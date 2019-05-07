Golden Tate on Daniel Jones

"He's doing a good job," Tate said. "If you just look at talent-wise, the guy has a super, super strong arm. He can move around a little bit. But with quarterbacks, you just never know, you never know because it's such a mental game."
There's some obvious embellishing there because Tate is a good teammate. But I think thus far its at least obvious enough that concerns about Jones' arm strength throughout the draft process were ridiculously overblown.
He's a teammate so I won't put much stock into his statement
but I am very encouraged by the number of people who have said that Jones has a stronger arm than they expected. During the draft he was said to have average to slightly above average arm strength. Now that many have said otherwise it should put to bed the lack of arm strength nonsense that some continue to pedal.
As Jones gets older, stronger, and improves his technique his arm strength will continue to improve. If that was the only knock for some then his future is promising.
RE: I'm sure Jones doesn't really have a SUPER strong arm.
Which leads to just maybe ... just maybe he would not have lasted until 17 ....
Which leads to just maybe ... just maybe he would not have lasted until 17 ....
Putting the arm strength debate aside, I have no doubt that the Giants
It was mental processing speed. He appeared indecisive at times and a beat late getting the ball out of his hand. That kind of hesitancy can be the result of things other than processing speed, it could simply be a lack of trust in the receiver, or some other communication issue that has nothing to do with his processing speed. He scored 37 on the wonderlic so that's encouraging.
Paul Emery had this to say...
Quote:
As he played for David Cutcliffe at Duke, people assume he’s great in terms of football intelligence – but what I see on tape is the opposite. When his first read isn’t there, he’s hesitant and holds the ball too long. He then takes far too many sacks. His footwork and mechanics are okay, but they look a little deliberate to me. His arm is okay, but on deeper balls he can’t make the Drew Lock type throw and it’s more touched in, which will give NFL safeties time to make a play on the ball.
Sy'56 had this to say...
Quote:
However, there were constant red flags in his tape that are hard to ignore. He didn’t see things well and his decisions were too inconsistent....Jones has enough arm strength, touch, and athletic ability. But there isn’t a quick mind here, he doesn’t see everything a top tier QB does whether it is coverage or pass rush based.
The draftniks seem to give him credit for enough arm strength, decent but not great accuracy, good athletic ability, good mechanics, top notch toughness and leadership, but most question his mental game in one way or another. We will see, it could be a confidence issue in terms of his teammates being overmatched. That won't be the case in the NFL (i.e, it won't be Duke vs Alabama).
Daniel Jones has franchise quarterback “potential”. He has the size, athleticism, arm strength, accuracy along with the ability to throw from the pocket that you look for in a potential franchise quarterback. Daniel has excellent maturity in all facets of his game and because he is so respected by his teammates he has excellent leadership skills to make the players around him better. He can throw on the move with accuracy and has the ability to change his release point without losing any accuracy or velocity. He can play from under center or in a spread offense because of his quick feet and excellent balance. Daniel is smart and goes through his progressions and if he can break the habit of trying to make every play a big play, Daniel could reach his full potential as a franchise quarterback in the NFL.
p.s.--One concern I have that nobody has mentioned is the durability. He takes a lot of hits and has played through some minor injuries, which gets him credit for toughness, but I wonder how many NFL games will be missed because of the pounding he takes. He is a big guy, but he is long and lean and presents a good target to passrushers. He may be more Ben Rothlesberger than Eli Manning when it comes to health.
on the accuracy of his throws;
his understanding of the playbook;
his ability to read defenses;
his ability to find open receivers;
the timing of his throws;
his mental toughness to absorb hits and not get gun shy;
his decision making ability about when throw to a covered receiver and when to eat the ball or throw it away (and never to try to throw left-handed (grin));
his elusiveness in the pocket;
his ability to run to his left or right and complete passes;
his personality,
his dedication to the game;
his ability as a team leader, and a whole shit-load of other stuff.
Having only average arm strength (if that is what he has) is kinda at the bottom of my list.
Poor build. Very skinny and narrow. Ended the '99 season weighing 195 pounds and still looks like a rail at 211. Looks a little frail and lacks great physical stature and strength. Can get pushed down more easily than you'd like. Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush. Lacks a really strong arm. Can't drive the ball down the field and does not throw a really tight spiral. System-type player who can get exposed if he must ad-lib and do things on his own.
