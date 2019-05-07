Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Have the Giants made up ground on the NFC East

George from PA : 5/30/2019 11:24 am
I am one that have been encouraged by the additions, changes and even some of the subtractions that DG and team have done.

I certainly think they are finally going in the right direction. The Giants have done very well in the draft. Some mixed results in FAs, but for the most part holes have been filled, depth has improved (needs more) and talent has increased.

What I do not know is if we made up ground on the NFC East?

The Giants will accomplish very little if they can not beat the Cowboys, Eagles and Redskins. Especially the Eagles and Cowboys who have had the Giants number. They mentally believe they will beat the Giants and the Giants have not done anything to change that belief.

I love the toughness that was added to the OL and DL, and they must show up in dallas week 1...and punch them in the face.

It is good to hear that Dak is negotiating a new deal "at 30 mil per". Although, I do not view him as special, carrying a cheap starting QB is a distinct advanatge. i am glad Foles is gone but they both still were able to make moves, improved spots and I really am not sure, if the Giants have done enough to beat them.

We will know soon enough as that 1st game in Dalllas will tell us, if the Giants are contenders or pretenders.

Thoughts?
I’ll never judge this team on paper.  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 5/30/2019 11:26 am : link
Wait until week 8. Then I’ll give you an answer.
The other teams made additions and subtractions too.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/30/2019 11:33 am : link
We often fall into the trap of judging the projected Giants against the 2018 nfc east.
I think the talent is unquestionably better  
BillT : 5/30/2019 11:34 am : link
I don't remember a faster/better upgrade in talent in my years as a fan as DG has engineered in the last two. RB, OL, DL, LB, DB. You can't look at these units and not see improved talent compared to 2 years ago. There's is no way to predict how well they will play or really how they compare to our division but we at least have better horses.
if Jones is a player, then sure  
GiantNatty : 5/30/2019 11:35 am : link
but he'll need to be better than Haskins and as good as Prescott and Wentz.

the position on this team most in need of an upgrade is QB, so if they nailed that pick then they've made up ground. Otherwise the rest of the talent on the team won't make too much of a difference.

Certainly the offensive line seems better and that's a good start given that they're going to go with Eli no matter what happens in the preseason.
RE: I’ll never judge this team on paper.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/30/2019 11:46 am : link
In comment 14458542 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
Wait until week 8. Then I’ll give you an answer.


Excellent restraint. Usually FINAL judgements on here are made after the first turnover on O in preseason
heres a god awful cowboys blog link  
Platos : 5/30/2019 11:48 am : link
but it gives a decent break down of additions and subtractions within the division
fk dallas - ( New Window )
i notice now that link says we kepts jamon brown  
Platos : 5/30/2019 11:51 am : link
so the whole article is useless now...

but it still gives a good idea about who's coming and who's going
I'm expecting a slow start this season.  
81_Great_Dane : 5/30/2019 11:51 am : link
They've upgraded the talent but it will be a young, inexperienced roster that hasn't played together. If they go 3-5 or better in the first 8 games, that'll be a good start.

As fans, we shouldn't confuse what they will be or can be with what they are right now.

Much like last season I expect the second half of the season to be a lot better. I wouldn't be surprised to see something like 3-5 in the first 8, 6-2 in the second half for a 9-7 season. If they go 4-4 or better in the first half, they could make the playoffs.
Maybe  
Rong5611 : 5/30/2019 12:01 pm : link
Its tough to say. The Cowboys and Eagles are still way better than us until we prove otherwise. The Redskins are tough to figure out.

I'd say yes, alittle ground has been made up based on our OL and secondary upgrades...I think. I think they counteract the loss of Beckham & Collins.

