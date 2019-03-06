'Goodell wants shorter Preseason'...  

shorter pre season won't give some players a chance to show off their skills. IMHO that all leads to poorer product on the field.
I would think it would do 2 things.
1) Extend summer training camps so you can see said players a few times. I'm sure they would have scrimages of some sort mixed in.
2) It would force teams to play their real players for those 2 games and work out the rust. The first 2 games are a joke anyway, barely any of the starters are out there, and the 4th game is usually just a bunch a fluff as is.
The early season quality of play saw decline with the new limitations on practices. The coaches put a lot more credence in practices than they do the games. The games are basically for show and to appease the owners.
But it will never happen due to loss of revenue by not playing an exhibition game in a a huge stadium. But I bet more is accomplished in terms of training, match sharpness, and overall readiness with that kind of setup rather than an organized exhibition game.
is to take the current 20 game slate (4 pre/16 regular) and make it 2 preseason and 18 regular.
Start the season a week later and give everyone an additional BYE week.
With these changes the Super Bowl would be pushed back to Presidents day weekend which is a win for everyone.
My add on to this would be no Thursday night except for Thanksgiving.
If I am the union I agree to this under the following conditions, a few of which were mentioned by you.
An extra bye week
Eliminate Thursday games with the exception of Thanks giving (those teams get a bye week the Sunday before)
Increase the cap by 13% above the normal increase
Increase the roster size to 60 with an active roster of 51.
Replace two pre-season games with two joint practices.
To having 4 preseason games. If we only have 2, then the priority is to get the team ready for the season and not see what we have on the team.
So many players make team's off of how they perform in the preseason. Victor Cruz, rich seubert and I can go on and on. Plus the off season is bad enough that there is limited contact so you can't even totally evaluate the front 7 on defense or the offensive linemen.
It's funny that people are clamoring that Daniel Jones needs to play and show what he can do and the sooner the better (I am not of that opinion), but he would get very little to no game action with just 2 preseason games.
Many might disagree, but I like the 4th preseason game because I want to see how some of these young players perform that might be depth on our team.
is to take the current 20 game slate (4 pre/16 regular) and make it 2 preseason and 18 regular.
Start the season a week later and give everyone an additional BYE week.
With these changes the Super Bowl would be pushed back to Presidents day weekend which is a win for everyone.
My add on to this would be no Thursday night except for Thanksgiving.
If I am the union I agree to this under the following conditions, a few of which were mentioned by you.
An extra bye week
Eliminate Thursday games with the exception of Thanks giving (those teams get a bye week the Sunday before)
Increase the cap by 13% above the normal increase
Increase the roster size to 60 with an active roster of 51.
Replace two pre-season games with two joint practices.
is to take the current 20 game slate (4 pre/16 regular) and make it 2 preseason and 18 regular.
Start the season a week later and give everyone an additional BYE week.
With these changes the Super Bowl would be pushed back to Presidents day weekend which is a win for everyone.
My add on to this would be no Thursday night except for Thanksgiving.
If I am the union I agree to this under the following conditions, a few of which were mentioned by you.
An extra bye week
Eliminate Thursday games with the exception of Thanks giving (those teams get a bye week the Sunday before)
Increase the cap by 13% above the normal increase
Increase the roster size to 60 with an active roster of 51.
Replace two pre-season games with two joint practices.
They would add the second bye week to be incorporated with the Thursday night game. Gives the team ample time to get prepared, and the product on Thursday night games would be better.
Thursday night games are here to stay sadly.
So many players make team's off of how they perform in the preseason. Victor Cruz, rich seubert and I can go on and on. Plus the off season is bad enough that there is limited contact so you can't even totally evaluate the front 7 on defense or the offensive linemen.
Those players make the team based on their practices. It's why you can point to player after player who shine in scrub time and get cut.
Most coaches will use the preseason games for two main goals:
1) See if the smaller school guys, UDFA's or unproven players can impress in a game after impressing in practice
2) Working on cohesion with certain position groups.
So many players make team's off of how they perform in the preseason. Victor Cruz, rich seubert and I can go on and on. Plus the off season is bad enough that there is limited contact so you can't even totally evaluate the front 7 on defense or the offensive linemen.
Those players make the team based on their practices. It's why you can point to player after player who shine in scrub time and get cut.
Most coaches will use the preseason games for two main goals:
1) See if the smaller school guys, UDFA's or unproven players can impress in a game after impressing in practice
2) Working on cohesion with certain position groups.
While true that coaches evaluate more in practice than some of these games. The rest of the league evaluates other rosters based on games.
The first month of the season is already a clusterfuck.
I just think people are having selective memory on the reasons why. Now the NFL is reliant on the passing game and there isn't anything as sloppy looking as a spectator sport as a passing game out of sync in football. Back before this became a pass happy league teams where just as sloppy, it is just a lot less noticeable when teams were trying to establish the run first. College suffers from the same issues and they hit a ton more in preseason.
but it isn't the deployment of players in preseason causing it. There's a much bigger emphasis on joint practices and scrimmages. This is an excerpt that sums up a lot of the coach's takes. It was from last year, but it is valid still
Quote:
Coaches don’t get paid to win in the preseason. They get paid to win in the regular season. It’s difficult to win those regular season games if players are hurt in games that don’t matter. So coaches are using this really creative way to make sure their important players don’t suffer an injury. They simply aren’t playing them . . . at all.
Derek Carr has something like two total drives in the preseason. Mitch Trubisky has thrown 18 passes in three preseason games. The Packers sat out their entire starting offense last night. Todd Gurley and Jared Goff haven’t even put on pads this preseason.
This isn’t a Rob Gronkowski situation. This isn’t a Tyler Eifert situation. It’s not like all these players are injury prone. They’re extremely important to the success of the team, but they don’t have a history of injuries where they need to be sitting out every preseason game.
It’s great because coaches can use the excuse that they’d rather see players who are on the bubble. They know Aaron Rodgers is making the team, but what about the swing tackle they need? It gives the guys fighting for their jobs a chance to show something on film. Let’s be honest, that’s not why this is happening.
There are two major reason why this is happening. First, players hate the preseason. They despise it. They want to play where they get paid. Preseason is free money for the owners. So coaches can earn some goodwill by not playing stars and starters. Second, coaches are seeing more than enough of their players in practice — especially with the proliferation of joint scrimmages — so there’s no reason to risk getting one of their important players hurt. One prominent coach has said that in over ten years leading a team, he's made roster decisions based on preseason less than a handful of times. It is time to limit this charade for all involved.
I will add to an earlier post a third thing coaches use preseason for - to run situational plays. To see how a goalline offense or two minute drill look.
If that were really at the front of their concerns, the NFL would institute a way where players who fit into the category of 'depth' or 'developmental' talent would have more time to work with their coaches.
But there isn't any money in a developmental league so it doesn't exist.
an ulterior motive - more leverage in the next CBA negotiation:
Quote:
I support
this, but I question his angle.
don't trust that this proposal, which stands to lose money for the owners, doesn't have ulterior motives.
There is expected to be an impasse after the 2020 season in getting a new CBA in place. Deferring two games of preseason is likely to be a concession that would have some other way of giving owners more money.
an ulterior motive - more leverage in the next CBA negotiation:
Quote:
I support
this, but I question his angle.
don't trust that this proposal, which stands to lose money for the owners, doesn't have ulterior motives.
There is expected to be an impasse after the 2020 season in getting a new CBA in place. Deferring two games of preseason is likely to be a concession that would have some other way of giving owners more money.
That and the recent news of the league willing to support marijuana as pain treatment. It's all business tactics.
an ulterior motive - more leverage in the next CBA negotiation:
Quote:
I support
this, but I question his angle.
don't trust that this proposal, which stands to lose money for the owners, doesn't have ulterior motives.
There is expected to be an impasse after the 2020 season in getting a new CBA in place. Deferring two games of preseason is likely to be a concession that would have some other way of giving owners more money.
Makes sense, the owners don't have much, NFL players have the worst deal in pro-sports but also have the largest rosters exponentially.
The owners can shorten the pre-season, back off on marijuana (medical) and what? you know they're not going to adjust the revenue split if they're not forced to.
I wonder what kind of impact shortening the pre-season will have on the on-field product. Some people claim the limits on numbers of mandatory practices, etc. has had an impact. I think sure, get rid of the games, but is shortening the PS going to help on-field? Don't know.
16 games, 18 games, 2 pre season games, 4 pre season games doesn't matter. The rosters needs to be increased to 60 with 51 to 53 dressed on game day. No practice squads. That way some depth can be developed for each team and players can play less plays each week. The game is too big and too fast for so few players at this point.
16 games, 18 games, 2 pre season games, 4 pre season games doesn't matter. The rosters needs to be increased to 60 with 51 to 53 dressed on game day. No practice squads. That way some depth can be developed for each team and players can play less plays each week. The game is too big and too fast for so few players at this point.
where will that money come from?
would players, as a union, want more rostered players vs PS players? PS Players make shit.
16 games, 18 games, 2 pre season games, 4 pre season games doesn't matter. The rosters needs to be increased to 60 with 51 to 53 dressed on game day. No practice squads. That way some depth can be developed for each team and players can play less plays each week. The game is too big and too fast for so few players at this point.
This. Otherwise cutting back on pre-season just will impact young players. I would go bigger with rosters than 60.
the college teams look more like pros than the pros do today.
Yeah it is easy to look like pros when the competitive imbalance is so high. There is usually one or two highly ranked teams that play in the first two weeks of the season and the excitement comes from the high stakes, not the quality of play.
They really need to expand the roster size, with the specialization of
football they could make the product much better just by increasing the rosters. I hate that most the teams by the end of the season will be giving someone significant time that didn't even start the season on the roster.
Awful idea given the last CBA decimated practice time. The games in September are already godawful quality as it is. As far as the 'average fans' desires you're referencing some of the dumbest people on the planet.
