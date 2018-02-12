Peppers only played 65% of def snaps last year?

An ilb off the field there (Goodson or Connelly) slotting Pepper's at Ilb more or less, Bethea at deep plus one of the many DBs at up safety or the extra deep. You have a bunch of em, DBs generally, to work out for that.
Not sure why people are going crazy over his coverage skills rbeybare far and away better than Collins. The INT peppers had in the end zone last year is an example of a play deep in coverage that LC could never make.
they took him off the field on 3rd downs by and large. It got better when Kitchens took over, under Phillips, Kindred tended to come in on obvious passing downs.
There seems to be this notion that's actually decent in coverage. That has not been the case thus far.
He is better than Collins, no matter what(in coverage).
Why would they pull him in passing situation then?
Have no clue, I don't follow the Browns and have no idea what their defensive philosophy is. Maybe they had a better coverage guy...Giants might do the same with all those CBs they drafted this year. It is a match up league. Giants couldn't pull Collins because they had no one better.
Can we see them play before crucifying the guy? I always wondered why they pulled Snacks on 3rd down. He pushed the pocket quite well.
Maybe love is too valuable getting corner reps, that puts ballentine at safety. There are good journey men at S (Thomas, Chandler) maybe ballentine had greater hops, quicks etc if he can catch on to the system. When Pepper's is playing up close.
I'm also not not making statements that he's better in coverage than Collins without ever seeing him play
i like peppers, but you are spot on... in saying its idiotic to declare judgement on player X vs. player Y having not seen player Y for a full season and properly evaluated his performance... just making up shit to fit a narrative
People will talk about players and the team before the games begin.
Reason why people may look at how much he was on the field compared to 2017 is because he happened to be part of a gigantic trade where the Giants shipped off one of the best WRs in the game, and if it's for a guy who doesnt stay on the field most of the time, and can be replaced by draft picks who might have better coverage skills (following the logic of some comments here) dam right it's concerning.
Jury is still out on whether Gettelman (Mara) is competent. Wont know that til his not rebuild, not reload, off season strategy manifests itself on the field.
So, in the mean time, worry is just as justified as confidence.
in the 2nd half of the season. Still not great, but better than the OP presents.
His total snap counts for the season are slightly skewed by the first few games where he played: 41.7%, 54.5%, 63.5%, and 40.2% of the snaps. Not sure if that was injury related or if they were trying to figure out the best way to use him early on or something else entirely.
To be fair, many are basing their views off of what 3rd parties (analysts and other sports sites) have said about Peppers and Collins' coverage abilities. For example, PFF has stated that Peppers made significant strides in coverage from year 1 to year 2 and had him ranked about middle of the pack among safeties in coverage last season. And, IIRC, they had Collins rated to the bottom of safeties in coverage.
My exact point...who knows what Cleveland was doing on 3rd and longs or what their type of play was. Believe I said that.
But we do know Collins was great against the run, VG on blitzing and meh to almost dreadful against the pass after year 1.
I don't think Collins is as bad in coverage as you think he is.
You think we will shut down the likes of ertz now that his is gone?
“Peppers has seen his most drastic improvement in the pass-coverage department in 2018. When tasked with playing man-to-man coverage in 2017, Peppers ranked 79 out of 80 graded safeties.
When covering in man concepts in 2018, Peppers is grading out with a score of 87.2 -- third-best in the NFL. His overall coverage grade ranks at 82.0, which is good for 10th in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. ”
Perhaps it’s as simple as possibly not physically 100% during the first half of the season and healthier the second half? That is, dealing with an injury that could impact coverage abilities? I have zero idea, just throwing it into the mix
Was on 3rd and 10 ... his freakish athleticism and drastically improved 2018 play once used properly is a sign of things to come. He also excelled in man coverage and pass rushing ... he did not “come off the field on 3rd downs” - that’s absurd.
I don't think Collins is as bad in coverage as you think he is.
You think we will shut down the likes of ertz now that his is gone?
I don't think so.
As I have said on numerous occasions about covering TE's - how many LBs and safety can actually cover a TE and shut one down? Not many. I do not expect that to change without a scheme change. How many LBs or safeties or even slot backs can cover Engram?
I was a big Collins supporter and thought he was too maligned here on BBI, yet he was almost always trailing his man on 3rd downs.
Freakish seems a bit much.
