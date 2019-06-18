Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Another memory test: Best Safety you ever saw.

Big Blue '56 : 6/18/2019 8:26 am
Loved Ronnie Lott when he played there, but for me, the l best S I ever saw was Larry Wilson of the Cards.

And go.
Ed Reed  
bigblue12 : 6/18/2019 8:27 am : link
was the best that I have seen
Btw, anyone who wants to start these type of threads,  
Big Blue '56 : 6/18/2019 8:28 am : link
would be, for me, most welcome. Anything but another Jones or OTA thread. 😎
Ed reed  
Tuckrule : 6/18/2019 8:31 am : link
I really don’t think it’s close. Troy P was amazing but he was not Ed reed. Brian Dawkins also is right up there
Lott was one tough SOB  
ArlingtonMike : 6/18/2019 8:33 am : link
But my Giants bias leads me to select Venzie Glenn and Myron Guyton. Loved watching those guys lay the wood
I’d have to go with Ed Reed also  
Jay on the Island : 6/18/2019 8:33 am : link
Just a dynamic playmaker.
BB 56: Agree Cards Larry Wilson  
idinkido : 6/18/2019 8:34 am : link
.
Pitt  
mdthedream : 6/18/2019 8:36 am : link
Troy Palamula.
Ed Reed, no doubt about it.  
Capt. Don : 6/18/2019 8:36 am : link
If he couldve stayed healthy, Bob Sanders was on his way to a NFL DPoY.
Although hated that he was an Eagle  
George from PA : 6/18/2019 8:36 am : link
Dawkins impressed me how he played
Ronnie Lott  
section125 : 6/18/2019 8:38 am : link
Closely followed by Darrell Green.
RE: Ronnie Lott  
Tuckrule : 6/18/2019 8:39 am : link
In comment 14475256 section125 said:
Quote:
Closely followed by Darrell Green.


Green was a corner
Ed Reed and it isn't close  
Chris684 : 6/18/2019 8:40 am : link
..
Ronnie Lott  
Greg from LI : 6/18/2019 8:41 am : link
Ed Reed was terrific, but Lott could cover like a corner (and actually played corner sometimes early in his career) as well as hit like a truck.
I honestly feel like Brian Dawkins was one of the best  
BSIMatt : 6/18/2019 8:42 am : link
I've ever seen play. I obviously saw him more than guys like Ed Reed and Troy P, I just loved the way he played the game..he was a baller.
Troy Pol  
muhajir : 6/18/2019 8:43 am : link
Always felt like there were two of him flying around the field.
Also Ed Reed  
UConn4523 : 6/18/2019 8:43 am : link
best I’ve seen the last 25 years since watching football.
RE: I honestly feel like Brian Dawkins was one of the best  
UConn4523 : 6/18/2019 8:44 am : link
In comment 14475267 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
I've ever seen play. I obviously saw him more than guys like Ed Reed and Troy P, I just loved the way he played the game..he was a baller.


By baller do you mean piece of shit?
Lott was the best safety I have seen  
Matt in SGS : 6/18/2019 8:45 am : link
he could hit like a truck, had tons of range, made big plays in big games. He was the leader on a very underrated Niners' defense (underrated only because of Montana and Rice, and the Bears and Giants got more press, but their defense was consistently a top 5 defense).
Reed...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/18/2019 8:47 am : link
& f*ck Dawkins.
Sean Taylor  
pjcas18 : 6/18/2019 8:49 am : link
sure looked like he was on his way to this "title", but since his life was cut short, I'll say Ed Reed too, if you want a more two-way player it has to be Lott or Polamalu
RE: RE: I honestly feel like Brian Dawkins was one of the best  
BSIMatt : 6/18/2019 8:51 am : link
In comment 14475272 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14475267 BSIMatt said:


Quote:


I've ever seen play. I obviously saw him more than guys like Ed Reed and Troy P, I just loved the way he played the game..he was a baller.



