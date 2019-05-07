Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
What's the realistic upside of this team?

armstead98 : 5/24/2019 10:56 am
Many of us seem to be expecting the team to start slow as the young guys adjust and the o-line gels and we're hoping the team ends strong.

They probably won't make the playoffs but could be in the hunt, which would be an improvement.

That said, what do you think is this team's upside? Playoffs? Win a game in the playoffs? Something more?

I think if things break their way they could make the playoffs and win one game. How about everyone else?
With a better OL and Bettcher possibly having his guys,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/24/2019 11:03 am : link
playoffs
.  
mattlawson : 5/24/2019 11:05 am : link
Realistically IF all the many questions are answered in the positive  
The_Boss : 5/24/2019 11:06 am : link
My guess is .500

Until proven otherwise though, I still think this is a 4-6 win team.
Ceiling/Floor  
AcesUp : 5/24/2019 11:13 am : link
2018 Ceiling - Browns
2018 Floor - 49ers

Either a young team that really starts to gel and push for a playoff spot at the end of the year with a lot of hope for the next season. Or a young team that flashes and struggles with consistency with a lot of hope for the next season.
I expect them to play hard and show signs of ascension  
JonC : 5/24/2019 11:13 am : link
but they're less talented at WR and ER, and all the new parts will require time for cohesion to build. Probably a 6-win team with the needle pointing up.
Ask we after week 2  
GothamGiants : 5/24/2019 11:13 am : link
It wouldn’t shock me if this team started out 0-2 and we see another 5-11/6-10 type season

It also wouldn’t shock me if everything clicked and they go 10-6, splitting with DAL/PHI

Most likely something in between, 7-9/8-8 type season. I like where this team is heading, 2020 is my year for legit playoff contention with another solid draft and a splash or 2 in free agency (Clowney, Daryl Williams/La’el Collins) + a stud WR for Jones in round 1.
somewhere between 7-9 and 9-7  
Del Shofner : 5/24/2019 11:15 am : link
is my guess
I see them as a team like the Titans  
Matt in SGS : 5/24/2019 11:17 am : link
the past few years. They are going to limit the QB play to short passes and focus on pounding the ball. They are going to build a physical offensive line to control the ball and hope the defense gels and plays well. This is probably a 6-10 or 7-9 team right now, and with the right breaks can go 9-7 and be in the playoff hunt.

I sat out in that Titan game in the rain (which was the worst weather game I have ever sat through in going to games since 1987). The Titans just pounded the ball over and over and over. Played conservative offense and physical defense. It was throwback football to the 1980s Giants.

The Giants are not talented enough to make noise in the playoffs, but if things break right, they can get to the playoffs and get bumped in the Wild Card.
7-9  
uther99 : 5/24/2019 11:22 am : link
my guess.

RE: I see them as a team like the Titans  
Big Blue '56 : 5/24/2019 11:23 am : link
In comment 14454737 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
the past few years. They are going to limit the QB play to short passes and focus on pounding the ball. They are going to build a physical offensive line to control the ball and hope the defense gels and plays well. This is probably a 6-10 or 7-9 team right now, and with the right breaks can go 9-7 and be in the playoff hunt.

I sat out in that Titan game in the rain (which was the worst weather game I have ever sat through in going to games since 1987). The Titans just pounded the ball over and over and over. Played conservative offense and physical defense. It was throwback football to the 1980s Giants.

The Giants are not talented enough to make noise in the playoffs, but if things break right, they can get to the playoffs and get bumped in the Wild Card.


The possibility is the 1984 Giants who squeaked into the playoffs, beat the favored Rams at LA and lost an actual struggle with the Niners
Barkley and the O-line is the wild card for me  
armstead98 : 5/24/2019 11:24 am : link
If they gel quickly and smash the ball down teams' throats, this team could be tough.

I think the upside is a lot higher than most as a result.
19-0 Baby!  
Scyber : 5/24/2019 11:32 am : link
.
Until  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/24/2019 11:33 am : link
proven otherwise, Super Bowl baby!!!

Ballin'!
I think they win  
montanagiant : 5/24/2019 11:33 am : link
9 games
we should be  
MotownGIANTS : 5/24/2019 11:35 am : link
a 9-7 to 11-5 team ... we have a softer schedule. The 2ndary should be able to matchup with ANY team in the league.

Defensively can we get some pressure and will we stop the run. I am confident in the latter.

Question is will be able to play make minimal mistakes on offense. We will be a plodding O for most of the year with calculated deep strikes...ie set up the pass with the run. Eli can not be inaccurate nor throw dumb picks.
Potentially ....skies the limit.  
George from PA : 5/24/2019 11:35 am : link
Contending but falling short of playoff is reasonable
10-6  
Bill L : 5/24/2019 11:38 am : link
.
I think an even more interesting question wouild be  
Bill L : 5/24/2019 11:41 am : link
if the Giants actually do exceed expectations (some of those last minute losses from last year turn into wins) what record or outcome, if any, would keep Jones on the bench for another year?
I keep reading Less Than 5 Wins by all the "Experts"  
ZogZerg : 5/24/2019 11:50 am : link
...
If they lose their home opener to the Bills  
jc in c-ville : 5/24/2019 12:11 pm : link
I’m going to be pissed. Losing at Dallas is expected. Losing to the Bills at home ( home opener) would be utterly sobering and a reason to start the rookie QB for the rest of the year.
I don’t understand how anyone can think that this team won’t win  
Ivan15 : 5/24/2019 12:13 pm : link
More games than last year.

