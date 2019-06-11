|
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Coach Pat Shurmur: Eli Manning is getting ready to have an outstanding year. Daniel Jones is getting ready to play Week 1.
Asked if there is a scenario Jones could start Week 1: "You never know what is going to happen."
Shurmur says he is "constantly" weighing Eli against Jones and deciding who gives team the best chance to win (which is the stated barometer for who starts).
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Shurmur repeated his stance that Jones "is getting ready to play week 1.''
Also said Eli is the starter now.
Could this pecking order change?
"You never know,'' Shurmur said.
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
As offseason program closes, Pat Shurmur seems to set the stage for a quarterback competition in training camp between Eli Manning and Daniel Jones.
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
"He's on track with the goal to be ready to play on Day 1," Shurmur said of Jones. "The QB stuff will be on the front burner for everybody. I get that. But he's on track."
Ryan Dunleavy
My interpretation of Pat Shurmur's comments: He wants Jones to be ready to play Week 1 just in case. Stay hungry. He would love him to be so good that he has a rethink his current path. But Eli Manning is the starter now and will be Week 1 barring some drastic change. #giants
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
"I don’t want to be cryptic... The players who give our team the best chance to win play. Period. We’ve seen Eli do that for a very long time, so we’ll see what happens as we go down the road."
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
We feel good where Eli is, he's our starting quarterback, and we've got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player getting himself ready to play."
Training camp will be exciting.
Jordan Raanan
My interpretation: Eli Manning is the starter. He’s the starter Week 1. Shurmur just wants Jones to get ready and prepare so that if something happened or he’s needed, he’s ready Week 1.
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Shurmur - Jones "done a good job of getting up to speed with all of the things that go on at the line of scrimmage.".."Eli is our starting QB."...Coach says he's not interested with playing with sementics (from inquisitors trying to manufacture a QB competition).
Art Stapleton
Pat Shurmur on a slippery slope when discussing QB situation. Eli Manning is starting QB, and my sense is that he believes the best way to get the best out of Daniel Jones is by not designating him as the backup. Plus, as he said today: "You never know what is going to happen."
Art Stapleton
Saying that publicly, of course, will lend credence to the idea that this will be an open competition between Manning and Jones to start Week 1.
I don't believe Shurmur and the Giants see it that way, at least not on June 11.
Dan Duggan
There's no benefit to declaring Jones the backup today. But Eli took every first-team rep this spring. Until that changes, nothing to see here. There's ~25 training camp practices and 4 preseason games. I just don't see how Jones goes from where he is today to starting Week 1.
How much cap room would the Giants save by cutting Eli before the season? I'm not suggesting they will but that's something to consider being that they can carry over cap room so if Jones is the best option it makes sense for next year to create more cap room on next years cap.
Thanks, if they did make that move I don't think they would sign a veteran. I think Tanney would be the #2 QB. I don't think they would bring in a veteran this late unless there was an injury.
Don’t forget they seem to like Tanney as vet backup more than those of us on the outside do.
I don’t think that plays out anyway, just spitballing
I just don't think these comments are true and were manufactured. Shurmur knew he'd be getting this question a lot this offseason. These comments do a few things - put out there this is an open competition, that DJ is good enough to possibly supplant an established vet, and when Eli starts week 1 it will be because he was the best option to win them games. Until he can't and you bring in DJ with less pressure and expectation. Actually if you start him week 1 the expectations are going to be artificially high now.
Dan Duggan
There's no benefit to declaring Jones the backup today. But Eli took every first-team rep this spring. Until that changes, nothing to see here. There's ~25 training camp practices and 4 preseason games. I just don't see how Jones goes from where he is today to starting Week 1.
This.
You mean if he only breaks one leg he could still escape the rush with his good leg?
......It’s easy to interpret that as the opening of a competition between the veteran who has led the Giants to two Super Bowls and the first-round pick, but Shurmur knows what leaving room for interpretation means.
“I’m not trying to be cryptic about it,” Shurmur said. “It is what I said it is. Eli is getting ready to have an outstanding year and Daniel is getting ready to play. That’s really about it.”
When it was mentioned that both things can’t be true at once, Shurmur replied: “Have at it, I guess.”
Pat Shurmur says Giants will “play the very best player” at QB - ( New Window )
......It’s easy to interpret that as the opening of a competition between the veteran who has led the Giants to two Super Bowls and the first-round pick, but Shurmur knows what leaving room for interpretation means.
“I’m not trying to be cryptic about it,” Shurmur said. “It is what I said it is. Eli is getting ready to have an outstanding year and Daniel is getting ready to play. That’s really about it.”
