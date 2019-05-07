How good is this defense?

That seems to be the biggest question in determining our success in the 2019 season. To me the value of Barkley and Jones is maximized only with a great defense. With a game-breaker like Barkley alone, a lockdown defense could be all we need to make a run. And, while we have lost 2/3 of those elite talents we added in the Jerry spending spree of 2016, we did so in a way the highlights different aspects of the defense, namely our pass defense.
Despite what DG tells everybody, he seems to have changed the DL unit from one built around stopping the run to one built around rushing the passer. Replacing Snacks with Lawrence, our DL/DT unit is younger and more athletic and seems much more capable of a pass rush than it has in a long time. If Hill takes a step forward and Lawrence is anywhere as productive as Hill, we could have an awesome DL.
We replaced a run stopping SS in Landon Collins with a more versatile SS in Peppers. (Again shifting from pure run defense to a more modern dynamic approach.) And we actually addressed the FS position and added a vet in Bethea and a promising rookie in Julian Love and a lotto ticket (and potential specials starter) in Ballentine.
We added Ogletree last year who is an actual modern MLB. Between Goodson and Connelly, we should have adequate thumpers in the middle. People like to hate on Goodson while conveniently forgetting what an upgrade he was over the LBers we were rolling out in 2015. We're still looking for that coverage backer. But I like Ogletree especially as a defensive captain; he could be Pierce 2.0. I've seen a lot of people are high on Connelly, but my expectations are BJ Goodson level. JAG, but a team needs some JAGs. If they can be even more, all the better.
Kareem Martin was one of the least inspiring DG additions outside of Omameh and Stewart. But he's been pushed to third in line behind Carter and Golden. Hopefully, Ximenes pushes him farther down the line. And as far as moving Vernon goes, you have to trade Vernon if you get a Zeitler back. So while the top talent at edge has gotten worse, you have to like the added depth and the reinvestment in the OL. And between Golden, Ximenes, and Carter, we do have some potential upside here. Martin does provide some reliability, even if he is an overpaid JAG.
Lastly, we have Jenkins as an elite outside corner. We rid ourselves of the inconsistent and "locker room cancer" Eli Apple and added four draft picks to the group. Love and Ballentine might be better suited as safeties, but Beal and Baker are two potentially studly outside corners. Not to mention, we do have a young Grant Haley as the incumbent slot guy who showed a lot of upside if he can progress from year 1 to 2. This unit as a whole is inspiring and exciting. This is the group I'll be watching all year.
All things considered, I look forward to our second season under the Bettcher system. The value of having a year of the same system under their belt for all returning players can't be underestimated either. I think our pass rush will be improved in ways that are less obvious than it would be if we had drafted Josh Allen instead of Daniel Jones or held on to an aging Vernon instead of pivoted and gone OL with that investment instead.
But the real question for our immediate success is, how good is this defense. To me, it looks like this can be a very solid group. If they are cohesive and play good team defense, I think they could really do some good things. Obviously, there are a lot of implicit ifs in this scenario, but is anyone else as cautiously optimistic as I am?
The secondary is going to be much better than it was last season. Janoris Jenkins is healthy and he with all the new additions he knows that this is likely his last season with the Giants. He will be motivated to work hard in order to secure one last big contract if they release him or trade him before the deadline.
The additions of Baker, Beal, Love, Ballentine, Peppers, and Bethea to the secondary will have a big impact. Peppers isn't as good as Collins in the box but he is the better athlete who is also better in coverage. I'm excited to see what Bettcher does with a special athlete like Peppers.
The defensive line will receive a big boost from Dexter Lawrence. He will line up at the 1,3, and 5 technique positions to create mismatches and collapse the pocket. B.J. Hill and Dalvin Tomlinson will be better after another season of experience.
R.J. McIntosh is healthy and he will finally have a full offseason to get ready for the season. He is being overlooked by some but it wouldn't surprise me to see him become a key player for the defense next season at DE.
Hopefully Olsen Pierre resembles the player he was two years ago when he posted 5.5 sacks for Bettcher in Arizona.
I would still like to see the Giants add another veteran DL like Corey Liuget.
Obviously, improvement is a must for all the young players and draft picks need to perform. That said, each of the three levels have question marks.
Hill, Lawrence, Tomlinson - promising
McIntosh, Pierre, Jenkins - unknown
Golden, Ogletree, Goodson, Carter - improved
Martin, Davis, Connelly, Ximenes - unknown
Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea, Beal, Haley - good
Baker, Love, Thomas, Ballentine - very promising
The better the second unit is, the higher the upside is for the team.
This is the biggest question mark. Vernon's production was huge at the pass rusher position. I still take Zeitler over him. But yeah, we need Golden and Carter to be impact players (7+ sacks) if we hope to put together an elite unit.
“Our secondary is stacked.” Where does this come from? I don’t care if Jenkins has now declared himself healthy; he’s been not good the last two seasons. Our second corner is a supplemental third round pick. Our third CB is a 4th round rookie. Then we have Grant Haley. That is not a stacked group.
