Carry only 2 QBs on the roster this year? Matt in SGS : 6/12/2019 11:11 am

So this topic came up on the Giant Insider podcast that I was listening to this morning and I didn't give it much thought at the prior to it getting raised, but it makes sense to further discuss.



As we know, most teams carry 3 QBs (starter, backup, and emergency QB). For a number or years under Coughlin, knowing Eli's penchant/luck for not getting hurt and having a fairly capable backup (Carr comes to mind), Coughlin decided to carry only 2 QBs and use that extra roster spot for an additional player.



Let's look at this year. Eli is the starter and Jones is the backup. Yes, you have Tanney and Lauletta on the roster, but those guys will not see the field at all until disaster strikes. And if they are playing, the season has gone in the toilet anyway.



Considering the depth the Giants suddenly have at defensive back, and perhaps trying to keep an extra tight end, would it make more sense for the Giants to go with 2 QBs? The x-factor is Dungey. If the Giants truely see Dungey in the mold of a Hill in New Orleans, they will list him at a different position (TE or whatever) but he could see the field in different situations as a QB.



For me, I see no point of keeping Tanney. Again, for him to ever see the field, that means that Eli and Jones both got hurt. If we are in that situation, we start looking at a high 2020 pick so who cares. Tanney is another Jim Sorgi, Jim Miller, etc veteran journeyman type. Lauletta to me has more promise because if the Giants think they can develop him further, you need a backup in 2020 behind Jones (assuming Eli has moved on/retired).



Ultimately, that might be the end result. If Lauletta shows he can play and there is a "there there", maybe the Giants keep 3 QBs. If not, I'd assume save the slot to keep an extra defensive back.