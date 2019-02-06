The Giants 2019 Offense: Improves? Gets Worse? or No Change?

Don't Know? Want to Se? State your case and tell us why:
The Giants Offense is going to be different this year -- No OBJ, No Jamon Brown on the O line. One could argue that losing OBJ alone is an earth shattering move
Assuming the personnel stays (or, in Remmers case, gets) healthy the Offensive line will probably be Left to Right: [b]Solder, Hernandez, Halapio, Zeitler, Remmers -- Wheeler, Pulley and two others will be backups
Under Center will once again be QB Eli Manning, with RB Saquon Barkley, WRs Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate, TE Evan Engram and FB Elijaa Penny, RB Rod Smith will be the Short yardage Back, Gallman and/or Perkins will spell Barkley, Rhett Ellison and Scott Simonson are the extra TEs, Latimer, {b]R. Shepard[/b], Fowler, and Coleman are the extra WRs with fifth round draft pick Slayton probably set to replace one of them and Coleman doubling as the return man.
HC Pat Shurmur's Offense is predicated on play action, so there must be a convincing running game which the Giants featured for the first time in a long time in the second half of 2018. Multiple, quick slants, outs, crossing routes are pressed for quick strikes against coverage (whether man or zone) which has to respect the run game. Often, three WRs will be on the field, but the FBs, TEs and RBs are all expected to catch the ball so every player besides the Oline and QB are possible targets (5]. On passing plays five [5] potential Receivers will be placed in position, and expected, to make Yards After the Catch.
New this year is: G Kevin Zeitler, RT Mike Remmers, WR Golden Tate, RB Rod Smith, and speedster WR Darius Slaton, and lurking in the background First Round draft pick QB Daniel Jones, who is not expected to play this year, but if the nay sayers are right, and Manning can not get this Offense moving, or injuries deplete the offense, who knows what may happen.
Knock-on-wood, I think this year's may be better in my view. What I hope to see is more consistency being able to sustain drives, scoring in the red zone and limiting turnovers. If the Giants can improve in those areas, I think they might have a pretty fair offense.
Barkley has a year of experience.
On the other hand, you are missing the HOF receiver. And really don't have a WR who can really stretch the field. Maybe Engram can do some of theat from the TE role, and maybe Coleman or Slater can pick that up, but all those are long shots. So while the blocking may be better, there mat be a need to block more defenders.
Why are you saying we are missing HOF receiver
If you are talking about Odell then your crazy
He’s missed 40 games so far in his career and what constitutes him being a HOF player
My apologies if you were talking about someone else
OBJ missed a ton of time last year and one can argue that the offense suffered, either way, the offense should show what they did during the last 4 games.
Add a better OL and throw in Tate.
If Eli is sat, then we will need to live through Daniel growing pains
The additions along the OL and comfort level in year 2 of the scheme should produce just as many points, if not more, despite the loss of OBJ.
I'd like to think the O-Line has improved, but until we see Solder and Remmers out there facing real competition and not getting hosed...and until we see who wins the battle at Center...and until we see who the backups are, there's really no way to tell.
We know what we have with Barkley, but but the other RB spots are up for grabs, and that includes Penny at FB.
Prior to the draft, one of the asshats mentioned that the Giants were trying to trade Engram. For the life of me, I don't understand why? I don't care if he's not a strong inline blocker, he's the prototypical "move" TE, and the Giants would be fools not to get him the ball early and often. As for the other TE's, your guess is as good as mine as to which ones the Giants will keep. Ellison is the incumbent, but he's going to be pushed this summer. Just have to see how things shake out.
Ditto for WR's, where Shepard and Tate are the presumptive starters. But after those two there's nothing but a whole lot of question marks. There are nine guys who'll be fighting for four or five spots. No doubt special teams play will be a major factor in deciding who gets those spots, but until we know who does, we really don't know how strong that unit will be.
And then there's QB. What does Eli have left in his tank? If it isn't much, will Daniel Jones be ready to take the reins? Probably the biggest questions of all.
So whoever at center plus Zeitler and Remmers and a second year Hernandez is not going to be better than Brown, Wheeler and a rookie Hernandez. If it’s too soon to tell that then there is really nothing you could ever know.
Quote:
So whoever at center plus Zeitler and Remmers and a second year Hernandez is not going to be better than Brown, Wheeler and a rookie Hernandez. If it’s too soon to tell that then there is really nothing you could ever know.
