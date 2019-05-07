Your greatest Giants’ singular plays

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Big Blue '56 : 5/28/2019 8:19 am
In no order of importance here are some of mine:

-Sehorn, juggling McNabb INT

-Simms 4th and 19 against Minny

-Hoss holding onto ball after Smith Safety

-Ingram 3rd and 13

-LT pick 6, Thanksgiving 1982 against Detroit

-Beckham 1 hander against Dallas

-JPP Blocked Dallas FG attempt in 2011 effectively sending us to SB XLVI

-Tynes, 2008 NFCC

-Pierce screen coverage, 2008 NFCC

-Steve Smith 3rd and 11, SB XLII

-Eli escape and Tyree helmet


Many more. I’ll let you guys list as many as you can..:)
-Reasons fake punt scamper, 1991 NFCC  
-Erik Howard forced Fumble and LT recovery, 1991 NFCC

-Marshall on Montana
Alford sack of Brady  
SB XLII

Ok, I’m done for now..
Don't see how anything comes close to the helmet catch  
Extraordinary by both Eli and Tyree, in the Super Bowl, in the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl in the game winning drive of the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.
Gary Reasons - Denver - 1989  
"That is football" - John Madden
Burt unloads on Montana  
as LT brings it to the house
George Martin TD against Denver  
That was the first game I ever attended.

That Sehorn INT was awesome.

Armani Toomer catch TD catch against Denver when they were 12-0. It was a somewhat meaningless game but I was there and it was a great moment.

Ingram in the Superbowl, gave it everything he had to get the 1st.

The Bavaro catch dragging the whole team.

Bradshaw trying not to score the TD.
Bradshaw in the snow at Buffalo  
One forgotten moment that I will always remember - Jacquian Williams strip of Kyle Williams in the 2011 NFC Champ game. That was the turning point of an amazing game. I thought Eli played his best game that day.
I'll add Manning to Toomer  
MBavaro : 5/28/2019 8:40 am : link
vs Denver in 2005. A sign of things to come : )

-Bobby Humphrey's Ear Pad

Amani Toomer  
Diving toe-tap sideline catch full extension over turf that felt like concrete.

When I had the chance to meet and ask Amani about this he told me the turf, in fact, felt like pavement that night.

Toomer along the sidelines was masterful. Among the best I've ever seen do it.
Bradshaw in Divisional @ GB  
To set up TD to end the half
RE: Amani Toomer  
Quote:
Quote:
Diving toe-tap sideline catch full extension over turf that felt like concrete.

When I had the chance to meet and ask Amani about this he told me the turf, in fact, felt like pavement that night.

Toomer along the sidelines was masterful. Among the best I've ever seen do it.


2007 NFCCG obviously.
Some great recalls, guys.  
Keep it going..Makes me appreciate this franchise’s history even more. :)
For fellow old-timers:  
-Tittle/Erich Barnes “Pete Previte” TD play

-Gifford 1 handed catch against the Steelers in 1963, effectively locking up Eastern Conference

1958 “The Thing” against Browns in  
playoff to reach championship game
Manningham catch on the sideline vs. NE in SB XLVI  
Should be on this list.
big catch - ( New Window )
The Tyree catch  
The Manningham sideline catch
The Sehorn playoff pick 6 against Philly
Strahan's pick 6
Beckham's one hander while falling down against Dallas
A couple other random ones  
Shockey over Dawkins for TD in 02 win & in game.

Shockey trucking the Colts defender in Colts game just a few weeks prior to that.

Eli to Plax "get that shit outta here" TD to win in OT @ Philly, comeback game.

Aaron Ross busting his shoulder to stop Marion Barber @ Dallas 2007 NFC divisional game.

Saquon's touchdown against Dallas  
Where he goes over the Oline.
The Ingram 3rd & 13 catch-and-run was simply incredible.  
Klaatu : 5/28/2019 9:10 am : link
What did he avoid, five tacklers? Tremendous individual effort.

Bavaro's catch-and-run against the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Ignited a furious comeback.

Phil Simms to Bobby Johnson, 4th & 17. Successful only because my mother was saying a Novena at the time.
1960's Giants against Redskins...  
...down by 3 or 4 with very little time left.

Fran Tarkenton took the snap and started a double reverse ending in a long bomb to (if I remember correctly) a wide open Joe Morrison for the winning TD!
3rd and Goal  
during goal line stand late in 4th quarter @ Washington in 2007 week 3 must win game.
Yup. The Manningham sideline catch. One of the great...  
throw/catch combinations in Super Bowl history. Turned the game completely by flipping the field and setting up the win.

And for me, two hits on Montana, one by Burt, one by Leonard Marshall.
This one won the Giants a Super Bowl  
and ended the Rex Ryan era of Jets football.
Victor Cruz 99 Yard TD Vs Jets - ( New Window )
Cruz  
99-yarder against tge Jets in 2011
RE: This one won the Giants a Super Bowl  
Quote:
Quote:
and ended the Rex Ryan era of Jets football. Victor Cruz 99 Yard TD Vs Jets - ( New Window )


That is eerie..:)
...  
Barkley TD pass to Odell.
Jaquan Williams poking the ball loose  
NoPeanutz : 5/28/2019 9:29 am : link
from Kyle Wilson in OT in the NFC championship game... in FG range after the Giants punt.
So many good ones already listed  
So I'll try to add some new/different:

- Joe Morris loses his cleat and runs like 50 yards with his sock flapping.

- Brandon Jacobs trucks Laron Landry
- Brandon Jacobs trucks Woodson in NFCCG

- McConkey gets stopped 4 yards short of a SB TD and falls hilariously in dismay at not scoring a SB TD... and then later in the game proceeds to catch a Bavaro tipped ball in the EZ for a score.
Ingram 3rd and 13 is probably my favorite  
He simply willed himself to that first down.
Eli dropping it in the bucket  
To Manningham on the left sideline in the Superbowl still awes me.
Marshall onMontana  
Tyree catch
Manning to Manningham
Alford sack
Howard forced fumble
Some of mine that  
I haven't seen on the list:

-Ron Dixon opening kickoff vs Eagles (same game as sehorn catch)

-Toomer/Graham hail mary vs Broncos

-Plax OT winner vs Eagles

-Tiki's run vs the Chiefs

-Cruz long TD to beat Redskins

-Nicks through the middle vs Falcons in Wild Card
Lawrence Taylor  
After separating his shoulder against New Orleans, I believe, getting back in there and sacking the QB. All that Superman did was probably rub some dirt on it and get it wrapped. God, I miss that guy in blue.
I'm partial to the Sehorn INT  
I was at the game, first playoff game I attended. I was in HS at the time, and scooped up tickets with a buddy.

Our seats were in the 200s I think (maybe first few rows of the 300s - all I remember is that the view was pretty good), somewhere between the 20 yard lines.

We were on the same sideline where Sehorn made the play, so we didn't see every detail of the way it unfolded....but that almost made the experience even better...Hearing the ooh's and ah's from the crowd, not knowing what was going on...then the huge roar. And then Sehorn sprinting down the sideline into the EZ.
Eli to Manningham TD @ SF 2011 title game  
What a balls throw that was.
Jacobs  
with the 1-yard gain in the Super Bowl.
Nicks  
Hail Mary
Toomer  
taking an out route down the sideline to the house for the first score in Dallas in 2007 playoff run.

The Toomer TD right before the half in the same game

And I believe it was Toomer who also caught the GW TD for Eli's first career win.
I realize this isn't a play,  
but McConkey coming out of the tunnel, sprinting down and taking out the pylon to get the Super Bowl started against the Broncos.
Sehorn onside kick  
against Jags for TD in 2000
Oops,  
just noticed in OP..Should read 4th and 17
Bavaro carrying the 49ers  
.
Lonk - ( New Window )
I cant say this is the greatest play  
but when I saw Plax wide open in the endzone and eli's ball floating to him I can honestly say I remember exactly what I said to myself which was "We are going to beat the fing patriots"--it was a idea that I really did not think possible going into the game and even in the game when we had the lead in the fourth after the Tyree TD after the big Boss catch. It was not as exciting as the Tyree catch or many of the other plays but that moment just holds such a significant memory for me. People who know I am a big Giants fan would ask me after the game "did you really think they could beat the Patriots" and my honest answer was always "no, I thought we would be close like the game in December but we just did not have enough to beat them"--I have never been so glad in my life to be wrong.
RE: -Reasons fake punt scamper, 1991 NFCC  
Quote:
Quote:
-Erik Howard forced Fumble and LT recovery, 1991 NFCC

-Marshall on Montana


Bavaro carrying the 49ers down the field.
RE: Toomer  
Quote:
Quote:
taking an out route down the sideline to the house for the first score in Dallas in 2007 playoff run.


