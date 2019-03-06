Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Goodell wants shorter Preseason

BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/3/2019 1:17 pm
Something I think the average NFL fan can agree upon.
Roger Goodell still wants four-game NFL preseason shortened - ( New Window )
Training camps are shorter and contact is limited, to have a  
SterlingArcher : 6/3/2019 1:20 pm : link
shorter pre season won't give some players a chance to show off their skills. IMHO that all leads to poorer product on the field.
Goodell is just a mouthpiece of the owners  
Scyber : 6/3/2019 1:23 pm : link
The owners want a shorter preseason and more regular season games. It would mean more full stadiums for an extra game and more money in the next TV contract negotiations.
RE: Training camps are shorter and contact is limited, to have a  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/3/2019 1:23 pm : link
In comment 14461639 SterlingArcher said:
Quote:
shorter pre season won't give some players a chance to show off their skills. IMHO that all leads to poorer product on the field.


I would think it would do 2 things.

1) Extend summer training camps so you can see said players a few times. I'm sure they would have scrimages of some sort mixed in.

2) It would force teams to play their real players for those 2 games and work out the rust. The first 2 games are a joke anyway, barely any of the starters are out there, and the 4th game is usually just a bunch a fluff as is.

Less fluff more substance.
And I want Goodell gone  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 1:25 pm : link
we all want things.
The best idea I've heard  
Chris684 : 6/3/2019 1:33 pm : link
is to take the current 20 game slate (4 pre/16 regular) and make it 2 preseason and 18 regular.

Start the season a week later and give everyone an additional BYE week.

With these changes the Super Bowl would be pushed back to Presidents day weekend which is a win for everyone.

My add on to this would be no Thursday night except for Thanksgiving.
With free agency,  
HoustonGiant : 6/3/2019 1:34 pm : link
collective bargaining, limited contact, it's hard to build chemistry.

Now you want more games and less preseason?!
This is a different..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/3/2019 1:35 pm : link
stance than the one he had previously.

Before it was shifting two preseason game to the regular season.

Now, it is simply eliminating two preseason games.

That's not something to bitch about.
RE: This is a different..  
Danny Kanell : 6/3/2019 1:38 pm : link
In comment 14461680 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
stance than the one he had previously.

Before it was shifting two preseason game to the regular season.

Now, it is simply eliminating two preseason games.

That's not something to bitch about.


+1
I think anyone would have a hard time justifying  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/3/2019 1:38 pm : link
The need for 4 preseason games.

2-3 seems to be the sweet spot.
As fans  
Mattman : 6/3/2019 1:39 pm : link
shouldn't we want more football at a higher quality?
The preseason games are important.  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 1:42 pm : link
The reduced amount of real football work in the offseason has already effected the quality of the game.

They don't even look like professuinal teams until October anymore.

The quality of the product on the field has never been lower in my lifetime,
If you noticed lots of the younger coaches barely play their starters  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/3/2019 1:42 pm : link
in preseason anymore. It seems to becoming common wisdom that the preseason does very little to prepare your team to win week 1.
I guess I'm not buying this  
ZogZerg : 6/3/2019 1:42 pm : link
Owners still want 18 game regular season. I think he is just setting things up for that.
Can't type  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 1:43 pm : link
professional, ugh.
Zeke  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 1:43 pm : link
Teams are a lot more than starters
RE: As fans  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/3/2019 1:43 pm : link
In comment 14461689 Mattman said:
Quote:
shouldn't we want more football at a higher quality?


I think what's more directly related to that is the restrictions on contact in practices and the number of total practices.
TTH..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/3/2019 1:45 pm : link
is correct.

The early season quality of play saw decline with the new limitations on practices. The coaches put a lot more credence in practices than they do the games. The games are basically for show and to appease the owners.
RE: Zeke  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/3/2019 1:48 pm : link
In comment 14461702 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
Teams are a lot more than starters


Oh I'm well aware, but you don't need four games to evaluate the back half of the roster.
Honestly the dual team practice/scrimmage model is the way to go  
moespree : 6/3/2019 1:49 pm : link
But it will never happen due to loss of revenue by not playing an exhibition game in a a huge stadium. But I bet more is accomplished in terms of training, match sharpness, and overall readiness with that kind of setup rather than an organized exhibition game.
RE: The best idea I've heard  
Capt. Don : 6/3/2019 1:50 pm : link
In comment 14461676 Chris684 said:
Quote:
is to take the current 20 game slate (4 pre/16 regular) and make it 2 preseason and 18 regular.

Start the season a week later and give everyone an additional BYE week.

