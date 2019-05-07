Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Article on Leonard Marshall and the Giants Ring of Honor

bigblue5611_2 : 5/28/2019 10:09 am
A good article on Marshall and his so far exclusion from the ROH. I certainly think he should be in, and as He states in the article, I sincerely hope that he hasn’t been excluded due to his outspokenness on CTE and being a part of a lawsuit against the NFL. I would think and hope this organization, which we have all thought as one of the classiest in the NFL, would not do that to someone who essentially sacrificed his health for the betterment of the team.
Leonard Marshall - ( New Window )
I think he should be in  
pjcas18 : 5/28/2019 10:13 am : link
too, but let's be honest, he sacrificed his health for money not for the betterment of the team.
He was better than some guys in the hall of fame  
Phil in LA : 5/28/2019 10:15 am : link
and definitely belongs.
He absolutely should be in  
Greg from LI : 5/28/2019 10:15 am : link
A great player, one of the most underrated of the '80s and a key member of two championship teams.
pj  
bigblue5611_2 : 5/28/2019 10:17 am : link
Granted, they weren't living paycheck to paycheck by any means, but they didn't exactly "rake it in" like today's players.
As I’ve mentioned previously,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/28/2019 10:18 am : link
he told me at my daughter’s wedding that he should be in the HOF. He asked, “who was better,” during his prime years?
Maybe having LT playing behind and  
Bubba : 5/28/2019 10:20 am : link
along side him hurt his chances as he (LT) drew most of the attention.
RE: pj  
pjcas18 : 5/28/2019 10:36 am : link
In comment 14457056 bigblue5611_2 said:
Quote:
Granted, they weren't living paycheck to paycheck by any means, but they didn't exactly "rake it in" like today's players.


relatively speaking they did, Marshall didn't play in the 60's/70's when players needed summer jobs.

It's besides the point though. He should be in the ROH.

I just don't think his suffering was as altruistic as your post made it sound.


Never Looked at Ring of Honor Before  
Samiam : 5/28/2019 10:44 am : link
I didn’t realize there were that many names. Under that standard, there is no doubt that Marshall belongs. And, if he’s not in, there must be a reason that has nothing to do with what he did on the field. He’s not just better, he was a lot better than some
ROH  
BigBlue2007 : 5/28/2019 10:46 am : link
The Giants bring back Marshall all the time for autograph signings at the stadium. I think his time will come for the ROH. I don’t think the CTE is the reason.
Yes, he belongs.  
Jints in Carolina : 5/28/2019 10:48 am : link
Question  
jintman : 5/28/2019 10:53 am : link
Are they going to put John Mendenhall in!!
I think so too. Also Roosevelt Grier belongs  
Ira : 5/28/2019 10:56 am : link
Hard to see him like that.  
David B. : 5/28/2019 11:08 am : link
And of course he should be in. Before he dies, please. WAKE UP, GIANTS.
Under no circumstances  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/28/2019 11:47 am : link
should Marshall not be in the Giants ROH.
RE: I think so too. Also Roosevelt Grier belongs  
M.S. : 5/28/2019 11:59 am : link
In comment 14457083 Ira said:
Quote:
.


Definitely Roosie Grier should be in the HOF.
Marshall should be most certainly in !  
GmeninPSL : 5/28/2019 12:12 pm : link
Not only was he a great player and came through in the clutch, but he's as genuine as they come. He was kind enough to drive in from Boca Raton to my studios in Jupiter for a Sunday morning interview some 10 years ago. He was kind enough to sit with me for the entire hour and bought me breakfast after the show. His inside stories were unreal, especially when it came to Ray Hanley :)
He has the resume to be in but...  
djstat : 5/28/2019 12:12 pm : link
If he is suing the team/league, I would not put him in either. Why would any business reward someone who is suing them?
Fucking travesty  
Thegratefulhead : 5/28/2019 12:26 pm : link
He was better football player than Tuck and Osi. Put him in the ring NOW!~!!!!!!!!@! !%^^&*&()_ Marshall was a MONSTER. 90 does not happen if Marshall doesn't nearly kill Montana. Most punishing hit on a QB I have ever seen. Taylor's career is probably not quite as great without Marshall. We should get Marshall in. We should send an email every single day.
Very Surprised he is not in aleady  
Steve in ATL : 5/28/2019 12:30 pm : link
Leonard  
Matt in SGS : 5/28/2019 12:34 pm : link
absolutely belongs in the Ring of Honor for his accomplishments. Yes, LT for sure helped him (how could he not), but Marshall was a force on his own after he lost the weight coming in as a rookie. John Madden called him the best 2 gap DE in the NFL in the late 1980s.