By baller do you mean piece of shit?


No, I mean he played the safety position at a higher level than 99% of NFL safeties.
In my eyes  
10thAve : 6/18/2019 8:53 am : link
it’s Reed and Lott at the top.

The next tier would be Polamalu, followed by Steve Atwater, Deron Cherry, Dawkins, Kenny Easley, in no particular order.
Little Bill on Ed Reed  
Chris684 : 6/18/2019 8:54 am : link
“He’s the best weak safety I’ve seen since I’ve been in the National Football League in my career. He’s outstanding at pretty much everything. The list goes on and on with him. It’s just a question of pretty much anything he’s out there for, he’s good at.” 
Kenny Easley  
jvm52106 : 6/18/2019 9:00 am : link
has to be up there. Best BIG safety- Atwater and Fulcher!
Ronnie Lott for me  
PatersonPlank : 6/18/2019 9:05 am : link
closely followed by Ed Reed and Ken Houston (Redskins in the 1970's).
mine  
V.I.G. : 6/18/2019 9:12 am : link
reed
lott
troy p
dawkins
taylor
chancelor
lynch
What about  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 6/18/2019 9:15 am : link
Mel Blount? He was a force on one of the great defenses of all time.

That said, it's hard to argue with Ed Reed and/or Ronnie Lott.
Steve Atwater was a fearsome hitter  
Greg from LI : 6/18/2019 9:15 am : link
For those to young to remember it, check out his most famous hit, when he went head to head with the Nigerian Nightmare, Christian Okoye, and knocked him on his ass.
Link - ( New Window )
Ed Reed easily for me  
Gmen88 : 6/18/2019 9:17 am : link
Could change the game in an instant. There was a video a few years back of Little Bill and Brady talking about how he was absolutely everywhere and paying him the ultimate respect.
After Reed  
Chris684 : 6/18/2019 9:23 am : link
I'd say Ronnie Lott, Troy P, Earl Thomas
RE: Steve Atwater was a fearsome hitter  
Matt in SGS : 6/18/2019 9:27 am : link
In comment 14475329 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
For those to young to remember it, check out his most famous hit, when he went head to head with the Nigerian Nightmare, Christian Okoye, and knocked him on his ass. Link - ( New Window )


Okoye was interviewed later and he said that he jumped and had left his feet and that's why Atwater destroyed him. He learned after that hit not to jump and keep his feet.
Ronnie Lott is in a class of his own.  
truebluelarry : 6/18/2019 9:27 am : link
Hit like a LB, covered like a corner, and was the heart and soul of the 49ers defense in much the same vein as LT was for the Giants.
Lott By A Hair...  
Rong5611 : 6/18/2019 9:42 am : link
Ronnie Lott was the heart and soul of those 49er teams.

Ed Reed was awesome as well, but Lott won more...hence the nod to him.
RE: Lott By A Hair...  
gmenatlarge : 6/18/2019 10:01 am : link
In comment 14475357 Rong5611 said:
Quote:
Ronnie Lott was the heart and soul of those 49er teams.

Ed Reed was awesome as well, but Lott won more...hence the nod to him.


+1 Lott was more of an all-round player, better run defender than Reed.
RE: RE: Steve Atwater was a fearsome hitter  
Johnny5 : 6/18/2019 10:04 am : link
In comment 14475344 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 14475329 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


For those to young to remember it, check out his most famous hit, when he went head to head with the Nigerian Nightmare, Christian Okoye, and knocked him on his ass. Link - ( New Window )



Okoye was interviewed later and he said that he jumped and had left his feet and that's why Atwater destroyed him. He learned after that hit not to jump and keep his feet.

