Revisiting a narrative: Pat Shurmer’s personality.

Last off-season during the Giant’s head coaching search, one of the biggest questions raised by the fan base and even some in the media in regards to coach Shurmer was that he did not display the qualities of a “leader of men”.
When discussing all of the candidates, there were more than a handful of posters that wanted no part of Shurmer because they were concerned his “even keel and quiet” demeanor would not bode well here, and wanted more of a fiery type coach.
Fast forward 1 season later, and this is never discussed. I know for myself, just watching I feel like he has way more passion on display especially on game days, and that narrative seems to be proven false.
Where did you stand on this concern last year? Do you feel like he has proven this idea wrong from what you have seen? Do you think that his personality is still an issue?
Discuss!
him too
Fast forward a year, and basically every guy with a hint of trouble has been cut or traded. Maybe all those guys were lost causes, but I'd hope Shurmur can get through to all personalities, that's part of leading.
If the roster is all really good, easily coachable dudes, I fear that's a talent challenged roster.
Coughlin was able to navigate a roster full of complete nuckle heads.
The most important characteristic is communication. Let players know where they stand - good or bad. They may not like it, but they will respect it.
Leadership - people throw this word around with very little understanding of it
Other coaches in the league that might have it are Carroll, Harbaugh, Vrabel.
Why did we can Coughlins ass for Mcadoo again?
He was saying that he was competitive as hell, but he never really like to show it because he felt it was a put on for the fans/media and phony. And he talked about a game against the Eagles in 1994 when the Niners got blown out 40-8 at home. Young was pulled from the game and he got pissed and threw a cup of water and was ranting on the sidelines.
After the game the story was that Young had shown fire and showed that he cared and he took less heat after that blowout loss than others he suffered before. He said that was the moment he realized perception was reality and he needed to use it to his advantage go forward as a leader, even if it wasn't "real" at times. Keep in mind, by 1994, Young was in his 10th year in the NFL. He never really changed his competitive spirit, but he understood that there were times to show it as a leader.
Jim Fassel had the same issue. People thought he looked like a professor on the sidelines, so a few times he would get animated to get away from that label.
All that matters is if you win or lose. That is determined by how the team prepares during the week, adjusts during the game, and understands the clock and reads the game as it's going.
Not many coaches who are sideshows do very well at the end of the day. Yes, Parcells had his moments, but that's who he was. Typical Jersey guy. But more often you see the Landrys, Gibbs, Walshes, Belichicks, etc. who are composed and in the moment. Mike Ditka was a sideshow, but his success was thanks to his defense and that he was a hometown hero in Chicago from his playing days. But Ditka was an offensive coach, and his Bears teams won because of defense. When I think of that stuff, my thoughts go to guys like Jerry Glanville. Glanville was a defensive coach, and he was a character for his leaving tickets for Elvis, getting in fights with other coaches (Chuck Noll wanted to punch him out after a game), got tons of penalty flags to set a tone. And you know what that got them in Houston? Turned them from a doormat, to a tougher team and an undisciplined one that got bounced in the playoffs with all that talent. Buddy Ryan was the same thing. Talked tons of shit. Was a sideshow with his bounties. Never won a damn thing in Philly or Arizona.
...and that may translate into something good for Giants fans. But right now, he has an ugly -- albeit limited -- head coaching record in the NFL. He's gone if that doesn't change in next two years. Maybe even after the 2019 season.
Made me think he's willing to pass up talent for attitude.
Are you and FatMan in Charlotte at the same time or do you take turns?
I think that's fine, as long as it contrasts with the personality of his head coach. In this case, it does.
What it doesn't mean is that Shurmur takes a subservient role in the coach/GM dynamic. So far it looks like their different personalities mesh well. Much like George Youmg and Parcells and Accorsi and Coughlin (for the most part).
The opposite might be found at the Yankees where Cashman is a bit more outspoken than Boone.
When the cameras are on, he's bland as hell (like Eli). If he was that subdued in the locker room, he'd never be effective.
Publicly, he's a bit more forthcoming and certainly less adversarial than McAdon't and Coughlin.
To me Shurmer always sounds like he's popped some valium before his pressers. He's never too up or too down, and looks like he could nod off at any moment.
A few times he didn't use time outs and other times he wasted them. Challenges need to be handled better.
I really like his demeanor and his personality. He seems very fair and he does a pretty good job with the NY media.
On a side note, I really like Bettcher. He and Shurmur personality wise seem to compliment each other.
Barring a complete/absolute meltdown this year, I think he's our guy through the 2020 season. The next step of the "build" occurs next season when we will we have a bunch of cap room (as I understand it) to make the team a real contender for a post-season berth.
I'm thinking if we are not in the playoffs after the 2020 regular season that Shurmur (and DG) could be in jeopardy.
Leaders can succeed with all different types of personalities. Personally, I prefer leaders with a more even keel demeanor. I loved Coughlin, but found his sideline blow ups annoying. Never thought Coughlin was great coach because he went ballistic on the sidelines.
Yeah we are good here because thankfully we hired Pat Shurmur and not this other Shurmer guy.
Spelling police on route. Request backup from grammar police.