When it was mentioned that both things can’t be true at once, Shurmur replied: “Have at it, I guess.”
Pat Shurmur says Giants will “play the very best player” at QB - ( New Window )
It wasn't written by Florio so there were no shots taken at the Giants for a change.
Eli cancelled the regular appearance 4 days BEFORE the draft.
The reality is, with jobs on the line plus the orgs desire to treat Eli right, they may not be willing to go there.
And I’ve been an Eli guy all along, but IMO this team is setting up well to be a contender in 2020 and beyond
The reality is, with jobs on the line plus the orgs desire to treat Eli right, they may not be willing to go there.
And I’ve been an Eli guy all along, but IMO this team is setting up well to be a contender in 2020 and beyond
Ryan Dunleavy
My interpretation of Pat Shurmur's comments: He wants Jones to be ready to play Week 1 just in case. Stay hungry. He would love him to be so good that he has a rethink his current path. But Eli Manning is the starter now and will be Week 1 barring some drastic change. #giants
I agree with Dunleavy's interpretation.
When they took Jones at 6, this was part all part of it. It is why Eli cancelled his appearance on Francesca
Eli cancelled the regular appearance 4 days BEFORE the draft.
Jones could be in there game #1.
You mean if he only breaks one leg he could still escape the rush with his good leg?
He probably wouldn't be much slower than he is with 2 good legs... :-D
If Eli is the starter, Jones is the backup and Lauletta is given every chance to stick as the 3.
Is there no value in DJ learning throughout the year with Eli right over his shoulder? I'll bet Eli would make a better QB coach than Shurmur ever could. Start him week 1 and have Eli assist him from the sidelines and on the practice field all year long. Study habits. Field vision. Play recognition. The list goes on as far as the things Eli could help DJ with.
If that's the case there is no way they would not end up in the same place.
Jones could be in there game #1.
You mean if he only breaks one leg he could still escape the rush with his good leg?
He has a good leg?
When they took Jones at 6, this was part all part of it. It is why Eli cancelled his appearance on Francesca
Eli cancelled the regular appearance 4 days BEFORE the draft.
It is meaningless filler and included speculation to the point I was making. I concede to any reservations you may have to that part of the post. Maybe my recollection is inaccurate on the minutia of the details, but I believe Eli is quoted as to being told they were going to draft a QB high in the draft, before the draft. This my reason for the inclusion, I accept it if that is not correct.
It sounds like your recollection of those events may include the probably fictional version told to us here by jt. I wouldn't consider that directional in any way.
As opposed to Eli being "officially" named the starting quarterback in early June, and a guy they think has very good potential being relegated as the #2.
I'm not saying Jones is better than Eli or a better option. But ... what if between now and the end of camp, it's clear that he is?
Then what, if you've already made your declaration?
I like what Shurmur is doing/saying right now.
If Eli isn't released when this happens, I still think he asks for his release. Just a hunch. Don't forget Eli called the shots about not playing for the Chargers, and voluntarily took a seat during the Gino Smith fiasco when no one asked him to. My guess is he'd just walk away, then wait to see if a team that really needs him calls at some point this season or next.
If I'm wrong, then it's about the money.
Unreal how nobody cared, or gave him any credit for it. He's as NFL ready as anybody since Andrew Luck IMO.
Personally I'm glad that Shurmur is saying that it's a competition, even if the reality is that Eli will be the starter.
My biggest fear isn't Eli starting in 2019. It's the Giants extending him. Hopefully Jones shows them enough so that that doesn't happen.
Unreal how nobody cared, or gave him any credit for it. He's as NFL ready as anybody since Andrew Luck IMO.
One point on this. I think that Cutcliffe got him NFL ready in that he's mechanics are sound, he's been well coached, he understands running a more pro style offense. I don't think the question on Jones ever was if he would be ready to step in and play. The question is/was how high is his ceiling? That's the main crux of the shock at taking him at 6. You pick a QB at 6, you expect them to turn into a Pro Bowl/ Franchise QB. The knock on Jones was that he might turn out to be more of a "game manager" type QB who can run and offense but won't necessarily bring you to a championship level. Gettleman clearly doesn't agree with that. We will find out.
But also we need to realize that we are talking about him initially stepping in and outplaying the 38 year old version of Eli, not the 26 year old version of Eli. For this year, it's if he's better than Eli in the waning days of his career, he's going to play. Go forward, the question is will he be good enough to get this team to a Super Bowl (or 2).
yup. Actions speak louder than words.
