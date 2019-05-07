Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Dottino "Beckham was DEVASTATED when he was traded".....

sxdxca : 6/26/2019 7:28 pm
Whether you hated him or liked him, Beckham wanted to be here. He wanted to finish his career as a NYG.

Even though he said some negative things, that's not how he actually felt. This is where he wanted to be.

I posted the link down below, its at the 4:30 mark where Dottino begins to explain how Beckham truly felt.

It's a shame things couldn't have been worked out, because I believe he gets back his extra gear this year, which will make him as explosive as he was back in 2014-2015.

And this is coming from a guy who likes Peppers, Lawrence and the X Man.
Like Beckham saying things on his way out,  
robbieballs2003 : 6/26/2019 7:33 pm : link
A lot of fans are kicking him on tbe way out. I wish him nothing but the best. He doesn't fit the mold that most want but blaming our losing on him is just ridiculous. There are 53 men on a team. We have had shit around him forever. Just like the shit Eli has gotten over the years. I didn't want to trade him but I get it and like where we are headed. I don't need to kick him on the way out to justify anything.
So in other words...  
Ryan : 6/26/2019 7:33 pm : link
...he was excited.
Oh good. A daily Odell thread.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/26/2019 7:38 pm : link
He's gone. Let's move on.
.  
arcarsenal : 6/26/2019 7:38 pm : link
He wanted to be here so badly, yet he said NY stifled his "spiritual growth" and that he couldn't reach his full potential here.

When he went on ESPN just a month into the season, he wouldn't even flat out say that he was happy in NY when he was asked.

His answer was "that's a tough question" - and after that, he went on to blame the offense and everything but himself for his lack of production. Says he only cared about winning, but then he'd refer to his "numbers" and that they could have been "double or triple" whatever they were at the time.

He was lukewarm in his "defense" of Eli if you can even call it one at all.

Took shots at the staff - said he wasn't getting the ball the same way other star receivers did.

So, why exactly was he so "DEVASTATED" to be traded away from here when, by his own account, it didn't even seem like he wanted to be here all that much and didn't think it was a good fit for him.

Give me a break.
I think Beckham is kind of childish and is governed by his emotions.  
81_Great_Dane : 6/26/2019 7:42 pm : link
He says a lot of things without thinking them through, and what's in his heart is generally in his mouth. So I don't put a ton of stock in it. Same as others: Good luck to him, wish him well as long as he's not hurting the Giants.
Dottino consistently  
Dave on the UWS : 6/26/2019 7:42 pm : link
pulls crap out of his ass. Otherwise, he’s a shill for Eli and the organization. I ignore him.
No he wasn’t... lol  
dep026 : 6/26/2019 7:44 pm : link
And even if he was... he showed his true colors once he was here and gone.
Devastated? He took shots at the giants the day after he signed for 90  
bluetothegrave : 6/26/2019 7:47 pm : link
He is a bi-polar temper tantrum throwing asswipe. The young kids who have no idea what being a giant means who will miss him make me sick. He’s played in 14 of the last 32 games and never once in an interview or public stated how happy he was to be a giant. Fuck him a million times over. I hope he aucks in Cleveland . When you get that contract you be proud as hell to wear the blue and shout it every chance you have .

He’s like the girl that takes you for granted and then is “ devastated” when you cut her off. Too fucking bad. Bye asswipe. Go pee with the dawg pound now and drop clutch passes for them, get injured for them, he’s also lost a step. Best trade Gettleman could have ever made. That jerk off couldn’t be gone fast enough. Basically. Exactly what arc said above.
RE: .  
steve in ky : 6/26/2019 7:48 pm : link
In comment 14484106 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
He wanted to be here so badly, yet he said NY stifled his "spiritual growth" and that he couldn't reach his full potential here.

When he went on ESPN just a month into the season, he wouldn't even flat out say that he was happy in NY when he was asked.

His answer was "that's a tough question" - and after that, he went on to blame the offense and everything but himself for his lack of production. Says he only cared about winning, but then he'd refer to his "numbers" and that they could have been "double or triple" whatever they were at the time.

He was lukewarm in his "defense" of Eli if you can even call it one at all.

Took shots at the staff - said he wasn't getting the ball the same way other star receivers did.

So, why exactly was he so "DEVASTATED" to be traded away from here when, by his own account, it didn't even seem like he wanted to be here all that much and didn't think it was a good fit for him.

Give me a break.


Some people simply enjoy complaining. I think we all know people like that. It doesn't always mean they ever expect to be called on it or really want to lose what they are complaining about.