Now, as far as his CTE advocacy is concerned, I wouldn't be shocked if that is what is holding him up from his induction. The NFL takes it's orders from the top and Mara won't do anything to upset "the Shield". It's a billion dollar industry and nothing is cut and dried when you start talking about that amount of money in corporate America.

The Giants are in a tough spot because I think they know that they should put Leonard in. But if they do, and he gets on that microphone during the ceremony, I don't know if they feel Leonard will stay on message and just say nice things about the organization and fans.
Parcells had a great way to describe  
arniefez : 5/28/2019 1:08 pm : link
his players. The bus drivers and the passengers. Leonard was definitely a bus driver and one of the most important Giants in those years. He 100% should be in.
A Great Giant  
DoctorT : 5/28/2019 1:26 pm : link
A mainstay of those SB teams- 83.5 Sacks, 3 time All Pro, and an all around good guy.
How is he not in ?
I love Tuck and Osi, but....  
Emlen'sGremlins : 5/28/2019 2:15 pm : link
....how they got in the ROH before Big Len is a mystery.
This is really embarrassing for Mara...  
bw in dc : 5/28/2019 3:10 pm : link
He and LA Tisch to fix this and get Marshall in the ROH.

Marshall was a great player.

RoH? Yes.  
Torrag : 5/28/2019 3:46 pm : link
HoF? No.
Does the Ring of Honor Mean Anything?  
djstat : 5/28/2019 4:03 pm : link
I know LT and Phil Simms had their numbers retired. Don't know or care who is in the "Ring of Honor"
RE: Does the Ring of Honor Mean Anything?  
bw in dc : 5/28/2019 4:32 pm : link
In comment 14457391 djstat said:
Quote:
I know LT and Phil Simms had their numbers retired. Don't know or care who is in the "Ring of Honor"


To former players, absolutely. Obviously not as big as Canton, but it's your organization honoring you as one of their greats.
RE: I think he should be in  
djm : 5/28/2019 4:34 pm : link
In comment 14457048 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
too, but let's be honest, he sacrificed his health for money not for the betterment of the team.


Really? You sure about that?
RE: Maybe having LT playing behind and  
djm : 5/28/2019 4:36 pm : link
In comment 14457061 Bubba said:
Quote:
along side him hurt his chances as he (LT) drew most of the attention.


Yeah except this is such an unfair pile of bullshit. How come all those 85 bears defenders are in canton? What about all the 49er greats? Weren’t they “protected” too?

Marshall was arguably the best 3-4 DE in the nfl for a long period of time. Without him, we don’t win 2 Super Bowls. Simple as that.
What I loved about Marshall...  
bw in dc : 5/28/2019 4:48 pm : link
was his tight shirt for game day. It was so tight that the 7 looked like the greater than symbol (>).

He wasn't 70 he was > 0.
No validity in the Giants Ring of Honor  
Marty866b : 5/28/2019 5:04 pm : link
IMO, Marshall was the best defensive end the Giants have had in my 50+ years of following the team. I am not going to say who should not be in before Marshall who have been selected, but not having Leonard in there is ridiculous. I hope the Giants do the right thing for Leonard. He certainly deserves it. Great two way player.
RE: As I’ve mentioned previously,  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/28/2019 5:13 pm : link
In comment 14457057 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
he told me at my daughter’s wedding that he should be in the HOF. He asked, “who was better,” during his prime years?


Forget the Ring or Honor. And he’s right. He was a stud. His crushing hit of Montana in the payoffs would get him suspended. That he’s not in the ROH id an even bigger joke. Mara should be ashamed
Taylor "helped" Marshall  
Phil in LA : 5/28/2019 7:42 pm : link
But Marshall made them pay for doubling or tripling LT, and then they couldn't focus as much on LT, so he was helped, too. The help didn't flow in one direction.

