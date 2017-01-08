Both OBJ and Nat Berhe commented on the NYG today

OBJ
Interview with Complex UK concerning the "OBJ Euro Tour,"
“I just felt with the Giants I was just stuck at a place that wasn’t working for me anymore. I felt like I wasn’t going to be able to reach my full potential there; mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn’t see it happening there,” Beckham said. “So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit. I’m just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role.”
Berhe
"I love those guys in NY," he said. "Its unfortunate we couldn't win more games but that wasn't for a lack of 'want to' by anyone in the organization."
I’m very happy about Me and Me is doing great now and I’m building My LEGEND!”
Eli and his long ball lost its wings.
As if "all the other stuff" was just something that was foisted upon you and existed in a vacuum completely independent of your choices and actions. The lack of self awareness is staggering.
I feel stupid having had defended him as much as I did - but, I guess that's what you do when the Giants are starved for talent - you make excuses for talent.
These quotes are fucking cringeworthy. He talks like he's Prince or something.
Prince! Yes! Holy shit that's a perfect comparison. A genius level talent who is absolutely out of his mind.
I’m just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role.”
+1, very well said.
Odell, just STFU. You sound like a clown.
He was a superior talent and I still wish the Giants hadn't traded him.
It is funny though that so many posters defended his actions when he was a Giant, but now that he's not he's derided by almost everyone on this board.
You say OBJ used the word "spiritually"? OMG, it's a good thing we traded him!
Never said it was just that.
How are your Mets doing these days?
If if they Jets start winning will you be switching teams again?
Just curious.
You're right - I'm dying to start rooting for a football team that hasn't played in a Super Bowl since we've had color TV, has one winning season this decade and has won one championship to the Giants' 4.
Got me there.
That's right I forgot. You only switch teams when the other team has a winning record. My bad.
You say OBJ used the word "spiritually"? OMG, it's a good thing we traded him!
Oh c'mon, this isn't religious persecution. It's annoyance at the idea that anything the organization did or prevented him from doing that didn't allow him to reach his spiritual potential. He's full of shit. It's not even ego at this point. The guy is a narcissist.
You're about the 20th idiot to attempt that analogy.
Yeah, I'm sorry you had to reach for something totally unrelated to respond to someone who disagreed with your shitty take.
Your bad.
You say OBJ used the word "spiritually"? OMG, it's a good thing we traded him!
Oh c'mon, this isn't religious persecution. It's annoyance at the idea that anything the organization did or prevented him from doing that didn't allow him to reach his spiritual potential. He's full of shit. It's not even ego at this point. The guy is a narcissist.
I don't deny that OBJ is full of shit, a narcissist and an a-hole. I just don't think any of that stuff really mattered.
He was a great player who played hard and well-respected in the clubhouse. I personally would have overlooked all the diva stuff.
I've ignored your posts since draft day. You're the one that engaged with me your shitty take.
A number of people referenced "spiritually" in their posts on this thread and I addressed that. Never said it was the only issue with OBJ.
My bet is he drops a Beker Mayfield pass like he did this beautiful easy and perfect pitch from Eli, in the biggest game of his career, and Mayfield will have a bigger reaction than the disgusted look on Eli's face, which is nicely caught in this video.
Dude, you were lame when we needed you once. STFU.
He was a superior talent and I still wish the Giants hadn't traded him.
It is funny though that so many posters defended his actions when he was a Giant, but now that he's not he's derided by almost everyone on this board.
You say OBJ used the word "spiritually"? OMG, it's a good thing we traded him!
Its almost like a lot of fans put up with his BS b/c he was on their favorite team, but once he left their favorite team, they....stopped putting up with his antics?
After what immature comment are fans allowed to switch their stance on him?
I've ignored your posts since draft day. You're the one that engaged with me your shitty take.
A number of people referenced "spiritually" in their posts on this thread and I addressed that. Never said it was the only issue with OBJ.
Apparently not. I didn't quote you or mention your handle anywhere in my first response, so the lie detector test has determined that to be a lie.
Thanks for letting me know, though! I'm sad to see you go.
If you could, please let me know what your reason for unsubscribing was.
He played hard, wanted badly to win and his teammates loved him. Those things far outweighed the diva-personality drawbacks.
He was a superior talent and I still wish the Giants hadn't traded him.
It is funny though that so many posters defended his actions when he was a Giant, but now that he's not he's derided by almost everyone on this board.
You say OBJ used the word "spiritually"? OMG, it's a good thing we traded him!
Its almost like a lot of fans put up with his BS b/c he was on their favorite team, but once he left their favorite team, they....stopped putting up with his antics?
After what immature comment are fans allowed to switch their stance on him?
You're not allowed to change your stance. Ever.
It doesn't matter if new information comes out, it doesn't matter if behavior you had hoped would change never changes. It doesn't matter what team he plays for.
If you defended him when he was here, you MUST continue to do so no matter what he does from here on out, because... well...
I don't know, actually. But, that seems to be what some posters believe everyone should do.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
You original comment directly followed my post and was a direct reference to my comment about "spiritually".
Suggesting that is was anything but is a joke.
As far as the other nonsense in your latest post, I have no idea what you're talking about. Sorry, but I'm not going anywhere.
It's called being objective about a player and the player's action and not excusing his behavior when he's on your team and then immediately condemning that same behavior when he's not on your team any more.
I doubt people switched their position on OBJ because of "new information".
Enjoy continuing to care about the sports teams I root for and pretending to ignore me - I haven't the slightest idea what teams you root for outside of the Giants because unlike you, I actually really don't give a shit.
Take care.
You can be a great player who played hard and was well-liked/respected but also be bad for the locker room. They aren't mutually exclusive concepts.
And the spirituality thing is just a painfully tone deaf comment. If he's taking some accountability and saying "that city at that time in my life, I just didn't make the best of it", I think he'd be applauded. But he's doing the exact opposite and implying it was something about the organization that prevented him from reaching his potential. The guy is full of shit, and it doesn't seem like he has a single person in his life who can tell him.
An interesting tidbit that his idols growing up were Lil Wayne Allen Iverson Randy Moss and mike vick...four honorable men!
He really just doesn't get it.
I feel stupid having had defended him as much as I did - but, I guess that's what you do when the Giants are starved for talent - you make excuses for talent.
These quotes are fucking cringeworthy. He talks like he's Prince or something.
Prince! Yes! Holy shit that's a perfect comparison. A genius level talent who is absolutely out of his mind.
I would not be surprised if OBJ changed his name into a symbol. Tom Brady copy righting Tom Terrific levels of douchiness.
He was a great player who played hard and well-respected in the clubhouse.
But the problem may have been that the character of the clubhouse itself had a ceiling, partly imposed by his personality.
People kept saying how his teammates always lauded him as a great teammate. Not necessarily meaningful. "In the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king" and all that.
Ummm - you were jettisoned there big guy.
That was the one thing that jumped out at me. Give me a break.
That was the moment the spirit left him. Unable to fill it back in after that.
Exactly FMIC. This is a narcissistic person trying to take control of a situation they had no real control over. He just lacks any sense of humility. The reporter wasn’t even really baiting him into a response like this. A response along the lines of “yes, this will be a big change. I enjoyed my time with NY and I’ll miss my teammates, but I am ready to do everything I can to help the Cleveland franchise win a Super Bowl” would have been the response of an adult.
It sure beats...
The things OBJ said or did off the field never bothered me because he left it all on the field. A lot of these generationaly talented athletes are insane: AB is the Batman to OBJs Robin; Tom Brady thinks staying hydrated prevents sunburn; LT, TO, etc. I think a guy like Barkley, who seems very normal, is the exception, rather than the rule.
I think the average grounded person looks at some of these superstar personality quirks and goes, "I would never act like that." Part of what makes these people insanely good is that chip on their shoulder, that mentality/persona/drive/whatever they created to become that person to succeed at a high level.
So when fans want superstars to act like a normal person, I think you have to understand that they probably would not have become the players that they are if they acted normal.
Nice try. Let us know how your take shifts on OBJ after you've taken a few 200 level pop psychology classes.
For every whack job performing at a ridiculously high level in athletics, there a 5 normal guys at that high level. Have a look at Yankees superstars over the last 20 years and tell me how many were whack jobs and how many conducted themselves like normal socialized people who had a grasp of what it means to be performing in the spotlight that is big bucks entertainment in NYC.
Because he's landed is "Smallville".
He's not the first of the inflated heads that had the bright lights shine on them - Ruth, DiMaggio, Nameth, Shockey ...
Now, he's just a footnote. He knows it, and it hurts.
OBJ had a really good argument to make, that staying with the Giants while that team had no shot at the playoffs this year and not much better next year would be wasting more of his five or six prime years. That rather skinny body was a constant question mark to me.
I do question OBJ's assumption that things will be better with Cleveland. Not a single trip to the Super Bowl? Even a loss?