What I love about that play is that when Toomer catches the ball he's surrounded by three Cowboys. He pivots towards the sideline to avoid the closest one, and then Madison Hedgecock comes in like a bull and blocks the other two Cowboys to spring Toomer.
Tiki's game against the Skins  
the Sunday after Mara died.
2007, in Buffalo.  
Before that day, rookie Ahmad Bradshaw hadn't really been used much. He went for 151 that day, but the play that stands out for me, of course, is the 88-yard run. Maybe more than the run itself, at the beginning of the play, no snow ... and by the middle of the run and finishing it, it appears a snow storm broke out, in seconds.

Pretty cool.
RE: Eli to Manningham TD @ SF 2011 title game  
Quote:
Quote:
What a balls throw that was.

Like plunking it into an office trash bin running 20 mphs 20 yards down the field hemmed in by a cb, s, and sideline.
Shockey  
From what I recall the DB is this video referred to him as “overrated” prior to the game
Shockey - ( New Window )
The plays listed above are wonderful, game-winning plays for the  
most part. The first thing that camr tyo mind for me, however, was the vision of Homer Jones taking simple 10 yard slants and having so much speed that he split the the pincer of the SS and CB each closing in for the tackle and taking these to the house. The first guy with that type of speed that I ever witnessed.
most legendary  
Eli to tyree

most freakish- OBJ catch- LT pick 6 long run also right there for freakish

most textbook- eli to manningham
RE: The plays listed above are wonderful, game-winning plays for the  
Quote:
Quote:
most part. The first thing that camr tyo mind for me, however, was the vision of Homer Jones taking simple 10 yard slants and having so much speed that he split the the pincer of the SS and CB each closing in for the tackle and taking these to the house. The first guy with that type of speed that I ever witnessed.


And the guy who invented the spike. 😎
Lewis Bennett  
replacement player, long TD catch behind the defenders back
Link - ( New Window )
play  
it was not important in history of Giants

but Colins to Toomer 82 yard flea flicker that opened second half against Colts
that was just insanely great play
Rodney Hampton run vs. Minny  
Tiki Barber vs. Seattle, Oakland, KC
Not the greatest by any means  
but certainly unforgettable

LT on Theismann.
TYREE is the END ALL.  
Nothing compares, nothing comes close to that insanity. Giant fans largely forget the incredible cardiac kid Eli Manning was early in his career - by 2007, it was already well-established that he could be absolutely lethal late in the 4th quarter. The great escape and Tyree catch are absolutely the peak of that lunacy, Eli somehow had the ability to WILL amazing shit when the clock got under 2:00.

After that play, we ALL knew it was in the bag. So did the Patriots - you could sense the wind disappearing from their sails after that one.

#2: Erik Howard popping the ball from Roger Craig, LT's fumble recovery.

This was an absolute shocker of a play, the Niner's had the Giants backed up, had the lead, had the clock, were readying the kill shot when the impossible happened and OF COURSE it was fucking LT coming up with the ball.

Like the Tyree play, KNEW the Giants would pull it out, had no idea how and yes, took another bizarre play - the Reasons gallop down the middle of Candlestick, end result Giants go to Tampa!

#3. Manning - Manningham: OK, this one shocked nobody, but level of difficulty? 1,000. Giants had Patriots so fucked up, they literally INTENTIONALLY let Bradshaw score. Amazing - when has Bill Belicheck EVER done that?!

Ahh, to OWN the Patriots! The good ole days!

#4. Tiki Barber breaking 11 tackes against KC: On a day where Larry Johnson came to town to show NY what a REAL Running Back looks like, Tiki stole the show with 267 yards, if memory serves. Ran all over a good Chiefs defense.

#5. Jim Burt destroying Joe Montana: A hit straight up the gut that was replayed in Giants stadium countless times, knocked Montana out of a critical game and of course, LT returned that pass for a fucking touchdown.

Ahh, to OWN the Niners! The good ol'er days!!!
Cruz 99 yards  
against the Jets
RE: Cruz 99 yards  
Quote:
Quote:
against the Jets

lol. That was the game where Fredo Johnson covered the championship murals?
Plaxico TD in SB42  
Will always stand out. After that TD, it started to sink in that "holy shit" we might actually win the Super Bowl.
RE: Plaxico TD in SB42  
Quote:
Quote:
Will always stand out. After that TD, it started to sink in that "holy shit" we might actually win the Super Bowl.
Everyone KNEW it was a done deal after Tyree. Just - being Giant fans, we were conditioned to expect the horrifying knife in the back Brady to Moss TD or something akin.

But every play after Tyree to me felt simply like an affirmation of the inevitable.

When Brady took the field, there was enough time. There were timeouts. I expected him to start hitting crossing patterns underneath, cause those safeties were going to cover DEEP. When he threw the first deep ball to Moss, I knew it was over. They weren't going for the tie, and they weren't getting that kill shot.
This one comes to mind  
Shockeys first catch & run as a rookie against the Texans in a preseason game...runs down the right sideline at 100 mph and absolutely FLATTENS a defender without even slowing down. If it was a cartoon the Texan would've been a 2 dimensional cutout on the ground
RE: RE: Plaxico TD in SB42  
In comment 14457182 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
In comment 14457171 figgy2989 said:


Quote:


Will always stand out. After that TD, it started to sink in that "holy shit" we might actually win the Super Bowl.

Everyone KNEW it was a done deal after Tyree. Just - being Giant fans, we were conditioned to expect the horrifying knife in the back Brady to Moss TD or something akin.

But every play after Tyree to me felt simply like an affirmation of the inevitable.

When Brady took the field, there was enough time. There were timeouts. I expected him to start hitting crossing patterns underneath, cause those safeties were going to cover DEEP. When he threw the first deep ball to Moss, I knew it was over. They weren't going for the tie, and they weren't getting that kill shot.

Disagree 100%. 3rd and 11 could have been the end.
nice  
4th and 17 Simms to Johnson

Bavaro carries Ronnie Lott

Burt on Montana, LT pick 6 49-3

George Martin Safety SB

Mashall on Montana nuff' said

Mark Ingram breaks 5 tackles on 3rd and 13 SB vs Bills we don't win without this.

All of LT's big plays in Saints Game(If you don't know I am speaking about GTFO)

Gary Reasons....The Hit

Jacobs vs Woodsen

Eli to Tyree

Eli to Manningham

Eli to Buress

Jay Alford Sack
Walls tackle of Thurman Thomas  
just before Norwood miss
RE: Walls tackle of Thurman Thomas  
Quote:
Quote:
just before Norwood miss
underrated play, nice call.
A ton of great plays here  
I'll add a few more.

The "clubhouse" play where they lined up their fastest DBs as receivers to score a long TD right before the end of the half. It's called the clubhouse play because one of the clubhouse attendants came up with the idea.

Pat Summerall's estimated 49-yd FG in the blinding snow to beat Cleveland and send the GIANTS to a post-season opportunity. Some say the kick was actually over 50-yds. There was so much snow on the ground that nobody really knows.

Joe Morrison drifting over the goal line for a TD against the Redskins in ankle-deep snow. Not a great play, but very memorable because I have never seen a game actually played in that much snow that deep before or since.

Gary Reasons' awesome mid-air hit on the Broncos' Bobby Humphrey that denied Denver a TD in a GIANTS goal-line stand that brought back the old days. Shades of the '50s and early 60s.









RE: A ton of great plays here  
Quote:
Quote:
I'll add a few more.

The "clubhouse" play where they lined up their fastest DBs as receivers to score a long TD right before the end of the half. It's called the clubhouse play because one of the clubhouse attendants came up with the idea.

Pat Summerall's estimated 49-yd FG in the blinding snow to beat Cleveland and send the GIANTS to a post-season opportunity. Some say the kick was actually over 50-yds. There was so much snow on the ground that nobody really knows.

Joe Morrison drifting over the goal line for a TD against the Redskins in ankle-deep snow. Not a great play, but very memorable because I have never seen a game actually played in that much snow that deep before or since.

Gary Reasons' awesome mid-air hit on the Broncos' Bobby Humphrey that denied Denver a TD in a GIANTS goal-line stand that brought back the old days. Shades of the '50s and early 60s.










The Clubhouse play was also known as the Pete Previte play. He was the clubhouse equipment guy who had suggested that play to Sherman/Tittle
RE: RE: RE: Plaxico TD in SB42  
In comment 14457206 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
In comment 14457182 x meadowlander said:


Quote:


In comment 14457171 figgy2989 said:


Quote:


Will always stand out. After that TD, it started to sink in that "holy shit" we might actually win the Super Bowl.

Everyone KNEW it was a done deal after Tyree. Just - being Giant fans, we were conditioned to expect the horrifying knife in the back Brady to Moss TD or something akin.

But every play after Tyree to me felt simply like an affirmation of the inevitable.

When Brady took the field, there was enough time. There were timeouts. I expected him to start hitting crossing patterns underneath, cause those safeties were going to cover DEEP. When he threw the first deep ball to Moss, I knew it was over. They weren't going for the tie, and they weren't getting that kill shot.


Disagree 100%. 3rd and 11 could have been the end.

Not really. I believe there would have been a 4th down.

After Tyree, MOMENTUM was a palpable force. Momentum was a perfectly executed 3rd and 11, with Toomer's epic chip that freed the sideline for Smith, and as Manning lined up with a drooling Burress lined up to his left - everyone knew, Belichek knew, hence the all out Blitz on that TD.

We knew - we just couldn't believe it was really happening!
Mark Ingram...  
...forgot that.

That was an INSANE play. Career defining.
Tiki td run vs Chiefs  
In 2005


Plaxico OT catch vs eagles “get that sh*t outta here”

Goaline stand vs skins 2007
Shockey preseason vs Texans  
Beast mode
Don't think anyone's mentioned this one, vs Dallas:  
Domenick Hixon;s 79 yard punt return for a TD that starts ou all wrong and poorly blocked (Tom Quinn's scholarship STs teams) that Hixon, reversing field and then finally picking up some blocks, took to the house.

I got serious air time in my leap up out of my seat on this one...
Domenick Hixon Punt return TD vs Cowboys - ( New Window )
3rd and 11 to Steve Smith in 42  
The play right before the plax game winner
RE: Shockey preseason vs Texans  
Quote:
Quote:
Beast mode


I referenced that just before. Whoever that Texan Shockey trucked must have gotten a lot of ball busting from his teammates after that game especially watching it with his position coaches in the film room
Giants vs Saints  
Don't know if anyone listed yet, that 4th and goal against the Saints in 2015 to Dwayne Harris IIRC was great (sadly we lost 49-52)
Alford. OOF!  
Wish I had his jersey.
Toomer’s catch in 2008 against the Bengals  
Giants won in overtime. I believe his catch was a big reason why the game went to overtime. Can’t quite remember though.
Something about that 54 yarder by...  
Daluiso to beat the Cards in '93 is a hidden classic to me. That kick sounded like a canon shot, and I think it was into the wind at Giants Stadium.

The strip of Roger Craig by Erik Howard that ultimately led to Bahr's great game winner in SF in '91.

The LT 3 sack game in New Orleans in '88 with a bad shoulder. The greatest game I have ever seen by a defender.

The Toomer TD catch to end the Broncos perfect season in '98.

The Ingram catch and run on 3rd down and long in the SB 25 was a thing of beauty.

RE: Giants vs Saints  
Quote:
Quote:
Don't know if anyone listed yet, that 4th and goal against the Saints in 2015 to Dwayne Harris IIRC was great (sadly we lost 49-52)


That was one of the craziest Giant games I ever watched right along with the Panthers OBJ vs Norman game that season
RE: I cant say this is the greatest play  
Quote:
Quote:
but when I saw Plax wide open in the endzone and eli's ball floating to him I can honestly say I remember exactly what I said to myself which was "We are going to beat the fing patriots"--it was a idea that I really did not think possible going into the game and even in the game when we had the lead in the fourth after the Tyree TD after the big Boss catch. It was not as exciting as the Tyree catch or many of the other plays but that moment just holds such a significant memory for me. People who know I am a big Giants fan would ask me after the game "did you really think they could beat the Patriots" and my honest answer was always "no, I thought we would be close like the game in December but we just did not have enough to beat them"--I have never been so glad in my life to be wrong.


I still remember when they lined up on that play, I started screaming to the two people I was with, "THEY LEFT PLAX ONE ON ONE, THEY LEFT PLAX ONE ON ONE!!!!" And I ran up to the screen and was pointing at him (and I think it was) Hobbs who was covering him. The safety was too far off, I knew it was going to the corner of the endzone. Not sure how the Pats didn't.

I will never forget that moment.
RE: RE: Giants vs Saints  
In comment 14457445 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 14457405 jomps said:


Quote:


Don't know if anyone listed yet, that 4th and goal against the Saints in 2015 to Dwayne Harris IIRC was great (sadly we lost 49-52)



That was one of the craziest Giant games I ever watched right along with the Panthers OBJ vs Norman game that season


That game was insane, that whole season tbh, a lot of crazy games, like at Dallas with that TD to Witten with 10 seconds on the clock, the niners game, at NO, vs NE 26-27, that failed comeback vs the redskins 0-20 ending 14-20 (we had a 4th and 16 TD), the perfect game by Eli vs the Dolphins, Jets OT with Marshall's TD, the Panthers game...
Memorable season, too bad we were in the losing end most of it, but the offense made that season watchable.
IMO its got to be The Helmet Catch  
- important situation (frankly a dire situation)
- degree of difficulty by not one but 2 players
- impact on the game and the season
- a huge stage with lots of pressure
RE: Something about that 54 yarder by...  
Quote:
Quote:
Daluiso to beat the Cards in '93 is a hidden classic to me. That kick sounded like a canon shot, and I think it was into the wind at Giants Stadium.
Who else was at that game? The stadium EXPLODED as that ball went through - a surprisingly intense, awesome game, but one you never bring up in conversation - 1993? Cardinals? Who gives a shit?
With that Plax TD, I jumped up as soon as Eli lofted it  
and screamed "Touchdown" long before the camera cut to Plax in the EZ. I just knew it was gonna be a completion...not sure why, but I was certain. Thinking about it now, my response seems bizarre.
Since we are going for obscure plays here, how about  
Jim Steinke picking off Billy Kilmer (the Giant killer) in game 10 of the horrible 1976 inaugural Meadowlands season with 20 seconds to go. The Giants opened the Meadowlands with a wonderful 0-9 season record. The Redskins came in mid-November to pound us.

After Danelo's 50 yd FG gave us a 12-9 lead the whole stadium waited for the inevitable outcome. We watched as Kilmer came off the bench and started to predictably march the Redskins down the field. Then just when you were about to give up, Stienke cuts in front of the WR and picks off Kilmer in the end zone!

I have never heard a stadium that loud in my life. The Giants had their first win in the Meadowlands, in November no less, and now were 1-9. But who cares, the stadium was shaking. The players acted like they had won the Super Bowl.

The Redskins went n to a 10-4 record and the playoffs, the Giants finished last at 3-11.
McQuarters  
INT of Romo’s last pass in EZ to seal our improbable playoff win in Dallas
In 2008  
.
Just because...  
of the excitement that I felt... Alford sack on Brady in the Super Bowl.
Hakeem Nicks taking a 7 yard catch through the entire Atlanta D  
in a playoff rout.

Victor Cruz 99 yards against the Jets which saved a season

Manning-to-Manningham in SB46.

Ahmad Bradshaw's big run in the snow in Buffalo to also save a season.
RE: RE: Something about that 54 yarder by...  
In comment 14457766 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
In comment 14457433 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Daluiso to beat the Cards in '93 is a hidden classic to me. That kick sounded like a canon shot, and I think it was into the wind at Giants Stadium.



Who else was at that game? The stadium EXPLODED as that ball went through - a surprisingly intense, awesome game, but one you never bring up in conversation - 1993? Cardinals? Who gives a shit?


I hear you to a degree, but that was terrific, unexpected year. Simms' last hurrah. And we nearly pulled out the NFCE until the last game where we lost to Dallas in OT.

But that Daluiso kick kept the momentum going at the time and vaulted us into first during a six game winning streak.
RE: RE: RE: Something about that 54 yarder by...  
In comment 14458049 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14457766 x meadowlander said:


Quote:


In comment 14457433 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Daluiso to beat the Cards in '93 is a hidden classic to me. That kick sounded like a canon shot, and I think it was into the wind at Giants Stadium.



Who else was at that game? The stadium EXPLODED as that ball went through - a surprisingly intense, awesome game, but one you never bring up in conversation - 1993? Cardinals? Who gives a shit?



I hear you to a degree, but that was terrific, unexpected year. Simms' last hurrah. And we nearly pulled out the NFCE until the last game where we lost to Dallas in OT.

But that Daluiso kick kept the momentum going at the time and vaulted us into first during a six game winning streak.
93' Season finale vs. Dallas was actually one of my favorite games, even though the Giants lost. Simms was great, an awesome day, and credit where it's due, Emmitt Smith would not be denied.

I look at that game as a bookend to the 81' season finale victory vs' Dallas - Simms didn't play that game, but that win vaulted the Giants to the playoffs for the first time in the Parcells era, the 93' game effectively ended it, Simms and LT hanging the cleats after the blowout in SF.
Corey Webster's Pick  
!