Meanwhile, at safety, we have a guy in Peppers with potential, but he has yet to display that in games. Bethea is an aging safety, albeit an upgrade over Riley.
It all depends on our front 7 though, our secondary is stacked. Seems like we're filled with mediocre/ place holder's in all areas of LB though but they should be at least average. I expect Golden to carry the torch with at least 10 sacks, Carter with 8.....if those 2 can't produce at least that then we know what our number replacement should be
“Our secondary is stacked.” Where does this come from? I don’t care if Jenkins has now declared himself healthy; he’s been not good the last two seasons. Our second corner is a supplemental third round pick. Our third CB is a 4th round rookie. Then we have Grant Haley. That is not a stacked group.
Meanwhile, at safety, we have a guy in Peppers with potential, but he has yet to display that in games. Bethea is an aging safety, albeit an upgrade over Riley.
You left out a first round pick...
It all depends on our front 7 though, our secondary is stacked. Seems like we're filled with mediocre/ place holder's in all areas of LB though but they should be at least average. I expect Golden to carry the torch with at least 10 sacks, Carter with 8.....if those 2 can't produce at least that then we know what our number replacement should be
“Our secondary is stacked.” Where does this come from? I don’t care if Jenkins has now declared himself healthy; he’s been not good the last two seasons. Our second corner is a supplemental third round pick. Our third CB is a 4th round rookie. Then we have Grant Haley. That is not a stacked group.
Meanwhile, at safety, we have a guy in Peppers with potential, but he has yet to display that in games. Bethea is an aging safety, albeit an upgrade over Riley.
Our 3rd CB (and probably at 1 or 2 before the season ends) was a 1st round pick. DeAndre Baker is a player and probably my favorite part of the draft. And Julian love was a STEAL where we got him. Plenty to be excited about in the defensive backfield.
I like that move. That makes a lot of sense.
It’s a given they won’t be able to rush the passer in the traditional sense.
If all of these secondary players are as talented as advertised — in coverage, vs the run, and blitzing the QB, the defense will surprise some (myself included).
The Giants should be fine vs the run. It remains to be seen what they do to rush the passer.
so I think this year is going to be a learning level and be awesome near the end of the season and next year
next year with salary cap to send and draft I wish there was a fture bet for 2020
No one should underestimate Haley, he was the Giants best corner last year and really faired well in the slot.
I'd hope a corner they traded into the first round for is a first year starter.
I fully expect the opening days starters to be Jenkins, Baker, and Haley in the slot. If Beal is healthy I could see him supplanting Jenkins.
And I think Love has all the making of a dynamite safety.
they are fast and can cover -- some of them can penetrate. We are going to see just how good a coach Bettcher is -- he's been given players that he covets
I don't see them being a top 10 defense -- nor a shut down defense -- but I see them being able to make stops with great energy in the 4th quarter. I want to see speed and aggression -
it's hard to believe they will gel right out of the bat -- but I would like to see the above elements
I also think they are going to emphasize stopping the run up front -- give me the promise of all that building and I think they will be entertaining as all heck
I look forward to another defense heavy draft next year. I really think the Giants drafted some good players - but I expect there to be growing pains
Everyone understands the importance of pass rushers. That’s why good ones rarely hit the open market.
The Giants are going to have to hope they can address it in the draft.
Clowney is better than Vernon. I do see your point though, that FA is limited and that the best chance at landing top talent is in the draft. So that's a fair approach imo.
I don't know if I could resist Clowney is we could get him. He's a freak and he's still young. He's the same age as Sterling Shepard.
They might or might not be good by then end of the year. But they are fairly like to blow a few games before they all get on the same page.
Yep. The best I can do right now is just hopeful. Still Bettcher had a good track record in Az, and he seems to have added some pieces he likes. I am optimistic, and I really like the guys we drafted (including Beal).
Clowney fits none of those categories and his team is not interested in keeping him which is an indicator that he's a misfit
That fits with what they've been doing. So I expect you're on the right track there.
Funny how we are now hoping to be as good as we were under Reese and McAdoo....lol
On the positive side, they should be a lot better against the run and a lot better covering people. Also their first 5 games are against very "meh" qbs.
On the negative side the LB level is still 1 or 2 playmakers short and while each unit improved there aren't many elite athletes. But at the same time all it takes is 1 or 2 guys stepping up and maybe these concerns go away. There are a lot of candidates Carter, Xman, Connelly, Love, Beal, Mcintosh, etc.
The 2016 season is the best recent example. A lot of very good defensive players could not, by themselves deliver a deep run into the playoffs ...
Reason: They were mostly left on the field way too long because our inept offense couldn't #1 score enough points to win games but just as importantly couldn't keep enemy offenses off the field.
The idea of defense is steal the ball, hand it to the offense and get the heck off the field as quickly as possible.
