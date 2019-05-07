Have the Giants made up ground on the NFC East

I am one that have been encouraged by the additions, changes and even some of the subtractions that DG and team have done.
I certainly think they are finally going in the right direction. The Giants have done very well in the draft. Some mixed results in FAs, but for the most part holes have been filled, depth has improved (needs more) and talent has increased.
What I do not know is if we made up ground on the NFC East?
The Giants will accomplish very little if they can not beat the Cowboys, Eagles and Redskins. Especially the Eagles and Cowboys who have had the Giants number. They mentally believe they will beat the Giants and the Giants have not done anything to change that belief.
I love the toughness that was added to the OL and DL, and they must show up in dallas week 1...and punch them in the face.
It is good to hear that Dak is negotiating a new deal "at 30 mil per". Although, I do not view him as special, carrying a cheap starting QB is a distinct advanatge. i am glad Foles is gone but they both still were able to make moves, improved spots and I really am not sure, if the Giants have done enough to beat them.
We will know soon enough as that 1st game in Dalllas will tell us, if the Giants are contenders or pretenders.
Thoughts?
the position on this team most in need of an upgrade is QB, so if they nailed that pick then they've made up ground. Otherwise the rest of the talent on the team won't make too much of a difference.
Certainly the offensive line seems better and that's a good start given that they're going to go with Eli no matter what happens in the preseason.
Excellent restraint. Usually FINAL judgements on here are made after the first turnover on O in preseason
but it still gives a good idea about who's coming and who's going
As fans, we shouldn't confuse what they will be or can be with what they are right now.
Much like last season I expect the second half of the season to be a lot better. I wouldn't be surprised to see something like 3-5 in the first 8, 6-2 in the second half for a 9-7 season. If they go 4-4 or better in the first half, they could make the playoffs.
I'd say yes, alittle ground has been made up based on our OL and secondary upgrades...I think. I think they counteract the loss of Beckham & Collins.
But, I do not think we are a threat to the Eagles and Cowboys with regard to division supremacy at this point. That should happen in 2020, when we have cap space.
I think Dexter Lawrence will have an impact on the defensive line, I think Snacks as good as he was as a run stopper was not a good scheme fit for Bettchers defense and was the reason he was traded, he said himself he was better as a 2 gapper and not a one gap upfield player, a more athletic/nimble Lawrence will give them more versatility and pass rush potential inside along with the ability to play more snaps than 355 Harrison.
This x100
This. I will add that 2 areas of concern the last 2 years seem to have been improved and are getting some depth in the DB's and OL. DG mentioned needing depth in this league and he seems to be addressing along the lines.
The Cowboys seem ripe for locker room trouble. Lawrence got paid. Dak is about to get paid. Zeke, not sure when. Cooper? Smith and Jones (a suitably named duo for old TV viewers) appear to be odd men out. The pressure is ON for them to win this year and if they don't start out strong, they could falter. The November game should be more telling than the September game.
The Redskins have question marks at QB, WR, OL, secondary. I feel much better about the direction the Giants are going compared to them.
Of course, injuries can change every teams' fortunes in an instant.
I think that we're a year away, but IMO clearly moving in the right direction.
We have a chance to finish second in the division if we play well and can finish games in the fourth quarter.
Eagles
Giants
Cowboys
Redskins
...is how I see it.
...but will the 2019 season reveal we've narrowed the gap with Dallas and Philly?
Not sure?
But I am sure these two teams had significantly better overall rosters than us at the end of 2018?
Time will tell.
In the meantime, I'm just glad the Giants have made progress with their O-line and Secondary. And, of course, having IMO the best running back in the history of the NFL helps as well!
I think the Eagles are weaker at the QB position, not because I think Foles was better, but, that Wentz gets hurt and now they don’t have that experienced QB as the backup. Look at us in 91, if we didn’t have Hostettler as our backup we would’ve been done with Matt Cavanaugh at the helm. I know you can’t set your roster or afford to have two starting caliber QB’s but that’s why I feel the Eagles are weaker at the QB position. JMHO
It's not enough to be "in" all these division games, which we usually are. Gotta win em.
I don't think the Eagles are any weaker. They are a mature team building from strength. They are Win Now and will be tough to beat.
Odd tidbit: Cavanaugh has been OC for WAS for 2 years and was demoted/promoted to Senior Offensive Assistant this year.
It's not enough to be "in" all these division games, which we usually are. Gotta win em.
Absolutely!! We’re playing football not horseshoes or bocce ball.
And this ... waving a white flag?
The Giants are paying the price for trying to take shortcuts in free agency during the 2016 season. After making it to the wild card game that year, they’ve since finished in last place in the division in each of the last two seasons. They have now basically waved the white flag and sold off their stars in hopes of rebuilding through the draft. That’s a noble strategy, but until they start drafting better, this team will continue to spin it’s wheels.
Going 1-5 in the division doesn't cut it.
They are certainly going to be fun to watch and root for this fall - more so than the last two years, in my opinion.
Glad to see many are optimistic. For me, I need to actually see something material on the field first.
