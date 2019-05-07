First Giants memory aquidneck : 6/22/2019 9:08 pm

I was 8 years old in 1963 when the Giants played the Bears in the championship game. I remember watching the game on television with my father. I remember the Giants taking a lead. And eventually losing. Don't know if it's a real memory or not, but the iconic picture of the battered YA tittle on the sidelines crying comes to mind.



What followed 1963 was the "15 years of lousy football" period. A hell of a time to become a Giants fan.



My dad passed in 1976. I wish I'd been able to share the rise of the team in the 80s with him.



But I got to see the Giants play in and win their first super bowl, I got to see the entire career of Lawrence Taylor, etc. The sweet moments made sweeter by the bitter before.



Anyway, that's my first Giant's memory. What's yours? Wanna share?