He lines up 20 yards off the LOS, cops back another 10 yards to the end zone and then makes a nice play in the ball.
Freakish seems a bit much.
He lines up 20 yards off the LOS, cops back another 10 yards to the end zone and then makes a nice play in the ball.
Nice play, but nothing really out of the ordinary
1. There are very few DBs capable of making that play
2. His 4.4 speed, 128” broad jump, and ability to play FS/SS/CB/LB/PR suggest freakish is more than appropriate.
the perception that Peppers is bad in coverage is because he was misused in Cleveland his first two years. He came from playing linebacker in college to having a lot of difficult coverage responsibilities for the Browns. It's like they drafted him with no plan on how to use him.
A lot of this was due to personnel on the Browns. Peppers was slotted as the FS there because there wasn't anyone else on the team who could play that position. Gregg Williams had Peppers playing single high safety a bunch early in the season, a ridiculous idea given he had no experience at that role (good luck with Williams Jets fans).
We can argue about how good Peppers is in coverage, but I don't think
Freakish seems a bit much.
He lines up 20 yards off the LOS, cops back another 10 yards to the end zone and then makes a nice play in the ball.
Nice play, but nothing really out of the ordinary
1. There are very few DBs capable of making that play
2. His 4.4 speed, 128” broad jump, and ability to play FS/SS/CB/LB/PR suggest freakish is more than appropriate.
there are a ton of factors involved. I don't have any illusions that Peppers is suddenly going to turn into Ronnie Lott. However, when you factor in
- Costs: Collins at 6 years/ $84 M and $44.5 GTD at age 25. And Peppers at $1.4M in 2019 and $ 1.8M in 2020, plus 2 additional years on his contract at $8M per (the Browns have already eaten the signing bonus) at age 23, Peppers contract is far far far better for the Giants. Basically they have him at $19.2M GTD for the next 4 years and an easy option to sign/extend for further cap flexibility when the time comes.
- Injuries: Collins as a box safety has had shoulder problems and when you make your mark more for hitting than coverage, that's not a good long term investment. To my knowledge and research, Peppers has never gone under the knife. Every NFL player only has so many hits on their body and it all adds up.
Now, when it comes to coverage skills, it's no secret that Collins is lacking, and he's not come close to his 2016 play. However, it's not fair to completely bash him when you either have JAGs like BW Webb playing around him, or mental midgets like Eli Apple. So Collins is likely trying to cover up screw ups all around him that make him look even worse than he is. With a good group around him (see 2016), lots of his warts are covered up.
Peppers is going to come into a system where his skills, on the surface are probably at least as good as Collins, and odds are likely better. But he's going to be helped by the fact that I think the Giants have seriously upgraded their secondary this year. Bethea as a coach back there setting everyone up is critical as a leader, who can actually still play (not a Jonathan Stewart). Beal, Baker, Love, and maybe Ballentine should offer much better athleticism and youth. Jackrabbit, when motivated, is still a Pro Bowl quality corner.
I"m actually really excited to see what this team does this year. The Giants needed to start this thing over. You have lots of guys out there with things to prove and that usually is a recipe for building something good.
RE: RE: RE: Because he's not very good in coverage
From what I remember reading it was the fact that he was uncomfortable with the coverages, he was getting lost in space. When Williams had him playing closer to the LOS he was much more comfortable. I would say he has the athletic ability to be a better coverage guy than Collins, I'm guessing that's what the Giants defensive staff are banking on. Getting him comfortable in the scheme and giving him specific coverage jobs rather than a roaming ball hawk FS (which he clearly is not suited for).
Freakish seems a bit much.
He lines up 20 yards off the LOS, cops back another 10 yards to the end zone and then makes a nice play in the ball.
Nice play, but nothing really out of the ordinary
1. There are very few DBs capable of making that play
2. His 4.4 speed, 128” broad jump, and ability to play FS/SS/CB/LB/PR suggest freakish is more than appropriate.
It's not that hard to find similar plays. Bethel toe tap int - ( New Window )
1. Bethea has been an excellent DB for over a decade
2. He’s not covering anywhere near the ground Peppers did
3. Comparing Bethea to Peppers only further proves my point
Peppers doesn't mouth off to the media, has good cover skills, can play the slot corner, is affordable, doesn't mind playing LB if needed, and is ascending (struggled playing deep safety his rookie year and has improved).