Yeah you could see he kind of stops/hesitates there right before the hit. It was a great shot by Atwater but if Okoye keeps his feet on the ground and moving forward there it looks a bit different... lol
Lott, Reed and Easley  
Jimmy Googs : 6/18/2019 10:06 am : link
were the best I saw over the past few decades...
Spider Lockhart  
joeinpa : 6/18/2019 10:11 am : link
Played on horrible teams, but a great player
no love for Jimmy Patton?  
Alan in Toledo : 6/18/2019 10:29 am : link
.
Willie Wood was also tremendous  
Big Blue '56 : 6/18/2019 10:32 am : link
as a Packer
Spider!  
Dave : 6/18/2019 10:42 am : link
(but honestly, probably Lott)
Troy Polamalu  
sshin05 : 6/18/2019 10:42 am : link
amazing player. Won a DPY and a hands down a first ballot HOFer.
I have to go with Ronnie Lott.  
Brown Recluse : 6/18/2019 10:43 am : link
Ed Reed was great. Brian Dawkins. Rod Woodson didn't play safety until late in his hall of fame career but he was pretty amazing.
Don't forget the intangibles  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 6/18/2019 10:45 am : link
Dawkins bought leadership, intensity and no nonsense Will and gave that Eagles team a steely edge.
It's hard to go against Ronnie Lott  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6/18/2019 10:49 am : link
...

guy was really special
Ed Reed  
figgy2989 : 6/18/2019 10:49 am : link
Sean Taylor was pretty damn good too. It's a shame, because he could have been one of the best.
Btw, no votes for  
Big Blue '56 : 6/18/2019 10:52 am : link
Earl Thomas?
RE: Btw, no votes for  
figgy2989 : 6/18/2019 10:58 am : link
In comment 14475479 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Earl Thomas?


Earl is a damn good safety, but since he signed that big contract in 2014, dude has been injured basically every year.

IMO, he is on the same level as Eric Berry. Very very good safeties, but not "all time greats".
RE: Ed Reed and it isn't close  
Amtoft : 6/18/2019 11:21 am : link
In comment 14475264 Chris684 said:
Quote:
..


Ummm Ronnie Lott and it isn't even close. Talk about one of the most feared hitter who also was great at covering! Best Safety I have ever seen and probably ever will with all these new rules protecting players.
Big Blue '56...  
M.S. : 6/18/2019 11:24 am : link
...I am old enough to remember Homer Jones running over Larry Wilson for a touchdown. Not that one play should define the great HOF Cardinal Safety, but seeing Homer Jones cold-cock Larry Wilson was like a man playing against a boy.
RE: Ed Reed  
Brown Recluse : 6/18/2019 11:33 am : link
In comment 14475471 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
Sean Taylor was pretty damn good too. It's a shame, because he could have been one of the best.


I've always felt like Sean Taylor was a bit overrated.
I always thought Woodson of the Steelers was very good  
Snacks : 6/18/2019 11:49 am : link
I think he started his career at corner.

Lott/Reed NYG-Spider Lockhart  
TheMick7 : 6/18/2019 11:58 am : link
.
Best neck  
widmerseyebrow : 6/18/2019 11:58 am : link


Merton Hanks
Polamalu and Ed Reed  
Anakim : 6/18/2019 11:59 am : link
.
Focused on NYG Safety  
DeepBlueJint : 6/18/2019 12:00 pm : link
I will not say necessarily the best, but on some of the worse NYG teams, this "Spider" brought it. Yes, I am for Spider Lockhart, a 13th round selection out of North Texas. He was named "Spider" by Emlen Tunnel and was part of the Emlin's Gremlins.

Spider spent his entire 11-year career with the Giants. He was a Pro Bowl free safety in 1966, despite the Giants being the worst defensive team in points allowed/game in NFL history:

He was a Pro Bowl free safety a second time in 1968, leading the league in defensive touchdowns. Spider intercepted 41 passes in his career and recovered 16 fumbles during his 145 games played. Lockhart also returned 328 punts and was famous for rarely calling for a fair catch.

