How Daniel Jones is performing is underappreciated

|According to Giants tight end Evan Engram, who was a spectator for all three practices, Jones is also becoming more confident by the day.
“You can see him getting confident," Engram said Saturday night at the Landon Collins Charity Softball Game. "Anytime you’re coming in as a rookie, you’re going to be a little shaky or a little nervous. You kind of see him starting to brush that off, get into his groove and take advantage of everything he’s given.”
Throughout last week’s practices, Jones seemed to quickly go through his progressions, get rid of the football accurately while displaying better than expected arm-strength and deep ball accuracy.
Jones says that procession information quickly and going through his progressions is what he feels he’s improved on the most since being chosen No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft and has helped spawn his new found confidence.
“I think just thinking quicker," Jones said. "That’s the challenge for young guys to be able of react and just play. It’s about thinking as quick as you can and making the right decision as quick as you can. I’m just working on that.
Where some rookie quarterbacks would have a tendency to hold onto the football too long in the pocket, or force the ball into their first read, Jones has already shown an ability to read a defense and make the right throws. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by head coach Pat Shurmur.
“His head is swimming much less than most rookies for a couple reasons,” Shurmur said last week. "He’s very smart, he was coached extremely well in college, he’s been around it. He’s been coached by one of the best in college.
“He understands the process. Again, we call it a cat, they call it a dog, it doesn’t matter. He’s been around the process enough to know. (He’s) very perceptive, he doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”
As impressive as Jones has looked, and he already seems to belong on the field as a competent NFL quarterback, he still has a long way to go before realistically having a chance to supplant veteran Eli Manning as the starting quarterback.
In the meant time, Jones says he’s striving for continuously making progress in practice.
“I think I improved every day [during minicamp]," Jones said. "That’s the goal. I did some things better, did some things not as good, it’s about me being consistent, and I’m learning a lot. Trying to learn as much as I can.”
I don't care what the pundits think (or thought) about Jones or any other player. I'd rather put my faith in the guy whose job is on the line, and that certainly isn't any pundit. Until that faith is shown unquestionably to be misplaced, I'll go with the guy(s) making the picks, not their critics.
The Giants drafted Jones in the 1st Round, #6 overall. That's good enough for me...for now. I still want to see the kid perform when his job is on the line. I don't think that's too much to ask for. I'll concede that he's off to a good start, but this race is a marathon, not a sprint.
As for the 'he wouldn't have been there at 17" argument. What happened, happened. He was picked where he was picked. It's done. We'll never know the alternative timelines unless Tony Stark takes us all through the Quantum Realm.
1) Giants won't win an SB with Eli at QB in 2019 - OK 1st assumption is good.
2) Starting experience a QB's rookie year is crucial - Um NO.
Of the top 4 QBs in the NFL today, arguably: (Mahomes, Brady, Brees and Rogers) NOT ONE OF THEM STARTED AS A ROOKIE. IE, you simply made your assumption up out of thin air, it's unfounded. And you can dig through NFL history to corroborate that if you like. Not to mention examples of QBs who started as rookies who were likely damaged by the experience, like David Carr.
3) Eli is decrepit. Well, this is belied by the fact he had one of his best statistical years ever last year, in his 1st year under PS. IMO he's likely to improve on that year 2 especially if the OL performs better. So wrong again.
4) The Giants are "wasting" DJ8's salary cap year. Well, if the team isn't going to the superbowl regardless of whether Eli or DJ is at QB, how does the salary cap savings (that theoretically allows the Giants to purchase a better FA or two) really matter? Not much, bad assumption #4.
5) Eli is the designated starter based on some payback for "services rendered." Really? I doubt PS sees it that way at all. He's the designated starter because at this point they think Eli will outperform DJ8. Bad assumption #4 out of 5.
Whatever, if your assumptions are correct, it's not a moronic position. Show me (Lord knows I'm not asking for proof) how your assumptions are valid.
Is experience a good or bad thing? If it's good, which I presume you know is yes, so why not get it as soon as possible? Forget what the conditions were, has starting from day one worked out for guys like Dak, Peyton, Matt Ryan, Flacco, Wentz, etc? A simple yes or no works for me.
Eli may indeed have a good year. So what? Do you think he still has the good to help us win the biggest prize? What % of NFL players get better at 38 and beyond? I'm just looking at the NFL actuarial tables...
Again, by starting Jones right away you get (1) the vital experience piece and (2) accelerate whether he is going to be a boom or a bust. If (2) is the boom, you get more production sooner at cheaper costs. Pretty basic economics here...