I want to see a healthy starting five acting as a cohesive unit facing live ammunition, not names on a sheet of paper plus wishful thinking.
If the team stays healthy and if the OL gels, I would expect O to improve in scoring points.
Eli needs to play better.
Quote:
Quote:
So whoever at center plus Zeitler and Remmers and a second year Hernandez is not going to be better than Brown, Wheeler and a rookie Hernandez. If it’s too soon to tell that then there is really nothing you could ever know.
I want to see a healthy starting five acting as a cohesive unit facing live ammunition, not names on a sheet of paper plus wishful thinking.
Heath is the same for every team and all anyone now has is a bunch of names on a sheet of paper.
Quote:
So whoever at center plus Zeitler and Remmers and a second year Hernandez is not going to be better than Brown, Wheeler and a rookie Hernandez. If it’s too soon to tell that then there is really nothing you could ever know.
I want to see a healthy starting five acting as a cohesive unit facing live ammunition, not names on a sheet of paper plus wishful thinking.
Heath is the same for every team and all anyone now has is a bunch of names on a sheet of paper.
"Health is the same for every team." Yeah, so? What does that even mean in the context of has our O-Line improved? Our O-Line, not any other team's.
"All anyone now has is a bunch of names on a sheet of paper." Again...yeah, so? We're not discussing "anyone," we're discussing the Giants, and, as I said, names on a sheet of paper and wishful thinking do not an improved O-Line make.
You can make all the assumptions you want about the O-Line's improvement. I'm not going to assume anything. I want to see it first.
Quote:
Quote:
You can make all the assumptions you want about the O-Line's improvement. I'm not going to assume anything. I want to see it first.
Better players make a better a OL and we have better players and that’s not an assumption or even very close.
The OL has more experience. The left side has a year playing together and the right side will be experienced pros who should mesh well. Both starting guards have a great shot at being pro bowlers. The only question mark is Halapio, and they are very high on him.
They definitely have the RBs to get that part of the game going better, too, including arguable the best RB in the league and a real FB who actually belongs in the NFL.
As for the receivers, yes Beckham is a unique and supremely talented receiver, but they seemed to do fine without him late last year. They have added Golden Tate who is a very under-appreciated and very capable receiver, and unlike when he went to Philly, he will have the whole off-season, camp, and exhibition games to learn the playbook. Plus you can tell that he is very motivated, too. Also consider that there is some real speed to take the top off the defense if Coleman and/or Slayton show enough to play a lot. At TE, EE is a fairly unique talent who needs to be utilized more, and there are some decent more conventional TEs to supplement him.
And for the first time in many years, there is real depth, with talented guys fighting for jobs all over the offense. Guard is the only position with shallow depth.
So I think it comes down to two factors. One is obviously injuries. If they stay relatively healthy, they should be a lot better than recent seasons. The second is play design and play calling to maximize the diverse talents on the field.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
You can make all the assumptions you want about the O-Line's improvement. I'm not going to assume anything. I want to see it first.
Better players make a better a OL and we have better players and that’s not an assumption or even very close.
Remmers hasn't played RT since 2017, and he's coming off back surgery. Solder just has surgery on his ankle. Both are still on the shelf.
Who's playing Center, the guy who had all of two starts last year, or the guy who took his place and sucked?
Yeah, Zeitler is an upgrade from Brown. That's one guy.
A good O-Line depends on cohesiveness, five guys playing as one unit. We don't have that right now. When we do, I'll make my assumptions. Until then, I'll remain skeptical.
Oh wait, the NFL has changed for the 10,000th time and we are an ancient thinking organization living in the past and catering to an over the hill QB. Although Big ben, the magnificent Rivers, the never gets old Brady are perfectly fine and those teams are in no hurry to do anything at QB.
The entire thing about the media is to stir up the pot, knowledge of the game is no longer a priority, bullshit and making noise is. Beckham was a fucking bum until he became a Cleveland Brown. There are even Giant fans that listen and buy into this bullshit too.
I’m not saying Tate is in Beckham’s league but he’s going to bring many of the same drive sustaining yac like talents to this offense. We aren’t going from a hero to a zero at wr.
