@ A month post draft: Mind changed? Still Dug in?

I like the draft more each day. I am confident that Jones will prove the doubters wrong.
Immediately after the draft I loved the Lawrence, Baker, Love, Slayton, and Ballentine selections. The more I watch and read about Jones, Connelly, Ximines, and Asafo-Adjei the more I like them.
IMO this is the strongest UDFA class the Giants have had in years. C.J. Conrad is the likeliest to make the team but Alex Wesley, James O'Hagan, Josiah Tauaefa, Paul Adams, and Jake Carlock could all win roster spots as well especially if they play well on special teams.
Jones over Allen still bothers me as does not drafting a center
Had we did, upgrading from Remmers next offseason was probably all we would have to do to solidify the OL. Beyond that, Jones is the guy from this draft who will make or break it. If he’s a star, DG is a legend here. If he’s what I think he is, and what many media folk think he is, DG will be remembered poorly.
I don't see how people could have changed their mind
I was surprised by the Jones pick but not a QB pick. I thought 6 was going to be a QB just thought it was Haskins. Looking at it all again though it seems likely that the ‘Haskins falling” rumors were true and it was he not Jones that was not going to be taken in the 1st. We needed to get our next QB this draft and we did. That was huge.
The rest of the draft was excellent. Likely two starters plus some other excellent picks including one of the biggest steals in the draft in Love. Don’t see how you could be critical of those picks.
since nothing has happened since the draft. Unless, of course, they are the over-reactionary type that either supports or slams on something without knowing anything.
I was happy with the draft then and still am.
I’m mainly referring to attitudes. Mindsets. A lot of people seemed to be upset for the better part of a week post draft. Curious to hear whether or not after a month they have calmed down ENOUGH to look at it differently.
I’m mainly referring to attitudes. Mindsets. A lot of people seemed to be upset for the better part of a week post draft. Curious to hear whether or not after a month they have calmed down ENOUGH to look at it differently.
Folks around here tend to have very big reactions and very strong opinions that are based on very little actual information.
loved the draft except for Jones. I certainly hope I am proven wrong, but I still do not think Jones was a first round talent.
I wouldn't say I loved the draft but it seemed very solid on paper.
And I totally agree on Jones. He was the reach of reaches. I still can't believe we used the 6th pick on a QB with essentially no plus throwing skills.
With that said, the sooner we find out what we have in him, the better. So I am in the camp he needs to play as soon as possible. If he's a bust, and we identify that early, we can get on with finding another QB solution...
If you aren’t on board and supporting the direction of the club, honestly why even follow the team? They just picked a new QB, this is a 5 year minimum investment. Might as well hope is turns out a success
With Jones, the Giants May have picked the highest floor guy.
... when you have the opportunity Into focus your attention on only the players that the team picked rather than all of the players that the team might pick.
The good and badd have an opportunity to be discovered in greater detail.
I truly believe that with the ability to do this this draft class truly does look like an A+.
Looking back at the other quarterbacks and comparing them to Daniel Jones only makes him look better.
I see a plan for the first time in awhile. I know a lot of people would have preferred a QB next year, but they liked Jones & I’m glad they had a conviction.
A ton of cap room next year with some nice young pieces. Looking forward to the season.
This is my take as well. Not only do I support how they got here with these moves made over the last year more importantly I like where the giants currently sit from a roster building POV. They have a good chance here to build something sustainable.
I think a lot of fans that were so angered over some of the moves are losing sight of the end result. I was ok with the moves but to the fans that aren’t, move on and at least appreciate the end game here. This is a young, talented roster with young blue chip talent at nearly every position. Interestingly enough the one position left to infuse with youth might actually be OL. DG did a good job rebuilding the OL but he basically took the short game approach through one full year here with Hernandez being the lone exception. One more young blue chipper OL would be nice.
RE: With Jones, the Giants May have picked the highest floor guy.
I think the Giants first two picks were poor value and poorly thought out but I hope they're right and the vocal majority of media and fans who think the game has passed Gettleman and the Mara's by are wrong.
The Jones pick was a shocker but with QBs - you never know. If Shurmur thought Jones would be a good pick - I trust his judgment. But, like Tate said - so much of it is mental. So, you don't know until the real games start. If they weren't sold on him then Rosen would have been a no-brainer stop gap, at the least.
Love the Lawrence pick, although I'm wondering about the quote that NT was Tomlinson's best spot. Poeple keep talking about the pass rush. This team wasn't that good at run stopping, although some of that was due to poor tackling.