Opening the season on the road stinks. First game on the road is always a crapshoot, especially against the division, particularly, Dallas, at Dallas, for their home opener. Ideally we will be gelling by the time we play Washington in Week 4 at home. We do not want to lose this game. Dallas home opener? It’s a game we can make up back at home when the team is ideally heating up and we negate that series. Week 16 at Washington we need to be ahead of them in the standings and own the tiebreaker (which means winning that game in Week 4).
Dallas has a bunch of tough games after Thanksgiving (and they play the Pats the week before). Rams Bears Eagles Redskins. Washington
plays four of their last six against the division, twice against Philly and have a bye in week 4. Philly, then, has a disaster (or a gift), with their last four against the division (twice against us).
If we can neutralize Dallas in Week 9, and handle our business against Washington, then we are facing the Eagles at the best time we can, and they’re the team I think we need to not owe a debt to in December as both we and Washington can get over on them in rapid succession.
We can split Dallas and maybe Philly, but we need to roll the Skins. That would leave us 4-2 in the division and probably in a good place record wise. However, will that be enough to get the Division, or even a wildcard? We shall see.
The 2ndary is the key upgrade to the D and yes their is youth but they do not lack experience ... Janoris, Bethea and Peppers are all vets at this point. Mentally Beal should be ok ... with camp and preseason he should not be as a true rookie ... We had a smart red shirt plan for him! The DL is a nice mix as well ... Golden just needs to regain his form. Carter continue to trend and continue to evolve ... its not like we are starting rookie CBs and safties nor LBs...
Good post. I'd throw the X-man in there too so far as a potential contributor to pass rushing. Small school kid, but he dominated at that level and played just as well vs. VT. He might collect splinters this year aside from STs, or he might be a key 3d down contributor.
Or somewhere in-between, with his reps increasing later in the season. One to watch...
Defense is stronger and deeper in front 7. Jenkins is going to have a big bounce back year as he is probably playing for a new team and contract next year. Secondary has some nice young talent. Lawrence will be in running for DROY.
The Giants are going to be the most physical team in the Division. Most years that is who survives the East.
And this ... waving a white flag?
The Giants are paying the price for trying to take shortcuts in free agency during the 2016 season. After making it to the wild card game that year, they’ve since finished in last place in the division in each of the last two seasons. They have now basically waved the white flag and sold off their stars in hopes of rebuilding through the draft. That’s a noble strategy, but until they start drafting better, this team will continue to spin it’s wheels.
AV stands for approximate value, you can find this on Pro Football Reference. This is where the values come from.
The Redskins' draft could potentially Trump ours, if Haskins > Jones and Sweat > Lawrence, and let's face it, that could happen quite easily! The balance of the Skins draft looks promising too, they nicely let quality picks for positions of need fall to them, IMO.
Then they've added Collins, who might really give them insight into our offense.
yea the ratings look like bullshit, i just used that link to show additions and departures.
C'mon now. recognition of passing routes based on formation & shifts. Prediction of Eli's reads: 1, 2,3rd option. That stuff is valuable. Previously, departed players were able to tip their new teams about all sorts of Giants' offensive info - in the TC years.
Literal understanding of Eli's audibles at the LOS...
hopefully this is one of those years.
The Redskins offense looks like trash, their defense could be pretty good in the front 7, I don't like their secondary. I think the Giants will finish ahead of the Redskins, more concerned with Dallas and Philly, hopefully the upgrade to the offensive line makes a difference in the games versus those two teams.
Then even after you have achieved a “team” that team has to have confidence it can win, and win close games in the fourth quarter. that can only come with real game experience.
And then you need to sacrifice to “Lady Luck” so that she is on your side and limits most importantly injuries, and then bounces the funny shaped football in your direction.
And then ...?
The giants will be better even without one single addition. Not only does that great rookie class gain another year of experience but the entire team gains another year with this coaching staff. 17-18 was a nuclear winter here. 18-19 was more a rebirth. The giants will be better. How much better remains to be seen but from a gaining their sea legs and dust has settled POV it’s night and day here. On paper I don’t even know if they have gotten that much better other than the OL. What they have done is get younger. The veteran wild cards this year are, Golden, Bethea and Peppers. If those guys kick ass the D will surprise people.
I’m not worried about the offense at all. I loved it last year too but it took longer than I expected and now I realize how foolish I was to overlook the lack of continuity especially at OL. They were going to need time to gel. They won’t need that same time in 2019.
the position on this team most in need of an upgrade is QB, so if they nailed that pick then they've made up ground. Otherwise the rest of the talent on the team won't make too much of a difference.
Certainly the offensive line seems better and that's a good start given that they're going to go with Eli no matter what happens in the preseason.
"the position on this team most in need of an upgrade is QB".... This is simply not true. Sorry, you can claim that Eli has seen better days, he has declined, whatever... But Eli was not the main reason we were not winning... this is a false narrative. If anything, his play and leadership were as important as any other factor in the Giants being competitive. There were many other positions that needed an immediate upgrade including the OL (as you mention), DB, DL to close the gap. I do not agree with you that an immediate upgrade at QB is the one factor that would help us Close the gap. Getting Jones experience as we look to the future is a separate discussion.