The o-line is improved and the secondary can’t be any worse.
RE: If they lose their home opener to the Bills  
GothamGiants : 5/24/2019 12:14 pm : link
In comment 14454860 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
I’m going to be pissed. Losing at Dallas is expected. Losing to the Bills at home ( home opener) would be utterly sobering and a reason to start the rookie QB for the rest of the year.


Ding ... and that Bills D coming to town is no joke
- I expect the Giants to win, but it’s going to be a lot closer/uglier than people want to admit. Their pass defense is elite.
This is  
FranchiseQB : 5/24/2019 12:21 pm : link
a six win team. Absolute upside is 8 or 9 wins, but this is as likely as 3 wins.
RE: I don’t understand how anyone can think that this team won’t win  
FranchiseQB : 5/24/2019 12:23 pm : link
In comment 14454864 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
More games than last year.

The o-line is improved and the secondary can’t be any worse.


Seriously? They lost some of their best players. A lot of question marks remain. It is perfectly reasonable to expect they will not be better this year.
As they stand now, the playoffs are the upside - 7-9 is the floor.  
Ira : 5/24/2019 12:23 pm : link
I'm still hoping that DG has another big move or a few small ones to come that will make the Giants stronger.
It's all on the defense at this point  
Bill L : 5/24/2019 12:26 pm : link
Their offense scored the most points in the division and should get better with the OL additions. Question will be whether their improved secondary compensates for their decreased pass rush (and the pass rush stunk last year). Considering that a good percentage of their losses last year was solely due to a last minute defensive collapse, particularly in the secondary, I think that there is ample room for optimism.
RE: I don’t understand how anyone can think that this team won’t win  
JonC : 5/24/2019 12:26 pm : link
In comment 14454864 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
More games than last year.

The o-line is improved and the secondary can’t be any worse.


Less talent at WR and ER, key positions in pro football.
RE: RE: I don’t understand how anyone can think that this team won’t win  
GothamGiants : 5/24/2019 12:26 pm : link
In comment 14454881 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14454864 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


More games than last year.

The o-line is improved and the secondary can’t be any worse.



Seriously? They lost some of their best players. A lot of question marks remain. It is perfectly reasonable to expect they will not be better this year.


The only “loss” that will be felt is Odell
RE: RE: I see them as a team like the Titans  
Matt in SGS : 5/24/2019 12:26 pm : link
In comment 14454752 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14454737 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


the past few years. They are going to limit the QB play to short passes and focus on pounding the ball. They are going to build a physical offensive line to control the ball and hope the defense gels and plays well. This is probably a 6-10 or 7-9 team right now, and with the right breaks can go 9-7 and be in the playoff hunt.

I sat out in that Titan game in the rain (which was the worst weather game I have ever sat through in going to games since 1987). The Titans just pounded the ball over and over and over. Played conservative offense and physical defense. It was throwback football to the 1980s Giants.

The Giants are not talented enough to make noise in the playoffs, but if things break right, they can get to the playoffs and get bumped in the Wild Card.



The possibility is the 1984 Giants who squeaked into the playoffs, beat the favored Rams at LA and lost an actual struggle with the Niners


I'd love to see it. The obvious difference in 1984 was that Giants defense started to gel as all their young top players all came together (LT, Marshall, Kinard, Banks and Reasons were rookies who were playing). And Simms took control of the team finally and the Giants actually threw the ball a ton, Joe Morris didn't really establish himself until later in the season.

I can actually see a 1984 type occurrence more in 2020 as Jones takes over, the defense with all these young guys starts to gel and the light goes on finally.

RE: RE: RE: I don’t understand how anyone can think that this team won’t win  
Bill L : 5/24/2019 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14454889 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14454881 FranchiseQB said:


Quote:


In comment 14454864 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


More games than last year.

The o-line is improved and the secondary can’t be any worse.



Seriously? They lost some of their best players. A lot of question marks remain. It is perfectly reasonable to expect they will not be better this year.



The only “loss” that will be felt is Odell


I think that the loss of OBJ is well balanced by...well, balance. But also by bigger receiving roles for Engram and Barkley.
Upside?  
Red Dog : 5/24/2019 12:31 pm : link
A round one win in the playoffs.

I can't see them doing any better than that, and even that would take pretty much everything going right.
500...  
silverfox : 5/24/2019 12:41 pm : link
Would be a vast improvement. They've killed our hopes so many times...change of coaches, players, etc hadn't moved the chains.
The surprises will be pleasant this season.  
Cool Down : 5/24/2019 12:46 pm : link
11-5 and deep into playoffs.
Even better in 2020.
If a bunch of stuff falls into place playoffs 2nd round  
Giantz_comeback : 5/24/2019 12:51 pm : link
11-5. It all depends on how fast the youth gels on defense. Offense will be quite good in Elis hands. We aren't going to see much of Jones is my guess.
RE: RE: I don’t understand how anyone can think that this team won’t win  
Klaatu : 5/24/2019 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14454888 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14454864 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


More games than last year.