MacAdoo had a very successful rookie head coaching season. Yet people around here keep saying the team wasn't talented. You can't go 11-5 in the NFL with a poor roster AND a lousy head coach, can't happen.
I still contend the main problem has been the coaching for some time, and I'm afraid Shurmur is not the answer.
All of those guys brought major personal flaws, issues with their previous teams, or issues as Giants.
Boley was a straight up bad dude, Amani Toomer pissed in his ex-wifes clothes, Michael Strahan allegedly taped his sister-in-law without her consent.
These were some of the pillars of those championship teams.
It sounds like he commands the respect of his teammates, certainly in terms of character and leadership.
MacAdoo had a very successful rookie head coaching season. Yet people around here keep saying the team wasn't talented. You can't go 11-5 in the NFL with a poor roster AND a lousy head coach, can't happen.
I still contend the main problem has been the coaching for some time, and I'm afraid Shurmur is not the answer.
Actually you can..Barry Switzer
If the players trust that you know what you're doing, and you're invested in them as human beings, they'll play for you.
Effective generals with outsized personalities like Sherman, Jackson, Patton, MacArthur, and Puller smashing through 7 Chicom divisions with 1st Marine Division in the freezing snow. Or even the steely gritty ruthlessness of Grant is what I want.
Militaries though did have a tradition of aristocratic "milquetoast" gentlemanly officers like Robert E. Lee and Prussian generals like Rommel and Manstein, but that model breaks down for football HCs.
His "narrative" is that he is a ham and egg coordinator and a failure as a HC in his previous stops. If he shows up with another 5 or 6 win season, it's time to say sayonara
His "narrative" is that he is a ham and egg coordinator and a failure as a HC in his previous stops. If he shows up with another 5 or 6 win season, it's time to say sayonara
E.X.A.C.T.L.Y.
Everything else is bullshit.
Quote:
.
Spelling police on route. Request backup from grammar police.
Actually it's "en route" not "on route".
;>)
5-11 is Shurmur s record so far. More similar seasons would concern me;
Personality, not so much.
Parcells- 3 wins his first year. Did things his way and cleaned out a lot of the players not on board with his program after that first season. He started winning in year 2 and never stopped all the way to two Super Bowls.
Leadership can be defined many ways but ultimately the objective is to win. Winning coaches develop trust, confidence and supreme effort both on the field and in preparation.
I like Shurmer and I think the media does as well but the NY market turns very fast. So he needs to get this team to perform much better this year. Whatever obstacles surface the team needs to perform. Every season presents new stressors and ultimately leaders are judged by how they overcome them.
When they win and I think they will this year I think he will most likely break out of his shell a little more. This team has gotten a lot tougher on both lines and has a lot of talent though young.
PS and DG have molded a team they think will be the next great Giants team and cleaned out those not deemed a fit. The parts are young but there is a lot of talent and more will be added.
PS needs to lead this team to big improvements this year imo. His preparation, getting his team to believe and execution will ultimately lead to more W's and a unified team belief in his leadership. I could care less how fiery is or isn't along the way.
Quote:
.
Spelling police on route. Request backup from grammar police.
Is it that difficult for supposedly die-hard fans of a team to know how to spell the head coach's name?
Quote:
because of 3 straight terrible seasons. Obviously failure in Football is not on any one person, but his time had come.
MacAdoo had a very successful rookie head coaching season. Yet people around here keep saying the team wasn't talented. You can't go 11-5 in the NFL with a poor roster AND a lousy head coach, can't happen.
I still contend the main problem has been the coaching for some time, and I'm afraid Shurmur is not the answer.
Actually you can..Barry Switzer
That roster wasn't talented?
Quote:
will there be more "culture" issues with veteran players?
His "narrative" is that he is a ham and egg coordinator and a failure as a HC in his previous stops. If he shows up with another 5 or 6 win season, it's time to say sayonara
E.X.A.C.T.L.Y.
Everything else is bullshit.
Still doing that dumb fake acronym shit, huh?
Quote:
In comment 14457718 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
.
Spelling police on route. Request backup from grammar police.
Actually it's "en route" not "on route".
;>)
Grammar police: One step ahead of you. Already there!!
Great point - I totally agree.
So military analogies need to be fitting analogies.
If he wins everyone will like his personality.
I will say this, it seems like so many head coaches “suck” as head coaches until they don’t:
Doug Peterson was mocked relentlessly until he suddenly became a genius when he won the Superbowl.
Ron Rivera
Jason Garrett
Pete Carroll
Mike McCarthy
The list goes on. Hopefully Shurmur can find what works for him and start to actually have head coaching success.
hope im wrong but i havent been impressed with him so far
hope im wrong but i havent been impressed with him so far
I am giving him the first season to get to know the abilities and limitations of the players he inherited. That influences play calls and strategies. This year is critical and the team needs to show substantial 8+ wins improvement.
So military analogies need to be fitting analogies.
I didn't make any military analogies?
If he continues to draw out the best effort from his squad, I don't care if he's a milquetoast or milk of magnesia.
Listening to Hernandez and Zeitler on Diehl's podcast - particularly Hernandez that been with Shurmur for a year - it seems the team greatly respects Shurmur's knowledge of the game.