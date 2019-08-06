It is hard to say when or if, Jones will take over from Eli. Marty in Albany : 6/8/2019 6:50 am

It might not even happen at all this year.



However there will come a time in almost every game when you are sitting in front of the TV wishing and hoping that they would put Jones in the game. When? When we are first and ten on the opponent’s five yard line or closer.



Jones’ ability to run adds a significant advantage that we don’t have with Eli and it will make scoring a TD in the red zone a whole lot easier. Jones may not do a lot of ball carrying, but they will need a spy to keep him honest at the goal line. That’s one less defender to focus on a receiver or key on Barkley.



All of a sudden the quarterback sneak is no longer collecting dust in the Giants playbook.



