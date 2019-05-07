Whether you hated him or liked him, Beckham wanted to be here. He wanted to finish his career as a NYG.
Even though he said some negative things, that's not how he actually felt. This is where he wanted to be.
I posted the link down below, its at the 4:30 mark where Dottino begins to explain how Beckham truly felt.
It's a shame things couldn't have been worked out, because I believe he gets back his extra gear this year, which will make him as explosive as he was back in 2014-2015.
And this is coming from a guy who likes Peppers, Lawrence and the X Man. link
When he went on ESPN just a month into the season, he wouldn't even flat out say that he was happy in NY when he was asked.
His answer was "that's a tough question" - and after that, he went on to blame the offense and everything but himself for his lack of production. Says he only cared about winning, but then he'd refer to his "numbers" and that they could have been "double or triple" whatever they were at the time.
He was lukewarm in his "defense" of Eli if you can even call it one at all.
Took shots at the staff - said he wasn't getting the ball the same way other star receivers did.
So, why exactly was he so "DEVASTATED" to be traded away from here when, by his own account, it didn't even seem like he wanted to be here all that much and didn't think it was a good fit for him.
Give me a break.
He’s like the girl that takes you for granted and then is “ devastated” when you cut her off. Too fucking bad. Bye asswipe. Go pee with the dawg pound now and drop clutch passes for them, get injured for them, he’s also lost a step. Best trade Gettleman could have ever made. That jerk off couldn’t be gone fast enough. Basically. Exactly what arc said above.
Some people simply enjoy complaining. I think we all know people like that. It doesn't always mean they ever expect to be called on it or really want to lose what they are complaining about.
IMO Odell liked complaining and the attention he gained from doing so. I also am guessing the thought of the Giants actually trading him so soon after signing him to a new deal was practically nonexistent and it came out of left field for him, and he was stunned.
For a long time, I just wanted to chalk the nonsense up to some immaturity that would wash away as he grew into himself and the league, etc. But after saying and doing all the right things last summer, showing up to OTA's when he wasn't required, etc.. to wind up doing that stupid interview just weeks later told me he wasn't getting it and wasn't learning at all.
It gets exhausting after a while.
It was nice to have an OTA period this year that was so much more focused on the team as a whole than all of the "will he, won't he" stuff we had to see written about Beckham on a daily basis.
I'm not going to root against him in Cleveland. I have no real ill-will towards him - I reserve that for POS players like Tyreek Hill or Greg Hardy - Beckham isn't like that. I'm just glad we've moved on. (Well, the team has... the fans, not quite)
Let’ s, not.
fans like to rehash. I ‘ve an idea though. For those not interested, don’t click on O’ Dell threads, those interested, join in.
Seems simple to me.
Giants are hopefully building a young team through primarily the draft. I never liked the idea of paying so much money at the WR position. We need leaders on this team not ones who are diva's. We can accept diva's when we start winning again.
One thing that may have been a factor is they knew they were drafting a QB this year. With the growing pains of a newbie coupled with perhaps a lost step by Beckham it was best to move on. Jones can grow with the young receivers and Sheppard and Tate will be professionals.
Yes because OBJ was the reason our defense got exposed in that game.
LOL he was our entire offense that year.
And I am and always have been a huge Eli supporter.
I thought it is almost impossible Eli is here next year.
Dave Gettleman said he would extend him as well (if he played well this season). Have you lost him as well?
Re-signing Manning makes no sense.
/end thread
Suck for who besides you?
And what will you be wondering about?
Exactly this. Getting shipped to the Browns from the New York Giants is like having your bank portfolio manager tell you your entire retirement portfolio took a 40% hit the last 24 hours.
It's not exactly uplifting news.
Quote:
But when he's starting in 2020 and Beckham is catching passes from Mayfield it's going to suck wondering what could've been.
Suck for who besides you?
And what will you be wondering about?
For who? For people who want to see the Giants be as successful as possible as quickly as possible.
