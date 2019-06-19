Maurice Jones-Drew ranks Barkley as top back in the NFL

Not that I think he's an equivalent talent, but the Redskins drafted RB Derrius Guice last year who got injured in preseason and was lost for the year. But coming out of school some thought him an equivalent talent.
I've watched some of his games on video, and I don't think he is. Seems to run hot and cold, but when he's on, he can be dominant, and had some monster games.
If he was afforded the offensive line that Zeke had his rookie year, 3 first team all pros, most of his carries he was spending too much time trying to get past the line of scrimmage and avoid backfield defenders. Frightening thing about Barkley is how much room for improvement there is in year 2, rookie season weren’t ideal conditions for a runner.
He's obvously in the discussion as a top 5 back...
to be had about where OBJ fell in terms of Top 5 maybe even Top 3 WRs in the league before his ankle injury. But I really believe that Barkley is already #1 RB in the league with no hesitation, the things he did with how horrid the o-line was ungodly at times.
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants RB
He went over 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, which speaks volumes about how special he is as a player. With a year under his belt, I expect more carries and rushing yards this season.
has played 3 years and has led the NFL in rushing two of those. He would have been three for three had he not been suspended for 6 games.
Predicting he wins the rushing title again this year. If this happens, that is a good case for Elliott being the top back in the NFL, and definitely not 5th.
Nope. Even if Zeke wins the rushing title again, SB most probably will not be that far behind. But then Zeke doesn’t compare to SB as a receiver. Not even close imv..SB clearly is the best all-around, imo
If anyone should bitch it should be McCaffrey.
The guy does it all.
McCaffery was put in a great spot for his personality though. He gets to stay a little in the shadows as most of the attention is on Cam and quietly go about his business, but he was the Panthers offense last year.
I can't even imagine how bad they would have been without him, especially with Cam unable to throw a deep pass the last quarter of the season.
Barkley had 91 receptions to Elliott's 77 for 150 more yards.
Barkley also had 2028 total yards to Elliott's 2011.
Elliott played 15 games to Barkley's 16. It's much closer than you believe and not as clear either.
Zeke runs behind one of the best OL in the game. Barkley runs behind one of the worst. Not factoring that into the stats does Barkley an injustice.
Just to dismiss Elliott and say it's not close is also an injustice of the production of Elliott's three years.
It's also an injustice not to recognize the level of offensive line play Elliot benefits from. His stellar rookie season? 3 first team all pros blocking for him. Swap him out with some of his counterparts, and see if his production holds up. Give Barkley that 2016 line, dear lord.
Gallman is a decent RB, but its not like he is the shory yardage back that would skew his numbers. Gallman would run for 4+ behind the Boys O Line. Barkley would set the rushing record if we had a line like that and I think that is what they are envisioning. Expect some cluster drafting in a strong T class next year.
compare their stats and say it is close. Zeke runs behind one of the best OL in the game. Barkley runs behind one of the worst. Not factoring that into the stats does Barkley an injustice.
Among the sea of stupid one traverses during a season on BBI, I think the most consistent and dogged are the "stats citers." Now here you've got a guy who props up Zeke with stats, ignoring the huge discrepancy between the Oline the Cowboys have had 2016-2018 and the one the Giants had in 2018.
These stats citers, one wonders if they actually watch football. Not to mention, they will pick and choose among the myriad stats available to "prove" their points, while ignoring stats like "yards after contact." Lamp posts for blind men.
Pat Traina with a great Yogi Berra quote on stats this morning:
"But as the late Yogi Berra once said, stats are like bikinis; they show you a lot but not everything."
versus say WRs and TEs. They can control a lot of factors, and you can't always use OL as an excuse.
Barkley looks to be the best back in the league or on his way to being there. He should have to do it for at least another year or two to have an undeniable crown.
I think vision is a highly underrated skill of an RB, when too much emphasis is placed on speed and power. Vision is like a QB who can read defense well and manipulate them without. Guys who rely too much on athleticism can sometimes underwhelm, or run into difficulties when their OL has a bad day and/or the opposing defense is on fire.
Curious where Barkley racks on the vision scale.
GTFO and go play on your 9ers site. Or don't even mention Frank Gore in any way in this conversation! What is Gore now, 40? Nice shot at back handed dig too re the "guys who rely too much on their athleticism" BS.
You're as foolish as the Cowboys' blogger Ed Valentine interviewed who claimed he would take Zeke over Saquon right now if he had to choose. Yeah right. Zeke over Saquon, maybe SB relies too much on his ridiculous, Herculean, athleticism.
