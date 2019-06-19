Okay, hardest one: Best OLT, ORT, G and C you ever saw?

OLT: Rosey Brown, though wouldn’t quibble with the Colts’ Jim Parker as one’s choice.
ORT: Kareem McKenzie
G: Steve Hutchinson
C: Packers Jim Ringo
This obviously takes more time, so if you’re inclined to just address one or two positions, that’s fine.
And go.
G: (tie) Mike Munchak/John Hannah
C: Mike Webster
G - Russ Grimm
G - Larry Allen
LT - Anthony Munoz
RT - Erik Williams
Best G -Larry Allen/ Alan Faneca/ steve Hutchinson
Best center- Kevin Mawae/ nick mangold/ Jeff Saturday
Could not come up with right tackles besides Kmac
LG - Darrell Dess
C - Jim Ringo
RG - Jerry Kramer
RT - Forrest Gregg
Dess was one of the most underrated Gs I ever saw
LT. Munoz
LG Hannah /Allen
C. Mike Webster
RG Upshaw/Matthews
RT Eric Williams
RT Erik Williams
G Larry Allen
C dermontti Dawson
Ringo and Webster at C
Best Giant OL I have seen play:
Brown OT
Weitecha C
Snee OG
G - Larry Allen (ask any defensive player back then who they were afraid of most)
C - Dermontti Dawson
RT - Meh.
G Hannah, Hutchinson
C Dawson
RT Jackie Slater
I feel like many of the best were a little before my time (70s)
C, probably Dermontti Dawson
Larry Allen was probably the best offensive lineman I've ever seen. He played all over the line and was great at every position.
G - Hannah
C - Jim Otto (#00)
G - Munchak
RT - Slater
He was on his way to being a HOF LT but the shoulder injury shortened his career.
This is a really thorough breakdown of the best guys I can recall. I'd like to throw a little love out to undersized Vikings OG Randal McDaniel, whose speed and technique pulling were outstanding and really separated him from his peers. He was fine as an in-line blocker as well.
Quote:
LT - Rosey Brown
LG - Darrell Dess
C - Jim Ringo
RG - Jerry Kramer
RT - Forrest Gregg
Dess was one of the most underrated Gs I ever saw
Didn't Dess score a touchdown when Tarkenton lateraled to him near the goal line?
Guard - Larry Allen
C - Kevin Mawae
Honorable Mention
G - Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson
T - Orlando Pace, Joe Thomas
yalebowl said:
Yes and I remember seeing it as it happened
Yup good choice - played forever too if memory serves
Choosing a LT is very difficult but Roaf is definitely in the top 3.
I might give a slight edge to Orlando Pace but I would put Roaf second behind him and ahead of Walter Jones, Joe Thomas, and Ogden. Roaf was a monster, he had such a large frame but he was also quick. Once he put his hands on you it was over.
Jim Parker - Colts
Dwight Stevenson - Dolphins
Anthony Munoz - Bengals
Stroud was great at G AND OT..Goal line stands as well..:)
I met him at the 1969 super bowl game
And they'd be damn close to the 4 best ever picked from any combination of teams and eras, too!
Stumped? It's LT Art Shell, LG Gene Upshaw, OC Jim Otto, and RT Bob Brown... I had to dig to find out more about Brown, but dig this: All four are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame!
Brown might be the least well known of the 4, but coach John Madden said he was the BEST of them, the most aggressive OL Madden had ever seen, and that he taught the others to play OL like a DL, in terms of hand usage.
Sounds more and more like the story the Blind Side that credits Bill Walsh's desire to find and develop a type of LT specifically to man up with Lawrence Taylor might be about 15 years behind the Raiders' crew that already had the style, athleticism, and techniques that The Blind Side postulates came around in the mid 80s.
Unparalled Line - The Greatest OL of all Time - ( New Window )
how about dan dierdorf? Talk about underrated.
OG - Larry Allen, no contest.
OC - Dermontti Dawson was my favorite to watch
RT - Erik Williams unfortunately, he was a piece of garbage human but a cement block at RT