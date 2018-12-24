Every Daniel Jones deep pass

|
Daniel Jones had a lot of passes dropped from his receivers, but how did it effect his deep ball. We know that he had 15 drops on his 3rd downs, but Daniel Jones had 14 drops on his passes that had 20+ air yards from the line of scrimmage. I’ll put the stats below and then links to every deep pass from each individual game.
Now he would have been the number 1 pick??? Not buying that, but hoping for the best...
It almost seems there was some mentality creating a narrative against Gettleman and his lack of having a “plan”. There might be legitimate reason to disagree with the pick, but to treat it as if it was some kind of egregious mistake was just one more example of the hysterical mob mentality of many media and fans today
But a winning QB in the NFL has to have the "it" factor. We won't that until the bullets fly for real.
While you probably are correct, you have to remember who the team drafting first was. Arizona was not passing on Murray once they hired Kingsbury.
Love the clips they have there. Great work.
From the clips ive watched I really dont know why his arm strength is questioned. Go look at Eli's throw in the 1st Q against the Colts to Sheppard, he struggles to get it down there. I think it traveled 45 yards in the air. Meanwhile Jones throws it 45 yards with a lot less effort. or so it seems
Old bull ... let’s walk down and have them all.
Seriously ... old Eli in 2019, then DJ for (hopefully) the next 15 years.
He is a better choice than Haskins imo from a temperment.
A tail of two cities (teams)...one with all the talent in the world that underpreformed and the other with very little talent that outpreformed.
Both, neither or either can still never become a super bowl winning QBs.
That is a very small group of players.
Time will tell
The most often stated response here? “Every QB has dropped passes, he was a big reach at 6.”
Anywho, re Kirwan et al assessments on his dropped passes? I took them to heart and I know shit about college ball..
Can’t wait for preseason to see what he can do with and against NFL Players so we can end this endless citing of random articles to support whatever point of view we support.
he got hurt playing basketball and dropped off recruiters radar
Suddenly the mini camps come and now its maybe its not such a bad pick after all. Until the kid proves himself it will be a roller coaster of news. One day he is Elway and the next he is Dave Brown.
None of these reporters know enough to make an informed opinion. they just need a story that people will click on. As long as the DJ story is hot they'll keep writing.
I hated the pick but I know nothing about college football and never saw him play. I will root hard for him and hope he at least gives us a top 15 QB for the next 10-15 years. Obviously I hope he is a top 3 but I'll settle for top 15 and a chance at the playoffs every year.
In jest there is truth. I STILL have not bothered to watch even one throw of DJ’s be it college or here. I am waiting for the pre-season games. At that point, it will be meaningful to me..
Then, I watch the preseason games to form my armchair opinion. It’s a start. Been mostly doing that for many decades. :)
I assume Cutcliffe recruited him.
Quote:
wonder why he went to duke in the first place
I assume Cutcliffe recruited him.
actually he didn't. Him and his HS coach had to petition for a walk on spot
Hopefully by week 5
I'm encouraged by the early reports and am really excited to see how he performs. Everybody will see soon enough and I hope he makes a lot of people look really stupid because the receipts are piling up.
I watched the NHL draft this past weekend. The Blackhawks and Red Wings both took players higher than most boards had them ranked. I was browsing through the Athletic yesterday and checked out their team pages. The comments from their fans on their picks...."what were they thinking....time to fire everyone...this will set back this franchise for years....no one knows what they are doing, etc...." Sound familiar? And keep in mind, the Detroit GM is Steve Yzerman. If you know hockey, you will know that he is somewhat of a popular figure (usually) among Red Wings fans:).
I'm encouraged by the early reports and am really excited to see how he performs. Everybody will see soon enough and I hope he makes a lot of people look really stupid because the receipts are piling up.
The Eagles traded up to #2 to take a North Dakota State quarterback. I don't recall much pearl-clutching and hand-wringing over that move.
The Eagles traded up to #2 to take a North Dakota State quarterback. I don't recall much pearl-clutching and hand-wringing over that move.
Carson Wentz had a much, much, much more impressive resume that Jones. And at the combine and in workouts - one, the other, or both - was said to be the most impressive QB scouts had ever seen. Andrew Luck like.
Don't even begin to compare Wentz and Jones as equal "reaches."
I've read a lot of articles on him. Sounds like he wasn't given any offers to big schools. He wanted a good academic school too and Princeton offered him a scholarship. Apparently he wanted to play for a Div 1 school with an upgrade in football from Princeton and a school close to home.I believe DJ8's coach talked to Cutliffe and Cutliffe wanted him to come and work out at Duke. When Cutliffe saw him work out he told him not to call anyone else. He wanted him but didn't have a scholarship to give him at the time. Apparently it was late in the year. I'm sure there must have been a wink wink nod nod "come to Duke and I'll take care of you" as soon as I can. DJ wanted to go to a great academic school (which Duke notoriously is) so he said ok and agreed to go as a walk on. Apparently before the school year started but during summer practice a scholarship opened up and DJ was given it. Technically a walk on but not really. I think some big schools missed out regardless of whether he makes it in the NFL or not. My personal opinion is he could have transferred from Duke but was loyal and again wanted to play close to home. I'm sure he knew Cutliffe was considered one of the best QB coaches in the country too having mentored the two Mannings along with many others. Also, went to the Mannings QB camp with Cutliffe in the Summer.
Quote:
wonder why he went to duke in the first place
I've read a lot of articles on him. Sounds like he wasn't given any offers to big schools. He wanted a good academic school too and Princeton offered him a scholarship. Apparently he wanted to play for a Div 1 school with an upgrade in football from Princeton and a school close to home.I believe DJ8's coach talked to Cutliffe and Cutliffe wanted him to come and work out at Duke. When Cutliffe saw him work out he told him not to call anyone else. He wanted him but didn't have a scholarship to give him at the time. Apparently it was late in the year. I'm sure there must have been a wink wink nod nod "come to Duke and I'll take care of you" as soon as I can. DJ wanted to go to a great academic school (which Duke notoriously is) so he said ok and agreed to go as a walk on. Apparently before the school year started but during summer practice a scholarship opened up and DJ was given it. Technically a walk on but not really. I think some big schools missed out regardless of whether he makes it in the NFL or not. My personal opinion is he could have transferred from Duke but was loyal and again wanted to play close to home. I'm sure he knew Cutliffe was considered one of the best QB coaches in the country too having mentored the two Mannings along with many others. Also, went to the Mannings QB camp with Cutliffe in the Summer.
Princeton doesnt give scolarships, its all based on need
Out of curiosity, what do analysts say when they talk about Jone's arm strength?
Quote:
... they are referring to the zip on his passes, not the overall distance he throws.
Out of curiosity, what do analysts say when they talk about Jone's arm strength?
You can disregard that, I have to say I didn't post the article to support any point of view. I thought it was an interesting article because it broke down his deep accuracy in tiers and factored in dropped passes, then went a step further and backed up each game with video clips. That's a great football article, I could care less what view it supports. Also, the article doesn't discuss arm strength at all, it's focus was on downfield accuracy, which is likely 10x more important. Placing the ball accurately, with consistency is so, so much more important than strongest arm pissing matches. You either have sufficient arm strength to play in the league or you do not, once that has been decided the other factors trump arm strength 10 fold. It gets talked about far too much. Daniel Jones may be great and Daniel Jones may bust, but either way it will have absolutely nothing to do with arm strength.
Quote:
wonder why he went to duke in the first place
I assume Cutcliffe recruited him.
Don't even begin to compare Wentz and Jones as equal "reaches."
A lot of NFL personnel would disagree with you.
“And I had one from Wake,” Jones told The Times during a Saturday interview. “But Duke was my dream school. I really wanted to go there.”
Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe had viewed some late film on the lanky 6-foot-5, two-star quarterback with some nifty feet, but the veteran coach, who recruited both Eli and Peyton Manning, was hamstrung.
“We didn’t have a scholarship for him initially, but after seeing film on him, I knew we wanted him,” Cutcliffe said
Certain sources don't mention this. Just says he wasn't highly recruited. And it seems save the injury he was well on his way to being so, even if not as a top QB
DJ Article - ( New Window )
There's a 99.9% chance DefenderDawg's links included these at some point but I found them via google. It IS a Duke publication, but a lot of good detail
More on DJ - ( New Window )
Quote:
Carson Wentz had a much, much, much more impressive resume that Jones...
Don't even begin to compare Wentz and Jones as equal "reaches."
A lot of NFL personnel would disagree with you.
Here's my evidence where's yours?
Daniel Jeremiah graded it "A or A+"
Mike Mayock said: '
"I've watched every game that he was in this year, and I'm more convinced than ever that he's the top quarterback in this draft," Mayock said on NFL HQ. " ... This kid controls the line of scrimmage. He's under center, he's in (shotgun), he controls all the pass protections, and he can make every throw."
Casserly polled 15 NFL executives and found that a majority of them preferred Wentz over Goff...
Article linked below.
Gill Brandt call's Wentz's pro days one of the best he's ever witnessed - ( New Window )
Gil (correct spelling) Brandt also said that Daniel Jones reminded him of a young Peyton Manning, so...
About 80% appeared to be catchable. Really haven't seen any of Jones's supposed limitations in college clips or practice.