DG's all out investment in the defense this year - BlueLou'sBack : 6/18/2019 6:13 pm

particularly at the CB position (or DB if any of the guys picked gets moved to FS eventually.)



After grabbing his future franchise QB at 6 overall he used the following picks to bolster the defense:



1st round DT Dexter Lawrence

1st round (or call it early 2nd, 4th, and 5th rounders, the cost to move back into the 1st round) CB DeAndre Baker

3rd round (early) (at the value of a #2 since used a year early) CB Sam Beal.

3rd round (late) ER/OLB Oshane Ximines

4th round (early) CB Julian Love

5th round (early) ILB Ryan Connelly

6th round (early) CB Corey Ballentine

7th round (late) DT Chris Slayton



It's almost more impressive if you list it as their original draft assets before the trade up for Baker:



1st round DT

2nd round CB

3rd round CB

3rd round ER/OLB

4th round CB

4th round CB

5th round LB

5th round CB

6th round CB

7th round DT



Summed that's 6 draft picks spent on 4 CBs: Baker, Beal, Love and Ballentine. I'm guessing that's some type of cluster drafting record all time... Throw in last year's UDFA CB Grant Haley who played the nickle/slot CB pretty well, and got stronger as he gained experience at the position.



Each of the drafted CBs was a full 2 year starter at least - interestingly Ballentine looks to be the only full time 3 year starter among them. Ballentine was also a track star and an Academic All American over several semesters. Baker was a HS track star, and Beal too runs like a gazelle and has outstanding length.



It remains to be seen if any of these guys can play well at the NFL level, but I for one am very, very optimistic that DG has completely revamped the Giants' secondary in a manner that will bring tangible results to the defense this year.



Whatever, it's likely to be a wild ride as the kids find their NFL turf legs, and we'll be seeing more speed on the Giants' defense, by 2020 at least, than we've seen in a long time as this collection of track stars works their way into the Giants' starting, nickle and dime DB packages.





