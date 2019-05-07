What's the realistic upside of this team? armstead98 : 5/24/2019 10:56 am

Many of us seem to be expecting the team to start slow as the young guys adjust and the o-line gels and we're hoping the team ends strong.



They probably won't make the playoffs but could be in the hunt, which would be an improvement.



That said, what do you think is this team's upside? Playoffs? Win a game in the playoffs? Something more?



I think if things break their way they could make the playoffs and win one game. How about everyone else?