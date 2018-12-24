Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Every Daniel Jones deep pass

BSIMatt : 6/24/2019 11:52 pm
Daniel Jones had a lot of passes dropped from his receivers, but how did it effect his deep ball. We know that he had 15 drops on his 3rd downs, but Daniel Jones had 14 drops on his passes that had 20+ air yards from the line of scrimmage. I’ll put the stats below and then links to every deep pass from each individual game.


Link...
Every Daniel Jones deep pass - ( New Window )
This is an eye opening article. Makes sense too, it isn't easy to  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:45 am : link
catch and adjust to deep balls even though higher end D1 players generally make it look routine. Duke does not have that.
Great article  
Tuckrule : 6:22 am : link
Something that was evident when you watched full games highlights. That duke team lacked skill players. Jones carried them. Like everyone has said if he went to a legit football powerhouse with talent around him he likely would have been the number 1 pick
RE: Great article  
gmenatlarge : 6:52 am : link
In comment 14481920 Tuckrule said:
Something that was evident when you watched full games highlights. That duke team lacked skill players. Jones carried them. Like everyone has said if he went to a legit football powerhouse with talent around him he likely would have been the number 1 pick


Now he would have been the number 1 pick??? Not buying that, but hoping for the best...
^^  
Tuckrule : 7:01 am : link
If he went to a big time school and didn’t have the the duke football tag hanging over his head, yes. I do believe he would have been. His team had ZERO nfl players in 3 years. ZERO! I don’t think people understand this. Jamison crowder and laken Tomlinson were gone before he took over as the starter
I can almost guarantee  
joeinpa : 7:07 am : link
That Daniel Jones, an elite athlete, is a quarterback whose draft status did not deserve the incredulity, and derision the media manufactured toward the pick.

It almost seems there was some mentality creating a narrative against Gettleman and his lack of having a “plan”. There might be legitimate reason to disagree with the pick, but to treat it as if it was some kind of egregious mistake was just one more example of the hysterical mob mentality of many media and fans today

So far in camp, his arm is stronger then people said/thought  
ZogZerg : 7:10 am : link
and his deep ball has looked really good.

But a winning QB in the NFL has to have the "it" factor. We won't that until the bullets fly for real.

RE: ^^  
robbieballs2003 : 7:22 am : link
In comment 14481928 Tuckrule said:
If he went to a big time school and didn’t have the the duke football tag hanging over his head, yes. I do believe he would have been. His team had ZERO nfl players in 3 years. ZERO! I don’t think people understand this. Jamison crowder and laken Tomlinson were gone before he took over as the starter


While you probably are correct, you have to remember who the team drafting first was. Arizona was not passing on Murray once they hired Kingsbury.
Robbie  
Tuckrule : 7:25 am : link
Very true. This draft was unique because a player happened to fit a new coaches system.
His deep balls get there fast  
armstead98 : 7:47 am : link
Seems to have a stronger arm than Eli at this point. Not surprising but interesting to see.

Love the clips they have there. Great work.
RE: His deep balls get there fast  
cjac : 7:56 am : link
In comment 14481939 armstead98 said:
Seems to have a stronger arm than Eli at this point. Not surprising but interesting to see.

Love the clips they have there. Great work.


From the clips ive watched I really dont know why his arm strength is questioned. Go look at Eli's throw in the 1st Q against the Colts to Sheppard, he struggles to get it down there. I think it traveled 45 yards in the air. Meanwhile Jones throws it 45 yards with a lot less effort. or so it seems
38 yo QBs are not going to win on arm strength ...  
Spider56 : 8:06 am : link
Young bull ...let’s run downn there and get one of those heffers ...
Old bull ... let’s walk down and have them all.

Seriously ... old Eli in 2019, then DJ for (hopefully) the next 15 years.
I am supporter of Daniel Jones  
George from PA : 8:07 am : link
But also had hoped to get him more a bargain then a premium. In any case,

He is a better choice than Haskins imo from a temperment.

A tail of two cities (teams)...one with all the talent in the world that underpreformed and the other with very little talent that outpreformed.

Both, neither or either can still never become a super bowl winning QBs.

That is a very small group of players.

Time will tell
Pat Kirwan  
Big Blue '56 : 8:09 am : link
kept emphasizing over and over again, how MANY passes were dropped by Duke receivers year after year. It was met with extreme negativity by those who abhorred the pick at SIX given how much they knew more than our QB expert who does this for a living.

The most often stated response here? “Every QB has dropped passes, he was a big reach at 6.”

Anywho, re Kirwan et al assessments on his dropped passes? I took them to heart and I know shit about college ball..

When analysts talk about Jones’s arm strength....  
sb from NYT Forum : 8:49 am : link
... they are referring to the zip on his passes, not the overall distance he throws.

