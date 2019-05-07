Jay Glazer on Lawrence Taylor

|
|Who is your favorite player to watch? I’m not asking for who you thought was the greatest or the most dominant or most valuable. Simply, who did Jay Glazer really enjoy seeing on Sundays back in the day? —Aaron R.
Slam dunk, Lawrence Taylor. He’s the best I’ve ever seen. I was fortunate to cover him my first year covering the Giants in 1993. He was different than any athlete in any sport or any person I’ve ever been around my entire life. You could literally get dropped off from Mars and there could be 1000 people in the room, those Martians would know there’s something different about Lawrence Taylor.
After he retired, I was covering the Giants and I called a bunch of ex-coaches and opponents for their greatest LT stories and Dick Vermeil said once they had four different game plans in for Lawrence Taylor and if the first one didn’t work they would go to the second, if the second didn’t work they would go to the third, and so on. He beat all four game plans for sacks.
Lawrence could accomplish whatever the hell he wanted to out there, really off of sheer will. It was incredible. I was a season ticket holder for the Giants growing up and when he got to the line and stood over an offensive lineman you could almost see it, you could feel a sack coming before it happened. He was amazing.
Wasn’t it New Orleans? Hope ur well Doc
WTF were they thinking?
Yes it was New Orleans who drafted Rogers. I believe they drafted Ricky Jackson in round 2 so they got a very good OLB in that draft, just not the best player in NFL history.
WTF were they thinking?
Sh*t, of course. Sheesh.
I remember a few years ago I listened to an interivew with LT and he said he didn't watch much football at the time. The interviewer told him that horse-collar tackling was now illegal in the NFL. LT couldn't believe it. He said he couldn't play in the NFL with that rule.
In fairness to GY at the time the NYG needed OL more than DL and Zimmerman was a HOF player too. But if GY had listened to Parcells no one would have ever heard of the 1980's 49ers...The Giants and Parcells would have won 5 Super Bowls with LT and Reggie White in their prime.
Meh....people say this kind of thing all the time, but if you watch his highlights, you know what stands out? His tackling form was excellent and his hits were brutal but clean. He didn't cheap shot anyone, didn't lead with his helmet. I don't think he'd get called for too many more penalties these days.
Met him 3-4 times at Giant road games. he was a friendly guy. I remember seeing LT and Harry Carson walking together down a hotel corridor. It wasn’t just that they were chanting “We bad” but the two of them seemed to fill the whole corridor.
LT was a generational player or greater. i never thought I would ever see another such giant, but there’s a glimmer, SB has that same size, speed, vision to make him that. But it’s a long path.
I miss the great LT throwing Cardinal and other qbs around like rag dolls. i hope he stays safe and healthy.
Great move for the saints.
He may still be.
No they wouldn’t. LT was awesome, relentless, talented and most of all, he played a clean game.
Taylor was not a dirty player, but the game has changed. Not in a good way.
So it's pretty amazing to me that the two greatest athletes I have ever seen went to the same college and basically one succeeded the other...
It's not so much the tackling as much as it would be the taunting penalties he would get flagged for. And he doesn't impress me as a guy would be able to stop from doing that
He did tackle with good form.
He was half the player in '93 than he was at his peak. Still awesome, of course, that was just Jay injecting himself into the story
Whatever. He'd dominate in any era.
Honestly, his decline started in 1990. I can remember an announcer saying that year something like "Lawrence Taylor is still a great player, but now he kind of picks his spots" He wasn't the all out, every play monster in the '90s that he was in the '80s
They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.
A fair point (and not wrong), but the past two NFL seasons in particular have seen some absolutely RIDICULOUS penalties called against pass rushers. Ask Clay Matthews, T.J. Watt, and Michael Bennett, for example.
LT got to the QB so often, it just seems plausible to think that it would drive up the frequency of calls against him in this ridiculous "wrap the QB in bubble wrap" style of officiating today.
They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.
Was thinking the same. Maybe a few penalties simply because of just how ferociously he hit people. But other than the horse-collars, which he wouldn't do, his highlights are really clean. Just ... damn. The hits.
Yes he would garner suspensions from his hits in todays
game . He could take over games and what was crazy
when they put him on kick or punt or coverage he was a
Demon One game never forget down in Philly watching him
chase down Randal Cunningham he got pissed about something
and walked toward the Philly bench and it was like parting the Red sea nobody stepped forward . The game ended in overtime with a toast Patterson pick six what a blast I had a few Eagles fans even gave me a high five on
a Taylor sack the one guy said he is an animal .
If I could figure out how to scan some photos and
post them on here have some pretty good ones I wasn't
very good with the old 355 mm but I got a few good shots
I am sure there are plenty of closet LT fans ..
Never be another that is for sure .
So it's pretty amazing to me that the two greatest athletes I have ever seen went to the same college and basically one succeeded the other...
They also had Mia Hamm there as well. The best female soccer player to date.
Pretty sure it was Gibbs that created double tight formation to handle the LT problem.
Just imagine....White and LT
I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.
Sadly ... the first 12 games of 2008 were on that level IMO. That was the only time I can remember outside of 1986 that the Giants took the field and you knew the other team was getting smashed - and they knew it.
What could've been.
They would call penalties on half his plays and feloniesfor what he did to opposing quarterbacks.
Same here. I firmly believe if he had played today, he'd still be as dominant. Football being the ultimate team sport, we know there were other studs with LT on Def, but remove him from the equation and we don't establish the legacy
I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.
I would say that the 2008 Giants, for first 12 games of the year, was the best Giants team I have ever seen.
WTF were they thinking?
Wasn’t it New Orleans? Hope ur well Doc
It was definitely the Saints. They already had a formidable group of linebackers and they had no running game. Lucky that combo of factors lined up and left LT for us.
My favorite LT plays were where he would bull-rush the left tackle, then go over a blocking back like he wasn't even there.
What was most amazing was how FAST it would happen. LT's sacks weren't slow-developing. Most explosive player I ever saw.
I still watch his highlight reels. Always entertaining.
In comment 14459371 Sneakers O'toole said:
I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.
I would say that the 2008 Giants, for first 12 games of the year, was the best Giants team I have ever seen.
First 3 months of the 86' season, Giants won most of their games but were not world-beaters, eeking out a few of those wins.
But Good God, the last month of that amazing 86' season and into the playoffs, they absolutely were the greatest modern-era Giant team there has ever been, on paper and on the field, running up fat scores and destroying great 49er and Redskin teams.
Just unstoppable.
In comment 14459371 Sneakers O'toole said:
I consider myself very lucky as a fan for that.
I would say that the 2008 Giants, for first 12 games of the year, was the best Giants team I have ever seen.
That offense was anot efficient methodical well oiled machine, only time I felt that way about a Giants offense.
He'd probably never made the HoF if he played today. He'd have gotten kicked out of the league for his off the field stuff. Still he's my favorite.
I would roll my eyes when people called Beckham a cancer for his off the field stuff. Beckham was a boyscout compared to LT.