You weren't allowed. You weren't a free agent. The team was tired of you and you were traded to the highest bidder. They rather have a solid safety and a 1st round pick, then one of the best WRs in the league. he truly is one of the best WRs. What does that say about him? Could you imagine this team doing that with Barkley?
With that said, I'll continue to root for Odell. He's an exciting player to watch. His one-handed catch against Dallas is still worth watching over and over again. I wish he'd shut up about the Giants, but it is what it is. However, I am waiting for the antics to start in Cleveland. That should be fun to watch.
Bottom line is, he can say what he wants. I wish him every success as long as it doesn't hurt the Giants.
the guy sounds crazy though, who the fuck does he think he is?
my prediction, he'll make big plays, throw some digs at us especially if we start off bad, but by the end of the year it'll be same old OBJ. not around and if he is he's dropping key passes.
he was a great player on some of the worst giants teams. thats his legacy here.
The things OBJ said or did off the field never bothered me because he left it all on the field. A lot of these generationaly talented athletes are insane: AB is the Batman to OBJs Robin; Tom Brady thinks staying hydrated prevents sunburn; LT, TO, etc. I think a guy like Barkley, who seems very normal, is the exception, rather than the rule.
I think the average grounded person looks at some of these superstar personality quirks and goes, "I would never act like that." Part of what makes these people insanely good is that chip on their shoulder, that mentality/persona/drive/whatever they created to become that person to succeed at a high level.
So when fans want superstars to act like a normal person, I think you have to understand that they probably would not have become the players that they are if they acted normal.
Yeah Alex 'Minotaur' Rodriguez is normal. LT is an absolute piece of shit human being and he is revered around here. If social media existed 20 years ago like it does today, those walk the line guys might not be so straight and narrow like you think.
Last time I checked, other 'crazy' stars played outside the NY metro area so it's not a NY media thing. If OBJ ever said that staying hydrated prevents sunburn, it would melt this place down. Now we know he doesn't drink water because he doesn't like the way it sloshes in his stomach, but at least he isn't peddling psuedo science bullshit that's going to give people skin cancer like Brady is doing.
People think Mayfield is an asshole. He spent his entire collegiate career manufacturing a chip on his shoulder. That's part of what made him successful. He's not going to turn it off now. You have to recognize that Mayfield found success with the 'chip on shoulder' personality and taking that away from him takes away what made him good.
OBJ isn't going to change his personality: he would have been the same guy anywhere he got drafted, NY had nothing to do with it. it's part of what makes him successful.
George: I WAS bald!
One day this guy will wake up and realize that he chose to stay with the Giants, shitted on them, and then they shipped his ass to Cleveland. He’s very lucky that they sent him to a pretty good situation, rather than Buffalo, for ex.
He was given a million opportunities to show he was more than some diva bitch receiver. He did not take advantage. He will be remembered here for spearing Josh Norman (which I think is the most egregious act due to the nature of the incident), a beautiful catch in a losing effort, acting like a jackass, being on tape with white powder and bad takeout pizza, flew his buddies to Florida to hang out topless on a boat, and a huge dropped TD in the playoffs.
Guy didn’t have his elite second and third gear last year, quits in frustration, got shade tossed his way on national tv from Saquon in a most embarrassing manner, and is a general headcase.
But it was all the fault of NYG. The people who gave him $90m plus for the privilege of continuing to put up with his shit.
For every beautiful woman, there’s a man tired of putting up with her nonsense.
P.S. Long time no see on BBI! Hope you're well compadre. How are things?
I think the feeling was mutual with the Giants, so they moved him. They didn't move him to where he wanted to go (LA).
Cleveland isn't good for the "brand"...
Long-term, a good move for the Giants.
Berhe: it’s a shame WE couldn’t win more
OBJ: I...I...I...I...I...I...I...
and so on
Refresh my memory on this one?
Berhe: it’s a shame WE couldn’t win more
OBJ: I...I...I...I...I...I...I...
and so on
+1 nailed it! If you want to win a game badly you get back to your QB and coordinators to discuss what you can change to win a game. You don't throw childish temper tantrums in full view of the crowd so the morons can say "Oh, look he wants to win so bad" what a bunch of garbage. All he was and is about is "look at me!!"
Great post.
who leaves for another team.
How often have Giant fans had a chance to yawn at players moving on and excelling elsewhere? It isn't like the NFL is littered with ex-Giants taking the league by storm.
Like I said a couple weeks ago, when the biggest losses have been placekickers, you aren't doing too bad in whom is let go. Unless we are still upset about Ed McCaffery....
I'm not sure how anyone who viewed his ESPN interview with Lil Wayne could come away with any other impression than he wasn't happy in New York and wanted out.
