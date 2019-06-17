Harder than the LB thread, best DT you ever saw?

Was my favorite to watch and for my money the most disruptive at DT. He was also an absolutely good natured trash talker who played like the tasmanian devil. He's the kind of guy you want to root for and go to battle with.
Lett got in to the backfield on almost every play. Not the brainiest of guys he often didn't make the play but his sheer natural ability was undeniable.
The Danimal is a Hall of Famer and was the true heart of the Bears 1980s defenses. Ryan called him "the cornerstone to our 46 defense." He had multiple years over 10 sacks. Fierce tough, played through 10, count 'em, ten knee surgeries and always came back fiercely. His name gets lost by the more flashy Bear defenders but he was as good as I have ever seen.
Although quarterback sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982, Katcavage is unofficially credited with a career total of 96˝ sacks, placing him third on the Giants unofficial list.3 All Pros. 3 Pro Bowls and 2 All Conference.
At a time when stats and TV coverage and hype did not exist, this guy was getting it done year in and year out. He was part of the Giant's Fearsome Foursome which included Modzelewski, Greir and Robustelli. Never got the love for the HoF, but as a kid and young Giant fan watching him, I truly admired his play and his fortitude; especially in his later years when the Giants program went in the toilet.
and the Purple People Eaters were great at getting to the QB, but the reason they never won it all is because they weren't the best vs. the run. Page is the only other Defensive MVP besides LT so that's a hell of an argument, but the way they got killed against the run at certain times is why I'd rank Greene and Lilly ahead of him.
Merlin Olsen was arguably better than Deacon Jones on the same DL, which is why I'd rank Reggie ahead of Deacon all-time at DE. Olsen might just be the best DT. There's like 10 guys in the mix, Randy White looks like he was a freak JJ Watt type of guy too.
Among guys I've seen, I guess Randle/Sapp/Donald are the best pass rushers but maybe not the most complete. Ted Washington was a mammoth of a man. Justin Smith was dominant for a few years for the 49ers, JJ Watt's dominance kind of made people quickly forget Smith but he was the real deal.
the guy was just an animal and his longevity was extremely impressive given that the 350+ pounders typically only have a small window of peak effectiveness. He was a literal 1 man wrecking crew.
Donald IMO is ahead of Sapp/Randle in the more disruptive category, but if you told me I could just draft 1 DT in the last 20-30 years, it would still probably be the steadiness of Wilfork at the nose. I think he was a really rare impact player who gets heavily underrated since he was in the patriots machine.
But he helped extend Ray Lewis' career so much. Lewis was starting to show signs of regression before Ngata ascended iirc. He deserves a mention among guys since 2000 or so, he was always overshadowed by Lewis/Reed.
Was a 3-4 DE. Who should Be in the HOF. Not really A DT
when Green and Lilly were in the league. That wasn't off the field.
In my time, I'd probably say Cortez Kennedy.
Outside of Donald would be Warren Sapp, one of the best ever at bringing pressure up the middle.
Favorite Giant DT I ever saw: Keith Hamilton.
All time best? I'll go with OP's Page. Tough Call.
Reggie lined up everywhere, inside and outside. I would just call him a DL, really, not an end OR a tackle.
Deon Sanders was 3rd.
Leon Lett is not in the discussion
Any older Cowboys' fan can tell you Randy White wasn't in Bob Lily's area code, let alone class.
Among others I haven't seen mentioned, Buck Buchannon was a beast.
I thought hte question was going to be best you saw on the Giants...
Mendenhall was an easy choice for me. Keith Hamilton as #2.
In my viewing history, I would have to go with Mean Joe Greene and Randy White.
Culp was a beast, and Nose Tackle deserves its own category IMO. Love those ex-wrestlers as interior DL.
Randy White
Loved Mendenhall, but Alan Page was better.
And was completely taken out by elite coaching in the Super Bowl.
It's said he was the difference in winning/losing that game.
katcavage was not a dt he was a de
For me, I thought Long, Brown, and Kennedy were superb all-around DTs. Gun to my head? I’m riding with Rome Brown...
Good dude whose better play was over shadowed by the clown show Gastineau performed. Borderline HOF guy. Not best ever but underrated for sure
Cortez Kennedy was Better than Sapp IMO. Jerome Brown was a monster too. No old enough for Page. Randy White has to be up there too.
A Just a bit before my time always heard from my older cousins that Troy Archer was amazing.
Donald is up there too.
Was a 3-4 DE. Who should Be in the HOF. Not really A DT