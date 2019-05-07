Is Gettleman doing a good job?

Some of you think he's crazy. He's wasted team resources and made a lot of mistakes. His history shows he's not great.
Others believe. He cuts bait quickly and he's got an eye for talent. His last two drafts have been amazing - he's knows what a pro looks like and he's got an eye for linemen. His history says he's got what it takes.
Some are waiting to see what develops.
No doubt that he's hated by the press.
Where do you sit? Make a statement:
Fans cannot underestimate the value of the trade for Kevin Zeitler. Its absolutely HUGE.
The toughest job for any NFL scout or team is to find qualified offensive linemen. There just are not enough of them. (remember-we have a shot putter trying to make the roster as a LG)
Take a look at where the Colts were a few seasons ago. So they use a first on a Center in '17 and get their LG and RT in Rounds 1 & 2 in '18. And now everybody is talking about how good the Colts will be.
If you look at this years draft, many "experts" say a top team draft was by the Houston Texans. Why? Well they took their future LT in Round 1 and their future RT in Round 2.
We just watched the Washington Redskins draft Haskins in Round 1 to be the new face of their franchise. But what's in front of him? In the Washington OTAs, Ereck Flowers has been their starting RG !!! And after a week of practicing, the Redskins just decided they needed to add Adam Bisnowaty to their roster.
You can discuss all the Gettleman moves to date (good and bad) ad nausem, but the fact that he was able to get Kevin Zeitler to our O-line is by far the most significant move heading into 2019.
I like this from an article ddawg posted.
The Giants’ offensive linemen were warming up one day in early May by tossing medicine balls at the far end of the practice field. Then suddenly one of the large weighted cylinders rocketed five feet higher and 10 yards further than the rest.
What was that?” an incredulous reporter said.
“You saw that?” a Giants staffer said with a smile.
“Yeah, who the heck was that?” the reporter asked.
Kevin,” the staffer replied.
Kevin is Kevin Zeitler, the Giants’ imposing new 6-4, 315-pound starting right guard with a body-armor build who would have made a good Game of Thrones battlefield extra.
Barkley, Hernandez, BJ, Lorenzo are all impact starters this season.
He's turned over an amazing amount of roster players (see other threads for details).
Anyone bashing him not for having immediate success doesn't understand football. It always takes 2-3 years even when you are doing the right things.
Sorry man but you're the one that doesn't know much about football. In today's NFL teams go from bad to good (and visa versa) in just one year on a regular basis. In 2017 the Rams went from 4-13 to 11-5. In 2017 the eagles went from 7-9 to 13-3 and a Super Bowl win. Crazy Dave took a team that was one year removed from an 11-5 season and won 5 games his first year. This year Vegas is predicting 6 wins. And Gettleman had the number 2 and number 6 picks in the draft to work with. That's failure with a capital F. What he's done reminds me of the Allie Sherman fiasco in the early 60's. Hopefully it won't take us 20 years to recover like it did back then.
While in CAR, DG was able to find under the radar OL and DL contributors. It is what has been severely lacking in the past decade. While the jury is still out, his drafts appear to be really strong. The one critique I would add is that some of his FA signings have not panned out.
Agreed the impact Zietler will likely have is falling unrecognized on many.
I think he is doing an amazing job considering the salary cap restraints he's had to deal with.
And another intangible that gets routinely underestimated is culture. I think he has transformed the locker room culture wise and that will pay huge dividends.
His drafting seems good but is much harder to evaluate immediately. The fact is if Jones is a franchise QB then he has knocked it out of the park.
I like the way he's kicking ass personnel wise. Some of his moves were shocking, but when put into perspective made good sense.
Big George -- If Big George sticks and makes an impact it will also be significant because the Giants haven't picked an Oline man that could make an impact below round 2 since Deihl and Seubert
DBs -- if the backfield is set with the influx he drafted this year that will also be significant
LBs -- Gettleman seems to understand LBs, Pierce being his big win there in the past, and it's clear he's betting on Ogletree to repeat that formula, but he's also already put more talent and oomph into LB than the last regime was ever able to.
O & D Lines -- if the Giants rank high in run stopping and implement a consistent time eating power run game -- this will show that Gettleman can implement what he says he will implement
If the offensive line can can generate the option and play action properly - that will also be a significant improvement -- they haven't been able to do that in some time.
If the Giants can generate a pass rush with Carter, Ogletree, Peppers, Golden and Williams and all the above pans out then this team will have made a complete turn around.