But, I do not think we are a threat to the Eagles and Cowboys with regard to division supremacy at this point. That should happen in 2020, when we have cap space.
We can't possibly know the answer until actual games are played.  
Klaatu : 5/30/2019 12:03 pm : link
We can speculate...some of us will hope for the best, others will predict the worst...but no one really knows.
I am happy  
TommyWiseau : 5/30/2019 12:16 pm : link
with the direction the team has gone, we rid ourselves of some problems in the locker room. Our Secondary is much improved from the recent years as is our Dline and Oline. What we really need is one of these pass rushers to step it up. We have very good cap flexibility after this year, the arrow is pointing in the right direction with this team.
Hard to compare to the rest of the division but  
BSIMatt : 5/30/2019 12:18 pm : link
When comparing the Giants to themselves a season ago I think the net effect is they have certainly upgraded the talent, the issue is that much of the talented players that look to be upgrades over their 2018 counterparts are very young. That being said the Giants offense runs through Saquon and the line definitely looks to be improved health permitting so I think that’s a huge deal considering the weakness it was a year ago. When you look at the Giants snap count leaders on defense a year ago and see Webb and Riley in the top 4 it’s hard to not see the secondary as a vastly improved unit with Bethea/Beal/Baker as much more talented players than their 2018 counterparts. The nickelback play should be improved so I think the secondary has a chance to help the team tremendously even if you consider Peppers/Collins a push.

I think Dexter Lawrence will have an impact on the defensive line, I think Snacks as good as he was as a run stopper was not a good scheme fit for Bettchers defense and was the reason he was traded, he said himself he was better as a 2 gapper and not a one gap upfield player, a more athletic/nimble Lawrence will give them more versatility and pass rush potential inside along with the ability to play more snaps than 355 Harrison.
355 lb  
BSIMatt : 5/30/2019 12:19 pm : link
Harrison.
RE: I’ll never judge this team on paper.  
Rory : 5/30/2019 12:21 pm : link
In comment 14458542 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
Wait until week 8. Then I’ll give you an answer.


This x100

RE: We can't possibly know the answer until actual games are played.  
Rjanyg : 5/30/2019 12:25 pm : link
In comment 14458569 Klaatu said:
Quote:
We can speculate...some of us will hope for the best, others will predict the worst...but no one really knows.


This. I will add that 2 areas of concern the last 2 years seem to have been improved and are getting some depth in the DB's and OL. DG mentioned needing depth in this league and he seems to be addressing along the lines.
Attacking opposing teams' weaknesses  
RickInCharlotte : 5/30/2019 12:41 pm : link
I don't think the Eagles are any weaker. They are a mature team building from strength. They are Win Now and will be tough to beat.

The Cowboys seem ripe for locker room trouble. Lawrence got paid. Dak is about to get paid. Zeke, not sure when. Cooper? Smith and Jones (a suitably named duo for old TV viewers) appear to be odd men out. The pressure is ON for them to win this year and if they don't start out strong, they could falter. The November game should be more telling than the September game.

The Redskins have question marks at QB, WR, OL, secondary. I feel much better about the direction the Giants are going compared to them.

Of course, injuries can change every teams' fortunes in an instant.
If Golden is an impact player that teams have to scheme around  
yatqb : 5/30/2019 12:48 pm : link
we may have made up ground on the Eagles and Cowboys. But I don't think that we'll be a contender unless we have at least one if not two great pass rushers and another athletic LB on the team. A true #1 receiver would be nice as well. A top RT wouldn't hurt either.

I think that we're a year away, but IMO clearly moving in the right direction.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/30/2019 12:50 pm : link
is a great question.
Yes, we've closed the gap  
Torrag : 5/30/2019 12:51 pm : link
On offense the FO still has too acquire a #1 WR and address some long term O-line upgrades to execute but this is the best group we've assembled in over 5 years. On defense the pass rush still needs more depth of talent as well. I question if we have enough horses there to effect the opponents QB enough. Bethea will need replacing soon and Goodson is a place holder. Overall with the improvements in the secondary and acquiring more interior DL talent and depth this group will be better than last season.

We have a chance to finish second in the division if we play well and can finish games in the fourth quarter.

Eagles
Giants
Cowboys
Redskins

...is how I see it.
Clearly the Giants are making progress...  
M.S. : 5/30/2019 12:55 pm : link

...but will the 2019 season reveal we've narrowed the gap with Dallas and Philly?

Not sure?

