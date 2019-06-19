Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Okay, hardest one: Best OLT, ORT, G and C you ever saw?

Big Blue '56 : 6/19/2019 7:05 am
OLT: Rosey Brown, though wouldn’t quibble with the Colts’ Jim Parker as one’s choice.

ORT: Kareem McKenzie

G: Steve Hutchinson

C: Packers Jim Ringo

This obviously takes more time, so if you’re inclined to just address one or two positions, that’s fine.

And go.
I'll give it a go  
Russ in Queens, NYC : 6/19/2019 7:12 am : link
LT: Walter Jones
G: (tie) Mike Munchak/John Hannah
C: Mike Webster
This is tough...  
bw in dc : 6/19/2019 7:14 am : link
C - Dwight Stephenson
G - Russ Grimm
G - Larry Allen
LT - Anthony Munoz
RT - Erik Williams
Right Tackle  
Russ in Queens, NYC : 6/19/2019 7:15 am : link
Is tough.
Orlando Pace was awesome at LT  
robbieballs2003 : 6/19/2019 7:26 am : link
But Joe Thomas is underappreciated because of the teams he was on. The Browns year after year were just horrendous but Joe Thomas might have been the best technician I've ever seen.
Followed football since 1998  
Tuckrule : 6/19/2019 7:29 am : link
Best LT- Walter Jones/joe Thomas/ Jonathan Ogden

Best G -Larry Allen/ Alan Faneca/ steve Hutchinson

Best center- Kevin Mawae/ nick mangold/ Jeff Saturday

Could not come up with right tackles besides Kmac

Yeah,  
Big Blue '56 : 6/19/2019 8:07 am : link
Larry Allen is a great choice
Best offensive line  
yalebowl : 6/19/2019 8:08 am : link
LT - Rosey Brown
LG - Darrell Dess
C - Jim Ringo
RG - Jerry Kramer
RT - Forrest Gregg
RE: Best offensive line  
Big Blue '56 : 6/19/2019 8:10 am : link
In comment 14476417 yalebowl said:
Quote:
LT - Rosey Brown
LG - Darrell Dess
C - Jim Ringo
RG - Jerry Kramer
RT - Forrest Gregg


Dess was one of the most underrated Gs I ever saw
John Hannah LG  
Earl the goat : 6/19/2019 8:18 am : link
Needs to be included in any conversation

LT. Munoz
LG Hannah /Allen
C. Mike Webster
RG Upshaw/Matthews
RT Eric Williams
LT  
BSIMatt : 6/19/2019 8:34 am : link
Orlando Pace
RT Erik Williams
G Larry Allen
C dermontti Dawson
C = Ray Weitecha  
WillieYoung : 6/19/2019 8:49 am : link
Didn't miss a game in 10 years, 4 pro bowls; 5 eastern division championships and 1 NFL championship. Long snapping skills allowed Giants to invent shotgun formation; later was offensive line coach at Green Bay in their initial Super Bowl years.
Show some Luv for...  
mvftw : 6/19/2019 9:02 am : link
John "Jumbo" Elliott
Ogden and Parker as OT and  
Rick in Dallas : 6/19/2019 9:07 am : link
Allen and Upshaw as OG
Ringo and Webster at C

Best Giant OL I have seen play:
Brown OT
Weitecha C
Snee OG
.  
Brown Recluse : 6/19/2019 9:13 am : link
LT - Jonathan Ogden
G - Larry Allen (ask any defensive player back then who they were afraid of most)
C - Dermontti Dawson
RT - Meh.
First that come to mind for me  
mfsd : 6/19/2019 9:34 am : link
LT Munoz
G Hannah, Hutchinson
C Dawson
RT Jackie Slater

I feel like many of the best were a little before my time (70s)
LT is easy, Ogden  
Greg from LI : 6/19/2019 9:42 am : link
RT, I'd have to say Erik Williams before his car wreck - he was still good after that, but not absolutely dominating the way he had been.

C, probably Dermontti Dawson

Larry Allen was probably the best offensive lineman I've ever seen. He played all over the line and was great at every position.
Here's mine  
PatersonPlank : 6/19/2019 9:51 am : link
LT - Munoz
G - Hannah
C - Jim Otto (#00)
G - Munchak
RT - Slater
Before he got hurt...  
Johnny5 : 6/19/2019 10:02 am : link
... Tony Boselli was easily one of the best Left tackles I have seen. And his counter part on the right in Leon Searcy was also great. The best combo I have seen. Larry Allen is the best Guard I can think of. Center goes to Mike Webster.
RE: Before he got hurt...  
Jay on the Island : 6/19/2019 10:21 am : link
In comment 14476537 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
... Tony Boselli was easily one of the best Left tackles I have seen. And his counter part on the right in Leon Searcy was also great. The best combo I have seen. Larry Allen is the best Guard I can think of. Center goes to Mike Webster.

He was on his way to being a HOF LT but the shoulder injury shortened his career.
Boselli  
Bubba : 6/19/2019 10:34 am : link
was a botched surgery I believe. He was a beast.
Madden said  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 6/19/2019 11:45 am : link
If he was building a football team, Larry Allen would be the 1st player he picked.
I feel like I watched Pace more than Ogden and Jones  
BSIMatt : 6/19/2019 11:45 am : link
and watching him come in as a true freshman lineman at Ohio State and dominate collegiate lineman was one of the most impressive things I've ever seen in college football. He was one of the most dominant college football players I've watched play, and an underrated piece of the Warner/Faulk/Bruce teams.
how about some love for Jack Stroud?  
Alan in Toledo : 6/19/2019 11:54 am : link
.
RE: John Hannah LG  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/19/2019 11:57 am : link
In comment 14476426 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
Needs to be included in any conversation

LT. Munoz
LG Hannah /Allen
C. Mike Webster
RG Upshaw/Matthews
RT Eric Williams


This is a really thorough breakdown of the best guys I can recall. I'd like to throw a little love out to undersized Vikings OG Randal McDaniel, whose speed and technique pulling were outstanding and really separated him from his peers. He was fine as an in-line blocker as well.
Best LT I ever saw - Willie Roaf  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6/19/2019 12:08 pm : link
Size, agility, run blocking dominance, and great feet and strength to pass protect.
RE: RE: Best offensive line  
Gman11 : 6/19/2019 12:10 pm : link
In comment 14476422 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14476417 yalebowl said:


Quote:


LT - Rosey Brown
LG - Darrell Dess
C - Jim Ringo
RG - Jerry Kramer
RT - Forrest Gregg



Dess was one of the most underrated Gs I ever saw


Didn't Dess score a touchdown when Tarkenton lateraled to him near the goal line?
I’m a big fan of OL  
GoDeep13 : 6/19/2019 12:14 pm : link
LT - Walter Jones
Guard - Larry Allen
C - Kevin Mawae

Honorable Mention

G - Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson
T - Orlando Pace, Joe Thomas
Ogden, hands down best OLT  
RobCarpenter : 6/19/2019 12:17 pm : link
6'9", 340+ lbs with the agility of someone 140 lbs lighter.

RE: RE: RE: Best offensive line  
Big Blue '56 : 6/19/2019 12:22 pm : link
In comment 14476691 Gman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14476422 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14476417 yalebowl said:


Quote:


LT - Rosey Brown
LG - Darrell Dess
C - Jim Ringo
RG - Jerry Kramer
RT - Forrest Gregg



Dess was one of the most underrated Gs I ever saw



Didn't Dess score a touchdown when Tarkenton lateraled to him near the goal line?


Yes and I remember seeing it as it happened
RE: Best LT I ever saw - Willie Roaf  
mfsd : 6/19/2019 12:24 pm : link
In comment 14476689 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Size, agility, run blocking dominance, and great feet and strength to pass protect.


Yup good choice - played forever too if memory serves
RE: Best LT I ever saw - Willie Roaf  
Jay on the Island : 6/19/2019 2:05 pm : link
In comment 14476689 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Size, agility, run blocking dominance, and great feet and strength to pass protect.

Choosing a LT is very difficult but Roaf is definitely in the top 3.

