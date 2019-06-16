My favorite position battle this year is WR...

A) We haven't a clue yet who the 3rd WR on the field will be as a starter, let alone the 4th for 4 WR sets.
B) The only roster locks are Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, and I assume Darius Slayton as 5th round draft picks usually get "scholarship" roster slots, at least, and anyway he's been singled out by PS as "most improved" rookie from 1st rookie mini-camp to the end of the OTAs. Obviously Slayton's raw athleticism is high upper tier, speed, hops, quickness, very solid size, arm length, and huge hands.
C) From the rest - not even addressing the UDFA long shots whose best shot is on the PS - Lattimer seems to have played the most 1st team reps, Coleman has a rare killer speed factor and was a very good KR guy last year and seems to relish STs in general (he's desperate to stick, clearly), and Fowler has been reported to be the best player among them so far, in shorts, whether that's 2nd team reps or otherwise.
That leaves Russel Shepard - a team leader and valuable gunner and STs guy - on the bubble. Some folks call him a "DG guy" in terms of roster presence and character. I'm just not sure that's enough this year for him to grab a slot among 6 WRs, let alone if they keep only 5.
Guys are battling for their livelihoods here, for sure. Should be a fun watch from the sidelines.
Slayton if he pans out can keep defenses honest in the deep game. The rest of these guys are going to be players that can be moved around, get yards after the catch, and stick their nose in the running game IMO.
Bingo. Tate is a high target, low YPC, dump-off WR.
The DB's on the other hand are a complete unknown. We have no idea what Beal, Love, Baker, and Peppers are going to be. 1 or 2 of those guys could end up in the pro bowl. Or none of them could go. But what was possibly the weakest unit on the team has added enough upside that it could flip to being the best unit on the team with a little luck.
Reports/summaries from the OTAs were that Sterling Shepard was hands down the Giants' best WR during the Spring. He's a good candidate for the breakout player of the year on offense for the Giants with OBJ gone. I really doubt he'll play 2nd fiddle to Golden Tate.
Who will play what role among the CBs perhaps is more interesting, but 3/4 of the base 4 DBs are set: both safeties and Jenkins at 1 CB spot. And I think the WHO will make the roster question at DB is more easily answered barring injuries all 6 CBs - Jenkins, Baker, Beal, Love, Haley and Ballentine will make the roster.
3 safeties (Bethea, Peppers, and Thomas) and 6 CBs are clearly poised to make the 53, with only the 4th safety's ID in question. At WR, after Shepard, Tate, and almost 100% Slayton, it's all ????? IMO.
Reminds me a lot of Steve Smith.
Shepard and Tate (and Engram if we're counting him) are going to have the majority of catches though barring injury, so the position is pretty settled. Latimer, Coleman, and Slayton are the most talented reserves, if we get lucky 1 of them steps up to be a real big play threat but more than likely ST will be a big factor in who sticks.
The DB's are more up in the air IMO. The nickel spot is up for grabs, the boundary CB opposite Jenkins is up for grabs. Our starting FS is a new addition. A lot of unknowns in a good way.
Slayton has the size and speed. But is this the case of everyone projecting on to him X talent simply because the team has such a need for it?
I like Slayton. But size/speed guys who last to the 5th round--there is usually a reason.
Both Shephard and especially Tate can get off the line of scrimmage. That is what makes this paring so interesting is that they can both line up at x,y, and z.
I get the desire to be optimistic about Tate, but just a cursory glance at his numbers, and you see a guy who's been a high target, high YAC, but pretty low YPR compiler, for a while.
Maybe he eats into Barkley's targets, that would be fine, Barkley isn't the most productive place to put 120 targets.
I know that one of the areas that Shula said they really wanted to expand and work on with Barkley was as a receiver. The line was so bad last year that it was hard for Barkley to be much more than a checkdown and while Barkely as a checkdown is still a scary proposition for some defenses, getting him downfield a bit more and in space is even scarier imo. There is more upside there with Barkley, hoping improved oline play can let the Giants show more of what they have in him as a player(ala Faulk, or what New Orleans has been doing with Kamara)
I'd like to see a combination of fewer targets to Barkley overall, and when he is targeted it be deeper downfield.
I expect the pass-pro to round into shape and Manning to have time to let things develop. Hopefully the Giants are throwing the ball in the air downfield and not 4 yard dumpoffs to Tate.
I think any number of these guys can rise to the occasion with the roster as it stands. Eli has paid the price over the years at times, but he has never been shy about giving a WR a chance to go make a play.
Quote:
Tate and Shep are really both slot receivers. One will play the Z. But who do the Giants have that can get off the LOS with a CB right on him? Coleman cant get off the LOS. That's one of the reasons he was a bust, along with bad hands and an inability to come down with the ball in traffic.