The o-line is improved and the secondary can’t be any worse.



Less talent at WR and ER, key positions in pro football.


In his three-year stint with the Giants, Olivier Vernon played an average of 13 games per year (16, 12, 11), starting every game he played in. He averaged 43 tackles and 7 sacks per year. In those three years he also had 1 interception, 2 passes-defended, and he forced 3 fumbles.

In his rookie year, Lorenzo Carter appeared in 15 games with 2 starts. He racked up 43 tackles, 4 sacks, and 4 passes-defended. Presumably, with the absence of Vernon, Carter's role will be expanded this year. The addition of Golden aside, are we really losing that much production off the edge going from Vernon to Carter? Sure, stats don't tell the whole story, but they do tell part of it. As with Landon Collins, Vernon has regressed every year since 2016. I don't think we'll miss him all that much.

As for WR, no question we traded away our most talented guy, and I doubt any single WR on the roster now will come close to matching Beckham's production. However, it's not up to any individual WR to try and make up for Beckham's absence. It's up to the corps as a unit to make the most of their opportunities when they're called on to do so, the same way the RB's made up for the absence of Tiki "60% of the offense" Barber a dozen years ago.
I think .500 is attainable this season.  
Brown Recluse : 5/24/2019 1:15 pm : link
I see a scrappy team here with some hungry young guys.

Lack of talent at WR and EDGE is definitely a valid concern. I think they can potentially break even this season but these two glaring holes are what will keep them out of playoff contention.

I expect that to be a different story in 2020 though.
9 or 10 wins  
MarkT : 5/24/2019 1:16 pm : link
We are a better team than last year. But a bit younger.
We will score points, but can the Defense stop the other teams. That was the case last year.
8-8  
2cents : 5/24/2019 1:20 pm : link
seems like a reasonable predication. only need a few things to break our way to be a playoff team or as we saw last year the reverse and and were looking more at 6-10.

either way I just hope were playing meaningful games late into the year rather than hanging on the edge of being mathematically eliminated from contention by week 6.

Today's NFL  
Fred in Atlanta : 5/24/2019 1:27 pm : link
is to unpredictable to give upsides. How many expected the Super Bowl in 2007 or the Rams in 2001 winning the Superbowl? Upside for almost every team is Super Bowl.
RE: RE: I don’t understand how anyone can think that this team won’t win  
djm : 5/24/2019 1:28 pm : link
In comment 14454888 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 14454864 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


More games than last year.

The o-line is improved and the secondary can’t be any worse.



Less talent at WR and ER, key positions in pro football.


How are they worse at ER? Everyone here hated Vernon when he played and he missed virtually half the games last year. The team was scoring points with Beckham doing more work on Instagram than on on the field, in December.

If we get 14 games out of Tate and he does what he does we aren’t worse at wr. We’re actually better since Beckham missed around 16 games over the last 2 seasons. We aren’t replacing 2015 Beckham. Let’s not forget that.

We’re a better, deeper and more cohesive team going into 2019. And we’re facing a manageable schedule.
RE: Today's NFL  
Fred in Atlanta : 5/24/2019 1:29 pm : link
In comment 14454948 Fred in Atlanta said:
Quote:
is to unpredictable to give upsides. How many expected the Super Bowl in 2007 or the Rams in 2001 winning the Superbowl? Upside for almost every team is Super Bowl.

I should have said Rams 1999, Pats were 2001
Upside is 6 wins,  
Default : 5/24/2019 1:32 pm : link
did anyone else here watch the past two seasons?
It's not like the team has gotten any better this offseason.
RE: Upside is 6 wins,  
Bill L : 5/24/2019 1:37 pm : link
In comment 14454956 Default said:
Quote:
did anyone else here watch the past two seasons?
It's not like the team has gotten any better this offseason.


Really?

I fell like it's gotten waaay better. Biggest weak points from last season to me were OL and secondary. OL had people who should not be playing in the NFL plus rookie feeling hsi way plus a tackle learning a new team and playing next to a rookie. They already showed signs of gelling. Now you add two established vets with one being arguably a star and that seems way improved to me.

Last year's secondary was playing only journeymen at best or UFDa's. This year they have high draft picks. Seems much better to me.

I'm expecting a much improved run game and much better coverage (secondarily more "coverage" sacks) at the very least.
A revelation will take place in Dallas  
G-crew18 : 5/24/2019 1:42 pm : link
I believe that opening day will allow us to see the potential of the 2019 Giants. The key will be how the OL handles the LOS, I think they will dominate which will unleash SB while opening up play action which Eli excels at. On D Lawrence will manhandle Fredrick's on his return which will bottle up Zeke. Prescott will find tighter coverage and will be compromised.

If the team plays to there potential 11-5 is not beyond reason. Last season the secondary was a liability, this season I can see 49er like turn around with all the young additions. The Giants are the great unknown to the pundits because all they see is no OBJ, Vernon and Collins. What will be revealed is that they are a team not a group of a few stars.

