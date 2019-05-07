Nate Solder sounding positive about being ready for camp

Dan Duggan
Dan Duggan
Caught up with Nate Solder at the Health & Fitness Expo. He said his ankle is “progressing really nicely. There’s no reason to think that I won’t be there for training camp.” He said he’s doing less rehab and more football training now.
I can't tell you how excited I am to finally have a legit offensive line. It seems like it has been forever now.
Above average is a long way ahead of terrible. We do need more young talent there. I read that next year's draft might be good for ol.
ORT is arguably the biggest hole on the team right now and it will remain so until Remmers demonstrates superior play to Wheeler.
Given we have a new ORG and a still to be decided C the sooner the starting OL can come together and get some reps the better.
That is great news, as highlighted for many years on the Giants, continuity is arguably bad important as talent on the offensive line, and training camp is majorly important in that arena.
I can't tell you how excited I am to finally have a legit offensive line. It seems like it has been forever now.
Approximately 10 years. Crazy.
In comment 14479903 christian said:
That is great news, as highlighted for many years on the Giants, continuity is arguably bad important as talent on the offensive line, and training camp is majorly important in that arena.
10 years is forever?
I guess you guys aren't Knicks fans?
Look at how Dallas handles OL depth and grooming. They already have a plan to let La'el Collins walk in FA next year, with Conner Williams (2018 draft, 2nd round 50 overall) shifting over to ORT and Conner MacGregor (3rd round pick 90 2019 draft pick) taking William's starting slot at OG.
With Smith, Martin, and Frederick commanding top shelf salaries, they made a succession plan for Collins (who's also a good player) two years - one year in advance of his FA pay or walk year.
The Giants have had that mindset for years.
I think many forget that Gettleman was responsible for much of the success for the 2007 and 2011 championship runs, and when he left town the aptitude of player evaluation suffered tremendously or at least the decision making.
Gettleman’s best move so far was his first. Fire Ross.
Super excited to field an NFL talent caliber team after so many years.
This interview below was one I missed initially and it is very interesting insight behind the Giants front office structure.
Link - ( New Window )
Walton was average and Richburg struggled late in the year at guard, but overall it wasn't a disaster.
The wheels really started falling off in 15 -- Beatty got hurt and was never the same, moving Pugh inside was a mistake, Schwartz still couldn't stay on the field, Richburg showed promise at center that never materialized. Weirdly Flowers playing through an ankle injury was the highlight of the season.
Cows are going to have to come up with Plan B and given their cap situation I almost don't envy the Jones crew...
After one year are you sure? Reports were he struggled last year at OG partly because he wasn't strong enough and partly because it was a position change for him... Not everyone comes into the NFL like Will Hernandez, at his natural starting position (OLG) and already fully up to snuff NFL strength.
Anyway if you're right I won't cry in the least. The luck they had hitting on Tyron Smith, Frederick, and then Martin, bing bang boom as top shelf NFL talents with three 1st round picks was extremely fortunate. Or just very good talent evaluation pre-draft.
The 2020 free agent market for Centers and Guards looks pretty weak. A couple of premier players, but an awful lot of age and injuries in that group. Forget about Left Tackles altogether. You might find a few decent Right Tackles available, but they're going to cost you. Eight or nine million a year for one of the better RT's.
In a perfect world the holes are addressed in FA, lots if cash next year. Then you take what the draft gives you rather than drafting positions.
McGregor never made it to any OTAs this preseason due to some malady so he is already behind the eightball.
A little bit of chaos in Big D particularly given their unsigned qb, and wr and others...
2014 line produced the 23rd best rush attack. The 2012 line was better than that but it had its problems too.
The last 'good' line was 2010.
OT, regardless of right or left side, is targeted for Rd 1 or 2. That position along with Edge and WR look like priorities for early rounds next year.
In a perfect world the holes are addressed in FA, lots if cash next year. Then you take what the draft gives you rather than drafting positions.
It's not about filling holes on the O-Line - it's about planning for the future so you don't have to worry about filling holes there.
Also, as I said above, you might be able to get a good RT next year if you're willing to shell out for one, but the Giants need to prepare for Life After Solder as well as Remmers (both could be gone after 2020), and if they don't have anyone in the pipeline now who might be able to replace Solder in a year or two, they'd better find that guy in the 2020 draft. They're not going to find him in free agency.
As for Center, we'll see who emerges victorious in the battle between Halapio and Pulley, and then we'll see how well that guy plays in 2019. If an upgrade is needed, though, you can either prepare for a bidding war for one of the few top-tier UFA's (assuming no tags), or you can draft one of the top prospects.
McGovern actually lives less than 5 miles from me. Coached against him in basketball.
I don't think the 2014 line was a bad group, but it was very average.
2014 line produced the 23rd best rush attack. The 2012 line was better than that but it had its problems too.
The last 'good' line was 2010.
The Giants also had very average running backs in Williams and Jennings.
The 2014 Giants were also 13th in points, 10th in total yards and 6th in pass yards.
I'm not saying it was a good line, but it was component.
I'm bullish on slightly above average. Anything else is absurd.
I'm not as bullish on the line as some -- but if healthy I think this group is definitely above average.
I'm bullish on slightly above average. Anything else is absurd.
That's fair. There are a lot of things that need to go right -- Remmers, Solder, and Halapio coming back healthy and staying on the field during camp is a great start.
I think Hernandez and Zeitler are the only 2 locks in 2020, and the Giants need to get more talent to push the other three.
This is a huge year for Solder -- I can't see the Giants paying him 17M at age 32 if he's coming off another mediocre season.
McGovern actually lives less than 5 miles from me. Coached against him in basketball.
