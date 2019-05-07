Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Jay Glazer on Lawrence Taylor

CromartiesKid21 : 10:00 am
Excerpt from Q& A with Glazer from the Athletic, had no idea he is a Giants fan...

Quote:
Who is your favorite player to watch? I’m not asking for who you thought was the greatest or the most dominant or most valuable. Simply, who did Jay Glazer really enjoy seeing on Sundays back in the day? —Aaron R.

Slam dunk, Lawrence Taylor. He’s the best I’ve ever seen. I was fortunate to cover him my first year covering the Giants in 1993. He was different than any athlete in any sport or any person I’ve ever been around my entire life. You could literally get dropped off from Mars and there could be 1000 people in the room, those Martians would know there’s something different about Lawrence Taylor.

After he retired, I was covering the Giants and I called a bunch of ex-coaches and opponents for their greatest LT stories and Dick Vermeil said once they had four different game plans in for Lawrence Taylor and if the first one didn’t work they would go to the second, if the second didn’t work they would go to the third, and so on. He beat all four game plans for sacks.

Lawrence could accomplish whatever the hell he wanted to out there, really off of sheer will. It was incredible. I was a season ticket holder for the Giants growing up and when he got to the line and stood over an offensive lineman you could almost see it, you could feel a sack coming before it happened. He was amazing.
Houston took George Rogers.  
Big Blue '56 : 10:06 am : link
WTF were they thinking?
It’s ALMOST comparable, ALMOST,  
Big Blue '56 : 10:07 am : link
to us taking Tucker Frederickson over either Gale Sayers or Dick Butkus
RE: Houston took George Rogers.  
LauderdaleMatty : 10:17 am : link
In comment 14459354 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
WTF were they thinking?


Wasn’t it New Orleans? Hope ur well Doc
Reggie White  
Capt. Don : 10:18 am : link
is the only guy I would put in his league.
I grew up in the LT Giants era  
Sneakers O'toole : 10:22 am : link
I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.
If LT played today  
RobCrossRiver56 : 10:24 am : link
They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.
RE: I grew up in the LT Giants era  
Greg from LI : 10:25 am : link
In comment 14459371 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.


Same. I would be shocked if we ever see another Giants team like the '86 squad. 1990 was fantastic in so many ways, but for sheer dominance there's never been a Giants team like 1986, at least not in my lifetime.
RE: RE: Houston took George Rogers.  
Rjanyg : 10:30 am : link
In comment 14459366 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 14459354 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


WTF were they thinking?



Wasn’t it New Orleans? Hope ur well Doc


Yes it was New Orleans who drafted Rogers. I believe they drafted Ricky Jackson in round 2 so they got a very good OLB in that draft, just not the best player in NFL history.
RE: RE: Houston took George Rogers.  
Big Blue '56 : 10:30 am : link
In comment 14459354 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14459354 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


WTF were they thinking?



Wasn’t it New Orleans? Hope ur well Doc


Sh*t, of course. Sheesh.
RE: If LT played today  
26.2 : 10:31 am : link
In comment 14459374 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.


I remember a few years ago I listened to an interivew with LT and he said he didn't watch much football at the time. The interviewer told him that horse-collar tackling was now illegal in the NFL. LT couldn't believe it. He said he couldn't play in the NFL with that rule.
The obligatory the Giants  
arniefez : 10:32 am : link
should have had Reggie White too post. George Young overruled Parcells and took Gary Zimmerman who told NYG he would never play for them and fed into the GY players will never tell me what to do ego mess. GY traded Zimmerman and wound up with good players - all on defense but none of them Reggie White.

In fairness to GY at the time the NYG needed OL more than DL and Zimmerman was a HOF player too. But if GY had listened to Parcells no one would have ever heard of the 1980's 49ers...The Giants and Parcells would have won 5 Super Bowls with LT and Reggie White in their prime.
RE: If LT played today  
Greg from LI : 10:32 am : link
In comment 14459374 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.


Meh....people say this kind of thing all the time, but if you watch his highlights, you know what stands out? His tackling form was excellent and his hits were brutal but clean. He didn't cheap shot anyone, didn't lead with his helmet. I don't think he'd get called for too many more penalties these days.

the LT draft was the first draft i ever saw on tv. ESPN or the cable  
plato : 10:35 am : link
company set up tv’s in a Famous -Barr (May Company Dep’t store) near the hospital and I was able to take either the day, but i think it was the afternoon to watch. Almost no one was a giant fan in St. louis but everyone was friendly. (different times) I remember hoping Rogers would go first because there was so much pre draft talk about LT. We of course were drafting second and when Rogers went #1 Young wasted little time in drafting LT.