If you don't think Eli isn't getting some preferential treatment somewhere in this organization - very likely Mara - you are more naive than I thought.
It's a new NFL. The game is structured to allow QBs to play sooner because they are more protected and the game is just easier for QBs to play. And the plus side for us is we have a RB like Barkley who should be take at least 400 touches. So why can't Jones hand it off to him 300+ X and dump it off 100+X as well as Eli? When did the hand off get so challenging?
yeah, super helpful...
What hype? It's been the opposite of hype. That's my point.
I'm a bit at a loss here.
Actually, the new rules re QB protection have been far more beneficial to older, immobile QBs (Brady, Brees) than to rookies... and the mental part of the game - multiple and complex scheme defenses, sub-package defenses specialized player personnel on both offense and defense - have made the game more difficult than ever for rookies. Your points for the most part are blatantly false.
There's no longer a point to our discussion. Say and believe whatever you like, it's just a fan discussion board.
...if the defense comes together, Eli gives the Giants the best chance to get to the Superbowl.
He’s supposed to be pretty much NFL ready.
It’s been 15 years since Eli was drafted.
A QB picked at number 6 today better be ready to start game 1 if Year 2. If not game 1 of year 1.
What bad moves has he made? His getting Solder was a blunder when he could’ve gotten TWO football players – YOUNG football players for example in Hubbard and Fulton for the price of one again LT by the time the G-men are good he’ll begin to fade.
The money we are spending for Ogletree. Did you see his contract? What type of idiot in a rebuild is going to spend that much on Ogletree? Did you know the ILB Hicks that was on Philly is BOTH YOUNGER (though just 1 year) and BETTER.
Should’ve traded Collins in their rebuild year from last year. Could’ve gotten more.
These are just a few of the moves.
While you “say” they are in a “much better situation than 2017” – I don’t give a shit about your homerism. IMO the bigger question is are they on the right path to being a SB contender? Anyone who says “yes” isn’t basing it on fact – they are basing it on nothing but “hope.” wFAN spoke about that yesterday the difference between Mets fans and Yank fans is that the Yanks know they got someone while Mets fans are about hope. We have no idea what Jones will be. And right now name one all-pro defensive player.
The sad thing is fans like you have been beaten down to accept mediocrity. The team sucked last year. They sucked the year before and we’re projected to win 5-6 games this upcoming year. Nobody knows if Jones is any good and it one big fucking guess on defense. Please stop with the homerism and get a check of reality. We need to see that we are going to be contenders. Being better from Dec 2017 means shit. Being a better team than Dallas and Philly and Wash should mean more to you than cheerleading for better than the disgraceful 2017 season.
You want to cheer they have $65m in cap space. Great. I think another GM could have had more OR could’ve signed better players while picking up better Free Agents than “Mr. Super WR Jordan Tate.” Glad that your homerism is alive and well.
They are also alike in that they form these hard, aggressive, unbreakable opinions based on very little actual information.
Then to compound the issue they feed off of each other.
I love this, so true.
I also loved the Jones pick at 6
But it still doesn't matter unless it translates to live games
I bet a coaching perspective would sum it up best: encouraged he's showing well so far but there's a ways to go. Just focus on getting better the next play / practice / game. I would say the most encouraging thing is what we expected - DJ already seems to have that type of pro mentality, especially important in NYC
Otherwise this is just a cyclic argument between half full & half empty
We have no idea what Jones will be. Nobody knows if Jones is any good and it one big fucking guess on defense. Please stop with the homerism and get a check of reality.
You want to cheer they have $65m in cap space. Great. I think another GM could have had more OR could’ve signed better players while picking up better Free Agents than “Mr. Super WR Jordan[sic] Tate.” Glad that your homerism is alive and well.
Giantstock - I agree we don't really know shit about Jones yet, nor the state of the defense with it's almost totally revamped secondary and largely new DL (rookie, 2nd year, 3rd year players.)
Which means the optimism is founded largely on hope...
But also means your pessimism is almost equally unfounded. By your own admission, we have zero clue how Baker, Beal, Peppers, Ballentine, Love and Haley are gonna mesh with each other and Bethea. No idea about the impact of big DL, or how DL, DT, and BJ Hill will mesh and interact.
So lighten up maybe and let's see how this plays out?
That said, if the new QB turns out even halfway decent or better starting nfl level QB, The Getts will be looking fairly great...to genius!
Great news? We don't have to look at ...or even discuss QBs news draft.