Watch for the rise of the new beast in the east. Only then will those who laugh at DG having no plan will be proved foolish forced to eat crow.
...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/24/2019 1:47 pm : link
...10-6
RE: RE: RE: I don’t understand how anyone can think that this team won’t win  
Brown Recluse : 5/24/2019 1:55 pm : link
In comment 14454949 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14454888 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 14454864 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


More games than last year.

The o-line is improved and the secondary can’t be any worse.



Less talent at WR and ER, key positions in pro football.



How are they worse at ER? Everyone here hated Vernon when he played and he missed virtually half the games last year. The team was scoring points with Beckham doing more work on Instagram than on on the field, in December.

If we get 14 games out of Tate and he does what he does we aren’t worse at wr. We’re actually better since Beckham missed around 16 games over the last 2 seasons. We aren’t replacing 2015 Beckham. Let’s not forget that.

We’re a better, deeper and more cohesive team going into 2019. And we’re facing a manageable schedule.


Which of the edge rushers we have now was better than Vernon though? Do you think that Vernon required double teams at times? Which of our edge rushers now will command that kind of attention? I don't see any.

Same with Beckham. Who's double or triple-covering Tate or Shepard? Who is game-planning for them? Who is our bonafide deep threat? We don't have one. And yes, while they scored a good deal of points in three games without Beckham in the fold, they were also shut out in one. You can spin that in a few different ways but lets not pretend like it doesn't matter.

Maybe Shurmur and Bettcher will find a way to make it work without these pieces. Maybe Golden will return to form. Maybe Lorenzo Carter and Evan Engram will take a big step.

These are all maybes though. As it stands right now, WR and EDGE are holes and its hard to win without them - unless you can figure out some way to over-compensate elsewhere.

Klaatu, djm  
JonC : 5/24/2019 1:56 pm : link
It's all a projection. Proven players were moved out, no matter how disappointing they might have been at times, they were proven players. OV still generated pressure, that was his game. OB was missing that extra gear, but was still a plus threat at WR. The players replacing them are young players we're hopeful about, and a Tate who's been hot and cold throughout his NFL career.
I see a lot of BBIers  
JonC : 5/24/2019 1:58 pm : link
statically proclaiming vets moved out will effectively be replaced by youngsters. It typically doesn't happen that easily, is my point. Carter and the others will need to demonstrate considerable improvement to generate a rush.

On offense, the revamped OL and SB will create more offense including in the red zone. But, there's no WR back there now that puts fear in the defense and keeps the DC up at night trying to gameplan.
RE: I see a lot of BBIers  
Giantz_comeback : 5/24/2019 2:08 pm : link
In comment 14454992 JonC said:
Quote:
statically proclaiming vets moved out will effectively be replaced by youngsters. It typically doesn't happen that easily, is my point. Carter and the others will need to demonstrate considerable improvement to generate a rush.

On offense, the revamped OL and SB will create more offense including in the red zone. But, there's no WR back there now that puts fear in the defense and keeps the DC up at night trying to gameplan.


Yet in Shurmurs system and with Barkley garnering much attention the passing game was quite good without OBJ. Now add Tate and they aren't all stars per se but steady vets who gain separation and should continue to be productive.
Yep, a lot of maybes and IFs  
JonC : 5/24/2019 2:11 pm : link
and I like Carter quite alot, think highly of Golden's upside before the ACL.

But, Carter still has to demonstrate he can read keys and hold down his edge versus the run consistently. He still has to develop the quick twitch recognition that will get him to the QB and become an 8, 10, 10+ sack ER. Same for the others who have basically good to promising but non-impact NFL players. Golden has to show he's past the ACL at level where produces more than 2.5 sacks. Martin and the others are basically strong side ends not so much pass rushers.

Tate has been a productive but mercurial NFL player. He'll have games where you're shaking your head wondering where his is. And, he'll have really good games where you're wondering why it's not more often. Those 60+ yard slant TDs are gone.
Upside  
PaulN : 5/24/2019 2:13 pm : link
A lot has to happen right for the Giants, but this team could go and win 9 - 11 games, make the playoffs, and then you never know. They have done a lot of work on the backend of the defense, if they can stop the run and get teams into down and long situations, then who knows, we have a few players that can rush the passer, it depends on how quickly the team comes together, and what their record is when that happens, if they can come together after 8 games and are 4-4, that would be a great sign that we are going to have a good season, as long as we stay healthy.
8-8  
Trainmaster : 5/24/2019 2:28 pm : link
Plus or minus 2 wins.

If all the stars align in the positive, playoffs.

If all the stars align in the negative, another top 10 first round pick.
RE: Ask we after week 2  
Simms11 : 5/24/2019 2:57 pm : link
In comment 14454725 GothamGiants said:
Quote:
It wouldn’t shock me if this team started out 0-2 and we see another 5-11/6-10 type season

It also wouldn’t shock me if everything clicked and they go 10-6, splitting with DAL/PHI

Most likely something in between, 7-9/8-8 type season. I like where this team is heading, 2020 is my year for legit playoff contention with another solid draft and a splash or 2 in free agency (Clowney, Daryl Williams/La’el Collins) + a stud WR for Jones in round 1.