Met him 3-4 times at Giant road games. he was a friendly guy. I remember seeing LT and Harry Carson walking together down a hotel corridor. It wasn’t just that they were chanting “We bad” but the two of them seemed to fill the whole corridor.

LT was a generational player or greater. i never thought I would ever see another such giant, but there’s a glimmer, SB has that same size, speed, vision to make him that. But it’s a long path.

I miss the great LT throwing Cardinal and other qbs around like rag dolls. i hope he stays safe and healthy.
RE: Houston took George Rogers.  
djm : 10:35 am : link
In comment 14459354 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
WTF were they thinking?


Great move for the saints.
Jay used to be a local reporter or insider if I remember.....  
GiantBlue : 10:35 am : link
I was at a game where he proposed to his wife in the stands and it was shown on the video screens at the old Meadowlands. He has ties to the 80's and 90's Giants before he went national and I do believe he was a Giants fan.

He may still be.
RE: If LT played today  
djm : 10:36 am : link
In comment 14459374 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.


No they wouldn’t. LT was awesome, relentless, talented and most of all, he played a clean game.
Hes making the point of how  
Sneakers O'toole : 10:48 am : link
much more restricted defensive players are today, he's right.

Taylor was not a dirty player, but the game has changed. Not in a good way.
As LT was leaving UNC...  
bw in dc : 10:49 am : link
in '81 Michael Jordan was entering UNC about five months later to join the Carolina basketball team.

So it's pretty amazing to me that the two greatest athletes I have ever seen went to the same college and basically one succeeded the other...
LT was saint like figure on the field  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:50 am : link
Never dirty, which is a miraculous dichotomy considering his ferocity is the #1 thing his coaches and teammates mention about him. In fact I place him in a category higher than saints, as most saints didnt get mauled by 300 lb lineman for 3 hours.
Watching him chsse down running backs  
Sneakers O'toole : 10:52 am : link
was always a thing of beauty. The play would get run to the opposite side and he'd chase it down
RE: RE: If LT played today  
speedywheels : 10:53 am : link
In comment 14459386 Greg from LI said:
Quote:



Meh....people say this kind of thing all the time, but if you watch his highlights, you know what stands out? His tackling form was excellent and his hits were brutal but clean. He didn't cheap shot anyone, didn't lead with his helmet. I don't think he'd get called for too many more penalties these days.


It's not so much the tackling as much as it would be the taunting penalties he would get flagged for. And he doesn't impress me as a guy would be able to stop from doing that
The two things he'd have to clean up  
Sneakers O'toole : 10:56 am : link
on the field in todays game would be horsecollar tackles and throwing qbs to the ground.

He did tackle with good form.
Everything was spot on except for 1993  
WideRight : 11:03 am : link

He was half the player in '93 than he was at his peak. Still awesome, of course, that was just Jay injecting himself into the story
I don't remember too many horsecollars  
Greg from LI : 11:04 am : link
I do remember him flinging players to the ground by their jerseys, but not by inside their shoulder pads.

Whatever. He'd dominate in any era.
RE: Everything was spot on except for 1993  
Greg from LI : 11:05 am : link
In comment 14459419 WideRight said:
Quote:

He was half the player in '93 than he was at his peak. Still awesome, of course, that was just Jay injecting himself into the story


Honestly, his decline started in 1990. I can remember an announcer saying that year something like "Lawrence Taylor is still a great player, but now he kind of picks his spots" He wasn't the all out, every play monster in the '90s that he was in the '80s
George Rogers made a few AllPros and Allstars  
90.Cal : 11:10 am : link
Great as LT is it's not quite like the Blazers drafting Sam Bowie.
RE: RE: If LT played today  
Mr. Bungle : 11:11 am : link
In comment 14459386 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14459374 RobCrossRiver56 said:


Quote:


They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.



Meh....people say this kind of thing all the time, but if you watch his highlights, you know what stands out? His tackling form was excellent and his hits were brutal but clean. He didn't cheap shot anyone, didn't lead with his helmet. I don't think he'd get called for too many more penalties these days.

A fair point (and not wrong), but the past two NFL seasons in particular have seen some absolutely RIDICULOUS penalties called against pass rushers. Ask Clay Matthews, T.J. Watt, and Michael Bennett, for example.