IMO Odell liked complaining and the attention he gained from doing so. I also am guessing the thought of the Giants actually trading him so soon after signing him to a new deal was practically nonexistent and it came out of left field for him, and he was stunned.
Dottino rightfully pointed  
bc4life : 6/26/2019 7:54 pm : link
the youth on the defense. But, it has been quite some time since they've had the level of raw talent. Tomlinson, Hill, Lawrence, Carter.
.  
arcarsenal : 6/26/2019 7:54 pm : link
I don't think he's a bad guy, but he just completely lacks self-awareness.

For a long time, I just wanted to chalk the nonsense up to some immaturity that would wash away as he grew into himself and the league, etc. But after saying and doing all the right things last summer, showing up to OTA's when he wasn't required, etc.. to wind up doing that stupid interview just weeks later told me he wasn't getting it and wasn't learning at all.

It gets exhausting after a while.

It was nice to have an OTA period this year that was so much more focused on the team as a whole than all of the "will he, won't he" stuff we had to see written about Beckham on a daily basis.

I'm not going to root against him in Cleveland. I have no real ill-will towards him - I reserve that for POS players like Tyreek Hill or Greg Hardy - Beckham isn't like that. I'm just glad we've moved on. (Well, the team has... the fans, not quite)
Interesting that his inner circle wanted him to stay in NY  
j_rud : 6/26/2019 7:54 pm : link
You'd think they could steer him away from Lil Wayne interviews and such. Someone who cares about that guy needs to get in his ear. Because he's about to join a long line of athletes and entertainers whose othersworldly talent is fitting because they don't seem to reside in planet Earth.
So we or the Giants or the media  
Motley Two : 6/26/2019 7:57 pm : link
shouldn't judge or react to Beckham by what he does or how he acts, everybody has to look past that and understand how he feels deep down in his pussy hole?
RE: Oh good. A daily Odell thread.  
joeinpa : 6/26/2019 8:01 pm : link
In comment 14484105 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He's gone. Let's move on.


Let’ s, not.

fans like to rehash. I ‘ve an idea though. For those not interested, don’t click on O’ Dell threads, those interested, join in.

Seems simple to me.
Please  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/26/2019 8:19 pm : link
Dottino seems to be all over the map with the things he says.

Giants are hopefully building a young team through primarily the draft. I never liked the idea of paying so much money at the WR position. We need leaders on this team not ones who are diva's. We can accept diva's when we start winning again.

One thing that may have been a factor is they knew they were drafting a QB this year. With the growing pains of a newbie coupled with perhaps a lost step by Beckham it was best to move on. Jones can grow with the young receivers and Sheppard and Tate will be professionals.
This opens up the door to a hopefully star receiver next draft  
NephilimGiants : 6/26/2019 8:37 pm : link
Our WR depth is playoff bound good. Eli should have a good year. Im hoping Barkley beats LTs record of over 30TDs in a season
Beckham needs to be in a large market on one of the coasts  
Steve in ATL : 6/26/2019 8:41 pm : link
Question if he will be happy in Cleveland. They better win or it could get ugly.

Fuck him  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/26/2019 8:42 pm : link




You could cherry pick  
steve in ky : 6/26/2019 8:45 pm : link
a few misses by any receiver who ever played the game. What does that prove?
RE: Fuck him  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/26/2019 8:47 pm : link
In comment 14484155 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:






Yes because OBJ was the reason our defense got exposed in that game.

LOL he was our entire offense that year.
What does  
McNally's_Nuts : 6/26/2019 8:59 pm : link
Kim Jones have to say?????
Dottino  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/26/2019 9:00 pm : link
lost me when he suggested that Manning would sign a 1-year extension.
Dottino  
Daniel in Kentucky : 6/26/2019 9:08 pm : link
Is a bit strange with his infatuation with Eli.
And I am and always have been a huge Eli supporter.

I thought it is almost impossible Eli is here next year.
RE: Dottino  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/26/2019 9:08 pm : link
In comment 14484167 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lost me when he suggested that Manning would sign a 1-year extension.


Dave Gettleman said he would extend him as well (if he played well this season). Have you lost him as well?
BigBlueDownTheShore  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/26/2019 9:09 pm : link
Yes, he would.

Re-signing Manning makes no sense.
RE: .  
Britt in VA : 6/26/2019 9:10 pm : link
In comment 14484106 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
He wanted to be here so badly, yet he said NY stifled his "spiritual growth" and that he couldn't reach his full potential here.

When he went on ESPN just a month into the season, he wouldn't even flat out say that he was happy in NY when he was asked.

His answer was "that's a tough question" - and after that, he went on to blame the offense and everything but himself for his lack of production. Says he only cared about winning, but then he'd refer to his "numbers" and that they could have been "double or triple" whatever they were at the time.

He was lukewarm in his "defense" of Eli if you can even call it one at all.

Took shots at the staff - said he wasn't getting the ball the same way other star receivers did.

