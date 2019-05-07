Jay Glazer on Lawrence Taylor

Who is your favorite player to watch? I’m not asking for who you thought was the greatest or the most dominant or most valuable. Simply, who did Jay Glazer really enjoy seeing on Sundays back in the day? —Aaron R.



Slam dunk, Lawrence Taylor. He’s the best I’ve ever seen. I was fortunate to cover him my first year covering the Giants in 1993. He was different than any athlete in any sport or any person I’ve ever been around my entire life. You could literally get dropped off from Mars and there could be 1000 people in the room, those Martians would know there’s something different about Lawrence Taylor.



After he retired, I was covering the Giants and I called a bunch of ex-coaches and opponents for their greatest LT stories and Dick Vermeil said once they had four different game plans in for Lawrence Taylor and if the first one didn’t work they would go to the second, if the second didn’t work they would go to the third, and so on. He beat all four game plans for sacks.



Lawrence could accomplish whatever the hell he wanted to out there, really off of sheer will. It was incredible. I was a season ticket holder for the Giants growing up and when he got to the line and stood over an offensive lineman you could almost see it, you could feel a sack coming before it happened. He was amazing.