Gettleman also has at least another couple of drafts to get it right as well as a healthy budget starting with the next season.
I'm optimistic and think the Gettleman is doing a good job, and that there are more changes yet to come. He's charged up the team -- you can feel it and sense it right now and that also seems like a big positive.
The Jones pick was either singularly gutty and great or utterly stupid and a waste of prime resource. I don't feel the same way about Lauletta. In the third round you can take a crap shoot if the player exceeds your ranking for the spot. I can write how I feel about Jones -- that I love the way he handles adversity -- but ultimately we won't know what we have in him for some time. Now if, for some great scheme of god, Eli takes what Gettleman has given him and makes another run at the cup, then I really won't worry about evaluating his pick of Jones. I give the GM a pass for that and trust he finds a good way to the future and thank him for making another run possible. Is that likely? I don't know, but I still want it to happen.
This is a really good take. Agree on pretty much all points. And I do believe Eli has another run in him now that better fitting pieces, improved OL and system has been put in place.
For now he’s fine, maybe even terrific. We needed a true scout that can build this team back up from soup to nuts and focus on the low hanging fruit variety of talent in these drafts. DG knows how to draft players that can play at the NFL level. He isn’t taking many risks with these draft picks. See player, draft player. Forget about positional value or any of that crap just take the guy that will turn into an NFL pro.
Quote:
He's an improvement because potted plants would have been an improvement over Reese-Ross.
They won 5 games last year with Barkley. Since then they have offed their best wideout and their three best defenders. This team is a Barkley injury away from being one of the worst teams in the league. There are lots of new guys. Some of the new guys will be good and some will flop, that is the nature of things, and not listening to all the giants.com/house organ happy talk. Let's see it. Until then, this team is mid-70's modern.
But he does let Jawn play at GM which is why he is here in the first place.
They won 5 games with their best wideout, three best D players, and Barkley. Not sure why you just specify Barkley, who by the way was just a rookie. So why not dismantle things. They, like all of us, believe Barkley is a phenomenal player so why not rebuild around him. The three D players will be pretty easily replaced (they already have been) with much lower paid players, the best wideout was hurt a lot and a malcontent, and we got 3 1st round drafted players for him.
It all looks good to me.
I don't fully agree with Homer/ his tone but I don't agree with you either. We beat 4 backup QBs this past year. Instead posters ignore that and treat the games that were but were close as if they were wins.
Also- some of the posters that complain about the media have lost a certain degree of reality. They've let the media enrage them to the point that they refuse to think clear. SO what they hate him. If he wins he'll be a "colorful" GM. He's got to win. Right now they don't like him - so why should so many here care? He's not getting fired this year. Instead what you have is this yeah rah rah cheerleading team mentality from some posters. They just don't want to hear anything negative.
Until the team wins and your GM lies (how much is lying and how much is incompetence?) and acts like an ass then what;s the big deal if the media hates him? The bottomline is we all want to see wins. I don't want the media to kiss his ass. HE hasn't earned that right yet.
Meant to say
"Instead posters ignore that and treat the games that were LOST but were close as if they were wins."
Solder is fine. He’s solidified LT. His FA moves have been so so but far from damaging or terrible. Man some of you are so fucking picky or overly critical. A one year deal on a vet rb, the guy gets hurt and you’re bashing that move? Fucking relax.
Two thumbs up so far!
But outside of that, it's too early. He's had 2 drafts. Let's see how last years players develop and let's see this years players play a game before judging them.
Typically you need 3 years to makeover a roster. DG has one more offseason to do so. He will have a bevy of draft picks again (they will get I believe at least 2 comp picks with one being a 3 for Collins) and have a shit ton of cap space going into this next offseason. And next year Jones will step into the starting role. Next year is when we can really judge DG.
Gettleman knew this would take at least two years and that it would not be well received by the media and a large portion of the fan base. He did it anyway because he believed that it needed to be done for the long term benefit of this franchise.
There are only 14 players remaining from when Gettleman's arrival. That is a complete overhaul. It takes time to evaluate each player and how they best fit into the schemes. In just two offseasons Gettleman has completely rebuilt the offensive line and on paper it appears to be the best in years.
The Kevin Zeitler acquisition has been strangely overlooked by many. Here is one of the best RG's in football who is also a great fit in the locker room. RG has been a weakness since Snee retired. Remmers will likely start but his arrival will light a fire under Wheeler. If Wheeler is going to prove that he is the long term answer at RT it will happen this year.
The defense should be much improved and they are only a good pass rusher away from being a very good defense. If Golden resembles the player he was 2016 then this should be a top 10-15 defense this season.
Gettleman's reputation here will be tied to the development of Daniel Jones but regardless of that outcome he deserves credit for bringing in many good young players.
Saquon Barkley, Will Hernandez, B.J. Hill, Dexter Lawrence, Lorenzo Carter, Sam Beal, Deandre Baker, Julian Love, Grant Haley, Jabrill Peppers, and R.J. McIntosh should all be apart of the core moving forward.
Corey Coleman, Darius Slayton, Chris Slayton, Alex Wesley, Corey Ballentine, Ryan Connelly, Oshane Ximines, C.J. Conrad, Josiah Tauaefa, Sean Chandler, Jake Carlock, Nick Gates, Evan Brown, James O'Hagan, Paul Adams, Asafo-Adjei, Austin Droogsma, and Eric Dungey all have talent and have the potential to surprise and develop into solid contributors.
There is still a lot of work left to do for Gettleman but so far I think he has done a good job when you consider the mess he inherited. Next offseason the main focus should be to add a pass rusher, a #1 WR for Jones, and another OT even if Wheeler locks down the RT job. Solder is getting older and they need to have a potential replacement in house before he breaks down.
FS, ILB, C, and DL depth could all be needs as well.
Solder is fine. He’s solidified LT. His FA moves have been so so but far from damaging or terrible. Man some of you are so fucking picky or overly critical. A one year deal on a vet rb, the guy gets hurt and you’re bashing that move? Fucking relax.
C'mon -- who is using them "exclusively?"
The problem is some of you just want to ignore his bad moves. Omamah and Stewart are further examples of bad moves.
The Soldier move a complete blunder. You add up the blunder of Soldier with the awful move Ogeltree and the awful move of Tate it's a comedy of errors. Some of you can't seem to grasp the GEN are in rebuild mode. Getting an again LT that is juts "pretty good" WHILE YOU ARE REBUILDING when you could have gotten TWO OL and a draft instead of Soldier/Omameh and STewart is just plain stupid.
In of itself Omameh and Stewart aren't earth shattering blunders but they show a pattern of stupidity. WHta tiuy call "picky" I call "a pattern."
Good-- we can agree to disagree. That's a good thing. We'll see how season turns out. And I think many of us agree that 2020 season is the key year.
His handling of the Daniel Jones pick was terrible. He should have simply said he was the best player on our board and that's why we took him.
The drafts are too soon to tell. I was against the Barkley pick last year but you can't argue that he is a Superstar.
You have to believe that in the 2 years the roster is much improved. Still a long way to go.
A lot is riding on the QB. It looks like a desperate move and we probably could have gotten him at 17. Jones has to become a top 10 QB in this league or the Giants have to be a strong playoff team in year 3 for DG to be looked on favorably in the future. He passed on a lot of QBs last year and took one that many thought could be had later so that is his defining moment.
No one is going to be perfect but I would rather have someone admit a mistake and cut ties than try to prove he is right.
Personally, I think I would have more confidence if he talked less, instead of always coming off as the smartest guy in the room. Never thought I'd want anyone to be a little more like Reese, but I do think DG has fallen in love with the cameras and his own voice. Every time he says something, the media is quick to point out prior inconsistent statements. When this happens, unless you are just a blind loyalist you have to wonder if there really is some blueprint for the rebuild or if the guy is just winging it as he goes along.
I wonder how many of DG's critics could do the job any better.
Foregoing the huge cap savings by keeping 38 year old Eli, instead of investing that money elsewhere to further improve the team, and drafting the riskiest QB in this draft at #6.
I dont think he took the riskiest QB .... he actually took the guy with the highest floor. He took the durable guy, the guy you'll stand tough in the pocket, he took the guy who has a good mental approach to the game, He took the guy who can definitely run a WCO (short and Med passes make up most of the playbook). The arm strength has been hashed to death and far as we can see the truth is he has a decent arm can make all the throws but does not have a cannon. History has shown a accurate QB with avg to slight above avg arm strength can it done. Can he learn the O and be very efficient in it and make the tactical deep strike when called upon?
As for the D ... we took care of the DL and 2ndary. LBs are still a work in progress. The plan is we can mix man, zone and man/zone at will allowing Bettcher to blitz and cause chaos with his scheme and play-calling.