Collins is the exact opposite in each of these areas.
He will be used all over the field. If Julian Love plays safety frequently or a player like Sean Chandler surprises and earns playing time at safety then that will allow Bettcher to deploy 3 safety packages.
Peppers will play the LB/S hybrid in these packages to defend against the TE's they will face this season.
that LC runs his mouth more and I'll give you the fact that he's cheaper and offers more roster flexibility.
But I'm struggling to find an on the field metric that would prove that Peppers is undoubtedly going to be a better player than LC moving forward.
I just don't see it - I am willing to hope for it though.
There really isn't a metric. It's fan optimism, which, even after 6 years of bad football, always runs hot.
It's not just fan optimism. Whether you like them or not, PFF is an independent 3rd party and they ranked Collins as the 39th best S last season and Peppers as 19th best. Does that guarantee Peppers will be better going forward? Absolutely not, but he's clearly ascending as a player as numerous analysts cite vast improvement in his play, particularly in coverage from 2017 to 2018. Meanwhile, is there anyone on BBI that would contend Collins has played anywhere close to his 2016 level the last 2 seasons?
And, FWIW, Collins only played 73% of the D snaps last year.
that LC runs his mouth more and I'll give you the fact that he's cheaper and offers more roster flexibility.
But I'm struggling to find an on the field metric that would prove that Peppers is undoubtedly going to be a better player than LC moving forward.
I just don't see it - I am willing to hope for it though.
There really isn't a metric. It's fan optimism, which, even after 6 years of bad football, always runs hot.
It's not just fan optimism. Whether you like them or not, PFF is an independent 3rd party and they ranked Collins as the 39th best S last season and Peppers as 19th best. Does that guarantee Peppers will be better going forward? Absolutely not, but he's clearly ascending as a player as numerous analysts cite vast improvement in his play, particularly in coverage from 2017 to 2018. Meanwhile, is there anyone on BBI that would contend Collins has played anywhere close to his 2016 level the last 2 seasons?
And, FWIW, Collins only played 73% of the D snaps last year.
Considering how mediocre peppers was in his first year, you'd hope he's ascending. My concern is people are expecting that he's a star when nothing really points to that. He's a player that has a new car smell at a time when people want to believe in something. That's all well and good. I'm sure he'll be fine, but I'm not expecting him to become Tyronn Mathieu. There's a good chance he never has a season as impactful as Landon Collins' best.
Considering how mediocre peppers was in his first year, you'd hope he's ascending. My concern is people are expecting that he's a star when nothing really points to that. He's a player that has a new car smell at a time when people want to believe in something. That's all well and good. I'm sure he'll be fine, but I'm not expecting him to become Tyronn Mathieu. There's a good chance he never has a season as impactful as Landon Collins' best.
There's a good chance that Collins never again has a season as impactful as 2016 (his best).
You were claiming it's unlikely that Peppers will be as good as Collins (going forward) and that there's no evidence to support that claim. But again, independent sources, believe Peppers was the better safety in 2018 so why can't he be better in 2019 and beyond? That's a different argument than whether Peppers will ever be an elite, top 5, safety.
At least some of the optimism is because of Bettcher and how he likes versatile players in the backfield (Buchanon, Matthieu). That same optimism existed with regards to Collins last year but he fell short of expectations. Hopefully, with the other improvements in the secondary, Bettcher will get back to his aggressive D and fully utilize Peppers skill set.
People will talk about players and the team before the games begin.
Reason why people may look at how much he was on the field compared to 2017 is because he happened to be part of a gigantic trade where the Giants shipped off one of the best WRs in the game, and if it's for a guy who doesnt stay on the field most of the time, and can be replaced by draft picks who might have better coverage skills (following the logic of some comments here) dam right it's concerning.
Jury is still out on whether Gettelman (Mara) is competent. Wont know that til his not rebuild, not reload, off season strategy manifests itself on the field.
So, in the mean time, worry is just as justified as confidence.
OBJ when he plays is a game changer but since he was drafted he has played a full 16 game season once and missed 21 games due to injury and attitude adjustment. Last season he played on less than 70% of the offensive snaps for games he was active for. One could ask why wasn’t he on the field more?
RE: Peppers's 2018 was better than LC's rookie year?
But its unclear if Peppers will even get to Collins worst year.