That was Tom Brady's negative report coming out of college.
RE: I'm sure Jones doesn't really have a SUPER strong arm.
There's some obvious embellishing there because Tate is a good teammate. But I think thus far its at least obvious enough that concerns about Jones' arm strength throughout the draft process were ridiculously overblown.
Hard to tell how much of it is sincere and how much is him just being a good teammate.
The concern in some circles is exactly what Tate brought up. I saw a QB in Senior Bowl week that seemed to at times struggle with processing quickly what he saw on the field. It is practically my only concern of all of Jones' makeup.
However that concern is a big one. He learned under the best in Cutcliffe so if their is a ' speed of mental processing' issue it is unlikely to magically get better in the Pro game.
Again its waaaay early but you hear he is processing a little slowly right now. Is it a result of simply getting acclimated to the system? Quite possible. Or is it partially because he is not gifted in processing the field quickly either? Or a combination of both.
Paul Emery had this to say...
Sy'56 had this to say...
If anything prevents Jones from becoming a top QB its going to be the concerns that Emery and Sy reflected above.
I waffle on him a lot because their is alot to like but we passed up Josh Allen for him. And you wonder if the Giants were blinded by all the other stuff he brought to the table character wise.
I was shocked that Jones was the pick. Not because I don't think he's good but because Josh Allen was on the board. I would have been very happy with Jones at 17 or with a trade up. My only real concern with Jones was his arm strength. I wasn't sure if he had enough to be a true franchise QB. Could he handle throwing in the windy winter months at home?
With each passing practice I get more excited about Jones' upside because I have seen several new reports praising his arm strength.
As for his frame, Eli was 5 lbs lighter when he was drafted. One of the benefits of Jones sitting is that he will have time to add size to his frame before he is called upon to start.
Paul Emery had this to say...
Sy'56 had this to say...
If anything prevents Jones from becoming a top QB its going to be the concerns that Emery and Sy reflected above.
I waffle on him a lot because their is alot to like but we passed up Josh Allen for him. And you wonder if the Giants were blinded by all the other stuff he brought to the table character wise.
It’s a concern for sure ... although I wonder how much of that was due to the terrible OL “protection” and the general lack of separation his WRs could get (not to mention dropping a ton of the passes)
Because quite notably Cutcliffe has been clear that the QB has to get rid of the ball in 2.8 seconds and it's not like Jones had a ton of time to sit in the pocket and mull over options. I'm not a scout, by any means, but it hasn't seemed to me that he's indecisive at all.
We will really find out if he can play fast when he's playing in actual NFL games and the bullets are flying.
RE: The knock on Jones for processing speed is an interesting one
Because quite notably Cutcliffe has been clear that the QB has to get rid of the ball in 2.8 seconds and it's not like Jones had a ton of time to sit in the pocket and mull over options. I'm not a scout, by any means, but it hasn't seemed to me that he's indecisive at all.
We will really find out if he can play fast when he's playing in actual NFL games and the bullets are flying.
I think it’s more related to identifying “hot reads” and/or adjusting to a presnap disguised coverage, he’s smart and great under pressure so I think it will improve in time... there will be ugly moments (like Darnold lobbing a pass across the field for a pick 6 on his first attempt ugly), I just want them to occur this year so we can start the resurrection of this franchise properly next year - Jones year 2, full draft, cap room
Paul Emery had this to say...
Sy'56 had this to say...
If anything prevents Jones from becoming a top QB its going to be the concerns that Emery and Sy reflected above.
I waffle on him a lot because their is alot to like but we passed up Josh Allen for him. And you wonder if the Giants were blinded by all the other stuff he brought to the table character wise.
It’s a concern for sure ... although I wonder how much of that was due to the terrible OL “protection” and the general lack of separation his WRs could get (not to mention dropping a ton of the passes)
Gotham entirely possible but my initial take when I truly saw his all around game was what Emery and Sy saw. Senior Bowl only reinforced it. I dont think he is as gifted as Eli in the speed of the mental processing and seeing the whole field. It could limit his upside quite a bit. Obviously I hope it was more due to the things you mentioned. Becuase they arent many other things he lacks to be an excellent QB. You noticed with Goff when all things are operating well he is good but he is not a Brady or Manning.