Loved the CB heavy draft. The way you have to view it is Baker and Beal in this year's draft. And you must view them with Bethea and Peppers behind them.
Would have loved to see them grab another pass rusher, bocking TE, and competition at FB.
I think the Jones pick is what threw many people off.
QB position is 90% half mental, and as far as the intangibles, Jones is the best. Have to question the dedication of Murray to football, and Haskins seems more dedicated to the buffet line rather than the training room. And Lock and Grier seems a bit swashbuckler, which isn't necessarily always a bad thing.
so I'm optimistic till proven wrong. Of course familiarity through stories etc stokes that optimism and connection. (How many of us are not rooting for Ballantine).
On further reflection, I am most optimistic in terms of players fitting systems. I know that common wisdom says a coach should modify his system to the players, but perhaps we are witnessing the opposite with how this team is being radically rebuilt: re Bettcher and his role requirements and Shurmur re QB.
loved the draft except for Jones. I certainly hope I am proven wrong, but I still do not think Jones was a first round talent.
I wouldn't say I loved the draft but it seemed very solid on paper.
And I totally agree on Jones. He was the reach of reaches. I still can't believe we used the 6th pick on a QB with essentially no plus throwing skills.
With that said, the sooner we find out what we have in him, the better. So I am in the camp he needs to play as soon as possible. If he's a bust, and we identify that early, we can get on with finding another QB solution...
No plus throwing skills - aside from accuracy and strength? I mean, what else?
Anyone who read BBI for months leading up to the draft should not have been surprised by Jones at 6. Dissapointed for sure given the other options but it was mentioned as a possibility by many on this site and others.
I was expecting high picks at RT and DE/Edge Rusher, but next up in terms of need was a CB. So I was thrilled to see us trade into the 1st for Baker who you may or may not have had as the top CB but he was certainly the one Gettleman and Bettcher liked the most.
I also really liked the Lawrence and Love picks at the time.
The more I read about Ximenez and Connelly the more I like them too and can see both becoming starters eventually. The Slaytons and Big George seem to me to be IR/Practice Squad candidates to get them more time in the system to bulk up and develop their skills/technique.
And finally regarding the UDFAs, I agree with this assessment above:
"IMO this is the strongest UDFA class the Giants have had in years. C.J. Conrad is the likeliest to make the team but Alex Wesley, James O'Hagan, Josiah Tauaefa, Paul Adams, and Jake Carlock could all win roster spots as well especially if they play well on special teams."
All of these seem to have enough potential to earn a spot on the Practice Squad and hopefully earn a spot on next year's 53. That would be the kind of depth we'd need to let our expiring contracts and veteran backups walk like Goodson, Martin, Fowler, Hamilton and the loser of the Center battle between Halapio/Pulley.
Also hopeful some more UDFAs show enough to buy some time on the PS like Droogsma, Hillman and Ceresna whose chances seem slim to make the 53.
While I like the rest of the draft, I still cant get over Jones at 6. I just don't see anything anywhere that merits such a high pick. Time will tell, but it's just negative value lol. I like Lawrence a lot and I get it a DT in a pass happy league. It's not about only stopping the run with him, its also about pushing the pocket up the middle, really liked this pick.
I was shocked that Jones was picked and not Allen.
That being said, I've settled in to the fact that this is the way we went and hope Jones proves he belongs. I believe or should I say I've been convinced, that he lead a Duke team that didn't have any other players drafted to a 8 -5 record and a bowl win!
I like Lawrence a lot. The D-Line could be a force.
This is a passing league and potentially we got some D-Backs, that will probably have growing pains, but can grow and make that unit one of the better ones in the league.
What was fun however in the interim was hearing Paul Dottino who prior to the draft labeled Jones as a second round pick, consistent with downgrading any quarterback over the last two years, suddenly develop amnesia about his evaluation of this player, in defending the pick.
After a month, I remain concerned with Jones at #6. The rest of the draft I like. I would have preferred Allen.
IMHO, the only possible justification for Jones was that DG realized the possibility that the Giants would perform well enough in 2019 and 2020 to slide down in the drafts of 2020 and 2021; causing them to give up a considerable and potential unacceptable amount of draft picks to be in position to draft a franchise QB early.
The second possible consideration is what to do with Eli at the end of 2019? That is, sign an extension, for what amount of compensation and for how long. And could he perform adequately enough?
I believe these are possible considerations that caused DG to pick a QB at #6 this year.