As far as PFF grades go, you cant earn a poor grade from the bench. I'm guessing pulling him in situations he wasn't suited for helped prop up his grade.
But you haven't provided evidence that they pulled him in these situations. His snap counts were higher later in the season than earlier in the season - which is likely b/c he was recovering from a groin injury that had him on the PUP at the beginning of camp.
He's going to stay on the field on 3rd downs more for us
Why? because he'll be dropping into the box in place of a LB such as Goodson with responsibilities to sniff out the run and cover TE's and backs. This is a big component of what Betch likes to do. He'll also be a blitzer for us another skill he's shown an aptitude for.
But its unclear if Peppers will even get to Collins worst year.
As far as PFF grades go, you cant earn a poor grade from the bench. I'm guessing pulling him in situations he wasn't suited for helped prop up his grade.
But you haven't provided evidence that they pulled him in these situations. His snap counts were higher later in the season than earlier in the season - which is likely b/c he was recovering from a groin injury that had him on the PUP at the beginning of camp.
Interestingly his PFF grade dropped as his snap count increased...
"Peppers' limited defensive snaps in 2018 certainly rubbed him the wrong way and for good reason. Although his overall grade tailed off in the final few games, Peppers graded out as a top-10 safety overall in the NFL for parts of the 2018 season, according to Pro Football Focus." Link - ( New Window )
Landon Collins was elite against the run besides last year.
I supported Peppers earlier in this thread, but he's not the same against the run as Collins is.
Like a lot of players on the roster this year, with Peppers we are hoping he can realize his upside to become a versatile defender. If he realizes this upside, he is a better fit on the defense then Collins was.
in their respective careers in their current situations:
A. Landon Collins replicates something like his 2016 performance in Wash?
OR
B. Jabrill Peppers ever has a season like LC's 2016 season with the Giants?
RE: Which do you think is more likely to happen at this point
in their respective careers in their current situations:
A. Landon Collins replicates something like his 2016 performance in Wash?
OR
B. Jabrill Peppers ever has a season like LC's 2016 season with the Giants?
I hear ya on that. LC kinda put a target on his back by running his mouth (both while he was here and when he left)...so I get why people want to trash him.
I also get why people want to instantly compare the two - b/c I think that DG prompted the fan base to jump to the conclusion that Peppers is replacing LC - which I think is unfair.
But the narrative that Collins is/was not a good player is just plain wrong. I get the opinion that he wasn't worth what Washington is willing to pay him - but he's a damn good player and I really wish he wasn't playing in the NFC east b/c I have this sinking feeling that he's going to be really good - like 2016 good again.
Landon Collins was elite against the run besides last year.
I supported Peppers earlier in this thread, but he's not the same against the run as Collins is.
Like a lot of players on the roster this year, with Peppers we are hoping he can realize his upside to become a versatile defender. If he realizes this upside, he is a better fit on the defense then Collins was.
A damning stat is our safety usually leads the team in tackles most years, damning of our front 7, especially years of crap LBs. Hopefully this changes soon.
I saw him play as a HS freshman at my HS Don Bosco. He is a tremendous athlete, and I hope he lives up to that promise. But that said, his NFL career has been underwhelming to this point. He is a liability in coverage, and isn't a consistently good tackler.
Player for 65 to 70% of their defensive snaps, as part payment for a wide receiver that probably played less than that last two seasons.
There seems to be this notion that's actually decent in coverage. That has not been the case thus far.
There seems to be this notion that's actually decent in coverage. That has not been the case thus far.
He is better than Collins, no matter what(in coverage).
Thought that was Bethea's spot at FS?
Not sure why people are going crazy over his coverage skills rbeybare far and away better than Collins. The INT peppers had in the end zone last year is an example of a play deep in coverage that LC could never make.
In comment 14458389 bigbluescot said:
Have no clue, I don't follow the Browns and have no idea what their defensive philosophy is. Maybe they had a better coverage guy...Giants might do the same with all those CBs they drafted this year. It is a match up league. Giants couldn't pull Collins because they had no one better.
Can we see them play before crucifying the guy? I always wondered why they pulled Snacks on 3rd down. He pushed the pocket quite well.
i like peppers, but you are spot on... in saying its idiotic to declare judgement on player X vs. player Y having not seen player Y for a full season and properly evaluated his performance... just making up shit to fit a narrative
Reason why people may look at how much he was on the field compared to 2017 is because he happened to be part of a gigantic trade where the Giants shipped off one of the best WRs in the game, and if it's for a guy who doesnt stay on the field most of the time, and can be replaced by draft picks who might have better coverage skills (following the logic of some comments here) dam right it's concerning.
