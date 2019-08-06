It is hard to say when or if, Jones will take over from Eli.

It might not even happen at all this year.
However there will come a time in almost every game when you are sitting in front of the TV wishing and hoping that they would put Jones in the game. When? When we are first and ten on the opponent’s five yard line or closer.
Jones’ ability to run adds a significant advantage that we don’t have with Eli and it will make scoring a TD in the red zone a whole lot easier. Jones may not do a lot of ball carrying, but they will need a spy to keep him honest at the goal line. That’s one less defender to focus on a receiver or key on Barkley.
All of a sudden the quarterback sneak is no longer collecting dust in the Giants playbook.
It’s not business; it’s personal.
But that said, the first ingredient of success for NFL quarterbacks is the ability to make plays from the pocket; I think this is closer to fact than opinion.
If Jones can match The younger Eli here, Giants will have something very special.
Don't need Jones just yet...
Hey, we agree on something!!! Would love to see that in certain situations.
It'll happen this year at some point.
Jones maybe Lauletta and Dungey could be the future but if they try to stash Dungey on the PS I don't think he'd last. I could see the Patriots grabbing him.
Not every quarterback can beat Sean Taylor to the edge.
Just sayin...
Dungey would probably clear waivers. The real question, assuming the Giants want to keep him around after waiving him, is whether he receives a more attractive practice squad offer. That's entirely possible; and if it happens, he will have absolutely no obligation to the Giants.
Jones maybe Lauletta and Dungey could be the future but if they try to stash Dungey on the PS I don't think he'd last. I could see the Patriots grabbing him.
Not sure I understand the reasoning there. New England had the 38th pick in the 7th round, two slots before the end of the Draft. If they liked Dungey, they could have owned him for next to nothing, then had the entire spring and summer to coach him up at QB, TE, ST, whatever. Now you think they (or any other team) would commit a roster spot to him in September, after he spends camp and preseason with the Giants? Based on what?
Dungey would probably clear waivers. The real question, assuming the Giants want to keep him around after waiving him, is whether he receives a more attractive practice squad offer. That's entirely possible; and if it happens, he will have absolutely no obligation to the Giants.
To be honest Big Blue. I have no evidence other than a hunch or fear. Giants could have done the same thing with their 7th round pick, although theirs was much earlier. But I could see BB incorporating him into their offense. I hate the Pats so much I'd hate to see him go there and be successful. Hope you're right.
I for one can see Jones being inserted in certain situations, goal line being one of them, as part of Shurmur's offense. I think it is one reason they are so high on Dungey and are hoping he can contribute enough on special teams to earn a roster spot. Jones plays the roll until he takes over for Eli, then it's Dungey's turn. Ya can't have too much talent or too many options.
Jones maybe Lauletta and Dungey could be the future but if they try to stash Dungey on the PS I don't think he'd last. I could see the Patriots grabbing him.
I think Lauletta is done with the Giants and he's basically a training camp invite at this point. Dungey has a better chance of making the roster.
If Jones is not playing by Game 8 I will be totally astonished. You just don't spend that kin d of capital on a QB and don't play him. It's never happened. There is a reason it doesn't happen.
Manning is done and Jones will be playing no later than week 8.
I think the Giants likely keep 3 QB's: El, Tanney, Jones.
Dungey hasn't played QB once yet, they obviously view him as a TE (or something else).
The caveat is if Jones looks really good and the Giants think he's as good as Tanney right now, then they may go with 2 QBs and cut Tanney. Actually if Jones keeps playing this well with pads on (a big if), this may happen.
IMO Lauletta is a goner, and Dungey is not QB.
I am interested to see how they run the pre-season games. I want to see Jones with the bulk of the snaps with the 1's.
It's a waste if he is in with only the 2s vs 2s.
Never happened? Really? Rivers went #4 overall and sat for 2 years.
It's never happened? Wow, either you don't watch football or have no idea of what you are watching.
Patrick mahomes 10th overall didn't start until last game of the season
Jared Goff drafted 1st overall didn't start until week 11
Jake locker drafted 8th overall did not start his rookie year
Never happened....oh and by the way Eli Manning started week 11 of his rookie year, and we traded draft picks to get him, so we spent more capital for him to sit 10 weeks
Pretty much, that's the same as Eli running it in for the score!
Eli's a proud man, (2X Super MVP), will not go down easy.
Dan Jones is good, but is not a "generational talent" like Patrick Mahomes. I don't think we'll see Jones take over this year.
Eli will be pushed out the door (at year's end, just like Montana & Favre) because for better or worse, it will be Jones' team in 2020
You and I both know that Jones won't take over for Eli until I say so, and not a moment sooner.
On the other hand I am hoping that Eli has a great season to cement his place in the HOF. The truth is that Jones would benefit by sitting for at least the first few weeks of the season. Let's see how the OL performs before he gets thrown in there.
i can't believe what i am reading on here. You think the Giants spent the NUMBER SIX pick of the NFL draft to have a guy sit on the bench for a year. If Gettleman allows that he's completely stupid.
It's never happened? Wow, either you don't watch football or have no idea of what you are watching.