Now we will see with Jones because some tape shows otherwise. The consistency with him will be key
Paul Emery had this to say...
Sy'56 had this to say...
Yep, I never questioned his arm strength, I always thought it was good enough. But these are the reviews that had(have) me nervous. But it's all speculation... we shall see.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The biggest knock wasn't arm strength
Paul Emery had this to say...
Sy'56 had this to say...
If anything prevents Jones from becoming a top QB its going to be the concerns that Emery and Sy reflected above.
I waffle on him a lot because their is alot to like but we passed up Josh Allen for him. And you wonder if the Giants were blinded by all the other stuff he brought to the table character wise.
It’s a concern for sure ... although I wonder how much of that was due to the terrible OL “protection” and the general lack of separation his WRs could get (not to mention dropping a ton of the passes)
Gotham entirely possible but my initial take when I truly saw his all around game was what Emery and Sy saw. Senior Bowl only reinforced it. I dont think he is as gifted as Eli in the speed of the mental processing and seeing the whole field. It could limit his upside quite a bit. Obviously I hope it was more due to the things you mentioned. Becuase they arent many other things he lacks to be an excellent QB. You noticed with Goff when all things are operating well he is good but he is not a Brady or Manning.
Now we will see with Jones because some tape shows otherwise. The consistency with him will be key
Agreed ... Physically, Jones has it all. Size, mobility, arm strength - checks a lot of boxes.
- His “weaknesses” are an interesting case, as his cast was so awful that it’s hard to discern the extent to which it was Jones’ fault
I look forward to seeing him in action. He’s got an exciting skillset and Shurmur’s brought out the best in a lot of QBs ... cautiously optimistic. I expect a lot of ugly throws, which is why I want to get those rookie bumps and bruises out of the way ASAP. Entering Year 2 with some live NFL reps will go along way towards knowing if he could be “the guy”
I’m hopefull that a freak like Engram/Saquon at his disposal with reliable guys like Tate/Shep will calm some of my concerns with his processing speed. He’s smart and thrived under constant pressure - I think he’ll be ok
you left out the part "because it's such a mental game."
FWIW, Daniel earned the highest Wonderlic score of any of the drafted QBs (not including the one who took it twice). I believe it was significantly higher than Haskins and Murray.
Wonderlic has little to do with processing speed and vision on a football field. There is little correlation in live game action. Picking up and understanding all concepts in a playbook is one thing. Processing them as rhey unfold before you with defenses showing different looks all in 3 sec or less is entirely another.
that his arm strength isn't the concern, it's his processing. He's clearly a very a left-brained kid, which coaches are sure to love but could limit his upside unless he's able to diagnose and run through that mental script quickly like a Brady or Peyton.
i think jones is probably throwing too hard in OTA's
...says, ignore the GM, ignore the coach, ignore other coaches, ignore the teammates...
...listen to the experts posting here, in the Corner Forum.
Got it!?
Coaches dont give honest assessments of players through the media. This isnt a new thing. It's been reality forever. Teammates don't criticize other teammates unless its Tiki Barber opining that Strahan was overpaid. There are rare exceptions.
So now the inhouse critics have moved on from arm strength
to "processing speed"? Well at least its an improvement I guess. So where do we go after processing speed then?
Give the kid a break, he looks like a dam good prospect.
Thank you, although I do enjoy the never ending progression
“Jones sucks ... OK he doesnt totally suck but still ... Ok he has ideal size and is athletic ... OK his arm sucks though ... OK his arm doesn’t suck but he’s inaccurate ... Ok he’s actually accurate with notable precise ball placement ... Processing speed ... yeah, processing speed.”
Looking forward to the next one
RE: So now the inhouse critics have moved on from arm strength
have been harping on this weak arm BS since the draft, his arm strength was recorded at the combine and is fine. Better that Hodgkins. and many others including Peyton. Find something else to bitch about.