NY Giants 2018 ranked #28 in time of possession ...
https://www.teamrankings.com/nfl/stat/average-time-of-possession-net-of-ot
They ranked #16 in take-aways/give-aways ..
https://www.footballdb.com/stats/turnovers.html
While OV was a good player (not great), I don't see him being that big a loss. Always out, always 1 step late, some stupid penalties - he's a guy I was always looking for in a game and never getting there.
Despite what they said last year, Tomlinson is better at 3 or 5 than NT. He just wasn't stout enough in the middle. Lawrence should take care of that and pust DT back at end where he belongs.
Still a bit weak at ILB - but maybe with a better DL it won't be as bad.
I do think this will be a better defense than last year. If they get to the 14-16 ranking range, it will be a vast improvement.
Top 5 defense...comical
A critical weakness will continue to be the lack of speed (and coverage ability) at the LB position.
and while he says you have to stop the run, those Carolina teams were very good at stopping both the ruin and pass, even without an immense DL. They had LB's to fill the hole and versatile safety play.
Because of DG's depth at DB, Carolina was able to let Josh Norman walk. And he seemed pretty confident in doing that with Collins here, especially when he got younger and cheaper at the position.
As to the NYG defense, the problem is we're projecting what it's capable of based on a lot of hope. There's a lot of new parts, young players, and not too many of them are what I consider proven NFL talent. There's going to be individual growing pains, pain as they build cohesion, and not every player will succeed here.
I see a DL and secondary with increasing young prospect talent, but the pass rush is being built on young players and hope, as the legit impact talent is hard to find. They've got a ton of work to do and a great deal to prove to us.
Ogletree had been one of the better coverage LB's in his time with the Rams (and something of a "tackling machine," too), but there's no question that he did not play nearly as well for the Giants last year. The question is, though, was last year a fluke (as you might say about his five interceptions) or was it a harbinger of things to come?
As to the NYG defense, the problem is we're projecting what it's capable of based on a lot of hope. There's a lot of new parts, young players, and not too many of them are what I consider proven NFL talent. There's going to be individual growing pains, pain as they build cohesion, and not every player will succeed here.
I see a DL and secondary with increasing young prospect talent, but the pass rush is being built on young players and hope, as the legit impact talent is hard to find. They've got a ton of work to do and a great deal to prove to us.
I agree on the front, but I can't believe that there is anyway that they would not be better in the secondary. We were just that bad last year. And the even though our draftees are unproven, the comparison is to guys who were new and unproven and UDFA's (maybe an unwanted journeymen or two). This year's new and unrpoven's at least have high draft standing.
They might or might not be good by then end of the year. But they are fairly like to blow a few games before they all get on the same page.
how do you see 3 to 5 rookies are you talking about draft picks???if so no way do that many start they will make contributions but I think only 2 draft picks start if you are including new veterans like pepper than ok but he is not a rookie
I don't think they are going to be a whole lot better though when all is said and done - it just doesn't seem likely that with all the youth and inexperience on defense they'll be better since there will be some growing pains.
There are 2 legit NFL potential stars on this defense - Ogletree and JJ. The rest of them have potential and are young and can develop into an NFL difference maker (maybe even this year) - but no one else has never done it at an elite level in the NFL and definitely not with any consistency...that's just the reality of the situation.
I think this defense will be playing at a high level in November/December ... absolutely love the DL/Secondary
I'd wary of pinning a better defense on more sacks. If the Giants averaged one more sack a game, that's really only 90 yards and maybe 1 turnover, and that would put them top 10 in sacks.
The Giants, as corroborated by Gettleman's draft, had a much bigger issue in pass coverage. That's where the big change will come.
Vernon is a valuable starter on a contender. We still needed an elite OL more than Vernon. The Browns had the excess OL, the cap space, and Myles Garrett. He fits well there. We used to have JPP as our 1a to Vernon's 1b-ness. That was a big part of our last playoff run.
Btw, we got rid of Okwara (7.5)*, Kennard (7), JPP (12.5), and Vernon (7) now. All those guys produced more sacks last year than anybody we have right now. I like the way DG has addressed corner, DL, LB, and safety, but if there's one big question mark with DG, it's his approach to the edge rusher position. He's only invested two third round picks (Ximenes and Carter (4)) and a small FA investment in Golden. He traded away JPP and Vernon and let go Kennard and Okwara and brought in Kareem Martin (1.5) and Connor Barwin (1). Those latter two moves were extremely underwhelming.
I hope ER is a priority in both FA and the draft next year.
*parentheses are sack numbers for 2018
Seriously. What is everyone's obsession with discussing things on a message board when we can just wait 7 months and know how it went down?
So I agree more sacks doesn't necessarily mean a whole lot. Though it would be nice to have that guy coming off the edge teams have to account for. One metric to look at is how a team is doing on third down.
On defense giants ranked 26th, we gave up first downs on third downs 42% of the time. On offense, we were ranked 22nd at 37% conversion rate. Swap those numbers and we would have been ranked 9th on defense and 10th on offense.
Probably a whole different team if the offense is staying on the field and the defense is getting off the field.