LOL! Yeah I got it wrong even after I had checked his exact draft position at the Draft tracker, to point out that Dallas built and is continuing to build their OL with top 100 selections.
Maybe DG gets lucky with Big George in a year or two and he develops into pipeline material. I always thought Koets was gonna be that guy to replace O'Hara...
McGregor never made it to any OTAs this preseason due to some malady so he is already behind the eightball.
A little bit of chaos in Big D particularly given their unsigned qb, and wr and others...
You didn't even mention the ? about Fredericks' return from battling Guillane-Barre syndrome... Is he ever gonna be the same guy? Although they got pretty decent play from Loony last year. His salary bumps up nicely this year from 1.3 to 6 mil.
It has been painful to watch the OL shit-show out of the gate for the past few seasons...
I said virtually the exact same thing many times leading up to this year's draft.
Expect us to draft 2 tackles next year in a T heavy draft. I'd be shocked if we don't grab one in round 1-2.
I said virtually the exact same thing many times leading up to this year's draft.
Why? The offensive line class wasn't considered strong at all. Next year it will be. This was a CB heavy draft and getting Love in the 4th is a coup.
However, when you draft the strength of the draft you generally get the best values for your picks as other teams reach for need or have already invested a pick into the position. This is why cluster drafting the strength of the draft is good strategy.
What I'm saying, though, is that you shouldn't be surprised - let alone shocked - if the Giants don't draft an OT in rds. 1-2 next year. BPA/value may dictate an ER or WR. I hope it doesn't, and I'd say the odds are against it, but then I agree with Han Solo...Never tell me the odds!
That is great news, as highlighted for many years on the Giants, continuity is arguably bad important as talent on the offensive line, and training camp is majorly important in that arena.
I can't tell you how excited I am to finally have a legit offensive line. It seems like it has been forever now.
They haven’t had any above average starters once Snee started to decline. Now IMO they have 3. Remmers can be average and jury is out on Pully or Pio but regardless who wins that job the two guards next to him are the best we’ve had since Snee. Pathetic job by Reese and IMO what cost him his job.
I think many forget that Gettleman was responsible for much of the success for the 2007 and 2011 championship runs, and when he left town the aptitude of player evaluation suffered tremendously or at least the decision making.
Gettleman’s best move so far was his first. Fire Ross.
Super excited to field an NFL talent caliber team after so many years.
This interview below was one I missed initially and it is very interesting insight behind the Giants front office structure.
Again on Reese. He kept that arrogant moron. Reese was promoted one level too high it seems
Yeah, It would mean Be nice if the improved group weren't all pushing 30 or older except one but it sure is better than what they have had.
I'm not as bullish on the line as some -- but if healthy I think this group is definitely above average.
I understand the sentiment about players hitting 30, especially with the last OL we had that was good and several of them just fell off the cliff not much past 30.
But often, OL play well into their mid 30s, and often their best years are after 30. Look at Andrew Whitworth as a prototypical example. We may be in pretty good shape for 2-3 years or more, and we can hope DG works some magic with mid and later round OL as he has done before.
One guy that picked Grant Haley as one of the hidden gems among UDFAs last year likes the Giants' UDFA OL group this year very much. Maybe he's referring to George AA as well as Adams and O'Hagen...
He hit the nail on the head re Haley, it seems.
I'm intrigued by the longest of long shots to make the PS, the shot-putter Droogsma. Maybe DG is crazy. Crazy like a fox one hopes.
Richburg was a good player in 2015, Beatty played well in 2014, Pugh played well in 2015 Hernandez played well in 2018.
It's not been an impressive group, but there have been some nice individual showings.
I’d happily settle for average. If we are above average on the OL then DG has earned 4 more years.
The OG's should be top notch and that's good news as far as Saquon is concerned and should allow Eli some capacity to trust the pocket in his face which hasn't been the case for many moons.
Beatty was and is as intelligent as anyone on the roster over the last 20 years.
The OG's should be top notch and that's good news as far as Saquon is concerned and should allow Eli some capacity to trust the pocket in his face which hasn't been the case for many moons.
^ This
I said this on another thread, this time last year people were saying that the OL was "fixed"... At the time I was saying that as constructed, the OL might actually be worse than 2017. And it was until Pulley became the center, Brown replaced Omameh and of course Wheeler took over RT.
Zeitler is better than Brown. And while the line should be adequate this year, league average is probably the ceiling. Both Tackles are on the wrong side of 30. And I have yet to see a what I think is a legitimate NFL starting center to grace the team's roster. Both guys at the tackle positions could see their play fall off a cliff at any time.
In my book "fixed" would be having 80% of the line be long term solutions (guys you expect to play for at least 3/4 years together), and some talent developing in the wings. By that definition, the OL is not yet "fixed". But I think at least we have reasonable starting players 4 of the 5 positions. And DG has bought time to finish the project.
That is great news, as highlighted for many years on the Giants, continuity is arguably bad important as talent on the offensive line, and training camp is majorly important in that arena.
I can't tell you how excited I am to finally have a legit offensive line. It seems like it has been forever now.
Gettleman in an interview has has that his approach is to add at least one OL to the 53 man roster every year either through the draft or FA. Injuries, free agency exits and depth building was his reasoning. This is after building the core OL.
Nice to see its a priority finally. Took him only two years.
apparently its very mental with him,as in he doesn't have the mentality of an NFl O Lineman ala Beatty. I was following him a bit because I was hoping he'd fall to the Giants and than the Boys snagged him up.
Beatty was and is as intelligent as anyone on the roster over the last 20 years.
I wasn't talking about his IQ. More about his predisposition to being less physical. And I just looked it up the guy got a 22 on his wonderlic, how smart could he be? Sounds pretty average.