Next someone will suggest Tom Brady over prepares for each game... QBs with better "instincts" are more reliable, riiight.
I listened to that interview, with Ochoa. Thought maybe there was a chance he'd say Barkley..I then read his reactionary article to Elliot being slighted on this list. Too funny, and there he take little shots at Giants quarterback situation and in the next breath says he has no problem with Cowboys paying Dak 34 million a year(wonder if he wrote a Cowboys "disrepect" article on their 34 million dollar man not making Prisco's top 100 players list while Wentz, Goff and Mayfield did)
They guy Ochoa flat out lied through his teeth about taking Zeke over Saquon, and tacitly admitted it when Valentine mildly chided him with the reply "good diplomatic answer!" and then Ochoa responded "that's the way I roll" like as a Cowboys' blogger he's got to flame some serious homerism for "America's team."
Which really truly distinguishes the NYC area media from every other franchise's beats and cover guys all over the US. So when we hate on Matt Lombardo and Pat Leonard, we should be thankful really that they are not blatant "company yes men" and at least feel free enough to slam the team and post contrarian hypotheses. Very very few writers around the country cover their home teams with the same critical leeway or intent.
Sorry, not going to get into a thing, but re: 'stats'
We always want to tell other fans' to "wait awhile before we anoint someone the greatest in the league", and yet we're always so defensive when it's our own guy.
It's just a curiosity thing with vision, not a knock. It's what will eventually keep a RB relevant after they get older.
Nice twisting of the argument to suggest I claimed your boy was inferior to other RBs.
I twisted your argument, Ninester? Well you already mentioned
Frank Gore in a thread about the league's best backs - now - so I'd say you pretzled your own post to start off.
Seriously, you can't get a pretty good notion about Barkley's vision by watching any of like ten different highlight reels of his from his rookie year or PSU? Maybe you should start with Baldy'd two Breakdowns of SB... and then tell us how his vision is.
I'll give you a tip that I've noticed over the years: the running backs with the best vision are usually the ones who are also great kick returners and maybe even punt returners. Watch some Gayle Sayers' tape for example.
Agreed re bias, but I believe in this case, we’re spot on..
😂😂
Not that I think he's an equivalent talent, but the Redskins drafted RB Derrius Guice last year who got injured in preseason and was lost for the year. But coming out of school some thought him an equivalent talent.
I've watched some of his games on video, and I don't think he is. Seems to run hot and cold, but when he's on, he can be dominant, and had some monster games.
Also fanofthejets will try to argue that Bell is the best tailback.
Also fanofthejets will try to argue that Bell is the best tailback.
Cue bloggingtheboys...
Cowboys getting disrespected - ( New Window )
Who compares to him as an ALL-AROUND back right now?
2-McCafferey
3-Zeke
4-Bell
5-Kamara
Quote:
...so to put him #1 is just one man's flavor of the day.
Who compares to him as an ALL-AROUND back right now?
Sam Darnold
Actually, no she couldn't. To make the statement unequivocally, you need to watch him perform behind the Giants' sorry ass O-line.
11
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants RB
He went over 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, which speaks volumes about how special he is as a player. With a year under his belt, I expect more carries and rushing yards this season.
Pete Prisco's Top 100 NFL Players of 2019 - ( New Window )
The guy does it all.
McCaffery was put in a great spot for his personality though. He gets to stay a little in the shadows as most of the attention is on Cam and quietly go about his business, but he was the Panthers offense last year.
I can't even imagine how bad they would have been without him, especially with Cam unable to throw a deep pass the last quarter of the season.
If our OL improves as expected SB is going to put up all-time numbers.
Quote:
Barkley had 91 receptions to Elliott's 77 for 150 more yards.
Barkley also had 2028 total yards to Elliott's 2011.
Elliott played 15 games to Barkley's 16. It's much closer than you believe and not as clear either.
Zeke runs behind one of the best OL in the game. Barkley runs behind one of the worst. Not factoring that into the stats does Barkley an injustice.
If our OL improves as expected SB is going to put up all-time numbers.
With the loss of Beckham, Barkley now becomes the sole focus of the defense. Defense's will take away Barkley and challenge NY to beat them through the passing game.
Even with better line play it will be more difficult for Barkley this year. He will get his, but overall it won't be a better year than last.
Zeke runs behind one of the best OL in the game. Barkley runs behind one of the worst. Not factoring that into the stats does Barkley an injustice.