Can’t wait for preseason to see what he can do with and against NFL Players so we can end this endless citing of random articles to support whatever point of view we support.
wow that was a lot of drops  
Dave : 9:07 am : link
wonder why he went to duke in the first place
Someone needs to teach that blogger  
Mr. Bungle : 9:09 am : link
'effect' vs. 'affect.'
And punctuation  
Mr. Bungle : 9:09 am : link
.
RE: wow that was a lot of drops  
ron mexico : 9:34 am : link
In comment 14481991 Dave said:
wonder why he went to duke in the first place


he got hurt playing basketball and dropped off recruiters radar

Jones was rated much lower than 6 on most draft guides  
Rudy5757 : 9:40 am : link
which is what most reporters use to do their mock drafts. So any time you have a player that is drafted ahead of the rankings he is a bad pick. Compound that by it being in NY and a QB and you have everyone and anyone giving their opinion on why its a bad pick.

Suddenly the mini camps come and now its maybe its not such a bad pick after all. Until the kid proves himself it will be a roller coaster of news. One day he is Elway and the next he is Dave Brown.

None of these reporters know enough to make an informed opinion. they just need a story that people will click on. As long as the DJ story is hot they'll keep writing.

I hated the pick but I know nothing about college football and never saw him play. I will root hard for him and hope he at least gives us a top 15 QB for the next 10-15 years. Obviously I hope he is a top 3 but I'll settle for top 15 and a chance at the playoffs every year.
I'm not watching this video because I've been told he puts too  
PatersonPlank : 9:52 am : link
much air under his long passes, his arm is to weak to throw outs towards the sidelines, he doesn't have the decision making ability necessary to be an NFL QB, and finally his arm is too strong to throw touch passes. So why bother.
RE: I'm not watching this video because I've been told he puts too  
Big Blue '56 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 14482061 PatersonPlank said:
much air under his long passes, his arm is to weak to throw outs towards the sidelines, he doesn't have the decision making ability necessary to be an NFL QB, and finally his arm is too strong to throw touch passes. So why bother.


In jest there is truth. I STILL have not bothered to watch even one throw of DJ’s be it college or here. I am waiting for the pre-season games. At that point, it will be meaningful to me..
In other words,  
Big Blue '56 : 10:12 am : link
I leave all the scouting, film watching (from ALL ANGLES), live action, etc., to those I have total faith in-the people who do this for a living. I also pay close attention to reputable media people (Cosell, Kirwan et al).

Then, I watch the preseason games to form my armchair opinion. It’s a start. Been mostly doing that for many decades. :)
RE: wow that was a lot of drops  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:13 am : link
In comment 14481991 Dave said:
Quote:
wonder why he went to duke in the first place

I assume Cutcliffe recruited him.
RE: RE: wow that was a lot of drops  
ron mexico : 10:15 am : link
In comment 14482101 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
wonder why he went to duke in the first place


I assume Cutcliffe recruited him.


actually he didn't. Him and his HS coach had to petition for a walk on spot
I really feel we got a diamond in the rough  
gtt350 : 10:23 am : link
I think we are going to be dynamic with him at the helm and SB in the backfield
RE: I really feel we got a diamond in the rough  
cjac : 10:25 am : link
In comment 14482114 gtt350 said:
I think we are going to be dynamic with him at the helm and SB in the backfield


Hopefully by week 5
The runaway narrative with Jones  
AcesUp : 10:54 am : link
Is one of the more bizarre things I've seen. I understand questioning the value at 6 but there's an element of certainty about Jones' future that is kind of unique to Daniel Jones as a prospect. Almost every other rookie is given the benefit of the doubt but not Jones for some reason, he's destined to stink. He's a prospect just like every other QB in college and in this draft and because of his situation at Duke, the Giants are doing a lot of gambling on his traits and intangibles vs his stats and some bad games. Is that too rich for 6? Maybe but they COULD also be right here, which is a very real possibility that way too many people have completely written off. There's a tone among some "experts" that this reality doesn't even exist based purely off of bad Wake tape or collegiate statistical analytics. It's arrogant and close minded.

I'm encouraged by the early reports and am really excited to see how he performs. Everybody will see soon enough and I hope he makes a lot of people look really stupid because the receipts are piling up.
Criticism of Jones before he has thrown a pass....  
John In CO : 11:24 am : link
Unfortunately, this is just how it is, not only in football but in all sports. Fans trust their draft guides WAY more than they do their teams GM's. If a guy is picked higher than their chosen mock draft says they should be picked, then its a bad pick. What the coaches/scouts/GM thinks really doesnt matter. What Todd McShay and Mel Kiper say, thats what does matter.