Slayton has the size and speed. But is this the case of everyone projecting on to him X talent simply because the team has such a need for it?
I like Slayton. But size/speed guys who last to the 5th round--there is usually a reason.
Both Shephard and especially Tate can get off the line of scrimmage. That is what makes this paring so interesting is that they can both line up at x,y, and z.
It's great to read about the performance and progress of Darius Slayton. After the rookie minicamp he was struggling with drops but the fact that he has already earned time with the starters is a very encouraging sign.
The Nicks, Cruz and Manningham trio is IMO a terrible example of an "organic" trio by design. Clearly Nicks was the #1 X and Cruz the #2 Z or Y depending on the formation. Manningham was definitely the 3rd guy in, too, except when either Nicks or Cruz were injured. Cruz worked great out of the slot, so ran most of his routes from the slot in 3 WR sets. They were only "organic' in resppnse to injuries or maybe once in a while match ups targeting specific opponent DBs.
Otherwise, I agree with the ideas expressed in your post about what they would like to do with the current group - particularly with the pair of Shepard and Tate. And I am not sure but the #3 WR could be 'organic' from week to week, with any WR on the roster locking the spot down for a week or three if they deliver the goods.
Yeah, in all likelihood Darius Slayton is not gonna get cut. If they see regression and don't believe he's ready to play 2019, he'll find a way onto the IR list.
Last year the Giants kept seven WR's on the roster, but they skimped on RB's. This year I figure they'll keep six WR's and carry one more RB than they did last year. Special teams will no doubt be one of the deciding factors.
Slayton, Tate, and Shepard make three. Of the remaining eight, I'd pencil in Corey Coleman. It's hard to believe that a guy who's still only 24 can be considered a reclamation project, but that's essentially what Coleman is. He did do a nice job returning kicks last year, and my guess is the Giants want to see what he can do with their full offseason program under his belt. They don't have anything to lose by giving a young guy with his skills a fair shot.
On the other hand, I don't know why they kept Cody Latimer around. He's the poster boy for underachieving WR's, and at 27 are the Giants expecting a miraculous turnaround from him? Maybe they are, but I wouldn't. The beats seem to love him, though, so I'll pencil him in, too, even though I'd rather not.
I figure the last spot will go to either Russell Shepard (28), Bennie Fowler (28), or Alonzo Russell (27), whomever is the best special teams player.
My dark horse WR, Reggie White, Jr. (23) - is most likely destined for the PS. Maybe Alex Wesley (24), too. I think Brittan Golden (30) is history.
Quote:
type of scenario. I think there will be plenty of opportunities for lots of guys leading to more organic results like we saw with Nicks, Cruz & Manningham
I think any number of these guys can rise to the occasion with the roster as it stands. Eli has paid the price over the years at times, but he has never been shy about giving a WR a chance to go make a play.
I was talking about the process of how they became 1,2,3
None of them were penciled in as anything when they first joined the roster. Nicks draft position was the only thing that created an expectation. Cruz wasn't even a starter.
I expect that Engram will be on the field for early downs as a receiver. Whatever you label him is going to be an exercise in semantics. On passing downs, he will be labeled TE. Where he actually lines up, may be something else.
For bottom of group, no telling yet whether true receiver ability, or other things, are given premiums.
Saquon's ability to play wr also factors in a little bit. If we get decimated by injuries to the WR corps we can split him out wide and bring in whatever RB we want. Perkins for his pass catching ability, Gallman for his versatility, and I believe Rod Smith is a good pass protector.
They'll probably keep at least one WR on the PS. Should they lose a WR, I figure they can activate a PS guy or look to sign a free agent. They did both last year. I don't see them using Barkley to make up for an injured WR.
Hopefully Shurmur designs the offense with a few wrinkles to help spread things out a bit otherwise I can imagine a lot of throws short of the chains...
Seems like the plan begins with better blocking up front to lessen the number or 2nd and Longs, 3rd and Longs...and for better pass-protection when the Giants want (or need) to throw.
The Tate signing notwithstanding (because, honestly, I'm still baffled by it), it also seems like the plan includes more speed at WR...drafting Slayton, keeping Coleman around (and Latimer, too, I suppose). Hell, even Reggie White, Jr. ran a sub-4.5 at his Pro Day.
I really don't expect much of anything from him this year.
Quote:
against this offense.
Hopefully Shurmur designs the offense with a few wrinkles to help spread things out a bit otherwise I can imagine a lot of throws short of the chains...
Yep, I don't disagree that plan should be around better blocking up front. However, if defenses feel they don't have to cover
Further, defenders will be ready for the hot read or flooding the lanes on throws.
we shall see...
Quote:
In comment 14474164 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
against this offense.
