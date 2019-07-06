Darius Slayton stands out among young players at minicamp

Darius Slayton caught two touchdowns in Wednesday’s minicamp practice on Wednesday.



One was for everyone else to enjoy. The other was for himself.



The one for the masses? That was the deep route down the right sideline when fellow Giants rookie Daniel Jones lofted a long pass and Slayton sprinted under it to make an over-the-shoulder grab. The only thing missing was the rousing NFL Films music.



“Any play that is well executed is like poetry in motion,” Slayton said. “The quarterback drops a perfect ball, catch, it’s just a beautiful play.”





The one for himself? That came earlier on a shorter, more routine pass. He caught it near the sideline and then, with the ball tucked away, he took off. Down the field he blazed, passing by the defensive backs who, although not able to tackle him because of minicamp rules, were still clearly unable to keep up with him.