I might give a slight edge to Orlando Pace but I would put Roaf second behind him and ahead of Walter Jones, Joe Thomas, and Ogden. Roaf was a monster, he had such a large frame but he was also quick. Once he put his hands on you it was over.
Watched some sport show a few years back with Don Shula  
Jimmy Googs : 6/19/2019 2:12 pm : link
who obviously can be considered an expert's expert in this type of evaluation and he said these 3 guys were the best o-linemen he ever witnessed:

Jim Parker - Colts
Dwight Stevenson - Dolphins
Anthony Munoz - Bengals
RE: how about some love for Jack Stroud?  
Big Blue '56 : 6/19/2019 5:19 pm : link
In comment 14476665 Alan in Toledo said:
Quote:
.


Stroud was great at G AND OT..Goal line stands as well..:)
RE: RE: RE: RE: Best offensive line  
yalebowl : 6/19/2019 5:44 pm : link
Rosie Brown, Ray Wietecha, and Darrell Dess all made the Pro Bowl together in 1962.


In comment 14476711 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14476691 Gman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 14476422 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14476417 yalebowl said:


Quote:


LT - Rosey Brown
LG - Darrell Dess
C - Jim Ringo
RG - Jerry Kramer
RT - Forrest Gregg



Dess was one of the most underrated Gs I ever saw



Didn't Dess score a touchdown when Tarkenton lateraled to him near the goal line?



Yes and I remember seeing it as it happened
guard  
hankb1126 : 6/19/2019 7:11 pm : link
big blue you left outthe best guard all time of the giants jack stroud who played through so many knee surgeries

I met him at the 1969 super bowl game
Ogden and Allen are 2 no brainers  
Eric on Li : 6/19/2019 7:16 pm : link
Steve Hutchinson may be as well. C and RT are more competitive so nobody is jumping out head and shoulders above the rest.
You are forgetting  
Chocco : 6/19/2019 7:23 pm : link
The best Right tackle in the league, Bobbi Hart
Here's a trick question - who are the greatest set of 4 OL  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/20/2019 2:28 am : link
LT,LG, OC, RT ever to play together on one line?

And they'd be damn close to the 4 best ever picked from any combination of teams and eras, too!

Stumped? It's LT Art Shell, LG Gene Upshaw, OC Jim Otto, and RT Bob Brown... I had to dig to find out more about Brown, but dig this: All four are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame!

Brown might be the least well known of the 4, but coach John Madden said he was the BEST of them, the most aggressive OL Madden had ever seen, and that he taught the others to play OL like a DL, in terms of hand usage.

Sounds more and more like the story the Blind Side that credits Bill Walsh's desire to find and develop a type of LT specifically to man up with Lawrence Taylor might be about 15 years behind the Raiders' crew that already had the style, athleticism, and techniques that The Blind Side postulates came around in the mid 80s.
Unparalled Line - The Greatest OL of all Time - ( New Window )
RE: Right Tackle  
madgiantscow009 : 6/20/2019 2:43 am : link
In comment 14476402 Russ in Queens, NYC said:
Quote:
Is tough.


how about dan dierdorf? Talk about underrated.
Hmm  
Joey in VA : 6/20/2019 9:01 am : link
LT - Tony Boselli because of how nasty he was, he was a tone setter in the run and pass game.

OG - Larry Allen, no contest.

OC - Dermontti Dawson was my favorite to watch

RT - Erik Williams unfortunately, he was a piece of garbage human but a cement block at RT
Hard to disagree with many on here:  
Big Blue '56 : 6/20/2019 2:33 pm : link
Larry Allen is one of the best OL ever.
Can't believe there isn't more love for #00, Jim Otto  
PatersonPlank : 6/20/2019 3:12 pm : link
He was the center of his generation.
In person? No Contest  
Jay in Toronto : 6/20/2019 3:25 pm : link
Mike Webster, when he was a Badger.
Larry Allen  
bc4life : 3:57 pm : link
could have gone to HOF at 3 OL positions
erik williams maybe  
bc4life : 3:59 pm : link
before the car accident - wasn't the same afterwards, relied even more on dirty play
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions