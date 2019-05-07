Nate Solder sounding positive about being ready for camp Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/22/2019 10:29 am : 6/22/2019 10:29 am

Caught up with Nate Solder at the Health & Fitness Expo. He said his ankle is “progressing really nicely. There’s no reason to think that I won’t be there for training camp.” He said he’s doing less rehab and more football training now.

