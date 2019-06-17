Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Harder than the LB thread, best DT you ever saw?

Big Blue '56 : 6/17/2019 8:57 am
Alan Page, Vikings.

And go.
Seems like the generally accepted best ever were all  
Greg from LI : 6/17/2019 9:04 am : link
before my time - Page, Greene, Lilly.

In my time, I'd probably say Cortez Kennedy.
Warren Sapp, Leon Lett  
Andy in Boston : 6/17/2019 9:04 am : link
Jerome Brown, I know Reggie White was a DE, but I would say Reggie was the best defensive lineman I've ever seen.
Sapp,  
V.I.G. : 6/17/2019 9:05 am : link
Warren
Joe Klecko  
Johnny5 : 6/17/2019 9:07 am : link
Joe Greene, and John Randle come to mind. Also McMichael from the 85 Bears.
Joe Green and  
section125 : 6/17/2019 9:08 am : link
Bob Lilly.
Klecko was really good,  
Big Blue '56 : 6/17/2019 9:13 am : link
Very underrated imo
Had he not died so young  
jvm52106 : 6/17/2019 9:17 am : link
Jerome Brown would be right up there.
Randy White was a  
jvm52106 : 6/17/2019 9:18 am : link
constant terror for years. Keith Millard would also have to be included.
John Randle  
Joey in VA : 6/17/2019 9:21 am : link
Was my favorite to watch and for my money the most disruptive at DT. He was also an absolutely good natured trash talker who played like the tasmanian devil. He's the kind of guy you want to root for and go to battle with.
Maybe too soon  
FearTheHippo : 6/17/2019 9:21 am : link
I have been watching football since the mid-90s, and while it may be a bit premature, I would have to say Aaron Donald is probably the best DT I've ever seen play.

Outside of Donald would be Warren Sapp, one of the best ever at bringing pressure up the middle.
Cortez Kennedy  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/17/2019 9:26 am : link
Jerome Brown  
MattyKid : 6/17/2019 9:26 am : link
Unbelievable player
he wasn't the very best  
Greg from LI : 6/17/2019 9:31 am : link
But he was really good and you never hear his name in these kinds of conversations: Michael Carter
Another vote for Randle  
j_rud : 6/17/2019 9:37 am : link
Loved watching that guy play when I was a kid. Was one of those rare guys who would intimidate people at the pro level.
Even though he was a Cowboy, I like Bob Lilly  
Ira : 6/17/2019 9:41 am : link
Mean Joe Greene  
Jimmy Googs : 6/17/2019 9:42 am : link
and Randy White
John Randle for me...  
Matt G : 6/17/2019 9:50 am : link
But Aaron Donald and Fletcher Cox are both excellent players at this point in their careers... Both have a shot at going down as all-time greats
I ever saw?  
Snacks : 6/17/2019 9:59 am : link
Sapp, Randle, Geno Atkins, Kennedy, and Donald.

Favorite Giant DT I ever saw: Keith Hamilton.

All time best? I'll go with OP's Page. Tough Call.
For me its Merlin Olsen, Randy White, and Bob Lilly  
PatersonPlank : 6/17/2019 10:07 am : link
My favorite - John Mendenhall DT for the Giants during the bleak 1970's
Reggie White basically was a DT  
JonC : 6/17/2019 10:08 am : link
RE: Reggie White basically was a DT  
Big Blue '56 : 6/17/2019 10:09 am : link
In comment 14474107 JonC said:
Quote:
How goest Daddy? Belated happy father’s day
Lacking some sleep  
JonC : 6/17/2019 10:12 am : link
but what a ride so far.
Tough  
PaulN : 6/17/2019 10:15 am : link
Joe Greene, Alan Page, Bob Lily.
Dan Hampton and Leon Lett  
since1925 : 6/17/2019 10:16 am : link
Lett got in to the backfield on almost every play. Not the brainiest of guys he often didn't make the play but his sheer natural ability was undeniable.

The Danimal is a Hall of Famer and was the true heart of the Bears 1980s defenses. Ryan called him "the cornerstone to our 46 defense." He had multiple years over 10 sacks. Fierce tough, played through 10, count 'em, ten knee surgeries and always came back fiercely. His name gets lost by the more flashy Bear defenders but he was as good as I have ever seen.
RE: Tough  
Big Blue '56 : 6/17/2019 10:19 am : link
In comment 14474115 PaulN said:
Quote:
Joe Greene, Alan Page, Bob Lily.


Agreed, tough
RE: Joe Green and  
dune69 : 6/17/2019 10:20 am : link
In comment 14474045 section125 said:
Quote:
Bob Lilly.


agree
The "Kat" of the Giant's Fearsome Foursome  
DeepBlueJint : 6/17/2019 10:41 am : link
I wanna give my vote for Jim Katcavage

Although quarterback sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982, Katcavage is unofficially credited with a career total of 96˝ sacks, placing him third on the Giants unofficial list.3 All Pros. 3 Pro Bowls and 2 All Conference.