Season ticket holders would love to have pre-season shortened in the hopes of either saving some coin or substituting what Goodell really wants. An eighteen game regular season with full TV rights contributing to his coffers.
2-3 seems to be the sweet spot.
They don't even look like professuinal teams until October anymore.
The quality of the product on the field has never been lower in my lifetime,
I think what's more directly related to that is the restrictions on contact in practices and the number of total practices.
The early season quality of play saw decline with the new limitations on practices. The coaches put a lot more credence in practices than they do the games. The games are basically for show and to appease the owners.
Oh I'm well aware, but you don't need four games to evaluate the back half of the roster.
So many players make team's off of how they perform in the preseason. Victor Cruz, rich seubert and I can go on and on. Plus the off season is bad enough that there is limited contact so you can't even totally evaluate the front 7 on defense or the offensive linemen.
It's funny that people are clamoring that Daniel Jones needs to play and show what he can do and the sooner the better (I am not of that opinion), but he would get very little to no game action with just 2 preseason games.
Many might disagree, but I like the 4th preseason game because I want to see how some of these young players perform that might be depth on our team.
Those players make the team based on their practices. It's why you can point to player after player who shine in scrub time and get cut.
Most coaches will use the preseason games for two main goals:
1) See if the smaller school guys, UDFA's or unproven players can impress in a game after impressing in practice
2) Working on cohesion with certain position groups.
(1) In order to get your vets ready, your young players will suffer. They already can't practice much at camp and now you want to cut away their best chance to develop and/or get noticed.
(2) The first two regular-season games will likely be as messy as a preseason game now.
Our starters basically play in 2 games as it is now. Half of the second game and 3/4 of the 3rd. starters basically sit the first and last game. I'm sure other teams are similar.
I can't remember a first and second game of the season where the Giants didn't look rusty.
That and the circus he made out of player discipline. I'll throw a party the day he's gone.
Ding Ding Ding. This is where he is headed with this move.
Can you though? I think of cruz as a pretty big exception.
Before it was shifting two preseason game to the regular season.
Now, it is simply eliminating two preseason games.
That's not something to bitch about.
I agree except it seems more than likely that it would mean 2 more regular season games or a no go for the owners.
Derek Carr has something like two total drives in the preseason. Mitch Trubisky has thrown 18 passes in three preseason games. The Packers sat out their entire starting offense last night. Todd Gurley and Jared Goff haven’t even put on pads this preseason.
This isn’t a Rob Gronkowski situation. This isn’t a Tyler Eifert situation. It’s not like all these players are injury prone. They’re extremely important to the success of the team, but they don’t have a history of injuries where they need to be sitting out every preseason game.
It’s great because coaches can use the excuse that they’d rather see players who are on the bubble. They know Aaron Rodgers is making the team, but what about the swing tackle they need? It gives the guys fighting for their jobs a chance to show something on film. Let’s be honest, that’s not why this is happening.
There are two major reason why this is happening. First, players hate the preseason. They despise it. They want to play where they get paid. Preseason is free money for the owners. So coaches can earn some goodwill by not playing stars and starters. Second, coaches are seeing more than enough of their players in practice — especially with the proliferation of joint scrimmages — so there’s no reason to risk getting one of their important players hurt. One prominent coach has said that in over ten years leading a team, he's made roster decisions based on preseason less than a handful of times. It is time to limit this charade for all involved.
I will add to an earlier post a third thing coaches use preseason for - to run situational plays. To see how a goalline offense or two minute drill look.
That and the circus he made out of player discipline. I'll throw a party the day he's gone.
IF they turned the preseason games into more training camp, and competitive scrimmages, there really isn't a difference. They just aren't forcing people to watch terrible football.
don't trust that this proposal, which stands to lose money for the owners, doesn't have ulterior motives.
If that were really at the front of their concerns, the NFL would institute a way where players who fit into the category of 'depth' or 'developmental' talent would have more time to work with their coaches.
But there isn't any money in a developmental league so it doesn't exist.
this, but I question his angle.
don't trust that this proposal, which stands to lose money for the owners, doesn't have ulterior motives.
There is expected to be an impasse after the 2020 season in getting a new CBA in place. Deferring two games of preseason is likely to be a concession that would have some other way of giving owners more money.
I agree with Fatman on this.
we've already seen how sloppy weeks 1-4 are in the nfl with the limited practice time.
where will that money come from?
would players, as a union, want more rostered players vs PS players? PS Players make shit.
This. Otherwise cutting back on pre-season just will impact young players. I would go bigger with rosters than 60.
Not into hosting NFC Championship games I see.
This. Getting it all at once was a problem so he's taking it in two stages.
...six pre-season games.
Yeah it is easy to look like pros when the competitive imbalance is so high. There is usually one or two highly ranked teams that play in the first two weeks of the season and the excitement comes from the high stakes, not the quality of play.
Season ticket holders would love to have pre-season shortened in the hopes of either saving some coin or substituting what Goodell really wants. An eighteen game regular season with full TV rights contributing to his coffers.