LT got to the QB so often, it just seems plausible to think that it would drive up the frequency of calls against him in this ridiculous "wrap the QB in bubble wrap" style of officiating today.
Nothing like him either before....  
Emlen'sGremlins : 11:15 am : link
....or since.
RE: RE: If LT played today  
Beezer : 11:19 am : link
In comment 14459392 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14459374 RobCrossRiver56 said:


Quote:


They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.



No they wouldn’t. LT was awesome, relentless, talented and most of all, he played a clean game.


Was thinking the same. Maybe a few penalties simply because of just how ferociously he hit people. But other than the horse-collars, which he wouldn't do, his highlights are really clean. Just ... damn. The hits.
Greatest Defensive player of all time . It's not even close !  
Bluesbreaker : 11:23 am : link
He changed the game period .
Yes he would garner suspensions from his hits in todays
game . He could take over games and what was crazy
when they put him on kick or punt or coverage he was a
Demon One game never forget down in Philly watching him
chase down Randal Cunningham he got pissed about something
and walked toward the Philly bench and it was like parting the Red sea nobody stepped forward . The game ended in overtime with a toast Patterson pick six what a blast I had a few Eagles fans even gave me a high five on
a Taylor sack the one guy said he is an animal .
If I could figure out how to scan some photos and
post them on here have some pretty good ones I wasn't
very good with the old 355 mm but I got a few good shots
I am sure there are plenty of closet LT fans ..
Never be another that is for sure .
RE: Jay used to be a local reporter or insider if I remember.....  
BIG FRED 1973 : 11:30 am : link
In comment 14459391 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
I was at a game where he proposed to his wife in the stands and it was shown on the video screens at the old Meadowlands. He has ties to the 80's and 90's Giants before he went national and I do believe he was a Giants fan.

He may still be.
That was in 1998 vs Ravens in pre season it happened right next to my seats lol
RE: As LT was leaving UNC...  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 14459401 bw in dc said:
Quote:
in '81 Michael Jordan was entering UNC about five months later to join the Carolina basketball team.

So it's pretty amazing to me that the two greatest athletes I have ever seen went to the same college and basically one succeeded the other...


They also had Mia Hamm there as well. The best female soccer player to date.
Ron Jaworski was sacked by LT more than any other QB...  
Klaatu : 1:22 pm : link
And he said that LT never hit him with a cheap shot.
I think it was Jaws  
Bubba : 1:27 pm : link
who went to Buddy Ryan and said trying to block this guy with a running back is not working, duh. Ryan was an old school coach who used to say the RB's job was to pick up the blitz. Bill Walsh was the first coach to commit a lineman to blocking LT and started that trend.
RE: I think it was Jaws  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 14459612 Bubba said:
Quote:
who went to Buddy Ryan and said trying to block this guy with a running back is not working, duh. Ryan was an old school coach who used to say the RB's job was to pick up the blitz. Bill Walsh was the first coach to commit a lineman to blocking LT and started that trend.


Pretty sure it was Gibbs that created double tight formation to handle the LT problem.
yes, Gibbs pioneered the two TE formation for LT  
Greg from LI : 1:58 pm : link
Vermeil was the Eagles coach Jaworski told to put a tackle on LT, before their 1981 wild card game, after LT battered him in the regular season. Which he did, putting former Pro Bowl tackle Stan Walters on LT....who proceeded to beat Stan Walters like a rented mule.
Capt. Don.....Reggie White could have been a Giant  
George from PA : 2:07 pm : link
The Giants chose Zimmerman over White and Zimmerman ended up with the Viking anyway.

Just imagine....White and LT
RE: RE: I grew up in the LT Giants era  
FStubbs : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 14459376 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14459371 Sneakers O'toole said:


Quote:


I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.



Same. I would be shocked if we ever see another Giants team like the '86 squad. 1990 was fantastic in so many ways, but for sheer dominance there's never been a Giants team like 1986, at least not in my lifetime.


Sadly ... the first 12 games of 2008 were on that level IMO. That was the only time I can remember outside of 1986 that the Giants took the field and you knew the other team was getting smashed - and they knew it.

What could've been.
RE: RE: If LT played today  
Matt M. : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 14459386 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14459374 RobCrossRiver56 said:


Quote:


They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.



