Revisiting a narrative: Pat Shurmer’s personality.

Last off-season during the Giant’s head coaching search, one of the biggest questions raised by the fan base and even some in the media in regards to coach Shurmer was that he did not display the qualities of a “leader of men”.



When discussing all of the candidates, there were more than a handful of posters that wanted no part of Shurmer because they were concerned his “even keel and quiet” demeanor would not bode well here, and wanted more of a fiery type coach.



Fast forward 1 season later, and this is never discussed. I know for myself, just watching I feel like he has way more passion on display especially on game days, and that narrative seems to be proven false.



Where did you stand on this concern last year? Do you feel like he has proven this idea wrong from what you have seen? Do you think that his personality is still an issue?



Discuss!