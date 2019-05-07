Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Revisiting a narrative: Pat Shurmer’s personality.

bLiTz 2k : 5/29/2019 9:02 am
Last off-season during the Giant’s head coaching search, one of the biggest questions raised by the fan base and even some in the media in regards to coach Shurmer was that he did not display the qualities of a “leader of men”.

When discussing all of the candidates, there were more than a handful of posters that wanted no part of Shurmer because they were concerned his “even keel and quiet” demeanor would not bode well here, and wanted more of a fiery type coach.

Fast forward 1 season later, and this is never discussed. I know for myself, just watching I feel like he has way more passion on display especially on game days, and that narrative seems to be proven false.

Where did you stand on this concern last year? Do you feel like he has proven this idea wrong from what you have seen? Do you think that his personality is still an issue?

Discuss!
What about pat shurmurs personality  
Tuckrule : 5/29/2019 9:03 am
Quiet successes: Dungy, Landry, Gibbs, Belichick,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/29/2019 9:04 am
the list goes on..
RE: What about pat shurmurs personality  
bLiTz 2k : 5/29/2019 9:04 am
him too
In comment 14457718 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
him too
...  
christian : 5/29/2019 9:10 am
One thing I'll keep an eye on -- Gettleman made the attempt to bring on some high character guys to presumably help set the tone for the young guys and push forward some of the incumbent guys with issues.

Fast forward a year, and basically every guy with a hint of trouble has been cut or traded. Maybe all those guys were lost causes, but I'd hope Shurmur can get through to all personalities, that's part of leading.

If the roster is all really good, easily coachable dudes, I fear that's a talent challenged roster.

Coughlin was able to navigate a roster full of complete nuckle heads.
I think personality is an overhyped  
Section331 : 5/29/2019 9:12 am
characteristic of a HC. Plenty of quiet guys have been successful. Belichick has the personality of a wet cat (yeah, I know he's different in the locker room, but even there, he can be prickly).

The most important characteristic is communication. Let players know where they stand - good or bad. They may not like it, but they will respect it.
Sometimes coaches with more outgoing personalities wear on  
Ira : 5/29/2019 9:14 am
players. Personality doesn't matter nearly as much as the ability of a coach to earn the respect of his players.
1-7 and he never lost the locker room  
JohnB : 5/29/2019 9:14 am
That spoke volumes
Note to these fans and media members  
bc4life : 5/29/2019 9:14 am
"one of the biggest questions raised by the fan base and even some in the media in regards to coach Shurmer was that he did not display the qualities of a “leader of men”.

Leadership - people throw this word around with very little understanding of it
since when are  
bc4life : 5/29/2019 9:19 am
even keel and quietness disqualifiers for leadership?
Dan Reeves 2.0  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/29/2019 9:21 am
Parcells and Coughlin had that leadership and caliber that could will their personality on a team.

Other coaches in the league that might have it are Carroll, Harbaugh, Vrabel.

Why did we can Coughlins ass for Mcadoo again?
Some of Shurmur's calls were  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/29/2019 9:21 am
'WTF?' head scratchers. I'm not sold on him being the long term answer.
I watched an interview with Steve Young  
Matt in SGS : 5/29/2019 9:26 am
years ago, the former 49er QB.

He was saying that he was competitive as hell, but he never really like to show it because he felt it was a put on for the fans/media and phony. And he talked about a game against the Eagles in 1994 when the Niners got blown out 40-8 at home. Young was pulled from the game and he got pissed and threw a cup of water and was ranting on the sidelines.

After the game the story was that Young had shown fire and showed that he cared and he took less heat after that blowout loss than others he suffered before. He said that was the moment he realized perception was reality and he needed to use it to his advantage go forward as a leader, even if it wasn't "real" at times. Keep in mind, by 1994, Young was in his 10th year in the NFL. He never really changed his competitive spirit, but he understood that there were times to show it as a leader.

Jim Fassel had the same issue. People thought he looked like a professor on the sidelines, so a few times he would get animated to get away from that label.

All that matters is if you win or lose. That is determined by how the team prepares during the week, adjusts during the game, and understands the clock and reads the game as it's going.