Erik Howard was a beast, too. Nobody used to run for 100 against those guys.
May I also mention again,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/28/2019 8:03 pm : link
that Marshall told me that LT was easily the greatest D player EVER. That said, because of LT’s free-lancing (as only he could do it), Marshall also said that people and the media have zero idea how many times he and Banks had to clean up after him. Not a knock in the least, just what was
Oh as to the “cleaning up” for him?  
Big Blue '56 : 5/28/2019 8:08 pm : link
He said that with a loving smile..
RE: Fucking travesty  
section125 : 5/28/2019 8:13 pm : link
In comment 14457202 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
He was better football player than Tuck and Osi. Put him in the ring NOW!~!!!!!!!!@! !%^^&*&()_ Marshall was a MONSTER. 90 does not happen if Marshall doesn't nearly kill Montana. Most punishing hit on a QB I have ever seen. Taylor's career is probably not quite as great without Marshall. We should get Marshall in. We should send an email every single day.


He was not better than Tuck.

I'm borderline on Marshall. No doubt LT on his shoulder makes him (or anyone else) better. What's the criteria for getting on the Ring?
RE: RE: Fucking travesty  
Big Blue '56 : 5/28/2019 8:26 pm : link
In comment 14457517 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14457202 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


He was better football player than Tuck and Osi. Put him in the ring NOW!~!!!!!!!!@! !%^^&*&()_ Marshall was a MONSTER. 90 does not happen if Marshall doesn't nearly kill Montana. Most punishing hit on a QB I have ever seen. Taylor's career is probably not quite as great without Marshall. We should get Marshall in. We should send an email every single day.



He was not better than Tuck.

I'm borderline on Marshall. No doubt LT on his shoulder makes him (or anyone else) better. What's the criteria for getting on the Ring?


Actually he was better than Tuck, imv and arguably the best DL during the mid to late ‘90s..Tuck was never close to being the best, as great as he was for a period of time, at least consistently..
RE: RE: RE: Fucking travesty  
section125 : 5/28/2019 8:38 pm : link
In comment 14457523 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14457517 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14457202 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


He was better football player than Tuck and Osi. Put him in the ring NOW!~!!!!!!!!@! !%^^&*&()_ Marshall was a MONSTER. 90 does not happen if Marshall doesn't nearly kill Montana. Most punishing hit on a QB I have ever seen. Taylor's career is probably not quite as great without Marshall. We should get Marshall in. We should send an email every single day.



He was not better than Tuck.

I'm borderline on Marshall. No doubt LT on his shoulder makes him (or anyone else) better. What's the criteria for getting on the Ring?



Actually he was better than Tuck, imv and arguably the best DL during the mid to late ‘90s..Tuck was never close to being the best, as great as he was for a period of time, at least consistently..


They actually played different positions 3-4 DE vs 4-3 DE. Leonard was a true 3-4 DE. But if I had to pick one or the other, I'd take Tuck. But I certainly would still take Leonard too.

Now I went back and reviewed Leonard's records. Better than I remembered. Of course he was constantly overshadowed by LT, so that probably clouds my remembrance. And after that quick look, I agree he belongs on the Ring of Honor.

Now as far as best DL in football, there were a couple Bears and a guy named Reggie White that might disagree with who was the best DL in football. And I'll assume you might mean mid to late 80's...
Sheesh,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/28/2019 9:11 pm : link
that was obviously a typo. Yes, I meant mid to late ‘80s
Ah, I don't get the  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/28/2019 9:38 pm : link
"If he made that hit on Montana today, he'd be suspended" narrative. It was a clean hit.
RE: RE: Fucking travesty  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 5/28/2019 9:57 pm : link
In comment 14457517 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14457202 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


He was better football player than Tuck and Osi. Put him in the ring NOW!~!!!!!!!!@! !%^^&*&()_ Marshall was a MONSTER. 90 does not happen if Marshall doesn't nearly kill Montana. Most punishing hit on a QB I have ever seen. Taylor's career is probably not quite as great without Marshall. We should get Marshall in. We should send an email every single day.



He was not better than Tuck.

I'm borderline on Marshall. No doubt LT on his shoulder makes him (or anyone else) better. What's the criteria for getting on the Ring?


Sorry. Don't mean to be contentious, but Marshall was better than Tuck by a fairly decent margin. As someone else pointed out, John Madden called him the best DE in the NFL in the 80's. No one is saying that about Tuck.
RE: Ah, I don't get the  
section125 : 5/28/2019 9:58 pm : link
In comment 14457608 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
"If he made that hit on Montana today, he'd be suspended" narrative. It was a clean hit.


