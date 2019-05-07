How good is this defense? adamg : 5/27/2019 6:36 pm

That seems to be the biggest question in determining our success in the 2019 season. To me the value of Barkley and Jones is maximized only with a great defense. With a game-breaker like Barkley alone, a lockdown defense could be all we need to make a run. And, while we have lost 2/3 of those elite talents we added in the Jerry spending spree of 2016, we did so in a way the highlights different aspects of the defense, namely our pass defense.



Despite what DG tells everybody, he seems to have changed the DL unit from one built around stopping the run to one built around rushing the passer. Replacing Snacks with Lawrence, our DL/DT unit is younger and more athletic and seems much more capable of a pass rush than it has in a long time. If Hill takes a step forward and Lawrence is anywhere as productive as Hill, we could have an awesome DL.



We replaced a run stopping SS in Landon Collins with a more versatile SS in Peppers. (Again shifting from pure run defense to a more modern dynamic approach.) And we actually addressed the FS position and added a vet in Bethea and a promising rookie in Julian Love and a lotto ticket (and potential specials starter) in Ballentine.



We added Ogletree last year who is an actual modern MLB. Between Goodson and Connelly, we should have adequate thumpers in the middle. People like to hate on Goodson while conveniently forgetting what an upgrade he was over the LBers we were rolling out in 2015. We're still looking for that coverage backer. But I like Ogletree especially as a defensive captain; he could be Pierce 2.0. I've seen a lot of people are high on Connelly, but my expectations are BJ Goodson level. JAG, but a team needs some JAGs. If they can be even more, all the better.



Kareem Martin was one of the least inspiring DG additions outside of Omameh and Stewart. But he's been pushed to third in line behind Carter and Golden. Hopefully, Ximenes pushes him farther down the line. And as far as moving Vernon goes, you have to trade Vernon if you get a Zeitler back. So while the top talent at edge has gotten worse, you have to like the added depth and the reinvestment in the OL. And between Golden, Ximenes, and Carter, we do have some potential upside here. Martin does provide some reliability, even if he is an overpaid JAG.



Lastly, we have Jenkins as an elite outside corner. We rid ourselves of the inconsistent and "locker room cancer" Eli Apple and added four draft picks to the group. Love and Ballentine might be better suited as safeties, but Beal and Baker are two potentially studly outside corners. Not to mention, we do have a young Grant Haley as the incumbent slot guy who showed a lot of upside if he can progress from year 1 to 2. This unit as a whole is inspiring and exciting. This is the group I'll be watching all year.



All things considered, I look forward to our second season under the Bettcher system. The value of having a year of the same system under their belt for all returning players can't be underestimated either. I think our pass rush will be improved in ways that are less obvious than it would be if we had drafted Josh Allen instead of Daniel Jones or held on to an aging Vernon instead of pivoted and gone OL with that investment instead.



But the real question for our immediate success is, how good is this defense. To me, it looks like this can be a very solid group. If they are cohesive and play good team defense, I think they could really do some good things. Obviously, there are a lot of implicit ifs in this scenario, but is anyone else as cautiously optimistic as I am?