Eli needs to now spread the ball to the open guy and Jones takes notes and steps in next season.
Next FA season we have money for WR(s), LB and younger RT ... not to mention the draft.
Lets just season how it all plays out.
You bring in three decent FA's - proven players and you have people referring to them as complete blunders.
It's hard to discuss when that's the type of reasoning that the board is pelted with constantly. Both Solder and Ogletree played decently last year - and yet you have some here who characterize their play on the level with Flowers and Unga.
Instead of having a nuanced conversation on the respective value of the players and their role in solidifying a roster, they are called complete blunders. One of them without even playing a fucking down. But then again - one guy had 5 INT's, finally showed that a NYG LB can have aptitude in coverage and he gets shit on too.
Name a better LT at a lower price that was available?
Name the several available good OL for the same cap space?
Notice the difference when he was playing badly ( early in the year) vs later and tell us the position is not worth spending on?
Tell me which better LT was available this year at a lower cap space?
Im not claiming Solder was good or a bargain. But he was a choice and there was a market for him and as a GM you have to fill the space. What are you going to do on day one of the FA period.
Notice there were not any LTs deserving on the number 2 slot? So we know the complaint. We know Solder is not great.
What's the solution?
Its not an easy job is it?
Btw, I completely agree that the Stewart signing was just a flat out mistake
Its amazing there are only 32 GM's...anyone can do a better job
He had his share of bad looks in coverage, gave up his share of TDs, and Collins strongly intimated missed assignments at the LB position caused a lot of the bad plays last year.
Ogletree is the 3rd highest paid player at his position. I don't think he's anywhere near that in terms of return. I think he's closer to a middle of the pack type inside linebacker.
And that's the heart of my concern with Ogletree, Solder, Jenkins, Tate and frankly Manning. It's not that they are overpaid, it's they are in my estimate wildly overpaid.
In a year where Gettleman has done really well shedding bad contracts and getting younger, I don't like these contracts.
I understand you want a mix of vets to buoy learning and work ethic, I just think you can get average vet players at average cost.
In hindsight Solder's previous employer didn't overbid, stayed patient, waited for the draft to play out, and acquired a younger better player via trade.
Conventional wisdom might have said the Pats were in their championship window, so they should have been more impatient and overpaid for the best player on the market at the time, but of course they didn't.
The what would Belichick gets tiring, but in this case the Giants and Pats literally bid for the same guy, and the Pats just unsurprisingly played it far better.
Name a better LT at a lower price that was available?
Name the several available good OL for the same cap space?
You could've gotten Hubbard and Fulton last year instead of the combination of Solider and Omameh and Stewart.
You could've drafted Braden Smith which SY was HUGE on. Later on you had Tyler Crosby.
Can you please explain how valuable it is for a rotten team like the GMen were to get an aging LT who is at best "pretty good" but each year going forward will probably decline? Then by the time GMEN are ready to compete which at best is 2020, he'll probably be sub-par? Maybe 2020 he isn't but he probably will be.
What I find mind-boggling is that it was okay to bash Reese but HOW DARE there be 32 GM's to bash DG.
Or maybe it's that some posters think it's cool that the media doesn't like him so they just want to close their eyes on the dumb moves that he makes?
Yet ofc another reason some will excuse DG and just bury their heads in the sand that it's okay to massively overspend for an aging LT even though GMEn are in complete rebuild mode.
Mind-boggling.
Thank God we have an older LT on our rebuild team that help drive our team to a terrific 5-11 record. We have so much to be thankful for.
C'mon for some posters-- he made a mistake. HE can overcome it with draft picks and FA over next year or so and if Jones is good it will be fine -- bUT -- AS OF THIS MOMENT-- THIS MASSIVE OVERPAY was INCREDIBLY STUPID. He should have went after two younger linemen and not overpay for an aging one and a lwo quality one (Omameh.). It's called COMMON SENSE.
You could've gotten Hubbard and Fulton last year instead of the combination of Solider and Omameh and Stewart.
You could've drafted Braden Smith which SY was HUGE on. Later on you had Tyler Crosby.
Can you please explain how valuable it is for a rotten team like the GMen were to get an aging LT who is at best "pretty good" but each year going forward will probably decline? Then by the time GMEN are ready to compete which at best is 2020, he'll probably be sub-par? Maybe 2020 he isn't but he probably will be.
