First Giants memory

I was 8 years old in 1963 when the Giants played the Bears in the championship game. I remember watching the game on television with my father. I remember the Giants taking a lead. And eventually losing. Don't know if it's a real memory or not, but the iconic picture of the battered YA tittle on the sidelines crying comes to mind.
What followed 1963 was the "15 years of lousy football" period. A hell of a time to become a Giants fan.
My dad passed in 1976. I wish I'd been able to share the rise of the team in the 80s with him.
But I got to see the Giants play in and win their first super bowl, I got to see the entire career of Lawrence Taylor, etc. The sweet moments made sweeter by the bitter before.
Anyway, that's my first Giant's memory. What's yours? Wanna share?
All of 8, old man snuck me into a bar-foreshadowing-to see the Jets beat us. Then of course the 49ers laid down like dogs to the Rams on MNF to officially eliminate us. Ugh.
Must have been why I was mouthing off about Simms later on.
Since 1986 I've pretty much been a church mouse.
Pretty sure that was the game where Dan Reeves kept going for two because he was religiously following the stupid chart widely used at the time. I think the league office made it up. No analytics involved just genius stuff like if you were down by 5 go for 2 to make it a 3 point game regardless of how much time left.I was going bananas watching Reeves throw away points that day.
So my official 1st season was 1980. Down here in South Jersey, the Cardinals/Giants game was on TV and Phil Simms threw 5 TD passes in a opening day win.
I thought here comes a great season with a great young QB....then we lost something like 7 straight and ended up 4-12!!!!!
Week 2 was home against the Cowboys. I was watching at a family gathering at my aunt's. Allegre missed a game-winner at the end.
Week 3 was against the Dolphins, but was canceled by the strike (replacement player games started in Week 4). CBS showed a replay of Super Bowl XXI. I taped it on VHS and rewatched the shit out of that game.
I was there too. Still have the program and ticket stub
I believe Jimmy Robinson WR caught a TD pass
This was my first Giants game! Really more of an ice storm! I remember it was so freakin' cold. I remember Larry Csonka slipped behind the line of scrimmage, and slid for about 10 yards in the slush.
My mom made me my favorite - chocolate cake. Sat down to watch football; it was the Giants vs. the Baltimore Colts ...
Didn't know much about pro football. When the Giants lost, I had a sick feeling, I didn't understand why.
Does anybody else remember the Gerber baby food commercials with Pat Summeral, Frank Gifford, and it must have been Fran Tarkenton?
It was kind of corny - I believe they were designing plays with the jars of food as players
With student General Organization card got to sit in a
.55 cent seat for 25 cents. Nickel on the subway and a nickel to get back home, total cost 35 cents.
Brownbagged it.
1937 season.
Spider Lockhart, Bobby Duhon, Tucker Frederickson...
I was listening surreptitiously (on my transistor radio!!). Actually what I mostly remember is how freeking cold it was (lot of outdoor activities).
Anyways, when the game reached it's infamous conclusion, my Dad smashed his radio and said something along the lines of "These guys will never be good!" There may have been an expletive in there somewhere, I was too traumatized by such a mild mannered man doing that in the first place to remember exactly.
That incident picqued my interest in football enough that I remember Simms getting drafted the next year.
But, if I had to say a first Giants memory (a specific moment), it's Ron Dixon's kickoff return for a TD in the 2000 bowl. I appreciate my Giants fandom probably most of all the teams I follow, since they lost a lot when I was a kid. (Born in 91 so I missed the first two bowls.) So yeah, losing the super bowl is a character building first memory, I think, which fits my ability to appreciate the Giants no matter if they win or lose, but to especially savor the wins.
I have memories of watching games with him in the early years, but the earliest game I have a pretty vivid memory of watching and getting really into was LTs epic Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions in 82
I was intrigued, and after watching for a few minutes, just didn't see where he was faster than anyone else. ALL these guys are fast.
Come to find out, his speed was "track speed".
As my interest in football evolved, Homer really didn't consistently do anything special IMO.
This was my first memory too. 7 years old. Walked into the living room and asked my dad who we're rooting for. "The Giants" he replied. Never looked back since. Pretty sure that was the divisional round though.
You had a choice between the Giants and the Jets. My father was not a sports fan. He picked the Giants book because he preferred the color blue to the color green. Simple as that.
I was 12, but I wasn't into football. Basketball was the first sport I got into (I was around seven or eight), then baseball.
But I had fun matching the pictures to the players, and I was like wow, some of these guys look really tough. The only ones I still remember vividly were Bob Tucker and Doug Van Horn.
So, I got interested in football and the Giants, and I started watching them on TV when the '72 season began.
Also, the snowball game.
I grew up in CT, so we had Yankees fans, Red Sox fans, Mets fans, Rangers or Bruins, Celtics and Knicks, battles in every sport.
except football.
All Giants fans.