So, why exactly was he so "DEVASTATED" to be traded away from here when, by his own account, it didn't even seem like he wanted to be here all that much and didn't think it was a good fit for him.

Give me a break.


/end thread
...  
christian : 6/26/2019 9:14 pm : link
I love when that over throw Beckham had to jump and reach to get a hand on is dragged out as evidence.
Glad we drafted Jones.  
Dave in Hoboken : 6/26/2019 9:15 pm : link
But when he's starting in 2020 and Beckham is catching passes from Mayfield it's going to suck wondering what could've been.
RE: Glad we drafted Jones.  
Chris684 : 6/26/2019 9:18 pm : link
In comment 14484186 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
But when he's starting in 2020 and Beckham is catching passes from Mayfield it's going to suck wondering what could've been.


Suck for who besides you?

And what will you be wondering about?
It’s obvious he was devastated  
djm : 6/26/2019 9:19 pm : link
Beckham has come across as a jilted lover the last few months. Dude didn’t see it coming. Reality check. Act like an asshole long enough and you’re employed will wack you. That’s life, even for the haves.
I bet he cried all the way to the bank  
Marty in Albany : 6/26/2019 9:40 pm : link
.
The fact people are going to miss him  
dep026 : 6/26/2019 9:47 pm : link
Just makes me scratch my head.
RE: I bet he cried all the way to the bank  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/26/2019 9:53 pm : link
In comment 14484211 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
.


Exactly this. Getting shipped to the Browns from the New York Giants is like having your bank portfolio manager tell you your entire retirement portfolio took a 40% hit the last 24 hours.


It's not exactly uplifting news.
RE: RE: Glad we drafted Jones.  
Dave in Hoboken : 6/26/2019 9:54 pm : link
In comment 14484191 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 14484186 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


But when he's starting in 2020 and Beckham is catching passes from Mayfield it's going to suck wondering what could've been.



Suck for who besides you?

And what will you be wondering about?


For who? For people who want to see the Giants be as successful as possible as quickly as possible.
RE: RE: RE: Glad we drafted Jones.  
dep026 : 6/26/2019 9:58 pm : link
In comment 14484226 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14484191 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 14484186 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


But when he's starting in 2020 and Beckham is catching passes from Mayfield it's going to suck wondering what could've been.



Suck for who besides you?

And what will you be wondering about?



For who? For people who want to see the Giants be as successful as possible as quickly as possible.


Lol. Wut???
RE: .  
Ned In Atlanta : 6/26/2019 10:12 pm : link
In comment 14484106 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
He wanted to be here so badly, yet he said NY stifled his "spiritual growth" and that he couldn't reach his full potential here.

When he went on ESPN just a month into the season, he wouldn't even flat out say that he was happy in NY when he was asked.

His answer was "that's a tough question" - and after that, he went on to blame the offense and everything but himself for his lack of production. Says he only cared about winning, but then he'd refer to his "numbers" and that they could have been "double or triple" whatever they were at the time.

He was lukewarm in his "defense" of Eli if you can even call it one at all.

Took shots at the staff - said he wasn't getting the ball the same way other star receivers did.

So, why exactly was he so "DEVASTATED" to be traded away from here when, by his own account, it didn't even seem like he wanted to be here all that much and didn't think it was a good fit for him.

Give me a break.


He was a good as gone after the Carolina interview. Good riddance
I think the trade  
mrvax : 6/26/2019 10:12 pm : link
will work out very well for all parties. This year will bare that out.
How many people opining on it actually listened to  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/26/2019 10:40 pm : link
the Lil Wayne interview in its entirety? I'd bed not many, in truth.

Show of hands?
RE: How many people opining on it actually listened to  
dep026 : 6/26/2019 10:42 pm : link
In comment 14484264 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
the Lil Wayne interview in its entirety? I'd bed not many, in truth.

Show of hands?


I’ve never listened to anything of Lil Wayne in its entirety.
RE: RE: How many people opining on it actually listened to  
BlueLou'sBack : 6/26/2019 10:47 pm : link
In comment 14484269 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14484264 BlueLou'sBack said:


Quote:


the Lil Wayne interview in its entirety? I'd bed not many, in truth.

Show of hands?



I’ve never listened to anything of Lil Wayne in its entirety.


Well yeah I didn't mean [i]intently[i], I meant just kind of let the whole thing run while washing dishes or loading the dishwasher?

Lil' Wayne BTW, made the point a few times that he thought "Eli still had it" and the OL was a shambles fff'in Eli up. OBJ should have been at least as protective and biased towards Eli as Lil Wayne was...
RE: Dottino consistently  
Mr. Bungle : 6/26/2019 10:52 pm : link
In comment 14484108 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
pulls crap out of his ass.