I will never forget the foot race that he and Bob "Bullet" Hayes ran on December 12, 1971. Hayes caught a pass from Staubach around mid field. It was one of the most classic foot/track-like races to the end zone I have ever seen. Spider tried to stay with Hayes but inside the 20 yard line, the Bullet went into another gear and pulled away slightly, that is, 5 or 6 yards ahead to the end zone.

RIP Spider.
Atwater and Reed come to mind  
widmerseyebrow : 6/18/2019 12:03 pm : link
Not the best but some other good ones:

Carnell Lake, Darren Woodson, LeRoy Butler
BB56, 2 words  
Stan in LA : 6/18/2019 12:07 pm : link
Emlen Tunnell.
Cliff Harris and Ronnie Lott  
Rick in Dallas : 6/18/2019 12:59 pm : link
Best Giants safety I saw play was Jimmy Patton
Agree about  
Big Blue '56 : 6/18/2019 1:05 pm : link
the Giants and Patton
Obviously Lott and Reed  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6/18/2019 1:05 pm : link
but Atwater definitely deserves a mention.
I knew Lott would get a ton of mentions, along with Reed.  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/18/2019 1:12 pm : link
To my eyes Lott had a serious hole in his game. He like to lay wood so much he'd whiff at times and also put himself out of position. And it wasn't such a rare circumstance with him, he'd do it a lot, pun intended. Reed was more consistent and left his team exposed less often, and was a surer tackler.

I guy I figured wouldn't get mentioned and didn't was Johnny Robinson of the Chiefs. But he should be in the convo IMO.
In terms of coverage ability  
Earl the goat : 6/18/2019 1:17 pm : link
Mike Haynes
I loved watching Polamalu play  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 6/18/2019 1:23 pm : link
His instincts were unreal. He was just an absolute madman out there and at his best he was elite against both the run and pass. That's why I always liked him better than Ed Reed, which was an opinion where I know I was in the minority. I think in terms of "Peak", I'd go Polamalu over Reed for the completeness of his game. But career wise, Reed was just better for longer and more consistent.

Ed Reed is the best pure cover safety I've seen, best "offensive" defensive player since Deion with the way he'd get those pick-6s. But I don't think he was strong enough against the run to have a real argument vs. Ronnie Lott all-time.

Dawkins is 3rd behind Reed/Polamalu for me. Dirty but a hell of a force out there. He was definitely better than John Lynch who was a similar type of player.

Earl Thomas is great, like a lesser Ed Reed. Definitely up there among guys I've seen.
Mike Haynes and Mel Blount were not safeties  
arniefez : 6/18/2019 1:26 pm : link
Ronnie Lott would probably be #1 for me. Johnny Robinson and Ken Houston deserve to be mentioned in this thread too.

Off topic I think the most underrated defense of all time is the 1969 Chiefs. All Pros and HOFers at every level and never mentioned with the best defenses of all time. They should be.

Atwater is a good call  
figgy2989 : 6/18/2019 1:29 pm : link
He hit like a mack truck. Will always remember the stick he put on Okoye.

Ed Reed by a mile  
GiantsFan84 : 6/18/2019 2:02 pm : link
followed by Troy P
It's Lott & Reed  
Bernie : 6/18/2019 2:07 pm : link
Lott was the most all around safety I have ever seen, but once Reed had the ball in his hands, he was a threat to score every time.
RE: Best neck  
NINEster : 6/18/2019 2:07 pm : link
In comment 14475561 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:


Merton Hanks


You're damn right!!!
Ronnie Lott  
NINEster : 6/18/2019 2:20 pm : link
has said that Kenny Easley is the best safety to ever play the game. I've never seen Easley play....would be worth checking out highlights. He was DPOY in '84, which is hard to be for a safety.

I think the Lott vs Reed debate is more a debate on eras. Lott would be suspended for 8 games a season in this century's game and Reed wouldn't have been as effective in the '80s and early '90s with less passes being thrown and a lot more runs.