With these changes the Super Bowl would be pushed back to Presidents day weekend which is a win for everyone.

My add on to this would be no Thursday night except for Thanksgiving.


If I am the union I agree to this under the following conditions, a few of which were mentioned by you.

An extra bye week
Eliminate Thursday games with the exception of Thanks giving (those teams get a bye week the Sunday before)
Increase the cap by 13% above the normal increase
Increase the roster size to 60 with an active roster of 51.
Replace two pre-season games with two joint practices.
I think there is a benefit  
TrueBlue56 : 6/3/2019 1:50 pm : link
To having 4 preseason games. If we only have 2, then the priority is to get the team ready for the season and not see what we have on the team.

So many players make team's off of how they perform in the preseason. Victor Cruz, rich seubert and I can go on and on. Plus the off season is bad enough that there is limited contact so you can't even totally evaluate the front 7 on defense or the offensive linemen.

It's funny that people are clamoring that Daniel Jones needs to play and show what he can do and the sooner the better (I am not of that opinion), but he would get very little to no game action with just 2 preseason games.

Many might disagree, but I like the 4th preseason game because I want to see how some of these young players perform that might be depth on our team.
So many injuries  
bluepepper : 6/3/2019 1:53 pm : link
as it is. An 18 game season and it may turn into team with least injuries wins the Super Bowl.
RE: RE: The best idea I've heard  
Chris684 : 6/3/2019 1:53 pm : link
In comment 14461715 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 14461676 Chris684 said:


Quote:


is to take the current 20 game slate (4 pre/16 regular) and make it 2 preseason and 18 regular.

Start the season a week later and give everyone an additional BYE week.

With these changes the Super Bowl would be pushed back to Presidents day weekend which is a win for everyone.

My add on to this would be no Thursday night except for Thanksgiving.



If I am the union I agree to this under the following conditions, a few of which were mentioned by you.

An extra bye week
Eliminate Thursday games with the exception of Thanks giving (those teams get a bye week the Sunday before)
Increase the cap by 13% above the normal increase
Increase the roster size to 60 with an active roster of 51.
Replace two pre-season games with two joint practices.


Capt. Don, even better.

The idea is a no-brainer.
RE: RE: The best idea I've heard  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/3/2019 1:54 pm : link
In comment 14461715 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 14461676 Chris684 said:


Quote:


is to take the current 20 game slate (4 pre/16 regular) and make it 2 preseason and 18 regular.

Start the season a week later and give everyone an additional BYE week.

With these changes the Super Bowl would be pushed back to Presidents day weekend which is a win for everyone.

My add on to this would be no Thursday night except for Thanksgiving.



If I am the union I agree to this under the following conditions, a few of which were mentioned by you.

An extra bye week
Eliminate Thursday games with the exception of Thanks giving (those teams get a bye week the Sunday before)
Increase the cap by 13% above the normal increase
Increase the roster size to 60 with an active roster of 51.
Replace two pre-season games with two joint practices.


They would add the second bye week to be incorporated with the Thursday night game. Gives the team ample time to get prepared, and the product on Thursday night games would be better.

Thursday night games are here to stay sadly.
But if..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/3/2019 1:55 pm : link
you talk to the coaches, this isn't really true:

Quote:
So many players make team's off of how they perform in the preseason. Victor Cruz, rich seubert and I can go on and on. Plus the off season is bad enough that there is limited contact so you can't even totally evaluate the front 7 on defense or the offensive linemen.


Those players make the team based on their practices. It's why you can point to player after player who shine in scrub time and get cut.

Most coaches will use the preseason games for two main goals:
1) See if the smaller school guys, UDFA's or unproven players can impress in a game after impressing in practice
2) Working on cohesion with certain position groups.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/3/2019 1:56 pm : link
It sounds great, but the reality is:

(1) In order to get your vets ready, your young players will suffer. They already can't practice much at camp and now you want to cut away their best chance to develop and/or get noticed.

(2) The first two regular-season games will likely be as messy as a preseason game now.
RE: But if..  
Capt. Don : 6/3/2019 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14461729 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
you talk to the coaches, this isn't really true:



Quote:


So many players make team's off of how they perform in the preseason. Victor Cruz, rich seubert and I can go on and on. Plus the off season is bad enough that there is limited contact so you can't even totally evaluate the front 7 on defense or the offensive linemen.



Those players make the team based on their practices. It's why you can point to player after player who shine in scrub time and get cut.

Most coaches will use the preseason games for two main goals:
1) See if the smaller school guys, UDFA's or unproven players can impress in a game after impressing in practice
2) Working on cohesion with certain position groups.


