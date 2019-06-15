NOT counting LT, the best LB you ever saw?

I’d have to say Derrick Brooks. Insane speed. Could cover, chase you down back side, shoot a gap for a TFL or Sack, Leader both in and off the field. Don’t think you build them more complete than Brooks.
Nobis was a tackling machine. Was a good-sometimes very good player but never great. Despite a good career he underachieved a bit with how hyped he was coming out of Texas as the first pick overall in the NFL draft (went 5th in the AFL draft)
It’s in a 4-3 rather than a 3-4 so he doesn’t get the glamor stats but i am not sure I have seen a better pure linebacker. If you are going to count the olb in a 3-4 (who are really edge rushers in my mind) von Miller in recent years has been something else.
RE: I am actually surprised no one has said keuchly
Don't be surprised. Someone said him.
I'm sure these guys were all mentioned
pjcas18 : 3:20 pm : link : reply
but I'll say Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Mike Singletary, Harry Carson, Zach Thomas, Luke Kuechly is already there for me.
Steelers fans will say Jack Lambert (before Greg Lloyd or Joey Porter), but I didn't really see Lambert in his prime or Butkus at all.
'80s: Mike Singletary
'90s: Derrick Thomas
'00s: Ray Lewis
'10s: Patrick Willis
Good list, I think DT and Rev Ray stand alone in their decades. Andre Tippett was great outside, I think as good as MS but different positions. I don’t think Willis was as good as Bobby Wagner or Keuchley in the 10s, but he was terrific. Was Willis even better than Bowmen?
Good call to whoever mentioned the Saints LBs, Pat Swilling could dominate a game.
This, he doesn’t get the publicity as some of the previously aforementioned, but like LT, he really put the fear of god into opposing QB’s. He had the quickest first step of any player at that position I had ever seen, including LT.
If he were able to finish his career, he’d probably be the all time sack leader.
But the guy who belongs in the discussion as much as Butkus is Seth Joyner, although it doesn't surprise me that I'm the first to mention him. He's always been under appreciated, even in his day, because of the great Eagles DL that played in front of him.
In my mind there hasn't been a better 4-3 SAM-backer in the league since Joyner. He could stop the run, rush the passer, and cover too. He was a complete LB, the prototype at SAM.
but from this era, Patrick Willis. He was dominant for his entire career. I wish I could have seen better Linebackers on our squad growing up. I know Sam Huff and Jesse Armstead were both total badasses, along with all the guys we had in the 80's. Seems like we're trying to get back to making LB a priority under Gettleman which I'm very glad about.
He had a great speed rush. And that ends any comparison to LT (and others).
He didn’t have the all around game and make plays all over the field. He was a pass rush specialist.
100%. I cringe when people place DT so high on lists like this. He was extremely one dimensional. Pure outside speed based edge rusher who relied on Arrowheads homefield advantage to beat opposing OLineman at the snap. Check out his Home/Road splits when it comes to Sacks. Do people forget how the Bills forced the Chiefs to bench DT in a playoff game because they kept running it at him?
Ware, Von Miller, and Khalil Mack are all more complete players than DT was. Miller is even comparable off the edge while being better at everything else.
Eric great choice with Seau, I think he is one of the most underrated players of the last 30 years. He was an amazing do it all linebacker and probably better than Lewis/Brooks from a pure talent perspective. I’ve always been a huge Brooks fan though, just perfect at his role.
LT is the best defensive player I have ever seen. Taylor was a singular talent and a genetic freak.
Most people are grossly underrating Jack Ham. He was fast, quick, and was a great tackler. Ham had very large hands, and he was an exceptional cover LB. Jack is third in NFL history with 32 interceptions. He could catch a football behind his back with one hand.
Carl Banks said that if Pro Football Focus used analytics to rank linebackers, Ham would be the best LB in NFL history. Jack may not be LT, but he was an extraordinary LB.
Pre injury he was making gaming changing plays weekly for a year or two. And It wasn’t just your regular run of the mill type plays either.
