Have the Giants made up ground on the NFC East George from PA : 5/30/2019 11:24 am

I am one that have been encouraged by the additions, changes and even some of the subtractions that DG and team have done.



I certainly think they are finally going in the right direction. The Giants have done very well in the draft. Some mixed results in FAs, but for the most part holes have been filled, depth has improved (needs more) and talent has increased.



What I do not know is if we made up ground on the NFC East?



The Giants will accomplish very little if they can not beat the Cowboys, Eagles and Redskins. Especially the Eagles and Cowboys who have had the Giants number. They mentally believe they will beat the Giants and the Giants have not done anything to change that belief.



I love the toughness that was added to the OL and DL, and they must show up in dallas week 1...and punch them in the face.



It is good to hear that Dak is negotiating a new deal "at 30 mil per". Although, I do not view him as special, carrying a cheap starting QB is a distinct advanatge. i am glad Foles is gone but they both still were able to make moves, improved spots and I really am not sure, if the Giants have done enough to beat them.



We will know soon enough as that 1st game in Dalllas will tell us, if the Giants are contenders or pretenders.



Thoughts?