I watched the NHL draft this past weekend. The Blackhawks and Red Wings both took players higher than most boards had them ranked. I was browsing through the Athletic yesterday and checked out their team pages. The comments from their fans on their picks...."what were they thinking....time to fire everyone...this will set back this franchise for years....no one knows what they are doing, etc...." Sound familiar? And keep in mind, the Detroit GM is Steve Yzerman. If you know hockey, you will know that he is somewhat of a popular figure (usually) among Red Wings fans:).
RE: The runaway narrative with Jones  
Mr. Bungle : 11:46 am : link
In comment 14482152 AcesUp said:
Is one of the more bizarre things I've seen. I understand questioning the value at 6 but there's an element of certainty about Jones' future that is kind of unique to Daniel Jones as a prospect. Almost every other rookie is given the benefit of the doubt but not Jones for some reason, he's destined to stink. He's a prospect just like every other QB in college and in this draft and because of his situation at Duke, the Giants are doing a lot of gambling on his traits and intangibles vs his stats and some bad games. Is that too rich for 6? Maybe but they COULD also be right here, which is a very real possibility that way too many people have completely written off. There's a tone among some "experts" that this reality doesn't even exist based purely off of bad Wake tape or collegiate statistical analytics. It's arrogant and close minded.

I'm encouraged by the early reports and am really excited to see how he performs. Everybody will see soon enough and I hope he makes a lot of people look really stupid because the receipts are piling up.

The Eagles traded up to #2 to take a North Dakota State quarterback. I don't recall much pearl-clutching and hand-wringing over that move.
That is very encouraging  
Jay on the Island : 11:53 am : link
Jones completion percentages on throws over 30 yards is 67% when you factor in drops.
RE: RE: The runaway narrative with Jones  
BlueLou'sBack : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 14482207 Mr. Bungle said:
The Eagles traded up to #2 to take a North Dakota State quarterback. I don't recall much pearl-clutching and hand-wringing over that move.


Carson Wentz had a much, much, much more impressive resume that Jones. And at the combine and in workouts - one, the other, or both - was said to be the most impressive QB scouts had ever seen. Andrew Luck like.

Don't even begin to compare Wentz and Jones as equal "reaches."
I think you guys are forgetting Eli's arm when he was younger..  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:15 pm : link
I like Daniel Jones, but I don't think he has Eli's arm talent at that age.
RE: wow that was a lot of drops  
Blue21 : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 14481991 Dave said:
Quote:
wonder why he went to duke in the first place


I've read a lot of articles on him. Sounds like he wasn't given any offers to big schools. He wanted a good academic school too and Princeton offered him a scholarship. Apparently he wanted to play for a Div 1 school with an upgrade in football from Princeton and a school close to home.I believe DJ8's coach talked to Cutliffe and Cutliffe wanted him to come and work out at Duke. When Cutliffe saw him work out he told him not to call anyone else. He wanted him but didn't have a scholarship to give him at the time. Apparently it was late in the year. I'm sure there must have been a wink wink nod nod "come to Duke and I'll take care of you" as soon as I can. DJ wanted to go to a great academic school (which Duke notoriously is) so he said ok and agreed to go as a walk on. Apparently before the school year started but during summer practice a scholarship opened up and DJ was given it. Technically a walk on but not really. I think some big schools missed out regardless of whether he makes it in the NFL or not. My personal opinion is he could have transferred from Duke but was loyal and again wanted to play close to home. I'm sure he knew Cutliffe was considered one of the best QB coaches in the country too having mentored the two Mannings along with many others. Also, went to the Mannings QB camp with Cutliffe in the Summer.
RE: RE: wow that was a lot of drops  
cjac : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14482270 Blue21 said:
wonder why he went to duke in the first place



I've read a lot of articles on him. Sounds like he wasn't given any offers to big schools. He wanted a good academic school too and Princeton offered him a scholarship. Apparently he wanted to play for a Div 1 school with an upgrade in football from Princeton and a school close to home.I believe DJ8's coach talked to Cutliffe and Cutliffe wanted him to come and work out at Duke. When Cutliffe saw him work out he told him not to call anyone else. He wanted him but didn't have a scholarship to give him at the time. Apparently it was late in the year. I'm sure there must have been a wink wink nod nod "come to Duke and I'll take care of you" as soon as I can. DJ wanted to go to a great academic school (which Duke notoriously is) so he said ok and agreed to go as a walk on. Apparently before the school year started but during summer practice a scholarship opened up and DJ was given it. Technically a walk on but not really. I think some big schools missed out regardless of whether he makes it in the NFL or not. My personal opinion is he could have transferred from Duke but was loyal and again wanted to play close to home. I'm sure he knew Cutliffe was considered one of the best QB coaches in the country too having mentored the two Mannings along with many others. Also, went to the Mannings QB camp with Cutliffe in the Summer.