Their actions say Eli has a 100% of starting
Giants.com - ( New Window )
Come on Eli, break some records!!!
But if Jones is ready to play, play him. These are not lifetime appointments. I don't like the GM. I like the Head Coach. But I want to see them both win and succeed. The GM will probably survive another bad season. The HC might not. If Jones is best chance to win he has to play. You can't fool the locker room. They'll know.
Honestly, it might be the exuberance of seeing everything in a vacuum, but I truly don't think that this team will suck.
Bingo, bottom line.
QBs go down all the time,when it happens and you trade Manning to a contender(hopefully) for a pick.
I love Manning but this is a business and he will be gone at the end of the year anyway.
The Beats just want Pat to feed into their own preconceived narrative -
A: I just did. Right. I’ll say it, I guess, for the third time: Eli is getting ready to have an outstanding year and Daniel is getting ready to play. At least in my mind, that is very clear, but it doesn’t appear that it is because I am getting a lot of follow-ups to it.
So Pat doesn't take their bait, but has to dumb it down for them -
A: In a game. In an NFL football game.
Yeah, you're definitely someone who has room to question credibility.
His wording was odd and he kept repeating it when he simply could have said what he said earlier in the offseason, (paraphrasing) "Eli is the starter. Period."
He kind of said that, but he worded it oddly.
Then he finished with this:
A: Oh, you never know what is going to happen, but as I said, Eli is getting ready to play and so is Daniel.
If Jones does start right away, team better win or PS will go bye-bye
Credibility with respect to what you believe is dependent on his character and his past record and projected propensity for truth-telling. I am not at all sure how that is related to his W-L record in football games.
Are you saying that Bill Belichick is the most honest person to ever coach a game of football? And if Shurmer pulls his W-L record up over .500 then he will tell the truth more often next year?
The thesis makes no sense.
If Jones does start right away, team better win or PS will go bye-bye
Shurmur has to start the qb that gives him the best chance to win. It likely will be Eli for the beginning of the season. However if Jones lights it up and Eli continues his uninspiring play, then who knows.
His wording was odd and he kept repeating it when he simply could have said what he said earlier in the offseason, (paraphrasing) "Eli is the starter. Period."
He kind of said that, but he worded it oddly.
Then he finished with this:
Q: Pat, can you see any scenario in which Jones is your starter in Week 1?
A: Oh, you never know what is going to happen, but as I said, Eli is getting ready to play and so is Daniel.
I think that we should be able to tell pretty quickly once pre-season begins. If they use a similar approach to last year and rest Eli, then I think it will be more clear that he will start at least until they are reasonably out of playoff contention. I think you can read his words that Jones needs to be ready to go if Eli can't as much or more that Jones needs to be ready to go because he's better than Eli.
Personally, I think that, unless they are punting the season from the getgo and playing only for 2020, which I don't think they are (if they were, they likely would have waited for Fromm et al), they will want someone battle-scarred who can read NFL defenses, etc.
His wording was odd and he kept repeating it when he simply could have said what he said earlier in the offseason, (paraphrasing) "Eli is the starter. Period."
He kind of said that, but he worded it oddly.
Then he finished with this:
Q: Pat, can you see any scenario in which Jones is your starter in Week 1?
A: Oh, you never know what is going to happen, but as I said, Eli is getting ready to play and so is Daniel.
Look I'm not trying to buy Pat cover, but Jordan and Schwartz are being disingenuous with their tweets. Schwartz attempts to lend credibility to his tweet by putting part of it in quotes. Copy and paste the content of the quote and then do a CTRL F on Pat's transcript. The phrase is no where in the transcript. But yet, Jordan and Schwartz repeated the same catchphrase. This thread has 2200+ views that is based on a faulty premise and the actual transcript has 200+ views. People should seek out the truth instead of relying on the trash beat reporters with an agenda.
And I thought that is what was going on. But when you watch the presser (video), Pat was given a number of chances to re-word what he was saying. He seemed to deliberately remain vague with his wording.
Earlier this offseason, Pat used very strong language to insist that Manning was the starter. Today, the wording was far more vague.
Unreal how nobody cared, or gave him any credit for it. He's as NFL ready as anybody since Andrew Luck IMO.
Troof. DG got Shurmur an NFL ready scheme fit QB, while the rest of the league and media were napping.
When do the giants go to Jones ......would you take him out after the 4th game or do you wait for the proverbial wait to we are out of playoffs mode also in this hypothetical situation let’s say the Oline is playing much better........
