darkhorse RB Jones

Just getting two Veterans on the offensive line makes me
a lot more comfortable to start the season .
Peppers might not be Collins in the run game but an upgrade
in the passing game .
I like bringing Jones in to help wear down defenses
while spelling SB ...
Love the Lawrence pick he is a monster
Baker was my favorite CB coming out
and I expect Carter to really step it up in the
pass rush and make plays with his length .
Zeitler, Hernandez, Peppers  
PatersonPlank : 12:20 pm : link
.
RE: As far as I know  
GothamGiants : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14454415 GiantsBlowout said:
Quote:
As far as I can see-

Tate, Shepard, and Barkley along with Rosas are the only Giants that would be sure starters for any other NFL team

Maybe Nate Solder but he's breaking down
Bellicheck, you have to admire his nose for when to let someone go


Solder, Zeitler, Engram, Hernandez are all “starter caliber” (at least) ... and suggesting no player on defense would start anywhere else is beyond absurd