Just to dismiss Elliott and say it's not close is also an injustice of the production of Elliott's three years.
I'm guessing if Saquon is out, the Giants are screwed.
ESPNStatsInfo: Ezekiel Elliott is currently on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards BEFORE CONTACT this season.
Still has to read daylight opening up correctly a vast majority of the time to be the best.
Still has to avoid the permanent, wear-down type of injury - ligaments, cartilage, tendons. Player can only help himself so much here. Much to do with luck.
I'm guessing if Saquon is out, the Giants are screwed.
With Rod Smith on the team, I'd be willing to find out. LOL
Among the sea of stupid one traverses during a season on BBI, I think the most consistent and dogged are the "stats citers." Now here you've got a guy who props up Zeke with stats, ignoring the huge discrepancy between the Oline the Cowboys have had 2016-2018 and the one the Giants had in 2018.
These stats citers, one wonders if they actually watch football. Not to mention, they will pick and choose among the myriad stats available to "prove" their points, while ignoring stats like "yards after contact." Lamp posts for blind men.
Pat Traina with a great Yogi Berra quote on stats this morning:
"But as the late Yogi Berra once said, stats are like bikinis; they show you a lot but not everything."
Which was criminal.
Also fanofthejets will try to argue that Bell is the best tailback.
Bell is probably the best vision RB in the league, maybe slightly below Gore.
But because he's a lot younger and athletic he's top 5.
For this reason it could be projected that Bell could have a productive career longer than many of the other top RBs assuming he can stay healthy.
Barkley looks to be the best back in the league or on his way to being there. He should have to do it for at least another year or two to have an undeniable crown.
I think vision is a highly underrated skill of an RB, when too much emphasis is placed on speed and power. Vision is like a QB who can read defense well and manipulate them without. Guys who rely too much on athleticism can sometimes underwhelm, or run into difficulties when their OL has a bad day and/or the opposing defense is on fire.
Curious where Barkley racks on the vision scale.
Quote:
I listened to that interview, with Ochoa. Thought maybe there was a chance he'd say Barkley..I then read his reactionary article to Elliot being slighted on this list. Too funny, and there he take little shots at Giants quarterback situation and in the next breath says he has no problem with Cowboys paying Dak 34 million a year(wonder if he wrote a Cowboys "disrepect" article on their 34 million dollar man not making Prisco's top 100 players list while Wentz, Goff and Mayfield did)
They guy Ochoa flat out lied through his teeth about taking Zeke over Saquon, and tacitly admitted it when Valentine mildly chided him with the reply "good diplomatic answer!" and then Ochoa responded "that's the way I roll" like as a Cowboys' blogger he's got to flame some serious homerism for "America's team."
Which really truly distinguishes the NYC area media from every other franchise's beats and cover guys all over the US. So when we hate on Matt Lombardo and Pat Leonard, we should be thankful really that they are not blatant "company yes men" and at least feel free enough to slam the team and post contrarian hypotheses. Very very few writers around the country cover their home teams with the same critical leeway or intent.
But acting like stats are trivial and serve no purpose is worse. It's a piece of the puzzle, not the entire picture, much less the solution to any problem
But acting like stats are trivial and serve no purpose is worse. It's a piece of the puzzle, not the entire picture, much less the solution to any problem
Umm where's your straw man? Off camera? No one said stats were trivial and served no purpose, did they?, or could you point that out? Or are you just making shit up to have something to say?
it was a general perspective about stats, not a shot at anyone or any view. smh
In context, the overall point is stats mean one thing on their own, but if you don't consider everything (the OL quality in this case) it's not that black and white
Taking Zeke over Saquon is just dumb. How many games has Zeke missed due to suspension, and isn’t he on the road to another 8-gamer?
If a guy can’t stay clean, he can’t be the pick.
We always want to tell other fans' to "wait awhile before we anoint someone the greatest in the league", and yet we're always so defensive when it's our own guy.
It's just a curiosity thing with vision, not a knock. It's what will eventually keep a RB relevant after they get older.
Nice twisting of the argument to suggest I claimed your boy was inferior to other RBs.
Seriously, you can't get a pretty good notion about Barkley's vision by watching any of like ten different highlight reels of his from his rookie year or PSU? Maybe you should start with Baldy'd two Breakdowns of SB... and then tell us how his vision is.
I'll give you a tip that I've noticed over the years: the running backs with the best vision are usually the ones who are also great kick returners and maybe even punt returners. Watch some Gayle Sayers' tape for example.