Jones could potentially be seeing his first action in 2020. I’m not so sure we’ll be that much better in 2020 either, but the foundation of the team should be solid. Success in 2020 is riding on Jones’s arm.
6-10/7-9 with the arrow pointed north  
Optimus-NY : 5/24/2019 3:20 pm : link
This is still a work in progress. Enjoy the process. In 2 years the rewards will begin to be reaped, but not yet. I like how Getts is building this team. As Parcells said, POWER wins football. That's precisely what Gettleman has in mind it seems as he's rebuilding this team.
Upside?  
Milton : 5/24/2019 3:20 pm : link
Super Bowl (with a little luck).

Likely? Division Winner.

Floor? 8-8 (if injuries are problematic).
This team is a Barkley sore leg away  
HomerJones45 : 5/24/2019 3:38 pm : link
from being one of the worst in the league.
Who the heck knows  
GiantsBlowout : 5/24/2019 3:38 pm : link
Just 3 yrs ago MacAdoo rode a similarly dysfunctional team to 11-5

I'd say thats the max

there also exists the possibility of 0-16

maybe this crew plays there hearts out and goes on a roll

We dont know.....we cant even name half the roster
RE: This team is a Barkley sore leg away  
Default : 5/24/2019 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14455097 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
from being one of the worst in the league.


Yup, he gets any kind of injury during training camp or pre-season and the team is in panic mode.
10-6 if miracles occur...9 wins on the outside otherwise.  
yatqb : 5/24/2019 4:22 pm : link
I see us as less than a 500 team in all likelihood.
9-7 if everything breaks right  
dpinzow : 5/24/2019 4:23 pm : link
Probably 5-11 or 6-10 as the most likely result because of the lack of a top option in the passing game and a lack of pass rush. Barkley will win 3 or 4 of the games
RE: Upside?  
Gruber : 5/24/2019 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14455081 Milton said:
Quote:
Super Bowl (with a little luck).

Likely? Division Winner.

Floor? 8-8 (if injuries are problematic).


Division winner requires they better the Eagles and Cowboys and I just don't see that happening this season.

The wide receivers are a big question mark and there is still a lack of pass rush. I think they would be surpassing expectations if they reached 8-8.
I have no idea  
joeinpa : 5/24/2019 5:16 pm : link
But with the next franchise guy on the roster, the season will stay interesting for its entirety
9-7 and that's probably  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/24/2019 6:42 pm : link
over-valuing the Shurmer, Shula and Betcher coaching trio.

But I really like and believe in them, so I'll go 9-7 as "realistic upside" watermark.
RE: Upside?  
christian : 5/24/2019 7:31 pm : link
In comment 14455081 Milton said:
Quote:
Super Bowl (with a little luck).

Likely? Division Winner.

Floor? 8-8 (if injuries are problematic).


You really think this team is a *little* luck from competing for a championship?
RE: RE: Upside?  
Milton : 5/24/2019 7:37 pm : link
In comment 14455240 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14455081 Milton said:


Quote:


Super Bowl (with a little luck).

Likely? Division Winner.

Floor? 8-8 (if injuries are problematic).



You really think this team is a *little* luck from competing for a championship?
In May of 2007 and May of 2011, nobody was predicting a winning season, let alone Super Bowl contention. A little luck can go a long way!
9-7.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/24/2019 7:38 pm : link
...
Without going crazy ... were a 7-10 win team ...  
Bluesbreaker : 5/24/2019 8:47 pm : link
It's all about this team getting acclimated to one another
and gelling on both sides of the ball I think the early
games where the schedule is not brutal and we could get
off to a quick start we could slip into the playoffs
of course there are injuries and playing disciplined .
Hopefully the 2nd and 3rd year players ascend and
the rookies have an impact .
Depends on the schedule  
NephilimGiants : 5/24/2019 9:03 pm : link
If it was the same schedule from last year id say we finish with 5 wins again....this season looks like 10wins easy
If they get some breaks  
George : 5/24/2019 9:18 pm : link
They could win six. If they have almost any injuries at all to any of their starters, they’ll be lucky to win four. The roster is still paper thin at most positions, and the NFL now is about depth: the violence of the game means every team will deal with injuries to stars, so the squad that can adapt to crisis wins.

I don’t think we’ve got the personnel right now to do that.

But we will in 2020.
'What's the realistic upside of this team?'...  
Torrag : 5/24/2019 10:29 pm : link
10 wins max and that's a reach. Defense will be incredibly young and untested. Pass rush is an enigma. Yet another reboot on the O-line albeit with a talent upgrade will still take time to get it clicking on all cylinders. Offense lacks a true #1 WR. The team as a whole has had massive turnover and you can't force feed the lessons they'll need to learn. It's about experiencing it on the field together. 2020 is when we become a real threat to make a run again.
Does Vegas have the Giants scheduled to be the second worst  
xman : 5/24/2019 10:47 pm : link
team in the league in the coming year?
An impossible question to answer  
theold5j : 5/24/2019 10:58 pm : link
In today's NFL. They could win 13 games or lose 13. You truly have no idea. Too many variables to say.
Probably 7 wins  
Dave in PA : 5/25/2019 1:23 am : link
I don’t think the defense is ready to win games in the 4th quarter yet and the offense, while improved in some areas, seems to lack playmakers on the outside. If Halapio can’t hack it or gets hurt again then there’s a big hole right in the middle of the line, which could really disrupt the offense. We’ll absolutely see Barkley be amazing with glimpses of real potential from several other players. Probably at least 1 year too soon to put it all together though
If they win 7 games this season ....  
short lease : 5/25/2019 1:37 am : link
they will win 10 or 11 in 2020.
Games won at the LOS  
Rick in Dallas : 5/25/2019 6:28 am : link
We are still in the progress of rebuilding both lines. Probably 6 or 7 wins in 2019. But a team that plays where hard for PS with in fusion of young talent.
RE: I expect them to play hard and show signs of ascension  
section125 : 5/25/2019 6:54 am : link
In comment 14454722 JonC said:
Quote:
but they're less talented at WR and ER, and all the new parts will require time for cohesion to build. Probably a 6-win team with the needle pointing up.