All crowded around the TV watching a defensive battle, looked like the Giants were doing to lose as DET was at the Giants 5 or so with time winding down in the 4th, but no, LT comes through with the pick 6 for 97 yards and the place went crazy. LT was so dominant in that 2nd half he really won the game.
I was hooked.
Giants had a 22-0 lead and lost 23-22.
I remember the trip from Jersey City by train, it was cold, I had the hottest hot chocolate ever from the vendor and there was some QB named Archie. And we won.
It was a memorable day with my Dad and a memory I never forgot.
The very earliest are now just mere shadows of memories of sitting on my dads lap and him pointing out guys like, Tittle, Huff and others that he loved from that era as we watched a game.
Unfortunately by the time my memories become clearer it was just as the losing was overtaking the team and I never was able to appreciate the winning of those great Giants teams. It was a long grind until the mid 80's finally changed that for me. All my early youth, teens, and most of my twenty's were just a long string of heartbreaking losing. It was a large part of my life for a long time. But as someone else mentioned earlier, I do believe it made the winning just that much sweeter when it finally arrived. And in hind sight a lot of great, cherished memories regardless of the losing.
I remember watching that too. Was home from college on break. Makes sense it ended up being Dan Reeve's last game as coach
Maybe in '87.
The first clear memory I have of a specific play is the LT pick 6 against the Lions on Thanksgiving 1982.
Big Blue Blogger – yeah, that 1970 end of season loss to the Rams was devastating (listened to it on the radio) - both 1970 and 1972 seasons gave me such great hope as did getting Craig Morton mid-season in 1974. Check out this link of 1970 Cowboys at Giants come from behind win in 1970. At 11:55 it shows live action from the start of the 2nd half to the last few minutes of the 4th Q. For those of you who never saw Ron Johnson run, it’s a great clip.
The play that will always stick in my memory happened when a Giant intercepted an Otto Graham pass and raced down the right sideline on his way to a pick-six. I can still remember the sound it made when Brown fullback Marion Motley raced over and knocked him out of bounds with his shoulder. I thought the Giant was dead and was relieved to see him pick himself up and limp back on the
We went to a restaurant somewhere in Northwest Jersey and arrived there late 4th. Can remember the game being on TV there. I was in love with the blue uniforms. We had a BW at home.
So to see color was amazing. My dad was a big fan and was very happy! I also recall being totally bummed the same year when they were trounced by the Rams, when a win would have gotten them a playoff birth.
Never saw my old man as mad as he was. NYG were bad, but the Bills were worse. Final: BUF 41 NYG 17.
Roland Hooks (115 yards) ran wild including a 66-yd sprint. We were REALLY bad that day...
Evidently, our NYG thought the only way outta that hole was to keep digging.
But living 2 towns over from Giants stadium, after THE FUMBLE tickets were suddenly easy to find and after hearing legends of the tailgate parties, I went. Was in 8th grade and my first game was against the Rams, they lost, but the tailgate was pretty epic. We played football on the grass berms by 4J, whipped footballs at port a jon's when staggering drunks would go in, just a blast.
Sad sack team grew on me, quickly. During 79, when they were at their worst, I was fully on board, forgot about Lyle Alzado and the Broncos.
Similar memory with the 1963 Giants, crying when the Giants lost, being humiliated by my older brother who hated YA and the Giants.
But I have earlier memories (also difficult). Losing to the Packers in the 1961 NFL Championship game where the Giants got annihilated by Paul Hornung and the Packers, 31-0.
I cried for most of the game (I was only 8 years old).
Good memories: Al Derogatis predicting to Marty Glickman that YA Tittle was going to hit RB Phil King with a circle pass over the middle. And Marty promulgating (after the play); right you are again DeRo!
Those were cherished radio days because Giants’ home games were unavailable on broadcast TV in NYC. You had to travel to Suffolk Cty to watch a grainy broadcast from WTIC-TV - Connecticut (and pay to watch at a Howard Johnson's or other motel with a rooftop antenna).
I completed my Master’s Degree at Minnesota State University @ Mankato in the mid 70s. That was the Vikings summer training site.
Got to shake hands and talk with Fran Tarkenton for over 15 minutes as he reminisced about his days as Giants’ QB. He smiled when he talked about Homer Jones and how he would tell Jones to do a “ Banana-In” or a “Banana-Out”, and some way, Tarkenton would escape a tsunami of a pass rush and find Homer wide open downfield (nowhere near he was to be expected to finish his pattern - lots of laughs!!!!).
Of course to this day, #10 was and will always be my favorite NFL player. What a nice man!!
Marty Glickman’s soliloquy prior to the play could have been one of the greatest moments in sports radio commentary.
Glickman set the scene by announcing that it was 3rd and goal at the 10; the Giants were down by 6 and called a time-out with some 20 or so seconds left to go in the game. The Giants had been down by 3 TDs at one point in the 2nd half.
Glickman advised folks to pull over to the side of the road if they were driving and had a cardiac condition.
PRICELESS!!!
Ron Johnson sparks comeback win over Washington