Let's go linebackers and tight ends! Wooohoooo! And centers and tackles! Waaaahooo!
Now it 'getts' fun!
...if the defense comes together, Eli gives the Giants the best chance to get to the Superbowl.
Well put. It would be historical alright...
It's the reason supposedly he wasn't ranked as a consensus top-10 pick. I'm sure it's good for the staff to know with more observation that's not true.
Sometimes I think us fans forget how little 1-on-1 time teams get with draft picks. They don't have the luxury to run them through real practices, against pro competition, with their plays.
Now it seems that's been settled, the media and fans can chill and dial down the noise on whether it was a tragedy of a pick, and see the whole rest of myriad things he needs to prove.
I know what you're saying about my post. And I just want to say I am so hopeful Jones turns out to be great. There's posts out here in which people seem to really think some of us who either don;t like DG or some of his picks etc want GMEN to lose. I can't believe anyone would want that. I want Jones to be super great. I can't tell you how awesome that would be. When we all watch football - who thinks of what they've said on BBI vs what we want our team to do.
Anyways please look at BigRick's reply to me. The dude was pretty rough going at me with his sarcasm. He wasn't very "light" with me. IMO it wasn't called for. So I replied back the same way. I just want to add I am lightened up. I think that 2020 is the season and we'll get a great chance to see who Jones is. If he is awesome then we're going to be set for a long time. Nothing will be better than that.
Happy to read this GS, truly. Life is too short to go crazy over mistakes our team makes. If I could share with you what real disappointment is I would but it's not for publication. And you're setting a realistic goal in 2020. I do think, now, that DG "has a plan" and his plan is finding and filling in the types of players - or specific players, not "types" that his coaches want for their specific schemes.
I think there's a shot this team's defense has really turned the corner in terms of personnel fitting the scheme and cost of said personnel, this year. But with so many rookies and youngsters, well it'll be great if we can see that in the 2nd half or 2019. The OL is still a huge concern and paper thin for depth.
In the meantime, let's enjoy the ride. I take more from the quality of play than the straight W-L record. I think we'll be seeing better play this year, which isn't saying much given how poorly the team has played overall since our last SB title.
I spoke too much, again, glad to read your response.
Actually, the new rules re QB protection have been far more beneficial to older, immobile QBs (Brady, Brees) than to rookies... and the mental part of the game - multiple and complex scheme defenses, sub-package defenses specialized player personnel on both offense and defense - have made the game more difficult than ever for rookies. Your points for the most part are blatantly false.
There's no longer a point to our discussion. Say and believe whatever you like, it's just a fan discussion board.
I provided you a list of quality QBs recently who have stepped in from day one and were able to parlay experience into quicker success. Proving that it can work. I can produce more examples.
If playing QB isn't easier than ever than why is scoring at an all-time high, completion %s higher than ever, QB ratings are higher than ever, more passing TDs than ever, more catches than ever, more third down conversion than ever, etc? Let me guess...coincidence?
Indeed, blatantly false...
Jones seems to be off to a great start. One thing we are not going to know until it happens is can he handle the big moment? As much crap Eli took in his career he certainly answered the bell. Hopefully Jones will be of similar make-up. This is imo the most important quality and one that you really won't know until it happens.
No. You aren't considering who and when I made the comment to. It had nothing to do with the off-season of which Eric is speaking.
It had to do with the comment that "we are better now than in 2017 . . ."
SO my point wasn't to argue with the context of THIS offseason. It's to argue that just because we are "better" than that crap of 2017 season that we should somehow "rejoice" that everything is "fine." How often do you think Buffalo, Miami and the Jets felt the same way as their seasons improved?
**It's great if you are excited about this offseason and you love Jones etc. Great. But imo if you're happy just because we are better than 2017 - that's just nonsense. Many teams can look at 1 or 2 years they get a bit better then slip right back into that sinkhole.
You can't go and take my 2nd post to Big Rick and apply it to those who are excited about this offseason. But you can apply it to those who think one year or two year improvement means you're on the AUTOMATIC road to contention. If Jones isn't the real deal and we don't establish a couple of dominant defenders, where are we going?
I hope he knows how to slide and can avoid that serious injury. We can’t expect him to be as durable as Eli.
I’m pulling for the kid.
And they were right that he has the look of an NFL QB. ButI also saw him start watching the rush instead of looking downfield a la David Carr. I saw three yard completions on third and eight. I saw him EXPECTING to get hit and conjuring a pass rush in his mind even when there was not one. I did see receiver drop passes but I also saw him miss guys who were wide open and I saw him lock onto receivers and not see the field very well
So, while I'm glad he has been doing well, I don't put much stock in it until we see him face a pass rush
...that you're confusing "accepting mediocrity" with "enjoying the offseason."
