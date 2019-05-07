Article on Leonard Marshall and the Giants Ring of Honor

A good article on Marshall and his so far exclusion from the ROH. I certainly think he should be in, and as He states in the article, I sincerely hope that he hasn’t been excluded due to his outspokenness on CTE and being a part of a lawsuit against the NFL. I would think and hope this organization, which we have all thought as one of the classiest in the NFL, would not do that to someone who essentially sacrificed his health for the betterment of the team. Leonard Marshall
- ( New Window
)
relatively speaking they did, Marshall didn't play in the 60's/70's when players needed summer jobs.
It's besides the point though. He should be in the ROH.
I just don't think his suffering was as altruistic as your post made it sound.
Definitely Roosie Grier should be in the HOF.
Now, as far as his CTE advocacy is concerned, I wouldn't be shocked if that is what is holding him up from his induction. The NFL takes it's orders from the top and Mara won't do anything to upset "the Shield". It's a billion dollar industry and nothing is cut and dried when you start talking about that amount of money in corporate America.
The Giants are in a tough spot because I think they know that they should put Leonard in. But if they do, and he gets on that microphone during the ceremony, I don't know if they feel Leonard will stay on message and just say nice things about the organization and fans.
How is he not in ?
Marshall was a great player.
To former players, absolutely. Obviously not as big as Canton, but it's your organization honoring you as one of their greats.
Really? You sure about that?
Yeah except this is such an unfair pile of bullshit. How come all those 85 bears defenders are in canton? What about all the 49er greats? Weren’t they “protected” too?
Marshall was arguably the best 3-4 DE in the nfl for a long period of time. Without him, we don’t win 2 Super Bowls. Simple as that.
He wasn't 70 he was > 0.
Forget the Ring or Honor. And he’s right. He was a stud. His crushing hit of Montana in the payoffs would get him suspended. That he’s not in the ROH id an even bigger joke. Mara should be ashamed
Erik Howard was a beast, too. Nobody used to run for 100 against those guys.
He was not better than Tuck.
I'm borderline on Marshall. No doubt LT on his shoulder makes him (or anyone else) better. What's the criteria for getting on the Ring?
Quote:
He was better football player than Tuck and Osi. Put him in the ring NOW!~!!!!!!!!@! !%^^&*&()_ Marshall was a MONSTER. 90 does not happen if Marshall doesn't nearly kill Montana. Most punishing hit on a QB I have ever seen. Taylor's career is probably not quite as great without Marshall. We should get Marshall in. We should send an email every single day.
He was not better than Tuck.
I'm borderline on Marshall. No doubt LT on his shoulder makes him (or anyone else) better. What's the criteria for getting on the Ring?
Actually he was better than Tuck, imv and arguably the best DL during the mid to late ‘90s..Tuck was never close to being the best, as great as he was for a period of time, at least consistently..
Quote:
In comment 14457202 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
He was better football player than Tuck and Osi. Put him in the ring NOW!~!!!!!!!!@! !%^^&*&()_ Marshall was a MONSTER. 90 does not happen if Marshall doesn't nearly kill Montana. Most punishing hit on a QB I have ever seen. Taylor's career is probably not quite as great without Marshall. We should get Marshall in. We should send an email every single day.
He was not better than Tuck.
I'm borderline on Marshall. No doubt LT on his shoulder makes him (or anyone else) better. What's the criteria for getting on the Ring?
Actually he was better than Tuck, imv and arguably the best DL during the mid to late ‘90s..Tuck was never close to being the best, as great as he was for a period of time, at least consistently..
They actually played different positions 3-4 DE vs 4-3 DE. Leonard was a true 3-4 DE. But if I had to pick one or the other, I'd take Tuck. But I certainly would still take Leonard too.
Now I went back and reviewed Leonard's records. Better than I remembered. Of course he was constantly overshadowed by LT, so that probably clouds my remembrance. And after that quick look, I agree he belongs on the Ring of Honor.
Now as far as best DL in football, there were a couple Bears and a guy named Reggie White that might disagree with who was the best DL in football. And I'll assume you might mean mid to late 80's...
Quote:
He was better football player than Tuck and Osi. Put him in the ring NOW!~!!!!!!!!@! !%^^&*&()_ Marshall was a MONSTER. 90 does not happen if Marshall doesn't nearly kill Montana. Most punishing hit on a QB I have ever seen. Taylor's career is probably not quite as great without Marshall. We should get Marshall in. We should send an email every single day.
He was not better than Tuck.
I'm borderline on Marshall. No doubt LT on his shoulder makes him (or anyone else) better. What's the criteria for getting on the Ring?
Sorry. Don't mean to be contentious, but Marshall was better than Tuck by a fairly decent margin. As someone else pointed out, John Madden called him the best DE in the NFL in the 80's. No one is saying that about Tuck.
Montana was scrambling and he got hit from behind. No way was that a penalty, then nor is it a penalty now. I actually did not think it was that hard, but Mr. Montana disagreed. Was surprised when he was knocked out of the game.
Montana was scrambling and he got hit from behind. No way was that a penalty, then nor is it a penalty now. I actually did not think it was that hard, but Mr. Montana disagreed. Was surprised when he was knocked out of the game.
You're kidding, right?
That was like a car crash for Montana. He suffered serious whiplash on that play. Marshall drove his helmet right between Montana's shoulder blades.
That would have been an easy penalty in today's finesse game...
Somebody mentioned Mendenhall... Mendenhall shaould also be in, he was a monster on a team that lacked anything else, so he went under the radar. He was my favorite player through the 70s, him and Spider Lockhart.
Somebody mentioned Mendenhall... Mendenhall shaould also be in, he was a monster on a team that lacked anything else, so he went under the radar. He was my favorite player through the 70s, him and Spider Lockhart.
Me either, I thought he was in. It would be a shame if the Giants haven't put him in the ROH,
because he has been a staunch advocate for CTE.
I would hope that is not the case, and would be a shame if that is so!
Benny Friedman
Jack McBride
Red Badgro
Ray Flaherty
Ed Danowski
Ward Cuff
Kyle Rote
Ray Weitecha
Jack Stroud
Jimmy Patton
Jim Katcavage
Greg Larson
Spider Lockhart
Jim Burt
Bart Oates
Howard Cross
Keith Hamilton
David Diehl
He absolutely was underappreciated because anyone watching the games in that era, paricularly the right side of the D, only had their eyes on one person - LT.
If modern stats were available back then I's love to know what his productivity was with or without LT. Instinct tells me he was very productive either way. Just overlooked.
Or if his production was down with LT on the field it was because simply LT beat him to the play, not a fault of Marshall's
Quote:
too, but let's be honest, he sacrificed his health for money not for the betterment of the team.
Really? You sure about that?
100% positive. How is this even a question? The guy even held out for more money.