Hopefully Shurmur designs the offense with a few wrinkles to help spread things out a bit otherwise I can imagine a lot of throws short of the chains...
Seems like the plan begins with better blocking up front to lessen the number or 2nd and Longs, 3rd and Longs...and for better pass-protection when the Giants want (or need) to throw.
The Tate signing notwithstanding (because, honestly, I'm still baffled by it), it also seems like the plan includes more speed at WR...drafting Slayton, keeping Coleman around (and Latimer, too, I suppose). Hell, even Reggie White, Jr. ran a sub-4.5 at his Pro Day.
Then, to borrow from Emperor Palpatine, the Giants have to make them pay a price for their lack of vision.
Otherwise we're in for some very long Sundays.
I really don't expect much of anything from him this year.
Players don't play fast until they are comfortable in the system and maybe even larger their surroundings. For whatever reason, it seems Coleman hasn't reached that point with any NFL club yet, and it seems the Giants' coaches are coddling him into that level of knowledge and comfort. He looked fast returning kicks, didn't he?
Again, I get the sense PS's system is very WR friendly - whatever that means.
The fact that Lattimer started out as the #3 WR and received most of the reps tells you something about how the coaches view him, so you can +/- disregard how little he has accomplished over the course of his career at this point - which IIRC was largely dictated by his inability to stay on the field, nu?
Lattimer also 1) seems to catch contested balls, 2) plays gunner well too (I have a hard time keeping track of STs contributions from guys who are oft injured) and 3) simply has an upper tier set of physical attributes, what Marc Ross lived to call "height, length, speed". The characteristics that often led to over-drafting prospects on potential during the Reese era.
But for sure Lattimer is being challenged by several veterans desperate to make the roster as well as the rookie Slayton who has a very serious physical toolbox himself.
Reggie White will need some Victor Cruz pre-season moments to make the team, and remember after shining out like a meteor even VC actually simply "made" the IR list year one. IIRC it was his sophomore year when VC won a starting job outright.
I suspect the Giants will also effectively be building the offense inside out, as Barkley is one of the more dangerous players in the league, and I'd hope the Giants punish teams for stacking the box and keying on the run game.
I just don't see where four yard quick hits to Tate fit as a staple in this type of offense.
I really hope the play action opens things up over the top -- I hope Coleman and Tate are used in that respect.
Was he good on special teams? In 2017, this guy said no, although I think he sold him a little short as a kick returner. He was okay in that department. But I'm just not going to disregard four years of sucktitude in Denver, where he averaged 8.75 receptions a year!
I'm sure Tolbert vouched for him, which is why he's here, and the Giants did see fit to re-sign him, so they still must like him, but, honestly I'm just really, really tired of watching guys like Latimer take up space while we're waiting for that proverbial light to come on.
I suspect the Giants will also effectively be building the offense inside out, as Barkley is one of the more dangerous players in the league, and I'd hope the Giants punish teams for stacking the box and keying on the run game.
I just don't see where four yard quick hits to Tate fit as a staple in this type of offense.
I really hope the play action opens things up over the top -- I hope Coleman and Tate are used in that respect.
For all that Tate isn't a vertical threat, keep in mind this isn't Gillbride's and TC's offense. Shurmur loves to spread the defense horizontally a la Bill Walsh. and I think our OTs and OGs and WRs/TEs have that skill set to block in space for PS's scheme.
Quote:
in college.
I really don't expect much of anything from him this year.
Practically every player in the NFL is "fast." I'm talking different level, burner fast. Its not there.
i really want to see this kid make the team
in 2016 when Coleman came out Mike Mayock wrote this about him:
"He's a dynamic playmaker. Think Percy Harvin, that's the kind of playmaker that he is. He has a quick start and explosive speed. The only key for him is that he hasn't run a route tree. You will have to manufacture touches for him as he learns the route tree. He's special with the football in his hands." -- Mike Mayock
What has happened since then to make this outright false?
Quote:
Practically every player in the NFL is "fast." I'm talking different level, burner fast. Its not there.
No idea. But he definitely hasn't displayed Percy Harvin type dynamic playmaking traits. Not even as a kick returner. That much is obvious.
Quote:
What has happened since then to make this outright false?
61 catches for 798 yards in 27 career games? Just spitballing here.
That probably has less to do with his speed, and more to do with his inability to catch the ball.
For the two years he was in Cleveland, only Josh Gordon had a higher ypc than Coleman. One year Terrelle Pryor had over 70 receptions, but his ypc was still 13.1. Their QB's were pretty bad. I guess that's why their RB's had a ton more catches than their WR's.
But Coleman's catch rate was abysmal. Two year average of 42%, which is one reason he averaged just under three catches per game. It's hard to make plays if you can't hang onto the ball or if your QB can't get it to you.