What I find mind-boggling is that it was okay to bash Reese but HOW DARE there be 32 GM's to bash DG.
Or maybe it's that some posters think it's cool that the media doesn't like him so they just want to close their eyes on the dumb moves that he makes?
LOL, they could have had Hubbard and Fulton for the same price? Chris Hubbard signed a 5 year 37.5 million dollar contract last offseason and the Browns have been debated taking the cap hit and releasing him because he was awful last year at RT. If the Giants drafted Braden Smith they wouldn't have filled the hole at LG.
Tyrell Crosby had a whopping two starts for the Lions last season and it was only because of injury. As of now he is still a backup on a line that feautres Kenny Wiggins at RG.
And expecting us to miss the miss?
Again, when your team sucks and has holes all over the place...no matter who you pick there are still easy second guesses elsewhere on the roster and under the cap.
I think the book on DG is still out but I do think we have to evaluate the whole book and not under critique or over.
But that's just imo
Good-- we can agree to disagree. That's a good thing. We'll see how season turns out. And I think many of us agree that 2020 season is the key year.
Yes!
Time to compete again.
2. To the point of others above Solder and Zeitler are both among the best available players who have changed teams at their respective positions the past couple years. Hernandez too factoring in draft picks. Are they good enough to lead the turnaround? We’ll see but they give us a shot.
3. They are rolling the dice on C and RT again and though it’s to a lesser degree than last year it could bite them. They like the cheaper options on the roster, but they had some options they passed on - including overpaying Daryl Williams or drafting their choice of OL at #17. Defense was an even bigger need so if the value was with a better player on D it’s certainly justifiable - but that doesn’t mean it was the right call.
SOldier making 4 yr $62m
Omameh signed 3 yrs $15m
Stewart sighned --e stiamte gaurantted $3m 2 years so say $1.5M
Hubbard gets 5 years $37.5m
Fulton gets 4 years $28m.
You can see the money fits. DG had the opportunity to offer more. Instead on a team devoid of talent he stupidly went after one above average player instead of two albeit lesser at tackle in 2018 BUT YOU ARE REBUILDING IN 2018. The better Soldier is doesn;t outweigh what he'll sink to when GMEN "ARE READY TO COMPETE." You shouldn't be "comparing" Hubbard vs Soldier but you should be comparing Hubbard AND Fulton vs Soldier AND Omameh.
As for Hubbard - you are making a misleading statement. I'm sure it's not intentional. Just like with Soldier he IMPROVEd as the season went on SO DID HUBBARD. So much so that the Browns didn't feel a need to replace him this year.
SO we can "excuse" $15m aging LT for his crummy 1st half but if Hubbard has a bad 1st half he's a bust? Well we know that that isn't true, right? Per the link below we know that your statement about Browns looking release was thrown out the window based on his performance around the 2nd half, correct? SO oyur post is a bit misleading, correct?
***We have to realize the Browns are looking to win (no more rebuild), right? SO if your point is still valid that Hubbard was so awful all of last year, why have they kept him? ANd with the attached link stating Hubbard is improving, you want to just ignore it? The Browns didn't trade or draft a RT to replace Hubbard and you just want to ignore it?
https://247sports.com/nfl/cleveland-browns/Article/Joe-Thomas-Chris-Hubbard-improving-Browns-right-tackle-126371293/
You asked how would play LG? Fulton could be the LG. He has played LG with KC.
And Crosby would be the backup instead of Wheeler. Crosby was mentioned because of potential. Wheeler is a backup and will be nothing more than that. DO you agree?
If he keeps hitting in the draft, the smaller stuff won't really matter as much, so it's definitely a wait and see.
DG used draft picks and FA signings to get CAR and its pre-DG stars to the Super Bowl in year 3. I hope he gets at least that long in NY to complete the turnaround.
The youth movement is clear. Based on spotrac.com figures on existing contracts, the Giants are the 21st youngest in the league this year and 4th youngest next year. That translates to lower cost base contract deals for the next 3-5 years. Roster construction through the draft provides financial flexibility.
I expect a fairly conservative approach to FA spending until the verdict on Daniel Jones is in.
While I expect Jones to succeed, assume for the sake of argument that he doesn't. Assume the worst case scenario and at the end of the 2020 season, it's clear DJ is more Oliver than Andrew Luck. The Giants will have to pivot, but the roster and salary cap should be in a much, much better place to withstand such a blow which I think is worth mentioning as a credit to DG.