But I am sure these two teams had significantly better overall rosters than us at the end of 2018?

Time will tell.

In the meantime, I'm just glad the Giants have made progress with their O-line and Secondary. And, of course, having IMO the best running back in the history of the NFL helps as well!

RE: Attacking opposing teams' weaknesses  
Bleedin Blue : 5/30/2019 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14458604 RickInCharlotte said:
Quote:
I don't think the Eagles are any weaker. They are a mature team building from strength. They are Win Now and will be tough to beat.

The Cowboys seem ripe for locker room trouble. Lawrence got paid. Dak is about to get paid. Zeke, not sure when. Cooper? Smith and Jones (a suitably named duo for old TV viewers) appear to be odd men out. The pressure is ON for them to win this year and if they don't start out strong, they could falter. The November game should be more telling than the September game.

The Redskins have question marks at QB, WR, OL, secondary. I feel much better about the direction the Giants are going compared to them.

Of course, injuries can change every teams' fortunes in an instant.


I think the Eagles are weaker at the QB position, not because I think Foles was better, but, that Wentz gets hurt and now they don’t have that experienced QB as the backup. Look at us in 91, if we didn’t have Hostettler as our backup we would’ve been done with Matt Cavanaugh at the helm. I know you can’t set your roster or afford to have two starting caliber QB’s but that’s why I feel the Eagles are weaker at the QB position. JMHO
No matter how it shakes out  
ryanmkeane : 5/30/2019 12:59 pm : link
it just always appears that the Eagles have our number. Until we start winning more games at a consistent level, that won't change.

It's not enough to be "in" all these division games, which we usually are. Gotta win em.
Forgot to add  
Bleedin Blue : 5/30/2019 1:00 pm : link
That I believe we definitely made improvements to this team defensively and along the offensive line, of course it has to all fall in place, and that’s where I think it may take a little longer.
RE: RE: Attacking opposing teams' weaknesses  
RickInCharlotte : 5/30/2019 1:01 pm : link
In comment 14458629 Bleedin Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 14458604 RickInCharlotte said:


Quote:


I don't think the Eagles are any weaker. They are a mature team building from strength. They are Win Now and will be tough to beat.

The Cowboys seem ripe for locker room trouble. Lawrence got paid. Dak is about to get paid. Zeke, not sure when. Cooper? Smith and Jones (a suitably named duo for old TV viewers) appear to be odd men out. The pressure is ON for them to win this year and if they don't start out strong, they could falter. The November game should be more telling than the September game.

The Redskins have question marks at QB, WR, OL, secondary. I feel much better about the direction the Giants are going compared to them.

Of course, injuries can change every teams' fortunes in an instant.



I think the Eagles are weaker at the QB position, not because I think Foles was better, but, that Wentz gets hurt and now they don’t have that experienced QB as the backup. Look at us in 91, if we didn’t have Hostettler as our backup we would’ve been done with Matt Cavanaugh at the helm. I know you can’t set your roster or afford to have two starting caliber QB’s but that’s why I feel the Eagles are weaker at the QB position. JMHO


Odd tidbit: Cavanaugh has been OC for WAS for 2 years and was demoted/promoted to Senior Offensive Assistant this year.
RE: No matter how it shakes out  
Bleedin Blue : 5/30/2019 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14458631 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
it just always appears that the Eagles have our number. Until we start winning more games at a consistent level, that won't change.

It's not enough to be "in" all these division games, which we usually are. Gotta win em.


Absolutely!! We’re playing football not horseshoes or bocce ball.
so much of this is pure projection  
Greg from LI : 5/30/2019 1:03 pm : link
One thing I've noticed from the happytalk crowd is an assumption that almost all of these rookies/inexperienced young players will meet or exceed expectations. That strikes me as wildly overoptimistic, but we'll see what happens when the season begins. There are some clear upgrades - Zeitler over Brown, Remmers over Wheeler, Bethea over Brown - but there are a LOT of question marks on this roster. A whole lot.
Bethea over Riley, that is  
Greg from LI : 5/30/2019 1:04 pm : link
Must have had CC Brown in my head
That link to a Dallas-centric site ...  
Beezer : 5/30/2019 1:17 pm : link
What do the AV ratings mean? Elliott is rated a 16 ... Barkley a 14. Again, it's a Dallas-centric site.