Not many coaches who are sideshows do very well at the end of the day. Yes, Parcells had his moments, but that's who he was. Typical Jersey guy. But more often you see the Landrys, Gibbs, Walshes, Belichicks, etc. who are composed and in the moment. Mike Ditka was a sideshow, but his success was thanks to his defense and that he was a hometown hero in Chicago from his playing days. But Ditka was an offensive coach, and his Bears teams won because of defense. When I think of that stuff, my thoughts go to guys like Jerry Glanville. Glanville was a defensive coach, and he was a character for his leaving tickets for Elvis, getting in fights with other coaches (Chuck Noll wanted to punch him out after a game), got tons of penalty flags to set a tone. And you know what that got them in Houston? Turned them from a doormat, to a tougher team and an undisciplined one that got bounced in the playoffs with all that talent. Buddy Ryan was the same thing. Talked tons of shit. Was a sideshow with his bounties. Never won a damn thing in Philly or Arizona.

Its not just the fact that he's quiet.  
Brown Recluse : 5/29/2019 9:28 am
Its the way he's quiet. You can be quiet and still be engaging and have a commanding presence. Shurmur just seems really boring. I guess it sucks for fans who want to feel like they're a part of the post game locker room celebrations and all that but what does that mean with regards to his success as a head coach? Who knows. Its too early to tell. If its an issue, sooner or later it will come out in the media. So far though, the players seem to be playing for him. They are buying in. And keep in mind that during games, he's a different person. Very engaging. Celebrating with the players. Thats important too.
I think Pat Shurmer has a really fine personality...  
M.S. : 5/29/2019 9:30 am

...and that may translate into something good for Giants fans. But right now, he has an ugly -- albeit limited -- head coaching record in the NFL. He's gone if that doesn't change in next two years. Maybe even after the 2019 season.
To build on Christians point  
ron mexico : 5/29/2019 9:45 am
One quote that caught My eye was when Shurmur was asked what he looks for in a QB candidate, and he answered "do I want to coach this guy?"

Made me think he's willing to pass up talent for attitude.

Military analogies  
RickInCharlotte : 5/29/2019 9:50 am
I think the best and most successful football coaches have the characteristics of a military general: tough, disciplined, fearless. An excellent tactician is rarely enough, especially in New York where the unit is under continual attack in the media. They can be calm and measured on the outside or demonstrative and fiery, but they have to have 100% respect of their troops. I don't know where the troops are on that scale but a few wins will really help everyone.

RE: Military analogies  
Brown Recluse : 5/29/2019 9:54 am
In comment 14457753 RickInCharlotte said:
Quote:
I think the best and most successful football coaches have the characteristics of a military general: tough, disciplined, fearless. An excellent tactician is rarely enough, especially in New York where the unit is under continual attack in the media. They can be calm and measured on the outside or demonstrative and fiery, but they have to have 100% respect of their troops. I don't know where the troops are on that scale but a few wins will really help everyone.


Are you and FatMan in Charlotte at the same time or do you take turns?
Let's also consider the personality of the GM  
Blue Racer : 5/29/2019 9:54 am
When ownership hired Gettleman, they got a guy whose personality is the polar opposite of Reese -- outspoken, demonstrative, wears his heart on his sleeve.

I think that's fine, as long as it contrasts with the personality of his head coach. In this case, it does.

What it doesn't mean is that Shurmur takes a subservient role in the coach/GM dynamic. So far it looks like their different personalities mesh well. Much like George Youmg and Parcells and Accorsi and Coughlin (for the most part).

The opposite might be found at the Yankees where Cashman is a bit more outspoken than Boone.
What you see in press conferences is NOT his personality.  
David B. : 5/29/2019 10:01 am
That's NOT the personality the players and management see.

When the cameras are on, he's bland as hell (like Eli). If he was that subdued in the locker room, he'd never be effective.

Publicly, he's a bit more forthcoming and certainly less adversarial than McAdon't and Coughlin.