Quote:
In comment 14484186 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
But when he's starting in 2020 and Beckham is catching passes from Mayfield it's going to suck wondering what could've been.
Suck for who besides you?
And what will you be wondering about?
For who? For people who want to see the Giants be as successful as possible as quickly as possible.
Lol. Wut???
He was a good as gone after the Carolina interview. Good riddance
Show of hands?
Show of hands?
I’ve never listened to anything of Lil Wayne in its entirety.
Quote:
the Lil Wayne interview in its entirety? I'd bed not many, in truth.
Show of hands?
I’ve never listened to anything of Lil Wayne in its entirety.
Well yeah I didn't mean [i]intently[i], I meant just kind of let the whole thing run while washing dishes or loading the dishwasher?
Lil' Wayne BTW, made the point a few times that he thought "Eli still had it" and the OL was a shambles fff'in Eli up. OBJ should have been at least as protective and biased towards Eli as Lil Wayne was...
Thanks for that image.
HA!
I actually wish him luck. He can still have a HOF career, but I doubt he gets to many SBs.
for once this is a literal quote.
Re-signing Manning makes no sense.
Seems you are assuming Giants are not going to have a good year. If Eli leads them to an 11-5 season and wins one playoff game, he is coming back. Granted, that seems unlikely. But there are definitely scenarios, in which this is not Eli's last year in blue
Yeah, a pro who is paid millions should never be able to catch a pass that he got two hands on.
Great observation.
Quote:
Yes, he would.
Re-signing Manning makes no sense.
Seems you are assuming Giants are not going to have a good year. If Eli leads them to an 11-5 season and wins one playoff game, he is coming back. Granted, that seems unlikely. But there are definitely scenarios, in which this is not Eli's last year in blue
I don't think that scenario is unlikely at all. 11-5 is very achievable. The question is if it will be enough to resign Eli. Chiefs had similar record with Alex Smith but still let him go for Mohomes to start. I think even if Eli wins the Superbowl, they will want to see what they have in DG.
Lol if he keeps running and catches it over his shoulder it’s a completion. 90 percent of number 1 wr catch that pass especially one that considers himself a top player in the league. Don’t make excuses he shat the bed that game
I hate to lose his talent, it was obvious that he didn't want to be here. The Giants granted his wish and got rid of him.
In comment 14484309 Les in TO said:
And, based on reactions, it sounds very likely that was the case.
As long as Beckham makes plays for Cleveland and they win some games, he'll be fine.
I do believe the return we got for him will pay big dividends in the future, and the team will be better off without him.
So long you blonde headed, diva bitch!
I do believe the return we got for him will pay big dividends in the future, and the team will be better off without him.
Well said, i feel exactly the same way
Quote:
Yes because OBJ was the reason our defense got exposed in that game.
LOL he was our entire offense that year.
it is consistent to remember how much he helped us that year while also being extremely dissapointed at how he completely failed his team and QB in the most important game he ever plaid for NYG.
I will miss his talent on the field, but as for team building, the Giants may be better off...
It won't change in Cleveland. He'll have spectacular plays and will be a weapon, but will do tons of stupid things that take away from that.
Quote:
In comment 14484155 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Yes because OBJ was the reason our defense got exposed in that game.
LOL he was our entire offense that year.
it is consistent to remember how much he helped us that year while also being extremely dissapointed at how he completely failed his team and QB in the most important game he ever plaid for NYG.
Our defensive backfield was exposed in that game. He wasn't the reason we lost. Our magic fairy dust had run out and the season following was proof of that.
I fully expect he will find / connect with his happy place and get over it.
Me first guys can win in the short term and are great when things are going great. but when they are not going great they are throwing people under the bus and create a bad environment. The are OK with losing as long as they get their numbers.
Good luck to him in Cleveland. They have a ton of talent and should win games but is Odell going to be happy winning with less production? That city has not had much to root for in so long so its probably a perfect fit. I just see him as another Moss, Owens type of player. Great talent but a headache to deal with. He will bounce around the league because you can only stand him for so long.
