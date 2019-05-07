Is Gettleman doing a good job? gidiefor : Mod : 5/25/2019 7:52 pm : 5/25/2019 7:52 pm

Some of you think he's crazy. He's wasted team resources and made a lot of mistakes. His history shows he's not great.



Others believe. He cuts bait quickly and he's got an eye for talent. His last two drafts have been amazing - he's knows what a pro looks like and he's got an eye for linemen. His history says he's got what it takes.



Some are waiting to see what develops.



No doubt that he's hated by the press.



Where do you sit? Make a statement: