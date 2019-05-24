Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Revisiting the 2016 Draft

Steve in ATL : 5/24/2019 10:18 am
Article by Dane Brugler on The Athletic

Dallas Cowboys - Grade: A+
Philadelphia Eagles - Grade: B+
Washington Redskins - Grade: C
New York Giants - Grade: D+

This was the year the Giants chose these players:

1 (10) Eli Apple, CB
2 (40) Sterling Shepard
3 (71) Darian Thompson
4 (109) B.J. Goodson, LB
5 (149) Paul Perkins, RB
6 (184) Jerell Adams, TE


The Athletic - Revisiting the 2016 NFL Draft, with grades and analysis - ( New Window )
Thats why the Giants  
Jim in Forest Hills : 5/24/2019 10:21 am : link
have been in the toilet.
I said it then  
JonC : 5/24/2019 10:22 am : link
Taylor Decker was my pick.

No, it shouldn't have been Tunsil, Lawson, or Lee, who were strange favorites around here.
Once Coklin was gone, the pick should have been Decker.  
Klaatu : 5/24/2019 10:28 am : link
Never got the love for Floyd, but he was gone, too, so that didn't matter.

I said in another thread that what really bugged me about this draft was that I called a few positions right, but the Giants didn't pick the guys I wanted at those positions.
RE: Thats why the Giants  
GothamGiants : 5/24/2019 10:39 am : link
In comment 14454619 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
have been in the toilet.


It’s been almost a decade of drafts like this ... it’s actually a little painful to review them all
We got more players from 3rd round now  
NephilimGiants : 5/24/2019 10:50 am : link
Then past decades
Wonder who  
Big Blue '56 : 5/24/2019 11:04 am : link
DG would have opted for
RE: Wonder who  
Klaatu : 5/24/2019 11:13 am : link
In comment 14454697 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
DG would have opted for


I suppose it's in the article, but I'm not a subscriber.

However, a little research shows that he had a pretty lousy draft as the Panthers GM.


2016 Carolina Panthers Draft
Round Selection Player Position College
1 30 Vernon Butler DT Louisiana Tech
2 62 James Bradberry CB Samford
3 77 Daryl Worley CB West Virginia
5 141 Zack Sanchez CB Oklahoma
7 252 Beau Sandland TE Montana State

Of course, with Carolina he was picking at the bottom of every round. Had he been picking in the top ten, like us, who knows?
RE: I said it then  
Big Rick in FL : 5/24/2019 11:14 am : link
In comment 14454621 JonC said:
Quote:
Taylor Decker was my pick.

No, it shouldn't have been Tunsil, Lawson, or Lee, who were strange favorites around here.


I disagree. I think it should have been Tunsil.
Tunsil is  
JonC : 5/24/2019 11:16 am : link
one of the great overrated players on this forum, not to mention the questions on his work ethic, and his lousy judgement on the video.
I wanted VH3 in the first and Michael Thomas in the second  
Anakim : 5/24/2019 11:16 am : link
But Jon, I do remember you calling the Crapple pick. You knew he was a Reese-type of CB from the get-go.
RE: RE: Wonder who  
Steve in ATL : 5/24/2019 11:17 am : link
In comment 14454697 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14454697 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


DG would have opted for



I suppose it's in the article, but I'm not a subscriber.

However, a little research shows that he had a pretty lousy draft as the Panthers GM.


2016 Carolina Panthers Draft
Round Selection Player Position College
1 30 Vernon Butler DT Louisiana Tech
2 62 James Bradberry CB Samford
3 77 Daryl Worley CB West Virginia
5 141 Zack Sanchez CB Oklahoma
7 252 Beau Sandland TE Montana State

Of course, with Carolina he was picking at the bottom of every round. Had he been picking in the top ten, like us, who knows?


The Panthers got a C-
Anak  
JonC : 5/24/2019 11:18 am : link
Yup. He's the lasting impression of Reese's later first round draft picks.
The worst part, as mentioned in the article  
mfsd : 5/24/2019 11:19 am : link
is that was one of Reese’s better late years drafts. Shepard has proven a solid pick, Goodson a mediocre starter, and at least we got a little value back for Apple.