While true that coaches evaluate more in practice than some of these games. The rest of the league evaluates other rosters based on games.
There are things that can only be done  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 1:58 pm : link
in pads, and the lack of time in pads allowed makes these games more important, not less.
no matter what he does  
I Love Clams Casino : 6/3/2019 1:59 pm : link
people will still hate him for it
RE: ...  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/3/2019 2:00 pm : link
In comment 14461733 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It sounds great, but the reality is:

(1) In order to get your vets ready, your young players will suffer. They already can't practice much at camp and now you want to cut away their best chance to develop and/or get noticed.

(2) The first two regular-season games will likely be as messy as a preseason game now.


Our starters basically play in 2 games as it is now. Half of the second game and 3/4 of the 3rd. starters basically sit the first and last game. I'm sure other teams are similar.

I can't remember a first and second game of the season where the Giants didn't look rusty.
The first month of the season is already a clusterfuck.  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/3/2019 2:01 pm : link
I just think people are having selective memory on the reasons why. Now the NFL is reliant on the passing game and there isn't anything as sloppy looking as a spectator sport as a passing game out of sync in football. Back before this became a pass happy league teams where just as sloppy, it is just a lot less noticeable when teams were trying to establish the run first. College suffers from the same issues and they hit a ton more in preseason.
Quality of the game the first month  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 2:05 pm : link
is already shitty enough. The stark contrast between the athletic abilities of the modern players in today's game and the quality of the sport is Goodell's legacy.

That and the circus he made out of player discipline. I'll throw a party the day he's gone.
RE: Goodell is just a mouthpiece of the owners  
bradshaw44 : 6/3/2019 2:06 pm : link
In comment 14461651 Scyber said:
Quote:
The owners want a shorter preseason and more regular season games. It would mean more full stadiums for an extra game and more money in the next TV contract negotiations.


Ding Ding Ding. This is where he is headed with this move.
RE: I think there is a benefit  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/3/2019 2:06 pm : link
In comment 14461717 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
Victor Cruz, rich seubert and I can go on and on.


Can you though? I think of cruz as a pretty big exception.
RE: This is a different..  
jvm52106 : 6/3/2019 2:06 pm : link
In comment 14461680 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
stance than the one he had previously.

Before it was shifting two preseason game to the regular season.

Now, it is simply eliminating two preseason games.

That's not something to bitch about.


I agree except it seems more than likely that it would mean 2 more regular season games or a no go for the owners.
This is still about the 18 game season imo  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 2:07 pm : link
.
A lot of teams look rusty...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/3/2019 2:07 pm : link
but it isn't the deployment of players in preseason causing it. There's a much bigger emphasis on joint practices and scrimmages. This is an excerpt that sums up a lot of the coach's takes. It was from last year, but it is valid still

Quote:
Coaches don’t get paid to win in the preseason. They get paid to win in the regular season. It’s difficult to win those regular season games if players are hurt in games that don’t matter. So coaches are using this really creative way to make sure their important players don’t suffer an injury. They simply aren’t playing them . . . at all.

Derek Carr has something like two total drives in the preseason. Mitch Trubisky has thrown 18 passes in three preseason games. The Packers sat out their entire starting offense last night. Todd Gurley and Jared Goff haven’t even put on pads this preseason.

This isn’t a Rob Gronkowski situation. This isn’t a Tyler Eifert situation. It’s not like all these players are injury prone. They’re extremely important to the success of the team, but they don’t have a history of injuries where they need to be sitting out every preseason game.

It’s great because coaches can use the excuse that they’d rather see players who are on the bubble. They know Aaron Rodgers is making the team, but what about the swing tackle they need? It gives the guys fighting for their jobs a chance to show something on film. Let’s be honest, that’s not why this is happening.

There are two major reason why this is happening. First, players hate the preseason. They despise it. They want to play where they get paid. Preseason is free money for the owners. So coaches can earn some goodwill by not playing stars and starters. Second, coaches are seeing more than enough of their players in practice — especially with the proliferation of joint scrimmages — so there’s no reason to risk getting one of their important players hurt. One prominent coach has said that in over ten years leading a team, he's made roster decisions based on preseason less than a handful of times. It is time to limit this charade for all involved.


I will add to an earlier post a third thing coaches use preseason for - to run situational plays. To see how a goalline offense or two minute drill look.
RE: Quality of the game the first month  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/3/2019 2:10 pm : link
In comment 14461761 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
is already shitty enough. The stark contrast between the athletic abilities of the modern players in today's game and the quality of the sport is Goodell's legacy.

That and the circus he made out of player discipline. I'll throw a party the day he's gone.