Thanks for that image.
RE: So we or the Giants or the media  
mako J : 6/26/2019 11:01 pm : link
In comment 14484131 Motley Two said:
Quote:
shouldn't judge or react to Beckham by what he does or how he acts, everybody has to look past that and understand how he feels deep down in his pussy hole?



HA!
Beckham choked in the Packers playoff game. He probably will put up  
Ivan15 : 6/26/2019 11:25 pm : link
Good numbers with Mayfield, but I wouldn’t count on him to step up in a big game.

I actually wish him luck. He can still have a HOF career, but I doubt he gets to many SBs.
RE: I bet he cried all the way to the bank  
madgiantscow009 : 6/26/2019 11:33 pm : link
In comment 14484211 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
.


for once this is a literal quote.
RE: I think Beckham is kind of childish and is governed by his emotions.  
Joey in VA : 1:13 am : link
In comment 14484107 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
He says a lot of things without thinking them through, and what's in his heart is generally in his mouth. So I don't put a ton of stock in it. Same as others: Good luck to him, wish him well as long as he's not hurting the Giants.
Perfectly put.
RE: BigBlueDownTheShore  
Vanzetti : 1:39 am : link
In comment 14484175 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Yes, he would.

Re-signing Manning makes no sense.


Seems you are assuming Giants are not going to have a good year. If Eli leads them to an 11-5 season and wins one playoff game, he is coming back. Granted, that seems unlikely. But there are definitely scenarios, in which this is not Eli's last year in blue
RE: ...  
montanagiant : 3:14 am : link
In comment 14484183 christian said:
Quote:
I love when that over throw Beckham had to jump and reach to get a hand on is dragged out as evidence.

Yeah, a pro who is paid millions should never be able to catch a pass that he got two hands on.

Great observation.

RE: RE: BigBlueDownTheShore  
NephilimGiants : 5:23 am : link
In comment 14484295 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 14484175 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Yes, he would.

Re-signing Manning makes no sense.



Seems you are assuming Giants are not going to have a good year. If Eli leads them to an 11-5 season and wins one playoff game, he is coming back. Granted, that seems unlikely. But there are definitely scenarios, in which this is not Eli's last year in blue



I don't think that scenario is unlikely at all. 11-5 is very achievable. The question is if it will be enough to resign Eli. Chiefs had similar record with Alex Smith but still let him go for Mohomes to start. I think even if Eli wins the Superbowl, they will want to see what they have in DG.
If  
Les in TO : 6:06 am : link
Your job was transferred from NYC to Cleveland, you would probably be devastated too.
RE: ...  
Tuckrule : 6:16 am : link
In comment 14484183 christian said:
Quote:
I love when that over throw Beckham had to jump and reach to get a hand on is dragged out as evidence.


Lol if he keeps running and catches it over his shoulder it’s a completion. 90 percent of number 1 wr catch that pass especially one that considers himself a top player in the league. Don’t make excuses he shat the bed that game
RE: If  
Rong5611 : 6:25 am : link
Yep. If he was traded to LA, his attitude would be different. Cleveland isn't good for the "brand".

I hate to lose his talent, it was obvious that he didn't want to be here. The Giants granted his wish and got rid of him.



In comment 14484309 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Your job was transferred from NYC to Cleveland, you would probably be devastated too.
Dottino was pretty animated when he  
ZogZerg : 6:35 am : link
said this. He sounds like he did talk to some Beckham folks.
And, based on reactions, it sounds very likely that was the case.

As long as Beckham makes plays for Cleveland and they win some games, he'll be fine.
I love Odell  
Allen in CNJ : 6:43 am : link
as a player, and loved him as a Giant. I think his teammates, for the most part, loved him too. But, the injuries, the 1 playoff game, and all the social media me-me-me-me BS was getting old and I believe he needed a change of scenery and the Giants had to move on.

I do believe the return we got for him will pay big dividends in the future, and the team will be better off without him.
So long, farewell,  
GiantsUA : 7:37 am : link
auf wiedersehen, goodbye, I leave and heave a sigh and say goodbye, GOODBYE!

So long you blonde headed, diva bitch!
If he wanted to be here then he shouldn't have dissed the franchise  
BillT : 7:37 am : link
Right after we made him the highest paid WR in the sport.
RE: I love Odell  
cjac : 7:46 am : link
In comment 14484316 Allen in CNJ said:
Quote:
as a player, and loved him as a Giant. I think his teammates, for the most part, loved him too. But, the injuries, the 1 playoff game, and all the social media me-me-me-me BS was getting old and I believe he needed a change of scenery and the Giants had to move on.

I do believe the return we got for him will pay big dividends in the future, and the team will be better off without him.


Well said, i feel exactly the same way
RE: RE: Fuck him  
Moondawg : 7:47 am : link
In comment 14484160 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14484155 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:










Yes because OBJ was the reason our defense got exposed in that game.

