Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

@ A month post draft: Mind changed? Still Dug in?

Big Blue '56 : 5/27/2019 9:19 am
Disclaimer: Most will agree it takes 2-3 years to fully assess a draft. Since this is a board of opinions and nothing more, I am curious as to how you feel a month later, also, nothing more..
Bruce...Was shocked when we took Jones on draft night  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 5/27/2019 9:22 am : link
But a month later...yeah he's our future QB and totally behind him. This is going to be a very very interesting year.
As time goes on  
Jay on the Island : 5/27/2019 9:28 am : link
I like the draft more each day. I am confident that Jones will prove the doubters wrong.

Immediately after the draft I loved the Lawrence, Baker, Love, Slayton, and Ballentine selections. The more I watch and read about Jones, Connelly, Ximines, and Asafo-Adjei the more I like them.

IMO this is the strongest UDFA class the Giants have had in years. C.J. Conrad is the likeliest to make the team but Alex Wesley, James O'Hagan, Josiah Tauaefa, Paul Adams, and Jake Carlock could all win roster spots as well especially if they play well on special teams.
Jones over Allen still bothers me as does not drafting a center  
The_Boss : 5/27/2019 9:37 am : link
Had we did, upgrading from Remmers next offseason was probably all we would have to do to solidify the OL. Beyond that, Jones is the guy from this draft who will make or break it. If he’s a star, DG is a legend here. If he’s what I think he is, and what many media folk think he is, DG will be remembered poorly.
I don't see how people could have changed their mind  
ZogZerg : 5/27/2019 9:37 am : link
since nothing has happened since the draft. Unless, of course, they are the over-reactionary type that either supports or slams on something without knowing anything.

I was happy with the draft then and still am.
Solid group of players with potential.  
George from PA : 5/27/2019 9:44 am : link
I like most, was not expecting Daniel Jones over Josh Allen, but prefer Dexter Lawrence. So no real issue with picking him at 6....and rooting for a successful career. Time will tell.

Still amazed, that 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th round picks are even in discussion to contribute, but

I can see Connerly surplanting Goodson.

Xmen is intriguing.

Jones and Ballentine with Beal and Baker all seems to have the goods to see them on the defense.

Sure, its early....but excited with potential
I think on reflection it was a very good draft  
BillT : 5/27/2019 9:53 am : link
I was surprised by the Jones pick but not a QB pick. I thought 6 was going to be a QB just thought it was Haskins. Looking at it all again though it seems likely that the ‘Haskins falling” rumors were true and it was he not Jones that was not going to be taken in the 1st. We needed to get our next QB this draft and we did. That was huge.

The rest of the draft was excellent. Likely two starters plus some other excellent picks including one of the biggest steals in the draft in Love. Don’t see how you could be critical of those picks.
After only one month?  
Klaatu : 5/27/2019 9:58 am : link
Surely, you can't be serious. And, yes, I did call you 'Shirley.'
RE: I don't see how people could have changed their mind  
Big Blue '56 : 5/27/2019 10:02 am : link
In comment 14456408 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
since nothing has happened since the draft. Unless, of course, they are the over-reactionary type that either supports or slams on something without knowing anything.

I was happy with the draft then and still am.


I’m mainly referring to attitudes. Mindsets. A lot of people seemed to be upset for the better part of a week post draft. Curious to hear whether or not after a month they have calmed down ENOUGH to look at it differently.
I’m happy with where we are..  
Sean : 5/27/2019 10:10 am : link
I see a plan for the first time in awhile. I know a lot of people would have preferred a QB next year, but they liked Jones & I’m glad they had a conviction.

A ton of cap room next year with some nice young pieces. Looking forward to the season.
hmm  
giantfan2000 : 5/27/2019 10:16 am : link
I hope we have a dynamic young energetic team .
but honestly our upside isn't very high
but our downside is.

Gentlemen says Giants are going to both win now and rebuild
I think we will do neither this year .
I think more and more the problem are the Mara's -

Its the time of the year  
ChicagoMarty : 5/27/2019 10:57 am : link
to be optimistic.

Hard not to be excited when you see a flock of young guys brought in
Hopeful.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/27/2019 10:58 am : link
I think we're on the upswing, but time will tell.
RE: hmm  
Canton : 5/27/2019 11:00 am : link
In comment 14456436 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
I hope we have a dynamic young energetic team .
but honestly our upside isn't very high
but our downside is.