Less talent at WR for certain.
But less talent at ER/OLB - why? Because OV was on the roster? He sucked. He sucked and was hurt half the year. I don't know Markus Goldman at all and Carter needs to get better fast, but I do not think they have less at ER...at worst it is even.

I do agree they could be a 6 win team, but with a better OL, and likely better DL, I think it is an eight win team.
From a “prognosticators are always wrong”  
mattnyg05 : 5/25/2019 7:29 am : link
standpoint this has the potential to be one of those teams that everybody shits on that actually has some talent in key spots. If the running game and offensive line end up as good as we think it might be, the defensive weaknesses and wr lack of talent (still have pros there btw) will be mitigated somewhat.

I feel really strongly that this could be like the 02 team when they were gutted by FA but ended up a lot better that year than they were supposed to be (or even the 2000 team that had solid core of talent that finally put it together).
No to mention  
mattnyg05 : 5/25/2019 7:32 am : link
Eli in his second year in the system, Barkley in his second year in the system etc. I remember the 2002 team winning and one of the talking heads saying “shame on us for not seeing how talented this roster could be,” since everyone predicted 4-12.

This could be one of those teams where halfway through the year everyone pretends like they thought they were going to be really good the whole time. Sort of when the Eagles took off two years ago they didn’t have a lot of expectations and all of a sudden by week 9 they were talked about like a perennial 10 year contender.
RE: RE: I expect them to play hard and show signs of ascension  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/25/2019 9:15 am : link
In comment 14455363 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14454722 JonC said:


Quote:


but they're less talented at WR and ER, and all the new parts will require time for cohesion to build. Probably a 6-win team with the needle pointing up.



Less talent at WR for certain.
But less talent at ER/OLB - why? Because OV was on the roster? He sucked. He sucked and was hurt half the year. I don't know Markus Goldman at all and Carter needs to get better fast, but I do not think they have less at ER...at worst it is even.

I do agree they could be a 6 win team, but with a better OL, and likely better DL, I think it is an eight win team.


Vernon was easily their best and most effective pass rusher. You can be mad he was always hurt, and that can color your opinion, but he didn't suck. Making him out to be Clint Sintim is dumb. When he played he was effective. 21 hits on the QB in 11 games and 7 sacks was by far the best on the team and it wasn't particularly close.
RE: RE: RE: Upside?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/25/2019 9:17 am : link
In comment 14455242 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14455240 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 14455081 Milton said:


Quote:


Super Bowl (with a little luck).

Likely? Division Winner.

Floor? 8-8 (if injuries are problematic).



You really think this team is a *little* luck from competing for a championship?

In May of 2007 and May of 2011, nobody was predicting a winning season, let alone Super Bowl contention. A little luck can go a long way!


This roster has a fraction of the talent of the 2007 on defense. It's insulting to compare rosters with Strahan and Umenyiora with this roster and say they're a little bit of luck away.
most importantly for me, giants will be a “giant” football team, not a  
plato : 5/25/2019 9:18 am : link
finesse team but one that will exert its will. the scrimmage lines will be powerful and gritty and those playing behind them will also be football players who will be able to play football.

While w/l record is defining, i would add not always. our 11/5 record did say what kind of the team the giants were, a lucky, finesse team then that quickly receded in face of age and lack of talent. We are becoming a football team because we have football players. Coaches and players must develop into a team that can grow. We can dominate an opponent and work our will. Footballs bounce funny and refs have too much influence. but we are on our way with a “transformed Giants football” team.
Upside is Chicago Bears last year, Minnesota Vikings 2 years ago  
Eric on Li : 5/25/2019 9:25 am : link
I don't think this defense has quite the upside of either of those 2 but I think just about everything else is there + they are better in some areas on offense. And they did add a tremendous amount of talent on defense so they could take a leap (i'd guess it's 1 more year away though). I wouldn't predict that to happen but it's possible if they have one of those "everything goes right" types of seasons they could win more than 10 games, especially since the schedule is light.
...  
christian : 5/25/2019 9:38 am : link
The Bears D had 3 first team All Pros last year, pound for pound maybe the best secondary in the NFL, and gave up the fewest points in the NFL.