The offense needs to dominate the line of scrimmage. Pieces are in place to do so but first it has to happen. Training camp will be huge. Talk to me in September but I don’t think we need many IFs this season for this offense to win.
So here is another try to rebuild our right side. I hope its better. If it is our offense is better.
The OL isn’t finished yet but it’s a far cry from the national punch line it was from 2013-2018. It’s legit now. Ironically enough the one position that really needs an infusion of young talent is in fact the OL. That should come next April.
Teams are gonna cover Engram with a cornerback? So who's gonna cover Tate and Shepard?
I really can't imagine teams will use a base nickle D with 3 CBs and 5 DBs vs the Giants on 1st and second downs; if they do, Eli will be checking down into running plays and screens or swing passes all day long, and Barkley will average almost 200 yards from scrimmage weekly.
I can't imagine Shurmur and Eli making the same mistakes Marv Levy and Jim Kelly made in the SB 30 years ago versus Belichick's and the Giants base nickle defense.
The expected improvement in the OL and Barkley's experience should lead to an improved ball control offense and TOP.
That means a reduction in point producing opportunities for the opposition.
Should Rojas maintain his high-level pk than I suspect we will see more competitive closely played games.
I don't think it can be concluded that our record will improve based on the above but I think it is fair to make the rebuttable conclusion that we will be more competitive than past seasons.
That will keep me watching which I had started to re-consider.
1) We did fine without OBJ; 2) Eli will have more time; 3) Our running game should improve with our improved OL; 4) We may have even some plays at the goal line that take advantage of Jones's running abilities.
But have to believe it can’t be worst than last year s 4 min offense
If we had Macadoo, and our WRs were decimated with injuries, you can rest assure we would see the 3 WR set all year.
The additions along the OL and comfort level in year 2 of the scheme should produce just as many points, if not more, despite the loss of OBJ.
It's going to be hard to live up to that space aged Super Nintendo Tecmo Bowl offense.
Remmers is a question mark. He’s better then Wheeler, but how much better we don’t know. The Vikings didn’t exactly have this amazing line going into and out of last season and I know he was playing out of position, but there is a reason Remmers isn’t there right now. Add that injury in and it’s just one big wait and see.
And slightly better is because lack of OBJ (or any other credible downfield threat) and another year on aging immobile Eli computes to like 9 defenders eyeing Saquon everywhere he goes.
Going to be a shitload of guys hanging around the LOS and/or flowing to it....
The expected improvement in the OL and Barkley's experience should lead to an improved ball control offense and TOP.
That means a reduction in point producing opportunities for the opposition.
Should Rojas maintain his high-level pk than I suspect we will see more competitive closely played games.
I don't think it can be concluded that our record will improve based on the above but I think it is fair to make the rebuttable conclusion that we will be more competitive than past seasons.
That will keep me watching which I had started to re-consider.
I'm glad you made that observation. I had planned to add something similar, but then got onto other things.
Football is a highly synergistic game where one part invariably affects another. And the Giants have invested heavily in the defense both in the draft and free agency. Of course, that doesn't theoretically guarantee an improved defense, but considering all the pieces that have been put in place, it's reasonable to assume it will be.
While it could be argued that last year the defense lost more games than the offense, it's more than just points scored against. A defense that doesn't require the offense to usually play from behind, offers better field position, and can increase the offense's time of possession must have a positive effect on the offense. If it can add more take-aways too, that may be the cherry on top.
- despite Barkley the Giants had a very bad running team, the Giants failed to rush as team for 100 yards 8 times and were 1-7 in those games.
- the Giants will have 3/5 of the line playing together for the first time, and Solder, Remmers, and Halopio are coming off surgery. All indications they will be healthy come September, but will they be held back in camp, pre-season, and impact continuity
- Engram had a really stretch, and was even getting some of the designed plays Beckham typically ran, I expect him to be more of a focal point
- Zeier is a really fine pass blocker, among the best, Manning should be much cleaner, and hopefully those comedy plays on stunts are a thing of the past
First of all -- and this is getting very little play above -- Kevin Zeitler is not just an improvement to the Offensive line -- he's a leader and you can see the Oline guys getting closer and closer as a unit. THis guy eats sleeps and breathes being on the Oline and it is infecting the entire offensive line unit.
Second -- With no Eric Flowers in the locker room this summer - there is no polarization going on --- Flowers never got the team thing and didn't work at being part of the unit -- he was aloof and lazy -- that energy killer is gone.