LOL he was our entire offense that year.


it is consistent to remember how much he helped us that year while also being extremely dissapointed at how he completely failed his team and QB in the most important game he ever plaid for NYG.
played  
Moondawg : 7:47 am : link
.
I really don't care if Beckham was or wasn't devastated. I liked the  
Ira : 7:48 am : link
trade partly because of his injury problems, partly because of the drama which I was getting very tired of and partly because of the return.
Tremendous Talent  
GiantsRage2007 : 7:57 am : link
Totally tone-deaf me first attitude about everything...

I will miss his talent on the field, but as for team building, the Giants may be better off...

It won't change in Cleveland. He'll have spectacular plays and will be a weapon, but will do tons of stupid things that take away from that.
Stupid is as stupid does ...  
Spider56 : 8:17 am : link
Goodbye, good luck, good riddance.
RE: RE: RE: Fuck him  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:21 am : link
In comment 14484336 Moondawg said:
Quote:
In comment 14484160 BigBlueDownTheShore said:


Quote:


In comment 14484155 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:










Yes because OBJ was the reason our defense got exposed in that game.

LOL he was our entire offense that year.



it is consistent to remember how much he helped us that year while also being extremely dissapointed at how he completely failed his team and QB in the most important game he ever plaid for NYG.


Our defensive backfield was exposed in that game. He wasn't the reason we lost. Our magic fairy dust had run out and the season following was proof of that.
My major concern was what seemed like his  
Big Blue '56 : 8:22 am : link
yearly injuries, not his mouth.
RE: Glad we drafted Jones.  
Beer Man : 8:26 am : link
In comment 14484186 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
But when he's starting in 2020 and Beckham is catching passes from Mayfield it's going to suck wondering what could've been.
You also have to wonder if it would be similar to the way Shockey tried to run over Eli when he first took the helm. It could just as easily been a situation where you have a very talented but 'Me First' primadonna WR trying to manipulate a young rookie QB.
Beyond all this  
Beer Man : 8:29 am : link
we recently found that OBJ is a spiritual person (who knew).
I fully expect he will find / connect with his happy place and get over it.
The man child has all of the talent in the world  
Rudy5757 : 8:34 am : link
but he just doesn't seem to get the team concept. He has never taken accountability for any losses. He will sit in front of the media and throw everyone but himself under the bus. This attitude seems to be more often in WRs which is why you see great talent at WR traded away or cut more often than other positions.

Me first guys can win in the short term and are great when things are going great. but when they are not going great they are throwing people under the bus and create a bad environment. The are OK with losing as long as they get their numbers.

Good luck to him in Cleveland. They have a ton of talent and should win games but is Odell going to be happy winning with less production? That city has not had much to root for in so long so its probably a perfect fit. I just see him as another Moss, Owens type of player. Great talent but a headache to deal with. He will bounce around the league because you can only stand him for so long.
I call BS.  
Giant John : 8:38 am : link
When your name is in the market place and your agent doesn’t know about it that’s just crap. If he was going to be “devastated” why didn’t he pick up the phone and call DG? Why not?
Because he wanted to go.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Fuck him  
gmenatlarge : 8:42 am : link
In comment 14484351 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14484336 Moondawg said:


Quote:


In comment 14484160 BigBlueDownTheShore said:


Quote:


In comment 14484155 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:










Yes because OBJ was the reason our defense got exposed in that game.

LOL he was our entire offense that year.



it is consistent to remember how much he helped us that year while also being extremely dissapointed at how he completely failed his team and QB in the most important game he ever plaid for NYG.



Our defensive backfield was exposed in that game. He wasn't the reason we lost. Our magic fairy dust had run out and the season following was proof of that.


He wasn't THE reason the giants lost, but he sure didn't help. If he had made a couple of those catches they could have had a big lead going into the half.
He wanted the NY spotlight  
HoustonGiant : 8:53 am : link
that's about it.
RE: You could cherry pick  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:06 am : link
In comment 14484157 steve in ky said:
Quote:
a few misses by any receiver who ever played the game. What does that prove?


It was a very important game. It was also after the boat trip. He was our best player correct?
He’s devastated he ended up in Cleveland.  
bradshaw44 : 9:07 am : link
That’s it.
this is the biggest bunch of bullshit ever.  
GMAN4LIFE : 9:11 am : link
Dottino is full of crap. If he felt that way, he sure has a funny way of showing it.
RE: RE: .  
totowa_gman : 9:29 am : link
In comment 14484177 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14484106 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


He wanted to be here so badly, yet he said NY stifled his "spiritual growth" and that he couldn't reach his full potential here.

When he went on ESPN just a month into the season, he wouldn't even flat out say that he was happy in NY when he was asked.

His answer was "that's a tough question" - and after that, he went on to blame the offense and everything but himself for his lack of production. Says he only cared about winning, but then he'd refer to his "numbers" and that they could have been "double or triple" whatever they were at the time.

He was lukewarm in his "defense" of Eli if you can even call it one at all.

Took shots at the staff - said he wasn't getting the ball the same way other star receivers did.

So, why exactly was he so "DEVASTATED" to be traded away from here when, by his own account, it didn't even seem like he wanted to be here all that much and didn't think it was a good fit for him.

Give me a break.



/end thread


Amen.
Vanzetti  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:38 am : link
You don't have the #6 pick in the draft sit on the bench for two years.
Vanzetti  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:39 am : link
Also, remember Phil Simms and the Giants' overall record in in 1993? What happened to Phil?
RE: Dottino  
joeinpa : 9:47 am : link
In comment 14484167 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
lost me when he suggested that Manning would sign a 1-year extension.


The next time Dottino makes a truthful objective comment about the Giants will be the first.

RE: RE: BigBlueDownTheShore  
Big Blue '56 : 9:59 am : link
In comment 14484295 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 14484175 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Yes, he would.

Re-signing Manning makes no sense.



Seems you are assuming Giants are not going to have a good year. If Eli leads them to an 11-5 season and wins one playoff game, he is coming back. Granted, that seems unlikely. But there are definitely scenarios, in which this is not Eli's last year in blue


Agreed. High number 1 pick or not, we have Jones for 5 years plus tags if we so deem him worthy.

If Eli has a great year, what makes him less desirable, age-wise than Rivers, Ben, Brees and of course Brady? Those guys would still be starters even if they had their replacements on tow. Of course they would have to perform at a high level to remain the starter. No different with Eli, should he perform at a high level. This is not rocket science
RE: Dottino consistently  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:59 am : link
In comment 14484108 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
pulls crap out of his ass. Otherwise, he’s a shill for Eli and the organization. I ignore him.

This.

This is the start and end of the story.
RE: RE: How many people opining on it actually listened to  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:00 am : link
In comment 14484269 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14484264 BlueLou'sBack said:


Quote:


the Lil Wayne interview in its entirety? I'd bed not many, in truth.

Show of hands?



I’ve never listened to anything of Lil Wayne in its entirety.

In fairness, the list of things you've never done is pretty long, so I don't think this qualifies as biting criticism when you've also never had condiments on your food.
He dun goofed  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 10:09 am : link
Managed his career properly, could have gone on to a Strahan like king of all media career in NY. Strahan should have been a role model of some on extremely self cognizant and who expertly manages his media image. We all love Strahan, but by many accounts he's a bigger jerk than Tiki.
Another day  
Harvest Blend : 10:12 am : link
another Beckham thread.

Wonder what tomorrow's will be about.
"It gets exhausting after a while."  
JonC : 10:13 am : link
And it's why he's gone, he wore out his welcome and has no one else to blame, despite his perspective(s).
RE: My major concern was what seemed like his  
mfsd : 10:17 am : link
In comment 14484353 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
yearly injuries, not his mouth.


Me too. When healthy and at full speed, he’s off the charts talented, and our offense was better with him. But I wonder how healthy he’ll be over the balance of his career.
BB56....Go lock at Eli's career stats....he would need to have a  
Zeke's Alibi : 10:18 am : link
Career year, or close to it, to justify bringing him back. Do you really see that happening at 38?
I'm just kind of relieved he's gone....  
Reb8thVA : 10:18 am : link
His talent is undeniable but it was getting hard to separate it from his immaturity and narcissism. I'm just glad I don't have to sit and try to rationalize behavior I find repugnant and objectionable.
RE: RE: You could cherry pick  
Motley Two : 10:27 am : link
In comment 14484370 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 14484157 steve in ky said:


Quote:


a few misses by any receiver who ever played the game. What does that prove?



It was a very important game. It was also after the boat trip. He was our best player correct?


Not that day he wasn't. Freaking Flowers put in a better performance than any of the dingy boys at WR
well  
giantfan2000 : 10:27 am : link
I am sure OBJ will be happy this year when he makes the playoffs
and Giants have yet another last place finish in their division
RE: BB56....Go lock at Eli's career stats....he would need to have a  
Big Blue '56 : 10:33 am : link
In comment 14484436 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Career year, or close to it, to justify bringing him back. Do you really see that happening at 38?


No idea. Just an “if” scenario..
I always wondered if he actually matured  
Gregorio : 10:54 am : link
over the past few seasons. Some people opined that Beckham had 'grown-up'. I didn't really see evidence of it. Now, I am certain his maturity has not developed.
I don't believe he wanted to be here.  
Brown Recluse : 10:56 am : link
Its not that hard to read between the lines of everything thats come out since he left, and also things that happened and were said when he was here.

Put it all together and you've got a player who thinks he's a rockstar and is above everyone else.

All this back and forth since he left only further proves that its best he isn't on the team anymore.
Well for one thing Fiddy -  
BlueLou'sBack : 11:04 am : link
"If Eli has a great year, what makes him less desirable, age-wise than Rivers, Ben, Brees and of course Brady? Those guys would still be starters even if they had their replacements on tow. Of course they would have to perform at a high level to remain the starter. No different with Eli, should he perform at a high level. This is not rocket science"

Quite possibly his contract. None of the older QBs you mention have a $35 million per year contract, and presumably that's what Eli would want since it's the current rate.

Several reporters have hinted the Giants would have liked Collins back - but not at anywhere near the contract he signed.
RE: Well for one thing Fiddy -  
Big Blue '56 : 11:13 am : link
In comment 14484482 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
"If Eli has a great year, what makes him less desirable, age-wise than Rivers, Ben, Brees and of course Brady? Those guys would still be starters even if they had their replacements on tow. Of course they would have to perform at a high level to remain the starter. No different with Eli, should he perform at a high level. This is not rocket science"

Quite possibly his contract. None of the older QBs you mention have a $35 million per year contract, and presumably that's what Eli would want since it's the current rate.

Several reporters have hinted the Giants would have liked Collins back - but not at anywhere near the contract he signed.


Lou, at MOST, I don’t see Eli getting anything near 35, even for one year. $20-$25 tops, otherwise, bye-bye..
you keep family business in house  
BillyM : 11:32 am : link
He's a good kid. Not a leader of men though. We gave him 90 million + coming off an injury. And he's on social with lil wayne talking shit about the giants. His QB. GTFO.

Enough. If he valued his job like I value mine, you get focused, you drive hard, and kill it for your team.

In talent and MENTALLY. I stress the latter.
what Jon C said  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:39 am : link
I'm fine with Beckham having been traded -- in the long run I think it will help the Giants -

There is no I in Team
He was clear that he did not want to be here...  
EricJ : 11:44 am : link
all you need to do is piece together all of the various comments that he made.

What pissed him off was that we traded him to Cleveland. This classless asshole says (immediately after the trade) that he wished he had a say in where he would be traded. Nice backhanded way of saying that you are not happy about being in Cleveland.

He WILL make some spectacular plays. He may also win them a couple of games. He also will turn that team into a shit show.
At some point..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:45 am : link
you hope a young man gets more maturity, but with some, you just have to write it off. There have been a lot of young players with hysterics and drama that tone it down and become leaders. Every year I kept thinking that is the time Beckham would mature. He cut down on the stupid penalties and celebrations, yet he continued to be immature in interviews and his public persona.

I really don't think he's ever going to get there, but then again - I don't see him lasting that much longer from a physical standpoint. He's to the point where he's injury prone and you have to wonder how much of his talent that has sapped.
RE: well  
GMAN4LIFE : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 14484445 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
I am sure OBJ will be happy this year when he makes the playoffs
and Giants have yet another last place finish in their division


sarcasm?
The only people who will miss Beckham  
Stan in LA : 12:50 pm : link
Are the boat rental folks in the NY Met. area.
Umm..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:53 pm : link
did he sail from NY to Florida??
I couldn't have picked a better place to send him...  
x meadowlander : 12:56 pm : link
...that's one of the least glamorous destinations in the league, and if he thought Meadowlands winters were rough, wait til' he gets a taste of Lake Erie in December.
Anyone even remotely associated with the Giants football franchise  
Torrag : 1:55 pm : link
Should stop mentioning Beckham. Period. Dottino isn't that bright though so maybe he doesn't read his inbox memos. Let the guy go already. Noone cares, or shouldn't what Beckham did or didn't want.

DG made the correct decision to jettision the diva headcase receiver. Talent isn't enough to be a vital part of a winning TEAM. You have to 'get it'. That includes an understanding of which actions at the microphone, on social media and away from the stadium and game days are detrimental to the cause. They gave him a chance punctuated by a $90M contract. He repaid them not with loyalty but a bizarre media op featuring lil Wayne that included bashing his QB, the organization and the city. Further mental midgetry ensued highlighted by a team belief he milked his inujry late in the season to protect hsi 'brand'.

Bottomline is he isn't a winning player or at least he could no longer be believed when giving lip service that he was. He had to go.

Now the Giants people have to stop talking about him. Context or subject matter doesn't matter unless it's entirely about football ie when we play the Browns eventually.
RE: Anyone even remotely associated with the Giants football franchise  
GMAN4LIFE : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 14484629 Torrag said:
Quote:
Should stop mentioning Beckham. Period. Dottino isn't that bright though so maybe he doesn't read his inbox memos. Let the guy go already. Noone cares, or shouldn't what Beckham did or didn't want.