And this ... waving a white flag?

The Giants are paying the price for trying to take shortcuts in free agency during the 2016 season. After making it to the wild card game that year, they’ve since finished in last place in the division in each of the last two seasons. They have now basically waved the white flag and sold off their stars in hopes of rebuilding through the draft. That’s a noble strategy, but until they start drafting better, this team will continue to spin it’s wheels.
No, not until this team can  
Default : 5/30/2019 1:22 pm : link
pick up a win or two again Dallas and Philly.
Going 1-5 in the division doesn't cut it.
Don't about about other teams  
Thegratefulhead : 5/30/2019 1:25 pm : link
If we can get SB into the second level before he is touched with any kind of frequency we will be a couple wins better. If the secondary can cover and allow more blitzing options we will be a couple of wins better. If Carter, Golden or both get double digit sacks we will be another 1-2 wins better. If it all happens we gain a lot of ground.
I'll say that the NYG  
Dnew15 : 5/30/2019 1:29 pm : link
have made up ground on being a competitive football team. It will take them a few more years to catch up to the likes of the Cowboys and Eagles - especially based on how much those two teams have beaten up on the Giants. The most important piece to them catching up is Daniel Jones and his development.

They are certainly going to be fun to watch and root for this fall - more so than the last two years, in my opinion.
Blogging the boys is actually pretty solid, but the writer crafted  
Zeke's Alibi : 5/30/2019 1:32 pm : link
an article around a bullshit rating system. Eli Apple is a comparable player to Zeitler, Tate, and Peppers. Zeke better than Saquon. Lol k.
I’ve no idea what this team has yet  
UberAlias : 5/30/2019 1:33 pm : link
Much less to contrast that with anyone else.

Glad to see many are optimistic. For me, I need to actually see something material on the field first.
Won’t speculate if we made up ground  
glowrider : 5/30/2019 1:42 pm : link
However, we are done with Dallas Week 9, and both Philly games are at the end of the season, less than 3 weeks apart. Washington is the only team we’ll have at the front and back of the regular season. We also have a late bye in week 11.

Opening the season on the road stinks. First game on the road is always a crapshoot, especially against the division, particularly, Dallas, at Dallas, for their home opener. Ideally we will be gelling by the time we play Washington in Week 4 at home. We do not want to lose this game. Dallas home opener? It’s a game we can make up back at home when the team is ideally heating up and we negate that series. Week 16 at Washington we need to be ahead of them in the standings and own the tiebreaker (which means winning that game in Week 4).

Dallas has a bunch of tough games after Thanksgiving (and they play the Pats the week before). Rams Bears Eagles Redskins. Washington
plays four of their last six against the division, twice against Philly and have a bye in week 4. Philly, then, has a disaster (or a gift), with their last four against the division (twice against us).

If we can neutralize Dallas in Week 9, and handle our business against Washington, then we are facing the Eagles at the best time we can, and they’re the team I think we need to not owe a debt to in December as both we and Washington can get over on them in rapid succession.

We can split Dallas and maybe Philly, but we need to roll the Skins. That would leave us 4-2 in the division and probably in a good place record wise. However, will that be enough to get the Division, or even a wildcard? We shall see.
RE: I'm expecting a slow start this season.  
MotownGIANTS : 5/30/2019 1:49 pm : link
In comment 14458559 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
They've upgraded the talent but it will be a young, inexperienced roster that hasn't played together. If they go 3-5 or better in the first 8 games, that'll be a good start.

As fans, we shouldn't confuse what they will be or can be with what they are right now.

Much like last season I expect the second half of the season to be a lot better. I wouldn't be surprised to see something like 3-5 in the first 8, 6-2 in the second half for a 9-7 season. If they go 4-4 or better in the first half, they could make the playoffs.