With Jones. If it was truly an issue he’d never be getting looks as a first round quarterback, let alone the Giants taking him at 6. If an analyst says a guy doesn’t have an elite arm, or a power arm fans translate that as arm strength being a concern, which is wrong...it’s never been a concern.
over again. The Belichick and Parcells and George Young stuff is the worst offender but today on this thread let's go with the Phil Simms stuff
1. Phil Simms was unknown to fans (no ESPN, no internet, no draft industry hype) but very well known to NFL teams. It was no surprise to anyone in the NFL that he was a top 10 draft pick.
2. Phil Simms had a rocket arm and was a great athlete. Not a good arm not a good athlete. He was elite to use an Eli term in both areas.
3. He had no issue "processing the NFL" He was a star right away in his rookie year. The Giants didn't protect him and his career was almost over before it started because of the beatings he took before 1984. It also is the reason he didn't compile enough stats to make the HOF.
As far as Daniel Jones goes he is what the Mara's want their QB to be. He was drafted 100% for that reason alone. The Mara's have been operating this way for generations. See Tucker Frederickson and Gale Sayers in 1965. This is who they are. Let's hope Jones can play.
Arm strength was one of my biggest concerns with DJ. If it turns out to really not be something that hampers him at the NFL level, I think he has a good chance to be a pretty good player.
I just need to see him push the ball outside the hash marks with some zip. I'm not worried about his deep ball.
Exactly my sentiments and really because some have
questioned that but I have never seen any proof of that
. Is his arm as strong as Eli's ? Whom I don't remember
anyone saying wow about that . Eli played better competition even though Jones faced Clemson who likely
had one of the best College defenses of all time .
They were like 8 deep on the defensive line .
Until we see him make a few of those throws were really
don't know . I think he will be fine and he is in an
ideal situation .
was so great his first year he had a 0.0 QB rating (against the Ravens). Jones “May” be slow to process. We really don’t know. One thing is certain. If we see it, and the draft gurus do, the Shurmur and DG must also- and were not deterred.
...says, ignore the GM, ignore the coach, ignore other coaches, ignore the teammates...
...listen to the experts posting here, in the Corner Forum.
Got it!?
Coaches dont give honest assessments of players through the media. This isnt a new thing. It's been reality forever. Teammates don't criticize other teammates unless its Tiki Barber opining that Strahan was overpaid. There are rare exceptions.
Way to make my point.
Everyone look at the critic...
...he has something important to say!
RE: Everyday there is so much bullshit posted here and repeated over and
over again. The Belichick and Parcells and George Young stuff is the worst offender but today on this thread let's go with the Phil Simms stuff
1. Phil Simms was unknown to fans (no ESPN, no internet, no draft industry hype) but very well known to NFL teams. It was no surprise to anyone in the NFL that he was a top 10 draft pick.
2. Phil Simms had a rocket arm and was a great athlete. Not a good arm not a good athlete. He was elite to use an Eli term in both areas.
3. He had no issue "processing the NFL" He was a star right away in his rookie year. The Giants didn't protect him and his career was almost over before it started because of the beatings he took before 1984. It also is the reason he didn't compile enough stats to make the HOF.
As far as Daniel Jones goes he is what the Mara's want their QB to be. He was drafted 100% for that reason alone. The Mara's have been operating this way for generations. See Tucker Frederickson and Gale Sayers in 1965. This is who they are. Let's hope Jones can play.
Phil Simms definitely was a great athlete with a great arm. But early on in his career he was often criticized for and guilty of “bird-dogging “ receivers, that s a fact.
For the record in my opinion Phil is the greatest Giants quarterback of all time, so that was not meant as a criticism of him, but I remember well what he was criticized for early on
RE: Putting the arm strength debate aside, I have no doubt that the Giants
receivers talking positively about a QB....shocking
As Jones gets older, stronger, and improves his technique his arm strength will continue to improve. If that was the only knock for some then his future is promising.
Which leads to just maybe ... just maybe he would not have lasted until 17 ....
I just need to see him push the ball outside the hash marks with some zip. I'm not worried about his deep ball.
The draftniks seem to give him credit for enough arm strength, decent but not great accuracy, good athletic ability, good mechanics, top notch toughness and leadership, but most question his mental game in one way or another. We will see, it could be a confidence issue in terms of his teammates being overmatched. That won't be the case in the NFL (i.e, it won't be Duke vs Alabama).