I think you have the right read. Just a few weeks ago, there was speculation on the depth chart and how many QBs are kept. Some postulated that Eli was QB1 with Tanney as QB2 with Jones eventually supplanting Alex as the season progresses. Shurmur's statement is a message to Jones to be ready for Day 1 and to play an NFL game. Having Jones #3 on the depth chart is a failure on Jones' part for not progressing enough to beat out Alex for the #2 spot.
That would be dumb and also contradictory to Gettleman's rep of not needing to justify himself to anyone.
Lol never has a truer word been spoken...
In comment 14469308 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Quote:
When they took Jones at 6, this was part all part of it. It is why Eli cancelled his appearance on Francesca
Eli cancelled the regular appearance 4 days BEFORE the draft.
It is meaningless filler and included speculation to the point I was making. I concede to any reservations you may have to that part of the post. Maybe my recollection is inaccurate on the minutia of the details, but I believe Eli is quoted as to being told they were going to draft a QB high in the draft, before the draft. This my reason for the inclusion, I accept it if that is not correct.
It sounds like your recollection of those events may include the probably fictional version told to us here by jt. I wouldn't consider that directional in any way.
When a team takes a QB high in the draft they want to start him sooner rather than later and Shurmur's press conference seems to back that up. He could have said ELI IS THE STARTER. He did not and chose NOT to clarify when back up questions were asked. i think the kid is going to start.
Gettleman: The goal is for Eli to be our quarterback, yes.
Shurmur: I told Eli, it's your job to win games and keep this kid off the field.
Shurmur was pretty blunt back then, and I don't think he's done anything to back off that stance. Whichever quarterback gives the Giants the best chance to win will play. Eli has a big advantage over Jones with Jones being a rookie, but the one facet that cannot be overlooked is the Jones brings a skillset which Eli simply does not have, the mobility factor, the ability to move and throw on the run, he has a chance to be a better passer in the screen game because of his mobility. Eli is being challenged, and that's a good thing.
Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur discuss Why they decided to Select Daniel Jones & More - ( New Window )
In comment 14469332 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 14469308 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Quote:
When they took Jones at 6, this was part all part of it. It is why Eli cancelled his appearance on Francesca
Eli cancelled the regular appearance 4 days BEFORE the draft.
It is meaningless filler and included speculation to the point I was making. I concede to any reservations you may have to that part of the post. Maybe my recollection is inaccurate on the minutia of the details, but I believe Eli is quoted as to being told they were going to draft a QB high in the draft, before the draft. This my reason for the inclusion, I accept it if that is not correct.
It sounds like your recollection of those events may include the probably fictional version told to us here by jt. I wouldn't consider that directional in any way.
Went back and looked. On April 15th Eli had a press conference and said he expected the Giants to take a QB early. My speculation is that they told him it was very likely. He deserved a warning, I expect he got one. I think the entire Manning family understands what happens when you have an older QB and draft one in the first round. Eli was the young QB once. Ignore the asshat, I think it is reasonable that is why Eli cancelled the show. If I were Eli, I would not want to do weekly show with first round QB in camp. He had to do this BEFORE the QB was drafted or the optics look bad. It is why people point to to the fact that he cancelled the show before he was drafted. This is not an important part of what I was trying to say.
When a team takes a QB high in the draft they want to start him sooner rather than later and Shurmur's press conference seems to back that up. He could have said ELI IS THE STARTER. He did not and chose NOT to clarify when back up questions were asked. i think the kid is going to start.
Except your narrative isn't true. It really is simple. Read the transcript. It isn't any clearer.
A: Eli is the starter and this guy is getting ready to play.
Yes of course. Mara would rather send Eli off on a high note than play the quarterback determined by the coach that gives them the best chance to win
Best thing about these scenarios is the people putting them forth actually believe them to be legitimate. Lol
is why Jones was such a great QB prospect. Unlike most of these kids coming out he's got an NFL game and was groomed to play in the pros.
Unreal how nobody cared, or gave him any credit for it. He's as NFL ready as anybody since Andrew Luck IMO.
Troof. DG got Shurmur an NFL ready scheme fit QB, while the rest of the league and media were napping.
The media may have been napping, but the league wasn't. If you believe DG at least two other teams wanted Jones. I suspect it was Denver and Cincy. And the DC coaches probably wanted him too but Danny wanted Haskins.
If you are Shurmur you have to start Eli. If Giants go 0-2. then move to Jones.