Gentlemen says Giants are going to both win now and rebuild
I think we will do neither this year .
I think more and more the problem are the Mara's -


Now there's an opinion for ya '56.
RE: RE: I don't see how people could have changed their mind  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/27/2019 11:04 am : link
Quote:

I’m mainly referring to attitudes. Mindsets. A lot of people seemed to be upset for the better part of a week post draft. Curious to hear whether or not after a month they have calmed down ENOUGH to look at it differently.


Folks around here tend to have very big reactions and very strong opinions that are based on very little actual information.
RE: Solid group of players with potential.  
Blue21 : 5/27/2019 11:18 am : link
In comment 14456411 George from PA said:
Quote:
I like most, was not expecting Daniel Jones over Josh Allen, but prefer Dexter Lawrence. So no real issue with picking him at 6....and rooting for a successful career. Time will tell.

Still amazed, that 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th round picks are even in discussion to contribute, but

I can see Connerly surplanting Goodson.

Xmen is intriguing.

Jones and Ballentine with Beal and Baker all seems to have the goods to see them on the defense.

Sure, its early....but excited with potential


This post reflects exactly how I feel too.
I  
AcidTest : 5/27/2019 11:21 am : link
loved the draft except for Jones. I certainly hope I am proven wrong, but I still do not think Jones was a first round talent.
RE: I  
Scott in Montreal : 5/27/2019 11:29 am : link
In comment 14456484 AcidTest said:
Quote:
loved the draft except for Jones. I certainly hope I am proven wrong, but I still do not think Jones was a first round talent.


^^^^^ This X2.

I still think Gettleman got suckered into taking him at #6
RE: I  
bw in dc : 5/27/2019 11:29 am : link
In comment 14456484 AcidTest said:
Quote:
loved the draft except for Jones. I certainly hope I am proven wrong, but I still do not think Jones was a first round talent.


I wouldn't say I loved the draft but it seemed very solid on paper.

And I totally agree on Jones. He was the reach of reaches. I still can't believe we used the 6th pick on a QB with essentially no plus throwing skills.

With that said, the sooner we find out what we have in him, the better. So I am in the camp he needs to play as soon as possible. If he's a bust, and we identify that early, we can get on with finding another QB solution...
RE: I’m happy with where we are..  
Alan in Toledo : 5/27/2019 11:37 am : link
In comment 14456431 Sean said:
Quote:
I see a plan for the first time in awhile. I know a lot of people would have preferred a QB next year, but they liked Jones & I’m glad they had a conviction.

A ton of cap room next year with some nice young pieces. Looking forward to the season.


Holy crap, you didn't end with "at" (as is unnecessary yet customary these days)
I want Jones to succeed...  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/27/2019 12:26 pm : link
...but haven't seen or read anything that changes my mind that he (or any 2019 QB) was worth a 1st round pick.
WASN'T worth a 1st round pick  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/27/2019 12:27 pm : link
...clearly I need more coffee.
DUG IN is not the right term  
giantstock : 5/27/2019 12:30 pm : link
This season I expect a non-playoff team. The 2020 season is the one I expect to see a playoff caliber team and to see how Jones can play pressure.

This year I'l just enjoy Barkley and looking forward to seeing who else performs well. And am eager to see eventually how Jones looks but I have no problem he doesn't stat right away.
No point in being against your team  
Dave in PA : 5/27/2019 12:34 pm : link
If you aren’t on board and supporting the direction of the club, honestly why even follow the team? They just picked a new QB, this is a 5 year minimum investment. Might as well hope is turns out a success
With Jones, the Giants May have picked the highest floor guy.  
Ivan15 : 5/27/2019 12:55 pm : link
If his only flaw is he may or may not have a strong arm, I’m okay with that.

Except for maybe Mayfield, Jones May turn out better than anyone in 2018 or 2019. And I wouldn’t count on great quality in 2020 since the warts just don’t show up until late in the draft process.

The rest of the class appears to be very good but maybe exaggerated by all the publicity that seems to increase every year.
it all depends on Jones  
uther99 : 5/27/2019 1:05 pm : link
this draft will be judged by him
It's completely different...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/27/2019 1:06 pm : link
... when you have the opportunity Into focus your attention on only the players that the team picked rather than all of the players that the team might pick.
The good and badd have an opportunity to be discovered in greater detail.
I truly believe that with the ability to do this this draft class truly does look like an A+.