Haven't the foggiest clue why, but curious if others felt the same and if so, how that happens mechanically.
p.s.--One concern I have that nobody has mentioned is the durability. He takes a lot of hits and has played through some minor injuries, which gets him credit for toughness, but I wonder how many NFL games will be missed because of the pounding he takes. He is a big guy, but he is long and lean and presents a good target to passrushers. He may be more Ben Rothlesberger than Eli Manning when it comes to health.
Boylhart's full profile of Jones - ( New Window )
his understanding of the playbook;
his ability to read defenses;
his ability to find open receivers;
the timing of his throws;
his mental toughness to absorb hits and not get gun shy;
his decision making ability about when throw to a covered receiver and when to eat the ball or throw it away (and never to try to throw left-handed (grin));
his elusiveness in the pocket;
his ability to run to his left or right and complete passes;
his personality,
his dedication to the game;
his ability as a team leader, and a whole shit-load of other stuff.
Having only average arm strength (if that is what he has) is kinda at the bottom of my list.
Poor build. Very skinny and narrow. Ended the '99 season weighing 195 pounds and still looks like a rail at 211. Looks a little frail and lacks great physical stature and strength. Can get pushed down more easily than you'd like. Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush. Lacks a really strong arm. Can't drive the ball down the field and does not throw a really tight spiral. System-type player who can get exposed if he must ad-lib and do things on his own.
That was Tom Brady's negative report coming out of college.
Correct, it is Super, Super arm strength.
Thats incredibly faulty logic. Hoping you don't need me to waste my time explaining why.
Then that would mean you would agree to trade Jones after the season then? No point in keeping him if he's NOT the guy right?
Quote:
But if it takes more than 1 year (at this point in Eli’s career) for a number six pick to start over him, then it was not the right pick.
Thats incredibly faulty logic. Hoping you don't need me to waste my time explaining why.
Consider the poster...
You're right. I haven't seen a QB put under a microscope like this and take so much unwarranted criticism since... Eli Manning.
Quote:
Hard to tell how much of it is sincere and how much is him just being a good teammate.
receivers talking positively about a QB....shocking
Man, does Jones suck, but on the plus side, I'll probably be outa here by the time he's ready to start.
The concern in some circles is exactly what Tate brought up. I saw a QB in Senior Bowl week that seemed to at times struggle with processing quickly what he saw on the field. It is practically my only concern of all of Jones' makeup.
However that concern is a big one. He learned under the best in Cutcliffe so if their is a ' speed of mental processing' issue it is unlikely to magically get better in the Pro game.
Again its waaaay early but you hear he is processing a little slowly right now. Is it a result of simply getting acclimated to the system? Quite possible. Or is it partially because he is not gifted in processing the field quickly either? Or a combination of both.
If anything prevents Jones from becoming a top QB its going to be the concerns that Emery and Sy reflected above.
I waffle on him a lot because their is alot to like but we passed up Josh Allen for him. And you wonder if the Giants were blinded by all the other stuff he brought to the table character wise.
With each passing practice I get more excited about Jones' upside because I have seen several new reports praising his arm strength.
As for his frame, Eli was 5 lbs lighter when he was drafted. One of the benefits of Jones sitting is that he will have time to add size to his frame before he is called upon to start.
Quote:
If anything prevents Jones from becoming a top QB its going to be the concerns that Emery and Sy reflected above.
I waffle on him a lot because their is alot to like but we passed up Josh Allen for him. And you wonder if the Giants were blinded by all the other stuff he brought to the table character wise.
It’s a concern for sure ... although I wonder how much of that was due to the terrible OL “protection” and the general lack of separation his WRs could get (not to mention dropping a ton of the passes)
I just need to see him push the ball outside the hash marks with some zip. I'm not worried about his deep ball.
This is right. We should be skeptical about Jones's ability to drive the ball with zip and accuracy to the outside. That's the arm strength debate. No whether Jones can loft it downfield 50+ yards.
We will really find out if he can play fast when he's playing in actual NFL games and the bullets are flying.
We will really find out if he can play fast when he's playing in actual NFL games and the bullets are flying.