Jury is still out on whether Gettelman (Mara) is competent. Wont know that til his not rebuild, not reload, off season strategy manifests itself on the field.
So, in the mean time, worry is just as justified as confidence.
His total snap counts for the season are slightly skewed by the first few games where he played: 41.7%, 54.5%, 63.5%, and 40.2% of the snaps. Not sure if that was injury related or if they were trying to figure out the best way to use him early on or something else entirely.
To be fair, many are basing their views off of what 3rd parties (analysts and other sports sites) have said about Peppers and Collins' coverage abilities. For example, PFF has stated that Peppers made significant strides in coverage from year 1 to year 2 and had him ranked about middle of the pack among safeties in coverage last season. And, IIRC, they had Collins rated to the bottom of safeties in coverage.
My exact point...who knows what Cleveland was doing on 3rd and longs or what their type of play was. Believe I said that.
But we do know Collins was great against the run, VG on blitzing and meh to almost dreadful against the pass after year 1.
Now that can be at SS, slot, moneybacker but he needs to play and play well.
It's not a way to negate the trade to suggest this:
it's more about improving the pass D or overall athletic situation at ILB, and about not skipping over the potential of additional lower roster players to improve at S.
I dont see how that negates the trade.
I don't think Collins is as bad in coverage as you think he is.
You think we will shut down the likes of ertz now that his is gone?
I don't think so.
There seems to be this notion that's actually decent in coverage. That has not been the case thus far.
“Peppers has seen his most drastic improvement in the pass-coverage department in 2018. When tasked with playing man-to-man coverage in 2017, Peppers ranked 79 out of 80 graded safeties.
When covering in man concepts in 2018, Peppers is grading out with a score of 87.2 -- third-best in the NFL. His overall coverage grade ranks at 82.0, which is good for 10th in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. ”
Article linked below
Peppers 2018 - ( New Window )
Peppers will become a star under Bettcher.
Peppers INT - ( New Window )
He played 70+ % of snaps week 11-17.
I don't think Collins is as bad in coverage as you think he is.
You think we will shut down the likes of ertz now that his is gone?
I don't think so.
As I have said on numerous occasions about covering TE's - how many LBs and safety can actually cover a TE and shut one down? Not many. I do not expect that to change without a scheme change. How many LBs or safeties or even slot backs can cover Engram?
I was a big Collins supporter and thought he was too maligned here on BBI, yet he was almost always trailing his man on 3rd downs.
Peppers will become a star under Bettcher. Peppers INT - ( New Window )
Freakish seems a bit much.
He lines up 20 yards off the LOS, cops back another 10 yards to the end zone and then makes a nice play in the ball.
Nice play, but nothing really out of the ordinary
Good point, I believe he started training camp on pup
If the strong safety is repeatedly tasked with covering the tight end and running back when keying on run support in the box, that safety is going to get burnt if it's Peppers or Collins.
Hopefully the Giants have a nickel who can actually cover his own shadow, a free safety who can tackle, and inside linebackers who aren't getting burned regularly.
A lot of this was due to personnel on the Browns. Peppers was slotted as the FS there because there wasn't anyone else on the team who could play that position. Gregg Williams had Peppers playing single high safety a bunch early in the season, a ridiculous idea given he had no experience at that role (good luck with Williams Jets fans).
It's not that hard to find similar plays.
Bethel toe tap int - ( New Window )
how can you argue that the guy that got taken off the field for passing downs is better than they guy who stayed on the field?
It makes no sense.
Could he end up being better? Sure
has he proven that he is better today? No, he certainly has not.
Peppers was down right atrocious year one. Way worse than Collins at his worst.
- Costs: Collins at 6 years/ $84 M and $44.5 GTD at age 25. And Peppers at $1.4M in 2019 and $ 1.8M in 2020, plus 2 additional years on his contract at $8M per (the Browns have already eaten the signing bonus) at age 23, Peppers contract is far far far better for the Giants. Basically they have him at $19.2M GTD for the next 4 years and an easy option to sign/extend for further cap flexibility when the time comes.