Under the worst case scenario, I'd compare the Giants to the Seahawks 2010-2012 pre Wilson, the Ravens pre-Jackson and the Bears pre-Trubisky - above average foundations waiting for the right QB. The Giants didn't have that foundation last year and may not have it yet.
The 3 drafts in place at the end of the 2020 season should be that solid foundation, regardless of how Jones plays. The picks on defense already (Hill, McIntosh, Lawrence, Carter, Ximines, Beal, Baker, Love) with 2-3 more next year means the foundation is well on its way. Those 3 drafts lessen a blown pick in the worst case scenario and do not set the franchise back 5 years as many argue.
Another benefit of selecting Jones this year instead of next is that should the Giants struggle this year and end up with a high pick in a QB-heavy draft, they can leverage the pick to a QB-needy team for additional picks (including a potential second 2021 1st rounder as insurance against a Jones failure in 2020).
Of course, if Jones succeeds, that's great!
A long way to say I think what DG is doing to the roster reflects that he's doing a good job.
You have a link with that? Was it a red flag or a minor concern? I don't recall SY mentioning anything about SMith having this red flag. Matter of fact I found his review and saw no mention of red flag from him and I looked in the past and saw no red flags.
Matter of fact I read how Colts had big-time concerns from prior years in which their OLINE couldn't stay healthy. SO they are going to draft a guy who had injury concerns?
I don't see it anywhere. I definitely don't doubt you heard it. But I think it was probable someone gave him a line of shit/ over-exaggerated the issue. The GMEn under this regime don't tell the truth on anything and I can't find anything to collaborate that he had a red flag.
This could be the same thing as "I know for a fact two teams would've taken Jones . . ."
Colts didn't seem to have an issue with him and they had huge concerns with their OL injury issues.
If it is another invented "Giants way" of being "conservative" then that's on the GM.
I just don't think David Diehl really knew. Or he was fed a line. Per below you can see he was stunned with Daniel Jones. WHy should we believe he had any inside information on the giants last year?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMCFdzA6IXc
Did you open the link?
He had no idea. I'll ask AGAIN.
HE had NO IDeA that they were taking Jones this year. WHy should ANYONE believe he had inside knowledge last year IF IT IS OBVIOUS He DIDN"T HAVE IT THIS YEAR? How much did his inside knowledge get him to know who they were choosing at 6? LISTEN TO IT. He had NO IDEA. He IS SHOCKED. HE IS SHOCKED.
You can't provide NAY confirmation from any other source. ANd Diehl is getting his information from an organization that BLATANTLY LIES.
SO he was an "INSIDER" lats year but he is nothing more than a "MEdIA GUY" this year? C'mon.
Again it does. You're treating Dielhl like he's Mara's right-hand guy. There is NO collaboration of what Diehl heard. He heard from an organization that lies at any moment. You can't find one other source that questions SMith's health.
Yes we will. But as of right now a team like the Colts who had major concerns of their OL's health they take him, you have no confirmation that SMith has injury issues, the organization lies on a dime, yet your only reply is "well he visits their facility."
You think that makes him immune to be being lied to or exaggerated to? The link I provided you tells you - he is NOT an Insider.
And as an off-topic with our disagreement David Diehl is the the type of guy many on this site/many on this thread probably classify as "one of them" ie "the media."
SO last year we love him but this year we hate him because he hated the Jones pick at 6. They'd say "WHat does he know?" I find that a bit comical. Lats year he is "entrusted" getting inside info this year he is "full of shit dumb media guy."
I don't think the Odell trade was bad, those were factors (coaching, ownership) above him, but his arrogance pisses me off.
He's never won shit yet acts like he has the resume of Bill Billchick.
Last year it was 'I need a gold jacket guy' with the number two pick, and he passes on several QB prospects who were superior.
This season, he goes hog wild over Daniel Jones (aka Alex Smith) at number 6, ignoring the 'gold jacket' mandate he invented.
He completely disregarded the pass rush, and if you question him, again, you get the attitude.
He's the kind of guy who would go 10-6, win a division, and strut around wearing that T-Shirt like he was a Super Bowl winner.
Can't stand him, and unless Daniel Jones is better than Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Hankins, and Lock, he's fucked us with a mediocre Alex Smith.
Hope I'm wrong.
I've never disliked a GM of my teams so much as him.
At least Sather won 5 cups.
What has this schmuck ever won?