At a time when stats and TV coverage and hype did not exist, this guy was getting it done year in and year out. He was part of the Giant's Fearsome Foursome which included Modzelewski, Greir and Robustelli. Never got the love for the HoF, but as a kid and young Giant fan watching him, I truly admired his play and his fortitude; especially in his later years when the Giants program went in the toilet.

RE: Reggie White basically was a DT  
Greg from LI : 6/17/2019 10:44 am : link
In comment 14474107 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Reggie lined up everywhere, inside and outside. I would just call him a DL, really, not an end OR a tackle.
Reggie White was the ...  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/17/2019 10:54 am : link
2nd best defensive player I've ever seen after LT.

Deon Sanders was 3rd.

JMO
I'd take Rod Woodson over Deion  
Greg from LI : 6/17/2019 10:56 am : link
Just my personal preference, but Woodson was a hard nosed sonofabitch who could hit. Deion could cover like nobody's business, but he could barely tackle my daughter and was useless against the run.
I am mind blown  
djstat : 6/17/2019 10:57 am : link
That Leon Lett's name is associated on this list. Cortez Kennedy was great. Joe Greene, Randy White, Warren Sapp and John Randle.

Leon Lett is not in the discussion
Reggie White was a DE  
arniefez : 6/17/2019 10:59 am : link
not a DT. Page, Lilly, Greene, Olsen for me.
BB56  
PaulN : 6/17/2019 11:08 am : link
I can't wait for the season to start. I can't wait to see Barkley this season, a revamped OLine, and a first round rookie QB. That is as exciting as it gets. I think the Giants are going to get a great year from Eli too. This team is going to surprise.
Watt is a DE, right?  
dep026 : 6/17/2019 11:13 am : link
Because if he’s considered a DT, he’s up there too.
Obviously best DT is  
NephilimGiants : 6/17/2019 11:15 am : link
Aaron fuken Donald
3-4 DE is basically a "DT", interior lineman  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 6/17/2019 11:18 am : link
Justin Smith is still the only player I felt uncomfortable watching the Giants play against, kind of like Dawkins.
Page  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 6/17/2019 11:20 am : link
and the Purple People Eaters were great at getting to the QB, but the reason they never won it all is because they weren't the best vs. the run. Page is the only other Defensive MVP besides LT so that's a hell of an argument, but the way they got killed against the run at certain times is why I'd rank Greene and Lilly ahead of him.

Merlin Olsen was arguably better than Deacon Jones on the same DL, which is why I'd rank Reggie ahead of Deacon all-time at DE. Olsen might just be the best DT. There's like 10 guys in the mix, Randy White looks like he was a freak JJ Watt type of guy too.

Among guys I've seen, I guess Randle/Sapp/Donald are the best pass rushers but maybe not the most complete. Ted Washington was a mammoth of a man. Justin Smith was dominant for a few years for the 49ers, JJ Watt's dominance kind of made people quickly forget Smith but he was the real deal.
Has to be Reggie White for me  
figgy2989 : 6/17/2019 11:24 am : link
Warren Sapp a close 2nd.
Bob Lilly  
JerseyCityJoe : 6/17/2019 12:12 pm : link
Randy White
Aaron Donald  
BillyM : 6/17/2019 12:22 pm : link
I know, he needs more years. But on pure skills, feet, power, burst, speed, hands.

This dude is a monster
As much as Alan page is revered, I think some of that is  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/17/2019 12:45 pm : link
because of whom he was and what he accomplished off the field. If you can remember them, hands down it's Joe Mean Greene and Bob Lily.

Any older Cowboys' fan can tell you Randy White wasn't in Bob Lily's area code, let alone class.

Among others I haven't seen mentioned, Buck Buchannon was a beast.
RE: For me its Merlin Olsen, Randy White, and Bob Lilly  
.McL. : 6/17/2019 12:48 pm : link
In comment 14474106 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
My favorite - John Mendenhall DT for the Giants during the bleak 1970's


I thought hte question was going to be best you saw on the Giants...

Mendenhall was an easy choice for me. Keith Hamilton as #2.
I see a bunch of people naming DEs  
.McL. : 6/17/2019 12:54 pm : link
Like Reggie White... I thought this was supposed to be DTs.

In my viewing history, I would have to go with Mean Joe Greene and Randy White.
A lot of good answers but surprised no mention of Wilfork  
Eric on Li : 6/17/2019 12:55 pm : link
the guy was just an animal and his longevity was extremely impressive given that the 350+ pounders typically only have a small window of peak effectiveness. He was a literal 1 man wrecking crew.