To me Shurmer always sounds like he's popped some valium before his pressers. He's never too up or too down, and looks like he could nod off at any moment.
I'm excited to see  
Giant Fan Dan : 5/29/2019 10:15 am
how Shurmer does now that he doesn't have to hand-hold, hug, and console his baby of a wide receiver between half the offensive drives
Game management is the one thing I would like to see  
Rjanyg : 5/29/2019 10:24 am
Shurmur improve at.

A few times he didn't use time outs and other times he wasted them. Challenges need to be handled better.

I really like his demeanor and his personality. He seems very fair and he does a pretty good job with the NY media.

On a side note, I really like Bettcher. He and Shurmur personality wise seem to compliment each other.
Hmmm  
Rong5611 : 5/29/2019 10:31 am
I think we need to judge Shurmur on how the team is performing as opposed to comparing him the styles of other head coaches. Who cares as long as he effectively leads the team and WINS.

Barring a complete/absolute meltdown this year, I think he's our guy through the 2020 season. The next step of the "build" occurs next season when we will we have a bunch of cap room (as I understand it) to make the team a real contender for a post-season berth.

I'm thinking if we are not in the playoffs after the 2020 regular season that Shurmur (and DG) could be in jeopardy.
...  
Pascal4554 : 5/29/2019 10:31 am
Always thought Shurmur's "milquetoast" personality critique was overblown. Look at the roster turnover. Knuckleheads are gone and draft status scholarships are over which speaks volumes. If you want to be critical of Shurmur you can point to his record as a head coach and some of his in game time management decisions last year, but I always thought the stuff about his personality was bullshit.

Leaders can succeed with all different types of personalities. Personally, I prefer leaders with a more even keel demeanor. I loved Coughlin, but found his sideline blow ups annoying. Never thought Coughlin was great coach because he went ballistic on the sidelines.
RE: What about pat shurmurs personality  
Johnny5 : 5/29/2019 10:32 am : link
In comment 14457718 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
.

Yeah we are good here because thankfully we hired Pat Shurmur and not this other Shurmer guy.
They moved out all the vocal players  
Sneakers O'toole : 5/29/2019 10:39 am
RE: What about pat shurmurs personality  
Gman11 : 5/29/2019 10:44 am : link
In comment 14457718 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Spelling police on route. Request backup from grammar police.
TC got canned  
RollBlue : 5/29/2019 10:53 am
because of 3 straight terrible seasons. Obviously failure in Football is not on any one person, but his time had come.

MacAdoo had a very successful rookie head coaching season. Yet people around here keep saying the team wasn't talented. You can't go 11-5 in the NFL with a poor roster AND a lousy head coach, can't happen.

I still contend the main problem has been the coaching for some time, and I'm afraid Shurmur is not the answer.
...  
christian : 5/29/2019 10:54 am
I look at when Coughlin supposedly took over Fassel's country club locker room, and how many personalities he kept and was able to manage -- Barber, Shockey, Strahan, Toomer, Jacobs and then added Burress and Bradshaw. And as the years went on brought on guys like Boley and Rolle.

All of those guys brought major personal flaws, issues with their previous teams, or issues as Giants.

Boley was a straight up bad dude, Amani Toomer pissed in his ex-wifes clothes, Michael Strahan allegedly taped his sister-in-law without her consent.

These were some of the pillars of those championship teams.
Actually there have been similar  
Jay in Toronto : 5/29/2019 10:57 am
complaints about Eli's style.

It sounds like he commands the respect of his teammates, certainly in terms of character and leadership.
RE: TC got canned  
Big Blue '56 : 5/29/2019 11:03 am : link
In comment 14457794 RollBlue said:
Quote:
because of 3 straight terrible seasons. Obviously failure in Football is not on any one person, but his time had come.

MacAdoo had a very successful rookie head coaching season. Yet people around here keep saying the team wasn't talented. You can't go 11-5 in the NFL with a poor roster AND a lousy head coach, can't happen.

I still contend the main problem has been the coaching for some time, and I'm afraid Shurmur is not the answer.


Actually you can..Barry Switzer
I don't care about a coach's personality. What matters  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/29/2019 11:05 am
is if the players buy what he's selling. Smarts and personality are secondary. We've seen smart coaches flop, we've seen coaches with poor chalkboard skill but good people management skills succeed.