Meh....people say this kind of thing all the time, but if you watch his highlights, you know what stands out? His tackling form was excellent and his hits were brutal but clean. He didn't cheap shot anyone, didn't lead with his helmet. I don't think he'd get called for too many more penalties these days.
I honestly don't think so. His hits looked ferocious and vicious, but they are pretty clean. You don't see much to the head, much late, etc. He actually was a textbook tackler when the angle presented itself. When it didn't, his hands and upper body were so strong that he could just grab you and toss you.
RE: Reggie White  
Matt M. : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 14459367 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
is the only guy I would put in his league.
There is not a single player from my lifetime I would put in his league.
RE: I grew up in the LT Giants era  
Nolan64 : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 14459371 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.

Same here. I firmly believe if he had played today, he'd still be as dominant. Football being the ultimate team sport, we know there were other studs with LT on Def, but remove him from the equation and we don't establish the legacy
RE: RE: I grew up in the LT Giants era  
Hammer : 3:38 pm : link
In comment 14459376 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14459371 Sneakers O'toole said:


Quote:


I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.



Same. I would be shocked if we ever see another Giants team like the '86 squad. 1990 was fantastic in so many ways, but for sheer dominance there's never been a Giants team like 1986, at least not in my lifetime.


I would say that the 2008 Giants, for first 12 games of the year, was the best Giants team I have ever seen.
RE: RE: Houston took George Rogers.  
short lease : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14459366 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 14459354 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


WTF were they thinking?



Wasn’t it New Orleans? Hope ur well Doc


It was definitely the Saints. They already had a formidable group of linebackers and they had no running game. Lucky that combo of factors lined up and left LT for us.
Giants already had 2 Pro Bowl LB's, I wanted Rodgers!!!  
x meadowlander : 4:13 pm : link
Shows how smart I am!

My favorite LT plays were where he would bull-rush the left tackle, then go over a blocking back like he wasn't even there.

What was most amazing was how FAST it would happen. LT's sacks weren't slow-developing. Most explosive player I ever saw.

I still watch his highlight reels. Always entertaining.
RE: RE: RE: I grew up in the LT Giants era  
x meadowlander : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 14459801 Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14459376 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14459371 Sneakers O'toole said:


Quote:


I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.



Same. I would be shocked if we ever see another Giants team like the '86 squad. 1990 was fantastic in so many ways, but for sheer dominance there's never been a Giants team like 1986, at least not in my lifetime.



I would say that the 2008 Giants, for first 12 games of the year, was the best Giants team I have ever seen.
The first 3 months of the 2008 season, the Giants were the best team in football, hands-down.

First 3 months of the 86' season, Giants won most of their games but were not world-beaters, eeking out a few of those wins.

But Good God, the last month of that amazing 86' season and into the playoffs, they absolutely were the greatest modern-era Giant team there has ever been, on paper and on the field, running up fat scores and destroying great 49er and Redskin teams.

Just unstoppable.
49-3 is a game that will always stick out to me  
Greg from LI : 4:33 pm : link
Yeah, the 1986 Niners weren't on a par with their other '80s teams, but still - 49-3???? It was still Joe Montana, still the two-time champion (at the time) Niners, and the Giants utterly humiliated them. Beat them the way Alabama beats up on I-AA teams. Absolutely NO ONE expected to see that.
RE: RE: RE: I grew up in the LT Giants era  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5:43 pm : link
In comment 14459801 Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14459376 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14459371 Sneakers O'toole said:


Quote:


I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.



Same. I would be shocked if we ever see another Giants team like the '86 squad. 1990 was fantastic in so many ways, but for sheer dominance there's never been a Giants team like 1986, at least not in my lifetime.



I would say that the 2008 Giants, for first 12 games of the year, was the best Giants team I have ever seen.

That offense was anot efficient methodical well oiled machine, only time I felt that way about a Giants offense.
Jay graduated Manalapan HS & wrestled there.  
TheMick7 : 6:00 pm : link
He also worked on early Giant weekly newspapers. I remember going to Bound Brook,NJ where their offices were & Jay was there bundling the papers together.He attended MHS before I started teaching there but we have many people from the school in common. He & Strahan are best buds!
RE: If LT played today  
Torn Tendon : 6:19 pm : link
In comment 14459374 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.


He'd probably never made the HoF if he played today. He'd have gotten kicked out of the league for his off the field stuff. Still he's my favorite.

I would roll my eyes when people called Beckham a cancer for his off the field stuff. Beckham was a boyscout compared to LT.
