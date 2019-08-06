Post mini camp, how are you feeling about the 2019 Giants? Sean : 6/8/2019 9:12 am

It’s been quite the offseason coming off a 5-11 season. I like what the Giants have done & you can argue it has been the most significant offseason since 2004. Franchise impacting decisions:



-Let Landon Collins walk for a comp pick

-Trade Beckham

-Draft Daniel Jones



OL has been solidified further & culture has been a priority. What I’ve found the most refreshing is the lack of noise/drama with the team thus far.



Beckham has gotten into twitter wars with the media, Snacks Harrison blew off Lions mandatory mini camp, Landon Collins can’t stop talking about the Giants.



I’m excited because I feel hope with this franchise. I’m hoping for growth this season with a bunch of cap flexibility in 2020 and beyond.



How are we all feeling?