Rapoport: Giants have a full-fledged quarterback competion



"Loud and clear a very, very big-time important message was delivered by Pat Shurmur before everyone goes away for the summer -- this is now a quarterback competition," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "For the first time, Pat Shurmur went out in public and used the words right now (Manning is the starter). Anytime a coach says right now, that means it's on. Even later, getting all the questions you would expect him to get, he essentially said have it. He has now opened up his training camp to be a full-fledged quarterback competition.



"Either it is a competition or it's not. If it's not, you simply say Eli is the starter and Daniel Jones is going to sit and we'll address it when it becomes an issue. Or you do what Pat Shurmur said, which is, we'll play the best player, both the guys look good, and we'll see what happens. That makes it one of the more intriguing training camps and obviously shows the Giants love what they've seen from Daniel Jones."