IF they turned the preseason games into more training camp, and competitive scrimmages, there really isn't a difference. They just aren't forcing people to watch terrible football.
I support  
pjcas18 : 6/3/2019 2:11 pm : link
this, but I question his angle.

don't trust that this proposal, which stands to lose money for the owners, doesn't have ulterior motives.
As regards the back-end of rosters getting time to develop  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/3/2019 2:11 pm : link
The league is really not creative in this area.

If that were really at the front of their concerns, the NFL would institute a way where players who fit into the category of 'depth' or 'developmental' talent would have more time to work with their coaches.

But there isn't any money in a developmental league so it doesn't exist.
Derek Carr isnt an offensive lineman  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 2:13 pm : link
who needs competition in pads to hone his craft
RE: RE: Quality of the game the first month  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 2:15 pm : link
In comment 14461777 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14461761 Sneakers O'toole said:


Quote:


is already shitty enough. The stark contrast between the athletic abilities of the modern players in today's game and the quality of the sport is Goodell's legacy.

That and the circus he made out of player discipline. I'll throw a party the day he's gone.



IF they turned the preseason games into more training camp, and competitive scrimmages, there really isn't a difference. They just aren't forcing people to watch terrible football.


That isnt what is happening here.
There is..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/3/2019 2:15 pm : link
an ulterior motive - more leverage in the next CBA negotiation:

Quote:
I support
pjcas18 : 2:11 pm : link : reply
this, but I question his angle.

don't trust that this proposal, which stands to lose money for the owners, doesn't have ulterior motives.


There is expected to be an impasse after the 2020 season in getting a new CBA in place. Deferring two games of preseason is likely to be a concession that would have some other way of giving owners more money.
RE: There is..  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/3/2019 2:16 pm : link
In comment 14461789 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
an ulterior motive - more leverage in the next CBA negotiation:



Quote:


I support
pjcas18 : 2:11 pm : link : reply
this, but I question his angle.

don't trust that this proposal, which stands to lose money for the owners, doesn't have ulterior motives.



There is expected to be an impasse after the 2020 season in getting a new CBA in place. Deferring two games of preseason is likely to be a concession that would have some other way of giving owners more money.


That and the recent news of the league willing to support marijuana as pain treatment. It's all business tactics.
Elimination of preseason games  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 2:18 pm : link
is an attractive carrot for the owners to use in negotiation with the players.

I agree with Fatman on this.
less preseason games should mean more  
Platos : 6/3/2019 2:19 pm : link
practices... they'd have to agree on that.

we've already seen how sloppy weeks 1-4 are in the nfl with the limited practice time.
New CBA coming soon...  
nzyme : 6/3/2019 2:22 pm : link
Like many of you who have posted this before me.... This will be used as a bargaining chip in the new CBA to extend the regular season and/or extend the playoffs into a larger format.
Larger playoffs, another horrible idea  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 2:24 pm : link
.
RE: There is..  
pjcas18 : 6/3/2019 2:29 pm : link
In comment 14461789 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
an ulterior motive - more leverage in the next CBA negotiation:



Quote:


I support
pjcas18 : 2:11 pm : link : reply
this, but I question his angle.

don't trust that this proposal, which stands to lose money for the owners, doesn't have ulterior motives.



There is expected to be an impasse after the 2020 season in getting a new CBA in place. Deferring two games of preseason is likely to be a concession that would have some other way of giving owners more money.


Makes sense, the owners don't have much, NFL players have the worst deal in pro-sports but also have the largest rosters exponentially.

The owners can shorten the pre-season, back off on marijuana (medical) and what? you know they're not going to adjust the revenue split if they're not forced to.

I wonder what kind of impact shortening the pre-season will have on the on-field product. Some people claim the limits on numbers of mandatory practices, etc. has had an impact. I think sure, get rid of the games, but is shortening the PS going to help on-field? Don't know.
The key is roster size  
arniefez : 6/3/2019 2:41 pm : link
16 games, 18 games, 2 pre season games, 4 pre season games doesn't matter. The rosters needs to be increased to 60 with 51 to 53 dressed on game day. No practice squads. That way some depth can be developed for each team and players can play less plays each week. The game is too big and too fast for so few players at this point.
RE: RE: I think there is a benefit  
TrueBlue56 : 6/3/2019 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14461766 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14461717 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


Victor Cruz, rich seubert and I can go on and on.



Can you though? I think of cruz as a pretty big exception.


