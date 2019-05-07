Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
How good is this defense?

adamg : 5/27/2019 6:36 pm
That seems to be the biggest question in determining our success in the 2019 season. To me the value of Barkley and Jones is maximized only with a great defense. With a game-breaker like Barkley alone, a lockdown defense could be all we need to make a run. And, while we have lost 2/3 of those elite talents we added in the Jerry spending spree of 2016, we did so in a way the highlights different aspects of the defense, namely our pass defense.

Despite what DG tells everybody, he seems to have changed the DL unit from one built around stopping the run to one built around rushing the passer. Replacing Snacks with Lawrence, our DL/DT unit is younger and more athletic and seems much more capable of a pass rush than it has in a long time. If Hill takes a step forward and Lawrence is anywhere as productive as Hill, we could have an awesome DL.

We replaced a run stopping SS in Landon Collins with a more versatile SS in Peppers. (Again shifting from pure run defense to a more modern dynamic approach.) And we actually addressed the FS position and added a vet in Bethea and a promising rookie in Julian Love and a lotto ticket (and potential specials starter) in Ballentine.

We added Ogletree last year who is an actual modern MLB. Between Goodson and Connelly, we should have adequate thumpers in the middle. People like to hate on Goodson while conveniently forgetting what an upgrade he was over the LBers we were rolling out in 2015. We're still looking for that coverage backer. But I like Ogletree especially as a defensive captain; he could be Pierce 2.0. I've seen a lot of people are high on Connelly, but my expectations are BJ Goodson level. JAG, but a team needs some JAGs. If they can be even more, all the better.

Kareem Martin was one of the least inspiring DG additions outside of Omameh and Stewart. But he's been pushed to third in line behind Carter and Golden. Hopefully, Ximenes pushes him farther down the line. And as far as moving Vernon goes, you have to trade Vernon if you get a Zeitler back. So while the top talent at edge has gotten worse, you have to like the added depth and the reinvestment in the OL. And between Golden, Ximenes, and Carter, we do have some potential upside here. Martin does provide some reliability, even if he is an overpaid JAG.

Lastly, we have Jenkins as an elite outside corner. We rid ourselves of the inconsistent and "locker room cancer" Eli Apple and added four draft picks to the group. Love and Ballentine might be better suited as safeties, but Beal and Baker are two potentially studly outside corners. Not to mention, we do have a young Grant Haley as the incumbent slot guy who showed a lot of upside if he can progress from year 1 to 2. This unit as a whole is inspiring and exciting. This is the group I'll be watching all year.

All things considered, I look forward to our second season under the Bettcher system. The value of having a year of the same system under their belt for all returning players can't be underestimated either. I think our pass rush will be improved in ways that are less obvious than it would be if we had drafted Josh Allen instead of Daniel Jones or held on to an aging Vernon instead of pivoted and gone OL with that investment instead.

But the real question for our immediate success is, how good is this defense. To me, it looks like this can be a very solid group. If they are cohesive and play good team defense, I think they could really do some good things. Obviously, there are a lot of implicit ifs in this scenario, but is anyone else as cautiously optimistic as I am?
I feel  
darren in pdx : 5/27/2019 7:07 pm : link
good about what they're building towards but really don't know what to expect this season. It's going to be rough at times with all of the new pieces playing together and a lot of inexperience in the secondary. They seem to be coming together as a team off-the-field which is a good start.
Defense should be top 5 like 2017  
NephilimGiants : 5/27/2019 7:12 pm : link
It all depends on our front 7 though, our secondary is stacked. Seems like we're filled with mediocre/ place holder's in all areas of LB though but they should be at least average. I expect Golden to carry the torch with at least 10 sacks, Carter with 8.....if those 2 can't produce at least that then we know what our number replacement should be
It will come down to the pass rush  
Jay on the Island : 5/27/2019 7:12 pm : link
If the pass rush is the same as last year or worse then it will be a bottom 15 of the league. If Golden resembles the player he was in 2016 and Lorenzo Carter takes another step forward as we are expecting then this could be a top 15 defense with the chance of finishing in the top 10.

The secondary is going to be much better than it was last season. Janoris Jenkins is healthy and he with all the new additions he knows that this is likely his last season with the Giants. He will be motivated to work hard in order to secure one last big contract if they release him or trade him before the deadline.

The additions of Baker, Beal, Love, Ballentine, Peppers, and Bethea to the secondary will have a big impact. Peppers isn't as good as Collins in the box but he is the better athlete who is also better in coverage. I'm excited to see what Bettcher does with a special athlete like Peppers.

The defensive line will receive a big boost from Dexter Lawrence. He will line up at the 1,3, and 5 technique positions to create mismatches and collapse the pocket. B.J. Hill and Dalvin Tomlinson will be better after another season of experience.

R.J. McIntosh is healthy and he will finally have a full offseason to get ready for the season. He is being overlooked by some but it wouldn't surprise me to see him become a key player for the defense next season at DE.

Hopefully Olsen Pierre resembles the player he was two years ago when he posted 5.5 sacks for Bettcher in Arizona.

I would still like to see the Giants add another veteran DL like Corey Liuget.


Depth Depth Depth  
RickInCharlotte : 5/27/2019 7:16 pm : link
The first 11 can be terrific but if the rotational players aren't almost as good injuries will mount and 4th quarter points will be relinquished.

Obviously, improvement is a must for all the young players and draft picks need to perform. That said, each of the three levels have question marks.

Hill, Lawrence, Tomlinson - promising
McIntosh, Pierre, Jenkins - unknown

Golden, Ogletree, Goodson, Carter - improved
Martin, Davis, Connelly, Ximenes - unknown

Jenkins, Peppers, Bethea, Beal, Haley - good
Baker, Love, Thomas, Ballentine - very promising

The better the second unit is, the higher the upside is for the team.
No proven pass rush  
JohnB : 5/27/2019 7:17 pm : link
The best pass rusher from last year is gone. Where is the presser and sacks coming from? If teams can sit back and not worry about QB pressure, it will be a long season.
RE: No proven pass rush  
adamg : 5/27/2019 7:24 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
The best pass rusher from last year is gone. Where is the presser and sacks coming from? If teams can sit back and not worry about QB pressure, it will be a long season.


This is the biggest question mark. Vernon's production was huge at the pass rusher position. I still take Zeitler over him. But yeah, we need Golden and Carter to be impact players (7+ sacks) if we hope to put together an elite unit.
RE: Defense should be top 5 like 2017  
Giants38 : 5/27/2019 7:28 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
It all depends on our front 7 though, our secondary is stacked. Seems like we're filled with mediocre/ place holder's in all areas of LB though but they should be at least average. I expect Golden to carry the torch with at least 10 sacks, Carter with 8.....if those 2 can't produce at least that then we know what our number replacement should be


“Our secondary is stacked.” Where does this come from? I don’t care if Jenkins has now declared himself healthy; he’s been not good the last two seasons. Our second corner is a supplemental third round pick. Our third CB is a 4th round rookie. Then we have Grant Haley. That is not a stacked group.

Meanwhile, at safety, we have a guy in Peppers with potential, but he has yet to display that in games. Bethea is an aging safety, albeit an upgrade over Riley.
It’s the Opposite  
Samiam : 5/27/2019 7:31 pm : link
Having a much improved OL with Barkley means ball control with a better chance of putting the ball in the end zone and resting the defenses. When you have to consistently throw the ball on 3rd and shorts, not likely you’re going to score enough TDS plus the defense is forced back on the field too quickly when you don’t convert. The defense will play better if they can rest more and the defense coaches have time to react and adjust
So many players new to this system and to each other and many  
Ira : 5/27/2019 7:33 pm : link
rookies who are expected to be significant contributors. I think it's a work in progress that will be much better than last season - which means average. The unit will come into it's own in 2020.
RE: RE: Defense should be top 5 like 2017  
adamg : 5/27/2019 7:33 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


It all depends on our front 7 though, our secondary is stacked. Seems like we're filled with mediocre/ place holder's in all areas of LB though but they should be at least average. I expect Golden to carry the torch with at least 10 sacks, Carter with 8.....if those 2 can't produce at least that then we know what our number replacement should be



“Our secondary is stacked.” Where does this come from? I don’t care if Jenkins has now declared himself healthy; he’s been not good the last two seasons. Our second corner is a supplemental third round pick. Our third CB is a 4th round rookie. Then we have Grant Haley. That is not a stacked group.

Meanwhile, at safety, we have a guy in Peppers with potential, but he has yet to display that in games. Bethea is an aging safety, albeit an upgrade over Riley.


You left out a first round pick...
RE: RE: Defense should be top 5 like 2017  
Johnny5 : 5/27/2019 7:38 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


It all depends on our front 7 though, our secondary is stacked. Seems like we're filled with mediocre/ place holder's in all areas of LB though but they should be at least average. I expect Golden to carry the torch with at least 10 sacks, Carter with 8.....if those 2 can't produce at least that then we know what our number replacement should be



“Our secondary is stacked.” Where does this come from? I don’t care if Jenkins has now declared himself healthy; he’s been not good the last two seasons. Our second corner is a supplemental third round pick. Our third CB is a 4th round rookie. Then we have Grant Haley. That is not a stacked group.

Meanwhile, at safety, we have a guy in Peppers with potential, but he has yet to display that in games. Bethea is an aging safety, albeit an upgrade over Riley.

Our 3rd CB (and probably at 1 or 2 before the season ends) was a 1st round pick. DeAndre Baker is a player and probably my favorite part of the draft. And Julian love was a STEAL where we got him. Plenty to be excited about in the defensive backfield.
This defense will struggle the first few games and then get  
No Where Man : 5/27/2019 7:44 pm : link
progressively better with game experience. I think next year we break the bank for Jadeveon Clowney. That one acquisition coupled with our young defenders naturally getting better will then push us into a possible top 10 defense. I am not satisfied with Ogletree, we can find better. Connelly fits Bettcher's scheme perfectly.
RE: This defense will struggle the first few games and then get  
adamg : 5/27/2019 7:52 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
progressively better with game experience. I think next year we break the bank for Jadeveon Clowney. That one acquisition coupled with our young defenders naturally getting better will then push us into a possible top 10 defense. I am not satisfied with Ogletree, we can find better. Connelly fits Bettcher's scheme perfectly.


I like that move. That makes a lot of sense.
The Key on Defense  
WillVAB : 5/27/2019 7:56 pm : link
Will be how effective the Giants are blitzing.

It’s a given they won’t be able to rush the passer in the traditional sense.

If all of these secondary players are as talented as advertised — in coverage, vs the run, and blitzing the QB, the defense will surprise some (myself included).

The Giants should be fine vs the run. It remains to be seen what they do to rush the passer.
new players  
hankb1126 : 5/27/2019 7:59 pm : link
defense needs continuity and there is just to many new players at every level


so I think this year is going to be a learning level and be awesome near the end of the season and next year


next year with salary cap to send and draft I wish there was a fture bet for 2020
15-20th ranked D  
uther99 : 5/27/2019 8:11 pm : link
too many if's and Bettcher isn't some genius. People hang hope on "scheme" like it's some silver bullet. The OC's are smart too
...  
christian : 5/27/2019 8:11 pm : link
Jenkins hasn't been good, forget about elite for two full years. He's playing for his job, especially at that cap hit.

No one should underestimate Haley, he was the Giants best corner last year and really faired well in the slot.

I'd hope a corner they traded into the first round for is a first year starter.

I fully expect the opening days starters to be Jenkins, Baker, and Haley in the slot. If Beal is healthy I could see him supplanting Jenkins.

And I think Love has all the making of a dynamite safety.
I don't think Clowney is the solution for the NY Giants  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/27/2019 8:16 pm : link
I see a young energetic attacking defense

they are fast and can cover -- some of them can penetrate. We are going to see just how good a coach Bettcher is -- he's been given players that he covets

I don't see them being a top 10 defense -- nor a shut down defense -- but I see them being able to make stops with great energy in the 4th quarter. I want to see speed and aggression -

it's hard to believe they will gel right out of the bat -- but I would like to see the above elements

I also think they are going to emphasize stopping the run up front -- give me the promise of all that building and I think they will be entertaining as all heck

I look forward to another defense heavy draft next year. I really think the Giants drafted some good players - but I expect there to be growing pains
But gidie, why not Clowney?  
adamg : 5/27/2019 8:37 pm : link
And if not Clowney, how would you address ER?
Clowney  
WillVAB : 5/27/2019 8:45 pm : link
Would be the mistake of signing Vernon all over again.

Everyone understands the importance of pass rushers. That’s why good ones rarely hit the open market.

The Giants are going to have to hope they can address it in the draft.
RE: Clowney  
adamg : 5/27/2019 9:03 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Would be the mistake of signing Vernon all over again.

Everyone understands the importance of pass rushers. That’s why good ones rarely hit the open market.

The Giants are going to have to hope they can address it in the draft.


Clowney is better than Vernon. I do see your point though, that FA is limited and that the best chance at landing top talent is in the draft. So that's a fair approach imo.

I don't know if I could resist Clowney is we could get him. He's a freak and he's still young. He's the same age as Sterling Shepard.
We will probably start  
Mike in Boston : 5/27/2019 9:09 pm : link
at least 3, maybe 5 rookies. Plus two new safeties and a new edge. How the heck can anyone guess before any of these guys plays a down?

They might or might not be good by then end of the year. But they are fairly like to blow a few games before they all get on the same page.
RE: We will probably start  
Johnny5 : 5/27/2019 9:17 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
at least 3, maybe 5 rookies. Plus two new safeties and a new edge. How the heck can anyone guess before any of these guys plays a down?

They might or might not be good by then end of the year. But they are fairly like to blow a few games before they all get on the same page.

Yep. The best I can do right now is just hopeful. Still Bettcher had a good track record in Az, and he seems to have added some pieces he likes. I am optimistic, and I really like the guys we drafted (including Beal).
adam  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/27/2019 9:42 pm : link
additions have to fit into the team culture and are preferably added through the draft, udfas, targeted trades, and value ufas

Clowney fits none of those categories and his team is not interested in keeping him which is an indicator that he's a misfit
I expect the defense to be awful, at least in September.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/27/2019 9:48 pm : link
All the reasons have already been stated.
RE: adam  
adamg : 5/27/2019 9:52 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
additions have to fit into the team culture and are preferably added through the draft, udfas, targeted trades, and value ufas

Clowney fits none of those categories and his team is not interested in keeping him which is an indicator that he's a misfit


That fits with what they've been doing. So I expect you're on the right track there.
We will know about this defense after the cowturds game.  
SterlingArcher : 5/27/2019 9:55 pm : link
The cowturds have Jason Witten back, the Giants have not be able to defend that guy for over 10 years, let's hope age has finally caught up to him.
Clowney would be a natural fit.  
No Where Man : 5/27/2019 9:55 pm : link
He would take the ER pressure off of Golden, Carter, X-Man, with an inside push from Lawrence, Hill and McIntosh.
RE: Defense should be top 5 like 2017  
Giants_Rock : 5/27/2019 11:17 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
It all depends on our front 7 though, our secondary is stacked. Seems like we're filled with mediocre/ place holder's in all areas of LB though but they should be at least average. I expect Golden to carry the torch with at least 10 sacks, Carter with 8.....if those 2 can't produce at least that then we know what our number replacement should be


Funny how we are now hoping to be as good as we were under Reese and McAdoo....lol
Total unknown at this point and biggest question on the team  
Eric on Li : 5/27/2019 11:28 pm : link
it could be a big upgrade over last year or a marginal one. Other than this thread it's a very under-discussed topic considering it's probably the determining factor of the season.

On the positive side, they should be a lot better against the run and a lot better covering people. Also their first 5 games are against very "meh" qbs.

On the negative side the LB level is still 1 or 2 playmakers short and while each unit improved there aren't many elite athletes. But at the same time all it takes is 1 or 2 guys stepping up and maybe these concerns go away. There are a lot of candidates Carter, Xman, Connelly, Love, Beal, Mcintosh, etc.
Football is a complimentary game ....  
Manny in CA : 5/28/2019 1:18 am : link

The 2016 season is the best recent example. A lot of very good defensive players could not, by themselves deliver a deep run into the playoffs ...

Reason: They were mostly left on the field way too long because our inept offense couldn't #1 score enough points to win games but just as importantly couldn't keep enemy offenses off the field.

The idea of defense is steal the ball, hand it to the offense and get the heck off the field as quickly as possible.

NY Giants 2018 ranked #28 in time of possession ...

https://www.teamrankings.com/nfl/stat/average-time-of-possession-net-of-ot

They ranked #16 in take-aways/give-aways ..

https://www.footballdb.com/stats/turnovers.html
Who knows how good/bad this  
section125 : 5/28/2019 6:27 am : link
defense will be. They have not put on pads and started hitting. Yes, I think that the athletic ability is improved, but they still need to operate as a unit and trust each other. While the DB position appears vastly improved, 4 of them are rookies. Huge upgrade Bethea over Riley. I also think Jenkins will play a lot better. He's a moody guy that gives up sometimes, but loves a challenge and this year he will be challenged and no way he wants to be overshadowed by rookies.

While OV was a good player (not great), I don't see him being that big a loss. Always out, always 1 step late, some stupid penalties - he's a guy I was always looking for in a game and never getting there.

Despite what they said last year, Tomlinson is better at 3 or 5 than NT. He just wasn't stout enough in the middle. Lawrence should take care of that and pust DT back at end where he belongs.

Still a bit weak at ILB - but maybe with a better DL it won't be as bad.

I do think this will be a better defense than last year. If they get to the 14-16 ranking range, it will be a vast improvement.
Defense is likely to struggle a good bit  
Jimmy Googs : 5/28/2019 7:07 am : link
Hopefully see some positives from some of youth on the Dline and the corners by the end of the year. Linebackers are a massive weakness.

Top 5 defense...comical
Won’t know until they play for real.  
The_Boss : 5/28/2019 7:30 am : link
Where is the consistent passrush coming from? Also remember, some of the best OL in the league reside in our division, and yes that includes a Washington OL if healthy.
Defense  
MarkT : 5/28/2019 8:58 am : link
Our defense will struggle at first.. New system for some of the payers... D-line should be good. ER possibly OK. Vernon was OK to good, but injured a lot. We possibly have upgraded there. ILB... don't know. A good offense will help them get better. Secondary, lots of potential. If all goes great, Jackrabbit gets traded mid-season, if not it will be a learning year for the defense. If team does great, potential for Eli to extend a year, if not, hopefully Jones will improve where they can make decisions. I don't want to see Eli replaced by Jones until he is better. If he is truly the future, then we are ready to go.
We won't know how good this defense is until they actually play.  
Klaatu : 5/28/2019 9:02 am : link
We can speculate, we can hope for the best, but that's all we can do at this point.
Can we see them play  
djstat : 5/28/2019 9:07 am : link
Rather then evaluate on paper?
RE: It’s the Opposite  
ColHowPepper : 5/28/2019 9:07 am : link
Quote:
Quote:
Having a much improved OL with Barkley means ball control with a better chance of putting the ball in the end zone and resting the defenses.
agree, sam, and so much more of the OP I disagree with: DG changing the d to a pass defending d, or this?
Quote:
We added Ogletree last year who is an actual modern MLB. Between Goodson and Connelly, we should have adequate thumpers in the middle. People like to hate on Goodson while conveniently forgetting what an upgrade he was over the LBers we were rolling out in 2015. We're still looking for that coverage backer. But I like Ogletree especially as a defensive captain; he could be Pierce 2.0.
Ogletree is a liability and way less reactive than Pierce, who himself was not great in pass d; adequate thumpers on the middle? What has Goodson shown? Evidently not so much given that there is talk that a Day 3 pick may unseat him. I'd love to see that.

A critical weakness will continue to be the lack of speed (and coverage ability) at the LB position.
Gettleman is..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/28/2019 9:10 am : link
utilizing a similar strategy he did in Carolina where he cluster drafts or signs in FA a lot of young DB's. Given the injury issues we've had continually in the back end, that should prove to be a good strategy for us.

and while he says you have to stop the run, those Carolina teams were very good at stopping both the ruin and pass, even without an immense DL. They had LB's to fill the hole and versatile safety play.

Because of DG's depth at DB, Carolina was able to let Josh Norman walk. And he seemed pretty confident in doing that with Collins here, especially when he got younger and cheaper at the position.
Clowney was a college freak, and nothing of the sort in the NFL  
JonC : 5/28/2019 9:13 am : link
He would be a repeated mistake of overpaying badly for a flawed player. You pay for production you expect to receive, not for what a player has done in the past.

As to the NYG defense, the problem is we're projecting what it's capable of based on a lot of hope. There's a lot of new parts, young players, and not too many of them are what I consider proven NFL talent. There's going to be individual growing pains, pain as they build cohesion, and not every player will succeed here.

I see a DL and secondary with increasing young prospect talent, but the pass rush is being built on young players and hope, as the legit impact talent is hard to find. They've got a ton of work to do and a great deal to prove to us.
RE:  
Klaatu : 5/28/2019 9:27 am : link
Quote:
Quote:
Ogletree is a liability and way less reactive than Pierce, who himself was not great in pass d; adequate thumpers on the middle? What has Goodson shown? Evidently not so much given that there is talk that a Day 3 pick may unseat him. I'd love to see that.

A critical weakness will continue to be the lack of speed (and coverage ability) at the LB position.


Ogletree had been one of the better coverage LB's in his time with the Rams (and something of a "tackling machine," too), but there's no question that he did not play nearly as well for the Giants last year. The question is, though, was last year a fluke (as you might say about his five interceptions) or was it a harbinger of things to come?
RE: Clowney was a college freak, and nothing of the sort in the NFL  
Bill L : 5/28/2019 9:34 am : link
Quote:
Quote:
He would be a repeated mistake of overpaying badly for a flawed player. You pay for production you expect to receive, not for what a player has done in the past.

As to the NYG defense, the problem is we're projecting what it's capable of based on a lot of hope. There's a lot of new parts, young players, and not too many of them are what I consider proven NFL talent. There's going to be individual growing pains, pain as they build cohesion, and not every player will succeed here.

I see a DL and secondary with increasing young prospect talent, but the pass rush is being built on young players and hope, as the legit impact talent is hard to find. They've got a ton of work to do and a great deal to prove to us.


I agree on the front, but I can't believe that there is anyway that they would not be better in the secondary. We were just that bad last year. And the even though our draftees are unproven, the comparison is to guys who were new and unproven and UDFA's (maybe an unwanted journeymen or two). This year's new and unrpoven's at least have high draft standing.
RE: We will probably start  
hankb1126 : 5/28/2019 9:38 am : link
Quote:
Quote:
at least 3, maybe 5 rookies. Plus two new safeties and a new edge. How the heck can anyone guess before any of these guys plays a down?

They might or might not be good by then end of the year. But they are fairly like to blow a few games before they all get on the same page.




how do you see 3 to 5 rookies are you talking about draft picks???if so no way do that many start they will make contributions but I think only 2 draft picks start if you are including new veterans like pepper than ok but he is not a rookie
Bill  
JonC : 5/28/2019 9:43 am : link
Difficult to predict how a rookie will fare with live NFL bullets. But, in terms of pedigree no doubt Baker and Love deliver probably the best of the bunch on defense.
I agree with you Bill  
Dnew15 : 5/28/2019 9:59 am : link
I think that the major difference between this year and last is that there are a bunch of new, young, exciting guys to watch develop and root for...and they are going to play right away. That alone makes the Giants defense a far more interesting group this year compared to last year.

I don't think they are going to be a whole lot better though when all is said and done - it just doesn't seem likely that with all the youth and inexperience on defense they'll be better since there will be some growing pains.

There are 2 legit NFL potential stars on this defense - Ogletree and JJ. The rest of them have potential and are young and can develop into an NFL difference maker (maybe even this year) - but no one else has never done it at an elite level in the NFL and definitely not with any consistency...that's just the reality of the situation.
Lots of ugly mistakes  
GothamGiants : 5/28/2019 10:28 am : link
Mixed in with some big plays and highlights from the secondary youth movement

I think this defense will be playing at a high level in November/December ... absolutely love the DL/Secondary

I'll try a specific prediction. Last season, our defense was 23rd and  
Ira : 5/28/2019 11:05 am : link
in pts allowed and 24th in yards allowed. This coming season I think we'll move up to average - around 16 plus or minus a few in those categories. Next season we may improve to top 10.
...  
christian : 5/28/2019 11:33 am : link
The Giants had a consistent pass rush all of last year. Per Football Outsiders the Giants were 14th in snaps taken by opposing QBs under pressure. What the Giants didn't have was big sack numbers. It's probably an outlier, and the sack numbers will normalize if the Giants keep up the same pressure this year.

I'd wary of pinning a better defense on more sacks. If the Giants averaged one more sack a game, that's really only 90 yards and maybe 1 turnover, and that would put them top 10 in sacks.

The Giants, as corroborated by Gettleman's draft, had a much bigger issue in pass coverage. That's where the big change will come.
Olivier Vernon's career as a giant is symbolized by  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/28/2019 12:16 pm : link
high pressure numbers and less sacks than you'd like with the caveat of "that should normalize with more opportunities".
RE: Olivier Vernon's career as a giant is symbolized by  
adamg : 5/28/2019 2:43 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
high pressure numbers and less sacks than you'd like with the caveat of "that should normalize with more opportunities".


Vernon is a valuable starter on a contender. We still needed an elite OL more than Vernon. The Browns had the excess OL, the cap space, and Myles Garrett. He fits well there. We used to have JPP as our 1a to Vernon's 1b-ness. That was a big part of our last playoff run.

Btw, we got rid of Okwara (7.5)*, Kennard (7), JPP (12.5), and Vernon (7) now. All those guys produced more sacks last year than anybody we have right now. I like the way DG has addressed corner, DL, LB, and safety, but if there's one big question mark with DG, it's his approach to the edge rusher position. He's only invested two third round picks (Ximenes and Carter (4)) and a small FA investment in Golden. He traded away JPP and Vernon and let go Kennard and Okwara and brought in Kareem Martin (1.5) and Connor Barwin (1). Those latter two moves were extremely underwhelming.

I hope ER is a priority in both FA and the draft next year.

*parentheses are sack numbers for 2018
I've said it before but the Okwara non-move bothered me  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/28/2019 2:45 pm : link
He's exactly the type of player who should be on this roster so they could see what he has. And he would have cost nothing.
over half...  
HoustonGiant : 5/28/2019 3:12 pm : link
of last year's sacks were in garbage time.
RE: Can we see them play  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/28/2019 3:55 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Rather then evaluate on paper?

Seriously. What is everyone's obsession with discussing things on a message board when we can just wait 7 months and know how it went down?
Its a mixed bag when you look at the teams with the most sacks  
justafan : 5/28/2019 8:27 pm : link
KC lead the league in sacks but also gave up the 9th most points (26.3 pg). Arizona was ranked 5th, Skins 7th, and Green Bay/Denver 8th. But, you also had Chicago ranked 3.

So I agree more sacks doesn't necessarily mean a whole lot. Though it would be nice to have that guy coming off the edge teams have to account for. One metric to look at is how a team is doing on third down.

On defense giants ranked 26th, we gave up first downs on third downs 42% of the time. On offense, we were ranked 22nd at 37% conversion rate. Swap those numbers and we would have been ranked 9th on defense and 10th on offense.

Probably a whole different team if the offense is staying on the field and the defense is getting off the field.
NFL 2018 Team Sacks - ( New Window )
It's going to suck.  
Default : 5/28/2019 8:45 pm : link
The culture might be changed, but the talent is lacking.