You're missing the point.
I'm enjoying the offseason, you're not.
What's happened in Miami or Buffalo is irrelevant.
Cautious optimism is holding back happiness.
Deciding that the team didn't become an all time great in the offseason so they suck is kinda sad.
Enjoying your favorite team is a win.
Be happy.
The point is that he has performed as well as could be expected through June, both mentally and physically. And that fact in my book has been under-reported and underappreciated.
The alternative would certainly be drawing the ire of fans and media everywhere.
You're missing the point.
I'm enjoying the offseason, you're not.
What's happened in Miami or Buffalo is irrelevant.
Cautious optimism is holding back happiness.
Deciding that the team didn't become an all time great in the offseason so they suck is kinda sad.
Enjoying your favorite team is a win.
Be happy.
No. You are missing the point of my comment that was directed at big rick regarding 2017. ---
It had nothing to do with this offseason. SO you can't take my comment specifically addressing 2017 season and apply it to this off-season. I am very happy that you and others think we are going in the right direction. I respect that. I just think sometimes others don't want to respect a counter argument. Fro example it is not lock that Daniel Jones is going to be good. It's not a lock that this year's draft class is awesome. We're projected to be a 5-6 win team for a reason.
Anyhow-- This off-season is a completely different point than what you 1st quoted to me in your reply. The point you 1st sent to mm about the 2017 season record has no bearing on this offseason.
I don't enjoy summer or preseason you're right. Ever since the Norm Snead days when GMEN defeated both Miami and Pittsburgh in preseason.
We can be different. Some are cup is half-full and some are cup is half-empty. When the team is winning I am cup is half-full. Not looking to place blame. When the team sucks I'm half-empty. I hate being a complainer when they are doing well enough and i hate being a cheerleader when they suck. That's how I enjoy. Thus i enjoy being cautious but hopeful. I ammmmm HOPEFUL. OFC Daniel Jones could wind up being super.
I am just a bit surprised that this team has been bad for so long and other than Barkley GMEn don't have any other stars - how there can be so much optimism yet there is NOTHING that is really, really, really good that you can point to in terms of positions other than the RB.
The point is that he has performed as well as could be expected through June, both mentally and physically. And that fact in my book has been under-reported and underappreciated.
By whom? I've seen Giants/Eli-Jones talk rather frequently on daily ESPN NFL Live and NFLN since the draft. So that's the national media front.
It's encouraging - yes. But as many have mentioned, it's a controlled environment. The real test - obviously - is under live fire. Which is why I think it's best for everyone for Jones to start ASAP.
With Barkley as the running back, he could be Jones's best friend for Jones to ease into the role. Tons of hand-offs and check-downs, and designed plays by Shurmur to leverage Jones's athleticism. Part of the playbook ignored with Eli's limited skills.
Cautious optimism is holding back happiness.
Deciding that the team didn't become an all time great in the offseason so they suck is kinda sad.
Enjoying your favorite team is a win.
Be happy.
The other point -- I made on this thread--
"We need to see that we are going to be contenders."
That's not the same as you posted above.
So my post to Big Rick was specifically addressing the 2017 season not this season yet you are trying to tie my comment into this season. Buffalo, Miami and NY Jets were NOT irrelevant as a counter to the point made by Big Rick that "we have improved since 2017."
And secondly you are trying to tie in my comment of winning and super bowls to ---- "Deciding that the team didn't become an all time great." No offense but I never said this.
I said the below. If you interpreted my comments another way - no problem. It's not what I meant. Below is what I'd like to see at least. Winning ofc cures all. This year we aren't going to. But what "locks" do we have in terms of positions that we know are outstanding right now? RB at that's it. If Jones shows during season of 2019 he's going to be good then we have something. If the dlINe is strong then we have something. If Haps or Remmers helps along with the other 3 being solid at the OL then we have something. The secondary has to show something first before we know it's "fixed" right?
"We need to see that we are going to be contenders."
Eli looked terrible at first, especially his first minicamp and OTAs, but then he came on from his 2nd year and eventually won us 2 Superbowls.
It's just too early to tell yet.
I was also one not keen on this pick. But as GS is saying, I am hoping like hell that he turns out great.
But my enthusiasm is tempered, until I see him in real action.
Im enjoying the positivity and the excitement that it brings.