Though disappointed, I can live with this pick. As a Giant fan, I can only hope for the best.
After a month, I remain concerned with Jones at #6. The rest of the draft I like. I would have preferred Allen.
IMHO, the only possible justification for Jones was that DG realized the possibility that the Giants would perform well enough in 2019 and 2020 to slide down in the drafts of 2020 and 2021; causing them to give up a considerable and potential unacceptable amount of draft picks to be in position to draft a franchise QB early.
The second possible consideration is what to do with Eli at the end of 2019? That is, sign an extension, for what amount of compensation and for how long. And could he perform adequately enough?
I believe these are possible considerations that caused DG to pick a QB at #6 this year.
Though disappointed, I can live with this pick. As a Giant fan, I can only hope for the best.
Nuf said.
Other theories: What if Mara mandated DJ? What if the "full bloom love" nonsense is DG covering for Mara?
After a month, I remain concerned with Jones at #6. The rest of the draft I like. I would have preferred Allen.
IMHO, the only possible justification for Jones was that DG realized the possibility that the Giants would perform well enough in 2019 and 2020 to slide down in the drafts of 2020 and 2021; causing them to give up a considerable and potential unacceptable amount of draft picks to be in position to draft a franchise QB early.
The second possible consideration is what to do with Eli at the end of 2019? That is, sign an extension, for what amount of compensation and for how long. And could he perform adequately enough?
I believe these are possible considerations that caused DG to pick a QB at #6 this year.
Though disappointed, I can live with this pick. As a Giant fan, I can only hope for the best.
Nuf said.
Other theories: What if Mara mandated DJ? What if the "full bloom love" nonsense is DG covering for Mara?
That is a total crock of shit. Mara knew as much about Jones as I did
Jones will be a terrible pick to me until he proves otherwise
Haskins has immature, lazy bust written all over him.
Allen is not the second coming of Khalil Mack.
Jones has the upper echelon leg talent to add an escapability factor, that to me, separate him from the pack of pocket passers available. From the tape I have seen, I believe he has the arm strength to make all the throws to force a defense to defend everything.
My biggest concern is with the Lawrence pick. If they intend to use him as a 2 down only run stopper, I do not like the pick as it essentially duplicates Tomlinson. If however, they use him as a pocket collapsing chaos creator, I believe they really have something. Because of his mass, people forget that his 40 essentially equals players like Suh and Leonard Williams.
Baker will be an every down starter, and difference maker immediately. Might take a season or 2, but Love will become a FS that actually gets us the ball back.
and I feel like there's a plan for the first time in 2 years.
This team isn't going to win a bunch this year - but I do think they will be way more exciting.
Now is the time to jump on the bandwagon b/c by next season mid-year, this team is going to be good.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Immediately after the draft I loved the Lawrence, Baker, Love, Slayton, and Ballentine selections. The more I watch and read about Jones, Connelly, Ximines, and Asafo-Adjei the more I like them.
IMO this is the strongest UDFA class the Giants have had in years. C.J. Conrad is the likeliest to make the team but Alex Wesley, James O'Hagan, Josiah Tauaefa, Paul Adams, and Jake Carlock could all win roster spots as well especially if they play well on special teams.
I was happy with the draft then and still am.
Still amazed, that 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th round picks are even in discussion to contribute, but
I can see Connerly surplanting Goodson.
Xmen is intriguing.
Jones and Ballentine with Beal and Baker all seems to have the goods to see them on the defense.
Sure, its early....but excited with potential
The rest of the draft was excellent. Likely two starters plus some other excellent picks including one of the biggest steals in the draft in Love. Don’t see how you could be critical of those picks.
I was happy with the draft then and still am.
I’m mainly referring to attitudes. Mindsets. A lot of people seemed to be upset for the better part of a week post draft. Curious to hear whether or not after a month they have calmed down ENOUGH to look at it differently.
A ton of cap room next year with some nice young pieces. Looking forward to the season.
but honestly our upside isn't very high
but our downside is.
Gentlemen says Giants are going to both win now and rebuild
I think we will do neither this year .
I think more and more the problem are the Mara's -
Hard not to be excited when you see a flock of young guys brought in
but honestly our upside isn't very high
but our downside is.
Gentlemen says Giants are going to both win now and rebuild
I think we will do neither this year .
I think more and more the problem are the Mara's -
Now there's an opinion for ya '56.
I’m mainly referring to attitudes. Mindsets. A lot of people seemed to be upset for the better part of a week post draft. Curious to hear whether or not after a month they have calmed down ENOUGH to look at it differently.
Folks around here tend to have very big reactions and very strong opinions that are based on very little actual information.
Still amazed, that 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th round picks are even in discussion to contribute, but
I can see Connerly surplanting Goodson.
Xmen is intriguing.
Jones and Ballentine with Beal and Baker all seems to have the goods to see them on the defense.
Sure, its early....but excited with potential
This post reflects exactly how I feel too.
^^^^^ This X2.
I still think Gettleman got suckered into taking him at #6
I wouldn't say I loved the draft but it seemed very solid on paper.
And I totally agree on Jones. He was the reach of reaches. I still can't believe we used the 6th pick on a QB with essentially no plus throwing skills.
With that said, the sooner we find out what we have in him, the better. So I am in the camp he needs to play as soon as possible. If he's a bust, and we identify that early, we can get on with finding another QB solution...
A ton of cap room next year with some nice young pieces. Looking forward to the season.
Holy crap, you didn't end with "at" (as is unnecessary yet customary these days)
This year I'l just enjoy Barkley and looking forward to seeing who else performs well. And am eager to see eventually how Jones looks but I have no problem he doesn't stat right away.
Except for maybe Mayfield, Jones May turn out better than anyone in 2018 or 2019. And I wouldn’t count on great quality in 2020 since the warts just don’t show up until late in the draft process.
The rest of the class appears to be very good but maybe exaggerated by all the publicity that seems to increase every year.
The good and badd have an opportunity to be discovered in greater detail.
I truly believe that with the ability to do this this draft class truly does look like an A+.
Looking back at the other quarterbacks and comparing them to Daniel Jones only makes him look better.
very excited by the men we drafted. They all seem properly motivated and team oriented.
A ton of cap room next year with some nice young pieces. Looking forward to the season.
This is my take as well. Not only do I support how they got here with these moves made over the last year more importantly I like where the giants currently sit from a roster building POV. They have a good chance here to build something sustainable.
I think a lot of fans that were so angered over some of the moves are losing sight of the end result. I was ok with the moves but to the fans that aren’t, move on and at least appreciate the end game here. This is a young, talented roster with young blue chip talent at nearly every position. Interestingly enough the one position left to infuse with youth might actually be OL. DG did a good job rebuilding the OL but he basically took the short game approach through one full year here with Hernandez being the lone exception. One more young blue chipper OL would be nice.
Why does this arm strength fable still exist? I would have thought it laid to rest by now.
I also don't think upgrading the play at QB will not be difficult. A younger, quicker, more athletic QB will soon enough elevate the quality of play there, and fingers crossed mature into a winner.
I don't love the Lawrence pick -- I like a smaller, nimble type at DT, no matter what the alignment is.
Love the Lawrence pick, although I'm wondering about the quote that NT was Tomlinson's best spot. Poeple keep talking about the pass rush. This team wasn't that good at run stopping, although some of that was due to poor tackling.
Loved the CB heavy draft. The way you have to view it is Baker and Beal in this year's draft. And you must view them with Bethea and Peppers behind them.
Would have loved to see them grab another pass rusher, bocking TE, and competition at FB.
I think the Jones pick is what threw many people off.
On further reflection, I am most optimistic in terms of players fitting systems. I know that common wisdom says a coach should modify his system to the players, but perhaps we are witnessing the opposite with how this team is being radically rebuilt: re Bettcher and his role requirements and Shurmur re QB.
Quote:
loved the draft except for Jones. I certainly hope I am proven wrong, but I still do not think Jones was a first round talent.
I wouldn't say I loved the draft but it seemed very solid on paper.
And I totally agree on Jones. He was the reach of reaches. I still can't believe we used the 6th pick on a QB with essentially no plus throwing skills.
With that said, the sooner we find out what we have in him, the better. So I am in the camp he needs to play as soon as possible. If he's a bust, and we identify that early, we can get on with finding another QB solution...
No plus throwing skills - aside from accuracy and strength? I mean, what else?
I was expecting high picks at RT and DE/Edge Rusher, but next up in terms of need was a CB. So I was thrilled to see us trade into the 1st for Baker who you may or may not have had as the top CB but he was certainly the one Gettleman and Bettcher liked the most.
I also really liked the Lawrence and Love picks at the time.
The more I read about Ximenez and Connelly the more I like them too and can see both becoming starters eventually. The Slaytons and Big George seem to me to be IR/Practice Squad candidates to get them more time in the system to bulk up and develop their skills/technique.
And finally regarding the UDFAs, I agree with this assessment above:
"IMO this is the strongest UDFA class the Giants have had in years. C.J. Conrad is the likeliest to make the team but Alex Wesley, James O'Hagan, Josiah Tauaefa, Paul Adams, and Jake Carlock could all win roster spots as well especially if they play well on special teams."
All of these seem to have enough potential to earn a spot on the Practice Squad and hopefully earn a spot on next year's 53. That would be the kind of depth we'd need to let our expiring contracts and veteran backups walk like Goodson, Martin, Fowler, Hamilton and the loser of the Center battle between Halapio/Pulley.
Also hopeful some more UDFAs show enough to buy some time on the PS like Droogsma, Hillman and Ceresna whose chances seem slim to make the 53.
I like Lawrence a lot. The D-Line could be a force.
This is a passing league and potentially we got some D-Backs, that will probably have growing pains, but can grow and make that unit one of the better ones in the league.
Still appreciates the duo of Barkley(2) and Jones(6), over of the duo of Darnold(2) and Jacobs(24), as center pieces of the offense going forward.
I wanted DG to trade back last year and go Allen this year. What good is thinking about that? No good.
Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.
What was fun however in the interim was hearing Paul Dottino who prior to the draft labeled Jones as a second round pick, consistent with downgrading any quarterback over the last two years, suddenly develop amnesia about his evaluation of this player, in defending the pick.
IMHO, the only possible justification for Jones was that DG realized the possibility that the Giants would perform well enough in 2019 and 2020 to slide down in the drafts of 2020 and 2021; causing them to give up a considerable and potential unacceptable amount of draft picks to be in position to draft a franchise QB early.
The second possible consideration is what to do with Eli at the end of 2019? That is, sign an extension, for what amount of compensation and for how long. And could he perform adequately enough?
I believe these are possible considerations that caused DG to pick a QB at #6 this year.
Though disappointed, I can live with this pick. As a Giant fan, I can only hope for the best.
Nuf said.
IMHO, the only possible justification for Jones was that DG realized the possibility that the Giants would perform well enough in 2019 and 2020 to slide down in the drafts of 2020 and 2021; causing them to give up a considerable and potential unacceptable amount of draft picks to be in position to draft a franchise QB early.
The second possible consideration is what to do with Eli at the end of 2019? That is, sign an extension, for what amount of compensation and for how long. And could he perform adequately enough?
I believe these are possible considerations that caused DG to pick a QB at #6 this year.
Though disappointed, I can live with this pick. As a Giant fan, I can only hope for the best.
Nuf said.
Other theories: What if Mara mandated DJ? What if the "full bloom love" nonsense is DG covering for Mara?
Quote:
After a month, I remain concerned with Jones at #6. The rest of the draft I like. I would have preferred Allen.
IMHO, the only possible justification for Jones was that DG realized the possibility that the Giants would perform well enough in 2019 and 2020 to slide down in the drafts of 2020 and 2021; causing them to give up a considerable and potential unacceptable amount of draft picks to be in position to draft a franchise QB early.
The second possible consideration is what to do with Eli at the end of 2019? That is, sign an extension, for what amount of compensation and for how long. And could he perform adequately enough?
I believe these are possible considerations that caused DG to pick a QB at #6 this year.
Though disappointed, I can live with this pick. As a Giant fan, I can only hope for the best.
Nuf said.
Other theories: What if Mara mandated DJ? What if the "full bloom love" nonsense is DG covering for Mara?
That is a total crock of shit. Mara knew as much about Jones as I did
Allen is not the second coming of Khalil Mack.
Jones has the upper echelon leg talent to add an escapability factor, that to me, separate him from the pack of pocket passers available. From the tape I have seen, I believe he has the arm strength to make all the throws to force a defense to defend everything.
My biggest concern is with the Lawrence pick. If they intend to use him as a 2 down only run stopper, I do not like the pick as it essentially duplicates Tomlinson. If however, they use him as a pocket collapsing chaos creator, I believe they really have something. Because of his mass, people forget that his 40 essentially equals players like Suh and Leonard Williams.
Baker will be an every down starter, and difference maker immediately. Might take a season or 2, but Love will become a FS that actually gets us the ball back.
This team isn't going to win a bunch this year - but I do think they will be way more exciting.
Now is the time to jump on the bandwagon b/c by next season mid-year, this team is going to be good.