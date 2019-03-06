Dead Money and Correlation to Record

So I see an insane amount of optimism on this board from some and have no idea why. Not saying it can't happen, but we have an insane amount of dead money on the books. This hurts your ability to spend money obviously. So I wanted to take a look at how much dead money affects your ability to compete that season. I took the top 3 teams in dead money the last five years and listed their records. I decided to include some teams where there wasn't a clear demarcation. Not trying to goose the numbers.
2013 Raiders - 4-12
Jags - 4-12
Jets - 8-8
2014 Cowboys - 12-4
Panthers - 7-8-1
Bills - 9-7
2015 Saints - 7-9
Dolphins - 6-10
49ers - 5-11
Bears - 6-10
2016 Saints - 7-9
Browns - 1-15
Falcons - 11-5
Lions - 9-7
Rams - 4-12
Eagles - 7-9
2017 Browns - 0-16
49ers - 6-10
Bills - 9-7
2018 Bills - 6-10
Giants - 5-11
Cardinals - 3-13
So looking at these numbers none of these teams really found any success outside of Atlanta and the Cowboys. Atlanta's was on the back of a first team all pro effort from Matt Ryan. The Cowboys on their All-Pro offensive line, a great running back, Dez pre foot injury, and Tony Romo had a tremendous and reasonably healthy season (15 games). Does anyone really expect for us to get elite QB play or elite offensive line play?
Captain Debbie Downer Out
As for the Giants 2019, I think some of the fan optimism is a little premature. It's going to be a young, inexperienced team, and we're going to see their growing pains. 8-8 might be a successful season with this group. 2020 is the year I'd really expect to see them turn into a contender, and if Jones is the starter and getting his first real game action, that sets them back, too.
If everything comes together and clicks (RT/C, the pass rush, a young secondary, a second ILB distinguishes himself, the O isnt hurt by a lack of size/deep speed at WR, a young DL performs, Eli has some gas left, some legitimate leaders emerge on both sides of the ball...not a tall order, right?) and they get lucky with health/injury they *could* top out at 10 wins. If they get all the bounces. Maybe. Certainly wouldnt bet on it. And i think most people feel that way. I dont think anyone thinks this is a no doubt double digit win team.
Basically, 50% of this field finished with a record similar to what a lot of people expect the Giants to ...
This
I don't see how you can say "2 good drafts" when the 2019 class hasn't played a single NFL down yet. I'm not trying to call you out or anything I'm just saying we have no idea what the 2019 class will turn out to be, and the fact people are already calling it a "good draft" is just proof of the unfounded optimism on this board that the OP is referring to.
We went 8-24 the past 2 years and just lost the best (or possibly 2nd best) player on our team. I'm not even knocking the Beckham trade right now I'm just saying we have zero reason to believe the Giants will have a winning season in 2019. 2020 and 2021 are a different story.
I'm very optimistic what DG has done here, but to expect this year to be the year they breakthrough is setting oneself up for disappointment. I've done that way too many years as a Giants fan in the last five. Last year I thought Eli had a ton left in the tank going into the season and was just in a terrible situation. After last year though, I don't think he can be much more than a game manager for a good offense, which I believe this one will be as long as the line stays healthy. Hopefully, he goes out on a winning note to keep his WL record positive.
But unfortunately a lot of the dead money cones from contracts Gettleman signed -- of the 33M in dead money the Giants have at least 19.5M were attached to his players.
Bad contracts are bad contracts and they always have negative impacts. In the case of Beckham and Vernon, Gettleman was able to salvage some value -- that's mitigating, but not absolving. Reese gave Vernon a bad deal, and Gettleman Beckham.
In a capped league where money can be rolled forward, the Giants are better in every scenario with that 33M invested on the field.
if he had not signed Beckham and cost controlled him, he wouldn't have gotten that kind of return - so again this really is about whether or not Gettleman is bringing adequate talent to the team. Expensive Beckham has become three players on their rookie deal.
Close enough. First, I think this OL and this RB could give us a running game very similar to what the Cowboys got. Second, Eli with that running game and better pass protection will give us a very good year. 12-4? Probably not. .500 or better, sure.
On another thread I projected 6-10 and have said on various threads the plan is about 2020 with real flexibility going into 2021.
DG's working on a 3 year plan. I'm a believer and will be patient.
It is a backwards looking stat, but the whole premise of the thread was that there are many people here that think it is possible to be very successful when you are doing that and from the information I've gathered it seems like is only possible if you are getting elite QB play.
Quote:
into Peppers, Lawrence and Ximines all low salary players with great potential
Yeh and those guys are on rookie contracts while Beckham is still going to get paid approx 18 million a year by the Browns.
But let's not lose sight of the fact the Giants gave up the rights to Beckham, who's far and away the best player in the deal and ate the money.
