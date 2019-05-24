Revisiting the 2016 Draft

Article by Dane Brugler on The Athletic
Dallas Cowboys - Grade: A+
Philadelphia Eagles - Grade: B+
Washington Redskins - Grade: C
New York Giants - Grade: D+
This was the year the Giants chose these players:
1 (10) Eli Apple, CB
2 (40) Sterling Shepard
3 (71) Darian Thompson
4 (109) B.J. Goodson, LB
5 (149) Paul Perkins, RB
6 (184) Jerell Adams, TE
No, it shouldn't have been Tunsil, Lawson, or Lee, who were strange favorites around here.
I said in another thread that what really bugged me about this draft was that I called a few positions right, but the Giants didn't pick the guys I wanted at those positions.
It’s been almost a decade of drafts like this ... it’s actually a little painful to review them all
I suppose it's in the article, but I'm not a subscriber.
However, a little research shows that he had a pretty lousy draft as the Panthers GM.
2016 Carolina Panthers Draft
Round Selection Player Position College
1 30 Vernon Butler DT Louisiana Tech
2 62 James Bradberry CB Samford
3 77 Daryl Worley CB West Virginia
5 141 Zack Sanchez CB Oklahoma
7 252 Beau Sandland TE Montana State
Of course, with Carolina he was picking at the bottom of every round. Had he been picking in the top ten, like us, who knows?
The Panthers got a C-
Sad state of affairs that this was better than other drafts
While he never lived up to his hype, he’s still a legit OT graded as “above average” who would’ve either filled the RT void or allowed us to spend elsewhere than Solder
I agree he’s definitely a “bust” in terms of his potential at the time ... but he’d look like Orlando Pace compared to Flowers/Hart/Wheeler types we’ve been forced to watch
Overrated? He allowed 1 sack last year with 13 hurries and had 7 penalties. He's not the greatest run blocker, but he's a great pass protector. Only allowed 8.5 sacks in 44 career games. Decker allowed 7 sacks just last year and 14.5 in 40 career games.
A realistic way to look at it, but he still wasn't the great solution his fans here believed him to be. The posts in his favor were off the wall. None of these promising Ole Miss OL have approached their NFL projections in recent seasons.
No nothing about him is a bust. He's a 24 year old coming off a season where he allowed 1 sack with 13 hurries.
No nothing about him is a bust. He's a 24 year old coming off a season where he allowed 1 sack with 13 hurries.
Read the rest of the sentence
He was regarded as the “cleanest prospect in the class” with Smith/Pace elite level comparisons ... he hasn’t lived up to that hype, all I said
Tunsil - ( New Window )
Bobby Hart, Flowers, Wheeler ... yeah who needs Tunsil when we can take a headcase malcontent corner who had no business going top 10 and isn’t even on the team?
Tunsil, would’ve been a much better selection than Apple, how is this even debatable?
Being a smart pick was a very debatable concept given the work ethic concerns and the smoking video. Giants dropped him from their board, that should tell you plenty.
Sad thing is Apple is better then Hargreaves.
BTW, both Decker and Tunsil made the PFWA All-Rookie Team that year, and a quick check of PFF shows their grades for last year virtually identical.
Tunsil is a solid starter but he's also failed to live up to his pre-draft hype (future All Pro).
VH3 is from Florida
I mean he was injured last year...
You're right, I forgot. But, that's what he looks like so far.
Being a smart pick was a very debatable concept given the work ethic concerns and the smoking video. Giants dropped him from their board, that should tell you plenty.
Ah, my bad.
Hated Wilson (wanted Alshon or Cordy Glenn), Flowers (wanted Gurley, despite the risk), Apple (wanted Tunsil) selections instantly.
I like the current people putting together the draft board a lot more than those that took Tunsil off their’s
1) Apple was inconsistent but made the all rookie team and had some nice flashes.
2) Shepard was essentially 2 behind Michael Thomas in every rookie receiving stat. Not bad for a 2nd rounder.
3) Thompson was banged up but was getting a lot of great reviews out of camp.
4) Goodson emerged as a starter
5) Perkins emerged as a starter and had a great end of the year
20 Darron Lee LB
51 Christian Hackenberg
83 Jordan Jenkins LB
118 Juston Burris CB
158 Brandon Shell OT
235 Lachlan Edwards P
241 Charone Peake WR
He hasn't been healthy. He's been bad when healthy. Just got called out by his head coach for not practicing last week.
I don't think Apple is good at all, but he's been better then Hargreaves.
Apple was a bad fit, and I agree with the trade. But getting 3 starters out of a draft is average, not a tragedy.
Same here and I got scolded wanted Conklin but he was
gone didn't want Floyd at all .
Bull shit. Anyone with half a brain knew we desperately needed help at oline and linebacker that year. Reese didn't GIVE away anything.
https://www.profootballfocus.com/nfl/players/eli-apple/10644
Drafting Tunsil changes that whole draft.
He is a solid player. Our line would be top 5 in league if he was at RT now
Eight of the nine picks are still with the team.
Four starters(Elliott, J. Smith. M. Collins, Prescott).
Two players, A. Brown and K. Frazier get a high percentage of snaps, Brown as the slot CB and Frazier as backup safety and special team ace.
RB Darius Jackson and TE Rico Gathers are on the team, but will have a tough time making the team this year.
The only player that didn't pan out was Charles Tapper and that was due to injury.