Because he wanted to go.
Quote:
In comment 14484160 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14484155 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Yes because OBJ was the reason our defense got exposed in that game.
LOL he was our entire offense that year.
it is consistent to remember how much he helped us that year while also being extremely dissapointed at how he completely failed his team and QB in the most important game he ever plaid for NYG.
Our defensive backfield was exposed in that game. He wasn't the reason we lost. Our magic fairy dust had run out and the season following was proof of that.
He wasn't THE reason the giants lost, but he sure didn't help. If he had made a couple of those catches they could have had a big lead going into the half.
It was a very important game. It was also after the boat trip. He was our best player correct?
Quote:
He wanted to be here so badly, yet he said NY stifled his "spiritual growth" and that he couldn't reach his full potential here.
/end thread
Amen.
The next time Dottino makes a truthful objective comment about the Giants will be the first.
Quote:
Yes, he would.
Re-signing Manning makes no sense.
Seems you are assuming Giants are not going to have a good year. If Eli leads them to an 11-5 season and wins one playoff game, he is coming back. Granted, that seems unlikely. But there are definitely scenarios, in which this is not Eli's last year in blue
Agreed. High number 1 pick or not, we have Jones for 5 years plus tags if we so deem him worthy.
If Eli has a great year, what makes him less desirable, age-wise than Rivers, Ben, Brees and of course Brady? Those guys would still be starters even if they had their replacements on tow. Of course they would have to perform at a high level to remain the starter. No different with Eli, should he perform at a high level. This is not rocket science
This.
This is the start and end of the story.
Quote:
the Lil Wayne interview in its entirety? I'd bed not many, in truth.
Show of hands?
I’ve never listened to anything of Lil Wayne in its entirety.
In fairness, the list of things you've never done is pretty long, so I don't think this qualifies as biting criticism when you've also never had condiments on your food.
Wonder what tomorrow's will be about.
Me too. When healthy and at full speed, he’s off the charts talented, and our offense was better with him. But I wonder how healthy he’ll be over the balance of his career.
Quote:
a few misses by any receiver who ever played the game. What does that prove?
It was a very important game. It was also after the boat trip. He was our best player correct?
Not that day he wasn't. Freaking Flowers put in a better performance than any of the dingy boys at WR
and Giants have yet another last place finish in their division
No idea. Just an “if” scenario..
Put it all together and you've got a player who thinks he's a rockstar and is above everyone else.
All this back and forth since he left only further proves that its best he isn't on the team anymore.
Quite possibly his contract. None of the older QBs you mention have a $35 million per year contract, and presumably that's what Eli would want since it's the current rate.
Several reporters have hinted the Giants would have liked Collins back - but not at anywhere near the contract he signed.
Quite possibly his contract. None of the older QBs you mention have a $35 million per year contract, and presumably that's what Eli would want since it's the current rate.
Several reporters have hinted the Giants would have liked Collins back - but not at anywhere near the contract he signed.
Lou, at MOST, I don’t see Eli getting anything near 35, even for one year. $20-$25 tops, otherwise, bye-bye..
Enough. If he valued his job like I value mine, you get focused, you drive hard, and kill it for your team.
In talent and MENTALLY. I stress the latter.
There is no I in Team
What pissed him off was that we traded him to Cleveland. This classless asshole says (immediately after the trade) that he wished he had a say in where he would be traded. Nice backhanded way of saying that you are not happy about being in Cleveland.
He WILL make some spectacular plays. He may also win them a couple of games. He also will turn that team into a shit show.
I really don't think he's ever going to get there, but then again - I don't see him lasting that much longer from a physical standpoint. He's to the point where he's injury prone and you have to wonder how much of his talent that has sapped.
and Giants have yet another last place finish in their division
sarcasm?