They lose all of the productivity and the money, in exchange for the players and getting out of the contract.
But my point isn't the fairness of the trade, I think it's a fair trade.
My point is and always has been, the Giants would have been better off getting what they could in a trade in 2018, literally hanging onto the 22M they effectively paid him for last year, and the future savings.
I strongly believe the 49ers would have traded their 2018 first and 3rd round picks and negotiated with Beckham.
I'd rather have had 5 years of Mike McGlinchey, Fred Warner and 22M in 2018, than 3 years of Peppers, 5 years of Lawrence and 4 years of Ximines in 2019.
I also think that trading OBJ was a reasonable decision, given that it allowed us to land a QB we hope is our future leader, AND strengthened the defense, which has bee a horror show these past two years. Without the trade we couldn't do both. Even with the trade we're likely another draft and FA period away from fixing it.
As for the dead money, Snacks, Apple and Vernon make up the majority of the dead money aside from OBJ's; Omameh's 3M is the only other significant dead money. Now that we cleaned that up we're in good shape going forward.
I'm not arguing with the original point, but I don't see why we can't see improvement from the team this year, including in record.
I also think that trading OBJ was a reasonable decision, given that it allowed us to land a QB we hope is our future leader, AND strengthened the defense, which has bee a horror show these past two years. Without the trade we couldn't do both. Even with the trade we're likely another draft and FA period away from fixing it.
As for the dead money, Snacks, Apple and Vernon make up the majority of the dead money aside from OBJ's; Omameh's 3M is the only other significant dead money. Now that we cleaned that up we're in good shape going forward.
The 9th and 70th overall picks and the 22M I'd argue were more valuable. We can agree to disagree on that, who knows, it's a hypothetical.
And to be clear I think Gettleman has done a really good job this year, and I don't disagree with the moves he's made to reboot the salary cap and roster.
But there are consequences to signing bad contracts, and it does take money off the field when you shed them.
I also think 9-7 is a possibility for this team. It's a very curious approach to imagine though, because it will take a "donut" type of success - there are so few healthy vets in their prime on this team. I mean the guys like Solder, Zeitler, Tate, and Ogletree are really a small minority of our starters. We have a lot of "zombies" that need to come up huge: Eli, Jackrabbit, Bethea, Golden, Remmers, perhaps Tate belongs in this group... And the majority of the projected starters are the young guns: the entire DL, (even Pierre is still young), Saquon, SS, EE, and perhaps Coleman, and of course the biggest key group, Peppers and "the Bunnies" - the 1st and 2nd year CBs/DBs.
It's an interesting mix, for sure.
I for one think way too many here are counting on revivals to form by the Zombies, and that doesn't happen often in the NOT For Long League.
One would expect a spike in dead money whenever a regime change is had, unless a successful coach retires leaving a good team. In a situation such as the Giants, lower dead money means the new regime is not shedding overpaid mediocre players. Dead money can be a sign of good current decision making. If you expect immediate success in the middle of a cleansing, you're setting yourself up for disappointment.
Teams don't buy their way into success, they draft well and find lower paid lunch pail guys.
One would expect a spike in dead money whenever a regime change is had, unless a successful coach retires leaving a good team. In a situation such as the Giants, lower dead money means the new regime is not shedding overpaid mediocre players. Dead money can be a sign of good current decision making. If you expect immediate success in the middle of a cleansing, you're setting yourself up for disappointment.
Teams don't buy their way into success, they draft well and find lower paid lunch pail guys.
Solder, if I'm not mistaken, can be cut as soon as next year and actually net a 1M in savings (17M hit, 8 "dead", 9 saved)
Get it checked out ASAP. You want to get on top of it early. It involves lifestyle changes, mostly with diet and exercise.
Good luck.
They did, but I left that out due to that being an outlier that is sure not happening in the NFC East this year and has happened how many times in the NFL ever?
Quote:
bad past decisions, leading to bad contracts. Vernon was a bad decision on a bad contract. Much of the dead money is the fault of the Reese regime. OBJ is the fault of the current regime. Solder could be dead money walking if he doesn't increase production.
One would expect a spike in dead money whenever a regime change is had, unless a successful coach retires leaving a good team. In a situation such as the Giants, lower dead money means the new regime is not shedding overpaid mediocre players. Dead money can be a sign of good current decision making. If you expect immediate success in the middle of a cleansing, you're setting yourself up for disappointment.
Teams don't buy their way into success, they draft well and find lower paid lunch pail guys.
Solder, if I'm not mistaken, can be cut as soon as next year and actually net a 1M in savings (17M hit, 8 "dead", 9 saved)
I'm with many on this board here regarding 2020 as a defining year-- but I'd like to ask you and others who feel similar to you regarding this season for GMEN. Will you be "disappointed if they go 6-10?