Third -- Golden Tate is a Shurmur kind of player -- he adds what Shurmur craves a guy that can take the ball from short yardage and eat yards after the catch -- that's the Shurmur game.
Fourth -- Zeitler adds a power force into the second level along with Hernandez -- with two of them on the line the Giants are playing more and more power football -- let the other team put 8 in the box -- these two guys with Barkley running behind them -- can make a defense pay for 8 in the box.
Fifth -- all three TEs, Engram, Ellison and Simonson are weapons with Engram emerging late in the season last year -- the Giants may have two candidates in the wings in Conrad and Dungy that could possibly improve the unit
Sixth -- Eli hasn't had an Oline like this in some time -- Solder, Hernandez, Pulley/Pio, with Zeitler are an improvement -- they will make Remmers/Wheeler better
Seventh-- the first 12 games of last year were all about getting OBJ reps and playing the run off the pass -- now it is all about play action - using the run to set up the pass --- this is an inside out reversal of strategy and is going to be much more effective. This is also more of Shurmur's game. OBJ for all his talent was an energy muncher -- another energy muncher is gone.
Eighth -- Shurmur's Offenses have always improved in the second year -- if you evaluate the stats of all 4 teams he's led (besides the Giants) Rams, Cleveland, Eagles, Vikings the Offense improved in the second year
This all adds up to the Offense improving in my view -- and if they eat clock time -- it will also keep the defense fresher though out the game.
Anyway - this is the plan in my view.
I'm totally psyched for the season..... Go Giants!!!
ChaaaPoW!!!
Engram has thrived in games without Odell (2017-18) and there’s no reason to think he won’t this year
Evan Engram is absurdly athletic. Like, on par or superior to a lot of #1 WRs in terms of athletic ability. I think he’s going to break out big time and serve as the centerpiece of this passing game.
E.Engram - ( New Window )
with an improved OL this year I think we'll start scoring like a normal team.
so definitely improved, way improved.
And I thought Klaatu was a bit more optimistic than he apparently is.
But as good as our running game might be, it will be nullified if an opponent jumps out to a big lead and forces the Giants to play catch-up. We won't be able to catch up just by running the ball, so we will be forced to pass and probably go 3 and out a lot.
My conclusion: If our D can keep the game close, our running game has a good chance of being successful. But if we are behind 23-7 at half-time, we are cooked. You can go out to the parking lot, eat your remaining burgers and hot dogs, and go home.
I'm not putting it all on the shoulders of the D. The O is still a work in progress. Fumbles and interceptions are not unusual with new offensive players. Turnovers can wreck a game even faster than an inept Defense.
Specific stats, with few exceptions, are meaningless.
Win more games...period.
If the D is so much improved and the O stats are "less than 2019," but the team is 10-6...I would suggest that the O is better.
I’m not sold. I think we’ll see inconsistent play from the OL which means an inconsistent offense game to game.
And I thought Klaatu was a bit more optimistic than he apparently is.
It's not about optimism or pessimism - it's about prudence. It's about taking a look at our offensive personnel on June 2 without any sugarcoating and concluding that it's too early to tell if the offense is going to be better in 2019 than it was in 2018. It's about avoiding the tendency to overvalue any individual player or unit at this stage of the game, and waiting until we have an actual team before making a definitive assessment.
I’m not sold. I think we’ll see inconsistent play from the OL which means an inconsistent offense game to game.
My expectation is the offensive line will be around the league average. Last year, the Giants had a bottom 5 offensive line. Average would be a massive improvement. This line doesn't need to be an elite unit for the Giants offense to get better, it just needs to be decent.
Quote:
If the OL lives up to the BBI hype machine the offense should be good.
I’m not sold. I think we’ll see inconsistent play from the OL which means an inconsistent offense game to game.
My expectation is the offensive line will be around the league average. Last year, the Giants had a bottom 5 offensive line. Average would be a massive improvement. This line doesn't need to be an elite unit for the Giants offense to get better, it just needs to be decent.
If Halapio/Pulley suck and Remmers sucks/gets hurt, I don’t see this OL being much better than last year.
Zeitler is an upgrade but some around here act like we traded for Larry Allen. All of the pieces have to work, not 3 out of 5.
Quote:
Quote:
If the OL lives up to the BBI hype machine the offense should be good.