Looking back at the other quarterbacks and comparing them to Daniel Jones only makes him look better.

im good with everything  
Dankbeerman : 5/27/2019 2:07 pm : link
Including taking Jones 6. My only issue is in the teams constant need to justify it. Just say you wanted Jones so you took him.

very excited by the men we drafted. They all seem properly motivated and team oriented.
RE: I’m happy with where we are..  
djm : 5/27/2019 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14456431 Sean said:
Quote:
I see a plan for the first time in awhile. I know a lot of people would have preferred a QB next year, but they liked Jones & I’m glad they had a conviction.

A ton of cap room next year with some nice young pieces. Looking forward to the season.


This is my take as well. Not only do I support how they got here with these moves made over the last year more importantly I like where the giants currently sit from a roster building POV. They have a good chance here to build something sustainable.

I think a lot of fans that were so angered over some of the moves are losing sight of the end result. I was ok with the moves but to the fans that aren’t, move on and at least appreciate the end game here. This is a young, talented roster with young blue chip talent at nearly every position. Interestingly enough the one position left to infuse with youth might actually be OL. DG did a good job rebuilding the OL but he basically took the short game approach through one full year here with Hernandez being the lone exception. One more young blue chipper OL would be nice.
RE: With Jones, the Giants May have picked the highest floor guy.  
BMac : 5/27/2019 2:37 pm : link
In comment 14456542 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
If his only flaw is he may or may not have a strong arm, I’m okay with that.


Why does this arm strength fable still exist? I would have thought it laid to rest by now.
...  
christian : 5/27/2019 2:46 pm : link
I'm excited the dismal secondary got a shot in the arm.

I also don't think upgrading the play at QB will not be difficult. A younger, quicker, more athletic QB will soon enough elevate the quality of play there, and fingers crossed mature into a winner.

I don't love the Lawrence pick -- I like a smaller, nimble type at DT, no matter what the alignment is.
Same as draft day  
arniefez : 5/27/2019 2:49 pm : link
I think the Giants first two picks were poor value and poorly thought out but I hope they're right and the vocal majority of media and fans who think the game has passed Gettleman and the Mara's by are wrong.
I liked this draft  
bc4life : 5/27/2019 3:02 pm : link
The Jones pick was a shocker but with QBs - you never know. If Shurmur thought Jones would be a good pick - I trust his judgment. But, like Tate said - so much of it is mental. So, you don't know until the real games start. If they weren't sold on him then Rosen would have been a no-brainer stop gap, at the least.

Love the Lawrence pick, although I'm wondering about the quote that NT was Tomlinson's best spot. Poeple keep talking about the pass rush. This team wasn't that good at run stopping, although some of that was due to poor tackling.

Loved the CB heavy draft. The way you have to view it is Baker and Beal in this year's draft. And you must view them with Bethea and Peppers behind them.

Would have loved to see them grab another pass rusher, bocking TE, and competition at FB.

I think the Jones pick is what threw many people off.
re: the Lawrence pick  
bc4life : 5/27/2019 3:04 pm : link
Go back and watch the video of Bettcher drooling over the phone talking to DL - think we are going to learn to love that pick
As Tate pointed out  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/27/2019 3:21 pm : link
QB position is 90% half mental, and as far as the intangibles, Jones is the best. Have to question the dedication of Murray to football, and Haskins seems more dedicated to the buffet line rather than the training room. And Lock and Grier seems a bit swashbuckler, which isn't necessarily always a bad thing.
I'm a fan first and foremost  
Jay in Toronto : 5/27/2019 4:17 pm : link
so I'm optimistic till proven wrong. Of course familiarity through stories etc stokes that optimism and connection. (How many of us are not rooting for Ballantine).

On further reflection, I am most optimistic in terms of players fitting systems. I know that common wisdom says a coach should modify his system to the players, but perhaps we are witnessing the opposite with how this team is being radically rebuilt: re Bettcher and his role requirements and Shurmur re QB.

I was on board with the Jones pick.  
Giant John : 5/27/2019 4:36 pm : link
Still am. He’s a Giant.
RE: RE: I  
section125 : 5/27/2019 4:52 pm : link
In comment 14456490 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14456484 AcidTest said:


Quote:


loved the draft except for Jones. I certainly hope I am proven wrong, but I still do not think Jones was a first round talent.