Sad state of affairs that this was better than other drafts
RE: Tunsil is  
GothamGiants : 5/24/2019 11:20 am : link
In comment 14454733 JonC said:
Quote:
one of the great overrated players on this forum, not to mention the questions on his work ethic, and his lousy judgement on the video.


While he never lived up to his hype, he’s still a legit OT graded as “above average” who would’ve either filled the RT void or allowed us to spend elsewhere than Solder

I agree he’s definitely a “bust” in terms of his potential at the time ... but he’d look like Orlando Pace compared to Flowers/Hart/Wheeler types we’ve been forced to watch
Thank you, Steve.  
Klaatu : 5/24/2019 11:21 am : link
....
RE: Tunsil is  
Big Rick in FL : 5/24/2019 11:27 am : link
In comment 14454733 JonC said:
Quote:
one of the great overrated players on this forum, not to mention the questions on his work ethic, and his lousy judgement on the video.


Overrated? He allowed 1 sack last year with 13 hurries and had 7 penalties. He's not the greatest run blocker, but he's a great pass protector. Only allowed 8.5 sacks in 44 career games. Decker allowed 7 sacks just last year and 14.5 in 40 career games.
RE: RE: Tunsil is  
JonC : 5/24/2019 11:28 am : link
In comment 14454745 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14454733 JonC said:


Quote:


one of the great overrated players on this forum, not to mention the questions on his work ethic, and his lousy judgement on the video.



While he never lived up to his hype, he’s still a legit OT graded as “above average” who would’ve either filled the RT void or allowed us to spend elsewhere than Solder

I agree he’s definitely a “bust” in terms of his potential at the time ... but he’d look like Orlando Pace compared to Flowers/Hart/Wheeler types we’ve been forced to watch


A realistic way to look at it, but he still wasn't the great solution his fans here believed him to be. The posts in his favor were off the wall. None of these promising Ole Miss OL have approached their NFL projections in recent seasons.
Rick  
JonC : 5/24/2019 11:29 am : link
We'll agree to disagree on Tunsil. He's a turd.
RE: RE: Tunsil is  
Big Rick in FL : 5/24/2019 11:29 am : link
In comment 14454745 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14454733 JonC said:


Quote:


one of the great overrated players on this forum, not to mention the questions on his work ethic, and his lousy judgement on the video.



While he never lived up to his hype, he’s still a legit OT graded as “above average” who would’ve either filled the RT void or allowed us to spend elsewhere than Solder

I agree he’s definitely a “bust” in terms of his potential at the time ... but he’d look like Orlando Pace compared to Flowers/Hart/Wheeler types we’ve been forced to watch


No nothing about him is a bust. He's a 24 year old coming off a season where he allowed 1 sack with 13 hurries.
So he's half a good OT  
JonC : 5/24/2019 11:31 am : link
awesome.
RE: RE: RE: Tunsil is  
GothamGiants : 5/24/2019 11:34 am : link
In comment 14454764 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14454745 GothamGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 14454733 JonC said:


Quote:


one of the great overrated players on this forum, not to mention the questions on his work ethic, and his lousy judgement on the video.



While he never lived up to his hype, he’s still a legit OT graded as “above average” who would’ve either filled the RT void or allowed us to spend elsewhere than Solder

I agree he’s definitely a “bust” in terms of his potential at the time ... but he’d look like Orlando Pace compared to Flowers/Hart/Wheeler types we’ve been forced to watch



No nothing about him is a bust. He's a 24 year old coming off a season where he allowed 1 sack with 13 hurries.


Read the rest of the sentence

He was regarded as the “cleanest prospect in the class” with Smith/Pace elite level comparisons ... he hasn’t lived up to that hype, all I said
Tunsil - ( New Window )
Hated the Apple pick  
BIG FRED 1973 : 5/24/2019 11:34 am : link
rather have taken Vernon Hargreaves but he has been meh also
RE: So he's half a good OT  
GothamGiants : 5/24/2019 11:37 am : link
In comment 14454771 JonC said:
Quote:
awesome.


Bobby Hart, Flowers, Wheeler ... yeah who needs Tunsil when we can take a headcase malcontent corner who had no business going top 10 and isn’t even on the team?