That Lott was 1st team all pro twice as a CB, and then as safety 6 times has to be the overriding nod.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: Little Bill on Ed Reed  
NINEster : 6/18/2019 2:23 pm : link
In comment 14475284 Chris684 said:
Quote:
“He’s the best weak safety I’ve seen since I’ve been in the National Football League in my career. He’s outstanding at pretty much everything. The list goes on and on with him. It’s just a question of pretty much anything he’s out there for, he’s good at.” 


Little Bill thinks that Peyton Manning is better than Montana and Marino.

I guess it's harder to game plan for a QB when you don't have LT and that NYG defense.

And still despite those early Patriots teams having a very good (but nothing worthy of an all time defense), they embarrassed the crap out of Peyton Manning.

Then there were the Peyton rule changes as well....

Lil Bill - GOAT coach perhaps, but his choices in best ever intrigue me.
RE: Ronnie Lott  
Big Blue '56 : 6/18/2019 2:26 pm : link
In comment 14475744 NINEster said:
Quote:
has said that Kenny Easley is the best safety to ever play the game. I've never seen Easley play....would be worth checking out highlights. He was DPOY in '84, which is hard to be for a safety.

I think the Lott vs Reed debate is more a debate on eras. Lott would be suspended for 8 games a season in this century's game and Reed wouldn't have been as effective in the '80s and early '90s with less passes being thrown and a lot more runs.

That Lott was 1st team all pro twice as a CB, and then as safety 6 times has to be the overriding nod.
Link - ( New Window )


Agreed. Easley was one of the best ever. That he had to wait over 30 years to be enshrined in the HOF was egregious and laughable..Had he played in a big market, he would have been huge, imo
the wait for enshrinement for Easley was mainly because  
Greg from LI : 6/18/2019 2:30 pm : link
injuries wrecked his career. Great as he was when he played, he only played two full seasons in his career, 89 games over seven years.
Certainly  
Big Blue '56 : 6/18/2019 2:36 pm : link
a valid point
RE: I loved watching Polamalu play  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6/18/2019 2:58 pm : link
In comment 14475680 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
His instincts were unreal. He was just an absolute madman out there and at his best he was elite against both the run and pass. That's why I always liked him better than Ed Reed, which was an opinion where I know I was in the minority. I think in terms of "Peak", I'd go Polamalu over Reed for the completeness of his game. But career wise, Reed was just better for longer and more consistent.

Ed Reed is the best pure cover safety I've seen, best "offensive" defensive player since Deion with the way he'd get those pick-6s. But I don't think he was strong enough against the run to have a real argument vs. Ronnie Lott all-time.

Dawkins is 3rd behind Reed/Polamalu for me. Dirty but a hell of a force out there. He was definitely better than John Lynch who was a similar type of player.

Earl Thomas is great, like a lesser Ed Reed. Definitely up there among guys I've seen.


How old are you?
RE: Atwater is a good call  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6/18/2019 2:59 pm : link
In comment 14475684 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
He hit like a mack truck. Will always remember the stick he put on Okoye.



Atwater is up there with the all timers. I don't think he gets the credit he deserves outside of old Broncos fans.
Tunnell  
NYFootballGiants : 6/18/2019 3:16 pm : link
was amazing. I'm young though, so from my era, Sean Taylor has to be the best. He really was great. RIP.
Ronnie Lott  
Torrag : 6/18/2019 3:17 pm : link
No one ever played the position better.
much as I hated his team  
Greg from LI : 6/18/2019 3:31 pm : link
Another good one was Darren Woodson
GEORGE MARTIN taking down Elway...  
x meadowlander : 6/18/2019 3:33 pm : link
...in SB25!
RE: GEORGE MARTIN taking down Elway...  
Big Blue '56 : 6/18/2019 3:39 pm : link
In comment 14475832 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...in SB25!