If the players trust that you know what you're doing, and you're invested in them as human beings, they'll play for you.
RE: Military analogies  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/29/2019 11:12 am
In comment 14457753 RickInCharlotte said:
Quote:
I think the best and most successful football coaches have the characteristics of a military general: tough, disciplined, fearless. An excellent tactician is rarely enough, especially in New York where the unit is under continual attack in the media. They can be calm and measured on the outside or demonstrative and fiery, but they have to have 100% respect of their troops. I don't know where the troops are on that scale but a few wins will really help everyone.

Effective generals with outsized personalities like Sherman, Jackson, Patton, MacArthur, and Puller smashing through 7 Chicom divisions with 1st Marine Division in the freezing snow. Or even the steely gritty ruthlessness of Grant is what I want.

Militaries though did have a tradition of aristocratic "milquetoast" gentlemanly officers like Robert E. Lee and Prussian generals like Rommel and Manstein, but that model breaks down for football HCs.
Will he break the magical 5 win mark?  
HomerJones45 : 5/29/2019 11:46 am
will there be more "culture" issues with veteran players?

His "narrative" is that he is a ham and egg coordinator and a failure as a HC in his previous stops. If he shows up with another 5 or 6 win season, it's time to say sayonara
RE: Will he break the magical 5 win mark?  
M.S. : 5/29/2019 12:02 pm : link
In comment 14457828 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
will there be more "culture" issues with veteran players?

His "narrative" is that he is a ham and egg coordinator and a failure as a HC in his previous stops. If he shows up with another 5 or 6 win season, it's time to say sayonara

E.X.A.C.T.L.Y.

Everything else is bullshit.
Bill Walsh and Joe Montana had boring, low key personalities...  
Milton : 5/29/2019 12:16 pm
Didn't stop them from winning Super Bowls.
RE: RE: What about pat shurmurs personality  
Jim in Tampa : 5/29/2019 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14457787 Gman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14457718 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


.



Spelling police on route. Request backup from grammar police.

Actually it's "en route" not "on route".

;>)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/29/2019 1:09 pm
I don't know. Yesterday he was talking about how Eli and Daniel Jones were "under the covers"... that's a bit too risque for me.
Coughlin s fiery personality  
joeinpa : 5/29/2019 1:11 pm
Netted two Super Bowl Championships and three horrific seasons at the end to get him canned.

5-11 is Shurmur s record so far. More similar seasons would concern me;

Personality, not so much.
Shurmer needs to win  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/29/2019 1:26 pm
TC came in and the press was all over him from day one. Then you had the whispers that the press was reporting, revolts etc.. Year two they won the Division. They never let up on TC and then Eli was being hit hard for by the press and fans. Heck, I was ready to give up on Eli late after Minnesota in 2007. Ultimately, they both overcame and became Champions twice.

Parcells- 3 wins his first year. Did things his way and cleaned out a lot of the players not on board with his program after that first season. He started winning in year 2 and never stopped all the way to two Super Bowls.

Leadership can be defined many ways but ultimately the objective is to win. Winning coaches develop trust, confidence and supreme effort both on the field and in preparation.

I like Shurmer and I think the media does as well but the NY market turns very fast. So he needs to get this team to perform much better this year. Whatever obstacles surface the team needs to perform. Every season presents new stressors and ultimately leaders are judged by how they overcome them.

When they win and I think they will this year I think he will most likely break out of his shell a little more. This team has gotten a lot tougher on both lines and has a lot of talent though young.

PS and DG have molded a team they think will be the next great Giants team and cleaned out those not deemed a fit. The parts are young but there is a lot of talent and more will be added.

PS needs to lead this team to big improvements this year imo. His preparation, getting his team to believe and execution will ultimately lead to more W's and a unified team belief in his leadership. I could care less how fiery is or isn't along the way.

RE: RE: What about pat shurmurs personality  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/29/2019 2:58 pm : link
In comment 14457787 Gman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14457718 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


.



Spelling police on route. Request backup from grammar police.

Is it that difficult for supposedly die-hard fans of a team to know how to spell the head coach's name?
RE: RE: TC got canned  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/29/2019 2:59 pm : link
In comment 14457802 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14457794 RollBlue said:


Quote:


because of 3 straight terrible seasons. Obviously failure in Football is not on any one person, but his time had come.

MacAdoo had a very successful rookie head coaching season. Yet people around here keep saying the team wasn't talented. You can't go 11-5 in the NFL with a poor roster AND a lousy head coach, can't happen.

I still contend the main problem has been the coaching for some time, and I'm afraid Shurmur is not the answer.



Actually you can..Barry Switzer

That roster wasn't talented?
RE: RE: Will he break the magical 5 win mark?  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/29/2019 3:12 pm : link
In comment 14457841 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 14457828 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


will there be more "culture" issues with veteran players?

His "narrative" is that he is a ham and egg coordinator and a failure as a HC in his previous stops. If he shows up with another 5 or 6 win season, it's time to say sayonara


E.X.A.C.T.L.Y.

Everything else is bullshit.

Still doing that dumb fake acronym shit, huh?
RE: RE: RE: What about pat shurmurs personality  
Gman11 : 5/29/2019 3:14 pm : link
In comment 14457889 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 14457787 Gman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 14457718 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


.



Spelling police on route. Request backup from grammar police.



Actually it's "en route" not "on route".

;>)


Grammar police: One step ahead of you. Already there!!
RE: 1-7 and he never lost the locker room  
12aob : 5/29/2019 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14457725 JohnB said:
Quote:
That spoke volumes



Great point - I totally agree.
Brown Recluse military analogies: Most generals I have known are  
plato : 5/29/2019 5:09 pm
really good politicians and not necessarily “fiery” and I have known quite a few, almost USAF, although other nations rarely. If you all remember the public persona of General Kelley and General Mathis, they were also quiet and political.

So military analogies need to be fitting analogies.
Shurmur  
rocco8112 : 5/29/2019 5:21 pm
never missed a chance to tell us all last year that he inherited a 3 win team. Might ve true, but you can't keep saying it. Smells like excuse making to me, the death knell of quality football.

If he wins everyone will like his personality.
.  
Danny Kanell : 5/29/2019 8:06 pm
I’m not one bit sold on Shurmur. There were too many in game mistakes to dismiss. Way too many.

I will say this, it seems like so many head coaches “suck” as head coaches until they don’t:

Doug Peterson was mocked relentlessly until he suddenly became a genius when he won the Superbowl.

Ron Rivera
Jason Garrett
Pete Carroll
Mike McCarthy

The list goes on. Hopefully Shurmur can find what works for him and start to actually have head coaching success.
Based on press conference personality,  
CT Charlie : 5/29/2019 8:30 pm
how would you rate Belichick?
my concern with shurmur  
Jerz44 : 5/29/2019 10:28 pm
is he's a great oc and a mediocre hc

hope im wrong but i havent been impressed with him so far
If his personality was a problem, why did his team continue to play  
Ira : 11:07 am
hard after going 1-8?
RE: my concern with shurmur  
Ivan15 : 11:09 am
In comment 14458306 Jerz44 said:
Quote:
is he's a great oc and a mediocre hc

hope im wrong but i havent been impressed with him so far


I am giving him the first season to get to know the abilities and limitations of the players he inherited. That influences play calls and strategies. This year is critical and the team needs to show substantial 8+ wins improvement.
RE: Brown Recluse military analogies: Most generals I have known are  
Brown Recluse : 11:13 am : link
In comment 14458167 plato said:
Quote:
really good politicians and not necessarily “fiery” and I have known quite a few, almost USAF, although other nations rarely. If you all remember the public persona of General Kelley and General Mathis, they were also quiet and political.

So military analogies need to be fitting analogies.


I didn't make any military analogies?
However he did it,  
BlueLou'sBack : 9:17 pm
he had the Gmen fighting like starving dogs for a bone through week 17 last year.

If he continues to draw out the best effort from his squad, I don't care if he's a milquetoast or milk of magnesia.

Listening to Hernandez and Zeitler on Diehl's podcast - particularly Hernandez that been with Shurmur for a year - it seems the team greatly respects Shurmur's knowledge of the game.