If Jones does start right away, team better win or PS will go bye-bye
Shurmur has to start the qb that gives him the best chance to win. It likely will be Eli for the beginning of the season. However if Jones lights it up and Eli continues his uninspiring play, then who knows.
I highly doubt DJ will give the Giants a better chance at winning than Eli Manning at any point during the 2019 season. DJ was a decent college QB. You don't go from decent college QB to NFL Great overnight. Giants picked him knowing they were probably in for the long haul and he would require development and adjusting to the speed of the game and sheer talent of the NFL compared to the ACC. Let's not fool ourselves into thinking suddenly that DJ is the 2nd coming of a young Dan Marino.
Congrats to the FatMan - he's spot on here.
If Jones accelerates to the point where he wins the starting job, keeping Eli will become nothing but an albatross on the organization.
Eli is getting ready to have a great season
Jones is getting ready to play
Then he says every player on the has to get ready to play, You never know what might happen.
In other words, Jones is NOT ready to play yet, he is getting is learning and getting ready. If Eli goes down, Jones has to be ready to in there.
Eli, as the starting QB, is working towards a higher goal.
He kept saying what he said was clear and kept repeating it. Take his words exactly as he said them. I don't think he is being very vague at all.
Eli is getting ready to have a great season
Jones is getting ready to play
Then he says every player on the has to get ready to play, You never know what might happen.
In other words, Jones is NOT ready to play yet, he is getting is learning and getting ready. If Eli goes down, Jones has to be ready to in there.
Eli, as the starting QB, is working towards a higher goal.
He kept saying what he said was clear and kept repeating it. Take his words exactly as he said them. I don't think he is being very vague at all.
Yes, except he wasn't that clear. And when asked 3-4 times to make his language precise, he didn't specifically say, "Jones will only play if Eli gets hurt."
He said, "Who knows?"
He is drawing a stark difference.
Eli is getting ready to have a great season
Jones is getting ready to play
Then he says every player on the has to get ready to play, You never know what might happen.
In other words, Jones is NOT ready to play yet, he is getting is learning and getting ready. If Eli goes down, Jones has to be ready to in there.
Eli, as the starting QB, is working towards a higher goal.
He kept saying what he said was clear and kept repeating it. Take his words exactly as he said them. I don't think he is being very vague at all.
Yes, except he wasn't that clear. And when asked 3-4 times to make his language precise, he didn't specifically say, "Jones will only play if Eli gets hurt."
He said, "Who knows?"
Pat has nothing to gain to verbalize any specifics. In your example, if we are out of playoff contention and Eli is still healthy, then Jones won't see playing time because the specific case is only when Eli gets hurt. Fans and the media latch onto statements to use against them. DG is a liar to some because he said, "We didn't sign him to trade him" only to end up trading OBJ.
Eli is getting ready to have a great season
Jones is getting ready to play
Then he says every player on the has to get ready to play, You never know what might happen.
In other words, Jones is NOT ready to play yet, he is getting is learning and getting ready. If Eli goes down, Jones has to be ready to in there.
Eli, as the starting QB, is working towards a higher goal.
He kept saying what he said was clear and kept repeating it. Take his words exactly as he said them. I don't think he is being very vague at all.
Seriously, if they were even hoping Jones would start this season, they should have cut ties with Eli during the off season.
In comment 14469763 .McL. said:
Quote:
He is drawing a stark difference.
Eli is getting ready to have a great season
Jones is getting ready to play
Then he says every player on the has to get ready to play, You never know what might happen.
In other words, Jones is NOT ready to play yet, he is getting is learning and getting ready. If Eli goes down, Jones has to be ready to in there.
Eli, as the starting QB, is working towards a higher goal.
He kept saying what he said was clear and kept repeating it. Take his words exactly as he said them. I don't think he is being very vague at all.
Yes, except he wasn't that clear. And when asked 3-4 times to make his language precise, he didn't specifically say, "Jones will only play if Eli gets hurt."
He said, "Who knows?"
Pat has nothing to gain to verbalize any specifics. In your example, if we are out of playoff contention and Eli is still healthy, then Jones won't see playing time because the specific case is only when Eli gets hurt. Fans and the media latch onto statements to use against them. DG is a liar to some because he said, "We didn't sign him to trade him" only to end up trading OBJ.
Yeah agreed, he has nothing to gain by being more specific now.
If mid season and the Giants are all but out of contention, and the decision is made to let the kid play. Tjey don't want a McAdoo style meltdown. At that point, Eli is still more likely to produce wins, but the long term benefit to the franchise is to let the kid play. But they can never say that, without controversy.