I think it’s more related to identifying “hot reads” and/or adjusting to a presnap disguised coverage, he’s smart and great under pressure so I think it will improve in time... there will be ugly moments (like Darnold lobbing a pass across the field for a pick 6 on his first attempt ugly), I just want them to occur this year so we can start the resurrection of this franchise properly next year - Jones year 2, full draft, cap room
If anything prevents Jones from becoming a top QB its going to be the concerns that Emery and Sy reflected above.
I waffle on him a lot because their is alot to like but we passed up Josh Allen for him. And you wonder if the Giants were blinded by all the other stuff he brought to the table character wise.
It’s a concern for sure ... although I wonder how much of that was due to the terrible OL “protection” and the general lack of separation his WRs could get (not to mention dropping a ton of the passes)
Gotham entirely possible but my initial take when I truly saw his all around game was what Emery and Sy saw. Senior Bowl only reinforced it. I dont think he is as gifted as Eli in the speed of the mental processing and seeing the whole field. It could limit his upside quite a bit. Obviously I hope it was more due to the things you mentioned. Becuase they arent many other things he lacks to be an excellent QB. You noticed with Goff when all things are operating well he is good but he is not a Brady or Manning.
Now we will see with Jones because some tape shows otherwise. The consistency with him will be key
Yep, I never questioned his arm strength, I always thought it was good enough. But these are the reviews that had(have) me nervous. But it's all speculation... we shall see.
If anything prevents Jones from becoming a top QB its going to be the concerns that Emery and Sy reflected above.
I waffle on him a lot because their is alot to like but we passed up Josh Allen for him. And you wonder if the Giants were blinded by all the other stuff he brought to the table character wise.
It’s a concern for sure ... although I wonder how much of that was due to the terrible OL “protection” and the general lack of separation his WRs could get (not to mention dropping a ton of the passes)
Gotham entirely possible but my initial take when I truly saw his all around game was what Emery and Sy saw. Senior Bowl only reinforced it. I dont think he is as gifted as Eli in the speed of the mental processing and seeing the whole field. It could limit his upside quite a bit. Obviously I hope it was more due to the things you mentioned. Becuase they arent many other things he lacks to be an excellent QB. You noticed with Goff when all things are operating well he is good but he is not a Brady or Manning.
Now we will see with Jones because some tape shows otherwise. The consistency with him will be key
Agreed ... Physically, Jones has it all. Size, mobility, arm strength - checks a lot of boxes.
- His “weaknesses” are an interesting case, as his cast was so awful that it’s hard to discern the extent to which it was Jones’ fault
I look forward to seeing him in action. He’s got an exciting skillset and Shurmur’s brought out the best in a lot of QBs ... cautiously optimistic. I expect a lot of ugly throws, which is why I want to get those rookie bumps and bruises out of the way ASAP. Entering Year 2 with some live NFL reps will go along way towards knowing if he could be “the guy”
I’m hopefull that a freak like Engram/Saquon at his disposal with reliable guys like Tate/Shep will calm some of my concerns with his processing speed. He’s smart and thrived under constant pressure - I think he’ll be ok
Really hoping DJ becomes great. The amount of abuse & vitriol this kid has taken has been over the top.
You're right. I haven't seen a QB put under a microscope like this and take so much unwarranted criticism since... Eli Manning.
+1
...listen to the experts posting here, in the Corner Forum.
Got it!?
you left out the part "because it's such a mental game."
FWIW, Daniel earned the highest Wonderlic score of any of the drafted QBs (not including the one who took it twice). I believe it was significantly higher than Haskins and Murray.
you left out the part "because it's such a mental game."
FWIW, Daniel earned the highest Wonderlic score of any of the drafted QBs (not including the one who took it twice). I believe it was significantly higher than Haskins and Murray.
Wonderlic has little to do with processing speed and vision on a football field. There is little correlation in live game action. Picking up and understanding all concepts in a playbook is one thing. Processing them as rhey unfold before you with defenses showing different looks all in 3 sec or less is entirely another.
...listen to the experts posting here, in the Corner Forum.
Got it!?
Coaches dont give honest assessments of players through the media. This isnt a new thing. It's been reality forever. Teammates don't criticize other teammates unless its Tiki Barber opining that Strahan was overpaid. There are rare exceptions.
Give the kid a break, he looks like a dam good prospect.
You're welcome.
Gotta feel good though about a big brained mobile Tom Brady.