Wrong thread..😂
RIGHT THREAD.  
x meadowlander : 6/18/2019 3:42 pm : link
It was the best safety I ever saw!

And Ed Reed. :)
RE: RIGHT THREAD.  
Big Blue '56 : 6/18/2019 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14475848 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
It was the best safety I ever saw!

And Ed Reed. :)


😎👍🏿👍
Although I only saw him play near the end of his career  
Koffman : 6/18/2019 6:57 pm : link
Jack Tatum was awesome. Ronnie Lott would probably be near the top as well.
RE: mine  
Brick72 : 6/18/2019 7:20 pm : link
In comment 14475324 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
reed
lott
troy p
dawkins
taylor
chancelor
lynch

Very good list.
It wasn't Spider chasing Bullet Bob  
Lurts : 6/18/2019 8:00 pm : link
Quote:

I will never forget the foot race that he and Bob "Bullet" Hayes ran on December 12, 1971. Hayes caught a pass from Staubach around mid field. It was one of the most classic foot/track-like races to the end zone I have ever seen. Spider tried to stay with Hayes but inside the 20 yard line, the Bullet went into another gear and pulled away slightly, that is, 5 or 6 yards ahead to the end zone.


It was Henry Carr, another Olympian.
Oopsies. Clarence Childs.  
Lurts : 6/18/2019 8:06 pm : link
Hayes, Childs, and Carr were all Olympians.
Based on who I saw...  
bw in dc : 6/18/2019 9:37 pm : link
it’s between Lott and Reed.

And I’m convinced Sean Taylor was destined for their level.

But give me Lott. He was every bit the ballhawk as Reed and unleashed more fear as a hitter. The pro bowls as a corner and the rings create material separation...
RE: RE: Best neck  
ChaChing : 6/18/2019 9:41 pm : link
In comment 14475727 NINEster said:
Quote:
In comment 14475561 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Merton Hanks


You're damn right!!!

I woulda got that if it was the question!
Polomalu, Lott and Reed  
bradshaw44 : 6/18/2019 10:49 pm : link
Are all number 1. Polomalus leap over the line at the snap on the goal line is probably the single greatest instinctive play of the group. For me it was like Odell’s one hander in comparison to positions. Unreal.
My brother-in-law (a lineman) played in a high school ...  
Manny in CA : 12:53 am : link

All-Star game against Ronny Lott in 1976. He once told me that Lott (as a safety hit harder than any other lineman he ever faced)

went to a Jets preseason game long ago  
madgiantscow009 : 1:00 am : link
The game was pretty quiet. Lott hit somebody and you could hear it travel through the top of the stadium.
Lott and Reed  
.McL. : 2:02 am : link
Different eras different skill sets, both perfect for their time.
Best Giant Safety that I have seen  
.McL. : 2:03 am : link
Spider Lockhart! My favorite player as a kid. I have a signed photograph with him... :)
RE: RE: Ed Reed  
LauderdaleMatty : 7:04 am : link
In comment 14475530 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 14475471 figgy2989 said:


Quote:


Sean Taylor was pretty damn good too. It's a shame, because he could have been one of the best.



I've always felt like Sean Taylor was a bit overrated.


Taylor was starting to raise his level to his rep when was sadly murdered. Agree he was not even close to guys like Lott and Reed.

Lott was The best. Woodson and Reed are up here but for me it’s Lott. Atwater scared WRs too.
“Cut it off”, Ronnie Lott  
trueblueinpw : 8:18 am : link
Lott was an amazing player.
Reed, Polamalu and Lott - in that order, but very close  
Ira : 8:23 am : link
.
Bob Sanders  
KWALL2 : 10:52 am : link
No safety had a bigger impact on a SB winner. He was the team MVP and not Peyton.

He wasn’t healthy long enough. When he was, he was right there with Polamalu. He was right there with any S.

Even with the limited playing time, he should be in the HOF.