DG made the correct decision to jettision the diva headcase receiver. Talent isn't enough to be a vital part of a winning TEAM. You have to 'get it'. That includes an understanding of which actions at the microphone, on social media and away from the stadium and game days are detrimental to the cause. They gave him a chance punctuated by a $90M contract. He repaid them not with loyalty but a bizarre media op featuring lil Wayne that included bashing his QB, the organization and the city. Further mental midgetry ensued highlighted by a team belief he milked his inujry late in the season to protect hsi 'brand'.
Bottomline is he isn't a winning player or at least he could no longer be believed when giving lip service that he was. He had to go.
Now the Giants people have to stop talking about him. Context or subject matter doesn't matter unless it's entirely about football ie when we play the Browns eventually.
DG made the correct decision to jettision the diva headcase receiver. Talent isn't enough to be a vital part of a winning TEAM. You have to 'get it'. That includes an understanding of which actions at the microphone, on social media and away from the stadium and game days are detrimental to the cause. They gave him a chance punctuated by a $90M contract. He repaid them not with loyalty but a bizarre media op featuring lil Wayne that included bashing his QB, the organization and the city. Further mental midgetry ensued highlighted by a team belief he milked his inujry late in the season to protect hsi 'brand'.
Bottomline is he isn't a winning player or at least he could no longer be believed when giving lip service that he was. He had to go.
Now the Giants people have to stop talking about him. Context or subject matter doesn't matter unless it's entirely about football ie when we play the Browns eventually.
this is why i wish any of the mods can institute a NFT or NGT for any Beckham posts. its enough already. he left. be gone
Heck no! That's the second best thing about the internets, the I tolds ya so's. I have a warm fuzzy feeling I wanted us to meme an obj trade into reality last summer and to remind others XD
You can bet there are plenty of bbi Darnold and Rosen nob slobbers just quivering with anticipation for them to do well and SB and DJ8 to fail.
Quote:
Should stop mentioning Beckham. Period. Dottino isn't that bright though so maybe he doesn't read his inbox memos. Let the guy go already. Noone cares, or shouldn't what Beckham did or didn't want.
Heck no! That's the second best thing about the internets, the I tolds ya so's. I have a warm fuzzy feeling I wanted us to meme an obj trade into reality last summer and to remind others XD
You can bet there are plenty of bbi Darnold and Rosen nob slobbers just quivering with anticipation for them to do well and SB and DJ8 to fail.
Can we ban this ass clown already. How he has survived this long is beyond me. Denny in Denville or whatever his former handle was needs to go the way of the dinosaur.
Quote:
as a player, and loved him as a Giant. I think his teammates, for the most part, loved him too. But, the injuries, the 1 playoff game, and all the social media me-me-me-me BS was getting old and I believe he needed a change of scenery and the Giants had to move on.
I do believe the return we got for him will pay big dividends in the future, and the team will be better off without him.
Well said, i feel exactly the same way
Quote:
lost me when he suggested that Manning would sign a 1-year extension.
The next time Dottino makes a truthful objective comment about the Giants will be the first.
Dottino just writes things that he hopes will gain attention for him, he doesn't care if its true as long as it gets attention...
Quote:
Yes, he would.
Re-signing Manning makes no sense.
Seems you are assuming Giants are not going to have a good year. If Eli leads them to an 11-5 season and wins one playoff game, he is coming back. Granted, that seems unlikely. But there are definitely scenarios, in which this is not Eli's last year in blue
Eli is a Giant player only and has never been a leader....
Considering that they made him the highest paid player at his position in the entire sport, I'm fairly certain he did more than that.
Quote:
In comment 14484175 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Yes, he would.
Re-signing Manning makes no sense.
Seems you are assuming Giants are not going to have a good year. If Eli leads them to an 11-5 season and wins one playoff game, he is coming back. Granted, that seems unlikely. But there are definitely scenarios, in which this is not Eli's last year in blue
Eli is a Giant player only and has never been a leader....
Is that you, Tiki?