The Giants defense isn’t in that universe yet.
I think that our fate rests upon the performances of  
yatqb : 5/25/2019 10:00 am : link
Golden and Lawrence on defense,and the OL on offense. If we get great play in those areas we could surprise people.
As great as 2007 and 2011 were  
Default : 5/25/2019 11:36 am : link
it has warped some fans POV on expectations.

Those teams had significant talent, and arguably underachieved early in the season and put it all together at the end.

This team has significantly less talent then those teams, and most importantly the QB is a decade older.
RE: RE: RE: I expect them to play hard and show signs of ascension  
JonC : 5/25/2019 12:25 pm : link
In comment 14455389 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14455363 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14454722 JonC said:


Quote:


but they're less talented at WR and ER, and all the new parts will require time for cohesion to build. Probably a 6-win team with the needle pointing up.



Less talent at WR for certain.
But less talent at ER/OLB - why? Because OV was on the roster? He sucked. He sucked and was hurt half the year. I don't know Markus Goldman at all and Carter needs to get better fast, but I do not think they have less at ER...at worst it is even.

I do agree they could be a 6 win team, but with a better OL, and likely better DL, I think it is an eight win team.



Vernon was easily their best and most effective pass rusher. You can be mad he was always hurt, and that can color your opinion, but he didn't suck. Making him out to be Clint Sintim is dumb. When he played he was effective. 21 hits on the QB in 11 games and 7 sacks was by far the best on the team and it wasn't particularly close.


Yup. To see it otherwise tells me you don't know what you're watching.
And  
JonC : 5/25/2019 12:27 pm : link
I am far, far away from being an OV fan. Glad they moved on, but it's fair to suggest we might not have replaced his production yet.
...  
christian : 5/25/2019 1:00 pm : link
The defensive free agent bounty the last 2 years has been a little heavy on flawed ex-Cardinals.

Martin, Olsen, Golden, and Bathea all have concerns.

Bettcher had the one pretty productive year, but I frankly don't see him as a high potential coordinator.
RE: I think that our fate rests upon the performances of  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/25/2019 1:53 pm : link
In comment 14455405 yatqb said:
Quote:
Golden and Lawrence on defense,and the OL on offense. If we get great play in those areas we could surprise people.


That's a nice concise snapshot Y.

IMO you have to add in the obvious Peppers vs Collins, and some one or two from among the puppies at CB - most likely Beal and Baker.

But the the biggest single key is the revamped OL and the health of that group. When one considers Barkley's 2018, and the praise lavished on Halapio and the upgrade Zeitler brings to RG...
One can imagine Barkley going "wild" in year 2. I'm thinking 1600+ yards rushing and 1000+ receiving, if the OL stays healthy and Hernandez and Halapio are upgrades over themself and their replacement respectively.

I have to pinch myself to remind myself that Barkley did a LOT of what he did last year ON HIS OWN. I think back to Eric Dickerson predicting Barkley will struggle behind the Giants' OL in 2018, and then what Barkley actually did against the odds, then reconsider what the heck Barkley might do in 2019....

There's some crazy stat from PFF about what Barkley gained after contact last year... Now imagine him running through legitimate holes this year, or catching screens with OL in front of him who play well in space...

Not to mention if Tate is an upgrade over OBJ blocking at the 2nd level or downfield.

The downside I think is that our OL depth is paper thin, and we need SB healthy all 16 games.
If we can get it together early enough,  
TMS : 5/25/2019 6:18 pm : link
which is doubtful, with all these newbies and schemes. The first 6 games are big for this team who could contend later in the season.
Like almost  
TommyWiseau : 5/25/2019 7:57 pm : link
every team, it comes down to injuries. Does the team stay somewhat healthy? They could go 9-7 if they do. They could be as bad as 5-11. Who knows
RE: RE: RE: Upside?  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/25/2019 9:04 pm : link
In comment 14455242 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14455240 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 14455081 Milton said:


Quote:


Super Bowl (with a little luck).

Likely? Division Winner.

Floor? 8-8 (if injuries are problematic).



You really think this team is a *little* luck from competing for a championship?

In May of 2007 and May of 2011, nobody was predicting a winning season, let alone Super Bowl contention. A little luck can go a long way!


This is wrong. Especially the 2011 giants. Where do you get this stuff?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Upside?  
Milton : 5/25/2019 9:21 pm : link
In comment 14455758 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In May of 2007 and May of 2011, nobody was predicting a winning season, let alone Super Bowl contention. A little luck can go a long way!

This is wrong. Especially the 2011 giants. Where do you get this stuff?
Who was predicting success? Tom Coughlin ended both 2006 and 2010 (despite the 10-6 record) on the hot seat with plenty of people calling for his head. As for 2011, it began with all the usual questions about the OL and injuries to Steven Smith and Terrell Thomas. They finished 9-7 but it was good enough to win the division (thanks to a costly overthrow by Tony Romo) and then they got hot in December and January. I'm optometrist by nature but those were two of the years in which I was least so, mainly due to question marks along the OL.

There were no high hopes going into 2007 and 2011. I'm sure the BBI archives will back me up if somebody should feel motivated enough to do the digging.
There some people that are perpetually pessimisstic here.  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/25/2019 9:30 pm : link
The fact of the matter is that the 2007 team was coming off back to back playoff seasons and 2011 was coming off a ten win season. Theses were two teams that were both predicted to make playoffs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Upside?  
christian : 5/25/2019 11:08 pm : link
In comment 14455762 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14455758 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In May of 2007 and May of 2011, nobody was predicting a winning season, let alone Super Bowl contention. A little luck can go a long way!

This is wrong. Especially the 2011 giants. Where do you get this stuff?

Who was predicting success? Tom Coughlin ended both 2006 and 2010 (despite the 10-6 record) on the hot seat with plenty of people calling for his head. As for 2011, it began with all the usual questions about the OL and injuries to Steven Smith and Terrell Thomas. They finished 9-7 but it was good enough to win the division (thanks to a costly overthrow by Tony Romo) and then they got hot in December and January. I'm optometrist by nature but those were two of the years in which I was least so, mainly due to question marks along the OL.

There were no high hopes going into 2007 and 2011. I'm sure the BBI archives will back me up if somebody should feel motivated enough to do the digging.


I remember the sentiment going into 2007 questioning whether Coughlin could ever get a team over the hump, and whether his act had grown tired. He had consecutive playoff exits in the first round, and Barber among others had noted his style as an issue.

But I don't think talent or leadership was a huge question going into 2007. The Giants had a young QB with 2 playoff seasons under his belt, plenty of vets at the top of their game, and two franchise leaders in Toomer and Strahan.

There's basically nothing on this roster or regime that compares to 2007.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Upside?  
Milton : 5/25/2019 11:27 pm : link
In comment 14455825 christian said:
Quote:



I remember the sentiment going into 2007 questioning whether Coughlin could ever get a team over the hump, and whether his act had grown tired. He had consecutive playoff exits in the first round, and Barber among others had noted his style as an issue.

But I don't think talent or leadership was a huge question going into 2007. The Giants had a young QB with 2 playoff seasons under his belt, plenty of vets at the top of their game, and two franchise leaders in Toomer and Strahan.

There's basically nothing on this roster or regime that compares to 2007.
Coughlin had to promise to be nicer to everybody to keep his job and David Diehl was a huge question mark taking over for Petitgout at left tackle. IIRC, we were all hoping Guy Whimper would win the left tackle job and Diehl could play left guard. As for the playoffs, they got in as an 8-8 team and were embarrassed by the Panthers 20-0. Oh--and the team's MVP (Tiki) retired. Meanwhile, Strahan was demanding a trade and held out of training camp. So tell me that wasn't a team with a boatload of question marks entering 2007.
...  
christian : 9:48 am : link
You're flipping playoff losses, 2006 was the last minute field goal by Akers.

I'm not saying the Giants didn't have huge questions going into '07 -- I'm saying those questions were dramatically different than this year. That team was viewed as talented and underachievers.

All I am saying is the questions going into this year are much different, and that this is a far less talented, and less accomplished group.

Coughlin had several years with more wins than Shurmur's career total. Manning was in his mid 20s, had 2 playoffs games under his belt, and played really well against Philly. Tuck, Robbins, Osi, and Strahan were a known very good pass rushers. Burress and Toomer were an established, effective pair. The offensive line had two new starters, both of whom had been on the team previously and logged many games etc. etc.
there's  
fkap : 10:28 am : link
realistically, what do you think will happen?

and then there's realistically, if things all go well, how far can this team go?

what can go well?
-the OL gels, the QB puts in solid production, and the WR/TE put up good numbers, while Barkley has a stellar year. A decent O that eats up the clock and doesn't go 3 and out all the time. Not batshit crazy to think it is possible.

- D is going to require a lot of going well. but, we were in a lot of games as time was winding down that the D blew. Just being a hair better wins us a bunch of games. Maybe it's unrealistic to expect the fart to smell like lollipops and roses, but it doesn't have to be a fart that clears the room, either. Maybe the youngsters step up to the plate. If they do, maybe the D doesn't win us games, but also doesn't lose them.

I expect a 6-8 W season. But I don't think it's whacked to see a 9 win regular season with a win in the playoffs before one of the big dogs knocks us back to Earth. the latter scenario is the upside.
Young team with a lot of potential talent  
Nick in NH : 11:32 am : link
I realize that you can go nuts and think SB at this point if all the stars line up. I am excited about the young talent with a lot of upside potential. If the chemistry and coaching is there, the sky's the limit. If not, we're looking at a repeat of 2018 or 2017 (God forbid). I loved OBJ, but am of the opinion that his antics were a net negative. How long will it be before you see him acting up on the Browns' sideline?
This team needs to over achieve  
justafan : 6:11 pm : link
to be competitive late in the year. Defense has no pass rushers, so someone is going to have to step up there. Someone is going to have to step at WR as well. Tate and Shep are good, but one of the younger JAGs needs to step up. The biggest one is the offensive line has to perform.

So basically offensive line needs to perform, defense needs to over achieve, and I think another playmaker needs to step up on offense so its not just the Barkley show.

If they do those things they could be fighting for a wildcard spot, but I don't think this a team I'd expect to go very far in the playoffs.
Haven't people saying "the needle pointing up"  
micky : 7:56 pm : link
say last 5 yrs?

Much the same as we've seen in past is what this team will be like