Patrick mahomes 10th overall didn't start until last game of the season
Jared Goff drafted 1st overall didn't start until week 11
Jake locker drafted 8th overall did not start his rookie year
Never happened....oh and by the way Eli Manning started week 11 of his rookie year, and we traded draft picks to get him, so we spent more capital for him to sit 10 weeks
These aren't great examples. Alex Smith had a 5 - 1 td to int ratio and threw for 4000 yards in 15 games. He kept Mahomes on the bench as well as him coming from an Air Raid system. Eli has never had a statistical season like that.
Goff was coming from an air raid system and was playing for the immortal Jeff Fischer.
Jake Locker sucks. If DJ doesn't play for this reason we really screwed the pooch.
He shouldn't have said never happened, but it is rare. Something like 90 percent of QBs drafted in the last 15 years drafted in the top ten have started at least 9 games.
That’s some good posting...
I doubt the Giants will start Jones until they are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. I think that will happen on the Monday night game against the Eagles. However, I think there will be a push to have Eli's career end on a high note, so Eli will get one last start, at home, against the Dolphins. Then, Jones will start the final two games of the year.
On the offensive side of the ball, maybe Slayton. But Jones is not gonna play much at all IMHO. There's just too, too much a rookie QB needs to get a grip on before he will be a more valuable asset to winning than Eli.
I'm beginning to get a little bit excited about this young D from watching DT and BJH highlights from last year. Add in Lawrence, who supposedly was NFL ready as a freshman at Clemson and I think those big 'uns will set a tone for the whole D. Grant Haley's highlights too, he's a feisty little terrier back there.
And I am glad as hell we dumped "Fats" Harrison and "maybe I'll go all out next play" Olivier Vernon.
Sometimes you see things about the other players when one guy is highlighted, particularly Snacks just standing around.
On the other hand I am hoping that Eli has a great season to cement his place in the HOF. The truth is that Jones would benefit by sitting for at least the first few weeks of the season. Let's see how the OL performs before he gets thrown in there.
Feel the same way.
Jones is the future, the sooner he is ready the better, get him in there and get experience.
That said, if Eli starts, there is no way they are swapping him out in the red zone. Just not gonna happen.
Hopefully by game 4, 5, or 6 Jones is ready... Thing is, the Giants are likely to ride Eli until its obvious there is no chance for the playoffs. Starts of 0 - 4, 1 - 5 should do it. If they win a few early, it might not be until near the end of the season that we start seeing Jones.
"Since Rivers, nearly every QB drafted high has played early and often."
"Right - and Mahomes (who didn't play) was the only one who had a veteran close to Eli's level in front of him."
"If the Giants thought Eli was still at that level, they wouldn't have drafted Jones at #6."
"If they thought he had slipped that much, they wouldn't be paying him $17MM."
"The money proves nothing. At this point, he's basically Donovan McNabb in Minnesota (Ponder), Sam Bradford in Philly (insurance for Wentz), or Kerry Collins in Tennessee (Young), but with an owner who's afraid to say it's over."
...and on and on.
These aren't great examples. Alex Smith had a 5 - 1 td to int ratio and threw for 4000 yards in 15 games. He kept Mahomes on the bench as well as him coming from an Air Raid system. Eli has never had a statistical season like that.
Goff was coming from an air raid system and was playing for the immortal Jeff Fischer.
Jake Locker sucks. If DJ doesn't play for this reason we really screwed the pooch.
He shouldn't have said never happened, but it is rare. Something like 90 percent of QBs drafted in the last 15 years drafted in the top ten have started at least 9 games.
Well, since you just want to throw out statements that it's rare and throw out out stats that it's something like 90% of quarterbacks that started at least 9 games, how about some facts...
Since 2004 26 quarterbacks have been drafted in the top 10 of the first round. Of those drafted
12 quarterbacks started week 1 for 46%
8 quarterbacks started prior to week 9 for 31%
6 quarterbacks started after week 9 for 23%
It is not so rare and it is not an indictment on the organization or player if he sits, especially when playing behind a franchise quarterback.
That is what's rare. A quarterback being drafted in the top 10 while that team still has a franchise quarterback on the team
Oh and those quarterbacks that sat:
Eli Manning first overall started week 11
Phillip Rivers sat for 2 years
Jamarcus Russell 1st overall started week 17
Jake Locker started year 2
Jared Goff 1st overall started week 11
Patrick Mahomes started week 17
The reality is, Eli will remain the starter only if the team and he are performing well.
I agree with the sentiment that Jones will play sooner than many believe.
... and there is 5 minutes left in the game.
From which we get the obvious reply posts...depends on whether Eli is struggling and/or are the Giants mathematically eliminated.
From which we then get the expected posts that range from Jones should be playing as soon as possible otherwise we are wasting time under his rookie deal, or that Jones shouldn't play too early and risk harming his confidence/development.
From which we then get the cherry-pickers that name the past QBs that fit the description above in an effort to prove their agenda.
From which we get the Eli-defenders who at this point are insulted and come to rescue of the future HOF-QB and point out he can still win games.
From which we then get the safeguard posters who reply with lets just wait and see how it all plays out.
