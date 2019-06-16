My favorite position battle this year is WR... BlueLou'sBack : 6/16/2019 2:40 pm

A) We haven't a clue yet who the 3rd WR on the field will be as a starter, let alone the 4th for 4 WR sets.



B) The only roster locks are Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, and I assume Darius Slayton as 5th round draft picks usually get "scholarship" roster slots, at least, and anyway he's been singled out by PS as "most improved" rookie from 1st rookie mini-camp to the end of the OTAs. Obviously Slayton's raw athleticism is high upper tier, speed, hops, quickness, very solid size, arm length, and huge hands.



C) From the rest - not even addressing the UDFA long shots whose best shot is on the PS - Lattimer seems to have played the most 1st team reps, Coleman has a rare killer speed factor and was a very good KR guy last year and seems to relish STs in general (he's desperate to stick, clearly), and Fowler has been reported to be the best player among them so far, in shorts, whether that's 2nd team reps or otherwise.



That leaves Russel Shepard - a team leader and valuable gunner and STs guy - on the bubble. Some folks call him a "DG guy" in terms of roster presence and character. I'm just not sure that's enough this year for him to grab a slot among 6 WRs, let alone if they keep only 5.



Guys are battling for their livelihoods here, for sure. Should be a fun watch from the sidelines.