The 2ndary is the key upgrade to the D and yes their is youth but they do not lack experience ... Janoris, Bethea and Peppers are all vets at this point. Mentally Beal should be ok ... with camp and preseason he should not be as a true rookie ... We had a smart red shirt plan for him! The DL is a nice mix as well ... Golden just needs to regain his form. Carter continue to trend and continue to evolve ... its not like we are starting rookie CBs and safties nor LBs...
Best NFC East offense  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/30/2019 1:58 pm : link
And best QB, Eli > Wheelchair Wentz
RE: Don't about about other teams  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/30/2019 2:11 pm : link
In comment 14458669 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
If we can get SB into the second level before he is touched with any kind of frequency we will be a couple wins better. If the secondary can cover and allow more blitzing options we will be a couple of wins better. If Carter, Golden or both get double digit sacks we will be another 1-2 wins better. If it all happens we gain a lot of ground.


Good post. I'd throw the X-man in there too so far as a potential contributor to pass rushing. Small school kid, but he dominated at that level and played just as well vs. VT. He might collect splinters this year aside from STs, or he might be a key 3d down contributor.

Or somewhere in-between, with his reps increasing later in the season. One to watch...
Quite a Bit George  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/30/2019 2:23 pm : link
Offense will have strong line. I think Eli surprises many with a very good performance. I don't see why they can't average over 25 ppg with nice balance between run and pass.

Defense is stronger and deeper in front 7. Jenkins is going to have a big bounce back year as he is probably playing for a new team and contract next year. Secondary has some nice young talent. Lawrence will be in running for DROY.


The Giants are going to be the most physical team in the Division. Most years that is who survives the East.




RE: That link to a Dallas-centric site ...  
fanatic II : 5/30/2019 2:23 pm : link
In comment 14458663 Beezer said:
Quote:
What do the AV ratings mean? Elliott is rated a 16 ... Barkley a 14. Again, it's a Dallas-centric site.

And this ... waving a white flag?

The Giants are paying the price for trying to take shortcuts in free agency during the 2016 season. After making it to the wild card game that year, they’ve since finished in last place in the division in each of the last two seasons. They have now basically waved the white flag and sold off their stars in hopes of rebuilding through the draft. That’s a noble strategy, but until they start drafting better, this team will continue to spin it’s wheels.


AV stands for approximate value, you can find this on Pro Football Reference. This is where the values come from.
Its hard to say ...  
Beer Man : 5/30/2019 2:30 pm : link
On paper the team has improved, but so have the others. You can always expect talent drop offs and some surprises (good and bad). It will all be determined on the field.
On paper it looks like we made advances vs the Eagles  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/30/2019 2:47 pm : link
and Cowboys in the draft for sure, although both added OL for "stocking the pipeline" moves I liked...

The Redskins' draft could potentially Trump ours, if Haskins > Jones and Sweat > Lawrence, and let's face it, that could happen quite easily! The balance of the Skins draft looks promising too, they nicely let quality picks for positions of need fall to them, IMO.

Then they've added Collins, who might really give them insight into our offense.
What  
Toth029 : 5/30/2019 3:03 pm : link
Insight? Stop Saquon? They know this.
Is the NFL still investigating Zeke?  
Bill L : 5/30/2019 3:20 pm : link
or has he put the latest thing behind him?
RE: Blogging the boys is actually pretty solid, but the writer crafted  
Platos : 5/30/2019 3:43 pm : link
In comment 14458675 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
an article around a bullshit rating system. Eli Apple is a comparable player to Zeitler, Tate, and Peppers. Zeke better than Saquon. Lol k.


yea the ratings look like bullshit, i just used that link to show additions and departures.
RE: What  
BlueLou'sBack : 5/30/2019 3:57 pm : link
In comment 14458756 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Insight? Stop Saquon? They know this.


C'mon now. recognition of passing routes based on formation & shifts. Prediction of Eli's reads: 1, 2,3rd option. That stuff is valuable. Previously, departed players were able to tip their new teams about all sorts of Giants' offensive info - in the TC years.