Montana was scrambling and he got hit from behind. No way was that a penalty, then nor is it a penalty now. I actually did not think it was that hard, but Mr. Montana disagreed. Was surprised when he was knocked out of the game.
RE: RE: Ah, I don't get the  
bw in dc : 5/28/2019 10:25 pm : link
In comment 14457621 section125 said:
Quote:


Montana was scrambling and he got hit from behind. No way was that a penalty, then nor is it a penalty now. I actually did not think it was that hard, but Mr. Montana disagreed. Was surprised when he was knocked out of the game.


You're kidding, right?

That was like a car crash for Montana. He suffered serious whiplash on that play. Marshall drove his helmet right between Montana's shoulder blades.

That would have been an easy penalty in today's finesse game...
It was the ultimate hustle sack...  
bw in dc : 5/28/2019 10:27 pm : link
by Marshall btw. He actually got up off the ground to make the hit. LT had Montana lined up but he overran Montana. And Marshall came out of nowhere...
The officials might throw the flag...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/28/2019 10:41 pm : link
But it shouldn't be a penalty today. Hard hit? Hell yes. Penalty? No.
I didn't realize that Marchall wasn't int the ROH  
.McL. : 5/28/2019 11:26 pm : link
He should be in no doubt.

Somebody mentioned Mendenhall... Mendenhall shaould also be in, he was a monster on a team that lacked anything else, so he went under the radar. He was my favorite player through the 70s, him and Spider Lockhart.
RE: I didn't realize that Marchall wasn't int the ROH  
Carson53 : 5/29/2019 10:27 am : link
In comment 14457650 .McL. said:
Quote:
He should be in no doubt.

Somebody mentioned Mendenhall... Mendenhall shaould also be in, he was a monster on a team that lacked anything else, so he went under the radar. He was my favorite player through the 70s, him and Spider Lockhart.
Me either, I thought he was in. It would be a shame if the Giants haven't put him in the ROH,
because he has been a staunch advocate for CTE.
I would hope that is not the case, and would be a shame if that is so!
There are many players who should be in, some over Marshall, some are  
Elisha10 : 5/29/2019 10:43 am : link
in the HOF or have their number retired.

Benny Friedman
Jack McBride
Red Badgro
Ray Flaherty
Ed Danowski
Ward Cuff
Kyle Rote
Ray Weitecha
Jack Stroud
Jimmy Patton
Jim Katcavage
Greg Larson
Spider Lockhart
Jim Burt
Bart Oates
Howard Cross
Keith Hamilton
David Diehl
He should be in  
WideRight : 5/29/2019 11:49 am : link

He absolutely was underappreciated because anyone watching the games in that era, paricularly the right side of the D, only had their eyes on one person - LT.

If modern stats were available back then I's love to know what his productivity was with or without LT. Instinct tells me he was very productive either way. Just overlooked.

Or if his production was down with LT on the field it was because simply LT beat him to the play, not a fault of Marshall's
Greg Larson?  
Walt in MD : 5/29/2019 12:23 pm : link
is that a list of people already in, or you think should be in? Greg Larson can't be in the ROH unless he saved the life of multiple Mara's.
LOL, let me apologize  
Walt in MD : 5/29/2019 12:27 pm : link
After I posted, I thought to myself Greg Larson? Greg Lasker? Larson was before my time, Lasker is who I thought you were referring to.
RE: He was better than some guys in the hall of fame  
Brick72 : 5/29/2019 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14457051 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
and definitely belongs.
The idea of Leonard Marshall not being in the Giants ROH doesn't make sense, no matter how you try to justify it. Put all of the other opinionated stuff aside, was Marshall a Giant you came to watch play? Hell yeah.
RE: RE: I think he should be in  
pjcas18 : 5/29/2019 9:42 pm : link
In comment 14457422 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14457048 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


too, but let's be honest, he sacrificed his health for money not for the betterment of the team.



Really? You sure about that?


100% positive. How is this even a question? The guy even held out for more money.
If Osi and Tuck  
Les in TO : 5/29/2019 10:27 pm : link
Are in the ring Marshall deserves to be as well. And yeah that piece is an excellent example of why football needs to evolve from a healthy and safety standpoint if it wants to survive.