LT held up for longer, but what JJ did for a few years had to be close to LT I imagine?
You pretty much committed suicide to your own OP, with Butkus.
I guess it comes down to do you like the proto-typical MLB or the OLB type
I don’t know about that, man...
Swilling rocked!
The best cover linebacker I've seen is unfortunately Ray Lewis. 2003 Ray Lewis was as productive at MIKE in coverage as a top tier corner.
Lambert - ( New Window )
Jack Lambert is a close 3rd
I know people will knock this, but DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller are closer to LT impact than some current HOFers.
Lewis and Seau are close to Butkus level, but from college I've always felt Brooks was a better all-around LB than Lewis.
but none of these guys are really close to LT.
Make that the 3rd mention of Lanier and Bell both!
DeMarcus Ware was a beast through his first what 6-7 seasons? But then slowed down or fell off quite a bit.
is that NO ONE really came CLOSE to LT.
At his peak he was like Thor came from his realm of G-ds to play football among earthlings.
Butkus
Lewis
Hendricks
Lambert
Seau
Nitsche
Bednarik
Harry (I loved Harry)
Bell
Lots of very good linebackers
Joe Schmidt. Bednarik.
Never saw Butkus but Jack Lambert is up there for me. Derrick Thomas also. Some guys are great and in the right scheme. Some guys transcend scheme.
If Keuchley can stop having concussion issues hes moving up the
List. Dude is amazing.
That's out of whack, so I'm gonna chip in a 2nd nomination for Lanier. That trio, too of Lanier, Bell & Lynch was awesome.
I think that Chiefs trio flies under the radar because of the old AFL. Didn't know Jim Lynch was in the College HOF.
After him I'd say Singletary, Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Von Miller, Pat Swilling, and maybe even Karl Mecklenburg.
He didn’t have the all around game and make plays all over the field. He was a pass rush specialist.
Greg Lloyd - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
Wilbur Marshall
Junior Seau
They could do it all and they were constant relentless forces.
By the time I started really watching Carson was in decline - I have more fond memories of Banks and Armstead.
#2. Brad Van Pelt
#3. Ray Nitschke
I’m no Ray Lewis fan, but I don’t know how you could say he is overrated when he was the centerpiece for one of the best defenses ever.
But the guy who belongs in the discussion as much as Butkus is Seth Joyner, although it doesn't surprise me that I'm the first to mention him. He's always been under appreciated, even in his day, because of the great Eagles DL that played in front of him.
In my mind there hasn't been a better 4-3 SAM-backer in the league since Joyner. He could stop the run, rush the passer, and cover too. He was a complete LB, the prototype at SAM.
(I know not the original question just adding .02)
Ted "Mad Stork" Hendricks:
4 Super Bowls, played 15 seasons, 26 interceptions, 25 blocked FG/PAT's, 4 safeties, 8 Pro Bowls.
When L.T. first came up, they were comparing him to Hendricks! That's how good Ted was.
Here's another great article from the S.I. Vault
WHO IS THIS MAD HATTER?
Howie Long Narrates. Long called LT the best he ever saw, but said Hendricks was right up there with LT.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrU45Vl6jbw
Lyle Alzado is on this video, and is calling Ted "out there" and "strange". If Alzado called you "strange", wow!
Arrington was a beast in college. Never forgot a play where tackled a RB with one arm and at the same time celebrated with the other.
Eric great choice with Seau, I think he is one of the most underrated players of the last 30 years. He was an amazing do it all linebacker and probably better than Lewis/Brooks from a pure talent perspective. I’ve always been a huge Brooks fan though, just perfect at his role.
Thomas wasn’t close to #2. All of the guys you listed were much better LBs(and many more were too).
Special shout out, too, to Kevin Greene. I think he was a better all-around player than Thomas.
#2 to LT? Tippett I’m he mid 80s.
LT held up for longer, but what JJ did for a few years had to be close to LT I imagine?