- Injuries: Collins as a box safety has had shoulder problems and when you make your mark more for hitting than coverage, that's not a good long term investment. To my knowledge and research, Peppers has never gone under the knife. Every NFL player only has so many hits on their body and it all adds up.
Now, when it comes to coverage skills, it's no secret that Collins is lacking, and he's not come close to his 2016 play. However, it's not fair to completely bash him when you either have JAGs like BW Webb playing around him, or mental midgets like Eli Apple. So Collins is likely trying to cover up screw ups all around him that make him look even worse than he is. With a good group around him (see 2016), lots of his warts are covered up.
Peppers is going to come into a system where his skills, on the surface are probably at least as good as Collins, and odds are likely better. But he's going to be helped by the fact that I think the Giants have seriously upgraded their secondary this year. Bethea as a coach back there setting everyone up is critical as a leader, who can actually still play (not a Jonathan Stewart). Beal, Baker, Love, and maybe Ballentine should offer much better athleticism and youth. Jackrabbit, when motivated, is still a Pro Bowl quality corner.
I"m actually really excited to see what this team does this year. The Giants needed to start this thing over. You have lots of guys out there with things to prove and that usually is a recipe for building something good.
In comment 14458389 bigbluescot said:
From what I remember reading it was the fact that he was uncomfortable with the coverages, he was getting lost in space. When Williams had him playing closer to the LOS he was much more comfortable. I would say he has the athletic ability to be a better coverage guy than Collins, I'm guessing that's what the Giants defensive staff are banking on. Getting him comfortable in the scheme and giving him specific coverage jobs rather than a roaming ball hawk FS (which he clearly is not suited for).
1. Bethea has been an excellent DB for over a decade
2. He’s not covering anywhere near the ground Peppers did
3. Comparing Bethea to Peppers only further proves my point
He is better than Collins, no matter what(in coverage).
But he isn't as good as Collins in the box.
When all is said and done - generally speaking - LC wasn't as bad in coverage as everyone makes him out to be and JB probably isn't as good as everyone thinks he's going to be.
Bottom line is that the Giants are very young and hopefully athletic on the back end. They will have a chance to grow and mature together and hopefully get good all at the same time.
I think this kid could be really good, potentially better than Collins.
Also an electric kick/punt returner as well...
He was on D for 55% of the snaps for the first 8 games and 77% for the last 8 games.
The data don't support the notion that Peppers was 'pulled' on passing downs. It's much more likely his snaps were limited due to injury, especially b/c he was the punt returner.
Here are the data by game:
9/9/2018 CLE PIT 41.70%
9/16/2018 CLE @ NOR 54.50%
9/20/2018 CLE NYJ 63.50%
9/30/2018 CLE @ OAK 40.20%
10/7/2018 CLE BAL 55.20%
10/14/2018 CLE LAC 55.00%
10/21/2018 CLE @ TAM 69.50%
10/28/2018 CLE @ PIT 56.30%
11/4/2018 CLE KAN 92.10%
11/11/2018 CLE ATL 65.30%
11/25/2018 CLE @ CIN 74.30%
12/2/2018 CLE @ HOU 72.40%
12/9/2018 CLE CAR 79.70%
12/15/2018 CLE @ DEN 72.60%
12/23/2018 CLE CIN 72.30%
12/30/2018 CLE @ BAL 85.70%
Collins is the exact opposite in each of these areas.
But I'm struggling to find an on the field metric that would prove that Peppers is undoubtedly going to be a better player than LC moving forward.
I just don't see it - I am willing to hope for it though.
But I'm struggling to find an on the field metric that would prove that Peppers is undoubtedly going to be a better player than LC moving forward.
I just don't see it - I am willing to hope for it though.
Even if he isn't better overall, the fact that he's better in coverage makes him a better fit for Bettcher's system.
But I'm struggling to find an on the field metric that would prove that Peppers is undoubtedly going to be a better player than LC moving forward.
I just don't see it - I am willing to hope for it though.
There really isn't a metric. It's fan optimism, which, even after 6 years of bad football, always runs hot.
I suspect he will play more snaps then anyone else on the Giants defense
Collins refused to play LB, only safety, and IMO Collins’s unwillingness to be flexible is why the Giants let him go.
Collins refused to play LB, only safety, and IMO Collins’s unwillingness to be flexible is why the Giants let him go.