I wouldn't say I loved the draft but it seemed very solid on paper.

And I totally agree on Jones. He was the reach of reaches. I still can't believe we used the 6th pick on a QB with essentially no plus throwing skills.

With that said, the sooner we find out what we have in him, the better. So I am in the camp he needs to play as soon as possible. If he's a bust, and we identify that early, we can get on with finding another QB solution...


No plus throwing skills - aside from accuracy and strength? I mean, what else?
Even more optimistic now than before  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 5/27/2019 5:35 pm : link
Anyone who read BBI for months leading up to the draft should not have been surprised by Jones at 6. Dissapointed for sure given the other options but it was mentioned as a possibility by many on this site and others.

I was expecting high picks at RT and DE/Edge Rusher, but next up in terms of need was a CB. So I was thrilled to see us trade into the 1st for Baker who you may or may not have had as the top CB but he was certainly the one Gettleman and Bettcher liked the most.

I also really liked the Lawrence and Love picks at the time.

The more I read about Ximenez and Connelly the more I like them too and can see both becoming starters eventually. The Slaytons and Big George seem to me to be IR/Practice Squad candidates to get them more time in the system to bulk up and develop their skills/technique.

And finally regarding the UDFAs, I agree with this assessment above:

"IMO this is the strongest UDFA class the Giants have had in years. C.J. Conrad is the likeliest to make the team but Alex Wesley, James O'Hagan, Josiah Tauaefa, Paul Adams, and Jake Carlock could all win roster spots as well especially if they play well on special teams."

All of these seem to have enough potential to earn a spot on the Practice Squad and hopefully earn a spot on next year's 53. That would be the kind of depth we'd need to let our expiring contracts and veteran backups walk like Goodson, Martin, Fowler, Hamilton and the loser of the Center battle between Halapio/Pulley.

Also hopeful some more UDFAs show enough to buy some time on the PS like Droogsma, Hillman and Ceresna whose chances seem slim to make the 53.
Still Dont see it  
HumbleGiant : 5/27/2019 5:38 pm : link
While I like the rest of the draft, I still cant get over Jones at 6. I just don't see anything anywhere that merits such a high pick. Time will tell, but it's just negative value lol. I like Lawrence a lot and I get it a DT in a pass happy league. It's not about only stopping the run with him, its also about pushing the pocket up the middle, really liked this pick.
I was shocked that Jones was picked and not Allen.  
Fred-in-Florida : 5/27/2019 5:59 pm : link
That being said, I've settled in to the fact that this is the way we went and hope Jones proves he belongs. I believe or should I say I've been convinced, that he lead a Duke team that didn't have any other players drafted to a 8 -5 record and a bowl win!

I like Lawrence a lot. The D-Line could be a force.

This is a passing league and potentially we got some D-Backs, that will probably have growing pains, but can grow and make that unit one of the better ones in the league.
Still dug in...  
Q v2.0 : 5/27/2019 6:21 pm : link
Re: 2 top 10 picks in successive years. Man, you really have to earn those.

Still appreciates the duo of Barkley(2) and Jones(6), over of the duo of Darnold(2) and Jacobs(24), as center pieces of the offense going forward.
No one knows till Daniel Jones plays at least 1full season  
NephilimGiants : 5/27/2019 6:31 pm : link
.
Why dig up buried feelings?  
RickInCharlotte : 5/27/2019 7:50 pm : link
The very exercise of re-litigating the draft choices is unhealthy. The draft picks are in. You have to look forward as a fan.

I wanted DG to trade back last year and go Allen this year. What good is thinking about that? No good.

Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.
No.change in attitude here  
joeinpa : 5/27/2019 9:40 pm : link
I liked the bold move of taking Jones

What was fun however in the interim was hearing Paul Dottino who prior to the draft labeled Jones as a second round pick, consistent with downgrading any quarterback over the last two years, suddenly develop amnesia about his evaluation of this player, in defending the pick.
I’m over the Josh Allen non-pick, but  
flycatcher : 5/27/2019 10:44 pm : link
as time goes by in my gut I wish more and more that we grabbed the highest-rated O-lineman in the entire draft at 6.
I still think Gettleman is running this team into the ground.  
Mike from SI : 5/27/2019 11:19 pm : link
I hope that I'm completely wrong, but gun to my head, I think we don't build a consistently successful team and will have a new GM within 5 years due to his ineptitude.
Still Feel the Giants Missed the Boat on Haskins  
Angus : 3:56 am : link
And still like a lot of the rest of the draft including CJ Conrad. I am thinking the Slayton's are should not make the team though.
DG's Plausible Reasons For Jones @ #6  
DeepBlueJint : 8:04 am : link
After a month, I remain concerned with Jones at #6. The rest of the draft I like. I would have preferred Allen.

