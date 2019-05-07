Your greatest Giants’ singular plays

In no order of importance here are some of mine:



-Sehorn, juggling McNabb INT



-Simms 4th and 19 against Minny



-Hoss holding onto ball after Smith Safety



-Ingram 3rd and 13



-LT pick 6, Thanksgiving 1982 against Detroit



-Beckham 1 hander against Dallas



-JPP Blocked Dallas FG attempt in 2011 effectively sending us to SB XLVI



-Tynes, 2008 NFCC



-Pierce screen coverage, 2008 NFCC



-Steve Smith 3rd and 11, SB XLII



-Eli escape and Tyree helmet





Many more. I’ll let you guys list as many as you can..:)