Shaun O'Hara, Antonio pierce, snacks Harrison, will hill

And look around the nfl:
Doug Baldwin, Michael Bennett
Adam Thielen
Wes Welker


RE: The key is roster size  
pjcas18 : 6/3/2019 2:44 pm : link
In comment 14461844 arniefez said:
Quote:
16 games, 18 games, 2 pre season games, 4 pre season games doesn't matter. The rosters needs to be increased to 60 with 51 to 53 dressed on game day. No practice squads. That way some depth can be developed for each team and players can play less plays each week. The game is too big and too fast for so few players at this point.


where will that money come from?

would players, as a union, want more rostered players vs PS players? PS Players make shit.
RE: The key is roster size  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6/3/2019 2:47 pm : link
In comment 14461844 arniefez said:
Quote:
16 games, 18 games, 2 pre season games, 4 pre season games doesn't matter. The rosters needs to be increased to 60 with 51 to 53 dressed on game day. No practice squads. That way some depth can be developed for each team and players can play less plays each week. The game is too big and too fast for so few players at this point.


This. Otherwise cutting back on pre-season just will impact young players. I would go bigger with rosters than 60.
I am all for Superbowl Presidents Day weekend  
redwhiteandbigblue : 6/3/2019 2:48 pm : link
But only if January games are not at home. It is cold enough in December. Sitting in the stadium in Late January? Forget it.
RE: I am all for Superbowl Presidents Day weekend  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/3/2019 2:52 pm : link
In comment 14461854 redwhiteandbigblue said:
Quote:
But only if January games are not at home. It is cold enough in December. Sitting in the stadium in Late January? Forget it.


Not into hosting NFC Championship games I see.
RE: I guess I'm not buying this  
TJ : 6/3/2019 2:57 pm : link
In comment 14461698 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Owners still want 18 game regular season. I think he is just setting things up for that.


This. Getting it all at once was a problem so he's taking it in two stages.
I thought running the NFL  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 6/3/2019 3:02 pm : link
The most successful sports/entertainment franchise in history was idiot proof. Goodell proved me wrong.
as posted above  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/3/2019 3:05 pm : link
if you want to shorten preseason games, fine. But you had better expand padded practices. Or you're not going to develop players well and September football will continue to deteriorate.
Early in the year  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 3:11 pm : link
the college teams look more like pros than the pros do today.
Hell, I remember when they played...  
M.S. : 6/3/2019 3:15 pm : link

...six pre-season games.
RE: Early in the year  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/3/2019 3:16 pm : link
In comment 14461883 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
the college teams look more like pros than the pros do today.


Yeah it is easy to look like pros when the competitive imbalance is so high. There is usually one or two highly ranked teams that play in the first two weeks of the season and the excitement comes from the high stakes, not the quality of play.
They really need to expand the roster size, with the specialization of  
Zeke's Alibi : 6/3/2019 3:18 pm : link
football they could make the product much better just by increasing the rosters. I hate that most the teams by the end of the season will be giving someone significant time that didn't even start the season on the roster.
Bullshit  
Sneakers O'toole : 6/3/2019 3:19 pm : link
Their play is sharper
The problem isn't that there are too many preseason games  
Gman11 : 6/3/2019 3:35 pm : link
The problem is they charge the fans in attendance the same price as regular season games and have too many preseason games on TV.
RE: I want a bigger penis, guess we all cant have it our way  
Beer Man : 6/3/2019 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14461725 NephilimGiants said:
Quote:
.
Speak for yourself
'Goodell wants shorter Preseason'...  
Torrag : 6/3/2019 5:53 pm : link
Awful idea given the last CBA decimated practice time. The games in September are already godawful quality as it is. As far as the 'average fans' desires you're referencing some of the dumbest people on the planet.

Season ticket holders would love to have pre-season shortened in the hopes of either saving some coin or substituting what Goodell really wants. An eighteen game regular season with full TV rights contributing to his coffers.
The only reason Goddell  
uther99 : 6/3/2019 10:49 pm : link
wants this is preseason games do not make as much money as regular seasons games. His job is to make owners money
RE: RE: RE: I want a bigger penis, guess we all cant have it our way  
Giantology : 6/4/2019 8:31 am : link
In comment 14461743 NephilimGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14461727 BigBlueDownTheShore said:


Quote:


In comment 14461725 NephilimGiants said:


Quote:


whos first post lol? I got banned my last account because I said they werent drafting Haskins because he's black, I wasnt being racist its just that no black QB ever got drafted in giants history and I knew Haskins wasnt ganna be the first
.



Cool first post.



Haskins wouldn't be the first. The Giants drafted Andre Woodson in 2008. And don't worry, I'm sure you'll be banned again soon.
Well...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/4/2019 8:47 am : link
at least being a dumb racist fits the bill.