Collins can’t play man coverage. He’s a mediocre “athlete” (his measurables I’m referring to) and 1 dimensional safety ... he is very good at that 1 dimension, but a huge liability otherwise.
Peppers will play the LB/S hybrid in these packages to defend against the TE's they will face this season.
It's not just fan optimism. Whether you like them or not, PFF is an independent 3rd party and they ranked Collins as the 39th best S last season and Peppers as 19th best. Does that guarantee Peppers will be better going forward? Absolutely not, but he's clearly ascending as a player as numerous analysts cite vast improvement in his play, particularly in coverage from 2017 to 2018. Meanwhile, is there anyone on BBI that would contend Collins has played anywhere close to his 2016 level the last 2 seasons?
And, FWIW, Collins only played 73% of the D snaps last year.
secondly, Collins played 100% of the snaps for all but one game until he got hurt
Considering how mediocre peppers was in his first year, you'd hope he's ascending. My concern is people are expecting that he's a star when nothing really points to that. He's a player that has a new car smell at a time when people want to believe in something. That's all well and good. I'm sure he'll be fine, but I'm not expecting him to become Tyronn Mathieu. There's a good chance he never has a season as impactful as Landon Collins' best.
secondly, Collins played 100% of the snaps for all but one game until he got hurt
Same applies to Collins off his 2015 season. Problem is, he hasn't come close to replicating 2016.
Collins still missed 25% of the snaps. Why does he get a pass because of injury, especially now that it's 2 straight seasons where he's been banged up?
secondly, Collins played 100% of the snaps for all but one game until he got hurt
Peppers was basically learning a new position in that first year, he has said as much (see link below).
Just because Collins was on the field for more snaps last year doesn't mean he is a better player.
Link - ( New Window )
Did JPP play anywhere near 100% of the snaps his 2nd year? He definitely didn't his rookie year.
Considering how mediocre peppers was in his first year, you'd hope he's ascending. My concern is people are expecting that he's a star when nothing really points to that. He's a player that has a new car smell at a time when people want to believe in something. That's all well and good. I'm sure he'll be fine, but I'm not expecting him to become Tyronn Mathieu. There's a good chance he never has a season as impactful as Landon Collins' best.
There's a good chance that Collins never again has a season as impactful as 2016 (his best).
You were claiming it's unlikely that Peppers will be as good as Collins (going forward) and that there's no evidence to support that claim. But again, independent sources, believe Peppers was the better safety in 2018 so why can't he be better in 2019 and beyond? That's a different argument than whether Peppers will ever be an elite, top 5, safety.
At least some of the optimism is because of Bettcher and how he likes versatile players in the backfield (Buchanon, Matthieu). That same optimism existed with regards to Collins last year but he fell short of expectations. Hopefully, with the other improvements in the secondary, Bettcher will get back to his aggressive D and fully utilize Peppers skill set.
But its unclear if Peppers will even get to Collins worst year.
As far as PFF grades go, you cant earn a poor grade from the bench. I'm guessing pulling him in situations he wasn't suited for helped prop up his grade.
But its unclear if Peppers will even get to Collins worst year.
As far as PFF grades go, you cant earn a poor grade from the bench. I'm guessing pulling him in situations he wasn't suited for helped prop up his grade.
That's nonsense. Peppers was arguably as good last season and his 2018 season was unarguably better than Collins' rookie season.
PFF grades?
FWIW, Collins plays 95% of snaps his rookie year. he didn't have the luxury of sitting out in situations that didn't suit him
Reason why people may look at how much he was on the field compared to 2017 is because he happened to be part of a gigantic trade where the Giants shipped off one of the best WRs in the game, and if it's for a guy who doesnt stay on the field most of the time, and can be replaced by draft picks who might have better coverage skills (following the logic of some comments here) dam right it's concerning.
Jury is still out on whether Gettelman (Mara) is competent. Wont know that til his not rebuild, not reload, off season strategy manifests itself on the field.
So, in the mean time, worry is just as justified as confidence.
OBJ when he plays is a game changer but since he was drafted he has played a full 16 game season once and missed 21 games due to injury and attitude adjustment. Last season he played on less than 70% of the offensive snaps for games he was active for. One could ask why wasn’t he on the field more?
PFF grades?
FWIW, Collins plays 95% of snaps his rookie year. he didn't have the luxury of sitting out in situations that didn't suit him
What are you basing your opinion on? All those Browns games you've watched?