Give the kid a break, he looks like a dam good prospect.
Thank you, although I do enjoy the never ending progression
“Jones sucks ... OK he doesnt totally suck but still ... Ok he has ideal size and is athletic ... OK his arm sucks though ... OK his arm doesn’t suck but he’s inaccurate ... Ok he’s actually accurate with notable precise ball placement ... Processing speed ... yeah, processing speed.”
Looking forward to the next one
Give the kid a break, he looks like a dam good prospect.
Can we evolve past the thinking that every criticism of a player or this team is a result of some hive minded pessimism? These posts are obnoxious.
We have fans on bbi who may or may not have seen Jones play live, but certainly have never caught a pass thrown from him counter, “ Well, it s not super strong”
Priceless bbi
Give the kid a break, he looks like a dam good prospect.
Can we evolve past the thinking that every criticism of a player or this team is a result of some hive minded pessimism? These posts are obnoxious.
It is a though shared by Sy, Emery and a few others. There are many qualities to like about Jones but this is one of legit concern. In a certain system or environment he may flourish we shall see.
Eli was in an infinitely less QB friendly and more complicated system vs. the player friendly one Shurmur runs.
There is zero chance that they give Eli an extension with Jones on the roster. No way is Jones not starting 2020. It's very likely he is the starter before this year is over.
I see a bigger version of Brees. Brees had nothing but garbage surrounding him but managed to make something out of nothing. Actually, Brees probably had a little more talent.
1. Phil Simms was unknown to fans (no ESPN, no internet, no draft industry hype) but very well known to NFL teams. It was no surprise to anyone in the NFL that he was a top 10 draft pick.
2. Phil Simms had a rocket arm and was a great athlete. Not a good arm not a good athlete. He was elite to use an Eli term in both areas.
3. He had no issue "processing the NFL" He was a star right away in his rookie year. The Giants didn't protect him and his career was almost over before it started because of the beatings he took before 1984. It also is the reason he didn't compile enough stats to make the HOF.
As far as Daniel Jones goes he is what the Mara's want their QB to be. He was drafted 100% for that reason alone. The Mara's have been operating this way for generations. See Tucker Frederickson and Gale Sayers in 1965. This is who they are. Let's hope Jones can play.
I just need to see him push the ball outside the hash marks with some zip. I'm not worried about his deep ball.
Exactly my sentiments and really because some have
questioned that but I have never seen any proof of that
. Is his arm as strong as Eli's ? Whom I don't remember
anyone saying wow about that . Eli played better competition even though Jones faced Clemson who likely
had one of the best College defenses of all time .
They were like 8 deep on the defensive line .
Until we see him make a few of those throws were really
don't know . I think he will be fine and he is in an
ideal situation .
...says, ignore the GM, ignore the coach, ignore other coaches, ignore the teammates...
...listen to the experts posting here, in the Corner Forum.
Got it!?
Coaches dont give honest assessments of players through the media. This isnt a new thing. It's been reality forever. Teammates don't criticize other teammates unless its Tiki Barber opining that Strahan was overpaid. There are rare exceptions.
Way to make my point.
Everyone look at the critic...
...he has something important to say!
1. Phil Simms was unknown to fans (no ESPN, no internet, no draft industry hype) but very well known to NFL teams. It was no surprise to anyone in the NFL that he was a top 10 draft pick.
2. Phil Simms had a rocket arm and was a great athlete. Not a good arm not a good athlete. He was elite to use an Eli term in both areas.
3. He had no issue "processing the NFL" He was a star right away in his rookie year. The Giants didn't protect him and his career was almost over before it started because of the beatings he took before 1984. It also is the reason he didn't compile enough stats to make the HOF.
As far as Daniel Jones goes he is what the Mara's want their QB to be. He was drafted 100% for that reason alone. The Mara's have been operating this way for generations. See Tucker Frederickson and Gale Sayers in 1965. This is who they are. Let's hope Jones can play.
Phil Simms definitely was a great athlete with a great arm. But early on in his career he was often criticized for and guilty of “bird-dogging “ receivers, that s a fact.
For the record in my opinion Phil is the greatest Giants quarterback of all time, so that was not meant as a criticism of him, but I remember well what he was criticized for early on
+1