A happy Odell would have certainly been in the Giants plans moving forward, he took that option out of their hands and they were smart to respond the way they did and not let his value diminish the way it did for the Steelers with Antonio Brown.
Here's to Jabrill Peppers, Dexter Lawrence and Oshane Ximines helping the Giants win more games than they did during OBJ's tenure in New York, hopefully there are better days ahead.
Exactly. People seem to be glossing over this delusional comment by OBJ. OBJ has some real mental issues going on. He works hard and plays hard, but he's not playing with a full deck upstairs.
In reality, he was shipped out.
Having said that, I certainly can make a case for not wanting him on this team and why he doesn't fit.
And in fact, he makes the case himself with quotes like this.
Giants in the end will be better without him.
That's a total of 16 "I, me, my, myself", ZERO "team".
He should have played tennis or golf.
Whether right or wrong, he never took responsibility for the fallout this offseason. It was the QB, the coach, management, etc...
I mean at some point you have to say.... I made some mistakes, I have no Ill-will and now looking forward to my next step in my career.
he actually did say that, but that doesn't generate clicks so it wasn't reported. he has often said he has made mistakes is is trying to grow as a person.
it was the same interview where he talked about how hard baker throws the ball
In reality, he was shipped out.
He only has himself to blame.
honestly would rather a Hakeem Nicks jersey signed over him
OBJ had a really good argument to make, that staying with the Giants while that team had no shot at the playoffs this year and not much better next year would be wasting more of his five or six prime years. That rather skinny body was a constant question mark to me.
I do question OBJ's assumption that things will be better with Cleveland. Not a single trip to the Super Bowl? Even a loss?
He did not leave. He was traded. He was dismissed.
as long as they don't put him on the hands squad for an onside kick in overtime.
as long as they don't put him on the hands squad for an onside kick in overtime.
But I can't say I was sorry to see him go, and I hope he has a Good Time in Cleveland.
The only difference, is that as long as it gets Odell noticed and talked about, it doesn't matter what he says. The greater his "name recognition," the more money he can make from outside sources. [I give you Dennis Rodman & Charles Barkley, poster-children for this technique.]
So maybe what Odell said was not so "stupid." Let's just call it outrageous and wrong.
Yep, this is what I was referring to. Thanks for the link. This made such an impression on me, and then it was internet fodder.
Hey Optimus - I’m good, thanks! Been in Africa the last several years running the NGOs I established. Are you still in the MENA area? I hope youve been well in your pursuits. I’ll be back in Egypt this year. Been a while since I last was there. Should be a good trip! You still have my email :)
I am not rooting against Odell... but I would not be surprised if the wheels come completely off of the bus at some point.
Maybe at 22 it applied, but he isn't a rookie and each year he continues to say or do stupid things, it gets harder to justify that he's just a kid fer crisaskes....
Yup. One of the most noticeable patterns with him.
If you did 1/2 to Newman, that Hicks, did to Talib, you’d be in my top 30, Giants, well behind the likes of Dane, Wheatley, & Cyclops.
Shockey with wheels, that will be your legacy. Watch film of Bavaro, & Toomer, fucking tool.
The things OBJ said or did off the field never bothered me because he left it all on the field. A lot of these generationaly talented athletes are insane: AB is the Batman to OBJs Robin; Tom Brady thinks staying hydrated prevents sunburn; LT, TO, etc. I think a guy like Barkley, who seems very normal, is the exception, rather than the rule.
I think the average grounded person looks at some of these superstar personality quirks and goes, "I would never act like that." Part of what makes these people insanely good is that chip on their shoulder, that mentality/persona/drive/whatever they created to become that person to succeed at a high level.
So when fans want superstars to act like a normal person, I think you have to understand that they probably would not have become the players that they are if they acted normal.
I’m not sure how many people of super high success you think act like this. My guess is the same about of less Successful. He’s got all world talent. He also has made himself a brand and not a person. At a young age I think I makes you sound and then become an asshole. WTF has he done that has really mattered In The NFL?
Do I think he’s a horrible person. Nope. Just Self centered one. And it had ANY self awareness he’s know he sounds like a whiny bitch. Now he’s going to continue to make MILLIONS in our celebrity culture. Good for him. But IMO there is zero correlation between skill, success and assuming you are the center of the universe. Plenty of people much more successful have never uttered the stupid shit he does. In and out of football
I've always been a fan, but he's painted the Giants as a villain in an unrealistic way.
We'll see, but I feel like he has created an impossible situation for himself (imo) considering his diminished athletic ability.