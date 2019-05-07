Your greatest Giants’ singular plays

In no order of importance here are some of mine:
-Sehorn, juggling McNabb INT
-Simms 4th and 19 against Minny
-Hoss holding onto ball after Smith Safety
-Ingram 3rd and 13
-LT pick 6, Thanksgiving 1982 against Detroit
-Beckham 1 hander against Dallas
-JPP Blocked Dallas FG attempt in 2011 effectively sending us to SB XLVI
-Tynes, 2008 NFCC
-Pierce screen coverage, 2008 NFCC
-Steve Smith 3rd and 11, SB XLII
-Eli escape and Tyree helmet
Many more. I’ll let you guys list as many as you can..:)
-Marshall on Montana
Ok, I’m done for now..
That Sehorn INT was awesome.
Armani Toomer catch TD catch against Denver when they were 12-0. It was a somewhat meaningless game but I was there and it was a great moment.
Ingram in the Superbowl, gave it everything he had to get the 1st.
The Bavaro catch dragging the whole team.
Bradshaw trying not to score the TD.
-Bobby Humphrey's Ear Pad
When I had the chance to meet and ask Amani about this he told me the turf, in fact, felt like pavement that night.
Toomer along the sidelines was masterful. Among the best I've ever seen do it.
2007 NFCCG obviously.
-Gifford 1 handed catch against the Steelers in 1963, effectively locking up Eastern Conference
big catch - ( New Window )
The Sehorn playoff pick 6 against Philly
Strahan's pick 6
Beckham's one hander while falling down against Dallas
Shockey trucking the Colts defender in Colts game just a few weeks prior to that.
Eli to Plax "get that shit outta here" TD to win in OT @ Philly, comeback game.
Aaron Ross busting his shoulder to stop Marion Barber @ Dallas 2007 NFC divisional game.
Bavaro's catch-and-run against the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Ignited a furious comeback.
Phil Simms to Bobby Johnson, 4th & 17. Successful only because my mother was saying a Novena at the time.
...down by 3 or 4 with very little time left.
Fran Tarkenton took the snap and started a double reverse ending in a long bomb to (if I remember correctly) a wide open Joe Morrison for the winning TD!
And for me, two hits on Montana, one by Burt, one by Leonard Marshall.
Victor Cruz 99 Yard TD Vs Jets - ( New Window )
That is eerie..:)
- Joe Morris loses his cleat and runs like 50 yards with his sock flapping.
- Brandon Jacobs trucks Laron Landry
- Brandon Jacobs trucks Woodson in NFCCG
- McConkey gets stopped 4 yards short of a SB TD and falls hilariously in dismay at not scoring a SB TD... and then later in the game proceeds to catch a Bavaro tipped ball in the EZ for a score.
Manning to Manningham
Alford sack
Howard forced fumble
-Ron Dixon opening kickoff vs Eagles (same game as sehorn catch)
-Toomer/Graham hail mary vs Broncos
-Plax OT winner vs Eagles
-Tiki's run vs the Chiefs
-Cruz long TD to beat Redskins
-Nicks through the middle vs Falcons in Wild Card
Our seats were in the 200s I think (maybe first few rows of the 300s - all I remember is that the view was pretty good), somewhere between the 20 yard lines.
We were on the same sideline where Sehorn made the play, so we didn't see every detail of the way it unfolded....but that almost made the experience even better...Hearing the ooh's and ah's from the crowd, not knowing what was going on...then the huge roar. And then Sehorn sprinting down the sideline into the EZ.
The Toomer TD right before the half in the same game
And I believe it was Toomer who also caught the GW TD for Eli's first career win.
Lonk - ( New Window )
Bavaro carrying the 49ers down the field.
What I love about that play is that when Toomer catches the ball he's surrounded by three Cowboys. He pivots towards the sideline to avoid the closest one, and then Madison Hedgecock comes in like a bull and blocks the other two Cowboys to spring Toomer.
Pretty cool.
Like plunking it into an office trash bin running 20 mphs 20 yards down the field hemmed in by a cb, s, and sideline.
Shockey - ( New Window )
most freakish- OBJ catch- LT pick 6 long run also right there for freakish
most textbook- eli to manningham
And the guy who invented the spike. 😎
Link - ( New Window )
but Colins to Toomer 82 yard flea flicker that opened second half against Colts
that was just insanely great play
LT on Theismann.
After that play, we ALL knew it was in the bag. So did the Patriots - you could sense the wind disappearing from their sails after that one.
#2: Erik Howard popping the ball from Roger Craig, LT's fumble recovery.
This was an absolute shocker of a play, the Niner's had the Giants backed up, had the lead, had the clock, were readying the kill shot when the impossible happened and OF COURSE it was fucking LT coming up with the ball.
Like the Tyree play, KNEW the Giants would pull it out, had no idea how and yes, took another bizarre play - the Reasons gallop down the middle of Candlestick, end result Giants go to Tampa!
#3. Manning - Manningham: OK, this one shocked nobody, but level of difficulty? 1,000. Giants had Patriots so fucked up, they literally INTENTIONALLY let Bradshaw score. Amazing - when has Bill Belicheck EVER done that?!
Ahh, to OWN the Patriots! The good ole days!
#4. Tiki Barber breaking 11 tackes against KC: On a day where Larry Johnson came to town to show NY what a REAL Running Back looks like, Tiki stole the show with 267 yards, if memory serves. Ran all over a good Chiefs defense.
#5. Jim Burt destroying Joe Montana: A hit straight up the gut that was replayed in Giants stadium countless times, knocked Montana out of a critical game and of course, LT returned that pass for a fucking touchdown.
Ahh, to OWN the Niners! The good ol'er days!!!
lol. That was the game where Fredo Johnson covered the championship murals?
But every play after Tyree to me felt simply like an affirmation of the inevitable.
When Brady took the field, there was enough time. There were timeouts. I expected him to start hitting crossing patterns underneath, cause those safeties were going to cover DEEP. When he threw the first deep ball to Moss, I knew it was over. They weren't going for the tie, and they weren't getting that kill shot.
Quote:
Will always stand out. After that TD, it started to sink in that "holy shit" we might actually win the Super Bowl.
Everyone KNEW it was a done deal after Tyree. Just - being Giant fans, we were conditioned to expect the horrifying knife in the back Brady to Moss TD or something akin.
Disagree 100%. 3rd and 11 could have been the end.
Bavaro carries Ronnie Lott
Burt on Montana, LT pick 6 49-3
George Martin Safety SB
Mashall on Montana nuff' said
Mark Ingram breaks 5 tackles on 3rd and 13 SB vs Bills we don't win without this.
All of LT's big plays in Saints Game(If you don't know I am speaking about GTFO)
Gary Reasons....The Hit
Jacobs vs Woodsen
Eli to Tyree
Eli to Manningham
Eli to Buress
Jay Alford Sack
The "clubhouse" play where they lined up their fastest DBs as receivers to score a long TD right before the end of the half. It's called the clubhouse play because one of the clubhouse attendants came up with the idea.
Pat Summerall's estimated 49-yd FG in the blinding snow to beat Cleveland and send the GIANTS to a post-season opportunity. Some say the kick was actually over 50-yds. There was so much snow on the ground that nobody really knows.
Joe Morrison drifting over the goal line for a TD against the Redskins in ankle-deep snow. Not a great play, but very memorable because I have never seen a game actually played in that much snow that deep before or since.
Gary Reasons' awesome mid-air hit on the Broncos' Bobby Humphrey that denied Denver a TD in a GIANTS goal-line stand that brought back the old days. Shades of the '50s and early 60s.
The Clubhouse play was also known as the Pete Previte play. He was the clubhouse equipment guy who had suggested that play to Sherman/Tittle
Quote:
In comment 14457171 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
Will always stand out. After that TD, it started to sink in that "holy shit" we might actually win the Super Bowl.
Everyone KNEW it was a done deal after Tyree. Just - being Giant fans, we were conditioned to expect the horrifying knife in the back Brady to Moss TD or something akin.
But every play after Tyree to me felt simply like an affirmation of the inevitable.
When Brady took the field, there was enough time. There were timeouts. I expected him to start hitting crossing patterns underneath, cause those safeties were going to cover DEEP. When he threw the first deep ball to Moss, I knew it was over. They weren't going for the tie, and they weren't getting that kill shot.
Disagree 100%. 3rd and 11 could have been the end.
Not really. I believe there would have been a 4th down.
After Tyree, MOMENTUM was a palpable force. Momentum was a perfectly executed 3rd and 11, with Toomer's epic chip that freed the sideline for Smith, and as Manning lined up with a drooling Burress lined up to his left - everyone knew, Belichek knew, hence the all out Blitz on that TD.
We knew - we just couldn't believe it was really happening!
That was an INSANE play. Career defining.
Plaxico OT catch vs eagles “get that sh*t outta here”
Goaline stand vs skins 2007
I got serious air time in my leap up out of my seat on this one...
Domenick Hixon Punt return TD vs Cowboys - ( New Window )
I referenced that just before. Whoever that Texan Shockey trucked must have gotten a lot of ball busting from his teammates after that game especially watching it with his position coaches in the film room
The strip of Roger Craig by Erik Howard that ultimately led to Bahr's great game winner in SF in '91.
The LT 3 sack game in New Orleans in '88 with a bad shoulder. The greatest game I have ever seen by a defender.
The Toomer TD catch to end the Broncos perfect season in '98.
The Ingram catch and run on 3rd down and long in the SB 25 was a thing of beauty.
That was one of the craziest Giant games I ever watched right along with the Panthers OBJ vs Norman game that season
I still remember when they lined up on that play, I started screaming to the two people I was with, "THEY LEFT PLAX ONE ON ONE, THEY LEFT PLAX ONE ON ONE!!!!" And I ran up to the screen and was pointing at him (and I think it was) Hobbs who was covering him. The safety was too far off, I knew it was going to the corner of the endzone. Not sure how the Pats didn't.
I will never forget that moment.
Quote:
Don't know if anyone listed yet, that 4th and goal against the Saints in 2015 to Dwayne Harris IIRC was great (sadly we lost 49-52)
That was one of the craziest Giant games I ever watched right along with the Panthers OBJ vs Norman game that season
That game was insane, that whole season tbh, a lot of crazy games, like at Dallas with that TD to Witten with 10 seconds on the clock, the niners game, at NO, vs NE 26-27, that failed comeback vs the redskins 0-20 ending 14-20 (we had a 4th and 16 TD), the perfect game by Eli vs the Dolphins, Jets OT with Marshall's TD, the Panthers game...
Memorable season, too bad we were in the losing end most of it, but the offense made that season watchable.
- degree of difficulty by not one but 2 players
- impact on the game and the season
- a huge stage with lots of pressure
After Danelo's 50 yd FG gave us a 12-9 lead the whole stadium waited for the inevitable outcome. We watched as Kilmer came off the bench and started to predictably march the Redskins down the field. Then just when you were about to give up, Stienke cuts in front of the WR and picks off Kilmer in the end zone!
I have never heard a stadium that loud in my life. The Giants had their first win in the Meadowlands, in November no less, and now were 1-9. But who cares, the stadium was shaking. The players acted like they had won the Super Bowl.
The Redskins went n to a 10-4 record and the playoffs, the Giants finished last at 3-11.
Victor Cruz 99 yards against the Jets which saved a season
Manning-to-Manningham in SB46.
Ahmad Bradshaw's big run in the snow in Buffalo to also save a season.
Quote:
Daluiso to beat the Cards in '93 is a hidden classic to me. That kick sounded like a canon shot, and I think it was into the wind at Giants Stadium.
Who else was at that game? The stadium EXPLODED as that ball went through - a surprisingly intense, awesome game, but one you never bring up in conversation - 1993? Cardinals? Who gives a shit?
I hear you to a degree, but that was terrific, unexpected year. Simms' last hurrah. And we nearly pulled out the NFCE until the last game where we lost to Dallas in OT.
But that Daluiso kick kept the momentum going at the time and vaulted us into first during a six game winning streak.
Quote:
In comment 14457433 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Daluiso to beat the Cards in '93 is a hidden classic to me. That kick sounded like a canon shot, and I think it was into the wind at Giants Stadium.
Who else was at that game? The stadium EXPLODED as that ball went through - a surprisingly intense, awesome game, but one you never bring up in conversation - 1993? Cardinals? Who gives a shit?
I hear you to a degree, but that was terrific, unexpected year. Simms' last hurrah. And we nearly pulled out the NFCE until the last game where we lost to Dallas in OT.
But that Daluiso kick kept the momentum going at the time and vaulted us into first during a six game winning streak.
I look at that game as a bookend to the 81' season finale victory vs' Dallas - Simms didn't play that game, but that win vaulted the Giants to the playoffs for the first time in the Parcells era, the 93' game effectively ended it, Simms and LT hanging the cleats after the blowout in SF.