Princeton doesnt give scolarships, its all based on need
RE: When analysts talk about Jones’s arm strength....  
BSIMatt : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 14481974 sb from NYT Forum said:
... they are referring to the zip on his passes, not the overall distance he throws.

Can’t wait for preseason to see what he can do with and against NFL Players so we can end this endless citing of random articles to support whatever point of view we support.


Out of curiosity, what do analysts say when they talk about Jone's arm strength?
RE: RE: When analysts talk about Jones’s arm strength....  
BSIMatt : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14482323 BSIMatt said:
... they are referring to the zip on his passes, not the overall distance he throws.

Can’t wait for preseason to see what he can do with and against NFL Players so we can end this endless citing of random articles to support whatever point of view we support.



Out of curiosity, what do analysts say when they talk about Jone's arm strength?


You can disregard that, I have to say I didn't post the article to support any point of view. I thought it was an interesting article because it broke down his deep accuracy in tiers and factored in dropped passes, then went a step further and backed up each game with video clips. That's a great football article, I could care less what view it supports. Also, the article doesn't discuss arm strength at all, it's focus was on downfield accuracy, which is likely 10x more important. Placing the ball accurately, with consistency is so, so much more important than strongest arm pissing matches. You either have sufficient arm strength to play in the league or you do not, once that has been decided the other factors trump arm strength 10 fold. It gets talked about far too much. Daniel Jones may be great and Daniel Jones may bust, but either way it will have absolutely nothing to do with arm strength.
RE: RE: wow that was a lot of drops  
TMS : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14482101 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
wonder why he went to duke in the first place
T
I assume Cutcliffe recruited him.
. Agree This is a likely scenario. Jones had no scholarship offers out of HS. But he did attend the Mannings academy and could have been seen there by Culcliffe. He was redshirted his first year at Duke started when the starter got injured. Interesting story especially if he works out for us.
Sorry Cutcliffe.  
TMS : 1:11 pm : link
My mistake.
RE: RE: RE:  
Mr. Bungle : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 14482240 BlueLou'sBack said:
Carson Wentz had a much, much, much more impressive resume that Jones...

Don't even begin to compare Wentz and Jones as equal "reaches."

A lot of NFL personnel would disagree with you.
My understanding is due to HS injury, he had little interest from NCAA  
ChaChing : 2:23 pm : link
Injured prior to his senior year at North Carolina’s Charlotte Latin High School, Jones was unable to attend collegiate camps to enhance his recruiting options. The choices were limited to a few Ivy League schools.

“And I had one from Wake,” Jones told The Times during a Saturday interview. “But Duke was my dream school. I really wanted to go there.”

Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe had viewed some late film on the lanky 6-foot-5, two-star quarterback with some nifty feet, but the veteran coach, who recruited both Eli and Peyton Manning, was hamstrung.

“We didn’t have a scholarship for him initially, but after seeing film on him, I knew we wanted him,” Cutcliffe said

Certain sources don't mention this. Just says he wasn't highly recruited. And it seems save the injury he was well on his way to being so, even if not as a top QB

DJ Article - ( New Window )
And this one adds a lot more color to the convo  
ChaChing : 2:27 pm : link
with an interview w/ his HS coach. Good article

There's a 99.9% chance DefenderDawg's links included these at some point but I found them via google. It IS a Duke publication, but a lot of good detail

More on DJ - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE:  
BlueLou'sBack : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 14482442 Mr. Bungle said:
Carson Wentz had a much, much, much more impressive resume that Jones...

Don't even begin to compare Wentz and Jones as equal "reaches."


A lot of NFL personnel would disagree with you.



Here's my evidence where's yours?

Daniel Jeremiah graded it "A or A+"

Mike Mayock said: '
"I've watched every game that he was in this year, and I'm more convinced than ever that he's the top quarterback in this draft," Mayock said on NFL HQ. " ... This kid controls the line of scrimmage. He's under center, he's in (shotgun), he controls all the pass protections, and he can make every throw."

Casserly polled 15 NFL executives and found that a majority of them preferred Wentz over Goff...

Article linked below.



Gill Brandt call's Wentz's pro days one of the best he's ever witnessed - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE:  
Mr. Bungle : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 14482457 BlueLou'sBack said:
Gill Brandt call's Wentz's pro days one of the best he's ever witnessed - ( New Window )

Gil (correct spelling) Brandt also said that Daniel Jones reminded him of a young Peyton Manning, so...
I trust that  
mrvax : 3:21 pm : link
Shurmur knows far better about scouting young QBs than I do. I was initially "stunned" when they picked him at 6 over Allen. Then I just remembered Shurmur.
Of the Long Passes on Those Video Clips,  
OntheRoad : 3:36 pm : link
I counted four that were off, including forcing the throw into double coverage at the goal line.

About 80% appeared to be catchable. Really haven't seen any of Jones's supposed limitations in college clips or practice.