IMHO, the only possible justification for Jones was that DG realized the possibility that the Giants would perform well enough in 2019 and 2020 to slide down in the drafts of 2020 and 2021; causing them to give up a considerable and potential unacceptable amount of draft picks to be in position to draft a franchise QB early.

The second possible consideration is what to do with Eli at the end of 2019? That is, sign an extension, for what amount of compensation and for how long. And could he perform adequately enough?

I believe these are possible considerations that caused DG to pick a QB at #6 this year.

Though disappointed, I can live with this pick. As a Giant fan, I can only hope for the best.

Nuf said.
RE: DG's Plausible Reasons For Jones @ #6  
RickInCharlotte : 8:58 am : link
In comment 14456917 DeepBlueJint said:
Quote:
After a month, I remain concerned with Jones at #6. The rest of the draft I like. I would have preferred Allen.

IMHO, the only possible justification for Jones was that DG realized the possibility that the Giants would perform well enough in 2019 and 2020 to slide down in the drafts of 2020 and 2021; causing them to give up a considerable and potential unacceptable amount of draft picks to be in position to draft a franchise QB early.

The second possible consideration is what to do with Eli at the end of 2019? That is, sign an extension, for what amount of compensation and for how long. And could he perform adequately enough?

I believe these are possible considerations that caused DG to pick a QB at #6 this year.

Though disappointed, I can live with this pick. As a Giant fan, I can only hope for the best.

Nuf said.


Other theories: What if Mara mandated DJ? What if the "full bloom love" nonsense is DG covering for Mara?
RE: RE: DG's Plausible Reasons For Jones @ #6  
Big Blue '56 : 9:09 am : link
In comment 14456958 RickInCharlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14456917 DeepBlueJint said:


Quote:


After a month, I remain concerned with Jones at #6. The rest of the draft I like. I would have preferred Allen.

IMHO, the only possible justification for Jones was that DG realized the possibility that the Giants would perform well enough in 2019 and 2020 to slide down in the drafts of 2020 and 2021; causing them to give up a considerable and potential unacceptable amount of draft picks to be in position to draft a franchise QB early.

The second possible consideration is what to do with Eli at the end of 2019? That is, sign an extension, for what amount of compensation and for how long. And could he perform adequately enough?

I believe these are possible considerations that caused DG to pick a QB at #6 this year.

Though disappointed, I can live with this pick. As a Giant fan, I can only hope for the best.

Nuf said.



Other theories: What if Mara mandated DJ? What if the "full bloom love" nonsense is DG covering for Mara?


That is a total crock of shit. Mara knew as much about Jones as I did
Jones will be a terrible pick to me until he proves otherwise  
Greg from LI : 9:27 am : link
I watched the guy play plenty in the ACC. Never was impressed by him at all.
3 factors for me  
Bob in Newburgh : 9:39 am : link
Haskins has immature, lazy bust written all over him.

Allen is not the second coming of Khalil Mack.

Jones has the upper echelon leg talent to add an escapability factor, that to me, separate him from the pack of pocket passers available. From the tape I have seen, I believe he has the arm strength to make all the throws to force a defense to defend everything.

My biggest concern is with the Lawrence pick. If they intend to use him as a 2 down only run stopper, I do not like the pick as it essentially duplicates Tomlinson. If however, they use him as a pocket collapsing chaos creator, I believe they really have something. Because of his mass, people forget that his 40 essentially equals players like Suh and Leonard Williams.

Baker will be an every down starter, and difference maker immediately. Might take a season or 2, but Love will become a FS that actually gets us the ball back.
Loved the draft  
Dnew15 : 10:19 am : link
and I feel like there's a plan for the first time in 2 years.

This team isn't going to win a bunch this year - but I do think they will be way more exciting.

Now is the time to jump on the bandwagon b/c by next season mid-year, this team is going to be good.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions