Dead Money and Correlation to Record Zeke's Alibi : 6/3/2019 6:06 pm

So I see an insane amount of optimism on this board from some and have no idea why. Not saying it can't happen, but we have an insane amount of dead money on the books. This hurts your ability to spend money obviously. So I wanted to take a look at how much dead money affects your ability to compete that season. I took the top 3 teams in dead money the last five years and listed their records. I decided to include some teams where there wasn't a clear demarcation. Not trying to goose the numbers.





2013 Raiders - 4-12

Jags - 4-12

Jets - 8-8



2014 Cowboys - 12-4

Panthers - 7-8-1

Bills - 9-7



2015 Saints - 7-9

Dolphins - 6-10

49ers - 5-11

Bears - 6-10



2016 Saints - 7-9

Browns - 1-15

Falcons - 11-5

Lions - 9-7

Rams - 4-12

Eagles - 7-9



2017 Browns - 0-16

49ers - 6-10

Bills - 9-7



2018 Bills - 6-10

Giants - 5-11

Cardinals - 3-13



So looking at these numbers none of these teams really found any success outside of Atlanta and the Cowboys. Atlanta's was on the back of a first team all pro effort from Matt Ryan. The Cowboys on their All-Pro offensive line, a great running back, Dez pre foot injury, and Tony Romo had a tremendous and reasonably healthy season (15 games). Does anyone really expect for us to get elite QB play or elite offensive line play?



Captain Debbie Downer Out