Donald IMO is ahead of Sapp/Randle in the more disruptive category, but if you told me I could just draft 1 DT in the last 20-30 years, it would still probably be the steadiness of Wilfork at the nose. I think he was a really rare impact player who gets heavily underrated since he was in the patriots machine.
Jerome Brown  
xman : 6/17/2019 12:56 pm : link
might have become a great but.... Troy Archer also might have been
You guys can debate the best but my favorite is  
Spider56 : 6/17/2019 12:57 pm : link
John Mendenhall ... he played on some bad teams but always stood out.
Bob Lilly was the best DT  
Rick in Dallas : 6/17/2019 12:58 pm : link
I also thought Curly Culp was a monster for the Chiefs
RE: Bob Lilly was the best DT  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/17/2019 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14474352 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I also thought Curly Culp was a monster for the Chiefs


Culp was a beast, and Nose Tackle deserves its own category IMO. Love those ex-wrestlers as interior DL.
Aaron Donald  
PaulBlakeTSU : 6/17/2019 1:08 pm : link
I think he and JJ Watt are the two best defensive linemen since Reggie.
Gene “Big Daddy” Lipscomb  
Big Blue '56 : 6/17/2019 1:28 pm : link
was terrific, especially in tandem with Art Donovan
Bob Lily  
HomerJones45 : 6/17/2019 1:33 pm : link
Mean Joe Green

Randy White
No Votes for #64...  
mvftw : 6/17/2019 1:36 pm : link
John Mendenhall...Great Giant on some very bad teams...
Haloti Ngata isn't the best  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 6/17/2019 2:28 pm : link
But he helped extend Ray Lewis' career so much. Lewis was starting to show signs of regression before Ngata ascended iirc. He deserves a mention among guys since 2000 or so, he was always overshadowed by Lewis/Reed.
Markus Kuhn  
You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 6/17/2019 3:18 pm : link
RE: For me its Merlin Olsen, Randy White, and Bob Lilly  
Reale01 : 6/17/2019 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14474106 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
My favorite - John Mendenhall DT for the Giants during the bleak 1970's


Loved Mendenhall, but Alan Page was better.
RE: Aaron Donald  
NINEster : 6/17/2019 5:47 pm : link
In comment 14474293 BillyM said:
Quote:
I know, he needs more years. But on pure skills, feet, power, burst, speed, hands.

This dude is a monster


And was completely taken out by elite coaching in the Super Bowl.

It's said he was the difference in winning/losing that game.
RE: The  
hankb1126 : 6/17/2019 6:01 pm : link
In comment 14474143 DeepBlueJint said:
Quote:
I wanna give my vote for Jim Katcavage

Although quarterback sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982, Katcavage is unofficially credited with a career total of 96˝ sacks, placing him third on the Giants unofficial list.3 All Pros. 3 Pro Bowls and 2 All Conference.

At a time when stats and TV coverage and hype did not exist, this guy was getting it done year in and year out. He was part of the Giant's Fearsome Foursome which included Modzelewski, Greir and Robustelli. Never got the love for the HoF, but as a kid and young Giant fan watching him, I truly admired his play and his fortitude; especially in his later years when the Giants program went in the toilet.




katcavage was not a dt he was a de
Maybe a little fuzzy  
Jim in Forest Hills : 6/17/2019 6:05 pm : link
but Eric Swann from AZ, thought he was awesome as a kid.
Was too young to fully digest MJGreene...  
bw in dc : 6/17/2019 9:25 pm : link
but my dad says he’s the player who started the Steelers dynasty. And his pees rave about him.

For me, I thought Long, Brown, and Kennedy were superb all-around DTs. Gun to my head? I’m riding with Rome Brown...
RE: Klecko was really good,  
LauderdaleMatty : 6/17/2019 10:10 pm : link
In comment 14474050 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Very underrated imo


Good dude whose better play was over shadowed by the clown show Gastineau performed. Borderline HOF guy. Not best ever but underrated for sure

Cortez Kennedy was Better than Sapp IMO. Jerome Brown was a monster too. No old enough for Page. Randy White has to be up there too.

A Just a bit before my time always heard from my older cousins that Troy Archer was amazing.
John Randle...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/17/2019 10:15 pm : link
He was a beast.

Donald is up there too.
The great Leonard marshall....  
thrunthrublue : 6/17/2019 11:18 pm : link
Just ask joe Montana, I’ll never forget that playoff game, pat summerall’s majestic voice : “the word on Montana from the sideline is his return is doubtful, and the report is that “everything hurts”......”
RE: The great Leonard marshall....  
LauderdaleMatty : 6/17/2019 11:21 pm : link
In comment 14475142 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Just ask joe Montana, I’ll never forget that playoff game, pat summerall’s majestic voice : “the word on Montana from the sideline is his return is doubtful, and the report is that “everything hurts”......”


Was a 3-4 DE. Who should Be in the HOF. Not really A DT
Troy Archer too  
Alan in Toledo : 3:21 am : link
Randy White.  
Rolyrock : 10:12 am : link
A few I can think off the top of my head  
sshin05 : 10:49 am : link
Reggie White, John Randle, Joe Greene, Warren Sapp, Aaron Donald (future HOF)
Page won the MVP  
Phil in LA : 10:56 am : link
when Green and Lilly were in the league. That wasn't off the field.
