The Giants 2019 Offense: Improves? Gets Worse? or No Change? gidiefor : Mod : 6/2/2019 2:54 pm : 6/2/2019 2:54 pm

Don't Know? Want to Se? State your case and tell us why:



The Giants Offense is going to be different this year -- No OBJ, No Jamon Brown on the O line. One could argue that losing OBJ alone is an earth shattering move



Assuming the personnel stays (or, in Remmers case, gets) healthy the Offensive line will probably be Left to Right: [b]Solder, Hernandez, Halapio, Zeitler, Remmers -- Wheeler, Pulley and two others will be backups

Under Center will once again be QB Eli Manning , with RB Saquon Barkley , WRs Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate , TE Evan Engram and FB Elijaa Penny , RB Rod Smith will be the Short yardage Back, Gallman and/or Perkins will spell Barkley, Rhett Ellison and Scott Simonson are the extra TEs, Latimer , {b]R. Shepard[/b], Fowler , and Coleman are the extra WRs with fifth round draft pick Slayton probably set to replace one of them and Coleman doubling as the return man.



HC Pat Shurmur's Offense is predicated on play action, so there must be a convincing running game which the Giants featured for the first time in a long time in the second half of 2018. Multiple, quick slants, outs, crossing routes are pressed for quick strikes against coverage (whether man or zone) which has to respect the run game. Often, three WRs will be on the field, but the FBs, TEs and RBs are all expected to catch the ball so every player besides the Oline and QB are possible targets (5]. On passing plays five [5] potential Receivers will be placed in position, and expected, to make Yards After the Catch.



New this year is: G Kevin Zeitler , RT Mike Remmers , WR Golden Tate , RB Rod Smith , and speedster WR Darius Slaton , and lurking in the background First Round draft pick QB Daniel Jones , who is not expected to play this year, but if the nay sayers are right, and Manning can not get this Offense moving, or injuries deplete the offense, who knows what may happen.