DG made the correct decision to jettision the diva headcase receiver. Talent isn't enough to be a vital part of a winning TEAM. You have to 'get it'. That includes an understanding of which actions at the microphone, on social media and away from the stadium and game days are detrimental to the cause. They gave him a chance punctuated by a $90M contract. He repaid them not with loyalty but a bizarre media op featuring lil Wayne that included bashing his QB, the organization and the city. Further mental midgetry ensued highlighted by a team belief he milked his inujry late in the season to protect hsi 'brand'.

Bottomline is he isn't a winning player or at least he could no longer be believed when giving lip service that he was. He had to go.

Now the Giants people have to stop talking about him. Context or subject matter doesn't matter unless it's entirely about football ie when we play the Browns eventually.


this is why i wish any of the mods can institute a NFT or NGT for any Beckham posts. its enough already. he left. be gone
RE: Anyone even remotely associated with the Giants football franchise  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 14484629 Torrag said:
Quote:
Should stop mentioning Beckham. Period. Dottino isn't that bright though so maybe he doesn't read his inbox memos. Let the guy go already. Noone cares, or shouldn't what Beckham did or didn't want.

Heck no! That's the second best thing about the internets, the I tolds ya so's. I have a warm fuzzy feeling I wanted us to meme an obj trade into reality last summer and to remind others XD

You can bet there are plenty of bbi Darnold and Rosen nob slobbers just quivering with anticipation for them to do well and SB and DJ8 to fail.
RE: RE: Anyone even remotely associated with the Giants football franchise  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 14484675 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14484629 Torrag said:


Quote:


Should stop mentioning Beckham. Period. Dottino isn't that bright though so maybe he doesn't read his inbox memos. Let the guy go already. Noone cares, or shouldn't what Beckham did or didn't want.



Heck no! That's the second best thing about the internets, the I tolds ya so's. I have a warm fuzzy feeling I wanted us to meme an obj trade into reality last summer and to remind others XD

You can bet there are plenty of bbi Darnold and Rosen nob slobbers just quivering with anticipation for them to do well and SB and DJ8 to fail.
\\

Can we ban this ass clown already. How he has survived this long is beyond me. Denny in Denville or whatever his former handle was needs to go the way of the dinosaur.
RE: RE: I love Odell  
TMS : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14484335 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 14484316 Allen in CNJ said:


Quote:


as a player, and loved him as a Giant. I think his teammates, for the most part, loved him too. But, the injuries, the 1 playoff game, and all the social media me-me-me-me BS was getting old and I believe he needed a change of scenery and the Giants had to move on.

I do believe the return we got for him will pay big dividends in the future, and the team will be better off without him.



Well said, i feel exactly the same way
. Good post and think many here feel that way now. His position and DB seem to be filled with undersized great talents and athletes that have to be center stage all the time. NYC may be not the right spot for guys with those needs. JMO.
OBJ did nothing but continue to shit his pants  
Jersey55 : 4:42 pm : link
and do stupid things while he was here, great talent but I'm glad he's gone.........
RE: RE: Dottino  
Jersey55 : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 14484406 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 14484167 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


lost me when he suggested that Manning would sign a 1-year extension.



The next time Dottino makes a truthful objective comment about the Giants will be the first.



Dottino just writes things that he hopes will gain attention for him, he doesn't care if its true as long as it gets attention...
RE: RE: BigBlueDownTheShore  
Jersey55 : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14484295 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 14484175 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Yes, he would.

Re-signing Manning makes no sense.



Seems you are assuming Giants are not going to have a good year. If Eli leads them to an 11-5 season and wins one playoff game, he is coming back. Granted, that seems unlikely. But there are definitely scenarios, in which this is not Eli's last year in blue

Eli is a Giant player only and has never been a leader....
RE: OBJ did nothing but continue to shit his pants  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:54 pm : link
In comment 14484804 Jersey55 said:
Quote:
and do stupid things while he was here, great talent but I'm glad he's gone.........


Considering that they made him the highest paid player at his position in the entire sport, I'm fairly certain he did more than that.
RE: RE: RE: BigBlueDownTheShore  
gmenatlarge : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 14484822 Jersey55 said:
Quote:
In comment 14484295 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


In comment 14484175 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Yes, he would.

Re-signing Manning makes no sense.



Seems you are assuming Giants are not going to have a good year. If Eli leads them to an 11-5 season and wins one playoff game, he is coming back. Granted, that seems unlikely. But there are definitely scenarios, in which this is not Eli's last year in blue


Eli is a Giant player only and has never been a leader....


Is that you, Tiki?
Where would you rather having dinner on a Saturday night?  
short lease : 5:57 pm : link
Cleveland or Manhattan?