Literal understanding of Eli's audibles at the LOS...
Not really  
The_Boss : 5/30/2019 4:32 pm : link
Still think Dallas and Philly are clearly better. The best we can hope for is likely a distant 3rd place finish. That being said, I think a healthy Washington team is better than a healthy NYG team, thus we finish last with 4-6 wins.
philly does this thing  
Platos : 5/30/2019 4:34 pm : link
where they sign a bunch of familiar names and then fall on their faces afterwards.

hopefully this is one of those years.

They Have Made Up Ground in the Secondary  
OntheRoad : 5/30/2019 4:37 pm : link
I don't think any other team has matched that improvement.
Overall - right direction  
idiotsavant : 5/30/2019 4:41 pm : link
It's the sum of it's parts not this vs that player.
RE: Is the NFL still investigating Zeke?  
Beer Man : 5/30/2019 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14458784 Bill L said:
Quote:
or has he put the latest thing behind him?
Still investigating
RE: Not really  
BSIMatt : 5/30/2019 5:51 pm : link
In comment 14458857 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Still think Dallas and Philly are clearly better. The best we can hope for is likely a distant 3rd place finish. That being said, I think a healthy Washington team is better than a healthy NYG team, thus we finish last with 4-6 wins.


The Redskins offense looks like trash, their defense could be pretty good in the front 7, I don't like their secondary. I think the Giants will finish ahead of the Redskins, more concerned with Dallas and Philly, hopefully the upgrade to the offensive line makes a difference in the games versus those two teams.
Have we made up ground?  
NYDCBlue : 5/30/2019 7:00 pm : link
I think so. I think we should be good enough to beat Wash twice. If we do, then we have improved and are no longer the cellar dwellers of the division.
Talent and age improved on Giants. What is needed is does the talent  
plato : 5/30/2019 8:03 pm : link
come together as units and a team. That takes some time and in the new “NFL” with its markedly shortened practices and restrictions of “pad” time, its harder to achieve unit cohesiveness and a sense of “team”. Big coaching job needs to be done here.

Then even after you have achieved a “team” that team has to have confidence it can win, and win close games in the fourth quarter. that can only come with real game experience.

And then you need to sacrifice to “Lady Luck” so that she is on your side and limits most importantly injuries, and then bounces the funny shaped football in your direction.

And then ...?
RE: The other teams made additions and subtractions too.  
djm : 5/30/2019 10:14 pm : link
In comment 14458545 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
We often fall into the trap of judging the projected Giants against the 2018 nfc east.


The giants will be better even without one single addition. Not only does that great rookie class gain another year of experience but the entire team gains another year with this coaching staff. 17-18 was a nuclear winter here. 18-19 was more a rebirth. The giants will be better. How much better remains to be seen but from a gaining their sea legs and dust has settled POV it’s night and day here. On paper I don’t even know if they have gotten that much better other than the OL. What they have done is get younger. The veteran wild cards this year are, Golden, Bethea and Peppers. If those guys kick ass the D will surprise people.

I’m not worried about the offense at all. I loved it last year too but it took longer than I expected and now I realize how foolish I was to overlook the lack of continuity especially at OL. They were going to need time to gel. They won’t need that same time in 2019.
RE: if Jones is a player, then sure  
KingBlue : 7:44 am : link
In comment 14458547 GiantNatty said:
Quote:
but he'll need to be better than Haskins and as good as Prescott and Wentz.

the position on this team most in need of an upgrade is QB, so if they nailed that pick then they've made up ground. Otherwise the rest of the talent on the team won't make too much of a difference.

Certainly the offensive line seems better and that's a good start given that they're going to go with Eli no matter what happens in the preseason.


"the position on this team most in need of an upgrade is QB".... This is simply not true. Sorry, you can claim that Eli has seen better days, he has declined, whatever... But Eli was not the main reason we were not winning... this is a false narrative. If anything, his play and leadership were as important as any other factor in the Giants being competitive. There were many other positions that needed an immediate upgrade including the OL (as you mention), DB, DL to close the gap. I do not agree with you that an immediate upgrade at QB is the one factor that would help us Close the gap. Getting Jones experience as we look to the future is a separate discussion.