Collins was dreadful his rookie season. Half this board wanted him cut and already thought he was a bust.
108 tackles with 80 solo, 1 int and 9 PD with 5 tackles for a loss isn't dreadful.
Dreadful was Peppers rookie season.
I'm not trying to shit on the guy and I'll be pulling for him, but expectations and comparisons to LC are out of wack.
when he was active he usually got in the mid 90s for % of snaps
Link - ( New Window )
108 tackles with 80 solo, 1 int and 9 PD with 5 tackles for a loss isn't dreadful.
Dreadful was Peppers rookie season.
I'm not trying to shit on the guy and I'll be pulling for him, but expectations and comparisons to LC are out of wack.
Clearly you're in that group. You have any independent sources that think Collins was good his rookie season or substantially better than Peppers last year as you claim?
But its unclear if Peppers will even get to Collins worst year.
As far as PFF grades go, you cant earn a poor grade from the bench. I'm guessing pulling him in situations he wasn't suited for helped prop up his grade.
But you haven't provided evidence that they pulled him in these situations. His snap counts were higher later in the season than earlier in the season - which is likely b/c he was recovering from a groin injury that had him on the PUP at the beginning of camp.
Quote:
that was an amazing performance.
But its unclear if Peppers will even get to Collins worst year.
As far as PFF grades go, you cant earn a poor grade from the bench. I'm guessing pulling him in situations he wasn't suited for helped prop up his grade.
But you haven't provided evidence that they pulled him in these situations. His snap counts were higher later in the season than earlier in the season - which is likely b/c he was recovering from a groin injury that had him on the PUP at the beginning of camp.
Interestingly his PFF grade dropped as his snap count increased...
"Peppers' limited defensive snaps in 2018 certainly rubbed him the wrong way and for good reason. Although his overall grade tailed off in the final few games, Peppers graded out as a top-10 safety overall in the NFL for parts of the 2018 season, according to Pro Football Focus."
Link - ( New Window )
I supported Peppers earlier in this thread, but he's not the same against the run as Collins is.
Like a lot of players on the roster this year, with Peppers we are hoping he can realize his upside to become a versatile defender. If he realizes this upside, he is a better fit on the defense then Collins was.
the way it looks we were going to lose Collins either way. i don't see us paying a safety big money like other teams in the league.
at this point its not worth arguing. we got peppers who is not a slouch. the DBs in general are upgraded from previous years and there is actual depth.
the way it looks we were going to lose Collins either way. i don't see us paying a safety big money like other teams in the league.
at this point its not worth arguing. we got peppers who is not a slouch. the DBs in general are upgraded from previous years and there is actual depth.
A. Landon Collins replicates something like his 2016 performance in Wash?
OR
B. Jabrill Peppers ever has a season like LC's 2016 season with the Giants?
A. Landon Collins replicates something like his 2016 performance in Wash?
OR
B. Jabrill Peppers ever has a season like LC's 2016 season with the Giants?
I think they are both unlikely, but I will pick A
I also get why people want to instantly compare the two - b/c I think that DG prompted the fan base to jump to the conclusion that Peppers is replacing LC - which I think is unfair.
But the narrative that Collins is/was not a good player is just plain wrong. I get the opinion that he wasn't worth what Washington is willing to pay him - but he's a damn good player and I really wish he wasn't playing in the NFC east b/c I have this sinking feeling that he's going to be really good - like 2016 good again.
the tacking effort on Hunts 50 yard TD at 0:15 is pretty poor.
The angle he takes at 1:15 on the Kelce TD at 1:15 is also really poor.
And I see him throwing a lot of shoulders, something people like to rag on LC for.
Link - ( New Window )
Then Your ilbs and up safety can run free and zone pass defend.
Maybe Carter's an ilb in this view, or even a nominal up safety in a 3-2-6 with 3 "'safeties""
Zone pass D from ilbs as well as safeties and man from corners
I supported Peppers earlier in this thread, but he's not the same against the run as Collins is.
Like a lot of players on the roster this year, with Peppers we are hoping he can realize his upside to become a versatile defender. If he realizes this upside, he is a better fit on the defense then Collins was.
A damning stat is our safety usually leads the team in tackles most years, damning of our front 7, especially years of crap LBs. Hopefully this changes soon.