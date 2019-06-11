



Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan



Coach Pat Shurmur: Eli Manning is getting ready to have an outstanding year. Daniel Jones is getting ready to play Week 1.



Asked if there is a scenario Jones could start Week 1: "You never know what is going to happen."



Shurmur says he is "constantly" weighing Eli against Jones and deciding who gives team the best chance to win (which is the stated barometer for who starts).