I’m not sold. I think we’ll see inconsistent play from the OL which means an inconsistent offense game to game.
My expectation is the offensive line will be around the league average. Last year, the Giants had a bottom 5 offensive line. Average would be a massive improvement. This line doesn't need to be an elite unit for the Giants offense to get better, it just needs to be decent.
If Halapio/Pulley suck and Remmers sucks/gets hurt, I don’t see this OL being much better than last year.
Zeitler is an upgrade but some around here act like we traded for Larry Allen. All of the pieces have to work, not 3 out of 5.
In the first two games, Halapio looked decent, potentially an average starting C.
Agreed, Remmers is the big question mark. I am guessing he's a low-level starting caliber RT. Zeitler is an elite pass blocker and a decent run blocker.
Contrasting that to last year, Wheeler was probably the worst starting tackle in the NFL, and Pulley and Brown were not starting caliber players either.
This is not a great offensive line. However, it's an offensive line that is filled with players who could be starters on other teams. That is a MASSIVE improvement from other years.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
If the OL lives up to the BBI hype machine the offense should be good.
I’m not sold. I think we’ll see inconsistent play from the OL which means an inconsistent offense game to game.
My expectation is the offensive line will be around the league average. Last year, the Giants had a bottom 5 offensive line. Average would be a massive improvement. This line doesn't need to be an elite unit for the Giants offense to get better, it just needs to be decent.
If Halapio/Pulley suck and Remmers sucks/gets hurt, I don’t see this OL being much better than last year.
Zeitler is an upgrade but some around here act like we traded for Larry Allen. All of the pieces have to work, not 3 out of 5.
In the first two games, Halapio looked decent, potentially an average starting C.
Agreed, Remmers is the big question mark. I am guessing he's a low-level starting caliber RT. Zeitler is an elite pass blocker and a decent run blocker.
Contrasting that to last year, Wheeler was probably the worst starting tackle in the NFL, and Pulley and Brown were not starting caliber players either.
This is not a great offensive line. However, it's an offensive line that is filled with players who could be starters on other teams. That is a MASSIVE improvement from other years.
I'm pretty sure Cincinnati's RT is worse than Wheeler by a good margin.
with an improved OL this year I think we'll start scoring like a normal team.
so definitely improved, way improved.
This is missed ... OBJ is a superior talent but for whatever reasons we could not utilize him properly or just could not mesh CONSISTENTLY ... Eli being in a situation where whoever gets open gets the ball seems to work best even with less individual talent ...
Quote:
i'm not worried about losing OBJ. we didn't have him to end the season last year and the offense finally came on. and OBJ was part of the team that couldn't score 30 points for a LONG time. enough already.
with an improved OL this year I think we'll start scoring like a normal team.
so definitely improved, way improved.
This is missed ... OBJ is a superior talent but for whatever reasons we could not utilize him properly or just could not mesh CONSISTENTLY ... Eli being in a situation where whoever gets open gets the ball seems to work best even with less individual talent ...
Most QBs have 2secs to throw the ball, there doesnt exist give it to whos open
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
If the OL lives up to the BBI hype machine the offense should be good.
I’m not sold. I think we’ll see inconsistent play from the OL which means an inconsistent offense game to game.
My expectation is the offensive line will be around the league average. Last year, the Giants had a bottom 5 offensive line. Average would be a massive improvement. This line doesn't need to be an elite unit for the Giants offense to get better, it just needs to be decent.
If Halapio/Pulley suck and Remmers sucks/gets hurt, I don’t see this OL being much better than last year.
Zeitler is an upgrade but some around here act like we traded for Larry Allen. All of the pieces have to work, not 3 out of 5.
In the first two games, Halapio looked decent, potentially an average starting C.
Agreed, Remmers is the big question mark. I am guessing he's a low-level starting caliber RT. Zeitler is an elite pass blocker and a decent run blocker.
Contrasting that to last year, Wheeler was probably the worst starting tackle in the NFL, and Pulley and Brown were not starting caliber players either.
This is not a great offensive line. However, it's an offensive line that is filled with players who could be starters on other teams. That is a MASSIVE improvement from other years.
We’ll see.
Like I said, if the OL has a solid year this offense should be good. They have enough weapons to be potent if the protection holds up and they create some lanes for Barkley.