Tunsil, would’ve been a much better selection than Apple, how is this even debatable?
That was to Rick, Gotham  
JonC : 5/24/2019 11:38 am : link
being a better pick than Apple isn't what I'm driving at.

Being a smart pick was a very debatable concept given the work ethic concerns and the smoking video. Giants dropped him from their board, that should tell you plenty.
RE: Hated the Apple pick  
Big Rick in FL : 5/24/2019 11:40 am : link
In comment 14454784 BIG FRED 1973 said:
Quote:
rather have taken Vernon Hargreaves but he has been meh also


Sad thing is Apple is better then Hargreaves.
Hargreaves so far  
JonC : 5/24/2019 11:42 am : link
looks like another high floor lower ceiling player from Clemson. It's been a knock on Bama and Clemson defenders for a number of years.
Big Rick  
Klaatu : 5/24/2019 11:42 am : link
Decker was the much safer pick. If you recall, the Giants were already catching some flak over the Josh Brown situation. He'd gotten arrested in May 2015 and the was being investigated by the NFL. I can well imagine the Giants not wanting any more bad publicity, and that surely would have come with them drafting Tunsil after the video was made public.

BTW, both Decker and Tunsil made the PFWA All-Rookie Team that year, and a quick check of PFF shows their grades for last year virtually identical.
well the CB picked by DG  
giants#1 : 5/24/2019 11:47 am : link
(Bradberry) is better than both Apple and Hargreaves despite going 40+ picks later!

Tunsil is a solid starter but he's also failed to live up to his pre-draft hype (future All Pro).
RE: Hargreaves so far  
Anakim : 5/24/2019 11:51 am : link
In comment 14454800 JonC said:
Quote:
looks like another high floor lower ceiling player from Clemson. It's been a knock on Bama and Clemson defenders for a number of years.


VH3 is from Florida
RE: RE: Hated the Apple pick  
Anakim : 5/24/2019 11:52 am : link
In comment 14454796 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14454784 BIG FRED 1973 said:


Quote:


rather have taken Vernon Hargreaves but he has been meh also



Sad thing is Apple is better then Hargreaves.


I mean he was injured last year...
RE: RE: Hargreaves so far  
JonC : 5/24/2019 11:59 am : link
In comment 14454815 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14454800 JonC said:


Quote:


looks like another high floor lower ceiling player from Clemson. It's been a knock on Bama and Clemson defenders for a number of years.



VH3 is from Florida


You're right, I forgot. But, that's what he looks like so far.
RE: That was to Rick, Gotham  
GothamGiants : 5/24/2019 12:00 pm : link
In comment 14454792 JonC said:
Quote:
being a better pick than Apple isn't what I'm driving at.

Being a smart pick was a very debatable concept given the work ethic concerns and the smoking video. Giants dropped him from their board, that should tell you plenty.


Ah, my bad.

Hated Wilson (wanted Alshon or Cordy Glenn), Flowers (wanted Gurley, despite the risk), Apple (wanted Tunsil) selections instantly.

I like the current people putting together the draft board a lot more than those that took Tunsil off their’s

Weird thing  
kash94 : 5/24/2019 12:12 pm : link
is that the draft class seemed great after 1 year:

1) Apple was inconsistent but made the all rookie team and had some nice flashes.
2) Shepard was essentially 2 behind Michael Thomas in every rookie receiving stat. Not bad for a 2nd rounder.
3) Thompson was banged up but was getting a lot of great reviews out of camp.
4) Goodson emerged as a starter
5) Perkins emerged as a starter and had a great end of the year
RE: Weird thing  
ColHowPepper : 5/24/2019 12:23 pm : link
In comment 14454861 kash94 said:
Quote:
is that the draft class seemed great after 1 year:

1) Apple was inconsistent but made the all rookie team and had some nice flashes.
2) Shepard was essentially 2 behind Michael Thomas in every rookie receiving stat. Not bad for a 2nd rounder.
3) Thompson was banged up but was getting a lot of great reviews out of camp.
4) Goodson emerged as a starter
5) Perkins emerged as a starter and had a great end of the year
Shep, yes, but DT, Goodson, and Perkins were only getting reps and dressing because the roster was pathetic; they were, and are, mediocre, less than jags. Apple was a bad apple. So, not weird at all, right in tune with the rest of R&R drafts
Not sure how to describe that draft  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/24/2019 12:32 pm : link
Almost hipster-ish. Ugh to think we could of had Michael Thomas too.
You think the Giants had a bad draft?  
RobCarpenter : 5/24/2019 12:32 pm : link
Check out what the Jets did:

20 Darron Lee  LB
51 Christian Hackenberg
83 Jordan Jenkins  LB
118 Juston Burris  CB
158 Brandon Shell  OT
235 Lachlan Edwards P
241 Charone Peake  WR
As to the Giants draft  
RobCarpenter : 5/24/2019 12:35 pm : link
Agree that was not a good class - the only one who will be on the team next year will be Shepard. I'd be surprised if the Giants keep Goodson.
The Eli Apple pick was on the eve of my wedding day..  
Sean : 5/24/2019 12:43 pm : link
Such a blah pick.
Well, all six are still in the League... barely.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/24/2019 12:45 pm : link
That's all I've got. Anyone else wanna try?
Still pisses me off  
NYFootballGiants : 5/24/2019 2:00 pm : link
the way Reese ALWAYS gave away our intentions early in the draft. I'll never forget the Bears and Titans trading right over us to picks 8 and 9 for Floyd and Conklin, all because they knew we would pick one at ten. Gentleman is A LOT smarter than that.
RE: RE: RE: Hated the Apple pick  
Big Rick in FL : 5/24/2019 2:27 pm : link
In comment 14454818 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14454796 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


In comment 14454784 BIG FRED 1973 said:


Quote:


rather have taken Vernon Hargreaves but he has been meh also



Sad thing is Apple is better then Hargreaves.



I mean he was injured last year...


He hasn't been healthy. He's been bad when healthy. Just got called out by his head coach for not practicing last week.

I don't think Apple is good at all, but he's been better then Hargreaves.
...  
christian : 5/24/2019 10:56 pm : link
Apple was a disappointment don't get me wrong, but that draft netted 3 career NFL starters.

Apple was a bad fit, and I agree with the trade. But getting 3 starters out of a draft is average, not a tragedy.
RE: I wanted VH3 in the first and Michael Thomas in the second  
Bluesbreaker : 5/24/2019 11:04 pm : link
In comment 14454734 Anakim said:
Quote:
But Jon, I do remember you calling the Crapple pick. You knew he was a Reese-type of CB from the get-go.


Same here and I got scolded wanted Conklin but he was
gone didn't want Floyd at all .
RE: Still pisses me off  
Giants_Rock : 5/25/2019 11:28 am : link
In comment 14454997 NYFootballGiants said:
Quote:
the way Reese ALWAYS gave away our intentions early in the draft. I'll never forget the Bears and Titans trading right over us to picks 8 and 9 for Floyd and Conklin, all because they knew we would pick one at ten. Gentleman is A LOT smarter than that.


Bull shit. Anyone with half a brain knew we desperately needed help at oline and linebacker that year. Reese didn't GIVE away anything.
BBI bias  
Giants_Rock : 5/25/2019 11:45 am : link
It's funny how some good players get blackballed on here. People follow the consenses like sheep. I suspect Sean Payton knows more about talent than anyone on here. Eli Apple wasn't worth a 10th oveall pick but he's a solid starter who would likely have a super bowl ring if not for a horrendous non call in the nfccg last season.

https://www.profootballfocus.com/nfl/players/eli-apple/10644
Should. Have been Tunsil  
giantsFC : 5/25/2019 2:21 pm : link
A young athlete partying and using weed in this era was far safer than wife beaters or even socially immature people like Eli Apple.

Drafting Tunsil changes that whole draft.

He is a solid player. Our line would be top 5 in league if he was at RT now
What makes it even worse for NY  
fanatic II : 5/25/2019 5:22 pm : link
is Dallas had the best draft in the NFL.

Eight of the nine picks are still with the team.

Four starters(Elliott, J. Smith. M. Collins, Prescott).

Two players, A. Brown and K. Frazier get a high percentage of snaps, Brown as the slot CB and Frazier as backup safety and special team ace.

RB Darius Jackson and TE Rico Gathers are on the team, but will have a tough time making the team this year.

The only player that didn't pan out was Charles Tapper and that was due to injury.
